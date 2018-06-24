Program Guide 06-24-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: episode

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F Major

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in E Major

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy-Overture

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Alan Gilbert; Soloists: Carter Brey, cello

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from 17th Century France - Tenebrae lessons by Charpentier and a world-premier recording of the Tenebrae of Michel Lambert; and between, the popular fables of La Fontaine set by Clérambault

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

Gabriel Fauré: Requiem: Agnus Dei (1888)

Giuseppe Verdi: Stabat Mater from 'Four Sacred Pieces' (1897)

Orlando Gibbons: Hosanna to the Son of David (c.1620)

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Oberlin Revisited II - More performances by students and faculty of the Oberlin Conservatory of Music in Ohio

GEORG BÖHM: Praeludium in d Tate Addis (1974 Flentrop/Warner Concert Hall)

J.S. BACH: Meine Seele erhebt den Herren, BWV 648 Rees Roberts (1984 Bozeman/Peace Community Church)

BACH: Magnificat Fugue, BWV 733 Albert Bellefeuille (Peace Church)

GIROLAMO FRESCOBALDI: Kyrie Versets, fr Messa delli Apostoli Britt Wheeler, with student schola (1956 Flentrop positive/Warner Concert Hall) (r. 10/12/69)

J. P. SWEELINCK: Allein Gott in der Höh Matthew Bickett (1981 Brombaugh/Fairchild Chapel)

GABRIELE PIERNÉ: Trois Pieces (Prelude-Cantilene-Scherzando) Dexter Kennedy (Finney Chapel)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Summertime… and the listening is easy - As the summer season gets into full gear, Peter DuBois will offer a selection of sacred choral and organ music from across the centuries that ushers in a time of relaxation and calm assurance. Join us for the journey

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Leonard Bernstein – his earliest recordings

Robert Schumann: Symphony No.2: Finale Allegro Molto Vivace Boston Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (WHRA 6048 CD) 7:37

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G: First movement Allegramente Leonard Bernstein, piano and conducting the Boston Symphony Orchestra (WHRA 6048 CD) 7:34

Bela Bartók: Music for Strings, Percussion and Celeste Finale Allegro Molto – New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (WHRA 6048 CD) 7:08

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 2 “Resurrection” : Movement 3 Boston Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (WHRA 6048 CD) 9:39

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring last three sections: Evocation of the Ancestors; Ritual Action of the Ancestors; Sacrificial Dance New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (WHRA 6048 CD) 9:08

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola

Thomas Tallis: Spem in alium (1571)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4 (1723)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto Op 10/5 (1728)

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich (1727)

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Scarlatti (1743)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata (c.1750)

William Byrd: Mass for Four Voices (1592)

Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Concerto for 2 Harpsichords (1730)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne (1720)

Johann Sebastian Bach: WTC-1: Prelude & Fugue No. 21 (1722)

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham - Manfred Honeck, conductor; Soloists: Rudolf Buchbinder, piano

FRANZ JOSEPH HAYDN: Piano Concerto in D Major

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 20

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Piano Concerto No. 5

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Archival concert observing the Centenary of The Cleveland Orchestra - George Szell, conducting; recorded live in Severance Hall

JEAN SIBELIUS: En Saga (12/09/65)

JEAN SIBELIUS: Symphony No. 4 (12/09/65)

JEAN SIBELIUS: Symphony No. 7 (Helsinki – 05/23/65)

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 1, 2017 - From our hometown of Boston, Massachusetts, this show features internationally renowned special guests Time for Three alongside extraordinary young musicians from Boston and beyond! We enjoy a movement of Beethoven’s Piano Trio in E-flat major performed by 3 musicians under the age of 13, a teenage cellist opens up about how performing Schumann has helped her express herself, and Time for Three joins for a hauntingly beautiful sextet before ending the program with their rousing original composition, “Joy”.

Trio Giocoso, featuring 12-year-old violinist Eleanor Markey from Wayland, 10-year-old cellist Oan Woo Park from Arlington, and 12-year-old pianist Hyeonuk Park from Chestnut Hill perform IV. Finale. Presto from Piano Trio in E-flat major Op. 1, No. 1 by Ludwig van Beethoven

17-year-old violinist Julian Rhee from Brookfield, Wisconsin performs “Subito” by Witold Lutosławski with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old cellist Shannon Ross of Dover, Massachusetts performs I. Zart und mit Ausdruck from Fantasiestücke Op. 73 by Robert Schumann with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old violist Yong-Ha Jung performs Allegro Appassionato for Viola and Piano, by Frank Bridge and "Minnelied" by Johannes Brahms with Christopher O'Riley, piano

Special Guest Artists Time for Three performs "Norwegian Wood" (arranged by Steven Hackman/Stereo Hideout) with Julian Rhee, violin; Yong-Ha Jung, viola; and Shannon Ross, cello.

Time for Three performs an original composition "Bittersweet Symphony" (arranged by David Eggar, Chuck Palmer, Ranaan Meyer, Charles Yang, and Nick Kendall) as an encore.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (orig 1874)

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 3 (1875)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jennifer Conner: Children’s Suite Anthony Fuoco, piano (CCG 10-12-14) 9:50

Nicholas Underhill : Piano Trio in two movements Gramercy Trio (CCG 04-11-07) 19:29

Edward Miller: Anacrusis (1976) Russian State Symphonic Capella/Edwin London, cond. (New World 80511) 11:32

Monica Houghton: Epigram for String Quartet Takako Masame, Sae Shiragami, violins; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello (CCG 12-07-09) 7:31

Paul Ferguson: Rooms for Tourists from Three Studies on Themes of Edward Hopper RIAS Big Band Berlin/Jiggs Whigham, cond. (Azica 72207) 5:29

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Science as Social Change: The Woman who Saved Flint's Children - Mona Hanna-Attisha, M.D., MPH, FAAP, Director, Pediatric Residency Program, Hurley Medical Center, and author of What the Eyes Don't See: A Story of Crisis, Resistance, and Hope in an American City.

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Jean Sibelius: Adagio from String Quartet 'Intimate Voices' (1909)

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1831)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo from Piano Trio No. 2 (1794)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ase's Death (1876)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto (1878)

Gregorian Chant: Ave maris stella (c.1300)