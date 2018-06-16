Program Guide 06-16-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Bela Bartok: Two Romanian Dances, Op. 8a (Sz43) Allegro vivace Gyorgy Sandor, piano

Bela Bartok: The Miraculous Mandarin, Sz. 73 London Symphony Orchestra; Valery Gergiev, conductor New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Newark, NJ

Gabriel Faure: Piano Trio in D Minor, Op. 120 Boston Trio: Irina Muresanu, violin, Astrid Schween, cello, Heng-Jin Park, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA

John Lennon/Paul McCartney (arr. Chris Dedrick): Penny Lane Canadian Brass University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto For Two Violins In D Minor, BWV 1043 Movement 3 Allegro Pekka Kuusisto, Jaakko Kuusisto, violins; Tapiola Sinfonietta; Tero Latvala, concertmaster

Rebecca Clarke: Prelude, Allegro, Pastorale Bil Jackson, clarinet; Toby Appel, viola Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO

Wang Jie: Symphony No. 1 "Awakening" Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, New York

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite, Op. 40 Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Eric Jacobsen, conductor Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music Op 61 (1842)

Darius Milhaud: La Cheminée du roi René (1939)

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1880)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quintet for Piano & Winds (1784)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 29 'Hammerklavier' (1818)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1 (1723)

Johan Wagenaar: Amphitrion Overture (1938)

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March (1874)

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2 in c, BWV 826 Enrique Graf, piano

Juan Carlos Cirigliano: El sonido de la ciudad Musica Camerata Montreal Cbc

Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet No. 2 in E Richard Savino, guitar; Artaria Quartet

Alberto Ginastera: Pampeana No. 3 Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata

Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in D Manuel Barrueco, guitar; Glacia Symphony Orchestra Victor Pablo Perez

Evaristo Fernandez Blanco: Suite de danzas antiguas Orquesta Filarmónica de Málaga José Luis Temes

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Astor Piazzolla: Milonga en re Gidon Kremer, violin; Vadim Sakharov, piano; Alois Posch, double bass

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition, Tuileries Awadagin Pratt, piano

George Enescu: String Octet in C Major, Op. 7: Movements 3-4 Bella Hristova, Danbi Um, Arnaud Sussmann, Soovin Kim, violins; Paul Neubauer, Richard O’Neill, violas; Nicholas Canellakis, Clive Greensmith, cellos Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Kristen Zoetewey from Grand Rapids, MI

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 116 No. 2 Helene Grimaud, piano

Astor Piazzolla (arr. Jeff Scott): Contrabajissimo Imani Winds Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's by the Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL

Vincenzo Bellini: Chi veggio? La regina! Act II Finale From La Straniera Pretty Yende, soprano; Piero Pretti, tenor; Mattia Olivieri, baritone; Carlo Lepore, bass; Orchestra Sinfonica di Milano Giuseppe Verdi; Giacom Sagripanti, conductor

Charles Gounod: Ah! Je veux vivre (Juliette) From Romeo et Juliette, Act 1 Pretty Yende, soprano; Orchestra Sinfonica di Milano Guiseppe Verdi; Giacomo Sagripanti, conductor

Aldo Lopez-Gavilan: Emporium for Solo Piano and Orchestra (World Premiere) Aldo Lopez-Gavilan, piano; The Classical Tahoe Orchestra; Joel Revzen, conductor Classical Tahoe, The Pavilion, Incline Village, NV

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia in C Major for Strings, W. 182, No. 3 Danbi Um, violin; Daniel Phillips, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Daniel McDonough, cello; David Grossman, double bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center & University of Georgia, UGA Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on Gershwin's 'Liza' (1973)

Giovanni Bolzoni: Minuetto (c.1890)

Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)

Harold Arlen: Concert Suite 'Free and Easy' (1959)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Snowflakes (1892)

George Gershwin: Medley from 'Porgy and Bess' (arr 1944)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings (1772)

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)

Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Spring (1970)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 29, 2018 - From Carnegie Hall’s beautiful Weill Music Room in New York City, this week’s From the Top brings together a line up of fantastic young musicians from across the nation and beyond. We hear an 11-year-old violinist from New York stunningly perform Hubay’s Carmen Fantasie Brillante, we meet a pianist from Los Angeles who views performing as a form of service, and a teenage bassoonist from Venezuela, now studying at the Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan, dazzles the audience with his mature musicality and virtuosity

11-year-old violinist Fiona Khuong-Huu from New York, New York performs Carmen - Fantasie Brillante by Jenő Hubay (1858-1937) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

18-year-old flutist Alison Addie from Louisville, Kentucky performs the fourth movement, Allegro con Moto, from the Sonata for Flute and Piano by Robert Muczynski (1929-2010) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old pianist Samuel Glicklich from Los Angeles, California performs the first movement, Grave. Doppio movimento, from Piano Sonata No. 2, Op. 35 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

16-year-old bassoonist Luis Manuel Marquez from Maracaibo, Venezuela performs Andante e Rondo Ungarese, Op. 35 by Carl Maria von Weber (1786-1826) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

The INN Piano Trio, comprised of three From the Top alums, perform the second movement, (b) Variazione Finale e Coda, from Piano Trio in A minor, Op. 50 by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893) 17-year-old violinist Nathan Meltzer; 18-year-old cellist Noah Lee; 17-year-old pianist Wenfang (Ivan) Han

17-year-old violinist Nathan Meltzer from New York, New York performs the first movement, Obsession, from the Sonata for Solo Violin, Op. 27, No. 2, by Eugène Ysaÿe (1858-1931)

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act I Prelude (1848)

Leopold Kozeluch: Symphony (1787)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Viola Concerto :G9 (1720)

César Franck: Psyché (1888)

Girolamo Frescobaldi: Aria detto Balletto (c.1630)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques: Hymne de L' enfant /6 (1847)

Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande Suite (1905)

Francesco Manfredini (Ital. 1684-1762): Concerto Grosso 'Christmas' (1718)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Anton Bruckner: First movement from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1880)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 5 (1765)

Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata (1957)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture (1807)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Maurice Jarre, a Place in Cinema

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: American History (Broadway Style) - Turn up your radio and learn, through song, what happened in 1776, the Civil War, World War II and more

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:01:17 Sherman Edwards Overture from 1776 Orchestra 1776 -- 1997 Revival TVT 16581-81502

18:02:11 00:01:57 Sherman Edwards Sit Down, John Company 1776 -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK-48215

18:04:08 00:04:56 Sherman Edwards Piddle, Twiddle/Til Then William Daniels, Virgina Vestoff 1776 -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK-48215

18:09:37 00:02:36 Mark Sandrich-Sidney Michaels I Invented Myself Robert Preston Ben Franklin in Paris -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM-7-65134

18:12:15 00:01:53 Richard Rodgers Gavotte Orchestra Dearest Enemy -- Studio Cast New World 80749-2

18:14:12 00:02:24 Gary Geld-Peter Udell Freedom Donna Theodore, Chip Ford Shenandoah -- Original B'way Cast RCA ARL1-1019

18:16:52 00:01:15 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg When the Boys Come Home Celeste Holm Bloomer Girl -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10522

18:18:04 00:02:14 Frank Wildhorn Nurse's Diary Linda Eder The Civil War -- Studio Cast Atlantic 83091-2

18:20:15 00:01:18 Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein Come Home Chorus Jerome Kern Revisited, Volume 2 Painited Smiles PS1370

18:22:21 00:01:40 Irving Berlin Oh, How I Hate to Get Up in the Morning Irving Berlin This Is the Army -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way B0000831

18:24:22 00:00:34 George M. Cohan The Yankee Doodle Boy George M. Cohan Yankee Doodle Dandy -- Original Film Soundtrack Rhino R278210

18:25:20 00:03:15 Jay Gorney-Yip Harburg Brother, Can You Spare a Dime? Bing Crosby American Songbook Series: Yip Harburg Smithsonian RD048-16

18:28:30 00:04:28 Harold Rome Sitting on Your Status Quo Bobby Short Pins and Needles --TV Cast JJA JJA1978B

18:33:29 00:04:27 Leonard Bernstein-A.J.Lerner The President Jefferson March Davis Gaines Broadway Showstoppers Angel 7777--54481

18:38:23 00:02:39 Anne Duquesnay Slave Ships Savion Glover Bring in da Noise, Bring in da Funk -- Original Cast RCA 09026-68565-2

18:40:37 00:05:19 Sherman Edwards Molasses to Rum Gregg Edelman 1776 -- 1997 Revival TVT 16581-81502

18:46:43 00:04:22 Sherman Edwards Is Anybody There? William Daniels 1776 -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK-48215

18:51:23 00:01:37 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:55 Sherman Edwards Filler: But Mr. Adams Brent Spiner 1776 -- 1997 Revival TVT 16581-81502

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ignaz Pleyel: Symphony (1803)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Concerto (1791)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Alan Gilbert, conductor; Alisa Weilerstein, cello; recorded live in Severance Hall

ANTONIN DVORAK: The Water Sprite

SAMUEL BARBER: Cello Concerto

ANTONIN DVORAK: Symphony No. 8

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – The Summer Stock Season is beginning, and we offer “Front Row Center’s Lady Windermere’s Fan” and “The Idiot,” a performance from Gumby Theatre and “You be the Actor” from Monty Python… Some Allen Sherman songs we think we’ve never played including “Ratfink,” “Sue Me, “Skin” and “My Son the Vampire”… Mark Levy explains “A Disease of My Own”… This Week in the Media.

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Franz Strauss: Nocturno (c.1850)

Karl Goldmark: In the Garden from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony Op 26 (1875)

Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in B-Flat [No. 1] (c.1780)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1795)

Alexandre Desplat: L'Étreinte from Trois études (2012)

Charles Ives: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 2 (1902)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse sentimentale (1882)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 (1831)