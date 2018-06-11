© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 06-11-2018

Published June 11, 2018 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Cleveland International Piano Competition Young Artists - Highlights of the 2018 Junior CIPC Young Artists Semi-Finals recorded Tuesday at CIM’s Mixon Hall

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music 
Antonio Martin y Coll: Jácaras  Luz y Norte           
Bartolome de Selma y Salaverde: Fantasia para bajo Luz y Norte             
George Whitefield Chadwick: Jubilee, from Symphonic Sketches Czech State Philharmonic Jose Serebrier                                          
Enrique Soro: Sinfonia romantica  Orquesta Sinfonica de Chile  Jose Luis Dominguez                                 
Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 12, Op. 5 (Arabesca) Norbert Kraft, guitar; Razumovsky Sinfonia Peter Breiner                                   
Isaac Albeniz: Navarra   London Symphony Orchestra Enrique Bátiz                      
Jeremy Sams: "Close to Me" (music from Brahms's Symphony No. 3, 3rd mvt.) (arr. by John Cameron)  Jose Carreras, tenor; The Angel Orchestra of London Michael Reed                                       
Enrico Toselli: "Serenata"  Placido Domingo, tenor; Itzhak Perlman, violin; New York Studio Orchestra   Jonathan Tunick                                                              
Jose Bautista Plaza: Romantic Fugue (Fuga Romantica) (1950)  Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela  Maximiano Valdes                                                   
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C, K. 467 Simone Dinnerstein, piano; Havana Lyceum Orchestra Jose Antonio Mendez Padron 

CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna
04:01:00  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante for Winds  K 297 Anthony Pike, clarinet (Eng.) English Chamber Orchestra Ralf Gothóni Avie 35 30:04
04:34:04  Richard Strauss: Dance Suite after Couperin     Chamber Orchestra of Europe Erich Leinsdorf ASV 809 27:45
05:02:00  Saverio Mercadante: Flute Concerto    Sir James Galway, flute (No.Irish 1939-  www.jamesgalway.com) I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone RCA 7703 21:00
05:26:00  Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 32    Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano (Fr. 1962-)   Chandos 10668 12:00
05:40:00  Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto 8 # 5 Daniel Hope, violin (Eng. (b.So.Africa) 1974-) Chamber Orchestra of Europe  DeutGram 4777463 9:00

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber 
06:07:00  Franz Schubert: The Twin Brothers: Overture     Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570329 3:55
06:13:55  Peter Tchaikovsky: Marche slav 31    Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Zubin Mehta Teldec 90201 9:08
06:26:03  Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation    Joshua Bell, violin (Amer. 1967-  MD ASMF 9/2011-) Royal Philharmonic Andrew Litton Decca 433519 5:14
06:35:17  George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2     Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 503293 10:27
06:47:44  Randall Thompson: Frostiana: Stopping by Woods on a Snowy    Turtle Creek Chorale (fd. 1980 Dallas based) Dallas Wind Symphony Timothy Seelig Reference 49 4:55
06:53:39  John Philip Sousa: March 'The Gallant Seventh'     Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 3:08
07:05:00  Giuseppe Verdi: La forza del destino: Overture     La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 68468 7:34
07:15:34  Guillaume de Machaut: Virelai 'Douce dame jolie'     Waverly Consort Michael Jaffee Vanguard 8201 4:19
07:19:53  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp  K 299 Joshua Smith, flute (Amer. TCO Prin. 1990-) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnßnyi Decca 443175 8:14
07:31:07  Charles L. Cooke: Blame It on the Blues    Brian Dykstra, piano (Amer. College of Wooster fac.)   Centaur 3340 2:32
07:33:39  Jean-Baptiste Lully: Psyché: Suite     Les Délices  Délices 2013 5:30
07:44:09  Armstrong Gibbs: Miniature Dance Suite 124    Royal Ballet Sinfonia David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 554186 10:41
07:57:50  Jean Sibelius: Humoresque No. 5 89 # 3 Salvatore Accardo, violin (Ital. 1941-) London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 3:30
07:64:20  Traditional: My Gentle Harp (Londonderry Air)    Robert Shaw Chorale (fd.1948 disband.1967)  Robert Shaw RCA 63646 3:21
08:07:00  Giuseppe Torelli: Trumpet Concerto    Josh Rzepka, trumpet (b.Ohio Chamber Ensemble Genevieve Leclair Rzepka 2010 6:34
08:16:34  Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7  WAB 107  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4798494 09:43
08:29:17  Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Flute, Oboe d'amore &     European Baroque Soloists  Denon 9614 6:32
08:39:49  Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Fair Melusina' 32    BBC Scottish Symphony Ilan Volkov BBC 225 10:37
08:53:26  Carlos Guastavino: Arroz con leche    St. Olaf Choir (fd.1912)  Anton Armstrong St.Olaf 3215 2:29
08:57:55  John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes     Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Carl Davis Naxos 572111 5:38
09:04:00  Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks 28    Berlin Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4791041 15:45
09:30:45  William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'Hail Mary'    St. Olaf Choir (fd.1912)  Anton Armstrong St.Olaf 2159 3:56
09:37:41  Richard Adler & Jerry Ross: The Pajama Game: Hernando's Hideaway     Boston Pops Orchestra Arthur Fiedler RCA 68793 3:13
09:43:54  Antonín Dvorák: Silent Woods 68 # 5 Han-Na Chang, cello (Korean-Amer. 1982-) Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin EMI 57052 6:56
09:52:50  George Frideric Handel: Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba     Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody OpeningDay 7347 3:35

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:01:00  Richard Strauss: Träumerei 9 # 4 John O'Conor, piano (Irish 1947-)   Telarc 80391 2:35
10:03:35  Richard Strauss: Wiegenlied 41 # 1 Rachel Barton Pine, violin (Amer. 1974-)   Cedille 139 3:43
10:09:18  Johann Sebastian Bach: Italian Concerto  BWV 971 Rafal Blechacz, piano (Polish 1985-  RAH faw  BLEK ahsh)   DeutGram 4795534 12:10
10:23:28  Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto 10 # 1 Patrick Gallois, flute (Fr. 1956-) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 437839 6:49
10:32:17  Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Prelude     English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 3:47
10:39:04  Sir Edward Elgar: Caractacus: Triumphal March 35    New Zealand Symphony James Judd Naxos 503293 7:03
10:49:07  Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 17     Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 3:20
10:54:27  Richard Strauss: Oboe Concerto    Heinz Holliger, oboe (Swiss 1939-) New Philharmonia Orchestra Edo de Waart Philips 4788977 26:21
11:10:00  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 10  K 74  Vienna Concentus Musicus Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 25914 7:36
11:20:36  Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 12  D 703  Cypress String Quartet  Avie 2307 8:48
11:32:24  Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody 79 # 1 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano (Ital./Amer.1974-  CIPC Gold 1999,CIM fac)   Azica 71214 10:12
11:44:36  Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture 43    Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 5:00
12:07:00  Ernest Bloch: Poems of the Sea     Malmö Symphony Sakari Oramo Bis 639 12:57
12:22:57  Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7  WAB 107  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4798494 09:43
12:34:40  Franz Schubert: Erlkönig  D 328 Greg Anderson, piano (Amer. 1981-)   Steinway 30006 4:05
12:40:45  Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, 3rd Year: Les jeux    Hélène Grimaud, piano (Fr. 1969-   eh LEHN  gree MOH)   DeutGram 24427 7:34
12:51:19  Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Overture     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 70901 8:11

THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:01:00  Richard Strauss: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite 60    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 75 27:53
13:30:53  Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic     Dresden State Orchestra Donald Runnicles Teldec 17109 13:47
13:46:40  Robert Schumann: Fantasie 131   Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin (Ger. 1963-  AHN uh  ZOH fee  MOOT ter) New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur DeutGram 457075 13:09

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Scott Joplin (arr. Itzhak Perlman): Elite Syncopations Matthew Trusler, violin; Wayne Marshall, piano 
George Gershwin (arr. Jascha Heifetz): Three Preludes: Movement 1 Matthew Trusler, violin; Wayne Marshall, piano 
Amy Beach: Piano Quintet in F sharp minor, Op. 67 Yura Lee, violin; Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Roberto Diaz, viola; Bion Tsang, cello; Adam Neiman, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA 
Shalan Alhamwy: Two Images from Aleppo WDR Radio Orchestra, Members of the Syrian National Symphony Orchestra; Wayne Marshall, conductor Klaus von Bismarck Hall, WDR Broadcasting House, Cologne, Germany 
Mary Lou Williams (arr. David Milne): Zodiac Suite The Ancia Saxophone Quartet Ancia, Weisman Art Museum, Minneapolis, MN 
Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 5 in C minor: Movement 3 Finale Prestissimo Paul Lewis, piano 
Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet in G major, Op. 18 No. 2 Tesla Quartet Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL 
Olivier Messiaen: Les offrandes oubliees (The Forgotten Offerings) Houston Symphony; Ludovic Morlot, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX
Natalie Dietterich: Chainlink Fences Addy Sterrett, soprano; 2017 Norfolk Festival Chorus and Orchestra; Simon Carrington, conductor Yale Institute of Sacred Music, The Barn, Norfolk Chamber Music Festival, Norfolk, CT 
 

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell 
15:57:00  Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Act 2 Finale     Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 438685 4:38
16:05:00  Richard Strauss: Morgen! 27 # 4 Renée Fleming, soprano (Amer. 1959-) English Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Tate Decca 458858 4:06
16:12:06  Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4     Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4797577 10:54
16:27:00  Ramin Djawadi: Game of Thrones: Suite     Symphony Orchestra Unknown Conductor Varese Sar 3020670 6:11
16:35:11  Hieronymus Praetorius: Quam pulchra es, amica mea    Balthasar Neumann Choir (fd.1991, Freiburg, by Tho.Hengelbrock) Balthasar Neumann Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4794522 4:05
16:42:16  Richard Strauss: Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils     Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 417184 8:57
16:53:13  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 32 # 5 Vladimir Horowitz, piano (Russ.born 1903-1989)   DeutGram 4795448 2:48
16:57:01  Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: Ballet     National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 3:06
17:04:00  Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits'     Philharmonia Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8766 6:16
17:12:16  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 23  K 488 Simone Dinnerstein, piano (Amer. sih MOAN uh   "dinner"steen) Havana Lyceum Orchestra José Antonio Méndez Padrón Sony 538244 11:26
17:26:42  Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Le corsaire' 21    Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 8:38
17:40:20  Richard Strauss: Andante for Horn & Piano  AV 86 Richard King, horn (TCO princ. 1997-)   Panorßmico 2009 3:50
17:46:10  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Horn Concerto No. 4  K 495 Eric Ruske, horn (Amer. 1963- former TCO mem  "rusk") Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80367 3:35
17:52:45  Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture 72    German Chamber Philharmonic Daniel Harding VirginClas 45364 7:11

DINNER CLASSICS
18:07:00  Anton Bruckner: First movement from Symphony No. 4     Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4797577 19:55
18:29:55  Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Galop    Martha Argerich, piano (Argentine 1941-  MAHR tah AR geh rihkh)   DeutGram 3109 4:10
18:36:05  Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Mazurka     Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 410162 2:37
18:41:42  Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 1     Philadelphia Orchestra Riccardo Muti EMI 63572 9:50
18:53:32  Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: In the Palace     São Paulo Symphony Marin Alsop Naxos 573518 5:35

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Cello Concerto    Matt Haimovitz, cello (Israeli-born 1970-   "HI" moh vitz) English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis DeutGram 429219 19:55
AT SEVEN19:23:55  Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 6     Royal Northern Sinfonia Thomas Zehetmair Avie 2224 31:44

NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier 
20:01:00  Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes 33    Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80660 16:45
20:19:45  George W. Chadwick: Tam O'Shanter     Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9439 19:29
20:41:14  George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue    Simone Dinnerstein, piano (Amer. sih MOAN uh   "dinner"steen) MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Kristjan Järvi Sony 503245 17:39
21:03:00  Franz Schubert: Piano Trio  D 28 Joseph Kalichstein, piano (Israeli-born Amer. 1946-  CAL ick styne)   Bridge 9376 11:51
21:16:51  Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Overture     Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7576 4:29
21:23:20  Georg Philipp Telemann: Bourrée alla Polacca    John Williams, guitar (Australian 1941-  johnwilliamsguitar.com)   CBS 44518 3:01
21:29:21  Béla Bartók: Dance Suite     New York Philharmonic Pierre Boulez Sony 64100 17:47
21:49:08  Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 88    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 63151 35:37
22:26:00  Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 25     Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 550875 14:22
22:43:22  Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Violin Concerto    Bettina Mussumeli, violin (Amer.  moo soo MEH lee) I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Erato 88172 13:30
22:58:52  Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 4    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano (Fr. 1961- TEE bow day CIPC 2nd 1979)   Decca 470290 3:35

QUIET HOUR
23:02:00  Richard Strauss: Improvisation from Violin Sonata 18   Midori, violin (Jap.-Am. 1971-)   Sony 46742 8:28
23:10:28  Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo 118 # 2 Orli Shaham, piano (Isr.born Amer. 1975-  Gil's sister)   Canary 15 5:46
23:18:14  Anton Bruckner: Adagio from Symphony No. 3     Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4797208 16:35
23:36:49  Gabriel Pierné: Impromptu-Caprice 9   Yolanda Kondonassis, harp (Amer. CIM grad.  www.yolandaharp.com)   Azica 71273 5:54
23:42:43  Richard Strauss: Sextet for Strings from 'Capriccio' 85    Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Herbert Blomstedt Decca 4645 11:45
23:54:58  Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube'  S 558 Christopher O'Riley, piano (Amer.1956-  (Host "From the Top"))   Oxingale 2020 3:33
23:59:31  Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Voiles     Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Jun Märkl Naxos 503293 3:46