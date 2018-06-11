Program Guide 06-11-2018

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Cleveland International Piano Competition Young Artists - Highlights of the 2018 Junior CIPC Young Artists Semi-Finals recorded Tuesday at CIM’s Mixon Hall

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Antonio Martin y Coll: Jácaras Luz y Norte

Bartolome de Selma y Salaverde: Fantasia para bajo Luz y Norte

George Whitefield Chadwick: Jubilee, from Symphonic Sketches Czech State Philharmonic Jose Serebrier

Enrique Soro: Sinfonia romantica Orquesta Sinfonica de Chile Jose Luis Dominguez

Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 12, Op. 5 (Arabesca) Norbert Kraft, guitar; Razumovsky Sinfonia Peter Breiner

Isaac Albeniz: Navarra London Symphony Orchestra Enrique Bátiz

Jeremy Sams: "Close to Me" (music from Brahms's Symphony No. 3, 3rd mvt.) (arr. by John Cameron) Jose Carreras, tenor; The Angel Orchestra of London Michael Reed

Enrico Toselli: "Serenata" Placido Domingo, tenor; Itzhak Perlman, violin; New York Studio Orchestra Jonathan Tunick

Jose Bautista Plaza: Romantic Fugue (Fuga Romantica) (1950) Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdes

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C, K. 467 Simone Dinnerstein, piano; Havana Lyceum Orchestra Jose Antonio Mendez Padron

CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

04:01:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante for Winds K 297 Anthony Pike, clarinet (Eng.) English Chamber Orchestra Ralf Gothóni Avie 35 30:04

04:34:04 Richard Strauss: Dance Suite after Couperin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Erich Leinsdorf ASV 809 27:45

05:02:00 Saverio Mercadante: Flute Concerto Sir James Galway, flute (No.Irish 1939- www.jamesgalway.com) I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone RCA 7703 21:00

05:26:00 Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 32 Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano (Fr. 1962-) Chandos 10668 12:00

05:40:00 Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto 8 # 5 Daniel Hope, violin (Eng. (b.So.Africa) 1974-) Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4777463 9:00

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 Franz Schubert: The Twin Brothers: Overture Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570329 3:55

06:13:55 Peter Tchaikovsky: Marche slav 31 Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Zubin Mehta Teldec 90201 9:08

06:26:03 Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation Joshua Bell, violin (Amer. 1967- MD ASMF 9/2011-) Royal Philharmonic Andrew Litton Decca 433519 5:14

06:35:17 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 503293 10:27

06:47:44 Randall Thompson: Frostiana: Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Turtle Creek Chorale (fd. 1980 Dallas based) Dallas Wind Symphony Timothy Seelig Reference 49 4:55

06:53:39 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Gallant Seventh' Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 3:08

07:05:00 Giuseppe Verdi: La forza del destino: Overture La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 68468 7:34

07:15:34 Guillaume de Machaut: Virelai 'Douce dame jolie' Waverly Consort Michael Jaffee Vanguard 8201 4:19

07:19:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp K 299 Joshua Smith, flute (Amer. TCO Prin. 1990-) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnßnyi Decca 443175 8:14

07:31:07 Charles L. Cooke: Blame It on the Blues Brian Dykstra, piano (Amer. College of Wooster fac.) Centaur 3340 2:32

07:33:39 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Psyché: Suite Les Délices Délices 2013 5:30

07:44:09 Armstrong Gibbs: Miniature Dance Suite 124 Royal Ballet Sinfonia David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 554186 10:41

07:57:50 Jean Sibelius: Humoresque No. 5 89 # 3 Salvatore Accardo, violin (Ital. 1941-) London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 3:30

07:64:20 Traditional: My Gentle Harp (Londonderry Air) Robert Shaw Chorale (fd.1948 disband.1967) Robert Shaw RCA 63646 3:21

08:07:00 Giuseppe Torelli: Trumpet Concerto Josh Rzepka, trumpet (b.Ohio Chamber Ensemble Genevieve Leclair Rzepka 2010 6:34

08:16:34 Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 WAB 107 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4798494 09:43

08:29:17 Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Flute, Oboe d'amore & European Baroque Soloists Denon 9614 6:32

08:39:49 Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Fair Melusina' 32 BBC Scottish Symphony Ilan Volkov BBC 225 10:37

08:53:26 Carlos Guastavino: Arroz con leche St. Olaf Choir (fd.1912) Anton Armstrong St.Olaf 3215 2:29

08:57:55 John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Carl Davis Naxos 572111 5:38

09:04:00 Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks 28 Berlin Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4791041 15:45

09:30:45 William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'Hail Mary' St. Olaf Choir (fd.1912) Anton Armstrong St.Olaf 2159 3:56

09:37:41 Richard Adler & Jerry Ross: The Pajama Game: Hernando's Hideaway Boston Pops Orchestra Arthur Fiedler RCA 68793 3:13

09:43:54 Antonín Dvorák: Silent Woods 68 # 5 Han-Na Chang, cello (Korean-Amer. 1982-) Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin EMI 57052 6:56

09:52:50 George Frideric Handel: Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody OpeningDay 7347 3:35

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:00 Richard Strauss: Träumerei 9 # 4 John O'Conor, piano (Irish 1947-) Telarc 80391 2:35

10:03:35 Richard Strauss: Wiegenlied 41 # 1 Rachel Barton Pine, violin (Amer. 1974-) Cedille 139 3:43

10:09:18 Johann Sebastian Bach: Italian Concerto BWV 971 Rafal Blechacz, piano (Polish 1985- RAH faw BLEK ahsh) DeutGram 4795534 12:10

10:23:28 Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto 10 # 1 Patrick Gallois, flute (Fr. 1956-) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437839 6:49

10:32:17 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Prelude English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 3:47

10:39:04 Sir Edward Elgar: Caractacus: Triumphal March 35 New Zealand Symphony James Judd Naxos 503293 7:03

10:49:07 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 17 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 3:20

10:54:27 Richard Strauss: Oboe Concerto Heinz Holliger, oboe (Swiss 1939-) New Philharmonia Orchestra Edo de Waart Philips 4788977 26:21

11:10:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 10 K 74 Vienna Concentus Musicus Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 25914 7:36

11:20:36 Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 12 D 703 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2307 8:48

11:32:24 Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody 79 # 1 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano (Ital./Amer.1974- CIPC Gold 1999,CIM fac) Azica 71214 10:12

11:44:36 Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture 43 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 5:00

12:07:00 Ernest Bloch: Poems of the Sea Malmö Symphony Sakari Oramo Bis 639 12:57

12:22:57 Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 WAB 107 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4798494 09:43

12:34:40 Franz Schubert: Erlkönig D 328 Greg Anderson, piano (Amer. 1981-) Steinway 30006 4:05

12:40:45 Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, 3rd Year: Les jeux Hélène Grimaud, piano (Fr. 1969- eh LEHN gree MOH) DeutGram 24427 7:34

12:51:19 Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 70901 8:11

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 Richard Strauss: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite 60 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 75 27:53

13:30:53 Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic Dresden State Orchestra Donald Runnicles Teldec 17109 13:47

13:46:40 Robert Schumann: Fantasie 131 Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin (Ger. 1963- AHN uh ZOH fee MOOT ter) New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur DeutGram 457075 13:09

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Scott Joplin (arr. Itzhak Perlman): Elite Syncopations Matthew Trusler, violin; Wayne Marshall, piano

George Gershwin (arr. Jascha Heifetz): Three Preludes: Movement 1 Matthew Trusler, violin; Wayne Marshall, piano

Amy Beach: Piano Quintet in F sharp minor, Op. 67 Yura Lee, violin; Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Roberto Diaz, viola; Bion Tsang, cello; Adam Neiman, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

Shalan Alhamwy: Two Images from Aleppo WDR Radio Orchestra, Members of the Syrian National Symphony Orchestra; Wayne Marshall, conductor Klaus von Bismarck Hall, WDR Broadcasting House, Cologne, Germany

Mary Lou Williams (arr. David Milne): Zodiac Suite The Ancia Saxophone Quartet Ancia, Weisman Art Museum, Minneapolis, MN

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 5 in C minor: Movement 3 Finale Prestissimo Paul Lewis, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet in G major, Op. 18 No. 2 Tesla Quartet Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL

Olivier Messiaen: Les offrandes oubliees (The Forgotten Offerings) Houston Symphony; Ludovic Morlot, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX

Natalie Dietterich: Chainlink Fences Addy Sterrett, soprano; 2017 Norfolk Festival Chorus and Orchestra; Simon Carrington, conductor Yale Institute of Sacred Music, The Barn, Norfolk Chamber Music Festival, Norfolk, CT



CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:00 Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Act 2 Finale Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 438685 4:38

16:05:00 Richard Strauss: Morgen! 27 # 4 Renée Fleming, soprano (Amer. 1959-) English Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Tate Decca 458858 4:06

16:12:06 Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4797577 10:54

16:27:00 Ramin Djawadi: Game of Thrones: Suite Symphony Orchestra Unknown Conductor Varese Sar 3020670 6:11

16:35:11 Hieronymus Praetorius: Quam pulchra es, amica mea Balthasar Neumann Choir (fd.1991, Freiburg, by Tho.Hengelbrock) Balthasar Neumann Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4794522 4:05

16:42:16 Richard Strauss: Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 417184 8:57

16:53:13 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 32 # 5 Vladimir Horowitz, piano (Russ.born 1903-1989) DeutGram 4795448 2:48

16:57:01 Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: Ballet National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 3:06

17:04:00 Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits' Philharmonia Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8766 6:16

17:12:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 23 K 488 Simone Dinnerstein, piano (Amer. sih MOAN uh "dinner"steen) Havana Lyceum Orchestra José Antonio Méndez Padrón Sony 538244 11:26

17:26:42 Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Le corsaire' 21 Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 8:38

17:40:20 Richard Strauss: Andante for Horn & Piano AV 86 Richard King, horn (TCO princ. 1997-) Panorßmico 2009 3:50

17:46:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Horn Concerto No. 4 K 495 Eric Ruske, horn (Amer. 1963- former TCO mem "rusk") Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80367 3:35

17:52:45 Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture 72 German Chamber Philharmonic Daniel Harding VirginClas 45364 7:11

DINNER CLASSICS

18:07:00 Anton Bruckner: First movement from Symphony No. 4 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4797577 19:55

18:29:55 Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Galop Martha Argerich, piano (Argentine 1941- MAHR tah AR geh rihkh) DeutGram 3109 4:10

18:36:05 Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Mazurka Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 410162 2:37

18:41:42 Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 1 Philadelphia Orchestra Riccardo Muti EMI 63572 9:50

18:53:32 Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: In the Palace São Paulo Symphony Marin Alsop Naxos 573518 5:35

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Cello Concerto Matt Haimovitz, cello (Israeli-born 1970- "HI" moh vitz) English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis DeutGram 429219 19:55

AT SEVEN19:23:55 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 6 Royal Northern Sinfonia Thomas Zehetmair Avie 2224 31:44

NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:00 Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes 33 Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80660 16:45

20:19:45 George W. Chadwick: Tam O'Shanter Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9439 19:29

20:41:14 George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue Simone Dinnerstein, piano (Amer. sih MOAN uh "dinner"steen) MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Kristjan Järvi Sony 503245 17:39

21:03:00 Franz Schubert: Piano Trio D 28 Joseph Kalichstein, piano (Israeli-born Amer. 1946- CAL ick styne) Bridge 9376 11:51

21:16:51 Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Overture Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7576 4:29

21:23:20 Georg Philipp Telemann: Bourrée alla Polacca John Williams, guitar (Australian 1941- johnwilliamsguitar.com) CBS 44518 3:01

21:29:21 Béla Bartók: Dance Suite New York Philharmonic Pierre Boulez Sony 64100 17:47

21:49:08 Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 88 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 63151 35:37

22:26:00 Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 25 Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 550875 14:22

22:43:22 Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Violin Concerto Bettina Mussumeli, violin (Amer. moo soo MEH lee) I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Erato 88172 13:30

22:58:52 Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 4 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano (Fr. 1961- TEE bow day CIPC 2nd 1979) Decca 470290 3:35

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 Richard Strauss: Improvisation from Violin Sonata 18 Midori, violin (Jap.-Am. 1971-) Sony 46742 8:28

23:10:28 Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo 118 # 2 Orli Shaham, piano (Isr.born Amer. 1975- Gil's sister) Canary 15 5:46

23:18:14 Anton Bruckner: Adagio from Symphony No. 3 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4797208 16:35

23:36:49 Gabriel Pierné: Impromptu-Caprice 9 Yolanda Kondonassis, harp (Amer. CIM grad. www.yolandaharp.com) Azica 71273 5:54

23:42:43 Richard Strauss: Sextet for Strings from 'Capriccio' 85 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Herbert Blomstedt Decca 4645 11:45

23:54:58 Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube' S 558 Christopher O'Riley, piano (Amer.1956- (Host "From the Top")) Oxingale 2020 3:33

23:59:31 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Voiles Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Jun Märkl Naxos 503293 3:46