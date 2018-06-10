Program Guide 06-10-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The Egyptian, a Hollywood Case Study

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – conductor: Riccardo Muti

Gioacchino Rossini: Overture to La Scala di seta

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto NO. 3 in C Minor, Op. 37; Mitsuko Uchida, piano

John Adams: Many Words of Love

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in D minor

Alfredo Catalani: Contemplazione

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – conductors: Leonard Bernstein, Kurt Masur; Soloists: Gidon Kremer, violin; Derek Lee Ragin, counter-tenor

Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Prelude ‘Dawn on the Moscow River’

Giya Kancheli: And Farewell Goes Out Sighing

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 7 in C, Op. 60 ‘Leningrad’

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Routes of Slavery - At last, the long-awaited Grammy-nominated latest box set from Jordi Savall has arrived, tracing music from slave routes from 1444-1888.

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

Franz Joseph Haydn: Benedictus from Mass No. 3 'Missa Cellensis' (1766)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Mass No. 7 7 'Little Organ Mass' (1778)

Hans Leo Hassler: Cantate Domino (1591)

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: More Concerts at the Kimmel Center - Archive performances on the Fred J. Cooper Memorial Pipe Organ (by Dobson) in Philadelphia’s Verizon Hall

G. F. HANDEL: Organ Concerto in F, Op. 4, no. 5 Marilyn Keiser (r. 11/5/11)

STEPHEN PAULUS: Grand Concerto for Organ and Orchestra (2004) ) Philadelphia Orchestra/Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Ken Cowan (2006 Dobson/Kimmel Center, Philadelphia, PA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/8/14)

PAULUS: A Refined Reflection, from Baronian Suite (2013) Ken Cowan, organ (r. 11/8/14)

PETER TCHAIKOVSKY: Polonaise, from Eugene Onegin Wayne Marshall (r. 3/14/07)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: A Second Helping…A second helping of music from new and recent releases of sacred choral and organ music from a variety of performers and a variety of labels from the US an abroad. Join us as we open this treasure chest of wonderful performances

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Franklin Cohen & Preview of ChamberFest Cleveland

Franz Schubert: March Militaire No.3 Artur & Karl Ulrich Schnabel

Eugene Ysaÿe: Sonata for Two Violins: II Allegretto poco lento Marianna Vassilieva & Dmitri Kogan, violins

Amanda Powell: “Beyond Boundaries” Amanda Powell, soprano; Dave Morgan, bass

Antonin Dvorak: Piano Trio No. 3: II Allegretto Gracioso Emanuel Ax, piano; Young Uck Kim, violin; YoYo Ma, cello

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 2 in C Minor: I Allegro energetico e con fuoco Beaux Arts Trio

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola

Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe d'amore Concerto (1734)

Antonio Vivaldi: Trio Sonata 'Variations on 'La Folia' (1705)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso (1739)

Thomas Tallis: Tunes for Archbishop Parker's Psalter (c.1567)

Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 2 (1722)

Georg Matthias Monn: Cello Concerto (c.1750)

Arcangelo Corelli: St. Beatrice d'Este: Sinfonia (1689)

Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Suite (1695)

Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Manfred Honeck, conductor

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Overture to La clemenza di Tito

FRANZ SCHUBERT: Overture and Ballet Music No. 2 from Rosamunde

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Symphony No. 40

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Symphony No. 41

14:00 SPECIAL: Cleveland International Piano Competition Young Artists – the Awards Ceremony and Encore Recital, featuring the six finalists who performed Friday night with the Canton Symphony. This event was recorded Saturday night in Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Matthias Pintscher, conductor; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall

MAURICE RAVEL: Mother Goose Suite

MAURICE RAVEL: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand

MAURICE RAVEL: Daphnis and Chloe complete ballet music

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded September 10, 2017 - From the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts in Reno, Nevada, this week’s From the Top features a local 18-year-old violinist who’s had an asteroid named after him, a young pianist thrills the audience with a piece by Ginastera, and the winners of the junior division of the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition performs Bartok.

17-year-old violinist Oliver Leitner from Reno, Nevada, performs the first movement, Allegro assai, from the Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 8, Op. 30, No. 3 by Ludwig van Beethoven with Christopher O’Riley, piano

15-year-old pianist Nita Qui from Woodbury, Minnesota, performs first movement, Allegro marcato, from Piano Sonata No. 1, Op.22 by Alberto Ginastera.

16-year-old percussionist Griffin Miller from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, performs "Scirocco" by Michael Burritt

17-year-old flutist Lindsey Wong from Cincinnati, Ohio performs Fantaisie for Flute and Piano by Philippe Gaubert with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Quartet Bellezza, violinists Masha Lakisova (15) and Robert Sanders (18), 18-year-old violist Peter Dudek, and 18-year-old cellist David Caplan, performs the fifth movement, Allegro molto, from String Quartet No. 4, Sz.91 by Béla Bartók

17-year-old violinist Oliver Leitner from Reno, Nevada, performs the final movement, Perpetuum mobile. Allegro, from Violin Sonata No.2 by Maurice Ravel with Christopher O’Riley, piano.



19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1859)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade (1888)

Jacques Offenbach: La Périchole: O mon cher amant (1868)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Edwin London: Bach (Again) (1974) The Gregg Smith Singers/Gregg Smith, cond. (New World 80564) 5:29

Tom Lopez: Espaces pointilles Kathleen Chastain, flute (CCG 09-08-02) 9:11

Robert Rollin : Memorial Rhapsody Beth Woodside, violin; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano (CCG 11-18-07) 8:11

Frederick Koch: Phases for String Quartet (1976) Takako Masame, Sae Shiragami, violins; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello (CCG 12-07-09) 8:24

Stephen T. Griebling: Escalation Kent Collier, cello; Javier Gonzales, piano (CCG 12-08-13) 3:04

Loris Chobanian: The Soldier Returns Jeffrey Irvine, viola; Javier Gonzales, piano (CCG 12-08-13) 7:16

Jeffrey Quick: Saturday Morning Sandra Simon, soprano; Javier Gonzales, piano (CCG 12-08-13) 1:58

Jeffrey Quick: Ballade Mary Kay Robinson, flute; Javier Gonzales, piano (CCG 12-08-13) 6:49

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Dead Last: Northeast Ohio’s Economy is Lagging and It’s Time to Do Something About It. - Jon Pinney, Managing Partner, Kohrman Jackson & Krantz.

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 3 Prelude (1859)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)

Jacques Offenbach: Andante from Grand Concerto for Cello & Orchestra (1848)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 (1880)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Cloches a travers les feuilles (1907)

Gerald Finzi: Romance (1928)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 7 (1903)