Program Guide 06-07-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Igor Stravinsky: Suite No. 1 for Small Orchestra Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Album: Shadow Dances

Claude Debussy: Cello Sonata in D minor Alban Gerhardt, cello; Steven Osborne, piano Pau Casals Auditorium, El Vendrell (Tarragona), Spain

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Rainer K. in Madison, AL

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 11, K. 331: Movement 1 Mitsuko Uchida, piano

Igor Stravinsky: Pétrouchka: Tableaus 3 & 4 Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in D minor, Op 3 No. 11, RV 565 Movement 3 and 4; Daniel Hope, violin; Chamber Orchestra of Europe

Ralph Vaughan Williams: A London Symphony Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in G Major for Cello, Strings, and Continuo, RV 413 Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: Daniel McDonough, cello; Daniel Phillips, violin; Danbi Um, violin; Yura Lee, viola; David Grossman, cello; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord University of Georgia, Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

Bruce Adolphe: Jazzurka from Chopin Dreams; Carlo Grante, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 (1788)

Edvard Grieg: Symphonic Dances (1898)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 2 (1794)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 (1944)

Ernö Dohnányi: String Quartet No. 3 (1926)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)

Julius Fucik: Little Ballerinas Waltz (1909)

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika (1934)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King (1876)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 9 (1799)

Hector Berlioz: Reverie and Caprice (1839)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Marche militaire française (1880)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Verdi's 'Rigoletto' (1859)

Zoltán Kodály: Hßry Jßnos: Suite a (1927)

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)

E. J. Moeran: Second Rhapsody (1924)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)

Franz Schubert: Fourteen Waltzes (c.1825)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

Bedrich Smetana: Mß vlast: The Moldau (1879)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Fritz Kreisler: Liebesleid (Love's Sorrow) Yevgeny Sudbin, piano

Valerie Coleman: Portraits Of Langston: Movement 4 Silver Rain McGill/McHale Trio: Demarre McGill, flute; Anthony McGill, clarinet; Michael McHale, piano

Alexander Scriabin: Piano Sonata No. 5, Op. 53 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Tippet Rise, LLC, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT

Jennifer Higdon: Dance Card River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Mei Ann Chen, conductor River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 101 in D major, Hob.I:101, "The Clock" Finale: Vivace Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra; Sir Colin Davis, conductor

Joseph Haydn: Piano Concerto in D Major Hob. XVIII, No. 11 Rudolf Buchbinder, piano; Vienna Philharmonic; Rudolf Buchbinder, conductor Musikverein, Golden Hall, Vienna, Austria

Aaron Jay Kernis: Air Lorna McGhee, flute; Andrew Armstrong, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

Maureen Reyes: Mas Alla de la Verdad Apollo Chamber Players: Matthew Detrick, violin; Anabel Ramirez, violin; Whitney Bullock, viola; Matthew Dudzik, cello Apollo Chamber Players, Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH), Houston, TX

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March (1846)

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: The Ball (1945)

Franz Schubert: Piano Trio 'Notturno' (1825)

Eduard Strauss: Polka 'Bahn frei' (1865)

Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Crown Imperial' (1937)

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Scherzando No. 2 (1765)

Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine (1876)

Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve (1865)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Straussiana (1953)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS – George Szell Conducts

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 96 'Miracle' (1791)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Impresario: Overture (1786)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 1 (1878)

Gioacchino Rossini: Il viaggio a Reims: Overture (1825)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna - Performances from the 2015 CIPC Young Artists Concerto Finals

20:00 SPECIAL: Cleveland International Piano Competition Young Artists - Highlights of the 2018 Senior CIPC Young Artists Semi-Finals recorded Wednesday at CIM’s Mixon Hall

22:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No.104 'London' (1795)

George Szell: Variations on an Original Theme (1915)

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral Music (1874)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Robert Schumann: March from Piano Quintet (1842)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)

Peter Warlock: An Old Song (1917)

George Frederick Bristow: Nocturne from Symphony (1858)

Alexander Borodin: Andante from Symphony No. 1 (1867)

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Romance (1941)