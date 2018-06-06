Program Guide 06-06-2018
00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Felix Mendelssohn: Song Without Words, Op. 109 Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Vivian Hornik Weilerstein, piano
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Quintet in A Major, K. 581: Movement 1 Anthony McGill, clarinet; Pacifica Quartet: Simin Ganatra, violin; Austin Hartman, violin; Guy Ben-Ziony, viola; Brandon Vamos, cello
Felix Mendelssohn: Overture to a Midsummer Night's Dream Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94 in G major , Hob. I:94, 'Surprise' Michael Brown, piano; Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Erin Keefe & Danbi Um, violins; Richard O'Neill, viola; Mihai Marica, cello Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, NY
Joan Tower: Fanfare No. 4 for the Uncommon Woman Colorado Symphony Orchestra; Marin Alsop, conductor
George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in D major, Op. 6 No. 5 Owen Dalby, Geoff Nuttall, Luri Lee, Jeffrey Dyrda, and Livia Sohn, violins; Lesley Robertson and Hezekiah Leung, violas; Christopher Costanza and Jonathan Lo, cellos; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord; Geoff Nuttall, conductor Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet (excerpts) Baltimore Symphony Orchestra; Marin Alsop, conductor
Frederic Chopin: Scherzo No.3 in C-sharp Minor, Op.39 Anna Han, piano Southeastern Piano Festival, University of South Carolina School of Music Recital Hall, Columbia, SC
02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna
Nicolò Paganini: Violin Concerto No. 1 (1817)
Ernö Dohnányi: Sextet (1935)
Aaron Copland: Grohg (1925)
Aram Khachaturian: Flute Concerto (1940)
Édouard Lalo: Piano Trio No. 3 (1880)
Charles Ives: Symphony No. 1 (1898)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 32 (1779)
06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Toccata, Adagio & Fugue (1717)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mars (1917)
Charles G. Vardell: Joe Clark Steps Out (1934)
Darius Milhaud: Brasileira from 'Scaramouche' (1937)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins (c.1710)
Raymond Scott: Boy Scout in Switzerland (1937)
John Philip Sousa: March 'King Cotton' (1895)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite (1940)
Franz Danzi: Fantasy on Mozart's 'La ci darem la mano' (1800)
William Bolcom: Raggin' Rudi (1974)
William Boyce: Symphony No. 3 (1760)
Jacques Offenbach: La Périchole: Medley (1868)
George Frideric Handel: Semele: Where'er you walk (1744)
Domenico Zipoli: Battaglia Imperiale (c.1700)
Ernö Dohnányi: Rondo from Serenade for Strings (1902)
Franz Schubert: Sixteen German Dances (1824)
William Grant Still: Summerland from 'Three Visions' (1936)
John Williams: Pops on the March (1981)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 40 (1788)
John Williams: Angela's Ashes: The Lanes of Limerick (1999)
Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Suite (1944)
Jean Sibelius: Menuetto (1894)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture 'Name Day' (1815)
Alexander Zemlinsky: Humoreske for Winds (1941)
Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Overture (1683)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Josef Strauss: Jockey Polka (1871)
Karl King: March 'Rough-Riders' (1943)
Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante Op 22 (1834)
Franz Liszt: Polonaise from Tchaikovsky's 'Eugene Onegin' S 429 (1880)
George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Minuet (1737)
William Boyce: Symphony No. 6 (1760)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto Wq 169 (1755)
Léo Delibes: Le Roi s'amuse: Suite (1882)
Ludwig van Beethoven: King Stephan: Overture (1811)
Bedrich Smetana: Mß vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)
Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1 for Orchestra (1853)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Neapolitan Dance (1911)
Franz Liszt: Venezia e Napoli: Tarantella (1859)
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
Aram Khachaturian: Piano Concerto (1936)
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 'Classical' (1917)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers (1892)
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Igor Stravinsky: Suite No. 1 for Small Orchestra Orpheus Chamber Orchestra
Claude Debussy: Cello Sonata in D minor Alban Gerhardt, cello; Steven Osborne, piano Pau Casals Auditorium, El Vendrell (Tarragona), Spain
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Rainer K. in Madison, AL
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 11, K. 331: Movement 1 Mitsuko Uchida, piano
Igor Stravinsky: Pétrouchka: Tableaus 3 & 4 Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in D minor, Op 3 No. 11, RV 565 Movement 3 and 4Largo e spiccato and Alle Daniel Hope, violin; Chamber Orchestra of Europe
Ralph Vaughan Williams: A London Symphony Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in G Major for Cello, Strings, and Continuo, RV 413 Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: Daniel McDonough, cello; Daniel Phillips, violin; Danbi Um, violin; Yura Lee, viola; David Grossman, cello; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord University of Georgia, Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA
Bruce Adolphe: Jazzurka from Chopin Dreams Jazzurka Carlo Grante, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Giacomo Puccini: Scherzo for Orchestra (1883)
Giacomo Puccini: Adagietto (1883)
Alessandro Marcello: Oboe Concerto (1716)
Francisco Tárrega (Span. 1852-1909): Recuerdos de la Alhambra (1899)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra (1853)
Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose (1896)
Ernö Dohnányi: Finale from Sextet (1935)
Traditional: Dances from New England & Ireland
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)
John Field: Nocturne No. 18 (1836)
Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Overture (1841)
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale (1888)
Alfredo Catalani: Loreley: Dance of the Water Nymphs (1890)
Alfredo Catalani: La Wally: Act 3 Prelude (1891)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna – Performances from the 2015 CIPC Young Artists Concerto Finals
20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Cleveland International Piano Competition Young Artists - Highlights of the 2018 Junior CIPC Young Artists Semi-Finals recorded Tuesday at CIM’s Mixon Hall
22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by legendary tenor Roland Hayes
Quilter: It Was a Lover and his Lass; Purcell: Passing By; Handel: Where’er You Walk; Dowland: Come Again: Sweet Love Doth Now;
Schumann: Der Nussbaum; Arne: Preach Not to Me Your Musty Rules; Berlioz: L’Absence; Schubert: Du Bist Die Ruh; Haydn: She Never Told Her Love; trad. arr. Hayes & Boardman: Xango; trad. arr. Villa-Lobos: Mr. Banjo (Smithsonian RD 041)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Guillaume Lekeu: Larghetto for Cello & Ensemble (1892)
Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)
Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings (1918)
Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo (1892)
Gustav Mahler: Blumine from Symphony No. 1 (1888)
Jules Massenet: Impromptu 'Eau dormant' (1896)