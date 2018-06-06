Program Guide 06-06-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: Song Without Words, Op. 109 Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Vivian Hornik Weilerstein, piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Quintet in A Major, K. 581: Movement 1 Anthony McGill, clarinet; Pacifica Quartet: Simin Ganatra, violin; Austin Hartman, violin; Guy Ben-Ziony, viola; Brandon Vamos, cello

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture to a Midsummer Night's Dream Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94 in G major , Hob. I:94, 'Surprise' Michael Brown, piano; Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Erin Keefe & Danbi Um, violins; Richard O'Neill, viola; Mihai Marica, cello Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, NY

Joan Tower: Fanfare No. 4 for the Uncommon Woman Colorado Symphony Orchestra; Marin Alsop, conductor

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in D major, Op. 6 No. 5 Owen Dalby, Geoff Nuttall, Luri Lee, Jeffrey Dyrda, and Livia Sohn, violins; Lesley Robertson and Hezekiah Leung, violas; Christopher Costanza and Jonathan Lo, cellos; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord; Geoff Nuttall, conductor Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet (excerpts) Baltimore Symphony Orchestra; Marin Alsop, conductor

Frederic Chopin: Scherzo No.3 in C-sharp Minor, Op.39 Anna Han, piano Southeastern Piano Festival, University of South Carolina School of Music Recital Hall, Columbia, SC

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Nicolò Paganini: Violin Concerto No. 1 (1817)

Ernö Dohnányi: Sextet (1935)

Aaron Copland: Grohg (1925)

Aram Khachaturian: Flute Concerto (1940)

Édouard Lalo: Piano Trio No. 3 (1880)

Charles Ives: Symphony No. 1 (1898)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 32 (1779)

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Toccata, Adagio & Fugue (1717)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mars (1917)

Charles G. Vardell: Joe Clark Steps Out (1934)

Darius Milhaud: Brasileira from 'Scaramouche' (1937)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins (c.1710)

Raymond Scott: Boy Scout in Switzerland (1937)

John Philip Sousa: March 'King Cotton' (1895)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite (1940)

Franz Danzi: Fantasy on Mozart's 'La ci darem la mano' (1800)

William Bolcom: Raggin' Rudi (1974)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 3 (1760)

Jacques Offenbach: La Périchole: Medley (1868)

George Frideric Handel: Semele: Where'er you walk (1744)

Domenico Zipoli: Battaglia Imperiale (c.1700)

Ernö Dohnányi: Rondo from Serenade for Strings (1902)

Franz Schubert: Sixteen German Dances (1824)

William Grant Still: Summerland from 'Three Visions' (1936)

John Williams: Pops on the March (1981)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 40 (1788)

John Williams: Angela's Ashes: The Lanes of Limerick (1999)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Suite (1944)

Jean Sibelius: Menuetto (1894)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture 'Name Day' (1815)

Alexander Zemlinsky: Humoreske for Winds (1941)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Overture (1683)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Josef Strauss: Jockey Polka (1871)

Karl King: March 'Rough-Riders' (1943)

Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante Op 22 (1834)

Franz Liszt: Polonaise from Tchaikovsky's 'Eugene Onegin' S 429 (1880)

George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Minuet (1737)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 6 (1760)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto Wq 169 (1755)

Léo Delibes: Le Roi s'amuse: Suite (1882)

Ludwig van Beethoven: King Stephan: Overture (1811)

Bedrich Smetana: Mß vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1 for Orchestra (1853)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Neapolitan Dance (1911)

Franz Liszt: Venezia e Napoli: Tarantella (1859)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Aram Khachaturian: Piano Concerto (1936)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 'Classical' (1917)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers (1892)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Igor Stravinsky: Suite No. 1 for Small Orchestra Orpheus Chamber Orchestra

Claude Debussy: Cello Sonata in D minor Alban Gerhardt, cello; Steven Osborne, piano Pau Casals Auditorium, El Vendrell (Tarragona), Spain

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Rainer K. in Madison, AL

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 11, K. 331: Movement 1 Mitsuko Uchida, piano

Igor Stravinsky: Pétrouchka: Tableaus 3 & 4 Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in D minor, Op 3 No. 11, RV 565 Movement 3 and 4Largo e spiccato and Alle Daniel Hope, violin; Chamber Orchestra of Europe

Ralph Vaughan Williams: A London Symphony Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in G Major for Cello, Strings, and Continuo, RV 413 Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: Daniel McDonough, cello; Daniel Phillips, violin; Danbi Um, violin; Yura Lee, viola; David Grossman, cello; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord University of Georgia, Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

Bruce Adolphe: Jazzurka from Chopin Dreams Jazzurka Carlo Grante, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Giacomo Puccini: Scherzo for Orchestra (1883)

Giacomo Puccini: Adagietto (1883)

Alessandro Marcello: Oboe Concerto (1716)

Francisco Tárrega (Span. 1852-1909): Recuerdos de la Alhambra (1899)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra (1853)

Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose (1896)

Ernö Dohnányi: Finale from Sextet (1935)

Traditional: Dances from New England & Ireland

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

John Field: Nocturne No. 18 (1836)

Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Overture (1841)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale (1888)

Alfredo Catalani: Loreley: Dance of the Water Nymphs (1890)

Alfredo Catalani: La Wally: Act 3 Prelude (1891)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna – Performances from the 2015 CIPC Young Artists Concerto Finals

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Cleveland International Piano Competition Young Artists - Highlights of the 2018 Junior CIPC Young Artists Semi-Finals recorded Tuesday at CIM’s Mixon Hall

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by legendary tenor Roland Hayes

Quilter: It Was a Lover and his Lass; Purcell: Passing By; Handel: Where’er You Walk; Dowland: Come Again: Sweet Love Doth Now;

Schumann: Der Nussbaum; Arne: Preach Not to Me Your Musty Rules; Berlioz: L’Absence; Schubert: Du Bist Die Ruh; Haydn: She Never Told Her Love; trad. arr. Hayes & Boardman: Xango; trad. arr. Villa-Lobos: Mr. Banjo (Smithsonian RD 041)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Guillaume Lekeu: Larghetto for Cello & Ensemble (1892)

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)

Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings (1918)

Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo (1892)

Gustav Mahler: Blumine from Symphony No. 1 (1888)

Jules Massenet: Impromptu 'Eau dormant' (1896)