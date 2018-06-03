Program Guide 06-03-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The E. M. Forster Trilogy

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – conductor: Sir András Schiff, piano

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 in G Major

Bela Bartok: Divertimento for String Orchestra

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in F Minor, BWV 1056

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 in C Major, Op. 15

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Overture to The Wasps--Sir Mark Elder, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – conductor: Kurt Masur; Soloists: Hans Sotin, bass; Wynton Marsalis, trumpet; Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra; New York Choral Artists; Kevin McMillan, baritone; Sergei Leiferkus, baritone

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6, “Pastorale” from 1/19/2006

Felix Mendelssohn: Hebrides Overture (Fingal’s Cave) from 2/28/07

Sergei Prokofiev: Scythian Suite from 1/19/06

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition from 12/28/04

Richard Wagner: Was duftet doch der Flieder from Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg from 6/16/81

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo & Juliet (Montagues & Capulets) 9/19/94

Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah from 12/22/90

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 7 from 9/14/91

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine from 9/14/91 (first as MD)

Johannes Brahms: Movement IV from Symphony No. 4 in e-minor from 4/14/95

Felix Mendelssohn: Ruy Blas Overture from 2/18/09

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture to Die Erste Walpurgisnacht from 2/18/09

Duke Ellington/Wynton Marsalis: A Tone Parallel to Harlem from NYP Special Editions

Johannes Brahms: Wie lieblich sind deine Wohnungen from Ein Deutches Requiem from 9/20/01

Dmitri Shostakovich: Movements IV & V from Symphony No. 13, Babi Yar from 10/27/11

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8, Unfinished from 10/27/11

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three More from the Middle Ages - A Moralizing songs of the Middle Ages, songs from the Crusades, and the concept of transformation in the 14th century

Anonymous: Chevalier, mult estes guariz (Ritarit olette parhaassa turvassa) Oliphant Songs from the Crusades Alba

Hugues de Berge: S'onques nus hom por dure departie (Jos kukaan koskaan eron katkeruudesta) Oliphant Songs from the Crusades Alba

Le Chatelain de Couci: Li nouviauz tanz et mais et violete (Kevään ja kukkien uusi aika) Oliphant Songs from the Crusades Alba

Huon de Saint-Quentin: Jerusalem se plaint et li pais (Jerusalem valittaa) Oliphant Songs from the Crusades Alba

Anonymous: Parle Qui Veut Sollazzo Ensemble Parle Qui Veut: Moralizing Song of the Middle Ages Linn/Outhere

Niccolo Da Perugia: Il Megli' E Pur Tacere Sollazzo Ensemble Parle Qui Veut: Moralizing Song of the Middle Ages Linn/Outhere

Giovanni Da Firenze: Angnel Son Biancho Sollazzo Ensemble Parle Qui Veut: Moralizing Song of the Middle Ages Linn/Outhere

Ciconia: O Pensieri Vani Sollazzo Ensemble Parle Qui Veut: Moralizing Song of the Middle Ages Linn/Outhere

Landini: Musicha Son:Gia Furon:Ciascun Vuol Sollazzo Ensemble Parle Qui Veut: Moralizing Song of the Middle Ages Linn/Outhere

Anonymous: O Pensieri Vani Sollazzo Ensemble Parle Qui Veut: Moralizing Song of the Middle Ages Linn/Outhere

Francesco Da Firenze: Sì Dolce Non Sonò Chol Lir' Orfeo La Fonte Musica Metamorfosi Trecento Alpha/Outhere

Paolo Da Firenze: Non Più Infelice La Fonte Musica Metamorfosi Trecento Alpha/Outhere

Jacopo Da Bologna: Fenice Fu' La Fonte Musica Metamorfosi Trecento Alpha/Outhere

Vitry: In Nova Fert : Garrit Gallus : Neuma La Fonte Musica Metamorfosi Trecento Alpha/Outhere

Solage: Calextone La Fonte Musica Metamorfosi Trecento Alpha/Outhere

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

Robert White: Christe, qui lux es et dies (c.1558)

Sir Edward Elgar: Lux aeterna ["Nimrod"] (1899)

Sir William Walton: Coronation Te Deum (1953)

Maurice Duruflé: Sanctus from Requiem (1947)

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Fabulous Philadelphia - Guest soloists alone, and with the Philadelphia Orchestra, make the Fred J. Cooper Memorial Organ (by Dobson) shine at Verizon Hall

SAMUEL BARBER: Toccata Festiva, Op. 36 Philadelphia Orchestra/Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Paul Jacobs (2006 Dobson/Kimmel Center, Philadelphia, PA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/17/16)

WAYNE OQUIN: Reverie Paul Jacobs (r. 5/8/10)

FELIX MENDELSSOHN: Scherzo, fr Symphony No. 5, Op. 107 Isabelle Demers (Pipedreams Archive, r. 1/19/.13)

CHRISTOPHER ROUSE: Organ Concerto (premiere) Philadelphia Orchestra/Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Paul Jacobs (2006 Dobson/Kimmel Center, Philadelphia, PA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/17/16)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: A Potpourri of Praise - This edition of With Heart and Voice will offer uplifting hymns, anthems, and organ music of praise and thanksgiving. Join Peter DuBois for this eclectic mix of music!

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Master cellist and composer: René Schiffer

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 First movement: Allegro con brio Tafelmusik/Bruno Weil (Analekta 9831 CD) 6:51

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Requiem: Lacrimosa (complete by René Schiffer) Apollo’s Singers; Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (Koch 7685 CD) 3:41

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. John’s Passion: Aria with chorus “Mit teurer Heiland” Jeffrey Strauss, bass; Apollo’s Singers; Apollo’s fire/Jeannette Sorrell (Eclectra 2044 CD) 4:06

Duke Ellington: In a Sentimental Mood Duke Ellington, piano (Capitol 92863 CD) 2:27

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 “Scottish”: Scherzo London Symphony Orchestra/Peter Maag (London 133503 CD) 4:10

Johann Strauss II (arr. Anton Webern): “Schatz Walzer” (Treasure waltz) Alban Berg with guest artists (EMI 102710 CD) 7:00

George & Ira Gershwin: “Someone to watch over me” Linda Ronstadt, singer; Nelson Riddle & his orchestra (Asylum 217040 CD) 4:14

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: The trumpet shall sound (1741)

Jan Dismas Zelenka: Capriccio No. 5 (1729)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Suite (1670)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 146: Duet 'My Spirit Be Joyful' (1740)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata 'Cortège' (1750)

Claudio Monteverdi: Laudate Dominum & Hymn (c.1610)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos (1720)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne (1720)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 1: Sarabande & Double (1720)

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham - Manfred Honeck, conductor; Soloist: Till Fellner, piano

FRANZ JOSEPH HAYDN: Overture to Armida

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Piano Concerto No. 3

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Ave verum corpus

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Symphony No. 39

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: Hexenlied "Witches' Song" Op. 8, No. 8 Felix Mendelssohn: Auf Flugeln des Gesanges "On Wings of Song" Op. 34, No. 2 Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano

Mikhail Glinka: Overture to Ruslan and Ludmilla Greenville Symphony Orchestra; Edvard Tchivzhel, conductor Peace Center for the Performing Arts, Greenville, SC

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Caroline Cassil from Sutherlin, OR

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in C-sharp minor, Op. 27/2: Movement 1 Murray Perahia, piano

Felix Mendelssohn: Twelve Fugues for String Quartet No. 10 The Shanghai String Quartet Museum of Jewish Heritage, New York, NY

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet in F minor, Op. 80, No. 6 Miami String Quartet: Benny Kim, violin; Cathy Meng Robinson, violin; Scott Lee, viola; Keith Robinson, cello Viginia Arts Festival, Robin Hixon Theater, Norfolk, VA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 3 in E-Flat Major, Op. 12: Movement 3 Frank Huang, violin; Rohan De Silva, piano

Renee Baker: Third Threnody for Viola and Orchestra Ashleigh Gordon, viola; GWS Orchestra; Orlando Cela, conductor The Governor's School of North Carolina, Winston Salem, NC

David Maslanka: Recitation Book: Movement 5 Kenari Quartet PT Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

Ricardo Lorenz: Dance Unlikely Concerto for Violin and Orchestra (Baile Improbable) River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Andres Cardenes, concert master & director River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance for Violin No 2 in F major, Op. 50 Simone Porter, violin; Meng-Chieh Liu, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor;

Daniil Trifonov, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall

IGOR STRAVINSKY: Scenes de ballet

SERGEI PROKOFIEV: Piano Concerto No. 2

PETER TCHAIKOVSKY: Symphony No. 6 ‘Pathétique’

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 4, 2018 - From the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, this week’s episode of From the Top features a teenage composer’s beautiful piece that was inspired by Andrew Lloyd Wright’s architectural masterpiece Fallingwater, a young violinist shares how she hasn’t missed a single day of practicing yet, and a classical guitarist performs Bach

17-year-old violinist Hannah Duncan from Belle Plaine, Iowa performs La Gitana by Fritz Kreisler, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old pianist Cameron Akioka from Palo Alto, California performs the third movement, Allegro con brio, ma non leggiere, from Piano Sonata No. 4, Op. 29 by Sergei Prokofiev.

15-year-old violist Sophia Valenti from Santa Rosa, California performs Rhapsodie from Suite Hébraïque by Ernest Bloch, with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

17-year-old guitarist Nicholas Padmanhaban from Paolo Alto, California performs Prelude and Gigue - Double from Suite in C minor, BWV 997 by Johann Sebastian Bach.

“Images from Fallingwater” composed by Alistair Coleman, 19, from Bethesda, Maryland performed by students from San Francisco Conservatory of Music

18-year-old pianist Cameron Akioka from Palo Alto, California performs Concert Etude no. 2 in F minor, "La Leggierezza" by Franz Liszt

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

George W. Chadwick: Tam O'Shanter (1915)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 (1889)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 (1909)

Modest Mussorgsky: Scherzo (1858)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Chris Auerbach-Brown: Dolphin’ (2006) Laura Sabo, bass clarinet (private CD) 4:16

Chris Auerbach-Brown: Will the Pharaohs Dance? (1995) Laura Sabo, bass clarinet (private CD) 4:00

Andrew Rindfleisch: Dixit Dominus (1987) Isthmus Vocal Ensemble/Scott MacPherson, cond. (Clarion 927) 9:36

Andrew Rindfleisch: Psalm (1996) Isthmus Vocal Ensemble/Scott MacPherson, cond. (Clarion 927) 4:48

Jack Gallagher: Berceuse Polish Radio & TV Orchestra of Krakow/Szymon Kawalla, cond. (VMM 3030) 5:12

William Rayer: Night Moods Takako Masame, Sae Shiragami, violins; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello; Mary Kay Fink, flute; Nicholas Underhill, piano (CCG 12-07-14) 8:40)

Rudolph Bubalo: Symmetricality for Piano and Orchestra (1982) Mark George, piano; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (TNC/Cambria 1510) 15:32

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech,

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksongs

Keith Jarrett: Adagio for Oboe & Strings (1984)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Larghetto from Piano Trio No. 6 (1821)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 (1802)

Frederick Delius: Romance (1896)

Gerald Finzi: Introit (1936)

John Dowland: Lacrimae Pavan (1596)