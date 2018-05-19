Program Guide 05-19-2018

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp (1915): Movement 3 Final Ransom Wilson, flute; Paul Neubauer, viola; Nancy Allen, harp Album: Debussy: Complete Chamber Music Delos 3167 Music: 4:33

Ignacy Jan Paderewski: Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 17 Nelson Goerner, piano; Warsaw Phiharmonic Orchestra; Jacek Kaspszyk, conductor 17th Fryderyk Chopin International Piano Competition, Concert Hall, Philharmonic, Warsaw, Poland Music: 33:02

Claude Debussy: La plus que lente Phoenix Avalon, violin; Hsin-I Huang, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 4:36

Franz Schubert: Impromptu in E-flat, Op. 90/2 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Vermont Public Radio, Live broadcast from VPR's Studio One, Colchester, VT Music: 4:43

Jaakko Kuusisto: Violin Concerto, Op. 28 Elina Vahala, violin; The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 28:53

Albert Roussel: Music for Elpenor, Poeme radiophonique Op.59 Linda Chesis, flute; American String Quartet Otesaga Resort Hotel, Cooperstown, NY Music: 8:49

Henryk Wieniawski: Scherzo-Tarantelle, Op. 16 Joshua Bell, violin; Sam Haywood, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 4:48

 

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

02:02:00 00:38:14 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No.  3 in C minor  Op 78 Cleveland Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Joela Jones, organ MAA  2001

02:43:00 00:25:02 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 21 in C major  Op 53   Emil Gilels, piano DeutGram  4795448

03:13:00 00:40:20 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Suite  Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference  125

03:57:00 00:31:02 Dmitri Shostakovich Piano Quintet in G minor  Op 57 Juilliard String Quartet  Yefim Bronfman, piano Sony  60677

04:32:00 00:20:06 Colin McPhee Tabuh-Tabuhan American Composers Orchestra Dennis Russell Davies Peter Basquin, piano; Christopher Oldfather, piano Argo  444560

04:56:00 00:45:15 Franz Joseph Haydn Mass No. 10 in C major  Bavarian Radio Symphony Leonard Bernstein Judith Blegen, soprano; Brigitte Fassbaender, alto; Claes-Hakan Ahnsjö , tenor; Hans Sotin, bass; Bavarian Radio Chorus Philips  412734

05:45:00 00:08:32 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 36 in B flat major   Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO  999379

05:55:00 00:03:51 Robert Schumann Carnaval: March of the Society of David Op 9   Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge  9300

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo, from Suite for Strings No. 1  Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela  Gustavo Dudamel  DeutGram 4777457

06:07:58 Francisco Tarrega: Romance  Christopher Parkening, guitar  EMI Classics 56418

06:10:41 Vincenzo Bellini: Norma: Casta Diva  Montserrat Caballé, soprano  RCA 23675                                     

06:17:26 Franz Léhar: Giuditta: Meine Lippen, sie küssen so heiss  Montserrat Martí  Gran Teatre de Liceu de Barcelona  David Gimenez  RCA 29646

06:22:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Le Nozze di Figaro: Sull aira?...Che soave zeffiretto  Montserrat Caballé, Montserrat Martí; sopranos  Gran Teatre de Liceu de Barcelona  David Gimenez  RCA 29646          

06:28:46 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto Madrigal  Pepe Romero, Angel Romero, guitars  Academy of St. Martin in the Fields  Sir Neville Marriner  Philips 420800

07:00:50 Paquito D'Rivera: The Cape Cod Files  Jon Manasse, clarinet; Jon Nakamatsu, piano  Harmonia Mundi 907508

07:24:38 Deodat De Severac: Cerdana:5 études pittoresque pour le piano; No. 2: Les fêtes (Souvenir de Puigcerda) Jordi Masó  Naxos 555855 

07:34:43 Juan Crisostomo Arriaga: Symphony in D  Algarve Orchestra  Alvaro Cassuto  Naxos 8.557207

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quintet in B-flat major: Movement 2 Andante scherzando Ian Swensen, violin; Jorja Fleezanis, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Geraldine Walther, viola; David Finckel, cello Album: Music@Menlo Live Music@Menlo 20052 Music: 4:17

Carlo Farina: Capriccio Stravagante Soovin Kim, violin; Hsin-Yun Huang & Pierre Lapointe, violas; Brook Speltz, cello; Scott Pingel, bass; Gilbert Kalish, harpsichord Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 17:37

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Duncan Holmes from Fredricksburg, TX Music: 9:07

Bela Bartok (trans. Zoltan Szekely): Romanian Folk Dances Sz. 56 Patricia Kopatchinskaja, violin; Fazil Say, piano Album: Beethoven Ravel Bartok Say: Patricia Kopatchinskaja Naive 5146 Music: 5:49

Felix Mendelssohn: Fair Melusina Overture, Op. 32 Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Thomas Zehetmair, conductor Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 10:27

Erwin Schulhoff: Alla Tango Milonga Mira Wang, Colin Jacobsen, violins; Nicholas Cords, viola; Jan Vogler, cello Album: Tango! Sony 32803 Music: 4:17

Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre: Trio Sonata No.4 in C minor Sonnambula; Elizabeth Weinfield, Artistic Director Baruch Performing Arts Center, Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY Music: 9:07

Maurice Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Edward Gardner, conductor Musikkitalo, Helsinki, Finland Music: 18:09

Erwin Schulhoff: Sonata for alto saxophone & piano "Hot Sonata" Sean Meyers, alto saxophone; Teodora Adzharova, piano Summer Chamber Music in Roland Park, Roland Park Presbyterian Church, Baltimore, MD Music: 14:54

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:01:00 00:03:11 Sir Edward Elgar Chanson de matin Op 15 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI  1409

10:06:00 00:13:34 John Ireland A London Overture  Richard Hickox London Symphony Chandos  8879

10:21:00 00:08:43 Robert Schumann Allegro brillante from Piano Quintet Op 44   Maria João Pires, piano; Augustin Dumay, violin; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Gérard Caussé, viola; Jian Wang, cello DeutGram  463179

10:32:00 00:05:04 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz  Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram  457634

10:39:00 00:11:30 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Smith, flute MAA  1032

10:52:00 00:03:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from Divertimento for Strings   Cuarteto Casals Harm Mundi  987060

10:57:00 00:02:14 Jean-Philippe Rameau Tambourins from Concert No.  3 en  Christophe Rousset Les Talens Lyriques Decca  1845

11:06:00 00:02:11 Thomas Tallis If Ye Love Me  John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium  107

11:09:00 00:07:27 Gioacchino Rossini The Barber of Seville: Overture  James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic  2

11:19:00 00:06:59 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Cello Sonata No. 1 Op 5   Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc  80740

11:27:00 00:03:16 Jacques Offenbach The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Liverpool Philharmonic Choir Chandos  9765

11:32:00 00:10:10 Franz Waxman Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde: Suite Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Los Angeles Master Chorale Philips  442425

11:44:00 00:04:53 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Mlada: Procession of the Nobles  Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos  503293

11:49:00 00:07:18 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale  Leonard Bernstein Israel Philharmonic DeutGram  27991

11:57:00 00:02:04 Zez Confrey Dizzy Fingers   Richard Dowling, piano Klavier  77035

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 8, 2018 -

From Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, this week’s From the Top features From the Top's young musicians soloing with the world renown Los Angeles Philharmonic under the baton of Paolo Bortolameolli.  The LA Phil performs a new work by a teenage composer,  we meet a 12-year-old violinist who thinks of her performance as if it were a very athletic figure skating routine and a young bassoonist gracefully performs Mozart

Violinist Chunyi Zhou, 12, from Irvine, California performing: V. Rondo from Symphonie Espagnole, Op.21 by Édouard Lalo (1823-1892), with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Paolo Bortolameolli.

Bassoonist John Gonzalez, 17, from Los Angeles, California performing: I. Allegro from the Concerto for Bassoon and Orchestra in B-flat major, K.191/186e, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791), with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Paolo Bortolameolli.

Cellist Osheen Manukyan, 18, from Glendale, California performing Primavera Porteña from "The 4 Seasons of Beunos Aires" by Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992) with Bing Wang, Violin, LA Phil concertmaster,

and Christopher O’Riley, piano

"Brisé" for Orchestra, by composer Esther Ollivier, 17, from Los Angeles, California, performed by the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Paolo Bortolameolli.

Esther Ollivier's piece is part of From the Top's New Music Series, supported in part by the Amphion Foundation and the Aaron Copland Fund for Music.

Pianist Ray Ushikubo, Piano, 16, from Riverside, California performing: I. Allegro molto moderato from the Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 16 by Edvard Grieg (1843-1907), with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Paolo Bortolameolli.

Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Paolo Bortolameolli, performing IX. “Nimrod” from Enigma Variations, Op. 36 by Edward Elgar (1857-1934)

 

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:00 00:08:20 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Arie di corte  Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram  4796018

13:12:00 00:18:22 Franz Joseph Haydn Concerto for 2 Horns in E flat major  Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Michael Thompson, horn; Richard Watkins, horn Nimbus  5018

13:34:00 00:14:49 Jan Dismas Zelenka Capriccio No. 5 in G major   Daniel Abraham Bach Sinfonia Sono Lumin  92163

13:51:00 00:31:14 Sir Edward Elgar Enigma Variations Op 36  Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference  129

14:26:00 00:06:09 Johann Friedrich Fasch Concerto for Trumpet, 2 Oboes & Strings in D major  English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony  57497

14:35:00 00:08:39 Frédéric Chopin Barcarolle in F sharp major  Op 60   Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky  530

14:46:00 00:08:32 Franz Schubert Der Spiegelritter: Overture  Manfred Huss Haydn Sinfonietta, Vienna Koch Intl  1121

15:03:00 00:26:12 Manuel Ponce Concierto del sur Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Pablo Sáinz Villegas, guitar Sony  75555

15:32:00 00:09:20 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in D minor  Op 3  Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Erato  94354

15:45:00 00:08:30 Félix Godefroid Danse des sylphes Op 31   Claire Jones, harp Silva  6051

16:01:00 00:14:24 Franz Danzi Wind Quintet in G minor  Op 56   Quintett.Wien Nimbus  5479

16:18:00 00:10:38 Gustav Holst The Perfect Fool: Ballet Music Op 39  André Previn London Symphony EMI  66934

16:33:00 00:13:09 Frédéric Chopin Polonaise No.  7 in A flat major  Op 61   Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram  4793449

16:40:00 00:08:48 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Wasps: Overture  Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference  12

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Barry, John Barry

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: “1964 on Stage and Screen” - The best of the year—and there was a lot of “best” that year—including “Hello, Dolly!,” “Funny Girl” and “Golden Boy.”

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:54            00:01:43            Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick       Overture from Fiddler on the Roof          Arthur Fiedler, Boston Pops     Fabulous Broadway       Polydor 24-5003

18:02:40            00:01:26            Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick       If I Were a Rich Man      Zero Mostel      Fiddler on the Roof -- Original B'way Cast        RCA     RCD1-7060

18:04:01            00:03:33            Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick       Sunrise, Sunset Zero Mostel, Maria Karnilova            Fiddler on the Roof -- Original B'way Cast           RCA     RCD1-7060

18:07:56            00:02:14            Hugh Martin-Timothy Gray         Go Into Your Trance       Bea Lillie           High Spirits -- Original B'way Cast       MCA     MCAD-1767

18:10:06            00:03:00            Walter Marks     Mean    Chita Rivera      Bajour -- Original B'way Cast      Sony            SK48208

18:13:06            00:01:43            Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green   The Usher in the Mezzanine       Carol Burnett     Fade Out, Fade In -- Original B'way Cast         ABC     ACC-SO3-C

18:14:44            00:00:47            Meredith Willson           Belly Up to the Bar, Boys           Debbie Reynolds           The Unsinkable Molly Brown -- Film Sountrack          Rhino    R272465

18:15:57            00:02:13            Pomus-Shuman Viva Las Vegas Elvis Presley     Elvis's Jukebox Hits      RCA            07863-67555

18:18:10            00:02:27            James Van Heusen-Sammy Cahn          My Kind of Town           Frank Sinatra    Frank Sinatra in Hollywood     Rhino    R278285

18:20:46            00:00:58            Jule Styne         Overture from Funny Girl           Orchestra          Funny Girl -- Film Soundtrack       CBS     CK-3220

18:21:44            00:02:45            Jule Styne-Bob Merrill    Don't Rain on My Parade           Barbra Streisand            Funny Girl -- Original B'way Cast            Capitol  CDP-746634

18:24:26            00:03:27            Jule Styne-Bob Merrill    People  Barbra Streisand           Funny Girl -- Original B'way Cast     Capitol  CDP-746634

18:28:58            00:01:17            Johnny Mercer-Robert Emmett Dolan     Bon Vivant        Johnny Mercer  An Evening With Johnny Mercer       Laureate            LL-601

18:30:07            00:01:37            Ervin Drake       A Room Without Windows         Steve Lawrence What Makes Sammy Run?     Sony    KOS-2440

18:31:44            00:01:31            Charles Strouse-Lee Adams      Stick Around     Sammy Davis Jr.           Golden Boy -- Original B'way Cast       Angel    2435-65024

18:33:12            00:03:16            Jerry Herman     To Be Alone With You   Robert Preston, Ulla Sallert        Ben Franklin in Paris -- Original B'way Cast    Angel    ZDM765134

18:37:25            00:03:42            Stephen Sondheim        Anyone Can Whistle      Lee Remick       Anyone Can Whistle -- Original B'way Cast     Sony    CK2480

18:41:30            00:02:03            Sherman Brothers         Supercalifragilistic         Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke    The World of Disney Ovation OV5000

18:43:27            00:00:27            Sherman Brothers         Chim Chim Cheree        Dick Van Dyke  The Word of Disney            Ovation OV5000

18:43:54            00:01:23            Alan Jay Lerner-F.Loewe            I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face       Rex Harrison            My Fair Lady -- Film Soundrack  Sony    SK66711

18:46:13            00:02:10            Jerry Herman     Hello, Dolly!      Carol Channing Hello, Dolly! -- Original B'way Cast            RCA     3814-2-RG

18:48:39            00:03:02            Hugh Martin-Timothy Gray         If I Gave You     Edward Woodward, Louise Troy High Spirits -- Original B'way Cast      MCA     MCAD-1767

18:51:58            00:01:02            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:11            00:03:46            Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick       Filler: Matchmaker, Matchmaker Julia Migenes            Fiddler on the Roof -- Original B'way Cast           RCA     RCD1-7060

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:00 00:14:04 Georges Bizet Variations chromatiques  Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference  131

19:20:00 00:35:21 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No.  3 in C minor  Op 78 Rotterdam Philharmonic Edo de Waart Daniel Chorzempa, organ Philips  4788977

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Erin Wall, soprano; Jennifer Johnston, mezzo-soprano; Norbert  Ernst, tenor; Dashon Burton, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus - LIVE from Severance Hall

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Grosse Fugue for String Orchestra

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 9 “Choral”

 

21:53:39        00:08:40        CLaude Debussy    Three Nocturnes: Nuages             New York Philharmonic     Leonard Bernstein         Sony 90578

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad Stay tuned for “Full-Frontal Radio” with such titillating episodes as “The Nudist Camp” and “Nudist Police Line Up” with Bob Newhart  and Spike Milligan’s “Underneath it All”… And the exposure of “Little Orphan Annie” with Jean Shepherd… Mark Levy expounds on “Autodidacts”… This Week in the Media

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:04:00 00:06:12 John Bull Pavan in the Second Tone   Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway  30019

23:10:00 00:10:38 Sir Edward Elgar Serenade for Strings in E minor  Op 20  Conrad van Alphen Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Telarc  80623

23:22:00 00:16:05 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from String Quartet No. 15 Op 132   Cypress String Quartet Cypress  2012

23:39:00 00:06:49 Claude Debussy Images, Book 1: Hommage à Rameau   Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus  113

23:46:00 00:08:34 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy: Pilgrims' March Op 16 London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Nobuko Imai, viola Philips  4788977

23:56:00 00:02:52 Lucien Durosoir Berceuse   Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille  139