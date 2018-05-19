Program Guide 05-19-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp (1915): Movement 3 Final Ransom Wilson, flute; Paul Neubauer, viola; Nancy Allen, harp Album: Debussy: Complete Chamber Music Delos 3167 Music: 4:33

Ignacy Jan Paderewski: Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 17 Nelson Goerner, piano; Warsaw Phiharmonic Orchestra; Jacek Kaspszyk, conductor 17th Fryderyk Chopin International Piano Competition, Concert Hall, Philharmonic, Warsaw, Poland Music: 33:02

Claude Debussy: La plus que lente Phoenix Avalon, violin; Hsin-I Huang, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 4:36

Franz Schubert: Impromptu in E-flat, Op. 90/2 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Vermont Public Radio, Live broadcast from VPR's Studio One, Colchester, VT Music: 4:43

Jaakko Kuusisto: Violin Concerto, Op. 28 Elina Vahala, violin; The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 28:53

Albert Roussel: Music for Elpenor, Poeme radiophonique Op.59 Linda Chesis, flute; American String Quartet Otesaga Resort Hotel, Cooperstown, NY Music: 8:49

Henryk Wieniawski: Scherzo-Tarantelle, Op. 16 Joshua Bell, violin; Sam Haywood, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 4:48

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

02:02:00 00:38:14 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78 Cleveland Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Joela Jones, organ MAA 2001

02:43:00 00:25:02 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 21 in C major Op 53 Emil Gilels, piano DeutGram 4795448

03:13:00 00:40:20 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Suite Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

03:57:00 00:31:02 Dmitri Shostakovich Piano Quintet in G minor Op 57 Juilliard String Quartet Yefim Bronfman, piano Sony 60677

04:32:00 00:20:06 Colin McPhee Tabuh-Tabuhan American Composers Orchestra Dennis Russell Davies Peter Basquin, piano; Christopher Oldfather, piano Argo 444560

04:56:00 00:45:15 Franz Joseph Haydn Mass No. 10 in C major Bavarian Radio Symphony Leonard Bernstein Judith Blegen, soprano; Brigitte Fassbaender, alto; Claes-Hakan Ahnsjö , tenor; Hans Sotin, bass; Bavarian Radio Chorus Philips 412734

05:45:00 00:08:32 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 36 in B flat major Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999379

05:55:00 00:03:51 Robert Schumann Carnaval: March of the Society of David Op 9 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9300

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo, from Suite for Strings No. 1 Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4777457

06:07:58 Francisco Tarrega: Romance Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI Classics 56418

06:10:41 Vincenzo Bellini: Norma: Casta Diva Montserrat Caballé, soprano RCA 23675

06:17:26 Franz Léhar: Giuditta: Meine Lippen, sie küssen so heiss Montserrat Martí Gran Teatre de Liceu de Barcelona David Gimenez RCA 29646

06:22:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Le Nozze di Figaro: Sull aira?...Che soave zeffiretto Montserrat Caballé, Montserrat Martí; sopranos Gran Teatre de Liceu de Barcelona David Gimenez RCA 29646

06:28:46 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto Madrigal Pepe Romero, Angel Romero, guitars Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 420800

07:00:50 Paquito D'Rivera: The Cape Cod Files Jon Manasse, clarinet; Jon Nakamatsu, piano Harmonia Mundi 907508

07:24:38 Deodat De Severac: Cerdana:5 études pittoresque pour le piano; No. 2: Les fêtes (Souvenir de Puigcerda) Jordi Masó Naxos 555855

07:34:43 Juan Crisostomo Arriaga: Symphony in D Algarve Orchestra Alvaro Cassuto Naxos 8.557207

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quintet in B-flat major: Movement 2 Andante scherzando Ian Swensen, violin; Jorja Fleezanis, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Geraldine Walther, viola; David Finckel, cello Album: Music@Menlo Live Music@Menlo 20052 Music: 4:17

Carlo Farina: Capriccio Stravagante Soovin Kim, violin; Hsin-Yun Huang & Pierre Lapointe, violas; Brook Speltz, cello; Scott Pingel, bass; Gilbert Kalish, harpsichord Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 17:37

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Duncan Holmes from Fredricksburg, TX Music: 9:07

Bela Bartok (trans. Zoltan Szekely): Romanian Folk Dances Sz. 56 Patricia Kopatchinskaja, violin; Fazil Say, piano Album: Beethoven Ravel Bartok Say: Patricia Kopatchinskaja Naive 5146 Music: 5:49

Felix Mendelssohn: Fair Melusina Overture, Op. 32 Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Thomas Zehetmair, conductor Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 10:27

Erwin Schulhoff: Alla Tango Milonga Mira Wang, Colin Jacobsen, violins; Nicholas Cords, viola; Jan Vogler, cello Album: Tango! Sony 32803 Music: 4:17

Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre: Trio Sonata No.4 in C minor Sonnambula; Elizabeth Weinfield, Artistic Director Baruch Performing Arts Center, Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY Music: 9:07

Maurice Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Edward Gardner, conductor Musikkitalo, Helsinki, Finland Music: 18:09

Erwin Schulhoff: Sonata for alto saxophone & piano "Hot Sonata" Sean Meyers, alto saxophone; Teodora Adzharova, piano Summer Chamber Music in Roland Park, Roland Park Presbyterian Church, Baltimore, MD Music: 14:54

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:01:00 00:03:11 Sir Edward Elgar Chanson de matin Op 15 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI 1409

10:06:00 00:13:34 John Ireland A London Overture Richard Hickox London Symphony Chandos 8879

10:21:00 00:08:43 Robert Schumann Allegro brillante from Piano Quintet Op 44 Maria João Pires, piano; Augustin Dumay, violin; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Gérard Caussé, viola; Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 463179

10:32:00 00:05:04 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634

10:39:00 00:11:30 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Smith, flute MAA 1032

10:52:00 00:03:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from Divertimento for Strings Cuarteto Casals Harm Mundi 987060

10:57:00 00:02:14 Jean-Philippe Rameau Tambourins from Concert No. 3 en Christophe Rousset Les Talens Lyriques Decca 1845

11:06:00 00:02:11 Thomas Tallis If Ye Love Me John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 107

11:09:00 00:07:27 Gioacchino Rossini The Barber of Seville: Overture James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2

11:19:00 00:06:59 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Cello Sonata No. 1 Op 5 Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80740

11:27:00 00:03:16 Jacques Offenbach The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Liverpool Philharmonic Choir Chandos 9765

11:32:00 00:10:10 Franz Waxman Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde: Suite Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Los Angeles Master Chorale Philips 442425

11:44:00 00:04:53 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Mlada: Procession of the Nobles Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 503293

11:49:00 00:07:18 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale Leonard Bernstein Israel Philharmonic DeutGram 27991

11:57:00 00:02:04 Zez Confrey Dizzy Fingers Richard Dowling, piano Klavier 77035

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 8, 2018 -

From Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, this week’s From the Top features From the Top's young musicians soloing with the world renown Los Angeles Philharmonic under the baton of Paolo Bortolameolli. The LA Phil performs a new work by a teenage composer, we meet a 12-year-old violinist who thinks of her performance as if it were a very athletic figure skating routine and a young bassoonist gracefully performs Mozart

Violinist Chunyi Zhou, 12, from Irvine, California performing: V. Rondo from Symphonie Espagnole, Op.21 by Édouard Lalo (1823-1892), with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Paolo Bortolameolli.

Bassoonist John Gonzalez, 17, from Los Angeles, California performing: I. Allegro from the Concerto for Bassoon and Orchestra in B-flat major, K.191/186e, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791), with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Paolo Bortolameolli.

Cellist Osheen Manukyan, 18, from Glendale, California performing Primavera Porteña from "The 4 Seasons of Beunos Aires" by Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992) with Bing Wang, Violin, LA Phil concertmaster,

and Christopher O’Riley, piano

"Brisé" for Orchestra, by composer Esther Ollivier, 17, from Los Angeles, California, performed by the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Paolo Bortolameolli.

Esther Ollivier's piece is part of From the Top's New Music Series, supported in part by the Amphion Foundation and the Aaron Copland Fund for Music.

Pianist Ray Ushikubo, Piano, 16, from Riverside, California performing: I. Allegro molto moderato from the Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 16 by Edvard Grieg (1843-1907), with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Paolo Bortolameolli.

Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Paolo Bortolameolli, performing IX. “Nimrod” from Enigma Variations, Op. 36 by Edward Elgar (1857-1934)

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:00 00:08:20 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Arie di corte Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4796018

13:12:00 00:18:22 Franz Joseph Haydn Concerto for 2 Horns in E flat major Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Michael Thompson, horn; Richard Watkins, horn Nimbus 5018

13:34:00 00:14:49 Jan Dismas Zelenka Capriccio No. 5 in G major Daniel Abraham Bach Sinfonia Sono Lumin 92163

13:51:00 00:31:14 Sir Edward Elgar Enigma Variations Op 36 Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129

14:26:00 00:06:09 Johann Friedrich Fasch Concerto for Trumpet, 2 Oboes & Strings in D major English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony 57497

14:35:00 00:08:39 Frédéric Chopin Barcarolle in F sharp major Op 60 Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530

14:46:00 00:08:32 Franz Schubert Der Spiegelritter: Overture Manfred Huss Haydn Sinfonietta, Vienna Koch Intl 1121

15:03:00 00:26:12 Manuel Ponce Concierto del sur Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Pablo Sáinz Villegas, guitar Sony 75555

15:32:00 00:09:20 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in D minor Op 3 Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Erato 94354

15:45:00 00:08:30 Félix Godefroid Danse des sylphes Op 31 Claire Jones, harp Silva 6051

16:01:00 00:14:24 Franz Danzi Wind Quintet in G minor Op 56 Quintett.Wien Nimbus 5479

16:18:00 00:10:38 Gustav Holst The Perfect Fool: Ballet Music Op 39 André Previn London Symphony EMI 66934

16:33:00 00:13:09 Frédéric Chopin Polonaise No. 7 in A flat major Op 61 Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4793449

16:40:00 00:08:48 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Wasps: Overture Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 12

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Barry, John Barry

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: “1964 on Stage and Screen” - The best of the year—and there was a lot of “best” that year—including “Hello, Dolly!,” “Funny Girl” and “Golden Boy.”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:01:43 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Overture from Fiddler on the Roof Arthur Fiedler, Boston Pops Fabulous Broadway Polydor 24-5003

18:02:40 00:01:26 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick If I Were a Rich Man Zero Mostel Fiddler on the Roof -- Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-7060

18:04:01 00:03:33 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Sunrise, Sunset Zero Mostel, Maria Karnilova Fiddler on the Roof -- Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-7060

18:07:56 00:02:14 Hugh Martin-Timothy Gray Go Into Your Trance Bea Lillie High Spirits -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-1767

18:10:06 00:03:00 Walter Marks Mean Chita Rivera Bajour -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48208

18:13:06 00:01:43 Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green The Usher in the Mezzanine Carol Burnett Fade Out, Fade In -- Original B'way Cast ABC ACC-SO3-C

18:14:44 00:00:47 Meredith Willson Belly Up to the Bar, Boys Debbie Reynolds The Unsinkable Molly Brown -- Film Sountrack Rhino R272465

18:15:57 00:02:13 Pomus-Shuman Viva Las Vegas Elvis Presley Elvis's Jukebox Hits RCA 07863-67555

18:18:10 00:02:27 James Van Heusen-Sammy Cahn My Kind of Town Frank Sinatra Frank Sinatra in Hollywood Rhino R278285

18:20:46 00:00:58 Jule Styne Overture from Funny Girl Orchestra Funny Girl -- Film Soundtrack CBS CK-3220

18:21:44 00:02:45 Jule Styne-Bob Merrill Don't Rain on My Parade Barbra Streisand Funny Girl -- Original B'way Cast Capitol CDP-746634

18:24:26 00:03:27 Jule Styne-Bob Merrill People Barbra Streisand Funny Girl -- Original B'way Cast Capitol CDP-746634

18:28:58 00:01:17 Johnny Mercer-Robert Emmett Dolan Bon Vivant Johnny Mercer An Evening With Johnny Mercer Laureate LL-601

18:30:07 00:01:37 Ervin Drake A Room Without Windows Steve Lawrence What Makes Sammy Run? Sony KOS-2440

18:31:44 00:01:31 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Stick Around Sammy Davis Jr. Golden Boy -- Original B'way Cast Angel 2435-65024

18:33:12 00:03:16 Jerry Herman To Be Alone With You Robert Preston, Ulla Sallert Ben Franklin in Paris -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM765134

18:37:25 00:03:42 Stephen Sondheim Anyone Can Whistle Lee Remick Anyone Can Whistle -- Original B'way Cast Sony CK2480

18:41:30 00:02:03 Sherman Brothers Supercalifragilistic Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke The World of Disney Ovation OV5000

18:43:27 00:00:27 Sherman Brothers Chim Chim Cheree Dick Van Dyke The Word of Disney Ovation OV5000

18:43:54 00:01:23 Alan Jay Lerner-F.Loewe I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face Rex Harrison My Fair Lady -- Film Soundrack Sony SK66711

18:46:13 00:02:10 Jerry Herman Hello, Dolly! Carol Channing Hello, Dolly! -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3814-2-RG

18:48:39 00:03:02 Hugh Martin-Timothy Gray If I Gave You Edward Woodward, Louise Troy High Spirits -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-1767

18:51:58 00:01:02 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:11 00:03:46 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Filler: Matchmaker, Matchmaker Julia Migenes Fiddler on the Roof -- Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-7060

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:00 00:14:04 Georges Bizet Variations chromatiques Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

19:20:00 00:35:21 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78 Rotterdam Philharmonic Edo de Waart Daniel Chorzempa, organ Philips 4788977

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Erin Wall, soprano; Jennifer Johnston, mezzo-soprano; Norbert Ernst, tenor; Dashon Burton, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus - LIVE from Severance Hall

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Grosse Fugue for String Orchestra

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 9 “Choral”

21:53:39 00:08:40 CLaude Debussy Three Nocturnes: Nuages New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 90578

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Stay tuned for “Full-Frontal Radio” with such titillating episodes as “The Nudist Camp” and “Nudist Police Line Up” with Bob Newhart and Spike Milligan’s “Underneath it All”… And the exposure of “Little Orphan Annie” with Jean Shepherd… Mark Levy expounds on “Autodidacts”… This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:04:00 00:06:12 John Bull Pavan in the Second Tone Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019

23:10:00 00:10:38 Sir Edward Elgar Serenade for Strings in E minor Op 20 Conrad van Alphen Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80623

23:22:00 00:16:05 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from String Quartet No. 15 Op 132 Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

23:39:00 00:06:49 Claude Debussy Images, Book 1: Hommage à Rameau Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113

23:46:00 00:08:34 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy: Pilgrims' March Op 16 London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Nobuko Imai, viola Philips 4788977

23:56:00 00:02:52 Lucien Durosoir Berceuse Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139