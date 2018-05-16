Program Guide 05-16-2018

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Franz Schubert: Der Lindenbaum Frederic Chiu, piano Album: Virtuoso Piano Transcriptions Harmonia Mundi 3957054 Music: 04:20

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C, K. 315 Emmanuel Pahud, flute; Orchestra della Svizzera Italiana; Nicholas Milton, conductor Stelio Molo Auditorium, RSI, Lugano, Switzerland Music: 06:58

Sebastian Currier: Verge, for Clarinet, Violin, and Piano Duo Prism +1: Jesse Mills, violin; Rieko Aizawa, piano; Alan R. Kay, clarinet BPL Chamber Players, Dweck Center for Contemporary Culture, Brooklyn Public Library, Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn, NY Music: 17:41

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 15 in G Major, D.887: Movements 3 & 4 Escher String Quartet Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: ~17:47

Johann Sebastian Bach: Three-part Inventions No. 1 in C major, No. 2 in C Minor, No. 3 in D major Janine Jansen, violin; Maxim Rysanov, viola; Torleif Thedeen, cello Album: Inventions & Partita Decca 9905 Music: 4:27

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Michael Stern, conductor River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 14:01

Claude Debussy: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair Emmanuel Ceysson, harp The Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Palm Beach, FL Music: 2:17

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Union College Concert Series, Union College - Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, NY Music: 9:37

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D, Op 35: Movements 2 & 3 Janine Jansen, violin; Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra; Thomas Sondergard, conductor Oslo Concert Hall, Oslo, Norway Music: ~16:22

 

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

02:02:00 00:20:00 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Suite (1919)  Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc  80587

02:26:00 00:42:16 Antonín Dvorák Cello Concerto in B minor  Op 104 Royal Philharmonic Michael Halász Maria Kliegel, cello Naxos  503293

03:11:00 00:36:21 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No.  2 in D minor  Op 40  Walter Weller London Philharmonic Decca  4785437

03:52:00 00:30:02 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 2 for Orchestra Op 48  Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos  559075

04:27:00 00:26:02 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford Concert Variations on an English Theme Op 71 Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Margaret Fingerhut, piano Chandos  8736

04:58:00 00:45:53 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No.  1 in D minor  Op 13  Andrew Litton Royal Philharmonic VirginClas  90830

05:47:00 00:09:01 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Vienna Blood' Op 354  Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram  4763793

05:56:00 00:02:00 Jean Joseph Mouret First Suite of Symphonies: Rondeau English Chamber Orchestra Anthony Newman Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony  60804

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:00 00:04:28 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on 'Greensleeves'  Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference  129

06:14:00 00:10:39 Franz Waxman Fantasie on Wagner's 'Tristan und London Symphony Andrew Litton Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Leslie Stifelman, piano Nonesuch  79464

06:27:00 00:03:34 George Frideric Handel Allegro from Concerto No. 2 in F  Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony  63073

06:31:00 00:04:22 Josef Suk Andante from Serenade for Strings Op 6   Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram  447109

06:41:00 00:07:23 Antonín Dvorák Finale from Piano Quintet Op 81 Concertante  Jeremy Denk, piano Meridian  84459

06:50:00 00:03:21 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Sailors' Chorus English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Ambrosian Singers EMI  65732

06:54:00 00:01:20 George Gershwin Tip-Toes: Sweet and Low-Down   Peter Donohoe, piano EMI  54280

06:56:00 00:03:12 John Philip Sousa March 'Powhattan's Daughter'  Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos  559131

07:04:00 00:06:16 Frederick Loewe My Fair Lady: Suite   Richard Glazier, piano Centaur  3347

07:12:00 00:11:58 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dances Nos. 17-21  Marin Alsop London Philharmonic Naxos  557429

07:25:00 00:03:37 Fritz Kreisler Tambourin chinois Op 3   Shannon Lee, violin; Pamela Mia Paul, piano Telarc  80695

07:30:00 00:04:36 Karl Jenkins Adiemus III 'Dances of Time' - Zarabanda Adiemus Symphony of Europe Karl Jenkins London Philharmonic Choir Decca  5793828

07:40:00 00:04:36 Coldplay Viva la Vida   Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway  30006

07:46:00 00:09:56 Sir Malcolm Arnold Four Cornish Dances Op 91  Andrew Penny Queensland Symphony Naxos  553526

07:57:00 00:03:17 Miklós Rózsa Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers  José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil  17

08:08:00 00:06:15 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Overture  George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony  63151

08:15:00 00:03:28 John Dowland Kemp's Jig, Mistress Winter's Jump & My   La Nef Atma  2650

08:20:00 00:06:25 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Rondo from Bassoon Concerto Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Klaus Thunemann, bassoon Philips  432081

08:27:00 00:02:53 Jerome Moross The Big Country: Theme  José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil  17

08:31:00 00:04:21 Jean Sibelius Belshazzar's Feast: Khadra's Dance Op 51  Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony RCA  60434

08:41:00 00:09:42 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Sinfonia in G major   Karl Richter Munich Bach Orchestra DeutGram  4795448

08:52:00 00:04:33 Erik Satie Poudre d'or   Pascal Rogé, piano Decca  421713

08:58:00 00:05:40 John Williams Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars  Paul Bateman Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil  33

09:09:00 00:18:20 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No.  2 in B minor  Cologne Chamber Orchestra Helmut Müller-Brühl Karl Kaiser, flute Naxos  503293

09:31:01 00:05:05        Claude Debussy         Claire de lune                Hot Club of San Francisco            Azica72241

09:39:00 00:04:06 Johann Sebastian Bach Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1  Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie  2207

09:45:00 00:02:26 Jacques Offenbach La vie Parisienne: Cancan  István Bogár Budapest Strauss Ensemble Naxos  550900

09:49:00 00:08:06 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo & Finale from Sonata No. 3 Op 2   Evgeny Kissin, piano DeutGram  4797581

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:01:46 Erik Satie Gnossienne No.  6   Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca  470290

10:02:00 00:02:23 Darius Milhaud Corcovado from "Saudades do Brasil" Op 67   Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI  3294112

10:06:00 00:12:20 Francesco Bonporti Violin Concerto in F major  Op 11 Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Simon Standage, violin Chandos  530

10:20:00 00:06:32 Pietro Antonio Locatelli Introduttione Teatrale in D major  Op 4  Elizabeth Wallfisch Raglan Baroque Players Hyperion  67041

10:29:00 00:03:48 Gjermund Haugen Water Lily   Danish String Quartet ECM  2550

10:36:00 00:04:46 Traditional Unst Boat Song   Danish String Quartet ECM  2550

10:43:00 00:05:00 Ludwig van Beethoven The Ruins of Athens: Overture Op 113  Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas  45364

10:51:00 00:25:51 Edward MacDowell Piano Concerto No. 2 in D minor  Op 23 Dallas Symphony Orchestra Andrew Litton André Watts, piano Telarc  80429

11:18:00 00:03:57 Charles Tomlinson Griffes Bacchanale  JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos  559164

11:25:00 00:10:16 Karl Jenkins Adiemus II 'Cantata Mundi' - Song of the Adiemus Symphony of Europe Karl Jenkins London Philharmonic Choir Decca  5793828

11:39:00 00:08:31 Luigi Cherubini Anacréon: Overture  Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI  54438

11:49:00 00:08:53 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Concerto for Violin, Piano & Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc  80745

12:06:00 00:13:01 Hector Berlioz Overture 'Rob Roy'  Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Decca  421193

12:21:00 00:07:04 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Entry of the Guests Berlin German Opera Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli Chorus of Berlin German Opera DeutGram  4795448

12:30:00 00:03:53 Richard Rodgers The King and I: March of the Siamese   Jenny Lin, piano Steinway  30011

12:37:00 00:06:22 Marc-André Hamelin Etude No. 11 in C sharp minor    Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion  67789

12:47:00 00:12:25 Antonín Dvorák Hussite Overture Op 67  Theodore Kuchar Janácek Philharmonic Brilliant  92297

 

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 00:30:11 Ernö Dohnányi Suite in F sharp minor  Op 19  JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos  572303

13:34:00 00:10:55 Zoltán Kodály Hungarian Rondo   Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram  447109

13:46:00 00:12:26 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 5 'Prometheus'  Sir Georg Solti London Philharmonic DeutGram  4779525

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quintet in B-flat major: Movement 2 Andante scherzando Ian Swensen, violin; Jorja Fleezanis, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Geraldine Walther, viola; David Finckel, cello Album: Music@Menlo Live Music@Menlo 20052 Music: 4:17

Carlo Farina: Capriccio Stravagante Soovin Kim, violin; Hsin-Yun Huang & Pierre Lapointe, violas; Brook Speltz, cello; Scott Pingel, bass; Gilbert Kalish, harpsichord Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 17:37

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Duncan Holmes from Fredricksburg, TX Music: 9:07

Bela Bartok (trans. Zoltan Szekely): Romanian Folk Dances Sz. 56 Patricia Kopatchinskaja, violin; Fazil Say, piano Album:  Beethoven Ravel Bartok Say: Patricia Kopatchinskaja Naive 5146 Music: 5:49

Felix Mendelssohn: Fair Melusina Overture, Op. 32 Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Thomas Zehetmair, conductor Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 10:27

Giovanni Gabrieli (arr. Eric Robertson): Sonata pian e forte Canadian Brass Album: Echo: Glory of Gabrieli ODR 7380 Music: 4:36

Franz Liszt: Rhapsodie espagnole Jenny Chen, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 12:58

Enrique Crespo: Vals Peruano Canadian Brass Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 3:31

Thierry Escaich: Psalmos, Concerto for Orchestra Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Springer Auditorium, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 26:24

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00 00:04:04 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 81 Concertante  Jeremy Denk, piano Meridian  84459

16:06:00 00:03:43 Franz Schubert Scherzo from Piano Quintet   Emanuel Ax, piano; Pamela Frank, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Edgar Meyer, double bass; Rebecca Young, viola Sony  61964

16:13:00 00:11:43 Alexander Glazunov The Seasons: Autumn Op 67  José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner  61434

16:28:00 00:02:43 David Arnold The World is Not Enough: Theme  Carl Davis Philharmonia Orchestra Carl Davis  21

16:34:00 00:05:27 Isaac Albéniz Suite Española: Aragón Op 47  Enrique Bátiz State of Mexico Symphony ASV  888

16:41:00 00:08:35 Alan Hovhaness Alleluia & Fugue for String Orchestra Op 40  Rudolf Werthen I Fiamminghi Telarc  80392

16:52:00 00:02:53 John Philip Sousa With Pleasure  Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos  559092

16:57:00 00:02:35 George Frideric Handel Saul: How Excellent Thy Name Gabrieli Players Paul McCreesh Gabrieli Consort Archiv  474510

17:04:00 00:05:57 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 in A minor    Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram  4779525

17:26:00 00:09:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Violin Concerto Op 61 Cleveland Orchestra Paavo Järvi Christian Tetzlaff, violin TCO  908

17:40:00 00:04:00 Robert Helps Mendelssohn's 'Schilflied'   Alan Feinberg, piano Argo  430330

17:46:00 00:04:13 Robert Helps Hommage à Fauré   Alan Feinberg, piano Argo  430330

17:52:00 00:06:55 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 3  Andris Nelsons Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra DeutGram  4797208

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:00 00:14:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Trumpet Concerto in E flat major  German Chamber Philharmonic  Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI  16213

18:25:00 00:05:19 Karl Jenkins Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Kayama Adiemus Symphony of Europe Karl Jenkins London Philharmonic Choir Decca  5793828

18:33:00 00:04:07 Karl Jenkins Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Hymn Adiemus Symphony of Europe Karl Jenkins London Philharmonic Choir Decca  5793828

18:39:00 00:13:35 Claude Debussy Pour le piano   Barry Douglas, piano RCA  68127

18:53:00 00:04:17 Karl Jenkins Adiemus II 'Cantata Mundi' - Elegia Adiemus Symphony of Europe Karl Jenkins London Philharmonic Choir Decca  5793828

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:00 00:15:41 Maurice Ravel Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother  Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc  80601

19:19:00 00:36:20 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No.  7 in D minor  Op 70  Sir Colin Davis Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips  4788977

 

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Les Délices – Highlights from two recent concerts

Intoxicating, recorded in January

A new Medieval program focused on sounds, scents, and substances that entrance, elevate, and excite our senses. Elena Mullins (soprano), Jason McStoots (tenor), Scott Metcalfe (vielle, harp), Charlie Weaver (lute), and Debra Nagy (voice, and medieval winds).

Dido’s Lament recorded in March

Soprano Margot Rood and the Irish harpist Maria Cleary in a program that imagines Dido, Queen of Carthage, (famously deserted by Aeneas) from three emotional and musical perspectives: Purcell’s Dido and Aeneas, Cavalli’s Didone, and Montéclair’s La Mort de Didon.

21:46:00 00:12:34 Johann Sebastian Bach Prelude, Fugue & Allegro in E flat major    Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica  71250

 

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by the Meisha Adderley & Stacey Holliday, piano duo

Still: Summerland, Kaintuck, Scherzo

Cedric Adderley: Allegro Giocoso

Hale Smith: Mirrors: II

Delores White: Rhythm of the Claves, Rock-a-My Soul

 

22:58:00 00:01:50 Anonymous Two Renaissance Lute Pieces   Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI  54853

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:00 00:04:10 John Rutter Suite Antique: Prelude West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon John McMurtery, flute; Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos  573146

23:05:00 00:12:57 Sir Edward Elgar Andante from Violin Concerto Op 61 BBC Symphony Andrew Litton Rachel Barton Pine, violin Avie  2375

23:20:00 00:04:05 Johannes Brahms Romance in F major  Op 118   Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille  171

23:24:00 00:09:38 Joachim Raff In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153  Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion  66628

23:34:00 00:04:12 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite: Sarabande Op 40  Domenico Boyagian Ohio Philharmonic Centaur  3311

23:38:00 00:13:00 Antonín Dvorák Andante from Piano Quintet Op 81 Concertante  Jeremy Denk, piano Meridian  84459

23:52:00 00:03:34 Giacomo Puccini Suor Angelica: Intermezzo  Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos  10634

23:56:00 00:03:30 Ottorino Respighi Berceuse   Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille  139