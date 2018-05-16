Program Guide 05-16-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Franz Schubert: Der Lindenbaum Frederic Chiu, piano Album: Virtuoso Piano Transcriptions Harmonia Mundi 3957054 Music: 04:20

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C, K. 315 Emmanuel Pahud, flute; Orchestra della Svizzera Italiana; Nicholas Milton, conductor Stelio Molo Auditorium, RSI, Lugano, Switzerland Music: 06:58

Sebastian Currier: Verge, for Clarinet, Violin, and Piano Duo Prism +1: Jesse Mills, violin; Rieko Aizawa, piano; Alan R. Kay, clarinet BPL Chamber Players, Dweck Center for Contemporary Culture, Brooklyn Public Library, Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn, NY Music: 17:41

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 15 in G Major, D.887: Movements 3 & 4 Escher String Quartet Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: ~17:47

Johann Sebastian Bach: Three-part Inventions No. 1 in C major, No. 2 in C Minor, No. 3 in D major Janine Jansen, violin; Maxim Rysanov, viola; Torleif Thedeen, cello Album: Inventions & Partita Decca 9905 Music: 4:27

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Michael Stern, conductor River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 14:01

Claude Debussy: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair Emmanuel Ceysson, harp The Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Palm Beach, FL Music: 2:17

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Union College Concert Series, Union College - Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, NY Music: 9:37

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D, Op 35: Movements 2 & 3 Janine Jansen, violin; Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra; Thomas Sondergard, conductor Oslo Concert Hall, Oslo, Norway Music: ~16:22

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

02:02:00 00:20:00 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Suite (1919) Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80587

02:26:00 00:42:16 Antonín Dvorák Cello Concerto in B minor Op 104 Royal Philharmonic Michael Halász Maria Kliegel, cello Naxos 503293

03:11:00 00:36:21 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 2 in D minor Op 40 Walter Weller London Philharmonic Decca 4785437

03:52:00 00:30:02 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 2 for Orchestra Op 48 Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075

04:27:00 00:26:02 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford Concert Variations on an English Theme Op 71 Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Margaret Fingerhut, piano Chandos 8736

04:58:00 00:45:53 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 1 in D minor Op 13 Andrew Litton Royal Philharmonic VirginClas 90830

05:47:00 00:09:01 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Vienna Blood' Op 354 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4763793

05:56:00 00:02:00 Jean Joseph Mouret First Suite of Symphonies: Rondeau English Chamber Orchestra Anthony Newman Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony 60804

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:00 00:04:28 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129

06:14:00 00:10:39 Franz Waxman Fantasie on Wagner's 'Tristan und London Symphony Andrew Litton Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Leslie Stifelman, piano Nonesuch 79464

06:27:00 00:03:34 George Frideric Handel Allegro from Concerto No. 2 in F Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 63073

06:31:00 00:04:22 Josef Suk Andante from Serenade for Strings Op 6 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109

06:41:00 00:07:23 Antonín Dvorák Finale from Piano Quintet Op 81 Concertante Jeremy Denk, piano Meridian 84459

06:50:00 00:03:21 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Sailors' Chorus English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Ambrosian Singers EMI 65732

06:54:00 00:01:20 George Gershwin Tip-Toes: Sweet and Low-Down Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280

06:56:00 00:03:12 John Philip Sousa March 'Powhattan's Daughter' Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559131

07:04:00 00:06:16 Frederick Loewe My Fair Lady: Suite Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347

07:12:00 00:11:58 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dances Nos. 17-21 Marin Alsop London Philharmonic Naxos 557429

07:25:00 00:03:37 Fritz Kreisler Tambourin chinois Op 3 Shannon Lee, violin; Pamela Mia Paul, piano Telarc 80695

07:30:00 00:04:36 Karl Jenkins Adiemus III 'Dances of Time' - Zarabanda Adiemus Symphony of Europe Karl Jenkins London Philharmonic Choir Decca 5793828

07:40:00 00:04:36 Coldplay Viva la Vida Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30006

07:46:00 00:09:56 Sir Malcolm Arnold Four Cornish Dances Op 91 Andrew Penny Queensland Symphony Naxos 553526

07:57:00 00:03:17 Miklós Rózsa Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 17

08:08:00 00:06:15 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Overture George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63151

08:15:00 00:03:28 John Dowland Kemp's Jig, Mistress Winter's Jump & My La Nef Atma 2650

08:20:00 00:06:25 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Rondo from Bassoon Concerto Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Klaus Thunemann, bassoon Philips 432081

08:27:00 00:02:53 Jerome Moross The Big Country: Theme José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 17

08:31:00 00:04:21 Jean Sibelius Belshazzar's Feast: Khadra's Dance Op 51 Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony RCA 60434

08:41:00 00:09:42 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Sinfonia in G major Karl Richter Munich Bach Orchestra DeutGram 4795448

08:52:00 00:04:33 Erik Satie Poudre d'or Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 421713

08:58:00 00:05:40 John Williams Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars Paul Bateman Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 33

09:09:00 00:18:20 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 2 in B minor Cologne Chamber Orchestra Helmut Müller-Brühl Karl Kaiser, flute Naxos 503293

09:31:01 00:05:05 Claude Debussy Claire de lune Hot Club of San Francisco Azica72241

09:39:00 00:04:06 Johann Sebastian Bach Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie 2207

09:45:00 00:02:26 Jacques Offenbach La vie Parisienne: Cancan István Bogár Budapest Strauss Ensemble Naxos 550900

09:49:00 00:08:06 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo & Finale from Sonata No. 3 Op 2 Evgeny Kissin, piano DeutGram 4797581

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:01:46 Erik Satie Gnossienne No. 6 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290

10:02:00 00:02:23 Darius Milhaud Corcovado from "Saudades do Brasil" Op 67 Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112

10:06:00 00:12:20 Francesco Bonporti Violin Concerto in F major Op 11 Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Simon Standage, violin Chandos 530

10:20:00 00:06:32 Pietro Antonio Locatelli Introduttione Teatrale in D major Op 4 Elizabeth Wallfisch Raglan Baroque Players Hyperion 67041

10:29:00 00:03:48 Gjermund Haugen Water Lily Danish String Quartet ECM 2550

10:36:00 00:04:46 Traditional Unst Boat Song Danish String Quartet ECM 2550

10:43:00 00:05:00 Ludwig van Beethoven The Ruins of Athens: Overture Op 113 Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas 45364

10:51:00 00:25:51 Edward MacDowell Piano Concerto No. 2 in D minor Op 23 Dallas Symphony Orchestra Andrew Litton André Watts, piano Telarc 80429

11:18:00 00:03:57 Charles Tomlinson Griffes Bacchanale JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559164

11:25:00 00:10:16 Karl Jenkins Adiemus II 'Cantata Mundi' - Song of the Adiemus Symphony of Europe Karl Jenkins London Philharmonic Choir Decca 5793828

11:39:00 00:08:31 Luigi Cherubini Anacréon: Overture Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 54438

11:49:00 00:08:53 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Concerto for Violin, Piano & Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80745

12:06:00 00:13:01 Hector Berlioz Overture 'Rob Roy' Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Decca 421193

12:21:00 00:07:04 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Entry of the Guests Berlin German Opera Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli Chorus of Berlin German Opera DeutGram 4795448

12:30:00 00:03:53 Richard Rodgers The King and I: March of the Siamese Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011

12:37:00 00:06:22 Marc-André Hamelin Etude No. 11 in C sharp minor Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67789

12:47:00 00:12:25 Antonín Dvorák Hussite Overture Op 67 Theodore Kuchar Janácek Philharmonic Brilliant 92297

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 00:30:11 Ernö Dohnányi Suite in F sharp minor Op 19 JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 572303

13:34:00 00:10:55 Zoltán Kodály Hungarian Rondo Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109

13:46:00 00:12:26 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 5 'Prometheus' Sir Georg Solti London Philharmonic DeutGram 4779525

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quintet in B-flat major: Movement 2 Andante scherzando Ian Swensen, violin; Jorja Fleezanis, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Geraldine Walther, viola; David Finckel, cello Album: Music@Menlo Live Music@Menlo 20052 Music: 4:17

Carlo Farina: Capriccio Stravagante Soovin Kim, violin; Hsin-Yun Huang & Pierre Lapointe, violas; Brook Speltz, cello; Scott Pingel, bass; Gilbert Kalish, harpsichord Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 17:37

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Duncan Holmes from Fredricksburg, TX Music: 9:07

Bela Bartok (trans. Zoltan Szekely): Romanian Folk Dances Sz. 56 Patricia Kopatchinskaja, violin; Fazil Say, piano Album: Beethoven Ravel Bartok Say: Patricia Kopatchinskaja Naive 5146 Music: 5:49

Felix Mendelssohn: Fair Melusina Overture, Op. 32 Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Thomas Zehetmair, conductor Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 10:27

Giovanni Gabrieli (arr. Eric Robertson): Sonata pian e forte Canadian Brass Album: Echo: Glory of Gabrieli ODR 7380 Music: 4:36

Franz Liszt: Rhapsodie espagnole Jenny Chen, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 12:58

Enrique Crespo: Vals Peruano Canadian Brass Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 3:31

Thierry Escaich: Psalmos, Concerto for Orchestra Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Springer Auditorium, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 26:24

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00 00:04:04 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 81 Concertante Jeremy Denk, piano Meridian 84459

16:06:00 00:03:43 Franz Schubert Scherzo from Piano Quintet Emanuel Ax, piano; Pamela Frank, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Edgar Meyer, double bass; Rebecca Young, viola Sony 61964

16:13:00 00:11:43 Alexander Glazunov The Seasons: Autumn Op 67 José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61434

16:28:00 00:02:43 David Arnold The World is Not Enough: Theme Carl Davis Philharmonia Orchestra Carl Davis 21

16:34:00 00:05:27 Isaac Albéniz Suite Española: Aragón Op 47 Enrique Bátiz State of Mexico Symphony ASV 888

16:41:00 00:08:35 Alan Hovhaness Alleluia & Fugue for String Orchestra Op 40 Rudolf Werthen I Fiamminghi Telarc 80392

16:52:00 00:02:53 John Philip Sousa With Pleasure Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559092

16:57:00 00:02:35 George Frideric Handel Saul: How Excellent Thy Name Gabrieli Players Paul McCreesh Gabrieli Consort Archiv 474510

17:04:00 00:05:57 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 in A minor Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525

17:26:00 00:09:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Violin Concerto Op 61 Cleveland Orchestra Paavo Järvi Christian Tetzlaff, violin TCO 908

17:40:00 00:04:00 Robert Helps Mendelssohn's 'Schilflied' Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330

17:46:00 00:04:13 Robert Helps Hommage à Fauré Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330

17:52:00 00:06:55 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 Andris Nelsons Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra DeutGram 4797208

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:00 00:14:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Trumpet Concerto in E flat major German Chamber Philharmonic Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 16213

18:25:00 00:05:19 Karl Jenkins Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Kayama Adiemus Symphony of Europe Karl Jenkins London Philharmonic Choir Decca 5793828

18:33:00 00:04:07 Karl Jenkins Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Hymn Adiemus Symphony of Europe Karl Jenkins London Philharmonic Choir Decca 5793828

18:39:00 00:13:35 Claude Debussy Pour le piano Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127

18:53:00 00:04:17 Karl Jenkins Adiemus II 'Cantata Mundi' - Elegia Adiemus Symphony of Europe Karl Jenkins London Philharmonic Choir Decca 5793828

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:00 00:15:41 Maurice Ravel Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80601

19:19:00 00:36:20 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 7 in D minor Op 70 Sir Colin Davis Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 4788977

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Les Délices – Highlights from two recent concerts

Intoxicating, recorded in January

A new Medieval program focused on sounds, scents, and substances that entrance, elevate, and excite our senses. Elena Mullins (soprano), Jason McStoots (tenor), Scott Metcalfe (vielle, harp), Charlie Weaver (lute), and Debra Nagy (voice, and medieval winds).

Dido’s Lament recorded in March

Soprano Margot Rood and the Irish harpist Maria Cleary in a program that imagines Dido, Queen of Carthage, (famously deserted by Aeneas) from three emotional and musical perspectives: Purcell’s Dido and Aeneas, Cavalli’s Didone, and Montéclair’s La Mort de Didon.

21:46:00 00:12:34 Johann Sebastian Bach Prelude, Fugue & Allegro in E flat major Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71250

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by the Meisha Adderley & Stacey Holliday, piano duo

Still: Summerland, Kaintuck, Scherzo

Cedric Adderley: Allegro Giocoso

Hale Smith: Mirrors: II

Delores White: Rhythm of the Claves, Rock-a-My Soul

22:58:00 00:01:50 Anonymous Two Renaissance Lute Pieces Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 54853

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:00 00:04:10 John Rutter Suite Antique: Prelude West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon John McMurtery, flute; Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146

23:05:00 00:12:57 Sir Edward Elgar Andante from Violin Concerto Op 61 BBC Symphony Andrew Litton Rachel Barton Pine, violin Avie 2375

23:20:00 00:04:05 Johannes Brahms Romance in F major Op 118 Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille 171

23:24:00 00:09:38 Joachim Raff In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153 Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628

23:34:00 00:04:12 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite: Sarabande Op 40 Domenico Boyagian Ohio Philharmonic Centaur 3311

23:38:00 00:13:00 Antonín Dvorák Andante from Piano Quintet Op 81 Concertante Jeremy Denk, piano Meridian 84459

23:52:00 00:03:34 Giacomo Puccini Suor Angelica: Intermezzo Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

23:56:00 00:03:30 Ottorino Respighi Berceuse Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139