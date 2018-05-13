Program Guide 05-13-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Classical Music in the Movies

00:01:00 00:11:51 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18 Warsaw Philharmonic Stanislaw Wislocki Sviatoslav Richter, piano DeutGram 4795448

00:14:00 00:04:33 Erik Satie Gnossienne No. 1 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290

00:19:00 00:06:55 Arvo Pärt Spiegel im Spiegel Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano Koch Intl 7762

00:28:00 00:04:44 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4778773

00:33:00 00:08:49 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11 Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80673

00:43:00 00:07:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 Camerata Salzburg Géza Anda Géza Anda, piano DeutGram 4793449

00:51:00 00:03:21 Pietro Mascagni Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 56576

00:55:00 00:02:46 Sergei Rachmaninoff 18th Variation from Paganini Rhapsody Op 43 Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Edo de Waart, conductor; Augustin Hadelich, violin

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks Op 28

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 5 in A K 219 ‘Turkish’

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 5 for violin (encore)

John Adams: Harmonielehre

J. C. Bach: Symphony in g Op 6/6--Nicholas McGegan, conductor

02:58:00 00:01:38 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: Volte à 4 New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Various;

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia-- Zubin Mehta, conductor

Jean Sibelius: Pohjola’s Daughter-- Leonard Bernstein, conductor

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto-- Bernstein, conductor; Zino Francescatti, violin

Jean Sibelius: II: Mélisande from Pelléas & Mélisande-- Sir Thomas Beecham, conductor

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2-- Lorin Maazel, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Swan Song - The breathtaking series on the Carus label of the complete works of Heinrich Schütz concludes (as he did) with his Opus Ultimum, which he called his Swan Song

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:00 00:03:44 Robert Franz Ave Maria Ralph Woodward Fairhaven Singers Guild 7380

06:08:00 00:17:27 Johannes Brahms Marienlieder Op 22 Ralph Woodward Fairhaven Singers Guild 7380

06:26:00 00:02:10 Heitor Villa-Lobos Ave Maria Ralph Woodward Fairhaven Singers Guild 7380

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Kansas City, Here We Come! - A prelude to the upcoming national convention of the American Guild of Organists in and around Kansas City (July 1-6, 2018)

BENEDETTO MARCELLO: Psalm 19 John Obetz (1959 Aeolian-Skinner/Community of Christ Auditorium/Independence, MO) Celebre 1970

LEO SOWERBY: Comes Autumn Time John Obetz (1959 Aeolian-Skinner/Community of Christ Auditorium/Independence, MO) RBW 010

JOHN AYER: Chorale-prelude on Hyfrydol Diane Meredith Belcher (2002 Quimby/William Jewell College, Liberty, MO) JAV 183

CHARLES IVES: Variations on America Tom Trenney (2011 Casavant/Kauffman Center, Kansas City, MO) Pipedreams Archive (r. 5/8/13)

GASTON DETHIER: Intermezzo Frederick Hohman (1912 Skinner/Grand Avenue United Methodist Church, Kansas City, MO) Pro Organo 7042

GERALD KEMNER: 8 Studies on the Hymn Tune Paraclete John Obetz (1993 Casavant/Community of Christ Temple, Independence, MO) RBW 006

FLORENT SCHMITT: Priere, Op. 11. EUGENE GIGOUT: Grand Choeur dialogue Jan Kraybill (2011 Casavant/Kauffman Center, Kansas City, MO) Reference 133

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Happy Mother's Day - We’ll pay tribute to mothers by listening to sacred music about and by important women and mothers, including Mary, Mother of Jesus

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: C elebration of Spring II

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata for Violin and Piano No.5 ‘Spring’ – Opening Allegro – Adolf Busch, violin; Rudolf Serkin, piano (Warner 19311 CD) 6:50

Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs: Spring – Lucia Popp, soprano; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Klaus Tennstedt (EMI 47013 CD) 3:47

Antonio Vivaldi: The Four Seasons “Spring” – Julie Andijeski, violin; Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (AF 20-01 CD) 10:38

Franz Joseph Haydn: The Seasons: Spring Part I – Heather Harper, soprano; Ryland Davies, tenor; John Shirley-Quirk, bass; BBC Chorus and BBC Symphony Orchestra/Sir Colin Davis (Philips 3-911 LP) 20:24

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola

10:03:00 00:07:21 Petronio Franceschini Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings in D major Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green John Wallace, trumpet; John Miller, trumpet Nimbus 5017

10:12:00 00:16:00 Johan Helmich Roman Oboe d'amore Concerto in D major Stockholm Sinfonietta Jan-Olav Wedin Alf Nilsson, oboe d'amore Bis 165

10:32:00 00:13:54 Johann Sebastian Bach Flute Sonata No. 5 in E minor Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord; Ann Marie Morgan, cello Delos 3408

10:47:00 00:09:57 Francesco Geminiani Concerto Grosso No. 7 in D minor Andrew Manze Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907261

10:58:00 00:07:13 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in D minor Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Bis 2138

11:07:00 00:17:57 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 190 'Singet dem Herrn ein Bach-Collegium Stuttgart Helmut Rilling Helen Watts, alto; Kurt Equiluz, tenor; Niklaus Tüller, baritone; Gächinger Kantorei Hänssler 98836

11:28:00 00:14:37 Georg Philipp Telemann Ouverture burlesque in B flat Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7576

11:45:00 00:09:58 Johann Sebastian Bach Toccata & Fugue in D minor Yannick Nézet-Séguin Philadelphia Orchestra DeutGram 19032

11:55:00 00:04:35 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Strings in A major Shlomo Mintz Israel Chamber Orchestra MusicMast 67096

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

RICHARD STRAUSS: Don Juan

RICHARD WAGNER: Overture to Tannhäuser

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 5

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

92; Sinfonia Concertante EMI Classics 94237 Music: 04:33

Robert Honstein: Conduit: II. Pulse Eighth Blackbird Album: Hand Eye Cedille Records 162 Music: 5:01

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat Major, Hob. VIIe Michael Sachs, trumpet; Strings Festival Orchestra; Michael Sachs, conductor Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO Music: 15:10

Toto Bissainthe: Lamize pa dous Nathalie Joachim, flute The On Being Project, On Being Studios Music: 7:55

Steve Reich: Vermont Counterpoint Flutronix: Allison Loggins-Hull, flute; Nathalie Joachim, flute Album: City of Breath Flutronix Music 250 Music: 9:23

Claude Debussy: Masques London Brass Album: Bold as Brass! MCA 5955 Music: 4:20

Reza Vali: Kord Bohuslav Martinu: Variations on a Theme of Rossini for Cello and Piano H. 290 Evan Kahn, cello; Nicholas Dold, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 19:16

Claude Debussy: La cathedrale engloutie Jorge Federico Osorio, piano National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland Music: 05:44

Ahmed Adnan Saygun: Partita for Solo Cello, Op. 31 Movement 4 Allegretto Peter Tchaikovsky: Sentimental Waltz, Op. 51 No. 6 Bohuslav Martinu: Cello Sonata No. 1 Movement 3 Allegro con brio Evan Kahn, cello; Nicholas Dold, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 23:23

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Vladimir Ashkenazy, conductor;

Emanuel Ax, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall

SIR EDWARD ELGAR: Serenade in e

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Piano Concerto No. 1

SIR EDWARD ELGAR: Enigma Variations

17:52:00 00:07:05 Bedrich Smetana The Two Widows: Overture Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Rile y and America's finest young musicians; recorded July 19, 2017 - From Purchase, New York, this week’s From the Top highlights the 115 incredible young musicians that make up Carnegie Hall’s National Youth Orchestra of the USA. Featured on the program are four performances by the full ensemble under renowned conductor Marin Alsop including an adrenaline-inducing performance of John Adams’ "Short Ride in a Fast Machine" and a newly-commissioned work by composer Gabriela Lena Frank

The National Youth Orchestra of the USA, under the direction of Marin Alsop, performs "Short Ride in a Fast Machine" by John Adams (b.1947)

The National Youth Orchestra of the USA, under the direction of Marin Alsop, performs the second movement, Kräftig bewegt, doch nicht zu schnell, from Symphony No. 1 "The Titan" by Gustav Mahler (1860-1911)

Four members of NYO-USA (18-year-old violinist Evan Johanson from Seattle, Washington; 18-year-old violinist Andrew Kim from Old Tappan, New Jersey; 18-year-old violist Kayla Cabrera from Crete, Illinois; 17-year-old cellist Isabel Won from Belle Mead, New Jersey) perform the third movement, Scherzo, from the Piano Quintet in G Minor Op. 57 by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975) with pianist Christopher O'Riley

17-year-old flute player Jessica Shand from Colorado Springs, Colorado performs the first movement, Allegro giocoso, from the Sonata for Flute and Piano by Jindřich Feld (1925-2007) with Christopher O'Riley, piano

The National Youth Orchestra of the USA, under the direction of Marin Alsop, performs the second movement, Prayer, from Apu: Tone Poem for Orchestra by Gabriela Lena Frank (b.1972)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:18:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 28 in C major Jane Glover London Mozart Players ASV 762

19:23:00 00:29:47 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4 in A major Op 90 Claudio Abbado London Symphony Decca 4785437

19:55:00 01:01:13 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 2 Richard Hickox London Symphony Chandos 9902

20:58:00 00:01:30 Percy Grainger Train Music Sir Simon Rattle City of Birmingham Symphony EMI 56412

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

21:57:00 00:02:30 Francis Poulenc Pastourelle Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, After the Bell: The Power of After School and Summer Programs - The time children and adolescents spend outside the classroom can be just as important to their overall academic, emotional, and psychosocial development as time spent inside the classroom. Out-of-school time (OST) is an emerging field in education that encompasses the creation, execution, and analysis of afterschool and summer learning opportunities. In the U.S., more than 10 million young people participate in some sort of OST program. The City Club presents a conversation with Dr. Helen Janc Malone, author of The Growing Out-of-School Time Field: Past, Present, and Future, on the role of OST and other informal learning strategies in closing the achievement gap. The OST field has advanced across multiple dimensions: demographic, stakeholder groups, contexts, systems and sectors, and disciplines. Its hallmark has been the ability to remain adaptable to change in a way that complements the field and supports all children and young people in diverse ways.

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:04:00 00:05:57 Ernö Dohnányi Suite in f-Sharp: Romanza Op 19 JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 572303

23:10:00 00:09:20 Jean Sibelius Andantino from Symphony No. 3 Op 52 Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony RCA 60434

23:21:00 00:06:58 Viktor Ullmann Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 4 Op 38 Jeanne Golan, piano Steinway 30014

23:28:00 00:12:32 Wilhelm Stenhammar Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Mats Widlund, piano Chandos 9074

23:41:00 00:03:44 Sir Edward Elgar Sospiri Op 70 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI 1409

23:45:00 00:09:44 Gerald Finzi Eclogue for Piano & Strings Op 10 English String Orchestra William Boughton Martin Jones, piano Nimbus 5366

23:56:00 00:03:09 Manuel Ponce Por ti mi corazon Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287