Program Guide 04-28-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Nick Canellakis

Alexander Scriabin: Enigme No. 2 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau in D minor, Op. 39 No. 8 Arcadi Volodos, piano Album: Arcadi Volodos Live at Carnegie Hall Sony 60893 Music: 4:37

Alexander Scriabin: Piano Concerto in F sharp minor, Op. 20 Alexei Volodin, piano; Sinfonia Varsovia; Robert Trevino, conductor Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 27:28

Steve Reich: Cello Counterpoint Rose Bellini, cello; Maya Beiser, 7 pre-recorded cello tracks Classical KING FM's Second Inversion. Rethink Classical, KING FM studios, Seattle, WA Music: 11:33

Franz Lehar: Gern hab ich gefrau'n gekusst from Paganini Jack Swanson, tenor; Roderick Phipps-Kettlewell, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 3:24

Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 21 in B flat major Jenny Lin, piano Album: Shostakovich: 24 Preludes & Fugues Hanssler 98530 Music: 4:39

Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Trio No. 1, Op. 8 Michael Brown, piano; Nicolas Dautricourt, violin; David Finckel, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 11:53

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Cello Sonata in G Minor, Op. 19: Movements 3 & 4 Bion Tsang, cello; Adam Neiman, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 35:37

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture in D minor, Op. 81 Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 14:45

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

02:01:00 00:14:44 Antonín Dvorák Overture 'In Nature's Realm' Op 91 Jun Märkl Indianapolis Symphony Telarc 32927

02:20:00 01:19:28 Jean Sibelius Kullervo Op 7 Minnesota Orchestra Osmo Vänskä Lilli Paasikivi, mezzo-soprano; Tommi Hakala, baritone; YL Male Voice Choir Bis 9048

03:45:00 00:51:04 Sir Edward Elgar Violin Concerto in B minor Op 61 BBC Symphony Andrew Litton Rachel Barton Pine, violin Avie 2375

04:39:00 00:09:18 Antonín Dvorák Carnival Overture Op 92 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63151

04:52:00 00:30:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 25 in C major Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano CBS 42445

05:24:00 00:14:29 Antonín Dvorák Othello Overture Op 93 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436289

05:42:00 00:08:01 Oskar Nedbal The Winegrower's Bride: Overture Douglas Bostock Carlsbad Symphony Classico 192

05:50:00 00:08:19 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan Kent Nagano Lyon Opera Orchestra Erato 14331

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Isaac Albéniz Three improvisations Isaac Albéniz, piano ("Re-Performance" reproducing piano)

Gabriel Fauré Pelléas and Melisande suite, Op. 80 Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz

Roberto Caamaño Música para cuerdas Camerata Romeu Zenaida Romeu

Emanuele Krakamp / Giulio Bricciald Fantasy on Verdi's "La Traviata" (arr. by Alan Thomas) Eugenia Moliner, flute; Denis Azabagic, guitar Cavatina Duo

Arturo Marquez Danzon No. 2 Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra

Frederick Delius On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring English Chamber Orchestra Daniel Barenboim

Frederick Delius Summer Night on the River English Chamber Orchestra Daniel Barenboim

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Symphony in e, Wq.178 Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado

Manuel Ponce Sonatina meridional Judicaël Perroy, guitar

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Nick Canellakis

Edward Elgar (arr. Zukerman & Neikrug): La Capricieuse, Op. 17 Pinchas Zukerman, violin; Marc Neikrug, piano; Salut d'armour Album: Salut d'amour Philips 416 158 Music: 4:32

Clara Schumann: 3 Romances, Op. 22 Maria Ioudenitch, Violin; Ying Li, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 16:22

Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85: Movement 4 Santiago Canon-Valencia, cello; Sphinx Symphony Orchestra; Thomas Wilkins, conductor The Sphinx Organization, Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, Detroit, MI Music: 11:27

Peter Tchaikovsky (arr. Leopold Auer): Lensky's Aria Pablo de Sarasate: Introduction & Tarantella Maria Ioudenitch, violin; Ying Li, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 20:08

Richard Strauss: Couperin Dance Suite: Movements 1 & 8 The Chamber Orchestra of Europe; Erich Leinsdorf, conductor Album: Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite / Couperin: Dance Suite ASV 809 Music: 4:26

Richard Strauss: Sextet for Strings, from 'Capriccio', Op. 85 Ani Kavafian, violin; Erin Keefe, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Matthew Lipman, viola; Nick Canellakis, cello; David Finckel, cello Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center & UGA, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 11:15

Fritz Kreisler: Recitative & Scherzo (solo) Alexander Glazunov: Grand Adagio from "Raymonda" Manuel de Falla (arr. Fritz Kreisler): Danza Espanola Maria Ioudenitch, Violin; Ying Li, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 25:20

Jean Sibelius: Kullervo: Kullervo Goes to War Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Album: Jean Sibelius: Kullervo, Op. 7 - Olli Kortekangas: Migrations Bis 9048 Music: 9:42

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:00 00:04:35 Juventino Rosas Waltz 'Over the Waves' Alondra de la Parra Philharmonic Orch of Americas Sony 75555

10:09:00 00:10:44 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: The Moldau Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2013

10:22:00 00:03:35 George Frideric Handel Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba Robert Moody Canadian Brass Ensemble OpeningDay 7347

10:26:00 00:08:39 Sir Malcolm Arnold Four Scottish Dances Op 59 Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68901

10:36:00 00:02:11 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 3 in F major Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285

10:40:00 00:13:47 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 125 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 9661

10:55:00 00:02:15 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Dance of the Polovetsian Geoffrey Simon Philharmonia Orchestra Cala 1029

11:07:00 00:05:05 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Yeoman of the Guard: Overture Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

11:14:00 00:13:31 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Tales from the Vienna Woods' Op 325 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003

11:29:00 00:03:52 Felix Mendelssohn Elijah: He Watching Over Israel Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119

11:34:00 00:07:51 Max Steiner The Adventures of Don Juan: Suite Paul Bateman City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 3009

11:45:00 00:09:08 Peter Tchaikovsky Marche slav Op 31 Zubin Mehta Israel Philharmonic Teldec 90201

11:55:00 00:03:00 Johann Strauss Jr Cavalry March Op 428 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 15, 2017 - From Santa Barbara, California, this week’s From the Top features fantastic musicians who are studying at the prestigious Music Academy of the West, which celebrates its 70th Anniversary this year. We’ll hear a young pianist perform one of Rachmaninoff’s most complex pieces for the piano, a teenage violinist recounts a life-changing realization, and we feature a world-premiere of “Asymptotes”, a newly commissioned work for clarinet, viola, and piano from composer and From the Top alum, Conrad Tao.

20-year-old cellist David Bender from Nashville, Tennessee performs the third movement, Rasch und mit Feuer, from Fantasiestücke, Op.73 for Cello and Piano by Robert Schumann with Christopher O'Riley, piano

20-year-old pianist Michael Davidman from New York, New York performs the first movement, Allegro agitato, from Piano Sonata No. 2 by Sergei Rachmaninoff

20-year-old oboist Tanavi Prabhu from Wayne, Pennsylvania performs the first movement, Elégie, from the Sonata for Oboe and Piano by Francis Poulenc with Christopher O'Riley, piano

22-year-old clarinetist Arianna Beyer from Mount Dora, Florida and 19-year-old violist Erin Pitts from Atlanta, Georgia performs the world premiere of “Asymptotes” for Clarinet, Viola, and Piano, by Conrad Tao (b. 1994) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

19-year-old violinist Daniel Kim from Wallingford, Pennsylvania performs Introduction and Tarantella, Op. 43 by Pablo de Sarasate

20-year-old pianist Michael Davidman from New York, New York performs “Vissi d'arte” from Act II of the Opera “Tosca”, by Giacomo Puccini (1858-1924), transcribed for piano by Michael Davidman

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Jules Massenet: Cendrillon

Joyce DiDonato… Cendrillon

Alice Coote…Prince Charming

Kathleen Kim…Fairy Godmother

Stephanie Blythe…Madame de la Haltière

Laurent Naouri…Pandolfe

Conductor…Bertrand de Billy

Production…Laurent Pelly

16:07 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:14:00 00:08:01 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Overture Jeffrey Tate Bavarian Radio Symphony EMI 54022

16:24:00 00:21:40 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 73 in D major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 439779

16:48:00 00:04:26 Giacomo Meyerbeer L'Africaine: Overture Darrell Ang New Zealand Symphony Naxos 573195

16:55:00 00:03:40 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Jewels of the Madonna: Serenata Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10511

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Hans Zimmer, Inc.

17:01:00 00:05:05 Hans Zimmer Rain Man: Theme Dirk Brossé Brussels Philharmonic Decca 467749

17:07:00 00:05:40 Hans Zimmer Driving Miss Daisy: Driving Dirk Brossé Brussels Philharmonic Decca 467749

17:13:00 00:08:45 Hans Zimmer The Lion King: Suite Liza Grossman Contemporary Youth Orchestra WCLV 1

17:23:00 00:05:43 Klaus Badelt The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra ClevPops 2008

17:29:00 00:06:16 Hans Zimmer Dead Man's Chest: Jack Sparrow Nic Raine Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 33

17:39:00 00:08:15 Mancina, Mark Tarzan: Suite Liza Grossman Contemporary Youth Orchestra WCLV 1

17:48:00 00:07:46 Hans Zimmer Thelma and Louise: Thunderbird Dirk Brossé Brussels Philharmonic Decca 467749

17:52:00 00:06:47 Hans Zimmer Gladiator: Am I Not Merciful Brussels Philharmonic Dirk Brossé Chorus Decca 467749

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spotlight on ‘Carousel’ - With Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classic musical now being given a splendid Broadway revival, it’s a good time to learn about its 73-year history.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:00 00:24:34 Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor Op 26 Czech Philharmonic Jakub Hrusa Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 4764092

19:30:00 00:26:55 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 8 in D major Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98275

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Osmo Vänskä, conductor; Christian Tetzlaff, violin; recorded live in Severance Hall on May 1, 2003; an archival concert in observance of the Orchestra’s Centenary

BEETHOVEN: Leonore Overture No. 3

SHOSTAKOVICH: Violin Concerto No. 1

NIELSEN: Symphony No. 4 “Inextinguishable”

21:39:00 00:20:27 Vincenzo Tommasini The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 60311

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – A collection of Charles Richardson-Gerard Hoffnung interviews including “Collections,” “Travel,” “When I was a Very Small Young Gentleman.” From the album “Golden Throats” – Songs that should not have been sung by those singing them: Sebastian Cabot and “It Ain’t Me Babe;” “If I had a Hammer” by Leonard Nimoy, etc. From Richard Howland-Bolton, “Good Godvic.” This Week in the Media.

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:05:52 John Field Nocturne No. 13 in C major Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672

23:08:00 00:11:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Divertimento No. 15 Jeffrey Tate English Chamber Orchestra EMI 69823

23:20:00 00:06:04 Charles Koechlin Evening Peace from "The Persian Hours" Op 65 Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223504

23:26:00 00:06:35 George I. Gurdjieff Night Procession Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM 2367

23:33:00 00:05:38 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61 George Szell Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 4788977

23:39:00 00:04:56 Federico Mompou Intimate Impressions: Secreto Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM 2367

23:44:00 00:07:57 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 1: Prelúdio Nashville Symphony Andrew Mogrelia Members of Naxos 557460

23:52:00 00:02:57 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606

23:56:00 00:03:31 César Franck Panis Angelicus Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55592

