Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 04-21-2018

Published April 21, 2018 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Sergei Prokofiev: Cello Sonata in C Major, Op. 119 Truls Mork, cello; Lars Vogt, piano Album: Shostakovich, Stravinsky, Prokofiev Virgin 45274 Music: 4:38

Federico Moreno Torroba: Suite Castellana for Guitar Pepe Romero, guitar 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY Music: 7:55

Christopher Rogerson: River Songs Esther Park, piano; Moni Simeonov, violin; Chang Pan, cello Lake George Music Festival, Zankel Hall, Skidmore College, Saratoga Springs, NY Music: 20:30

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D major, Op. 25 "Classical" IRIS Orchestra; Michael Stern, conductor IRIS Orchestra, Germantown Performing Arts Center, Germantown, TN Music: 14:04

Edvard Grieg: Once Upon a Time, Op. 71, No. 1 Es war einmal Andrei Gavrilov, piano Album: Grieg: Lyric Pieces DG 437522 Music: 4:34

Joseph Zawinul: In a Silent Way Ebene Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 7:41

David Biedenbender: Red Vesper Wei-Han Wu, piano; Samuel Boutris, clarinet; Sarah Hadely-Yakir, violin; Kimberly Jeong, cello Lake George Music Festival, SUNY Adirondack, Queensbury, NY Music: 6:20

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 16 Javier Perianes, piano; Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Edward Gardner, conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 29:02

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

02:02:00 00:09:07 Felix Mendelssohn Trumpet Overture Op 101  Claudio Abbado London Symphony DeutGram  423104

02:14:00 00:58:35 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Incidental Music Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Rohangiz Yachmi, alto; Vienna State Opera Chorus Decca  4785437

03:17:00 00:12:47 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in C major   Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv  415291

03:33:00 01:15:33 Gustav Mahler Symphony No.  9 in D major   George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA  97

04:53:00 00:23:49 Randall Thompson The Testament of Freedom Dallas Wind Symphony Timothy Seelig Turtle Creek Chorale Reference  49

05:19:00 00:23:40 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants Op 22  Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference  131

05:46:00 00:06:48 Johann David Heinichen Concerto Grosso in F major   Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv  437549

05:54:00 00:05:33 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No.  7 in C sharp minor  Op 27   Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA  300350

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Gerónimo Giménez: Intermezzo from "The Wedding of Luis Alonso"  National Orchestra of Spain  Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos  

Gerónimo Giménez: Prelude to "La Leyenda del Beso" (The Legend of the Kiss)  National Orchestra of Spain  Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos  

Johannes Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 2 in A, Op. 100  Jaime Laredo, violin; Jean-Bernard Pommier, piano  

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez  Sharon Isbin, guitar; New York Philharmonic  José Serebrier   

Leopold Mozart: Trumpet Concerto in D  Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra  Luis Haza  

Candelario Huízar: Imágenes  Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas  Alondra de la Parra  

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 32 in c, Op. 111  Blanca Uribe, piano  

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Ludwig van Beethoven: 12 Contretanzes Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, 11, 12 Swedish Chamber Orchestra; Thomas Dausgaard, conductor Album: Beethoven: Complete Orchestral Works Simax PSC1281 Music: 4:36

Robert Schumann: Piano Trio No. 2, Op. 80: Movements 2-4 Wu Han, piano; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; David Finckel, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: ~18:30

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Judy Delaney from Rochester, NY Music: 7:50

Frederic Chopin: Prelude No. 4 in e minor Maurizio Pollini, piano Album: Chopin: 24 Preludes DG 413796 Music: 2:02

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 Op. 68: Movements 4 & 5 Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: ~14:35

George Gershwin (arr. Brad Dechter): Someone To Watch Over Me Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; London Symphony Orchestra; Keith Lockhart, conductor Album: Serenade: The Love Album E One 7792 Music: 4:41

Dan Visconti: Lonesome Roads Kristin Lee, violin; Clancy Newman, cello; Michael Mizrahi, piano Astral Artists, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA Music: 16:34

George Gershwin (orchestrated by Ferde Grofe): Rhapsody in Blue (jazz band version) Kirill Gerstein, piano; St. Louis Symphony Orchestra; David Robertson, conductor Powel Hall, St. Louis, MO Album: Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue & Concerto in F Myrios 22 Music: 16:53

George Gershwin (arr. Earl Wild): Embraceable You from Virtuoso Etudes after Gershwin Kirill Gerstein, piano Powell Hall, St. Louis, MO Album: Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue & Concert in F Myrios 22 Music: 3:04

John A. Ryther: Fanfare for Six  Horn players from International Horn Festival Symphony Orchestra Aula Cher, Sarnen, Switzerland Music: 2:51

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:00 00:04:01 Richard Rodgers Oklahoma: Main Title  Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA  63835

10:09:00 00:15:05 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio espagnol Op 34  George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony  93019

10:24:00 00:02:42 Paul Schoenfield Four Souvenirs: Square Dance   Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc  80744

10:29:00 00:11:50 Georges Bizet Allegro from Symphony No. 1  Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference  131

10:44:00 00:02:25 Randall Thompson Frostiana: The Pasture Dallas Wind Symphony Timothy Seelig Turtle Creek Chorale Reference  49

10:49:00 00:02:51 André Campra Idoménée: Rigaudon Empire Brass Robert Woods Michael Murray, organ Telarc  80218

10:54:00 00:06:15 Billy Strayhorn Take the 'A' Train  JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos  559737

11:07:00 00:02:54 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Kitty Waltz Op 56  Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM  1004

11:11:00 00:15:23 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Lady Radnor's Suite  William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus  5068

11:29:00 00:08:03 Gioacchino Rossini La Cenerentola: Overture  Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram  431653

11:40:00 00:09:11 John Williams E.T.: Adventures on Earth  John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips  411185

11:51:00 00:04:46 Felix Mendelssohn Scherzo from Symphony No. 5 Op 107  Sir John Eliot Gardiner London Symphony LSO Live  775

11:56:00 00:01:55 Fritz Kreisler Syncopation   James Ehnes, violin; Eduard Laurel, piano Analekta  3159

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 25, 2018 -Recorded live in Las Vegas for the very first time, this week’s episode of From the Top comes from the Smith Center and features an outstanding cast of young musicians from Nevada and beyond. A piano duo performs an electrifying piece for four-hands, a teenage guitarist shares his incredibly moving story about fleeing from his home country to study music in America, and a 13-year-old violinist wows the audience with two high-flying pieces

Duo Appassionato (Colin Song, piano, 17, from Glenview, Illinois, and Lauren Kim, piano, 17, from Chicago, Illinois) performing “Variations on a Theme of Paganini” for Two Pianos, by Witold Lutosławski

Jordan Farber, Bassoon, 17 from Henderson, Nevada performing Récit et Allegro by Noël Gallon, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Kaia Selden, Violin, 13, from Portland, Oregon performing Hot Canary by Paul Nero, arr. Florian Zabach, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Parsa Sabet, Guitar, 18, from Las Vegas, Nevada performing "Recuerdos de la Alhambra" (Memories of the Alhambra), by Francisco Tárrega  and “Danza in E Minor” by Jorge Morel

Colin Aikins, Tenor, 18, from Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania performing: “Non t'amo più” by Francesco Paolo Tosti, with Christopher O’Riley, piano. Kaia Selden, Violin, Age 13, from Portland, Oregon performing Scherzo-Tarantelle, Op.16 by Henryk Wieniawski with Christopher O'Riley, piano.  story about fleeing from his home country to study music in America, and a 13-year-old violinist wows the audience with two high-flying pieces.

 

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Thomas Adès: The Exterminating Angel

Conductor: Thomas Adès

Production: Tom Cairns

Leticia Maynar: Audrey Luna, soprano

Lucia de Nobile: Amanda Echalaz, soprano

Leonora Palma: Alice Coote, mezzo-soprano

Blanca Delgado: Christine Rice, mezzo-soprano

Francisco de Ávila: Iestyn Davies, countertenor

Edmundo de Nobile: Joseph Kaiser, tenor

Eduardo:  David Portillo, tenor

Alberto Roc: Rod Gilfry, baritone

Julio: Christian Van Horn, bass-baritone

Señor Russell:  Kevin Burdette, bass

Dr. Carlos Conde: John Tomlinson, bass

 

15:42 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:51:00 00:07:00 Manuel de Falla La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance  Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc  80149

16:01:00 00:27:46 Randall Thompson Symphony No.  2 in E minor   Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony  60594

16:32:00 00:15:31 Anatoly Liadov Eight Russian Folk Songs Op 58  Enrique Bátiz Mexico City Philharmonic ASV  657

16:49:00 00:06:00 Emmanuel Chabrier Suite pastorale: Scherzo-valse  Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos  5122

16:56:21 00:03:37 Manuel de Falla    Four Spanish Pieces: Cubana           Brazilian Guitar Quartet         Delos   3466

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The High and the Mighty: Movies about Flight

 

17:58:00 00:01:50 Sir Thomas Beecham The Gods Go a'Begging: Ensemble  Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA  6231

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1961 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year, 18:00:00   00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm            Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin        Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:54            00:00:55            Duke Elington-Irving Mills          Things Ain't What They Used to Be        Orchestra            Duke Ellington's Greatest Hits    Harmony           H30566

18:01:49            00:02:44            Duke Ellington-Billy Strayhorn    It Don't Mean a Thing If It Ain't Got That Swing            Gregory Hines, Phyllis Hyman    Sophisticated Ladies --Original B'way Cast         RCA     CBL2-4053

18:04:33            00:03:11            Duke Ellington-Mitchell Parish    Sophisticated Lady        Gregory Hines   Sophisticated Ladies -- Original B'way Cast     RCA     CBL2-4053

18:08:36            00:02:56            Andrew Lloyd-Weber-Tim Rice   Benjamin Calypso         Company          Joseph and the Amazing Techniicolor Dreamcost -- Canadian Cast    Rada    RST-1133

18:12:03            00:01:57            Henry Krieger-Tom Eyen           Move    Company          Dreamgirls -- Original B'way Cast     Geffen  2007-2

18:14:08            00:04:06            Henry Krieger-Tom Eyen           And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going        Jennifer Holliday Dreamgirls -- Original B'way Cast           Geffen  2007-2

18:18:43            00:01:52            Jim Wann-Debra Monk-Cass Morgan     Pump Boys       Company          Pump Boys and Dinettes -- Original Cast      CBS     FM-37790

18:20:33            00:02:44            Jim Wann-Debra Monk-Cass Morgan     Tips      Company          Pump Boys and Dinettes -- Original Cast CBS     FM-37790

18:23:17            00:02:56            Stephen Sondheim        Girls of Summer            Suzanne Henry  Mary Me a Little -- Original Cast     RCA     ABL1-4159

18:26:29            00:02:59            Barbara Schottenfeld    Penis Envy       Marcia Rodd and Company        I Can't Keep Running in Place -- Original Cast            Painted Smiles  PS1342

18:30:40            00:01:46            William Finn      My Father's a Homo      Alison Fraser, James Kushner    March of the Falsettos -- Original Cast           DRG     SBL-12581

18:32:26            00:03:17            William Finn      Father to Son    Michael Rupert  March of the Falsettos -- Original Cast            DRG     SBL-12581

18:36:20            00:02:34            Charles Strouse-Lee Adams      Middle-aged Blues         Donald O'Connor           Bring Back Birdie -- Original B'way Cast          Original Cast     OC8132

18:38:58            00:01:04            Albert Von Tiltzer           Roll Along, Prairie Moon Bing Crosby      Pennies From Heaven -- Original Soundtrack   Warner Bros.    2HW-3639

18:40:02            00:02:09            Mack Gordon-Harry Revel          Did You Ever See a Dream Walking?      Bing Crosby            Pennies From Heaven -- Original Soundtrack     Warner Bros.    2HW-3639

18:42:42            00:04:17            John Kander-Fred Ebb  The Grass Is Always Greener     Lauren Bacall, Marilyn Cooper            Woman of the Year -- Original B'way Cast          Bay Cities         BCD-3008

18:47:39            00:04:23            Stephen Sondheim        Our Time           Ann Morrison, Lonny Price, Jim Walton            Merrily We Roll Along -- Original B'way Cast       RCA     RCD1-5840

18:52:19            00:00:41            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy            Sony    SK60659

18:53:10            00:03:47            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Filler: I Wrote the Book  Lauren Bacall    Woman of the Year -- Original B'way Cast       Bay Cities         BCD-3008 including the Pulitzer Prize-winning “How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying” on Broadway, and the film version of “West Side Story.”

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:13:59 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No.  1 in D major  Op 25   Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram  423624

19:19:00 00:36:04 Robert Schumann Symphony No.  2 in C major  Op 61  Kenneth Woods Orchestra of the Swan Avie  2231

19:57:00 00:02:36 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 2: 'General Lavine' -   Spencer Myer, piano Harm Mundi  907477

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Mitsuko Uchida, piano  An Archival concert from 2007 in observance of the Orchestra's Centenary

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart:  Divertimento in F, K. 138

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart:  Piano Concerto No. 5 in D, K. 175

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart:  Concert Rondo in D, K. 382

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart:  Piano Concerto No. 727 in Bb, K. 595

 

 

21:31:00 00:27:12 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose Ballet  Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA  20604

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad From the Conception Corporation’s vast collection “Dial a Dirty Joke,” “Sunday, Sunday,” “Famous Judges’ School”…  Also some British comedy including Noel Coward’s “Mrs. Worthington;” Stanley Holloway’s “The Food Demostration,” and Norman Long’s “We Can’t let You broadcast That”… Mark Levy explains “Rituals”…  This Week in the Media

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:00 00:08:08 Alexander Glazunov Mélodie Op 20 St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI  82390

23:10:00 00:09:58 Peter Tchaikovsky Elegy from Serenade for Strings Op 48   East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music  7784

23:22:00 00:08:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Smith, flute; Lisa Wellbaum, harp Decca  443175

23:30:00 00:08:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73 Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Norman Krieger, piano Decca  4815583

23:38:00 00:04:51 Randall Thompson Largo from Symphony No. 2  Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony  60594

23:43:00 00:09:56 John Knowles Paine Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 23  Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World  374

23:54:00 00:02:11 Robert Schumann Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei Op 15   Jan Lisiecki, piano DeutGram  4795327

23:57:00 00:03:05 Albert Périlhou La vierge à la crèche La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta  8730