Program Guide 04-21-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Sergei Prokofiev: Cello Sonata in C Major, Op. 119 Truls Mork, cello; Lars Vogt, piano Album: Shostakovich, Stravinsky, Prokofiev Virgin 45274 Music: 4:38

Federico Moreno Torroba: Suite Castellana for Guitar Pepe Romero, guitar 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY Music: 7:55

Christopher Rogerson: River Songs Esther Park, piano; Moni Simeonov, violin; Chang Pan, cello Lake George Music Festival, Zankel Hall, Skidmore College, Saratoga Springs, NY Music: 20:30

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D major, Op. 25 "Classical" IRIS Orchestra; Michael Stern, conductor IRIS Orchestra, Germantown Performing Arts Center, Germantown, TN Music: 14:04

Edvard Grieg: Once Upon a Time, Op. 71, No. 1 Es war einmal Andrei Gavrilov, piano Album: Grieg: Lyric Pieces DG 437522 Music: 4:34

Joseph Zawinul: In a Silent Way Ebene Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 7:41

David Biedenbender: Red Vesper Wei-Han Wu, piano; Samuel Boutris, clarinet; Sarah Hadely-Yakir, violin; Kimberly Jeong, cello Lake George Music Festival, SUNY Adirondack, Queensbury, NY Music: 6:20

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 16 Javier Perianes, piano; Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Edward Gardner, conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 29:02

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 16 Javier Perianes, piano; Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Edward Gardner, conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

02:02:00 00:09:07 Felix Mendelssohn Trumpet Overture Op 101 Claudio Abbado London Symphony DeutGram 423104

02:14:00 00:58:35 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Incidental Music Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Rohangiz Yachmi, alto; Vienna State Opera Chorus Decca 4785437

03:17:00 00:12:47 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in C major Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 415291

03:33:00 01:15:33 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 9 in D major George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 97

04:53:00 00:23:49 Randall Thompson The Testament of Freedom Dallas Wind Symphony Timothy Seelig Turtle Creek Chorale Reference 49

05:19:00 00:23:40 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants Op 22 Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

05:46:00 00:06:48 Johann David Heinichen Concerto Grosso in F major Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 437549

05:54:00 00:05:33 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 7 in C sharp minor Op 27 Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Gerónimo Giménez: Intermezzo from "The Wedding of Luis Alonso" National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos

Gerónimo Giménez: Prelude to "La Leyenda del Beso" (The Legend of the Kiss) National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos

Johannes Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 2 in A, Op. 100 Jaime Laredo, violin; Jean-Bernard Pommier, piano

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez Sharon Isbin, guitar; New York Philharmonic José Serebrier

Leopold Mozart: Trumpet Concerto in D Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza

Candelario Huízar: Imágenes Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 32 in c, Op. 111 Blanca Uribe, piano

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Ludwig van Beethoven: 12 Contretanzes Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, 11, 12 Swedish Chamber Orchestra; Thomas Dausgaard, conductor Album: Beethoven: Complete Orchestral Works Simax PSC1281 Music: 4:36

Robert Schumann: Piano Trio No. 2, Op. 80: Movements 2-4 Wu Han, piano; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; David Finckel, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: ~18:30

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Judy Delaney from Rochester, NY Music: 7:50

Frederic Chopin: Prelude No. 4 in e minor Maurizio Pollini, piano Album: Chopin: 24 Preludes DG 413796 Music: 2:02

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 Op. 68: Movements 4 & 5 Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: ~14:35

George Gershwin (arr. Brad Dechter): Someone To Watch Over Me Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; London Symphony Orchestra; Keith Lockhart, conductor Album: Serenade: The Love Album E One 7792 Music: 4:41

Dan Visconti: Lonesome Roads Kristin Lee, violin; Clancy Newman, cello; Michael Mizrahi, piano Astral Artists, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA Music: 16:34

George Gershwin (orchestrated by Ferde Grofe): Rhapsody in Blue (jazz band version) Kirill Gerstein, piano; St. Louis Symphony Orchestra; David Robertson, conductor Powel Hall, St. Louis, MO Album: Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue & Concerto in F Myrios 22 Music: 16:53

George Gershwin (arr. Earl Wild): Embraceable You from Virtuoso Etudes after Gershwin Kirill Gerstein, piano Powell Hall, St. Louis, MO Album: Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue & Concert in F Myrios 22 Music: 3:04

John A. Ryther: Fanfare for Six Horn players from International Horn Festival Symphony Orchestra Aula Cher, Sarnen, Switzerland Music: 2:51

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:00 00:04:01 Richard Rodgers Oklahoma: Main Title Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 63835

10:09:00 00:15:05 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio espagnol Op 34 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 93019

10:24:00 00:02:42 Paul Schoenfield Four Souvenirs: Square Dance Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744

10:29:00 00:11:50 Georges Bizet Allegro from Symphony No. 1 Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

10:44:00 00:02:25 Randall Thompson Frostiana: The Pasture Dallas Wind Symphony Timothy Seelig Turtle Creek Chorale Reference 49

10:49:00 00:02:51 André Campra Idoménée: Rigaudon Empire Brass Robert Woods Michael Murray, organ Telarc 80218

10:54:00 00:06:15 Billy Strayhorn Take the 'A' Train JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559737

11:07:00 00:02:54 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Kitty Waltz Op 56 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

11:11:00 00:15:23 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Lady Radnor's Suite William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5068

11:29:00 00:08:03 Gioacchino Rossini La Cenerentola: Overture Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 431653

11:40:00 00:09:11 John Williams E.T.: Adventures on Earth John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 411185

11:51:00 00:04:46 Felix Mendelssohn Scherzo from Symphony No. 5 Op 107 Sir John Eliot Gardiner London Symphony LSO Live 775

11:56:00 00:01:55 Fritz Kreisler Syncopation James Ehnes, violin; Eduard Laurel, piano Analekta 3159

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 25, 2018 -Recorded live in Las Vegas for the very first time, this week’s episode of From the Top comes from the Smith Center and features an outstanding cast of young musicians from Nevada and beyond. A piano duo performs an electrifying piece for four-hands, a teenage guitarist shares his incredibly moving story about fleeing from his home country to study music in America, and a 13-year-old violinist wows the audience with two high-flying pieces

Duo Appassionato (Colin Song, piano, 17, from Glenview, Illinois, and Lauren Kim, piano, 17, from Chicago, Illinois) performing “Variations on a Theme of Paganini” for Two Pianos, by Witold Lutosławski

Jordan Farber, Bassoon, 17 from Henderson, Nevada performing Récit et Allegro by Noël Gallon, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Kaia Selden, Violin, 13, from Portland, Oregon performing Hot Canary by Paul Nero, arr. Florian Zabach, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Parsa Sabet, Guitar, 18, from Las Vegas, Nevada performing "Recuerdos de la Alhambra" (Memories of the Alhambra), by Francisco Tárrega and “Danza in E Minor” by Jorge Morel

Colin Aikins, Tenor, 18, from Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania performing: “Non t'amo più” by Francesco Paolo Tosti, with Christopher O’Riley, piano. Kaia Selden, Violin, Age 13, from Portland, Oregon performing Scherzo-Tarantelle, Op.16 by Henryk Wieniawski with Christopher O'Riley, piano. story about fleeing from his home country to study music in America, and a 13-year-old violinist wows the audience with two high-flying pieces.

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Thomas Adès: The Exterminating Angel

Conductor: Thomas Adès

Production: Tom Cairns

Leticia Maynar: Audrey Luna, soprano

Lucia de Nobile: Amanda Echalaz, soprano

Leonora Palma: Alice Coote, mezzo-soprano

Blanca Delgado: Christine Rice, mezzo-soprano

Francisco de Ávila: Iestyn Davies, countertenor

Edmundo de Nobile: Joseph Kaiser, tenor

Eduardo: David Portillo, tenor

Alberto Roc: Rod Gilfry, baritone

Julio: Christian Van Horn, bass-baritone

Señor Russell: Kevin Burdette, bass

Dr. Carlos Conde: John Tomlinson, bass

15:42 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:51:00 00:07:00 Manuel de Falla La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80149

16:01:00 00:27:46 Randall Thompson Symphony No. 2 in E minor Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594

16:32:00 00:15:31 Anatoly Liadov Eight Russian Folk Songs Op 58 Enrique Bátiz Mexico City Philharmonic ASV 657

16:49:00 00:06:00 Emmanuel Chabrier Suite pastorale: Scherzo-valse Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

16:56:21 00:03:37 Manuel de Falla Four Spanish Pieces: Cubana Brazilian Guitar Quartet Delos 3466

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The High and the Mighty: Movies about Flight

17:58:00 00:01:50 Sir Thomas Beecham The Gods Go a'Begging: Ensemble Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA 6231

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1961 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year, 18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:00:55 Duke Elington-Irving Mills Things Ain't What They Used to Be Orchestra Duke Ellington's Greatest Hits Harmony H30566

18:01:49 00:02:44 Duke Ellington-Billy Strayhorn It Don't Mean a Thing If It Ain't Got That Swing Gregory Hines, Phyllis Hyman Sophisticated Ladies --Original B'way Cast RCA CBL2-4053

18:04:33 00:03:11 Duke Ellington-Mitchell Parish Sophisticated Lady Gregory Hines Sophisticated Ladies -- Original B'way Cast RCA CBL2-4053

18:08:36 00:02:56 Andrew Lloyd-Weber-Tim Rice Benjamin Calypso Company Joseph and the Amazing Techniicolor Dreamcost -- Canadian Cast Rada RST-1133

18:12:03 00:01:57 Henry Krieger-Tom Eyen Move Company Dreamgirls -- Original B'way Cast Geffen 2007-2

18:14:08 00:04:06 Henry Krieger-Tom Eyen And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going Jennifer Holliday Dreamgirls -- Original B'way Cast Geffen 2007-2

18:18:43 00:01:52 Jim Wann-Debra Monk-Cass Morgan Pump Boys Company Pump Boys and Dinettes -- Original Cast CBS FM-37790

18:20:33 00:02:44 Jim Wann-Debra Monk-Cass Morgan Tips Company Pump Boys and Dinettes -- Original Cast CBS FM-37790

18:23:17 00:02:56 Stephen Sondheim Girls of Summer Suzanne Henry Mary Me a Little -- Original Cast RCA ABL1-4159

18:26:29 00:02:59 Barbara Schottenfeld Penis Envy Marcia Rodd and Company I Can't Keep Running in Place -- Original Cast Painted Smiles PS1342

18:30:40 00:01:46 William Finn My Father's a Homo Alison Fraser, James Kushner March of the Falsettos -- Original Cast DRG SBL-12581

18:32:26 00:03:17 William Finn Father to Son Michael Rupert March of the Falsettos -- Original Cast DRG SBL-12581

18:36:20 00:02:34 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Middle-aged Blues Donald O'Connor Bring Back Birdie -- Original B'way Cast Original Cast OC8132

18:38:58 00:01:04 Albert Von Tiltzer Roll Along, Prairie Moon Bing Crosby Pennies From Heaven -- Original Soundtrack Warner Bros. 2HW-3639

18:40:02 00:02:09 Mack Gordon-Harry Revel Did You Ever See a Dream Walking? Bing Crosby Pennies From Heaven -- Original Soundtrack Warner Bros. 2HW-3639

18:42:42 00:04:17 John Kander-Fred Ebb The Grass Is Always Greener Lauren Bacall, Marilyn Cooper Woman of the Year -- Original B'way Cast Bay Cities BCD-3008

18:47:39 00:04:23 Stephen Sondheim Our Time Ann Morrison, Lonny Price, Jim Walton Merrily We Roll Along -- Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-5840

18:52:19 00:00:41 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:10 00:03:47 John Kander-Fred Ebb Filler: I Wrote the Book Lauren Bacall Woman of the Year -- Original B'way Cast Bay Cities BCD-3008 including the Pulitzer Prize-winning “How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying” on Broadway, and the film version of “West Side Story.”

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:13:59 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 1 in D major Op 25 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624

19:19:00 00:36:04 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 2 in C major Op 61 Kenneth Woods Orchestra of the Swan Avie 2231

19:57:00 00:02:36 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 2: 'General Lavine' - Spencer Myer, piano Harm Mundi 907477

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Mitsuko Uchida, piano An Archival concert from 2007 in observance of the Orchestra's Centenary

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in F, K. 138

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 5 in D, K. 175

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concert Rondo in D, K. 382

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 727 in Bb, K. 595

21:31:00 00:27:12 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose Ballet Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20604

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – From the Conception Corporation’s vast collection “Dial a Dirty Joke,” “Sunday, Sunday,” “Famous Judges’ School”… Also some British comedy including Noel Coward’s “Mrs. Worthington;” Stanley Holloway’s “The Food Demostration,” and Norman Long’s “We Can’t let You broadcast That”… Mark Levy explains “Rituals”… This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:00 00:08:08 Alexander Glazunov Mélodie Op 20 St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390

23:10:00 00:09:58 Peter Tchaikovsky Elegy from Serenade for Strings Op 48 East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784

23:22:00 00:08:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Smith, flute; Lisa Wellbaum, harp Decca 443175

23:30:00 00:08:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73 Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Norman Krieger, piano Decca 4815583

23:38:00 00:04:51 Randall Thompson Largo from Symphony No. 2 Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594

23:43:00 00:09:56 John Knowles Paine Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 23 Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374

23:54:00 00:02:11 Robert Schumann Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei Op 15 Jan Lisiecki, piano DeutGram 4795327

23:57:00 00:03:05 Albert Périlhou La vierge à la crèche La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8730