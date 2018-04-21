Program Guide 04-21-2018
00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Sergei Prokofiev: Cello Sonata in C Major, Op. 119 Truls Mork, cello; Lars Vogt, piano Album: Shostakovich, Stravinsky, Prokofiev Virgin 45274 Music: 4:38
Federico Moreno Torroba: Suite Castellana for Guitar Pepe Romero, guitar 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY Music: 7:55
Christopher Rogerson: River Songs Esther Park, piano; Moni Simeonov, violin; Chang Pan, cello Lake George Music Festival, Zankel Hall, Skidmore College, Saratoga Springs, NY Music: 20:30
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D major, Op. 25 "Classical" IRIS Orchestra; Michael Stern, conductor IRIS Orchestra, Germantown Performing Arts Center, Germantown, TN Music: 14:04
Edvard Grieg: Once Upon a Time, Op. 71, No. 1 Es war einmal Andrei Gavrilov, piano Album: Grieg: Lyric Pieces DG 437522 Music: 4:34
Joseph Zawinul: In a Silent Way Ebene Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 7:41
David Biedenbender: Red Vesper Wei-Han Wu, piano; Samuel Boutris, clarinet; Sarah Hadely-Yakir, violin; Kimberly Jeong, cello Lake George Music Festival, SUNY Adirondack, Queensbury, NY Music: 6:20
Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 16 Javier Perianes, piano; Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Edward Gardner, conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 29:02
02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna
02:02:00 00:09:07 Felix Mendelssohn Trumpet Overture Op 101 Claudio Abbado London Symphony DeutGram 423104
02:14:00 00:58:35 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Incidental Music Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Rohangiz Yachmi, alto; Vienna State Opera Chorus Decca 4785437
03:17:00 00:12:47 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in C major Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 415291
03:33:00 01:15:33 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 9 in D major George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 97
04:53:00 00:23:49 Randall Thompson The Testament of Freedom Dallas Wind Symphony Timothy Seelig Turtle Creek Chorale Reference 49
05:19:00 00:23:40 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants Op 22 Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131
05:46:00 00:06:48 Johann David Heinichen Concerto Grosso in F major Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 437549
05:54:00 00:05:33 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 7 in C sharp minor Op 27 Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
Gerónimo Giménez: Intermezzo from "The Wedding of Luis Alonso" National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos
Gerónimo Giménez: Prelude to "La Leyenda del Beso" (The Legend of the Kiss) National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos
Johannes Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 2 in A, Op. 100 Jaime Laredo, violin; Jean-Bernard Pommier, piano
Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez Sharon Isbin, guitar; New York Philharmonic José Serebrier
Leopold Mozart: Trumpet Concerto in D Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza
Candelario Huízar: Imágenes Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 32 in c, Op. 111 Blanca Uribe, piano
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler
Ludwig van Beethoven: 12 Contretanzes Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, 11, 12 Swedish Chamber Orchestra; Thomas Dausgaard, conductor Album: Beethoven: Complete Orchestral Works Simax PSC1281 Music: 4:36
Robert Schumann: Piano Trio No. 2, Op. 80: Movements 2-4 Wu Han, piano; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; David Finckel, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: ~18:30
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Judy Delaney from Rochester, NY Music: 7:50
Frederic Chopin: Prelude No. 4 in e minor Maurizio Pollini, piano Album: Chopin: 24 Preludes DG 413796 Music: 2:02
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 Op. 68: Movements 4 & 5 Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: ~14:35
George Gershwin (arr. Brad Dechter): Someone To Watch Over Me Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; London Symphony Orchestra; Keith Lockhart, conductor Album: Serenade: The Love Album E One 7792 Music: 4:41
Dan Visconti: Lonesome Roads Kristin Lee, violin; Clancy Newman, cello; Michael Mizrahi, piano Astral Artists, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA Music: 16:34
George Gershwin (orchestrated by Ferde Grofe): Rhapsody in Blue (jazz band version) Kirill Gerstein, piano; St. Louis Symphony Orchestra; David Robertson, conductor Powel Hall, St. Louis, MO Album: Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue & Concerto in F Myrios 22 Music: 16:53
George Gershwin (arr. Earl Wild): Embraceable You from Virtuoso Etudes after Gershwin Kirill Gerstein, piano Powell Hall, St. Louis, MO Album: Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue & Concert in F Myrios 22 Music: 3:04
John A. Ryther: Fanfare for Six Horn players from International Horn Festival Symphony Orchestra Aula Cher, Sarnen, Switzerland Music: 2:51
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
10:02:00 00:04:01 Richard Rodgers Oklahoma: Main Title Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 63835
10:09:00 00:15:05 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio espagnol Op 34 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 93019
10:24:00 00:02:42 Paul Schoenfield Four Souvenirs: Square Dance Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744
10:29:00 00:11:50 Georges Bizet Allegro from Symphony No. 1 Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131
10:44:00 00:02:25 Randall Thompson Frostiana: The Pasture Dallas Wind Symphony Timothy Seelig Turtle Creek Chorale Reference 49
10:49:00 00:02:51 André Campra Idoménée: Rigaudon Empire Brass Robert Woods Michael Murray, organ Telarc 80218
10:54:00 00:06:15 Billy Strayhorn Take the 'A' Train JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559737
11:07:00 00:02:54 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Kitty Waltz Op 56 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004
11:11:00 00:15:23 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Lady Radnor's Suite William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5068
11:29:00 00:08:03 Gioacchino Rossini La Cenerentola: Overture Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 431653
11:40:00 00:09:11 John Williams E.T.: Adventures on Earth John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 411185
11:51:00 00:04:46 Felix Mendelssohn Scherzo from Symphony No. 5 Op 107 Sir John Eliot Gardiner London Symphony LSO Live 775
11:56:00 00:01:55 Fritz Kreisler Syncopation James Ehnes, violin; Eduard Laurel, piano Analekta 3159
12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 25, 2018 -Recorded live in Las Vegas for the very first time, this week’s episode of From the Top comes from the Smith Center and features an outstanding cast of young musicians from Nevada and beyond. A piano duo performs an electrifying piece for four-hands, a teenage guitarist shares his incredibly moving story about fleeing from his home country to study music in America, and a 13-year-old violinist wows the audience with two high-flying pieces
Duo Appassionato (Colin Song, piano, 17, from Glenview, Illinois, and Lauren Kim, piano, 17, from Chicago, Illinois) performing “Variations on a Theme of Paganini” for Two Pianos, by Witold Lutosławski
Jordan Farber, Bassoon, 17 from Henderson, Nevada performing Récit et Allegro by Noël Gallon, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.
Kaia Selden, Violin, 13, from Portland, Oregon performing Hot Canary by Paul Nero, arr. Florian Zabach, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.
Parsa Sabet, Guitar, 18, from Las Vegas, Nevada performing "Recuerdos de la Alhambra" (Memories of the Alhambra), by Francisco Tárrega and “Danza in E Minor” by Jorge Morel
Colin Aikins, Tenor, 18, from Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania performing: "Non t'amo più" by Francesco Paolo Tosti, with Christopher O'Riley, piano. Kaia Selden, Violin, Age 13, from Portland, Oregon performing Scherzo-Tarantelle, Op.16 by Henryk Wieniawski with Christopher O'Riley, piano.
13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK
Thomas Adès: The Exterminating Angel
Conductor: Thomas Adès
Production: Tom Cairns
Leticia Maynar: Audrey Luna, soprano
Lucia de Nobile: Amanda Echalaz, soprano
Leonora Palma: Alice Coote, mezzo-soprano
Blanca Delgado: Christine Rice, mezzo-soprano
Francisco de Ávila: Iestyn Davies, countertenor
Edmundo de Nobile: Joseph Kaiser, tenor
Eduardo: David Portillo, tenor
Alberto Roc: Rod Gilfry, baritone
Julio: Christian Van Horn, bass-baritone
Señor Russell: Kevin Burdette, bass
Dr. Carlos Conde: John Tomlinson, bass
15:42 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:51:00 00:07:00 Manuel de Falla La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80149
16:01:00 00:27:46 Randall Thompson Symphony No. 2 in E minor Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594
16:32:00 00:15:31 Anatoly Liadov Eight Russian Folk Songs Op 58 Enrique Bátiz Mexico City Philharmonic ASV 657
16:49:00 00:06:00 Emmanuel Chabrier Suite pastorale: Scherzo-valse Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122
16:56:21 00:03:37 Manuel de Falla Four Spanish Pieces: Cubana Brazilian Guitar Quartet Delos 3466
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The High and the Mighty: Movies about Flight
17:58:00 00:01:50 Sir Thomas Beecham The Gods Go a'Begging: Ensemble Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA 6231
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1961 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year, 18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:00:54 00:00:55 Duke Elington-Irving Mills Things Ain't What They Used to Be Orchestra Duke Ellington's Greatest Hits Harmony H30566
18:01:49 00:02:44 Duke Ellington-Billy Strayhorn It Don't Mean a Thing If It Ain't Got That Swing Gregory Hines, Phyllis Hyman Sophisticated Ladies --Original B'way Cast RCA CBL2-4053
18:04:33 00:03:11 Duke Ellington-Mitchell Parish Sophisticated Lady Gregory Hines Sophisticated Ladies -- Original B'way Cast RCA CBL2-4053
18:08:36 00:02:56 Andrew Lloyd-Weber-Tim Rice Benjamin Calypso Company Joseph and the Amazing Techniicolor Dreamcost -- Canadian Cast Rada RST-1133
18:12:03 00:01:57 Henry Krieger-Tom Eyen Move Company Dreamgirls -- Original B'way Cast Geffen 2007-2
18:14:08 00:04:06 Henry Krieger-Tom Eyen And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going Jennifer Holliday Dreamgirls -- Original B'way Cast Geffen 2007-2
18:18:43 00:01:52 Jim Wann-Debra Monk-Cass Morgan Pump Boys Company Pump Boys and Dinettes -- Original Cast CBS FM-37790
18:20:33 00:02:44 Jim Wann-Debra Monk-Cass Morgan Tips Company Pump Boys and Dinettes -- Original Cast CBS FM-37790
18:23:17 00:02:56 Stephen Sondheim Girls of Summer Suzanne Henry Mary Me a Little -- Original Cast RCA ABL1-4159
18:26:29 00:02:59 Barbara Schottenfeld Penis Envy Marcia Rodd and Company I Can't Keep Running in Place -- Original Cast Painted Smiles PS1342
18:30:40 00:01:46 William Finn My Father's a Homo Alison Fraser, James Kushner March of the Falsettos -- Original Cast DRG SBL-12581
18:32:26 00:03:17 William Finn Father to Son Michael Rupert March of the Falsettos -- Original Cast DRG SBL-12581
18:36:20 00:02:34 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Middle-aged Blues Donald O'Connor Bring Back Birdie -- Original B'way Cast Original Cast OC8132
18:38:58 00:01:04 Albert Von Tiltzer Roll Along, Prairie Moon Bing Crosby Pennies From Heaven -- Original Soundtrack Warner Bros. 2HW-3639
18:40:02 00:02:09 Mack Gordon-Harry Revel Did You Ever See a Dream Walking? Bing Crosby Pennies From Heaven -- Original Soundtrack Warner Bros. 2HW-3639
18:42:42 00:04:17 John Kander-Fred Ebb The Grass Is Always Greener Lauren Bacall, Marilyn Cooper Woman of the Year -- Original B'way Cast Bay Cities BCD-3008
18:47:39 00:04:23 Stephen Sondheim Our Time Ann Morrison, Lonny Price, Jim Walton Merrily We Roll Along -- Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-5840
18:52:19 00:00:41 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:10 00:03:47 John Kander-Fred Ebb Filler: I Wrote the Book Lauren Bacall Woman of the Year -- Original B'way Cast Bay Cities BCD-3008 including the Pulitzer Prize-winning “How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying” on Broadway, and the film version of “West Side Story.”
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:13:59 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 1 in D major Op 25 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624
19:19:00 00:36:04 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 2 in C major Op 61 Kenneth Woods Orchestra of the Swan Avie 2231
19:57:00 00:02:36 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 2: 'General Lavine' - Spencer Myer, piano Harm Mundi 907477
20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Mitsuko Uchida, piano An Archival concert from 2007 in observance of the Orchestra's Centenary
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in F, K. 138
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 5 in D, K. 175
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concert Rondo in D, K. 382
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 727 in Bb, K. 595
21:31:00 00:27:12 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose Ballet Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20604
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – From the Conception Corporation’s vast collection “Dial a Dirty Joke,” “Sunday, Sunday,” “Famous Judges’ School”… Also some British comedy including Noel Coward’s “Mrs. Worthington;” Stanley Holloway’s “The Food Demostration,” and Norman Long’s “We Can’t let You broadcast That”… Mark Levy explains “Rituals”… This Week in the Media
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
23:01:00 00:08:08 Alexander Glazunov Mélodie Op 20 St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390
23:10:00 00:09:58 Peter Tchaikovsky Elegy from Serenade for Strings Op 48 East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784
23:22:00 00:08:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Smith, flute; Lisa Wellbaum, harp Decca 443175
23:30:00 00:08:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73 Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Norman Krieger, piano Decca 4815583
23:38:00 00:04:51 Randall Thompson Largo from Symphony No. 2 Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594
23:43:00 00:09:56 John Knowles Paine Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 23 Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374
23:54:00 00:02:11 Robert Schumann Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei Op 15 Jan Lisiecki, piano DeutGram 4795327
23:57:00 00:03:05 Albert Périlhou La vierge à la crèche La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8730