Program Guide 04-14-2018

Published April 14, 2018 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Piccolo in C Major: Movement 1 Allegro non molto Jean-Pierre Rampal, piccolo; I Solisti Veneti; Claudio Scimone, conductor Album: Vivaldi Flute Concertos Sony 45623 Music: 4:25

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring Suite for Chamber Ensemble Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center musicians Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Residency, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, NY Music: 24:16

Antonio Vivaldi: The Four Seasons, Op. 8, La Primavera "Spring" Frank Huang, violin; New York Philharmonic David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 10:04

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in D Major, Op. 6, No. 4 Andrea Marcon, harpsichord; Venice Baroque Orchestra University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 8:40

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in D major, K479 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Album: Domenico Scarlatti: 18 Sonatas Bis 2138 Music: 4:33

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia, Op. 26 Grand Teton Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 8:18

Louis Spohr: Double String Quartet No. 1 in D minor, Op. 65 Adam Barnett-Hart, Jessica Lee, Aaron Boyd, Soovin Kim, violins; Roberto Diaz, Pierre Lapointe, violas; Dmitri Atapine, Brook Speltz, cellos Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 24:44

Nikolai Medtner: Sonata Tragica in C minor, Op. 39 No. 5 (from "Forgotten Melodies") Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Tippet Rise, LLC, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT Music: 9:14

 

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

02:02:00 00:11:13 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 2 Guitars in G major  European Union Chamber Orch Hans-Peter Hofmann Julian Lloyd Webber, cello; Jiaxin Lloyd Webber, cello Naxos  573374

02:16:00 00:46:23 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No.  3 in D major  Op 29  Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram  449967

03:07:00 00:19:40 Avner Dorman Violin Sonata No. 3 "Nigunim"   Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano Canary  10

03:30:00 00:49:02 Luigi Cherubini Requiem No. 1 in C minor  Philharmonia Orchestra Riccardo Muti Ambrosian Opera Chorus EMI  68613

04:25:00 00:45:34 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade Op 35 Royal Philharmonic Sir Thomas Beecham Steven Staryk, violin EMI  66998

05:13:00 00:30:09 Jean Sibelius Symphony No.  6 in D minor  Op 104  Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony RCA  60157

05:46:00 00:08:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 1 in D major  Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Eric Ruske, horn Telarc  80367

05:56:00 00:03:26 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 1   Cypress String Quartet Avie  2275

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Gioacchino Rossini: D'alma celeste, oh Dio!" (O heavens, I dared to trouble)  Juan Diego Florez, tenor; Daniela Barcellona, mezzo-soprano; Valencia Community Orchestra  Daniel Oren  Decca 001164750                     

06:12:47 Leo Brouwer: Quintet for Guitar and String Quartet Ahmed Dickinson Cardenas, guitar; Santiago Quartet  Cubafilin Records 4                                                     

06:32:04 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 17 in d, Op. 31, No. 2 "The Tempest"  Ingrid Fliter, piano  EMI Classics  94573                                

07:00:45 Julio Gomez: Balada  Orquesta de Cordoba  Jose Luis Temes  Verso  n/a                               

07:16:22 Adolf von Henselt: Aufforderung Zum Tanz (Invitation to the Dance) Sergio Gallo, piano  Grand Piano GP661                                  

07:27:57 Joan Manen: Violin Concerto No. 1 Op. A-7 "Concierto espanol"  Tianwa Yang, violin; Barcelona Symphony & Catalonia National Orchestra  Darrell Ang  Naxos 8573067                                  

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs Movement 2 Oiseaux tristes Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Beautiful Starry Night: Jean-Yves Thibaudet plays Ravel Decca 448618 Music: 4:27

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata for solo violin No. 1 in G minor, BWV 1001 Inmo Yang, violin Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 19:41

Maurice Ravel: Alborada del gracioso RTE National Symphony Orchestra; Duncan Ward, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland Music: 7:42

Paul Hindemith: Sonata for violin solo Op. 31 No. 2

Nicolò Paganini Caprice No. 1 Performance Today Young Artist in Residence; Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 20:25

Leos Janacek: Romance for Violin & Piano Petr Messieurer, violin; Radoslav Kvapil, piano Album: Leos Janacek: solo piano, violin & piano, cello & piano Adda 581136 Music: 4:20

Boris Blacher: Variations on a Theme by Paganini Orchestre National de France; Emmanuel Krivine, conductor Auditorium, Maison de la Radio, Paris, France Music: 14:03

Eugene Ysaye: Sonata for violin solo No. 2 "Obsession" Fritz Kreisler: Recitativo and Scherzo In Mo Yang, violin Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 26:22

Leos Janacek: Jealousy (original prelude to 'Jenufa') Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra; Thomas Sondergard, conductor Oslo Concert Hall, Oslo, Norway Music: 05:37

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:00 00:04:11 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Morning Mood  Bjarte Engeset Malmö Symphony Naxos  503293

10:08:00 00:13:37 Gabriel Fauré Masques et bergamasques Op 112  Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM  1004

10:14:00 00:08:59 Aaron Copland Our Town: Suite  Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA  61699

10:26:00 00:12:22 Richard Wagner Rienzi: Overture  Fabio Luisi Philharmonia Zürich Accentus  102

10:45:00 00:06:07 Sergei Prokofiev War and Peace: Waltz 'Since we met'  Marin Alsop São Paulo Symphony Naxos  573518

10:56:00 00:03:12 François Dompierre Mario: Theme La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta  8737

11:10:00 00:05:00 John Lennon/Paul McCartney Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds   Les Boréades de Montréal Atma  2218

11:16:00 00:09:44 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73 Symphony of the Air Josef Krips Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA  300350

11:03:00 00:12:25 Johann Joachim Quantz Concerto for 2 Flutes in G major  Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Jed Wentz, flute; Marion Moonen, flute Archiv  447644

11:28:00 00:10:34 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Morning Papers' Op 279  Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic Sony  66860

11:40:00 00:02:34 Luigi Boccherini Finale from String Quartet in C major  Op 2   Quartetto di Cremona Klanglogo  1400

11:54:00 00:03:20 Anderson & Roe Ragtime alla Turca   Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway  30022

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 13, 2017 - From a studio in Bridge Recording in Los Angeles, California, this week’s From the Top has a decidedly more intimate feel. Featuring an all-California lineup, we enjoy two exciting performances by a young, award-winning violinist, a teenage pianist shares how he found joy while performing when he learned to just let go, and an outstanding violist performs a heartfelt interpretation Brahms’s Sonata for Viola and Piano

14-year-old violinist Keven Miura from Irvine, California performs I. Allegro assai from the Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 8, Op. 30, No. 3 by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

16-year-old pianist Ophir Horovitz from Los Angeles, California performs Nocturne, Op.48, No.1 in C minor by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849) and Etude No.13 "L'escalier du diable" (The Devil's Staircase) by György Ligeti (1923-2006)

18-year-old violist Cara Pogossian from Los Angeles, California performs I. Allegro amabile from the Sonata for Viola and Piano in E-flat major, Op. 120, No. 2 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

14-year-old cellist Mei Hotta from Los Angeles, California performs Polonaise Brillante, Op. 3 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849), with Christopher O’Riley, piano and “Orbit” for Solo Cello by Philip Glass (b.1937)

14-year-old violinist Kevin Miura from Irvine, California performs Danse Espagnole by Manuel de Falla (1876-1946), arr. Kreisler, with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

 

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Giuseppe Verdi: Luisa Miller

Conductor: Bertrand de Billy

Production: Elijah Moshinsky

Luisa: Sonya Yoncheva  

Rodolfo: Piotr Beczala

Miller: Plácido Domingo

Duchess Federica: Olesya Petrova

Count Walter: Alexander Vinogradov

Wurm: Dmitry Belosselskiy

 

16:40 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:42:00 00:06:38 Tony Banks Six Pieces for Orchestra: Still Waters  Paul Englishby City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos  572986

16:51:00 00:03:34 John Lennon/Paul McCartney Penny Lane Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody Ryan Anthony, piccolo trumpet OpeningDay  7347

16:55:00 00:02:53 Billy Joel Rootbeer Rag Grand Rapids Symphony John Varineau Rich Ridenour, piano Centaur  2433

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Star Wars: The Score Awakens

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spotlight on Yip Harburg - The great lyricist of “The Wizard of Oz,” “Finian’s Rainbow” and more than 500 songs in all ... in an hour’s exploration with Yip’s son, Ernie Harburg.

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:02:09            00:01:06            Yip Harburg-Burton Lane           Poor You          Phillip Officer    Phillp Officer: Many a New Day           Original Cast     41117-95442

18:11:09            00:00:55            Yip Harburg-Jay Gorney Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?           Bing Crosby            American Songbook Series: Yip Harburg Smithsonian      RD048

18:12:04            00:01:58            Yip Harburg-Jay Gorney Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?           Tommy Hollis            Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?--18 Artists of 7 Decades          Harburg Fdn     N/A

18:14:49            00:01:31            Yip Harburg-Vernon Duke          April in Paris      Dawn Upshaw   Dawn Upshaw Sings Vernon Duke     Nonesuch         7559-79531

18:16:29            00:01:50            Yip Harburg -- Harold Arlen        Paper Moon      Morgana King   Harold Arlen Songbook        Verve    314-537-573

18:19:31            00:01:07            Yip Harburg-Harold Arlen           The Lollipop Guild         Chorus  The Wizard of Oz -- Original Soundtrack Recording   CBS     AK45356

18:22:14            00:01:41            Yip Harburg-Harold Arlen           Over the Rainbow          Judy Garland     The Wizard of Oz -- Original Soundtrack Recording      CBS     AK45356

18:26:31            00:02:45            Yip Harburg-Harold Arlen           Lydia, the Tattooed Lady           Groucho Marx            American Songbook Series: Yip Harburg Smithsonian      RD048

18:29:47            00:03:13            Yip Harburg-Harold Arlen           Last Night When We Were Young          Harold Arlen            The Music of Harold Arlen          Harbinger          HCD1405

18:33:45            00:01:41            Yip Harburg-Burton Lane           Old Devil Moon Tony Bennett     Tony Bennett Sings a String of Harold Arlrn     CBS     CSCS5244

18:36:21            00:02:29            Yip Harburg-Burton Lane           When the Idle Poor Become the Idle Rich           Ella Logan   Finian's Rainbow -- Original B'way Cast  Sony    SK89202

18:39:51            00:00:49            Yip Harburg-Harold Arlen           The Eagle and Me         Carmen McRae Carmen McRae Sings Great American Songwriters          Decca Jazz       GRD-631

18:41:27            00:01:43            Yip Harburg-Burton Lane           When I'm Not Near the Girl That I Love   David Wayne            Finian's Rainbow -- Original B'way Cast  Sony    SK89208

18:43:26            00:01:06            Yip Harburg-Jacques Offenbach Adrift on a Star  Bruce Yarnell, Dran Seitz           The Happiest Girl in the World -- Original B'way Cast DRG     DRG19032

18:45:16            00:01:36            Yip Harburg-Harold Arlen           Down With Love            Bobby Short     Bobby Short            Collectors Choice          CCM-237

18:47:41            00:00:50            Yip Harburg-Burton Lane           I Don't Think I'll End It All Today Lena Horne, Ricardo Montalban         Jamaica -- Original B'way Cast   RCA     09026-68041

18:49:57            00:01:37            Yip Harburg-Harold Arlen           Paper Moon      Yip Harburg       American Songbook Series: Yip Harburg       Smithsonian      RD048

18:51:47            00:01:13            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:12            00:03:47            Yip Harburg-Harold Arlen           Filler: Napoleon Lena Horne       Jamaica -- Original B'way Cast        RCA     09026-68041

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:00 00:22:23 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 85 in B flat major   Yehudi Menuhin Menuhin Festival Orchestra EMI  69383

19:27:00 00:28:57 Peter Tchaikovsky Concert Fantasy in G major  Op 56 Philharmonia Orchestra Vladimir Fedoseyev Mikhail Pletnev, piano VirginClas  61463

19:59:00 00:01:19 Alexander Glazunov Ballet Scenes: Scherzino Op 52  Edo de Waart Minnesota Orchestra Telarc  80347

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, An archival broadcast from 7/09/1970

Leonard  Bernstein, conductor; Christa Ludwig, mezzo; Lorna Heywood, soprano; Cleveland Orchestra and Blossom Festival Choruses recorded live in Severance Hall

MAHLER: Symphony No. 2 “Resurrection”

 

21:45:00 00:12:49 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: The Moldau  George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony  215

21:59:00 00:01:10 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book  4: Norwegian Dance Op 47   Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur  2930

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad From Steve Allen, we have ”Question Man Nos. 1 and 2”; “Man on the Street” and  “I left My Nose in San Diego”…  From Bob Newhart, we have “Edison’s Most Famous Invention,” :King Kong,” “Topless Clubs” and “Modern Witch Doctor” Jan C. Snow expounds on the color “Green.”

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:07:10 Josef Myslivecek Grave from Cello Concerto in C major  Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille  142

23:09:00 00:06:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 26 Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge  9328

23:18:00 00:06:41 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No.  5: Aria   Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway  30006

23:24:00 00:09:07 Karl Goldmark In the Garden from 'Rustic Wedding'  Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos  550745

23:35:00 00:06:33 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Andante from Piano Sonata in A   Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram  459614

23:41:00 00:12:12 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 27  Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram  439888

23:55:00 00:02:52 William Grant Still Mystic Pool from 'Traceries'   Denver Oldham, piano Koch Intl  7084

23:58:00 00:01:48 Leroy Anderson Melody on Two Notes  Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos  559357

 