Program Guide 04-14-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Piccolo in C Major: Movement 1 Allegro non molto Jean-Pierre Rampal, piccolo; I Solisti Veneti; Claudio Scimone, conductor Album: Vivaldi Flute Concertos Sony 45623 Music: 4:25

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring Suite for Chamber Ensemble Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center musicians Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Residency, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, NY Music: 24:16

Antonio Vivaldi: The Four Seasons, Op. 8, La Primavera "Spring" Frank Huang, violin; New York Philharmonic David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 10:04

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in D Major, Op. 6, No. 4 Andrea Marcon, harpsichord; Venice Baroque Orchestra University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 8:40

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in D major, K479 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Album: Domenico Scarlatti: 18 Sonatas Bis 2138 Music: 4:33

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia, Op. 26 Grand Teton Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 8:18

Louis Spohr: Double String Quartet No. 1 in D minor, Op. 65 Adam Barnett-Hart, Jessica Lee, Aaron Boyd, Soovin Kim, violins; Roberto Diaz, Pierre Lapointe, violas; Dmitri Atapine, Brook Speltz, cellos Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 24:44

Nikolai Medtner: Sonata Tragica in C minor, Op. 39 No. 5 (from "Forgotten Melodies") Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Tippet Rise, LLC, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT Music: 9:14

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

02:02:00 00:11:13 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 2 Guitars in G major European Union Chamber Orch Hans-Peter Hofmann Julian Lloyd Webber, cello; Jiaxin Lloyd Webber, cello Naxos 573374

02:16:00 00:46:23 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 3 in D major Op 29 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 449967

03:07:00 00:19:40 Avner Dorman Violin Sonata No. 3 "Nigunim" Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano Canary 10

03:30:00 00:49:02 Luigi Cherubini Requiem No. 1 in C minor Philharmonia Orchestra Riccardo Muti Ambrosian Opera Chorus EMI 68613

04:25:00 00:45:34 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade Op 35 Royal Philharmonic Sir Thomas Beecham Steven Staryk, violin EMI 66998

05:13:00 00:30:09 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 6 in D minor Op 104 Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony RCA 60157

05:46:00 00:08:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 1 in D major Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Eric Ruske, horn Telarc 80367

05:56:00 00:03:26 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 1 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Gioacchino Rossini: D'alma celeste, oh Dio!" (O heavens, I dared to trouble) Juan Diego Florez, tenor; Daniela Barcellona, mezzo-soprano; Valencia Community Orchestra Daniel Oren Decca 001164750

06:12:47 Leo Brouwer: Quintet for Guitar and String Quartet Ahmed Dickinson Cardenas, guitar; Santiago Quartet Cubafilin Records 4

06:32:04 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 17 in d, Op. 31, No. 2 "The Tempest" Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI Classics 94573

07:00:45 Julio Gomez: Balada Orquesta de Cordoba Jose Luis Temes Verso n/a

07:16:22 Adolf von Henselt: Aufforderung Zum Tanz (Invitation to the Dance) Sergio Gallo, piano Grand Piano GP661

07:27:57 Joan Manen: Violin Concerto No. 1 Op. A-7 "Concierto espanol" Tianwa Yang, violin; Barcelona Symphony & Catalonia National Orchestra Darrell Ang Naxos 8573067

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs Movement 2 Oiseaux tristes Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Beautiful Starry Night: Jean-Yves Thibaudet plays Ravel Decca 448618 Music: 4:27

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata for solo violin No. 1 in G minor, BWV 1001 Inmo Yang, violin Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 19:41

Maurice Ravel: Alborada del gracioso RTE National Symphony Orchestra; Duncan Ward, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland Music: 7:42

Paul Hindemith: Sonata for violin solo Op. 31 No. 2

Nicolò Paganini Caprice No. 1 Performance Today Young Artist in Residence; Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 20:25

Leos Janacek: Romance for Violin & Piano Petr Messieurer, violin; Radoslav Kvapil, piano Album: Leos Janacek: solo piano, violin & piano, cello & piano Adda 581136 Music: 4:20

Boris Blacher: Variations on a Theme by Paganini Orchestre National de France; Emmanuel Krivine, conductor Auditorium, Maison de la Radio, Paris, France Music: 14:03

Eugene Ysaye: Sonata for violin solo No. 2 "Obsession" Fritz Kreisler: Recitativo and Scherzo In Mo Yang, violin Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 26:22

Leos Janacek: Jealousy (original prelude to 'Jenufa') Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra; Thomas Sondergard, conductor Oslo Concert Hall, Oslo, Norway Music: 05:37

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:00 00:04:11 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Morning Mood Bjarte Engeset Malmö Symphony Naxos 503293

10:08:00 00:13:37 Gabriel Fauré Masques et bergamasques Op 112 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

10:14:00 00:08:59 Aaron Copland Our Town: Suite Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 61699

10:26:00 00:12:22 Richard Wagner Rienzi: Overture Fabio Luisi Philharmonia Zürich Accentus 102

10:45:00 00:06:07 Sergei Prokofiev War and Peace: Waltz 'Since we met' Marin Alsop São Paulo Symphony Naxos 573518

10:56:00 00:03:12 François Dompierre Mario: Theme La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8737

11:10:00 00:05:00 John Lennon/Paul McCartney Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds Les Boréades de Montréal Atma 2218

11:16:00 00:09:44 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73 Symphony of the Air Josef Krips Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350

11:03:00 00:12:25 Johann Joachim Quantz Concerto for 2 Flutes in G major Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Jed Wentz, flute; Marion Moonen, flute Archiv 447644

11:28:00 00:10:34 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Morning Papers' Op 279 Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic Sony 66860

11:40:00 00:02:34 Luigi Boccherini Finale from String Quartet in C major Op 2 Quartetto di Cremona Klanglogo 1400

11:54:00 00:03:20 Anderson & Roe Ragtime alla Turca Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30022

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 13, 2017 - From a studio in Bridge Recording in Los Angeles, California, this week’s From the Top has a decidedly more intimate feel. Featuring an all-California lineup, we enjoy two exciting performances by a young, award-winning violinist, a teenage pianist shares how he found joy while performing when he learned to just let go, and an outstanding violist performs a heartfelt interpretation Brahms’s Sonata for Viola and Piano

14-year-old violinist Keven Miura from Irvine, California performs I. Allegro assai from the Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 8, Op. 30, No. 3 by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

16-year-old pianist Ophir Horovitz from Los Angeles, California performs Nocturne, Op.48, No.1 in C minor by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849) and Etude No.13 "L'escalier du diable" (The Devil's Staircase) by György Ligeti (1923-2006)

18-year-old violist Cara Pogossian from Los Angeles, California performs I. Allegro amabile from the Sonata for Viola and Piano in E-flat major, Op. 120, No. 2 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

14-year-old cellist Mei Hotta from Los Angeles, California performs Polonaise Brillante, Op. 3 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849), with Christopher O’Riley, piano and “Orbit” for Solo Cello by Philip Glass (b.1937)

14-year-old violinist Kevin Miura from Irvine, California performs Danse Espagnole by Manuel de Falla (1876-1946), arr. Kreisler, with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Giuseppe Verdi: Luisa Miller

Conductor: Bertrand de Billy

Production: Elijah Moshinsky

Luisa: Sonya Yoncheva

Rodolfo: Piotr Beczala

Miller: Plácido Domingo

Duchess Federica: Olesya Petrova

Count Walter: Alexander Vinogradov

Wurm: Dmitry Belosselskiy

16:40 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:42:00 00:06:38 Tony Banks Six Pieces for Orchestra: Still Waters Paul Englishby City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos 572986

16:51:00 00:03:34 John Lennon/Paul McCartney Penny Lane Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody Ryan Anthony, piccolo trumpet OpeningDay 7347

16:55:00 00:02:53 Billy Joel Rootbeer Rag Grand Rapids Symphony John Varineau Rich Ridenour, piano Centaur 2433

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Star Wars: The Score Awakens

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spotlight on Yip Harburg - The great lyricist of “The Wizard of Oz,” “Finian’s Rainbow” and more than 500 songs in all ... in an hour’s exploration with Yip’s son, Ernie Harburg.

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:02:09 00:01:06 Yip Harburg-Burton Lane Poor You Phillip Officer Phillp Officer: Many a New Day Original Cast 41117-95442

18:11:09 00:00:55 Yip Harburg-Jay Gorney Brother, Can You Spare a Dime? Bing Crosby American Songbook Series: Yip Harburg Smithsonian RD048

18:12:04 00:01:58 Yip Harburg-Jay Gorney Brother, Can You Spare a Dime? Tommy Hollis Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?--18 Artists of 7 Decades Harburg Fdn N/A

18:14:49 00:01:31 Yip Harburg-Vernon Duke April in Paris Dawn Upshaw Dawn Upshaw Sings Vernon Duke Nonesuch 7559-79531

18:16:29 00:01:50 Yip Harburg -- Harold Arlen Paper Moon Morgana King Harold Arlen Songbook Verve 314-537-573

18:19:31 00:01:07 Yip Harburg-Harold Arlen The Lollipop Guild Chorus The Wizard of Oz -- Original Soundtrack Recording CBS AK45356

18:22:14 00:01:41 Yip Harburg-Harold Arlen Over the Rainbow Judy Garland The Wizard of Oz -- Original Soundtrack Recording CBS AK45356

18:26:31 00:02:45 Yip Harburg-Harold Arlen Lydia, the Tattooed Lady Groucho Marx American Songbook Series: Yip Harburg Smithsonian RD048

18:29:47 00:03:13 Yip Harburg-Harold Arlen Last Night When We Were Young Harold Arlen The Music of Harold Arlen Harbinger HCD1405

18:33:45 00:01:41 Yip Harburg-Burton Lane Old Devil Moon Tony Bennett Tony Bennett Sings a String of Harold Arlrn CBS CSCS5244

18:36:21 00:02:29 Yip Harburg-Burton Lane When the Idle Poor Become the Idle Rich Ella Logan Finian's Rainbow -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89202

18:39:51 00:00:49 Yip Harburg-Harold Arlen The Eagle and Me Carmen McRae Carmen McRae Sings Great American Songwriters Decca Jazz GRD-631

18:41:27 00:01:43 Yip Harburg-Burton Lane When I'm Not Near the Girl That I Love David Wayne Finian's Rainbow -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89208

18:43:26 00:01:06 Yip Harburg-Jacques Offenbach Adrift on a Star Bruce Yarnell, Dran Seitz The Happiest Girl in the World -- Original B'way Cast DRG DRG19032

18:45:16 00:01:36 Yip Harburg-Harold Arlen Down With Love Bobby Short Bobby Short Collectors Choice CCM-237

18:47:41 00:00:50 Yip Harburg-Burton Lane I Don't Think I'll End It All Today Lena Horne, Ricardo Montalban Jamaica -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68041

18:49:57 00:01:37 Yip Harburg-Harold Arlen Paper Moon Yip Harburg American Songbook Series: Yip Harburg Smithsonian RD048

18:51:47 00:01:13 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:12 00:03:47 Yip Harburg-Harold Arlen Filler: Napoleon Lena Horne Jamaica -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68041

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:00 00:22:23 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 85 in B flat major Yehudi Menuhin Menuhin Festival Orchestra EMI 69383

19:27:00 00:28:57 Peter Tchaikovsky Concert Fantasy in G major Op 56 Philharmonia Orchestra Vladimir Fedoseyev Mikhail Pletnev, piano VirginClas 61463

19:59:00 00:01:19 Alexander Glazunov Ballet Scenes: Scherzino Op 52 Edo de Waart Minnesota Orchestra Telarc 80347

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, An archival broadcast from 7/09/1970

Leonard Bernstein, conductor; Christa Ludwig, mezzo; Lorna Heywood, soprano; Cleveland Orchestra and Blossom Festival Choruses recorded live in Severance Hall

MAHLER: Symphony No. 2 “Resurrection”

21:45:00 00:12:49 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: The Moldau George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 215

21:59:00 00:01:10 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 4: Norwegian Dance Op 47 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – From Steve Allen, we have ”Question Man Nos. 1 and 2”; “Man on the Street” and “I left My Nose in San Diego”… From Bob Newhart, we have “Edison’s Most Famous Invention,” :King Kong,” “Topless Clubs” and “Modern Witch Doctor” Jan C. Snow expounds on the color “Green.”

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:07:10 Josef Myslivecek Grave from Cello Concerto in C major Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 142

23:09:00 00:06:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 26 Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9328

23:18:00 00:06:41 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30006

23:24:00 00:09:07 Karl Goldmark In the Garden from 'Rustic Wedding' Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745

23:35:00 00:06:33 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Andante from Piano Sonata in A Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 459614

23:41:00 00:12:12 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 27 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 439888

23:55:00 00:02:52 William Grant Still Mystic Pool from 'Traceries' Denver Oldham, piano Koch Intl 7084

23:58:00 00:01:48 Leroy Anderson Melody on Two Notes Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559357