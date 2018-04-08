Program Guide 04-08-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: episode

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti

Giacomo Rossini: Overture to William Tell

Elizabeth Ogonek: All these Lighted Things

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 4

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D Major, Op. 25 (Classical)

02:58:00 00:00:54 Franz Schubert Five Minuets: Minuet No. 4 in G major Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer, violin DeutGram 437535

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Pierre Boulez; Phyllis-Bryn Julson, soprano

Maurice Ravel: Rigaudon from Le Tombeau de Couperin (excerpt)

Claude Debussy: La Mer (complete)

Claude Debussy: Jeux (excerpt)

Alban Berg: Rondo from Lulu Suite (excerpt)

Pierre Boulez: Polyphonie X (excerpt)

Bela Bartok: Music for Strings, Percussion, & Celesta (excerpt)

Igor Stravinsky: Harbingers of Spring from Rite of Spring (excerpt)

Maurice Ravel: Une Barque sur l’ocean (excerpt)

Elliot Carter: Symphony of Three Orchestras

Edgard Varese: Deserts (excerpt)

Alban Berg: Variations from Lulu Suite (excerpt)

Igor Stravinsky: Petrushka’s Room (second tableau) from Petrushka

Alban Berg: Lyric Suite from

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 3: III

Pierre Boulez: Improvisation I from Pli selon Pli

Richard Wagner: Siegfried-Idyll

Richard Wagner: Overture to Tannhauser

Pierre Boulez: Explosante-fixe (excerpt)

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Divine Theatre—Giaches de Wert - While we know De Wert for his madrigals, the Stile Antico ensemble shows us the scared side of this 16th century master.

05:58:00 00:01:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Contradance in E flat major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:00 00:05:41 William Byrd Mass for Five Voices: Gloria Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 106

06:12:00 00:15:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Gloria from 'Missa Solemnis' Op 123 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Saramae Endich, soprano; Florence Kopleff, contralto; Ernst Haefliger, tenor; Ezio Flagello, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 97

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A Little Knight Music - Exploring the sonatas of August Gottfried Ritter and other music with knightly references

AUGUST GOTTFRIED RITTER: Sonata No. 1 in d, Op. 11 Markku Hietaharju (1883 Walcker/Riga Cathedral, Latvia) Alba 116

CHRISTIAN RITTER: Sonatina in d Gustav Leonhardt (1692 Schnitger/Ludgeri Church, Norden, Germany) Sony Classical 53371

RICHARD STRAUSS (arr. Reger/Koch): Feierlicher Einzug der Ritter des Johanniterordens, Op. 103 Saarbrücken Radio Brass Ensemble/Johannes Wildner, conductor; Christian Schmitt (1994 Kuhn/St. Arnualk Church, Saarbrücken, Germany) Audite 92.506

A.G. RITTER: Chorale-prelude, Ach bleib mit deiner Gnade, Op. 29, no. 1; Toccata in d Massimo Gabba (2013 Sandri/Maria Ausiliatrice Sanctuary, Sprica, Italy) Brilliant Classics 94846

A.G. RITTER: Sonata No. 2 in e, Op. 19 Dexter Kennedy (1986 Kney/University of St. Thomas, Saint Paul, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 10/9/16)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Easter II - The second Sunday of Easter is known as the Octave of Easter, and we continue our celebration of the Resurrection with music of joy and praise

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Lani Spahr – audio restorer

Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture- selection BBC Symphony Orchestra/Sir Edward Elgar (Somm CD 261) 6:00

William Croft: “O God our help in ages past” Philharmonic Choir; London Symphony Orchestra/Sir Edward Elgar (Somm CD 261) 4:10

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 : Finale Claudio Arrau, piano; New York Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (West Hill 6037 CD) 8:42

Franz Joseph Haydn: String Quartet Op.77/1: First movement The Schneider Quartet (M&A 1281 CD) 7:37

Dimitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 6: Allegro Cleveland Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (West Hill 6024 CD) 6:46

Gustav Mahler: “Ich atmet einen Lindenduft” Jennie Tourel, mezzo-soprano; New York Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (West Hill 6048 CD) 2:35

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola

10:02:00 00:07:18 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in G major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 437839

10:11:00 00:10:15 Francesco Durante Concerto No. 8 for Strings in A major Claudio Scimone I Solisti Veneti Erato 88172

10:24:00 00:04:04 Jacob Praetorius Indica mihi Balthasar Neumann Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Balthasar Neumann Choir Archiv 4794522

10:29:00 00:23:06 George Frideric Handel Il pastor fido: Suite Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 68257

10:53:00 00:08:06 Johann Sebastian Bach Toccata No. 5 in E minor Jeffrey Biegel, piano Steinway 30001

11:03:00 00:04:05 Hieronymus Praetorius Quam pulchra es, amica mea Balthasar Neumann Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Balthasar Neumann Choir Archiv 4794522

11:10:00 00:13:30 Giuseppe Tartini Violin Concerto in A major Venice Baroque Orchestra Andrea Marcon Giuliano Carmignola, violin Archiv 3849

11:25:00 00:18:21 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D major Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Erin Helyard, harpsichord Analekta 9996

11:45:00 00:14:10 Charles Avison Concerto Grosso No. 2 after Scarlatti in G major Roy Goodman Brandenburg Consort Hyperion 66891

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham - Yan Pascal Tortelier, conductor

IGOR STRAVINSKY: Petrushka

JACQUES OFFENBACH: Selections from La gaite parisienne

MAURICE RAVEL: Bolero

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 2 in A major, Op. 13: Movement 3 Intermezzo Juilliard String Quartet

Robert Schumann: Overture to Genoveva Houston Symphony; Marc Albrecht, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX

Frederic Chopin: Three Waltzes, Op. 34 Drew Petersen, piano The Gilmore International Keyboard Festival, The Epic Center Wellspring Theatre, Kalamazoo, MI

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Quartet No. 3 in B minor, Op. 3: Movements 2-4 Juho Pohjonen, piano; Sean Lee, violin; Roberto Diaz, viola; Keith Robinson, cello; David Finckel and Wu Han, Artistic Directors Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA

Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture, Op. 96 Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX

Performance Today in-studio with VOCES8 (Hosted by Valerie Kahler):

William Byrd: Vigilate

Thomas Tallis: God Grant with Grace

Edward Elgar: They are at Rest

Traditional (arr. Josh Pacey): Danny Boy

Nat King Cole: Straighten up and Fly Right

VOCES8 vocal ensemble Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quintet, Op. 34: Movement 3 Scherzo, allegro Soyoung Choi, violin; Camille Poirier-Lachance, violin; Aadam Ibrahim, viola; Kevin Mills, cello; Seonmi Lee, piano Heifetz International Music Institute, Francis Auditorium, Mary Baldwin College, Staunton, VA

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor recorded live in Severance Hall

STAUD: Stomba (commission)

GUSTAV MAHLER: Symphony No. 9

17:50:00 00:07:15 Maurice Ravel Menuet antique Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 25, 2018 - From the Texas Music Educators Association Conference in San Antonio, Texas, this week’s inspiring recording of From the Top features a line-up of all-Texas performers alongside special guests Black Violin. We’ll hear a powerful piece composed in memory of the siege of Sarajevo performed by a teenage saxophone quartet, and our young performers join the innovative duo Black Violin on stage for their fun reimagining of Shaker folk song "Simple Gifts" by Joseph Brackett

Haeun Moon, Violin, Age 16, from Woodway, Texas performing: Carmen Fantasie by Franz Waxman, with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

John Kaiser, Bassoon, Age 17, from Frisco, Texas performing II. Aria from Sonatine for Bassoon and Piano by Alexandre Tansman with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Joanna Kim, Flute, Age 16, from Austin, Texas performing: III. Allegro giocoso from Sonata No. 1 for Flute and Piano, by Eric Ewazen with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Quid Nunc Saxophone Quartet, Ages 15-17, from San Antonio, TX.

(Soprano Saxophone - Ryan Montemayor, 17; Alto Saxophone - Jacob Brockett, 15; Tenor Saxophone - Matt Escobedo, 17; Baritone Saxophone James Pachikara,15) performing ‘Sarajevo’ (Bosnia and Herzegovina) from Ciudades by Guillermo Lago

Quid Nunc Saxophone Quartet performing “Tango Virtuoso” by Thierry Escaich

Black Violin with From the Top performers performing “Shaker” based on variations of "Simple Gifts" by Joseph Brackett Jr. arranged for Black Violin by Kevin Sylvester and Wilner Baptiste. Arranged for From the Top’s performance by Evan Chapman.

Black Violin performing “Brandenburg" (based on I. Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major, BWV 1048 by Johann Sebastian Bach), arranged by Wilner Baptiste and Kevin M. Sylvester.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:00 00:24:09 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 83 in G minor Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 66295

19:29:00 00:33:50 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor Op 23 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Gary Graffman, piano CBS 37263

20:04:00 00:51:20 Sir Edward Elgar Symphony No. 1 in A flat major Op 55 Daniel Barenboim Berlin State Orchestra Decca 4789353

20:58:00 00:01:16 Jean-Baptiste Lully Phaëton: Air for the Followers of Saturn Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1001

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Dawn Sonntag: Variations on a 13th Century Melody Almeda Trio (CCG 04-28-13) 7:27

Dana McCormick: Piccolo Suite (2000) Mary Kay Fink, piccolo (CCG 11-05-06) 8:50

Monica Houghton: Sky Signs (2007) Stephen Warner, violin; Carolyn Gadiel Warner, piano; James Umble, soprano sax (CCG 04-19-07) 7:23

Loris Chobanian: Gates of the Millennium Baldwin-Wallace Symphonic Wind Ensemble; Loris Chobanian, cond. (private CD) 10:06

Daniel McCarthy: Tower of Power: Chamber Symphony No. 4 for Saxophone and Winds (2006) Timothy McAlister, saxophones; University of Arizona Wind Ensemble/Gregg I. Hanson, cond. (Albany 1108) 16:09

21:56:00 00:02:50 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: La danse de Puck Jun Märkl Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 503293

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech,

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:03:00 00:04:04 Franz Liszt Schubert Song 'Litanei' Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Decca 4815527

23:07:00 00:11:39 Antonín Dvorák Andante from Symphony No. 4 Op 13 Libor Pesek Czech Philharmonic VirginClas 91144

23:19:00 00:04:01 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air Monica Huggett Ensemble Sonnerie Avie 2171

23:23:00 00:11:28 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in E minor Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 501592

23:35:00 00:04:45 Frederick Delius Two Aquarelles Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Orchestra Argo 433704

23:40:00 00:12:09 Sir Edward Elgar Andante from Violin Concerto Op 61 Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Nikolaj Znaider, violin RCA 60588

23:54:00 00:03:03 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Song of the Fisherman Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 90578

23:57:00 00:02:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord Delos 3402