Program Guide 03-24-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Camille Saint-Saens: Carnival of the Animals: (excerpts) Renaud Capucon, violin; Esther Hoppe, violin; Beatrice Muthelet, viola; Gautier Capucon, cello; Frank Braley, piano; Emmanuel Pahud, flute Album: Le Carnaval Des Animaux Virgin 45603 Music: 4:34

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Extracts from Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme, LWV 43 Sonnambula; Elizabeth Weinfield, Artistic Director Baruch Performing Arts Center - Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY Music: 4:30

Camille Saint-Saens: Sonata in E flat major for Clarinet and Piano Tommaso Lonquich, clarinet; Michael Brown, piano Late Night Rose, Lincoln Center Rose Studio, New York, NY Music: 18:54

Anton Webern: Bagatelles Op. 9 Franz Schubert: Minuets, D. 89 Brentano String Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 18:49

Astor Piazzolla (arr. Peter von Weinhardt): Oblivion Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; London Symphony Orchestra; Keith Lockhart, conductor Album: Serenade: The Love Album E One 7792 Music: 4:13

Jennifer Higdon: Dance Card River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Mei Ann Chen, conductor River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 25:52

Traditional (arr. Yi-Wen Jiang): Selections from "Chinasong" Shanghai Quartet: Weigang Li, violin; Yi-Wen Jiang, violin; Honggang Li, viola; Nicholas Tzavaras, cello Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 12:51

Scott Wheeler: Morningside (Portrait of Monica Jakuc) Donald Berman, piano Adam Abeshouse, National Sawdust, Brooklyn, NY Music: 3:52

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

02:02:00 00:19:17 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F major Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 139230

02:24:00 00:31:51 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 36 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 373715

03:02:00 00:40:55 Johannes Brahms Piano Quintet in F minor Op 34 Cleveland Orch String Quartet Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 425839

03:45:00 00:31:00 George Gershwin Piano Concerto in F major Monte Carlo Opera Orch Edo de Waart Werner Haas, piano Philips 4788977

04:20:00 00:45:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 9 in D major Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus Sony 372068

05:07:00 00:27:46 Randall Thompson Symphony No. 2 in E minor Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594

05:39:00 00:13:18 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 in B flat major Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9996

05:55:00 00:05:02 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in E flat minor Op 118 Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille 171

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Alberto Ginastera: Dances from the ballet "Estancia" ("Ranch") Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Deutsche Grammophon 4777457

06:14:05 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43 Horacio Gutierrez, piano; Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc CD-80193

06:39:39 Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz (Collection): Xacaras por primer tono (Spanish urban baile) The Harp Consort Dhm Deutsche Harmonia Mun 77340

06:42:29 Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz (Collection): Villanos (Baile of the peasants) The Harp Consort Dhm Deutsche Harmonia Mun 77340

06:46:01 Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz (Collection): Torneo (Jousting danza with lances) The Harp Consort Dhm Deutsche Harmonia Mun 77340

06:51:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25 in C, K. 503 (ii. Andante) Jorge Federico Osorio, piano; Mozart-Haydn Festival Orchestra Artek 0024-2

07:00:50 José Serrano: Intermezzo from La Venta de los Gatos National Orchestra of Spain Alhambra 71439

07:06:55 Amadeo Vives: Intermezzo, from "Bohemios" National Orchestra of Spain Alhambra 71439

07:13:43 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Concerto No. 1 in D, Op. 99 Eduardo Fernández, guitar; English Chamber Orchestra Decca 455364

07:36:32 Francisco Javier Moreno: Symphony in Eb Concerto Cologne Capriccio 10 488

07:49:01 Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture, Op. 9 Royal Philharmonic Orchestra ASV 3045

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Jean Sibelius: Valse Triste Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra; Lorin Maazel, conductor Album: Sibelius: Symphony 3, Etc / Maazel, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Sony 61963 Music: 4:22

Jean Sibelius (arr. Jaakko Kuusisto): Five Rustic Dances, Op. 106 Pekka Kuusisto, violinist and director; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 15:38

Piano Puzzler: Today's contestant is Steven Buchtal from Honolulu, Hawaii Music: 7:42

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade Philadelphia Orchestra; Eugene Ormandy, conductor Album: Greatest Hits: Trumpet

Sony 45525 Music: 1:35

Francis Poulenc: Concerto for Two Pianos in D minor Christina Naughton, piano; Michelle Naughton, piano; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; James Feddeck, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 17:54

Amy Beach: Prelude on an Old Folk Tune Joanne Polk, piano Album: Under The Stars Arabesque 6704 Music: 4:38

Nanette von Schaden: Piano Concerto in B, K. 238 Christine Schornsheim, harpsichord; L'Orfeo Barockorchester; Michi Gaigg, conductor Album information unknown - out of print German LP Music: 19:46

Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 1 in D Major: Movements 2 & 3 Er-Gene Kahng, violin; Janacek Philharmonic; Ryan Cockerham, conductor Album: Florence Price: Violin Concertos Troy 1706 Music: 10:41

Lili Boulanger: D'un Matin de Printemps The Women's Philharmonic; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Album: The Women's Philharmonic Koch 7169 Music: 4:59

Meredith Monk: Ascent from Songs of Ascension (short exerpt) Meredith Monk Vocal Ensemble; Todd Reynolds Quartet; The M6 (vocal ensemble); Montclair State University Singers Album: Meredith Monk: Songs of Ascension ECM 2154 Music: 9:26 total, short exerpt played

Missy Mazzoli: Song from the Uproar: Chanson Abigail Fischer, mezzo soprano (soloist); NOW Ensemble, Celine Mogielnicki, soprano; Kate Maroney, mezzo soprano; Tomas Cruz, tenor; Peter Stewart, baritone; Steven Osgood, conductor Album: Songs from the Uproar New Amsterdam Records Music: 5:57

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Angela Mitchell

10:04:00 00:16:08 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 in B flat major Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 139230

10:22:00 00:05:59 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Trio in B-Flat Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724

10:30:00 00:06:20 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 12 in G major Op 37 Byron Janis, piano EMI 56780

10:40:00 00:15:05 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 11 'Battle of the Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10490

10:56:00 00:04:00 John Rutter What Sweeter Music? John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Decca 1821

11:08:00 00:15:02 Joseph Martin Kraus Symphony in E minor Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 554777

11:25:00 00:07:18 Johannes Brahms Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 34 Cleveland Orch String Quartet Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 425839

11:35:00 00:14:05 Anton Arensky Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky Op 35 William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

11:51:18 00:05:04 George Butterworth English Idyll No. 1 BBC Scottish Symphony Andrew Manze BBC 392

11:56:00 00:03:31 John Field Nocturne No. 9 in E minor Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 11, 2018 - This week’s show comes from our hometown of Boston, Massachusetts where we meet an accomplished local pianist who made her Carnegie Hall debut at the age of 7, a young musician who’s the second ever double bassist to win the prestigious Stulberg International Strings Competition performs Bottesini, and we get to know a teenage violinist who is also a whiz at New York Times crossword puzzles

15-year-old cellist Ifetayo Ali-Landing from Chicago, Illinois performs Allegro appassionato Op. 43 for Cello and Piano by Camille Saint-Saëns with pianist Christopher O’Riley

13-year-old pianist Naomi Yamaguchi from Acton, Massachusetts performs "Ricercare and Toccata" on a Theme from The Old Maid and the Thief by Gian Carlo Menotti

18-year-old double bassist William McGregor from Malvern, Pennsylvania performs I. Allegro Moderato from the Concerto for Double Bass no. 2 by Giovanni Bottesini with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old percussionist Jeremy Davis from Chino Hills, California performs "Land" by Takatsugu Muramatsu

17-year-old violinist Alex Goldberg from Andover, Massachusetts performs Sonata No. 1 in A minor, Op. 105 - I. Mit leidenschaftlichem Ausdruck by Robert Schumann with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old double bassist William McGregor from Malvern, Pennsylvania performs: II. Andante from the Concerto for Double Bass no. 2 by Giovanni Bottesini with pianist Christopher O’Riley

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Giacomo Puccini: Turandot

Conductor: Marco Armiliato

Production: Franco Zeffirelli

Turandot: Martina Serafin, soprano

Calàf: Marcelo Álvarez, tenor

Liu: Guanqun Yu, soprano

Timur: Alexander Tsymbalyuk , bass-baritone

16:29 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:29:00 00:06:02 Giacomo Puccini Chrysanthemums Quartetto di Cremona Klanglogo 1400

16:38:00 00:06:20 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 12 in G major Op 37 Byron Janis, piano EMI 56780

16:48:00 00:05:52 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 3 in A flat major Op 46 Leonard Bernstein Israel Philharmonic DeutGram 27991

16:55:54 00:03:36 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Five Couples Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: A Pirate’s Life for Me

17:01:00 00:11:13 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Captain Blood: Suite André Previn London Symphony DeutGram 471347

17:13:00 00:04:41 John Debney Cutthroat Island: Main Title: Morgan's City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Chorus Silva 3009

17:19:00 00:05:30 Klaus Badelt The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111

17:25:00 00:05:28 Hans Zimmer Dead Man's Chest: Jack Sparrow Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80682

17:32:00 00:08:07 Hans Zimmer Pirates of the Caribbean - On Stanger London Music Works Silva 1398

17:41:00 00:07:24 William Alwyn The Crimson Pirate: Pirate Capers Paul Bateman City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 3009

17:50:00 00:03:33 John Williams Hook: Smee's Plan John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 68419

17:53:00 00:03:59 John Williams Hook: The Lost Boys Ballet John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 68419

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Broadway Philosophers - These are songwriters who have something to say about the human condition and the meaning of life, and they range from George M. Cohan to Duncan Sheik

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:01:36 Al Carmines-Maria Irene Fornes The Cigarette Song Company Promenade -- Original Cast RCA 09026-63333

18:02:43 00:03:28 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein A Puzzlement Yul Brynner The King and I -- Film Soundtrack Angel 7777-64693

18:06:08 00:02:25 John Kander-Fred Ebb I Am Free Herschel Bernardi Zorba -- Original B'way Cast Capitol CDP-792053

18:08:33 00:01:48 George M. Cohan Life's a Funny Proposition After All George M. Cohan Music from the New York Stage: 1890-1908 Pearl GEMM9050

18:10:21 00:03:24 Leonard Bernstein-Richard Wilbur Best of All Possible Worlds Max Adrian, Barbara Cook Candide -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK86859

18:14:40 00:01:37 Jerome Kern-Buddy DeSylva Look for the Silver Lining William Bolcom, Joan Morris Look for the Silver Lining Nonesuch 6515

18:16:17 00:02:12 G.MacDermot-G.Ragni-J.Rado Aquarius Company Hair -- Off Broadway Cast RCA 82876-56085

18:18:23 00:02:23 Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion The Impossible Dream Richard Kiley Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-1672

18:21:25 00:03:48 Cy Coleman-B.Comden-A.Green Life Is Like a Train Quartet On the 20th Century -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK35330

18:25:45 00:01:26 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Climb Ev'ry Mountain Patricia Neway The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast Sony CK-32601

18:28:10 00:00:55 George and Ira Gershwin What Are We Here For? Betty Comden Comden and Green: Treasure Girl and Chee-Chee DRG MRS-906

18:28:59 00:03:59 John Kander-Fred Ebb Yes Mildred Natwick 70, Girls, 70 -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK-30589

18:33:13 00:01:59 Yip Harburg-Lewis Gensler Riddle Me This Frank Luther Where Have We Met Before? New World NW240

18:35:07 00:01:26 Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz Let's Face the Music and Dance Fred Astaire Starring Fred Astaire Columbia C2K44233

18:36:33 00:03:04 Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz Dancing in the Dark Barbara Cook Barbara Cook at Carnegie Hall Sony SMK62017

18:40:28 00:02:32 J.Offenbach-Yip Harburg Adrift on a Star Bruce Yarnell, Dran Seitz The Happiest Girl in the World -- Original B'way Cast DRG DRG19032

18:42:53 00:03:29 Duncan Sheik-Steven Sater The Song of Purple Summer Company Spring Awakening -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way BOOO8020-02

18:47:05 00:04:07 L.Bernstein-R.Wilbur Make Our Garden Grow Jason Daniely, Harolyn Blackwell The Only Other B'way CD You'll Every Need RCA 09026-63573

18:51:42 00:01:18 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:07 00:03:46 Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Filler: Comes Once in a Lifetime Carol Lawrence, Sydney Chaplin Subways Are for Sleeping -- Original B'way Cast Fynsworth Alley FA-001-LE

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:00 00:08:57 Giuseppe Verdi I vespri siciliani: Overture Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 68468

19:14:00 00:41:27 César Franck Symphony in D minor Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma 2647

19:57:00 00:02:39 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: La sérénade Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded in Miami

FELIX MENDELSSOHN: Symphony No. 4 “Italian”

GIUSEPPE VERDI: Macbeth – Ballet Music

GIUSEPPE VERDI: Don Carlo –Ballet Music

OTTORINO RESPIGHI: “Pines of Rome”

21:35:00 00:24:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 23 in A major Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Robert Casadesus, piano Sony 780837

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Some Ernie Kovac’s poems by Percy Dovetonsils including “Roughing It, “ and A Day at the Races”… Also “Strangely Believe It,” “Pierre Ragout,” “Mr. Question Man,” and “Oddities in the News”… Dylan Thomas’ “Visit to America”… Mark Levy discusses “Presidential Currency”… This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:06:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 15 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 4788977

23:08:00 00:13:25 Franz Schubert Adagio from Octet Cleveland Octet Sony 62655

23:23:00 00:10:37 Peter Tchaikovsky Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation Op 42 Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Jennifer Koh, violin Cedille 166

23:35:00 00:06:06 Vilém Blodek In the Well: Intermezzo Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orfeo 180891

23:41:00 00:13:00 Antonín Dvorák Andante from Piano Quintet Op 81 Concertante Jeremy Denk, piano Meridian 84459

23:54:00 00:02:23 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Berceuse Op 56 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

23:57:00 00:02:55 Frederick S. Converse Serenade Reuben Blundell Gowanus Arts Ensemble New Focus 166