Program Guide 03-24-2018

Published March 24, 2018 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Camille Saint-Saens: Carnival of the Animals: (excerpts) Renaud Capucon, violin; Esther Hoppe, violin; Beatrice Muthelet, viola; Gautier Capucon, cello; Frank Braley, piano; Emmanuel Pahud, flute Album: Le Carnaval Des Animaux Virgin 45603 Music: 4:34

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Extracts from Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme, LWV 43 Sonnambula; Elizabeth Weinfield, Artistic Director Baruch Performing Arts Center - Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY Music: 4:30

Camille Saint-Saens: Sonata in E flat major for Clarinet and Piano Tommaso Lonquich, clarinet; Michael Brown, piano Late Night Rose, Lincoln Center Rose Studio, New York, NY Music: 18:54

Anton Webern: Bagatelles Op. 9 Franz Schubert: Minuets, D. 89 Brentano String Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 18:49

Astor Piazzolla (arr. Peter von Weinhardt): Oblivion Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; London Symphony Orchestra; Keith Lockhart, conductor Album: Serenade: The Love Album E One 7792 Music: 4:13

Jennifer Higdon: Dance Card River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Mei Ann Chen, conductor River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 25:52

Traditional (arr. Yi-Wen Jiang): Selections from "Chinasong"  Shanghai Quartet: Weigang Li, violin; Yi-Wen Jiang, violin; Honggang Li, viola; Nicholas Tzavaras, cello Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 12:51

Scott Wheeler: Morningside (Portrait of Monica Jakuc) Donald Berman, piano Adam Abeshouse, National Sawdust, Brooklyn, NY Music: 3:52

 

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

02:02:00 00:19:17 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No.  1 in F major   Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca  139230

02:24:00 00:31:51 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No.  2 in D major  Op 36  George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony  373715

03:02:00 00:40:55 Johannes Brahms Piano Quintet in F minor  Op 34 Cleveland Orch String Quartet  Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca  425839

03:45:00 00:31:00 George Gershwin Piano Concerto in F major  Monte Carlo Opera Orch Edo de Waart Werner Haas, piano Philips  4788977

04:20:00 00:45:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No.  9 in D major   Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus Sony  372068

05:07:00 00:27:46 Randall Thompson Symphony No.  2 in E minor   Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony  60594

05:39:00 00:13:18 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No.  6 in B flat major   Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta  9996

05:55:00 00:05:02 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in E flat minor  Op 118   Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille  171

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Alberto Ginastera: Dances from the ballet "Estancia" ("Ranch") Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela  Deutsche Grammophon 4777457                                                       

06:14:05 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43 Horacio Gutierrez, piano; Baltimore Symphony Orchestra  Telarc  CD-80193      

06:39:39 Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz (Collection): Xacaras por primer tono (Spanish urban baile)  The Harp Consort  Dhm Deutsche Harmonia Mun 77340                                                      

06:42:29 Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz (Collection): Villanos (Baile of the peasants)  The Harp Consort  Dhm Deutsche Harmonia Mun 77340                                                   

06:46:01 Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz (Collection): Torneo (Jousting danza with lances) The Harp Consort  Dhm Deutsche Harmonia Mun 77340                                                  

06:51:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25 in C, K. 503 (ii. Andante) Jorge Federico Osorio, piano; Mozart-Haydn Festival Orchestra  Artek 0024-2                                           

07:00:50 José Serrano: Intermezzo from La Venta de los Gatos  National Orchestra of Spain  Alhambra 71439                                           

07:06:55 Amadeo Vives: Intermezzo, from "Bohemios"  National Orchestra of Spain  Alhambra 71439                                           

07:13:43 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Concerto No. 1 in D, Op. 99  Eduardo Fernández, guitar; English Chamber Orchestra  Decca 455364                                      

07:36:32 Francisco Javier Moreno: Symphony in Eb  Concerto Cologne  Capriccio 10 488                                            

07:49:01 Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture, Op. 9  Royal Philharmonic Orchestra  ASV 3045       

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Jean Sibelius: Valse Triste Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra; Lorin Maazel, conductor Album: Sibelius: Symphony 3, Etc / Maazel, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Sony 61963 Music: 4:22

Jean Sibelius (arr. Jaakko Kuusisto): Five Rustic Dances, Op. 106 Pekka Kuusisto, violinist and director; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 15:38

Piano Puzzler: Today's contestant is Steven Buchtal from Honolulu, Hawaii Music: 7:42

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade Philadelphia Orchestra; Eugene Ormandy, conductor Album: Greatest Hits: Trumpet

Sony 45525 Music: 1:35

Francis Poulenc: Concerto for Two Pianos in D minor Christina Naughton, piano; Michelle Naughton, piano; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; James Feddeck, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 17:54

Amy Beach: Prelude on an Old Folk Tune Joanne Polk, piano Album: Under The Stars Arabesque 6704 Music: 4:38

Nanette von Schaden: Piano Concerto in B, K. 238 Christine Schornsheim, harpsichord; L'Orfeo Barockorchester; Michi Gaigg, conductor Album information unknown - out of print German LP Music: 19:46

Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 1 in D Major: Movements 2 & 3 Er-Gene Kahng, violin; Janacek Philharmonic; Ryan Cockerham, conductor Album: Florence Price: Violin Concertos Troy 1706 Music: 10:41

Lili Boulanger: D'un Matin de Printemps The Women's Philharmonic; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Album: The Women's Philharmonic Koch 7169 Music: 4:59

Meredith Monk: Ascent from Songs of Ascension (short exerpt) Meredith Monk Vocal Ensemble; Todd Reynolds Quartet; The M6 (vocal ensemble); Montclair State University Singers Album: Meredith Monk: Songs of Ascension ECM 2154 Music: 9:26 total, short exerpt played

Missy Mazzoli: Song from the Uproar: Chanson Abigail Fischer, mezzo soprano (soloist); NOW Ensemble, Celine Mogielnicki, soprano; Kate Maroney, mezzo soprano; Tomas Cruz, tenor; Peter Stewart, baritone; Steven Osgood, conductor Album: Songs from the Uproar New Amsterdam Records Music: 5:57

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Angela Mitchell

10:04:00 00:16:08 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No.  6 in B flat major   Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca  139230

10:22:00 00:05:59 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Trio in B-Flat   Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl  7724

10:30:00 00:06:20 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 12 in G major  Op 37   Byron Janis, piano EMI  56780

10:40:00 00:15:05 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 11 'Battle of the  Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos  10490

10:56:00 00:04:00 John Rutter What Sweeter Music?  John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Decca  1821

11:08:00 00:15:02 Joseph Martin Kraus Symphony in E minor   Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos  554777

11:25:00 00:07:18 Johannes Brahms Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 34 Cleveland Orch String Quartet  Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca  425839

11:35:00 00:14:05 Anton Arensky Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky Op 35  William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus  7020

11:51:18 00:05:04 George Butterworth     English Idyll No. 1   BBC Scottish Symphony    Andrew Manze     BBC 392

11:56:00 00:03:31 John Field Nocturne No. 9 in E minor    Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca  4789672

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 11, 2018 - This week’s show comes from our hometown of Boston, Massachusetts where we meet an accomplished local pianist who made her Carnegie Hall debut at the age of 7, a young musician who’s the second ever double bassist to win the prestigious Stulberg International Strings Competition performs Bottesini, and we get to know a teenage violinist who is also a whiz at New York Times crossword puzzles

15-year-old cellist Ifetayo Ali-Landing from Chicago, Illinois performs Allegro appassionato Op. 43 for Cello and Piano by Camille Saint-Saëns with pianist Christopher O’Riley

13-year-old pianist Naomi Yamaguchi from Acton, Massachusetts performs "Ricercare and Toccata" on a Theme from The Old Maid and the Thief by Gian Carlo Menotti

18-year-old double bassist William McGregor from Malvern, Pennsylvania performs I. Allegro Moderato from the Concerto for Double Bass no. 2 by Giovanni Bottesini with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old percussionist Jeremy Davis from Chino Hills, California performs "Land" by Takatsugu Muramatsu

17-year-old violinist Alex Goldberg from Andover, Massachusetts performs Sonata No. 1 in A minor, Op. 105 - I. Mit leidenschaftlichem Ausdruck by Robert Schumann with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old double bassist William McGregor from Malvern, Pennsylvania performs: II. Andante from the Concerto for Double Bass no. 2 by Giovanni Bottesini with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Giacomo Puccini: Turandot

Conductor: Marco Armiliato

Production: Franco Zeffirelli

Turandot: Martina Serafin, soprano

Calàf: Marcelo Álvarez, tenor

Liu: Guanqun Yu, soprano

Timur: Alexander Tsymbalyuk , bass-baritone

 

16:29 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:29:00 00:06:02 Giacomo Puccini Chrysanthemums   Quartetto di Cremona Klanglogo  1400

16:38:00 00:06:20 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 12 in G major  Op 37   Byron Janis, piano EMI  56780

16:48:00 00:05:52 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No.  3 in A flat major  Op 46  Leonard Bernstein Israel Philharmonic DeutGram  27991

16:55:54 00:03:36 Sergei Prokofiev       Romeo and Juliet: Five Couples      Cleveland Orchestra     Lorin Maazel     Decca 4787779

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: A Pirate’s Life for Me

17:01:00 00:11:13 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Captain Blood: Suite  André Previn London Symphony DeutGram  471347

17:13:00 00:04:41 John Debney Cutthroat Island: Main Title: Morgan's City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Chorus Silva  3009

17:19:00 00:05:30 Klaus Badelt The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main  Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos  572111

17:25:00 00:05:28 Hans Zimmer Dead Man's Chest: Jack Sparrow  Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc  80682

17:32:00 00:08:07 Hans Zimmer Pirates of the Caribbean - On Stanger   London Music Works Silva  1398

17:41:00 00:07:24 William Alwyn The Crimson Pirate: Pirate Capers  Paul Bateman City of Prague Philharmonic Silva  3009

17:50:00 00:03:33 John Williams Hook: Smee's Plan  John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony  68419

17:53:00 00:03:59 John Williams Hook: The Lost Boys Ballet  John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony  68419

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Broadway Philosophers - These are songwriters who have something to say about the human condition and the meaning of life, and they range from George M. Cohan to Duncan Sheik

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:54            00:01:36            Al Carmines-Maria Irene Fornes The Cigarette Song       Company          Promenade -- Original Cast     RCA     09026-63333

18:02:43            00:03:28            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        A Puzzlement    Yul Brynner       The King and I -- Film Soundtrack       Angel    7777-64693

18:06:08            00:02:25            John Kander-Fred Ebb  I Am Free          Herschel Bernardi          Zorba -- Original B'way Cast        Capitol  CDP-792053

18:08:33            00:01:48            George M. Cohan          Life's a Funny Proposition After All         George M. Cohan            Music from the New York Stage: 1890-1908        Pearl     GEMM9050

18:10:21            00:03:24            Leonard Bernstein-Richard Wilbur          Best of All Possible Worlds        Max Adrian, Barbara Cook   Candide -- Original B'way Cast   Sony    SK86859

18:14:40            00:01:37            Jerome Kern-Buddy DeSylva     Look for the Silver Lining            William Bolcom, Joan Morris   Look for the Silver Lining            Nonesuch         6515

18:16:17            00:02:12            G.MacDermot-G.Ragni-J.Rado   Aquarius           Company          Hair -- Off Broadway Cast     RCA     82876-56085

18:18:23            00:02:23            Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion  The Impossible Dream   Richard Kiley    Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast       MCA     MCAD-1672

18:21:25            00:03:48            Cy Coleman-B.Comden-A.Green            Life Is Like a Train         Quartet On the 20th Century -- Original B'way Cast    Sony    SK35330

18:25:45            00:01:26            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Climb Ev'ry Mountain     Patricia Neway  The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast      Sony    CK-32601

18:28:10            00:00:55            George and Ira Gershwin           What Are We Here For? Betty Comden   Comden and Green: Treasure Girl and Chee-Chee      DRG     MRS-906

18:28:59            00:03:59            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Yes      Mildred Natwick 70, Girls, 70 -- Original B'way Cast            Sony    SK-30589

18:33:13            00:01:59            Yip Harburg-Lewis Gensler         Riddle Me This  Frank Luther      Where Have We Met Before? New World        NW240

18:35:07            00:01:26            Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz   Let's Face the Music and Dance Fred Astaire            Starring Fred Astaire     Columbia          C2K44233

18:36:33            00:03:04            Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz   Dancing in the Dark       Barbara Cook   Barbara Cook at Carnegie Hall Sony    SMK62017

18:40:28            00:02:32            J.Offenbach-Yip Harburg           Adrift on a Star  Bruce Yarnell, Dran Seitz           The Happiest Girl in the World -- Original B'way Cast DRG     DRG19032

18:42:53            00:03:29            Duncan Sheik-Steven Sater       The Song of Purple Summer      Company            Spring Awakening -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way     BOOO8020-02

18:47:05            00:04:07            L.Bernstein-R.Wilbur      Make Our Garden Grow Jason Daniely, Harolyn Blackwell            The Only Other B'way CD You'll Every Need       RCA     09026-63573

18:51:42            00:01:18            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:07            00:03:46            Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green   Filler: Comes Once in a Lifetime Carol Lawrence, Sydney Chaplin Subways Are for Sleeping -- Original B'way Cast Fynsworth Alley FA-001-LE

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:00 00:08:57 Giuseppe Verdi I vespri siciliani: Overture  Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony  68468

19:14:00 00:41:27 César Franck Symphony in D minor   Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma  2647

 

19:57:00 00:02:39 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: La sérénade   Pascal Rogé, piano Decca  4785437

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded in Miami

FELIX MENDELSSOHN: Symphony No. 4 “Italian”

GIUSEPPE VERDI: Macbeth – Ballet Music

GIUSEPPE VERDI: Don Carlo –Ballet Music

OTTORINO RESPIGHI: “Pines of Rome”

 

21:35:00 00:24:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 23 in A major  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Robert Casadesus, piano Sony  780837

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad Some Ernie Kovac’s poems by Percy Dovetonsils including “Roughing It, “ and A Day at the Races”… Also “Strangely Believe It,” “Pierre Ragout,” “Mr. Question Man,” and “Oddities in the News”… Dylan Thomas’ “Visit to America”…  Mark Levy discusses “Presidential Currency”…  This Week in the Media

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:06:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 15 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Alfred Brendel, piano Philips  4788977

23:08:00 00:13:25 Franz Schubert Adagio from Octet   Cleveland Octet Sony  62655

23:23:00 00:10:37 Peter Tchaikovsky Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation Op 42 Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Jennifer Koh, violin Cedille  166

23:35:00 00:06:06 Vilém Blodek In the Well: Intermezzo  Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orfeo  180891

23:41:00 00:13:00 Antonín Dvorák Andante from Piano Quintet Op 81 Concertante  Jeremy Denk, piano Meridian  84459

23:54:00 00:02:23 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Berceuse Op 56  Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM  1004

23:57:00 00:02:55 Frederick S. Converse Serenade  Reuben Blundell Gowanus Arts Ensemble New Focus  166

 

 