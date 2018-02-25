Program Guide 02-25-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Hollywood in Three-Quarter Time

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Alain Altinoglu

Sergei Prokofiev: Suite from The Love for Three Oranges, Op. 33A

Francis Poulenc: Gloria; Sandrine Piau, soprano; Chicago Symphony Chorus; Duain Wolfe, chorus director

Charles Gounod: Messe solennelle en l’honneur de Sainte-Cecile; Sandreine Piau, soprano; Michael Shade, tenor; Andrew Foster-Williams, bass-baritone; Chicago Symphony Chorus; Duain Wolfe, chorus director

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Suite; Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor

02:58:00 00:00:59 François Schubert The Bee Op 13 Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Sandra Rivers, piano EMI 54576

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: David Robertson; Gil Shaham, violin

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose

Samuel Barber: Violin Concerto

Bela Bartok: The Wooden Prince

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Norwegian Medieval - The “official pilgrimage choir” for Nidaros, the Schola Sancta Sunnivae, gives the service the birth of the Blessed Virgin Mary; and Trio Mediaeval reconstructs ancient Norwegian folksong.Once again, we turn back to a collaboration with the Royal Norwegian Embassy in the presentation of some recent remarkable works in the field of early music with Norwegian composers and performers

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:58 00:07:28 William Cornysh Woefully arrayed Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807555

06:13:00 00:12:47 John Taverner O splendor gloriae Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572

06:28:00 00:02:57 Anton Bruckner Ave Maria in F major Ralph Woodward Fairhaven Singers Guild 7380

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Houston AGO 2016 (I) - Performances from the 2016 national convention of the American Guild of Organists in Houston, TX.

J. S. BACH: Fantasy in g, BWV 542 Ludger Lohman (2009 Fritts/1st Presbyterian Church)

ANTONIO VIVALDI (tra.s Bellotti): Concerto in d, Op. 10, no. 2 Eduardo Bellotti (1995 Noack/Christ the King Lutheran Church)

JOHN LaMONTAINE: Evensong Houston Chamber Choir/Robert Simpson, director; Mary Preston (1981 Schantz/St. Paul's United Methodist Church)

ZACH WADSWORTH: Earthquake Houston Chamber Choir/Robert Simpson, director; Mary Preston (1981 Schantz/St. Paul's United Methodist Church)

GEORGE BAKER: Rhumba Evan Baker, Brady Spitz & Steve Logan, percussion; Daryl Robinson (1993 Fisk-Rosales/Edith Bates Old Hall, Rice University)

WILLIAM MATHIAS: Partita, Op. 19 David Goode (2001 Wolff/Foundry United Methodist Church)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 2 - Hymns and Psalms for the Season

The texts in the Book of Psalms span the whole of human experience, and during the Lenten season we focus particularly on those of lament, reflection and comfort. Peter DuBois will share a survey of choral and organ music related to those texts, as well as hymns that enrich the season.

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: David Bamberger on Hänsel & Gretel

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hänsel & Gretel: Overture Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra/Jeffrey Tate (EMI 54022) 8:06

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hänsel & Gretel: Duet: “Suse, liebe Suse” Barbara Bonney, soprano (Gretel); Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano (Hänsel); Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra/Jeffrey Tate (EMI 54022) 3:29

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hänsel & Gretel: Duet: “Brüderchen, komm’ tanz mit mir” Barbara Bonney, soprano (Gretel); Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano (Hänsel); Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra/Jeffrey Tate (EMI 54022) 3:30

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hänsel & Gretel: Aria: “Wenn sie sich verirrten im Wlade dort” Andreas Schmidt, baritone (Father); Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra/Jeffrey Tate (EMI 54022) 1:34

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hänsel & Gretel: Witches Ride Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra/Jeffrey Tate (EMI 54022) 4:43

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hänsel & Gretel: Dream Pantomime Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra/Jeffrey Tate (EMI 54022) 5:00

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hänsel & Gretel: Witch’s Aria Marjana Lipovsek, mezzo-soprano (Witch); Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra/Jeffrey Tate (EMI 54022) 1:36

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hänsel & Gretel: Chorus: “Erlost, befriet, für alle Zeit” (Gingerbread children) Tölz Boys Choir; Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra/Jeffrey Tate (EMI 54022) 4:21

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hänsel & Gretel: Finale: Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano; Barbara Bonney, soprano; Andreas Schmidt, baritone; Hanna Schwarz, mezzo-soprano (Mother); Tölz Boys Choir; Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra/Jeffrey Tate (EMI 54022) 2:06

09:56:00 00:03:58 John Bull Dr. Bull's Goodnight Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Angela Mitchell

10:03:00 00:09:48 Johann Melchior Molter Sinfonia Concertante for Trumpet & Winds in D Wind Ensemble Bob van Asperen Wolfgang Basch, trumpet DHM 7976

10:15:00 00:14:38 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto for 2 Violins in D minor Academy St. Martin in Fields Julia Fischer Julia Fischer, violin; Alexander Sitkovetsky, violin Decca 12490

10:31:00 00:16:43 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in A major Op 6 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733

10:50:00 00:02:11 Thomas Tallis If Ye Love Me John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 107

10:53:00 00:05:27 Orlando Gibbons O clap your hands together Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572

11:01:00 00:10:18 Benedetto Marcello Concerto a cinque in E minor Op 1 Concerto Italiano Rinaldo Alessandrini Riccardo Minasi, violin; Luca Peverini, cello Naïve 30301

11:13:00 00:12:53 Jan Dismas Zelenka Capriccio No. 1 in D major Daniel Abraham Bach Sinfonia Sono Lumin 92163

11:28:00 00:15:55 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 2 Violins in A Europa Galante Fabio Biondi Fabio Biondi, violin; Enrico Casazza, violin VirginClas 45424

11:45:00 00:14:15 Johann Baptist Georg Neruda Trumpet Concerto in E flat major German Chamber Philharmonic Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 16213

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Gabriel Faure

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Antonio Vivaldi: Recorder Concerto in G Major, Op. 10, No. 4, RV 435: Movements 1 & 3 Giovanni Antonini, recorder; Il Giardino Armonico

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in D Major for Two Violins, Two Cellos, Strings, and Continuo, RV 564 Adam Barnett-Hart, Soovin Kim, solo violins; Aaron Boyd, Arnaud Sussmann, violins; Pierre Lapointe, viola; Keith Robinson, Dmitri Atapine, cellos; Scott Pingel, bass; Gilbert Kalish, harpsichord Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Rodger Reynolds from Ashland, VA

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Arnold Bax: Quintet for Oboe and Strings James Austin Smith, oboe; Rolston String Quartet; Geoff Nuttall, conductor The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC

Black History Spotlight: Ignatius Sancho

Thomas Wiggins: The Rainstorm John Davis, piano

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY

Jonny Greenwood: Water Australian Chamber Orchestra Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA

Black History Spotlight: Thomas "Blind Tom" Wiggins

Thomas Wiggins: Sewing Song (Imitation Of A Sewing Machine) John Davis, piano

Thomas Wiggins: Cyclone Galop John Davis, piano

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; James Pickens, Jr., narrator; Ryan Speedo Green, bass baritone; Martin Luther King Celebration Chorus – 2018 Martin Luther King Celebration Concert from 1/14/2018

TRAD: Ain’t Gonna let Anybody turn Me Around

BEETHOVEN: Egmont Overture

MENDELSSOHN: Lord God of Abraham

WALKER: Lyric for Strings

TRAD: Down by the Riverside

VERDI: Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves ‘Va pensiero’

RESPIGHI: Pines of Rome: Pines of the Appian Way

STEFFE: Battle Hymn of the Republic

DORSEY: Precious Lord

MENDELSSOHN: Symphony No. 5: movement #4

JOHNSON: Lift Every Voice and Sing

17:40:00 00:16:54 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 46286

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded December 2, 2016 - From the Top returns to Honolulu, Hawaii with a program that features the excellent Hawaii Youth Symphony Orchestra performing a wonderful work inspired by vintage popular music from the islands … We hear this year’s 13-year-old junior winner of the prestigious Menuhin International Violin Competition and perform the music of Prokofiev … and we meet a 15-year-old clarinetist who got his start in the visionary free urban music training programs of Los Angeles

The Hawaii Youth Symphony from Honolulu, HI performs I. Allegro from Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes of Carl Maria von Weber by Paul Hindemith (1895–1963).

12-year-old violinist Yesong Sophie Lee from Seattle, WA performs IV. Allegro con brio from the Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 2 by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

The 4U Ukulele Quartet from Honolulu, HI, perform “Tokada” by Jake Shimabukuro (b.1976).

15-year-old clarinetist Javier Morales-Martinez, originally from Mexico and currently studying in Los Angeles, CA performs Première Rhapsodie by Claude Debussy (1862-1918), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

13-year-old cellist Kevin Song, from Irvine, CA performs “Le Grand Tango” for Cello and Piano by Astor Piazzolla (1921–1992), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

The Hawaii Youth Symphony from Honolulu, HI performs Na Mele Overture by Neil McKay (b. 1924).

19:00 SPECIAL: Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra & Youth Chorus, Vinay Parameswaran, conductor – live from Severance Hall

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in e Op 39 (1899)

Howard Hanson: Song of Democracy (1957)

Antonín Dvorák: Te Deum Op 103 (1892)

20:37:57 00:11:46 Louise Farrenc Variations on a Russian Air Konstanze Eickhorst, piano CPO 999 879

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Ty Alan Emerson: Prospero on the Beach (from the ballet Caliban Ascendant) (2013) Assembly (Albany 1676) 9:17

Tom Lopez: The Death of the Moth (2003) Oberlin Contemporary Music Ensemble/Timothy Weiss, cond. (Centaur 2938) 14:00

Jeffrey Quick: Trois Pièces de Salon Robert Sharpe, guitar (CCG 02-19-12) 8:51

Eric Charnofsky: Four Characters Katherine DeJongh, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 11-18-12) 17:38

21:54:00 00:05:08 William Bolcom Epitaph for Louis Chauvin Spencer Myer, piano Steinway 30041

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Evicted at Home: The Realities of Housing in Northeast Ohio

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:04:00 00:04:50 Percy Grainger My Robin is to the Greenwood Gone Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9554

23:09:00 00:02:49 Camille Saint-Saëns The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316

23:12:00 00:10:45 Frederick Delius Late Swallows Sir John Barbirolli Hallé Orchestra EMI 65119

23:24:00 00:06:15 Antonín Dvorák Romanza from String Quartet No. 10 Op 51 Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 4778765

23:30:00 00:08:53 Johannes Brahms Ballade No. 4 in B major Op 10 Emil Gilels, piano DeutGram 4796018

23:39:00 00:04:10 John Rutter Suite Antique: Prelude West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon John McMurtery, flute; Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146

23:44:00 00:04:40 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 1: Villanesca Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

23:48:00 00:06:02 Leopold Stokowski Two Ancient Liturgical Melodies José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557883

23:55:00 00:02:55 Frederick S. Converse Serenade Reuben Blundell Gowanus Arts Ensemble New Focus 166