Program Guide 02-24-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Thomas Wiggins: The Rainstorm John Davis, piano Album: John Davis Plays Blind Tom Newport Classics 85660 Music: 4:32

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 11:02

Jonny Greenwood: Water Australian Chamber Orchestra Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 14:38

Black History Spotlight: Thomas "Blind Tom" Wiggins Music: 3:00

Thomas Wiggins: Sewing Song (Imitation Of A Sewing Machine) John Davis, piano Album: John Davis Plays Blind Tom Newport Classics 85660 Music: 7:04

Thomas Wiggins: Cyclone Galop John Davis, piano Album: John Davis Plays Blind Tom Newport Classics 85660 Music: 6:46

Francois Couperin: Les Rozeaux & L'Atalante Alexandre Tharaud, piano Album: Tic toc choc: Alexandre Tharaud joue Couperin Harmonia Mundi 901956 Music: 4:31

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quartet No. 16 in E-Flat Major, K. 428 Tetzlaff Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, Georgia Music: 25:13

Thomas Ades: Three Studies from Couperin (2006) Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Edward Gardner, conductor Musikkitalo, Helsinki, Finland Music: 13:09

Charlie Chaplin (arr. Bob James): Smile Bob James piano; Nancy Stagnitta, flute Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 4:09

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

02:02:00 00:31:35 Vítezslav Novák Slovak Suite Op 32 Libor Pesek Royal Liverpool Philharmonic VirginClas 45251

02:35:00 00:38:32 Antonín Dvorák Cello Concerto in B minor Op 104 Czech Philharmonic Jirí Belohlávek Alisa Weilerstein, cello Decca 19765

03:18:00 00:41:47 Richard Strauss Aus Italien Op 16 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425941

04:02:00 00:33:33 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor Op 18 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 440653

04:39:00 00:18:23 Samuel Wesley Symphony No. 6 in B flat Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9823

05:01:00 00:34:59 Robert Schumann Bunte Blätter Op 99 Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 60893

05:38:00 00:12:20 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Sinfonia in E flat major Rebecca Miller Orch of Age of Enlightenment Signum 395

05:51:00 00:08:28 Joh. Christoph Friedrich Bach Symphony No. 4 in E Dennis Russell Davies Orchestra of St Luke's MusicMast 7062

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:01:00 Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe Rafael Padron, guitar Six Strings 6143460603

06:06:59 Francisco Tárrega: Gran Valse Rafael Padron, guitar Six Strings 6143460603

06:11:42 Alexander Glazunov: Concerto Ballata, for cello & orchestra, Op. 108 Wen-Sinn Yang, cello; Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner Classics 664674

06:34:47 Evaristo Fernandez Blanco: Suite de danzas antiguas Orquesta Filarmónica de Málaga José Luis Temes Verso 2094

07:00:59 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in Eb Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza RCA Victor Red Seal 62661

07:20:45 Amadeo Vives: La Balanguera Maria del Mar Bonet, Voice; Orquesta Sinfónica de Balears "Ciutat de Palma" Salvador Brotons Picap 0885

07:24:28 Traditional Catalan: La dama d'Aragó Maria del Mar Bonet, Voice; Orquesta Sinfónica de Balears "Ciutat de Palma" Salvador Brotons Picap 0885

07:32:38 Lalo Schifrin: Guitar Concerto Juan Carlos Laguna, guitar; London Symphony Orchestra Lalo Schifrin Auvidis 1033

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Antonio Vivaldi: Recorder Concerto in G Major, Op. 10, No. 4, RV 435: Movements 1 & 3 Giovanni Antonini, recorder; Il Giardino Armonico Album: Vivaldi: Concerti di Camera Vol. 1 Teldec 73267 Music: 4:37

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in D Major for Two Violins, Two Cellos, Strings, and Continuo, RV 564 Adam Barnett-Hart, Soovin Kim, solo violins; Aaron Boyd, Arnaud Sussmann, violins; Pierre Lapointe, viola; Keith Robinson, Dmitri Atapine, cellos; Scott Pingel, bass; Gilbert Kalish, harpsichord Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 9:33

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Rodger Reynolds from Ashland, VA Music: 9:16

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Jean-Yves Thibaudet: Satie London/Decca 470290 Music: 3:37

Arnold Bax: Quintet for Oboe and Strings James Austin Smith, oboe; Rolston String Quartet; Geoff Nuttall, conductor The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 17:00

Black History Spotlight: Ignatius Sancho Music: 3:00

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Angela Mitchell

10:03:00 00:01:30 Claudio Monteverdi L'Orfeo: Toccata Myung-Whun Chung St Cecilia Academy Orchestra DeutGram 471566

10:04:00 00:02:14 Claudio Monteverdi L'Orfeo: Moresca Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1001

10:09:00 00:18:23 Samuel Wesley Symphony No. 6 in B flat Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9823

10:30:00 00:08:03 Frédéric Chopin Barcarolle in F sharp major Op 60 Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4793449

10:40:00 00:13:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for Strings in F major Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 45471

10:55:19 00:04:31 Eugene Dede Bees and Bumblebees Reuben Blundell Gowanus Arts Ensemble New Focus 166

11:08:00 00:17:10 Roy Harris Symphony No. 3 Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594

11:28:00 00:08:54 Felix Mendelssohn Prelude & Fugue No. 1 in E minor Op 35 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4830255

11:39:00 00:10:14 Domenico Cimarosa I due Baroni di Rocazzura: Overture Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 572734

11:51:00 00:08:07 Richard Strauss Neapolitan Folk Life from 'Aus Italien" Op 16 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded December 2, 2016 - From the Top returns to Honolulu, Hawaii with a program that features the excellent Hawaii Youth Symphony Orchestra performing a wonderful work inspired by vintage popular music from the islands … We hear this year’s 13-year-old junior winner of the prestigious Menuhin International Violin Competition and perform the music of Prokofiev … and we meet a 15-year-old clarinetist who got his start in the visionary free urban music training programs of Los Angeles

The Hawaii Youth Symphony from Honolulu, HI performs I. Allegro from Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes of Carl Maria von Weber by Paul Hindemith (1895–1963).

12-year-old violinist Yesong Sophie Lee from Seattle, WA performs IV. Allegro con brio from the Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 2 by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

The 4U Ukulele Quartet from Honolulu, HI, perform “Tokada” by Jake Shimabukuro (b.1976).

15-year-old clarinetist Javier Morales-Martinez, originally from Mexico and currently studying in Los Angeles, CA performs Première Rhapsodie by Claude Debussy (1862-1918), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

13-year-old cellist Kevin Song, from Irvine, CA performs “Le Grand Tango” for Cello and Piano by Astor Piazzolla (1921–1992), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

The Hawaii Youth Symphony from Honolulu, HI performs Na Mele Overture by Neil McKay (b. 1924).

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Giacomo Puccini: La Bohème

Conductor: Marco Armiliato

Production: Franco Zeffirelli

Mimì: Sonya Yoncheva, soprano

Rodolfo: Michael Fabiano, tenor

Musette: Susanna Phillips, soprano

Marcello: Lucas Meachem, baritone

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:20:00 00:08:29 Michael W. Balfe The Bohemian Girl: Overture Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68793

16:33:00 00:07:01 William Boyce Symphony No. 4 in F major Op 2 Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761

16:43:00 00:15:15 Earl Wild Variations on Gershwin's 'Someone to Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30090

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Hollywood in Three-Quarter Time

Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Murder on the Orient Express: Waltz (1974)--Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 438685 CD) 3:33

Bernard Herrmann: The Snows of Kilimanjaro: Memory Waltz (1952)--Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 438685 CD) 5:26

Franz Waxman (arr John Mauceri): Hotel Berlin: Cafe Waltzes (1945)--Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 438685 CD) 8:57

Miklós Rózsa (arr Christopher Palmer): Madame Bovary: Waltz (1949)--Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 438685 CD) 4:47

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' Op 314 (1867)--Berlin Philharmonic/Herbert von Karajan (DeutGram 400026 CD) 11:44

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz (1905)--Boston Pops Orchestra/Arthur Fiedler (RCA 68793 CD) 5:43

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Waltz (1876)--Berlin Philharmonic/Mstislav Rostropovich (DeutGram 4795448 CD) 6:46

Henry Mancini: Breakfast at Tiffany's: Moon River (1961)--Henry Mancini Chorus; Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80183 CD) 2:50

Henry Mancini: Charade: Theme (1963)--Henry Mancini Chorus; Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80183 CD) 2:17

Max Steiner (arr John Mauceri): Jezebel: Waltz (1938)--Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 438685 CD) 2:07

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: You’re a Grand Old Flag - In a year in which our country remains bitterly divided, we need this hour of flag waving; it includes a big dose of “1776” plus rare performances by George M. Cohan and Irving Berlin

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:19 00:02:23 Gary Geld-Peter Udell Freedom Donna Theodore, Chip Ford Shenandoah -- Orginal B'way Cast RCA ARL1-1019

18:04:07 00:02:14 George M. Cohan I Want to Hear a Yankee Doodle Tune George M. Cohan Music from the New York Stage: 1890-1920 Pearl GEMM9050

18:06:52 00:00:59 George M. Cohan You're a Grand Old Flag/Over There George M. Cohan Cavalcade of American Music Ariel CAM11

18:07:44 00:01:40 George M. Cohan The Yankee Doodle Boy Jimmy Cagney Yankee Doodle Dandy -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R278210

18:09:19 00:02:30 George M. Cohan Over There/You're a Grand Old Flag Joel Grey George M! -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK3200

18:12:15 00:03:31 Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson How Can You Tell an American? Thomas Hampson, Jerry Hadley Broadway Showstoppers Angel 7777-54586

18:16:10 00:02:48 Mark Sandrich, Jr. Finale from Ben Franklin in Paris Robert Preston Ben Franklin in Paris -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM7-65134

18:18:51 00:02:41 Sherman Edwards Is Anybody There? William Daniels 1776 -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48215

18:22:07 00:04:00 L.Bernstein-A.J. Lerner Take Care of This House June Anderson White House Cantata Deitsche Grammophon 289-463-2

18:26:50 00:02:13 Irving Berlin This Is a Great Country Robert Ryan Mr. President -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48212

18:29:36 00:02:59 Irving Berlin Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor Allyn Ann McClerie Miss Liberty -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48015

18:33:11 00:02:53 Irving Berlin American Eagles Chorus This Is the Army -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way B0000831

18:36:08 00:02:23 Yip Harburg-Burton Lane The Son of a Gun Who Picks On Uncle Sam Burton Lane Yip Harburg Foundation N/A N/A

18:38:49 00:01:38 Harold Arlen-Ira Gershwin-Yip Harburg If That's Propaganda Harold Arlen Ira Gershwin Loves to Rhyme Mark56 Mark721

18:40:27 00:02:57 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg God's Country Harold Arlen Mickey and Judy Rhino R271921

18:44:02 00:01:25 Irving Berlin God Bless America Irving Berlin Irving Sings Berlin Koch Koch7510-2

18:45:23 00:05:59 L.Bernstein-A.J.Lerner To Make Us Proud Thomas Hampson White House Cantata Deutsche Grammophon 289-463-2

18:51:51 00:01:09 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:01:08 George M. Cohan Filler: There's Only One Little Girl for Me Orchestra George M. Cohan: You're a Grand Old Flag New World NW80685

18:54:11 00:02:37 George M. Cohan Filler: The Yankee Doodle Boy Colin Pritchard George M. Cohan: You're a Grand Old Flag New Word NW80685

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:00 00:11:09 Richard Wagner The Flying Dutchman: Overture George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62403

19:16:00 00:38:32 Antonín Dvorák Cello Concerto in B minor Op 104 Czech Philharmonic Jirí Belohlávek Alisa Weilerstein, cello Decca 19765

19:56:00 00:02:57 Isaac Albéniz Minuetto from Piano Sonata No. 5 Op 82 Albert Guinovart, piano Harm Mundi 987007

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Johannes Maria Staud: Stromab (2018)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 9 in D (1910)

21:52:00 00:06:38 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – The Stan Freberg Show Episode 5 (08/11/57)… Amy’s Answering Machine… Arrogant Worm CD (I hope I remember what this is.)… Richard Howland-Bolton presents “From the VHnS”… This Week in the Media

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:00 00:04:23 Auguste Franchomme Nocturne for 2 Cellos Op 14 Louise Dubin, cello; Julia Bruskin, cello Delos 3469

23:06:00 00:11:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 18 Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 4786763

23:19:00 00:19:01 Franz Schubert Molto moderato from Piano Sonata No. 16 Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 89647

23:38:00 00:06:06 Franz Liszt Schubert Song 'Der Müller und der Bach' Jorge Bolet, piano DeutGram 4779525

23:45:00 00:07:00 Joachim Raff Andante from Octet for Strings Op 176 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790

23:53:00 00:03:00 Gabriel Fauré Tristesse Op 6 Mischa Maisky, cello; Daria Hovora, piano DeutGram 457657

23:56:00 00:03:14 Robert Schumann Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei Op 15 Lang Lang, piano DeutGram 4795448