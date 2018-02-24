© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 02-24-2018

Published February 24, 2018 at 5:15 AM EST

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Thomas Wiggins: The Rainstorm John Davis, piano Album: John Davis Plays Blind Tom Newport Classics 85660 Music: 4:32

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 11:02

Jonny Greenwood: Water Australian Chamber Orchestra Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 14:38

Black History Spotlight: Thomas "Blind Tom" Wiggins Music: 3:00

Thomas Wiggins: Sewing Song (Imitation Of A Sewing Machine) John Davis, piano Album: John Davis Plays Blind Tom Newport Classics 85660 Music: 7:04

Thomas Wiggins: Cyclone Galop John Davis, piano Album: John Davis Plays Blind Tom Newport Classics 85660 Music: 6:46

Francois Couperin: Les Rozeaux & L'Atalante Alexandre Tharaud, piano Album: Tic toc choc: Alexandre Tharaud joue Couperin Harmonia Mundi 901956 Music: 4:31

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quartet No. 16 in E-Flat Major, K. 428 Tetzlaff Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, Georgia Music: 25:13

Thomas Ades: Three Studies from Couperin (2006) Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Edward Gardner, conductor Musikkitalo, Helsinki, Finland Music: 13:09

Charlie Chaplin (arr. Bob James): Smile Bob James piano; Nancy Stagnitta, flute Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 4:09

 

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

02:02:00 00:31:35 Vítezslav Novák Slovak Suite Op 32  Libor Pesek Royal Liverpool Philharmonic VirginClas  45251

02:35:00 00:38:32 Antonín Dvorák Cello Concerto in B minor  Op 104 Czech Philharmonic Jirí Belohlávek Alisa Weilerstein, cello Decca  19765

03:18:00 00:41:47 Richard Strauss Aus Italien Op 16  Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca  425941

04:02:00 00:33:33 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No.  2 in C minor  Op 18 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca  440653

04:39:00 00:18:23 Samuel Wesley Symphony No.  6 in B flat  Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos  9823

05:01:00 00:34:59 Robert Schumann Bunte Blätter Op 99   Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony  60893

05:38:00 00:12:20 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Sinfonia in E flat major   Rebecca Miller Orch of Age of Enlightenment Signum  395

05:51:00 00:08:28 Joh. Christoph Friedrich Bach Symphony No.  4 in E  Dennis Russell Davies Orchestra of St Luke's MusicMast  7062

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:01:00 Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe  Rafael Padron, guitar  Six Strings 6143460603

06:06:59 Francisco Tárrega: Gran Valse  Rafael Padron, guitar  Six Strings 6143460603

06:11:42 Alexander Glazunov: Concerto Ballata, for cello & orchestra, Op. 108  Wen-Sinn Yang, cello; Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier  Warner Classics 664674

06:34:47 Evaristo Fernandez Blanco: Suite de danzas antiguas  Orquesta Filarmónica de Málaga  José Luis Temes  Verso 2094

07:00:59 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in Eb  Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra  Luis Haza  RCA Victor Red Seal 62661

07:20:45 Amadeo Vives: La Balanguera  Maria del Mar Bonet, Voice; Orquesta Sinfónica de Balears "Ciutat de Palma"  Salvador Brotons  Picap 0885

07:24:28 Traditional Catalan: La dama d'Aragó  Maria del Mar Bonet, Voice; Orquesta Sinfónica de Balears "Ciutat de Palma"  Salvador Brotons  Picap 0885

07:32:38 Lalo Schifrin: Guitar Concerto  Juan Carlos Laguna, guitar; London Symphony Orchestra  Lalo Schifrin  Auvidis 1033

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Angela Mitchell

10:03:00 00:01:30 Claudio Monteverdi L'Orfeo: Toccata  Myung-Whun Chung St Cecilia Academy Orchestra DeutGram  471566

10:04:00 00:02:14 Claudio Monteverdi L'Orfeo: Moresca  Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik  1001

10:09:00 00:18:23 Samuel Wesley Symphony No.  6 in B flat  Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos  9823

10:30:00 00:08:03 Frédéric Chopin Barcarolle in F sharp major  Op 60   Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram  4793449

10:40:00 00:13:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for Strings in F major   Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato  45471

10:55:19 00:04:31 Eugene Dede        Bees and Bumblebees     Reuben Blundell     Gowanus Arts Ensemble         New Focus  166

11:08:00 00:17:10 Roy Harris Symphony No. 3  Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony  60594

11:28:00 00:08:54 Felix Mendelssohn Prelude & Fugue No.  1 in E minor  Op 35   Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca  4830255

11:39:00 00:10:14 Domenico Cimarosa I due Baroni di Rocazzura: Overture  Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos  572734

11:51:00 00:08:07 Richard Strauss Neapolitan Folk Life from 'Aus Italien" Op 16  Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded December 2, 2016 - From the Top returns to Honolulu, Hawaii with a program that features the excellent Hawaii Youth Symphony Orchestra performing a wonderful work inspired by vintage popular music from the islands … We hear this year’s 13-year-old junior winner of the prestigious Menuhin International Violin Competition and perform the music of Prokofiev … and we meet a 15-year-old clarinetist who got his start in the visionary free urban music training programs of Los Angeles

The Hawaii Youth Symphony from Honolulu, HI performs I. Allegro from Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes of Carl Maria von Weber by Paul Hindemith (1895–1963).

12-year-old violinist Yesong Sophie Lee from Seattle, WA performs IV. Allegro con brio from the Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 2 by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

The 4U Ukulele Quartet from Honolulu, HI, perform “Tokada” by Jake Shimabukuro (b.1976).

15-year-old clarinetist Javier Morales-Martinez, originally from Mexico and currently studying in Los Angeles, CA performs Première Rhapsodie by Claude Debussy (1862-1918), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

13-year-old cellist Kevin Song, from Irvine, CA performs “Le Grand Tango” for Cello and Piano by Astor Piazzolla (1921–1992), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

The Hawaii Youth Symphony from Honolulu, HI performs Na Mele Overture by Neil McKay (b. 1924).

 

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Giacomo Puccini: La Bohème

Conductor: Marco Armiliato

Production: Franco Zeffirelli

Mimì: Sonya Yoncheva, soprano

Rodolfo: Michael Fabiano, tenor

Musette: Susanna Phillips, soprano

Marcello: Lucas Meachem, baritone

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:20:00 00:08:29 Michael W. Balfe The Bohemian Girl: Overture  Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA  68793

16:33:00 00:07:01 William Boyce Symphony No. 4 in F major  Op 2  Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau  436761

16:43:00 00:15:15 Earl Wild Variations on Gershwin's 'Someone to   Joanne Polk, piano Steinway  30090

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Hollywood in Three-Quarter Time

Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Murder on the Orient Express: Waltz (1974)--Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 438685 CD)   3:33

Bernard Herrmann: The Snows of Kilimanjaro: Memory Waltz (1952)--Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 438685 CD)   5:26

Franz Waxman (arr John Mauceri): Hotel Berlin: Cafe Waltzes (1945)--Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 438685 CD)   8:57

Miklós Rózsa (arr Christopher Palmer): Madame Bovary: Waltz (1949)--Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 438685 CD)   4:47

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' Op 314 (1867)--Berlin Philharmonic/Herbert von Karajan (DeutGram 400026 CD)  11:44

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz (1905)--Boston Pops Orchestra/Arthur Fiedler (RCA 68793 CD)   5:43

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Waltz (1876)--Berlin Philharmonic/Mstislav Rostropovich (DeutGram 4795448 CD)   6:46

Henry Mancini: Breakfast at Tiffany's: Moon River (1961)--Henry Mancini Chorus; Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80183 CD)   2:50

Henry Mancini: Charade: Theme (1963)--Henry Mancini Chorus; Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80183 CD)   2:17

Max Steiner (arr John Mauceri): Jezebel: Waltz (1938)--Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 438685 CD)   2:07

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: You’re a Grand Old Flag -  In a year in which our country remains bitterly divided, we need this hour of flag waving; it includes a big dose of “1776” plus rare performances by George M. Cohan and Irving Berlin

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:01:19            00:02:23            Gary Geld-Peter Udell   Freedom           Donna Theodore, Chip Ford       Shenandoah -- Orginal B'way Cast      RCA     ARL1-1019

18:04:07            00:02:14            George M. Cohan          I Want to Hear a Yankee Doodle Tune    George M. Cohan            Music from the New York Stage: 1890-1920        Pearl     GEMM9050

18:06:52            00:00:59            George M. Cohan          You're a Grand Old Flag/Over There       George M. Cohan            Cavalcade of American Music    Ariel      CAM11

18:07:44            00:01:40            George M. Cohan          The Yankee Doodle Boy           Jimmy Cagney  Yankee Doodle Dandy -- Film Soundtrack           Rhino    R278210

18:09:19            00:02:30            George M. Cohan          Over There/You're a Grand Old Flag      Joel Grey            George M! -- Original B'way Cast           Columbia          CK3200

18:12:15            00:03:31            Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson      How Can You Tell an American?            Thomas Hampson, Jerry Hadley Broadway Showstoppers           Angel    7777-54586

18:16:10            00:02:48            Mark Sandrich, Jr.         Finale from Ben Franklin in Paris            Robert Preston  Ben Franklin in Paris -- Original B'way Cast   Angel    ZDM7-65134

18:18:51            00:02:41            Sherman Edwards         Is Anybody There?         William Daniels 1776 -- Original B'way Cast     Sony    SK48215

18:22:07            00:04:00            L.Bernstein-A.J. Lerner  Take Care of This House           June Anderson  White House Cantata Deitsche Grammophon  289-463-2

18:26:50            00:02:13            Irving Berlin       This Is a Great Country  Robert Ryan      Mr. President -- Original B'way Cast        Sony    SK48212

18:29:36            00:02:59            Irving Berlin       Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor  Allyn Ann McClerie        Miss Liberty -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK48015

18:33:11            00:02:53            Irving Berlin       American Eagles           Chorus  This Is the Army -- Original B'way Cast     Decca B'way     B0000831

18:36:08            00:02:23            Yip Harburg-Burton Lane           The Son of a Gun Who Picks On Uncle Sam            Burton Lane      Yip Harburg Foundation N/A       N/A

18:38:49            00:01:38            Harold Arlen-Ira Gershwin-Yip Harburg   If That's Propaganda     Harold Arlen      Ira Gershwin Loves to Rhyme         Mark56 Mark721

18:40:27            00:02:57            Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg           God's Country   Harold Arlen      Mickey and Judy            Rhino    R271921

18:44:02            00:01:25            Irving Berlin       God Bless America        Irving Berlin       Irving Sings Berlin          Koch            Koch7510-2

18:45:23            00:05:59            L.Bernstein-A.J.Lerner    To Make Us Proud        Thomas Hampson         White House Cantata Deutsche Grammophon 289-463-2

18:51:51            00:01:09            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy            Sony    SK60659

18:53:03            00:01:08            George M. Cohan          Filler: There's Only One Little Girl for Me Orchestra            George M. Cohan: You're a Grand Old Flag        New World        NW80685

18:54:11            00:02:37            George M. Cohan          Filler: The Yankee Doodle Boy  Colin Pritchard  George M. Cohan: You're a Grand Old Flag New Word         NW80685

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:00 00:11:09 Richard Wagner The Flying Dutchman: Overture  George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony  62403

19:16:00 00:38:32 Antonín Dvorák Cello Concerto in B minor  Op 104 Czech Philharmonic Jirí Belohlávek Alisa Weilerstein, cello Decca  19765

19:56:00 00:02:57 Isaac Albéniz Minuetto from Piano Sonata No. 5 Op 82   Albert Guinovart, piano Harm Mundi  987007

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Johannes Maria Staud: Stromab (2018)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 9 in D (1910)

21:52:00 00:06:38 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past  Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram  2121

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad The Stan Freberg Show Episode 5 (08/11/57)… Amy’s Answering Machine… Arrogant Worm CD (I hope I remember what this is.)… Richard Howland-Bolton presents “From the VHnS”… This Week in the Media

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:00 00:04:23 Auguste Franchomme Nocturne for 2 Cellos Op 14   Louise Dubin, cello; Julia Bruskin, cello Delos  3469

23:06:00 00:11:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 18 Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca  4786763

23:19:00 00:19:01 Franz Schubert Molto moderato from Piano Sonata No. 16   Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony  89647

23:38:00 00:06:06 Franz Liszt Schubert Song 'Der Müller und der Bach'   Jorge Bolet, piano DeutGram  4779525

23:45:00 00:07:00 Joachim Raff Andante from Octet for Strings Op 176   Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos  8790

23:53:00 00:03:00 Gabriel Fauré Tristesse Op 6   Mischa Maisky, cello; Daria Hovora, piano DeutGram  457657

23:56:00 00:03:14 Robert Schumann Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei Op 15   Lang Lang, piano DeutGram  4795448