Program Guide 02-14-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Elena See

Eric Ewazen: Concerto for Flute and Chamber Orchestra Movement 3 Adagio Marya Martin, flute; Czech Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra; Paul Polivnick, conductor

Anthony DiLorenzo: Anthem of Hope: Houston strong River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Victor Yampolsky, conductor St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX

Bohuslav Martinu: Sonata for Flute, Violin, and Piano, H. 254 Marya Martin, flute; Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Violin Concerto in G Minor, Op. 80: Movements 2 & 3 Philippe Graffin, violin; Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra; Michael Hankinson, conductor

Black History Spotlight: Samuel Coleridge-Taylor

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Act 1, Prologue, Scene Dansante Russian National Orchestra; Mikhail Pletnev, conductor

Richard Strauss (arr. Percy Grainger): "Ramble on the Last Love-duet" from Der Rosenkavalier Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, Bass Hall, Fort Worth, TX

Errol Garner: Misty, Come Together Ebene Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA

Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings in C, Op. 48 Orchestra della Svizzera Italiana; Nicholas Milton, conductor Stelio Molo Auditorium, RSI, Lugano, Switzerland

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

02:01:00 00:09:09 Frederick Delius The Walk to the Paradise Garden John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194

02:11:00 00:32:56 Robert Schumann Piano Sonata No. 1 in F sharp minor Op 11 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290

02:47:00 01:08:17 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Suite Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 453439

04:00:00 00:22:01 Sergei Prokofiev Violin Concerto No. 1 in D major Op 19 Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 59

04:25:00 00:36:25 Leopold Stokowski Symphonic Synthesis from Wagner's José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 570293

05:06:00 00:22:02 Joseph Martin Kraus Symphony in C minor Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553734

05:31:00 00:18:04 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Suite Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87

05:50:00 00:06:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio & Fugue in C minor Andrew Manze English Concert Harm Mundi 907280

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:06:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 5 in B flat major Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus DHM 63970

06:15:00 00:09:28 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' Op 314 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

06:25:00 00:02:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Allegro from Flute Sonata No. 6 Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord; Ann Marie Morgan, cello Delos 3408

06:30:00 00:05:39 Gabriel Fauré Scherzo from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 15 Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 48066

06:40:00 00:03:34 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Folk Dance Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

06:45:00 00:02:11 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Dance with Mandolins Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

06:47:00 00:03:21 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Morning Dance Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

06:52:00 00:02:34 John Dowland Sleep, wayward thoughts La Nef Michael Slattery, tenor Atma 2650

06:55:00 00:02:31 John Philip Sousa March 'Homeward Bound' Loras John Schissel Virginia Grand Military Band WalkFrog 430

07:03:00 00:02:33 Cole Porter Love for Sale Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Fine Arts Brass Klanglogo 1506

07:05:00 00:04:19 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé: Danse général Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 75

07:10:00 00:08:34 Frédéric Chopin Funeral March from Piano Sonata No. 2 Op 35 Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4796018

07:20:00 00:03:08 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella: Waltz Marin Alsop São Paulo Symphony Naxos 573518

07:25:00 00:02:42 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Lady Radnor's Suite: Bourrée William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5068

07:29:00 00:05:14 Bedrich Smetana Polka from String Quartet No. 1 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63151

07:40:00 00:10:18 Hector Berlioz Waverley Overture Op 1 Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra RCA 68790

07:50:00 00:02:33 John Lennon/Paul McCartney And I Love Her Milos Karadaglic, guitar; Chris Hill, double bass Mercury 24425

07:55:00 00:03:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Les Petits riens: Overture Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve 30479

08:07:00 00:06:40 Percy Grainger Ramble on the Last Love Duet in Strauss Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Decca 4815527

08:15:00 00:06:06 Sir William Walton Coronation March 'Crown Imperial' Chicago Symphony Brass CSO Res 9011101

08:25:00 00:03:40 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman New Century Chamber Orch Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn NSS Music 8

08:30:00 00:06:28 Claude Debussy L'isle joyeuse Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139

08:40:00 00:04:08 Gerald Finzi Love's Labour's Lost: Introduction Op 28 William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5101

08:45:00 00:06:49 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in F major Op 10 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 437839

08:55:00 00:04:40 Michael Jackson Billy Jean Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30006

08:59:00 00:03:32 Vangelis Chariots of Fire: Theme Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Randy Kerber, synthesizer Sony 62592

09:08:00 00:15:57 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Love's Labour's Lost: Four Dances Op 167 Andrew Mogrelia Malmö Symphony Orchestra Naxos 572823

09:28:00 00:03:16 Sholom Secunda Bei mir bist du schön Quartet San Francisco ViolinJazz 105

09:35:00 00:03:21 Samuel Barber Commando March Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099

09:40:00 00:04:23 Gian Carlo Menotti Amelia Goes to the Ball: Overture James Conlon Metropolitan Opera Orchestra RCA 61509

09:45:00 00:07:59 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegretto from Symphony No. 7 Op 92 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20081

09:55:00 00:03:18 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Laideronnette, Empress Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80601

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:00 00:02:41 Sir Edward Elgar Salut d'amour Op 12 Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316

10:04:00 00:03:37 Fritz Kreisler Liebesleid Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 449923

10:10:00 00:14:20 Claude Debussy Estampes Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139

10:27:00 00:05:03 Volkmar Andreae Little Suite: Love Scene of Pierrot & Marc Andreae Bournemouth Symphony Guild 7377

10:34:00 00:03:48 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: Four Voltes New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101

10:42:00 00:04:10 William Byrd The Bells Robert Moody Canadian Brass Ensemble OpeningDay 7347

10:48:00 00:02:32 Richard Wagner The Flying Dutchman: Sailors' Chorus Dresden State Orchestra Silvio Varviso Men of; Leipzig Radio Chorus Philips 422410

10:53:00 00:23:44 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor Op 22 Norwegian Radio Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Vadym Kholodenko, piano Harm Mundi 907629

11:17:00 00:06:54 Louise Farrenc Overture No. 2 in E flat major Op 24 Johannes Goritzki NDR Radio Philharmonic CPO 999820

11:27:00 00:08:36 He Zhanhao & Chen Gang Falling in Love from 'The Butterfly Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322

11:49:00 00:07:46 Josef Strauss Waltz 'My Life is Love and Laughter' Op 263 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

11:58:00 00:01:29 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 20 in C minor Op 28 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728

12:06:00 00:11:04 Jean Sibelius Rakastava Op 14 Mario Bernardi CBC Radio Orchestra CBC 5157

12:19:00 00:08:53 Stanislaw Moniuszko The Countess: Overture Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572716

12:30:00 00:04:30 Franz Liszt Liebestraum No. 3 in A flat major Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037

12:39:00 00:05:46 Hubert Bath Love Story: Cornish Rhapsody Fairfax Symphony Orchestra William Hudson Santiago Rodriguez, piano Elan 82268

12:48:00 00:11:55 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade: Finale Op 35 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Daniel Majeske, violin Decca 4787779

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 00:32:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 18 in B flat major Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 4786763

13:36:00 00:15:02 Joseph Martin Kraus Symphony in E minor Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 554777

13:52:00 00:06:48 Joseph Eybler Overture in C minor Op 8 Michael Hofstetter Geneva Chamber Orchestra CPO 777104

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Elena See

Igor Stravinsky: Suite No. 1 London Sinfonietta; Riccardo Chailly, conductor

Igor Stravinsky: Capriccio Roland Pontinen, piano; RTE National Symphony Orchestra; Hakan Hardenberger, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland

Auguste Franchomme (arr. Caitlin Sullivan): Douze Caprices No. 11 & No. 7 Decoda Cello Quartet String Theory at the Hunter, The Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Duston Suits from Loami, IL

Johannes Brahms: Capriccio Op. 116 No. 7 Helene Grimaud, piano

Scott Joplin: Solace Benjamin Loeb, piano International Conducting Workshop and Festival, Tsarsko Selo; Sofia, Bulgaria

Black History Spotlight: Scott Joplin

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Romance Los Angeles Philharmonic; Andre Previn, conductor

Paul Hindemith: Cupid and Psyche (Farnesina) River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Victor Yampolsky, conductor St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX

Camille Saint-Saens: Septet in E-Flat Major for Trumpet, Strings and Piano, Op. 65 Michael Sachs, trumpet; Martin Chalifour, violin; Jun-Ching Lin, violin; Robert Vernon, viola; Mark Kosower, cello; Timothy Pitts, bass; Joanne Pearce Martin, piano Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO

Katie Barrick: Caffeine Smile Spokane String Quartet Spokane Chamber Music Association, Bing Crosby Theater, Spokane, WA

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet (excerpts) Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Teatro Nacional de Cuba, Havana, Cuba

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00 00:04:06 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Minuet Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

16:06:00 00:04:39 Riccardo Zandonai Giulietta e Romeo: Giulietta, son io St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Decca 15463

16:14:00 00:10:37 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude Karl Böhm Bayreuth Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4793449

16:28:00 00:03:38 Nino Rota Romeo and Juliet: Love Theme Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111

16:33:00 00:06:18 Richard Rodgers The King and I: Overture John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932

16:41:00 00:08:15 Peter Tchaikovsky Eugene Onegin: Waltz Semyon Bychkov Berlin Philharmonic Philips 420237

16:52:00 00:03:29 Claude Debussy Estampes: Jardins sous la pluie Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139

16:58:00 00:01:33 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: The Street Awakens Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80597

17:04:00 00:05:50 Johann Strauss Jr Kiss Waltz Op 400 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

17:13:00 00:05:02 Giacomo Puccini La bohème: Che gelida manina Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Marco Armiliato Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Decca 10837

17:18:00 00:04:53 Giacomo Puccini La bohème: Sì, mi chiamano Mimì Orchestra of La Scala Riccardo Chailly Angela Gheorghiu, soprano Decca 466070

17:26:00 00:09:10 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade: The Young Prince & Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Daniel Majeske, violin Decca 4787779

17:40:00 00:04:28 Claude Debussy Rêverie Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 99

17:46:00 00:04:01 Claude Debussy Images, Book 2: Cloches a travers les Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139

17:52:00 00:06:53 Jean Sibelius Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande Op 46 Horst Stein Orch de la Suisse Romande Decca 4785437

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:00 00:16:09 Hector Berlioz Love Scene from 'Roméo et Juliette' Op 17 Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80578

18:26:00 00:03:47 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Gavotte Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

18:33:00 00:03:30 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Madrigal Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

18:38:00 00:13:22 Johan Svendsen Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Op 18 Ole Kristian Ruud Trondheim Symphony Orchestra VirginClas 45128

18:52:00 00:05:49 Hector Berlioz Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 1301

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:19:17 Peter Tchaikovsky Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture Semyon Bychkov Czech Philharmonic Decca 4830656

19:24:00 00:32:51 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 4 in B flat major Op 60 Joshua Bell Academy St. Martin in Fields Sony 549176

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Quire Cleveland - Sing You After Me: Wondrous Rounds & Canons

Round Roots

O virgo splendens Anon. 14th-century Spanish (Llibre vermell)

Munda Maria Anon. 13th-century English (Worcester Fragments)

Sumer is icumen in / Perspice Christicola Anon. 13th-century English (arr. Ross W. Duffin)

Brains & Beauty

Le ray au soleyl Johannes Ciconia (ca.1370–1412)

Missa Prolationum: Agnus dei Johannes Ockeghem (ca.1410–1497)

E Paucis Plures (Many from Few)

Quæ est ista (4 from 1) Antoine de Févin (ca.1470–ca.1512)

Ave sanctissima (6 from 3) Philippe Verdelot (ca.1480–ca.1530)

Nesciens mater (8 from 4) Jean Mouton (1459–1522)

Just Joy

Browning madame Thomas Ravenscroft (ca.1590–ca.1635)

Hey ho, to the greenwood Ravenscroft

Sing we now merrily Ravenscroft

Amazing Answer

Quomodo cantabimus (A1&2 from B1) William Byrd (ca.1540–1623)

Local Links

With humble voice Robert Ramsey (fl.1616–1644)

Orlando was his name Orlando Gibbons (1583–1625)

She weepeth sore William Lawes (1602–1645)

Non nobis, Domine Anon. 17th-century English

Enlightenment Excellence

Miserere mei Henry Purcell (1659–1695)

Canon a 4 voc. perpetuus Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750)

The Singing Club Thomas Arne (1710–1778)

Clerical Classics

When Jesus wept William Billings (1746–1800)

Alleluia (K. 553) Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791)

Benedictus from the Missa Canonica (WoO 18) Johannes Brahms (1833–1897)

Operatic Offering

Mir ist so wunderbar (from Fidelio) Ludwig van Beethoven (1770–1827)

21:10:00 00:25:41 William Byrd Mass for Five Voices Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 106

21:37:00 00:08:16 William Byrd Ne irascaris Domine - Civitas sancti tui Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 106

21:45:00 00:06:50 William Byrd Haec dicit Dominus Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 106

21:51:00 00:03:29 William Byrd Venite exultemus Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 106

21:57:00 00:03:05 William Byrd Earl of Oxford's March Robert Moody Canadian Brass Ensemble OpeningDay 7347

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by soprano Angela Brown

Hogan, arr: He never said a mumblin' word

Hogan, arr: Deep River

Hogan, arr: Walk together children

Hogan, arr: Every time I feel the spirit

Brown/Cooper, arr: City called heaven

Brown/Cooper, arr: Give me Jesus

Brown/Cooper, arr: Round about the mountain

Florence Price, arr: My soul's been anchored in the Lord

Margaret Bonds, arr: Lord, I just can't keep from crying

Margaret Bonds, arr: He's got the whole world in his hands

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:05:52 Dmitri Shostakovich The Gadfly: Romance Op 97 Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553299

23:08:00 00:11:06 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

23:20:00 00:07:39 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Act 3 Prelude Sir Adrian Boult London Philharmonic EMI 62539

23:27:00 00:07:45 Jean Sibelius The Swan of Tuonela Op 22 Hans Rosbaud Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4796018

23:36:00 00:06:20 Frederick Delius Romance Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316

23:42:00 00:03:04 Sir Edward Elgar Salut d'amour Op 12 Basel Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope Daniel Hope, violin; Jacques Ammon, piano DeutGram 4795305

23:45:00 00:07:42 Gerald Finzi Romance in E flat major Op 11 Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9888

23:54:00 00:02:49 Alex North Spartacus: Love Theme Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80600

23:57:00 00:02:14 Peter Warlock Pieds-en-l'air from 'Capriol Suite' José Luis García English Chamber Orchestra Sony 82849