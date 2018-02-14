Program Guide 02-14-2018
00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Elena See
Eric Ewazen: Concerto for Flute and Chamber Orchestra Movement 3 Adagio Marya Martin, flute; Czech Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra; Paul Polivnick, conductor
Anthony DiLorenzo: Anthem of Hope: Houston strong River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Victor Yampolsky, conductor St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX
Bohuslav Martinu: Sonata for Flute, Violin, and Piano, H. 254 Marya Martin, flute; Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Violin Concerto in G Minor, Op. 80: Movements 2 & 3 Philippe Graffin, violin; Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra; Michael Hankinson, conductor
Black History Spotlight: Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Act 1, Prologue, Scene Dansante Russian National Orchestra; Mikhail Pletnev, conductor
Richard Strauss (arr. Percy Grainger): "Ramble on the Last Love-duet" from Der Rosenkavalier Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, Bass Hall, Fort Worth, TX
Errol Garner: Misty, Come Together Ebene Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA
Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings in C, Op. 48 Orchestra della Svizzera Italiana; Nicholas Milton, conductor Stelio Molo Auditorium, RSI, Lugano, Switzerland
02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell
02:01:00 00:09:09 Frederick Delius The Walk to the Paradise Garden John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194
02:11:00 00:32:56 Robert Schumann Piano Sonata No. 1 in F sharp minor Op 11 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290
02:47:00 01:08:17 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Suite Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 453439
04:00:00 00:22:01 Sergei Prokofiev Violin Concerto No. 1 in D major Op 19 Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 59
04:25:00 00:36:25 Leopold Stokowski Symphonic Synthesis from Wagner's José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 570293
05:06:00 00:22:02 Joseph Martin Kraus Symphony in C minor Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553734
05:31:00 00:18:04 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Suite Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87
05:50:00 00:06:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio & Fugue in C minor Andrew Manze English Concert Harm Mundi 907280
06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:06:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 5 in B flat major Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus DHM 63970
06:15:00 00:09:28 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' Op 314 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071
06:25:00 00:02:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Allegro from Flute Sonata No. 6 Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord; Ann Marie Morgan, cello Delos 3408
06:30:00 00:05:39 Gabriel Fauré Scherzo from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 15 Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 48066
06:40:00 00:03:34 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Folk Dance Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
06:45:00 00:02:11 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Dance with Mandolins Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
06:47:00 00:03:21 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Morning Dance Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
06:52:00 00:02:34 John Dowland Sleep, wayward thoughts La Nef Michael Slattery, tenor Atma 2650
06:55:00 00:02:31 John Philip Sousa March 'Homeward Bound' Loras John Schissel Virginia Grand Military Band WalkFrog 430
07:03:00 00:02:33 Cole Porter Love for Sale Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Fine Arts Brass Klanglogo 1506
07:05:00 00:04:19 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé: Danse général Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 75
07:10:00 00:08:34 Frédéric Chopin Funeral March from Piano Sonata No. 2 Op 35 Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4796018
07:20:00 00:03:08 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella: Waltz Marin Alsop São Paulo Symphony Naxos 573518
07:25:00 00:02:42 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Lady Radnor's Suite: Bourrée William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5068
07:29:00 00:05:14 Bedrich Smetana Polka from String Quartet No. 1 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63151
07:40:00 00:10:18 Hector Berlioz Waverley Overture Op 1 Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra RCA 68790
07:50:00 00:02:33 John Lennon/Paul McCartney And I Love Her Milos Karadaglic, guitar; Chris Hill, double bass Mercury 24425
07:55:00 00:03:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Les Petits riens: Overture Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve 30479
08:07:00 00:06:40 Percy Grainger Ramble on the Last Love Duet in Strauss Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Decca 4815527
08:15:00 00:06:06 Sir William Walton Coronation March 'Crown Imperial' Chicago Symphony Brass CSO Res 9011101
08:25:00 00:03:40 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman New Century Chamber Orch Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn NSS Music 8
08:30:00 00:06:28 Claude Debussy L'isle joyeuse Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139
08:40:00 00:04:08 Gerald Finzi Love's Labour's Lost: Introduction Op 28 William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5101
08:45:00 00:06:49 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in F major Op 10 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 437839
08:55:00 00:04:40 Michael Jackson Billy Jean Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30006
08:59:00 00:03:32 Vangelis Chariots of Fire: Theme Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Randy Kerber, synthesizer Sony 62592
09:08:00 00:15:57 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Love's Labour's Lost: Four Dances Op 167 Andrew Mogrelia Malmö Symphony Orchestra Naxos 572823
09:28:00 00:03:16 Sholom Secunda Bei mir bist du schön Quartet San Francisco ViolinJazz 105
09:35:00 00:03:21 Samuel Barber Commando March Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099
09:40:00 00:04:23 Gian Carlo Menotti Amelia Goes to the Ball: Overture James Conlon Metropolitan Opera Orchestra RCA 61509
09:45:00 00:07:59 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegretto from Symphony No. 7 Op 92 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20081
09:55:00 00:03:18 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Laideronnette, Empress Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80601
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:01:00 00:02:41 Sir Edward Elgar Salut d'amour Op 12 Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316
10:04:00 00:03:37 Fritz Kreisler Liebesleid Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 449923
10:10:00 00:14:20 Claude Debussy Estampes Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139
10:27:00 00:05:03 Volkmar Andreae Little Suite: Love Scene of Pierrot & Marc Andreae Bournemouth Symphony Guild 7377
10:34:00 00:03:48 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: Four Voltes New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101
10:42:00 00:04:10 William Byrd The Bells Robert Moody Canadian Brass Ensemble OpeningDay 7347
10:48:00 00:02:32 Richard Wagner The Flying Dutchman: Sailors' Chorus Dresden State Orchestra Silvio Varviso Men of; Leipzig Radio Chorus Philips 422410
10:53:00 00:23:44 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor Op 22 Norwegian Radio Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Vadym Kholodenko, piano Harm Mundi 907629
11:17:00 00:06:54 Louise Farrenc Overture No. 2 in E flat major Op 24 Johannes Goritzki NDR Radio Philharmonic CPO 999820
11:27:00 00:08:36 He Zhanhao & Chen Gang Falling in Love from 'The Butterfly Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322
11:49:00 00:07:46 Josef Strauss Waltz 'My Life is Love and Laughter' Op 263 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601
11:58:00 00:01:29 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 20 in C minor Op 28 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728
12:06:00 00:11:04 Jean Sibelius Rakastava Op 14 Mario Bernardi CBC Radio Orchestra CBC 5157
12:19:00 00:08:53 Stanislaw Moniuszko The Countess: Overture Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572716
12:30:00 00:04:30 Franz Liszt Liebestraum No. 3 in A flat major Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037
12:39:00 00:05:46 Hubert Bath Love Story: Cornish Rhapsody Fairfax Symphony Orchestra William Hudson Santiago Rodriguez, piano Elan 82268
12:48:00 00:11:55 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade: Finale Op 35 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Daniel Majeske, violin Decca 4787779
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:02:00 00:32:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 18 in B flat major Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 4786763
13:36:00 00:15:02 Joseph Martin Kraus Symphony in E minor Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 554777
13:52:00 00:06:48 Joseph Eybler Overture in C minor Op 8 Michael Hofstetter Geneva Chamber Orchestra CPO 777104
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Elena See
Igor Stravinsky: Suite No. 1 London Sinfonietta; Riccardo Chailly, conductor
Igor Stravinsky: Capriccio Roland Pontinen, piano; RTE National Symphony Orchestra; Hakan Hardenberger, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland
Auguste Franchomme (arr. Caitlin Sullivan): Douze Caprices No. 11 & No. 7 Decoda Cello Quartet String Theory at the Hunter, The Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Duston Suits from Loami, IL
Johannes Brahms: Capriccio Op. 116 No. 7 Helene Grimaud, piano
Scott Joplin: Solace Benjamin Loeb, piano International Conducting Workshop and Festival, Tsarsko Selo; Sofia, Bulgaria
Black History Spotlight: Scott Joplin
Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Romance Los Angeles Philharmonic; Andre Previn, conductor
Paul Hindemith: Cupid and Psyche (Farnesina) River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Victor Yampolsky, conductor St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX
Camille Saint-Saens: Septet in E-Flat Major for Trumpet, Strings and Piano, Op. 65 Michael Sachs, trumpet; Martin Chalifour, violin; Jun-Ching Lin, violin; Robert Vernon, viola; Mark Kosower, cello; Timothy Pitts, bass; Joanne Pearce Martin, piano Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO
Katie Barrick: Caffeine Smile Spokane String Quartet Spokane Chamber Music Association, Bing Crosby Theater, Spokane, WA
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet (excerpts) Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Teatro Nacional de Cuba, Havana, Cuba
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
15:58:00 00:04:06 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Minuet Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
16:06:00 00:04:39 Riccardo Zandonai Giulietta e Romeo: Giulietta, son io St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Decca 15463
16:14:00 00:10:37 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude Karl Böhm Bayreuth Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4793449
16:28:00 00:03:38 Nino Rota Romeo and Juliet: Love Theme Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111
16:33:00 00:06:18 Richard Rodgers The King and I: Overture John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932
16:41:00 00:08:15 Peter Tchaikovsky Eugene Onegin: Waltz Semyon Bychkov Berlin Philharmonic Philips 420237
16:52:00 00:03:29 Claude Debussy Estampes: Jardins sous la pluie Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139
16:58:00 00:01:33 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: The Street Awakens Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80597
17:04:00 00:05:50 Johann Strauss Jr Kiss Waltz Op 400 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071
17:13:00 00:05:02 Giacomo Puccini La bohème: Che gelida manina Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Marco Armiliato Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Decca 10837
17:18:00 00:04:53 Giacomo Puccini La bohème: Sì, mi chiamano Mimì Orchestra of La Scala Riccardo Chailly Angela Gheorghiu, soprano Decca 466070
17:26:00 00:09:10 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade: The Young Prince & Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Daniel Majeske, violin Decca 4787779
17:40:00 00:04:28 Claude Debussy Rêverie Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 99
17:46:00 00:04:01 Claude Debussy Images, Book 2: Cloches a travers les Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139
17:52:00 00:06:53 Jean Sibelius Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande Op 46 Horst Stein Orch de la Suisse Romande Decca 4785437
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:08:00 00:16:09 Hector Berlioz Love Scene from 'Roméo et Juliette' Op 17 Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80578
18:26:00 00:03:47 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Gavotte Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
18:33:00 00:03:30 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Madrigal Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
18:38:00 00:13:22 Johan Svendsen Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Op 18 Ole Kristian Ruud Trondheim Symphony Orchestra VirginClas 45128
18:52:00 00:05:49 Hector Berlioz Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 1301
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:19:17 Peter Tchaikovsky Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture Semyon Bychkov Czech Philharmonic Decca 4830656
19:24:00 00:32:51 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 4 in B flat major Op 60 Joshua Bell Academy St. Martin in Fields Sony 549176
20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Quire Cleveland - Sing You After Me: Wondrous Rounds & Canons
Round Roots
O virgo splendens Anon. 14th-century Spanish (Llibre vermell)
Munda Maria Anon. 13th-century English (Worcester Fragments)
Sumer is icumen in / Perspice Christicola Anon. 13th-century English (arr. Ross W. Duffin)
Brains & Beauty
Le ray au soleyl Johannes Ciconia (ca.1370–1412)
Missa Prolationum: Agnus dei Johannes Ockeghem (ca.1410–1497)
E Paucis Plures (Many from Few)
Quæ est ista (4 from 1) Antoine de Févin (ca.1470–ca.1512)
Ave sanctissima (6 from 3) Philippe Verdelot (ca.1480–ca.1530)
Nesciens mater (8 from 4) Jean Mouton (1459–1522)
Just Joy
Browning madame Thomas Ravenscroft (ca.1590–ca.1635)
Hey ho, to the greenwood Ravenscroft
Sing we now merrily Ravenscroft
Amazing Answer
Quomodo cantabimus (A1&2 from B1) William Byrd (ca.1540–1623)
Local Links
With humble voice Robert Ramsey (fl.1616–1644)
Orlando was his name Orlando Gibbons (1583–1625)
She weepeth sore William Lawes (1602–1645)
Non nobis, Domine Anon. 17th-century English
Enlightenment Excellence
Miserere mei Henry Purcell (1659–1695)
Canon a 4 voc. perpetuus Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750)
The Singing Club Thomas Arne (1710–1778)
Clerical Classics
When Jesus wept William Billings (1746–1800)
Alleluia (K. 553) Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791)
Benedictus from the Missa Canonica (WoO 18) Johannes Brahms (1833–1897)
Operatic Offering
Mir ist so wunderbar (from Fidelio) Ludwig van Beethoven (1770–1827)
21:10:00 00:25:41 William Byrd Mass for Five Voices Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 106
21:37:00 00:08:16 William Byrd Ne irascaris Domine - Civitas sancti tui Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 106
21:45:00 00:06:50 William Byrd Haec dicit Dominus Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 106
21:51:00 00:03:29 William Byrd Venite exultemus Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 106
21:57:00 00:03:05 William Byrd Earl of Oxford's March Robert Moody Canadian Brass Ensemble OpeningDay 7347
22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by soprano Angela Brown
Hogan, arr: He never said a mumblin' word
Hogan, arr: Deep River
Hogan, arr: Walk together children
Hogan, arr: Every time I feel the spirit
Brown/Cooper, arr: City called heaven
Brown/Cooper, arr: Give me Jesus
Brown/Cooper, arr: Round about the mountain
Florence Price, arr: My soul's been anchored in the Lord
Margaret Bonds, arr: Lord, I just can't keep from crying
Margaret Bonds, arr: He's got the whole world in his hands
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
23:02:00 00:05:52 Dmitri Shostakovich The Gadfly: Romance Op 97 Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553299
23:08:00 00:11:06 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
23:20:00 00:07:39 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Act 3 Prelude Sir Adrian Boult London Philharmonic EMI 62539
23:27:00 00:07:45 Jean Sibelius The Swan of Tuonela Op 22 Hans Rosbaud Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4796018
23:36:00 00:06:20 Frederick Delius Romance Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316
23:42:00 00:03:04 Sir Edward Elgar Salut d'amour Op 12 Basel Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope Daniel Hope, violin; Jacques Ammon, piano DeutGram 4795305
23:45:00 00:07:42 Gerald Finzi Romance in E flat major Op 11 Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9888
23:54:00 00:02:49 Alex North Spartacus: Love Theme Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80600
23:57:00 00:02:14 Peter Warlock Pieds-en-l'air from 'Capriol Suite' José Luis García English Chamber Orchestra Sony 82849