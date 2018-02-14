© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 02-14-2018

Published February 14, 2018 at 5:15 AM EST

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Elena See

Eric Ewazen: Concerto for Flute and Chamber Orchestra Movement 3 Adagio Marya Martin, flute; Czech Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra; Paul Polivnick, conductor 

Anthony DiLorenzo: Anthem of Hope: Houston strong River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Victor Yampolsky, conductor St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX 

Bohuslav Martinu: Sonata for Flute, Violin, and Piano, H. 254 Marya Martin, flute; Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY 

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Violin Concerto in G Minor, Op. 80: Movements 2 & 3 Philippe Graffin, violin; Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra; Michael Hankinson, conductor 

Black History Spotlight: Samuel Coleridge-Taylor 

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Act 1, Prologue, Scene Dansante Russian National Orchestra; Mikhail Pletnev, conductor 

Richard Strauss (arr. Percy Grainger): "Ramble on the Last Love-duet" from Der Rosenkavalier Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, Bass Hall, Fort Worth, TX 

Errol Garner: Misty, Come Together Ebene Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA 

Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings in C, Op. 48 Orchestra della Svizzera Italiana; Nicholas Milton, conductor Stelio Molo Auditorium, RSI, Lugano, Switzerland 

 

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

02:01:00 00:09:09 Frederick Delius The Walk to the Paradise Garden  John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie  2194

02:11:00 00:32:56 Robert Schumann Piano Sonata No.  1 in F sharp minor  Op 11   Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca  421290

02:47:00 01:08:17 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Suite  Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram  453439

04:00:00 00:22:01 Sergei Prokofiev Violin Concerto No.  1 in D major  Op 19 Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone  59

04:25:00 00:36:25 Leopold Stokowski Symphonic Synthesis from Wagner's  José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos  570293

05:06:00 00:22:02 Joseph Martin Kraus Symphony in C minor   Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos  553734

05:31:00 00:18:04 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Suite  Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference  87

05:50:00 00:06:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio & Fugue in C minor   Andrew Manze English Concert Harm Mundi  907280

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:06:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No.  5 in B flat major   Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus DHM  63970

06:15:00 00:09:28 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' Op 314  Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony  544071

06:25:00 00:02:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Allegro from Flute Sonata No. 6   Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord; Ann Marie Morgan, cello Delos  3408

06:30:00 00:05:39 Gabriel Fauré Scherzo from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 15   Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony  48066

06:40:00 00:03:34 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Folk Dance  Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca  4787779

06:45:00 00:02:11 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Dance with Mandolins  Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca  4787779

06:47:00 00:03:21 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Morning Dance  Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca  4787779

06:52:00 00:02:34 John Dowland Sleep, wayward thoughts La Nef  Michael Slattery, tenor Atma  2650

06:55:00 00:02:31 John Philip Sousa March 'Homeward Bound'  Loras John Schissel Virginia Grand Military Band WalkFrog  430

07:03:00 00:02:33 Cole Porter Love for Sale Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Fine Arts Brass Klanglogo  1506

07:05:00 00:04:19 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé: Danse général Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA  75

07:10:00 00:08:34 Frédéric Chopin Funeral March from Piano Sonata No. 2 Op 35   Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram  4796018

07:20:00 00:03:08 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella: Waltz  Marin Alsop São Paulo Symphony Naxos  573518

07:25:00 00:02:42 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Lady Radnor's Suite: Bourrée  William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus  5068

07:29:00 00:05:14 Bedrich Smetana Polka from String Quartet No. 1  George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony  63151

07:40:00 00:10:18 Hector Berlioz Waverley Overture Op 1  Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra RCA  68790

07:50:00 00:02:33 John Lennon/Paul McCartney And I Love Her   Milos Karadaglic, guitar; Chris Hill, double bass Mercury  24425

07:55:00 00:03:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Les Petits riens: Overture  Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve  30479

08:07:00 00:06:40 Percy Grainger Ramble on the Last Love Duet in Strauss   Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Decca  4815527

08:15:00 00:06:06 Sir William Walton Coronation March 'Crown Imperial'   Chicago Symphony Brass CSO Res  9011101

08:25:00 00:03:40 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman New Century Chamber Orch  Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn NSS Music  8

08:30:00 00:06:28 Claude Debussy L'isle joyeuse   Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion  68139

08:40:00 00:04:08 Gerald Finzi Love's Labour's Lost: Introduction Op 28  William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus  5101

08:45:00 00:06:49 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in F major  Op 10 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram  437839

08:55:00 00:04:40 Michael Jackson Billy Jean   Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway  30006

08:59:00 00:03:32 Vangelis Chariots of Fire: Theme Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Randy Kerber, synthesizer Sony  62592

09:08:00 00:15:57 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Love's Labour's Lost: Four Dances Op 167  Andrew Mogrelia Malmö Symphony Orchestra Naxos  572823

09:28:00 00:03:16 Sholom Secunda Bei mir bist du schön   Quartet San Francisco ViolinJazz  105

09:35:00 00:03:21 Samuel Barber Commando March  Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc  80099

09:40:00 00:04:23 Gian Carlo Menotti Amelia Goes to the Ball: Overture  James Conlon Metropolitan Opera Orchestra RCA  61509

09:45:00 00:07:59 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegretto from Symphony No. 7 Op 92  Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA  20081

09:55:00 00:03:18 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Laideronnette, Empress  Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc  80601

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:00 00:02:41 Sir Edward Elgar Salut d'amour Op 12   Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony  510316

10:04:00 00:03:37 Fritz Kreisler Liebesleid Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram  449923

10:10:00 00:14:20 Claude Debussy Estampes   Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion  68139

10:27:00 00:05:03 Volkmar Andreae Little Suite: Love Scene of Pierrot &  Marc Andreae Bournemouth Symphony Guild  7377

10:34:00 00:03:48 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: Four Voltes   New London Consort l'Oiseau  4759101

10:42:00 00:04:10 William Byrd The Bells  Robert Moody Canadian Brass Ensemble OpeningDay  7347

10:48:00 00:02:32 Richard Wagner The Flying Dutchman: Sailors' Chorus Dresden State Orchestra Silvio Varviso Men of; Leipzig Radio Chorus Philips  422410

10:53:00 00:23:44 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No.  2 in G minor  Op 22 Norwegian Radio Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Vadym Kholodenko, piano Harm Mundi  907629

11:17:00 00:06:54 Louise Farrenc Overture No. 2 in E flat major  Op 24  Johannes Goritzki NDR Radio Philharmonic CPO  999820

11:27:00 00:08:36 He Zhanhao & Chen Gang Falling in Love from 'The Butterfly   Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI  6322

11:49:00 00:07:46 Josef Strauss Waltz 'My Life is Love and Laughter' Op 263  Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca  4782601

11:58:00 00:01:29 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 20 in C minor  Op 28   Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram  4791728

12:06:00 00:11:04 Jean Sibelius Rakastava Op 14  Mario Bernardi CBC Radio Orchestra CBC  5157

12:19:00 00:08:53 Stanislaw Moniuszko The Countess: Overture  Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos  572716

12:30:00 00:04:30 Franz Liszt Liebestraum No.  3 in A flat major    Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler  98037

12:39:00 00:05:46 Hubert Bath Love Story: Cornish Rhapsody Fairfax Symphony Orchestra William Hudson Santiago Rodriguez, piano Elan  82268

12:48:00 00:11:55 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade: Finale Op 35 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Daniel Majeske, violin Decca  4787779

 

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 00:32:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 18 in B flat major  Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca  4786763

13:36:00 00:15:02 Joseph Martin Kraus Symphony in E minor   Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos  554777

13:52:00 00:06:48 Joseph Eybler Overture in C minor  Op 8  Michael Hofstetter Geneva Chamber Orchestra CPO  777104

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Elena See

Igor Stravinsky: Suite No. 1 London Sinfonietta; Riccardo Chailly, conductor  

Igor Stravinsky: Capriccio Roland Pontinen, piano; RTE National Symphony Orchestra; Hakan Hardenberger, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland 

Auguste Franchomme (arr. Caitlin Sullivan): Douze Caprices No. 11 & No. 7 Decoda Cello Quartet String Theory at the Hunter, The Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN 

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Duston Suits from Loami, IL 

Johannes Brahms: Capriccio Op. 116 No. 7 Helene Grimaud, piano  

Scott Joplin: Solace Benjamin Loeb, piano International Conducting Workshop and Festival, Tsarsko Selo; Sofia, Bulgaria 

Black History Spotlight: Scott Joplin 

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Romance Los Angeles Philharmonic; Andre Previn, conductor 

Paul Hindemith: Cupid and Psyche (Farnesina) River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Victor Yampolsky, conductor St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX 

Camille Saint-Saens: Septet in E-Flat Major for Trumpet, Strings and Piano, Op. 65 Michael Sachs, trumpet; Martin Chalifour, violin; Jun-Ching Lin, violin; Robert Vernon, viola; Mark Kosower, cello; Timothy Pitts, bass; Joanne Pearce Martin, piano Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO 

Katie Barrick: Caffeine Smile Spokane String Quartet Spokane Chamber Music Association, Bing Crosby Theater, Spokane, WA 

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet (excerpts) Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Teatro Nacional de Cuba, Havana, Cuba 

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00 00:04:06 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Minuet  Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca  4787779

16:06:00 00:04:39 Riccardo Zandonai Giulietta e Romeo: Giulietta, son io St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Decca  15463

16:14:00 00:10:37 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude  Karl Böhm Bayreuth Festival Orchestra DeutGram  4793449

16:28:00 00:03:38 Nino Rota Romeo and Juliet: Love Theme  Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos  572111

16:33:00 00:06:18 Richard Rodgers The King and I: Overture  John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips  434932

16:41:00 00:08:15 Peter Tchaikovsky Eugene Onegin: Waltz  Semyon Bychkov Berlin Philharmonic Philips  420237

16:52:00 00:03:29 Claude Debussy Estampes: Jardins sous la pluie   Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion  68139

16:58:00 00:01:33 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: The Street Awakens  Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc  80597

17:04:00 00:05:50 Johann Strauss Jr Kiss Waltz Op 400  Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony  544071

17:13:00 00:05:02 Giacomo Puccini La bohème: Che gelida manina Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Marco Armiliato Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Decca  10837

17:18:00 00:04:53 Giacomo Puccini La bohème: Sì, mi chiamano Mimì Orchestra of La Scala Riccardo Chailly Angela Gheorghiu, soprano Decca  466070

17:26:00 00:09:10 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade: The Young Prince & Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Daniel Majeske, violin Decca  4787779

17:40:00 00:04:28 Claude Debussy Rêverie  Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference  99

17:46:00 00:04:01 Claude Debussy Images, Book 2: Cloches a travers les   Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion  68139

17:52:00 00:06:53 Jean Sibelius Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande Op 46  Horst Stein Orch de la Suisse Romande Decca  4785437

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:00 00:16:09 Hector Berlioz Love Scene from 'Roméo et Juliette' Op 17  Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc  80578

18:26:00 00:03:47 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Gavotte  Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca  4787779

18:33:00 00:03:30 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Madrigal  Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca  4787779

18:38:00 00:13:22 Johan Svendsen Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Op 18  Ole Kristian Ruud Trondheim Symphony Orchestra VirginClas  45128

18:52:00 00:05:49 Hector Berlioz Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo  Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram  1301

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:19:17 Peter Tchaikovsky Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture  Semyon Bychkov Czech Philharmonic Decca  4830656

19:24:00 00:32:51 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No.  4 in B flat major  Op 60  Joshua Bell Academy St. Martin in Fields Sony  549176

 

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Quire Cleveland - Sing You After Me: Wondrous Rounds & Canons

Round Roots

O virgo splendens Anon. 14th-century Spanish (Llibre vermell)

Munda Maria Anon. 13th-century English (Worcester Fragments)

Sumer is icumen in / Perspice Christicola Anon. 13th-century English (arr. Ross W. Duffin)

Brains & Beauty

Le ray au soleyl Johannes Ciconia (ca.1370–1412)

Missa Prolationum: Agnus dei Johannes Ockeghem (ca.1410–1497)

E Paucis Plures (Many from Few)

Quæ est ista (4 from 1) Antoine de Févin (ca.1470–ca.1512)

Ave sanctissima (6 from 3) Philippe Verdelot (ca.1480–ca.1530)

Nesciens mater (8 from 4) Jean Mouton (1459–1522)

Just Joy

Browning madame Thomas Ravenscroft (ca.1590–ca.1635)

Hey ho, to the greenwood Ravenscroft

Sing we now merrily Ravenscroft

Amazing Answer

Quomodo cantabimus (A1&2 from B1) William Byrd (ca.1540–1623)

Local Links

With humble voice Robert Ramsey (fl.1616–1644)

Orlando was his name Orlando Gibbons (1583–1625)

She weepeth sore William Lawes (1602–1645)

Non nobis, Domine Anon. 17th-century English

Enlightenment Excellence

Miserere mei Henry Purcell (1659–1695)

Canon a 4 voc. perpetuus Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750)

The Singing Club Thomas Arne (1710–1778)

Clerical Classics

When Jesus wept William Billings (1746–1800)

Alleluia (K. 553) Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791)

Benedictus from the Missa Canonica (WoO 18) Johannes Brahms (1833–1897)

Operatic Offering

Mir ist so wunderbar (from Fidelio) Ludwig van Beethoven (1770–1827)

 

21:10:00 00:25:41 William Byrd Mass for Five Voices  Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire  106

21:37:00 00:08:16 William Byrd Ne irascaris Domine - Civitas sancti tui  Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire  106

21:45:00 00:06:50 William Byrd Haec dicit Dominus  Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire  106

21:51:00 00:03:29 William Byrd Venite exultemus  Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire  106

21:57:00 00:03:05 William Byrd Earl of Oxford's March  Robert Moody Canadian Brass Ensemble OpeningDay  7347

 

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by soprano Angela Brown

Hogan, arr: He never said a mumblin' word

Hogan, arr: Deep River

Hogan, arr: Walk together children

Hogan, arr: Every time I feel the spirit

Brown/Cooper, arr: City called heaven

Brown/Cooper, arr: Give me Jesus

Brown/Cooper, arr: Round about the mountain

Florence Price, arr: My soul's been anchored in the Lord

Margaret Bonds, arr: Lord, I just can't keep from crying

Margaret Bonds, arr: He's got the whole world in his hands

 

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:05:52 Dmitri Shostakovich The Gadfly: Romance Op 97  Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos  553299

23:08:00 00:11:06 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene  Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca  4787779

23:20:00 00:07:39 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Act 3 Prelude  Sir Adrian Boult London Philharmonic EMI  62539

23:27:00 00:07:45 Jean Sibelius The Swan of Tuonela Op 22  Hans Rosbaud Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram  4796018

23:36:00 00:06:20 Frederick Delius Romance   Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony  510316

23:42:00 00:03:04 Sir Edward Elgar Salut d'amour Op 12 Basel Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope Daniel Hope, violin; Jacques Ammon, piano DeutGram  4795305

23:45:00 00:07:42 Gerald Finzi Romance in E flat major  Op 11  Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos  9888

23:54:00 00:02:49 Alex North Spartacus: Love Theme  Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc  80600

23:57:00 00:02:14 Peter Warlock Pieds-en-l'air from 'Capriol Suite'  José Luis García English Chamber Orchestra Sony  82849