Program Guide 02-12-2018

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: CIM Live, recorded October 6 2017 in Mixon Hall - An American in Paris

Cameron Alan-Lee, violin, student artist; Isabelle Durrenberger, violin, student artist; Charles Gleason, violin, student artist; Beatrice Hsieh, violin, student artist; James Thompson, violin, student artist; Adèle Ginestet, viola, student artist; Eva Kennedy, viola, student artist; Daniel Blumhard, cello, student artist; Wei-An Hung, cello, student artist; Hannah Moses, cello, student artist; Michael Zogaib, double bass, student artist; Zachary West, clarinet, student artist; David Burrough, bassoon, student artist; Alex Tuchman, piano, student artist; Grace Roepke, harp, student artist; Annie Fullard, violin; ; Eric Wong, viola

Claude Debussy: Danse sacrée et Danse profane for Harp and Strings

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring Suite for 13 Instruments (1944)

César Franck: Piano Quintet in F minor

01:22:00 00:34:49 Antonín Dvorák Piano Quartet No. 2 in E flat major Op 87

Wu Han, piano; Erin Keefe, violin; Beth Guterman, viola; David Finckel, cello CMS Studio 82503

01:58:00 00:01:39 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 4 in E minor Op 28

Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594

04:22:00 00:29:31 Robert Russell Bennett Abraham Lincoln: A Likeness in Symphony

William Stromberg Moscow Symphony Naxos 559004

04:54:00 00:28:05 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 32 in C minor Op 111

Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80715

05:25:00 00:12:09 John Knowles Paine Poseidon and Amphitrite Op 44

JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559748

05:42:00 00:10:00 Jack Gallagher Diversions Overture

JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Naxos 559652

05:54:00 00:06:05 Jean-Philippe Rameau Dardanus: Chaconne

Les Délices Délices 2013

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:04:39 Tomás Luis de Victoria Ave Maria

Ralph Allwood Rodolfus Choir BBC 326

06:15:00 00:07:31 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 5 Op 67

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 373715

06:25:00 00:05:21 Claude Debussy Estampes: La soirée dans Grenade

Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139

06:30:00 00:02:52 Johann Strauss Jr Polka 'Thunder and Lightning' Op 324

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003

06:40:00 00:08:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 20

Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 15498

06:50:00 00:04:01 Friedrich Kuhlau The Robber's Castle: Overture

Michael Schonwandt Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9648

06:53:00 00:03:18 Jules Mouquet Suite for Winds: Scherzo

Robert J. Ambrose Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany 1127

06:55:00 00:02:25 Jaime Teixidor Pasodoble 'Amparita Roca'

Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7504

07:03:00 00:06:19 Gabriel Fauré Pavane Op 50

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

07:10:00 00:02:09 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 4: Gigue

Andrés Díaz, cello Azica 71252

07:15:00 00:06:39 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Poisoned Kiss: Overture

George Hurst Bournemouth Sinfonietta Chandos 2419

07:25:00 00:02:56 Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue à la gigue in G major

Leonard Slatkin BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9835

07:25:00 00:01:44 Peter Tchaikovsky Mozartiana Suite: Gigue Op 61

Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8777

07:29:00 00:03:03 Jacques Ibert Waltz from 'Divertissement'

Paavo Järvi Tapiola Sinfonietta Bis 630

07:32:00 00:02:10 Anthony Holborne Almaine 'The Night Watch'

Jordi Savall Hespèrion XXI AliaVox 9813

07:40:00 00:10:28 Gian-Francesco Malipiero Four Inventions

Peter Maag Filarmonia Veneta MarcoPolo 223397

07:50:00 00:04:50 Antonín Dvorák Finale from Violin Sonata Op 57

Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano DeutGram 449820

07:55:00 00:02:17 Elmer Bernstein National Geographic: Theme

Harry Rabinowitz United Kingdom Symphony RCA 60470

08:07:00 00:05:57 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 in A minor

Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525

08:15:00 00:09:30 Friedrich Witt Minuet & Finale from 'Jena' Symphony

Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 572089

08:25:00 00:04:57 François Martin Aria I & II from Cello Sonata Op 2

Chamber Ensemble Juliana Soltis, cello Acis 72276

08:30:00 00:04:01 Claude Debussy Images, Book 2: Cloches a travers

Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139

08:40:00 00:09:05 Paul Turok Variations on an American Song Op 20

Leonard Slatkin Nashville Symphony Naxos 559373

08:50:00 00:05:33 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 5

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord; Michael Lynn, flute; Cynthia Roberts, violin Avie 2207

08:55:00 00:05:29 Miklós Rózsa Ivanhoe: Overture

Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81269

09:08:00 00:15:00 Aaron Copland A Lincoln Portrait

Los Angeles Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Gregory Peck, narrator Decca 4785437

09:26:00 00:02:33 Harry Warren An Affair to Remember: Our Love Affair

Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347

09:31:00 00:06:12 Robert Schumann Symphonic Etudes: Finale Op 13

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770

09:44:00 00:02:46 Orlando Gibbons Hosanna to the Son of David

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807555

09:49:00 00:04:36 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto for Strings in B flat major Op 5

Simon Standage Collegium Musicum 90 Chandos 663

09:55:00 00:03:04 Aaron Copland The Red Pony: Happy Ending

John Morris Russell Cincinnati Pops Orchestra FanfareCin 4

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:02:32 Eugène Bozza Scherzo for Winds Op 48

Scandinavian Wind Quintet Members of Paula 58

10:04:00 00:04:28 Alexander Zemlinsky Humoreske for Winds

Berlin Philharmonic Wind Qnt Bis 612

10:10:00 00:11:11 George Frederick McKay A Lincoln Tribute 'To a Liberator'

Leonard Slatkin Nashville Symphony Naxos 559373

10:24:00 00:06:01 Cécile Chaminade Etude romantique Op 132

Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30037

10:31:00 00:04:05 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto alla rustica in G major

Adrian Chandler La Serenissima Avie 2371

10:38:00 00:04:22 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in G major

Yundi, piano DeutGram 6090

11:09:00 00:08:58 Thomas Canning Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80462

11:19:00 00:08:04 Peter Tchaikovsky Waltz from Symphony No. 6 Op 74

Evgeny Mravinsky Leningrad Philharmonic DeutGram 4796018

11:30:00 00:08:09 Ludwig Spohr Adagio from Nonet Op 31

Vienna-Berlin Ensemble Gerhart Hetzel, violin; Wolfram Christ, viola; Georg Faust, cello; Alois Posch, double bass DeutGram 427640

11:40:00 00:07:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony in D

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus DHM 75736

12:07:00 00:11:06 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Tales from the Vienna Woods' Op 325

Willi Boskovsky Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

12:20:00 00:10:07 Alexander Glazunov Mazurka-Obéreque in D major

Abbey Road Ensemble Lawrence Foster Itzhak Perlman, violin EMI 55475

12:32:00 00:04:13 Claude Debussy La plus que lente

Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139

12:39:00 00:06:28 Claude Debussy L'isle joyeuse

Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:29:31 Robert Russell Bennett Abraham Lincoln: A Likeness in Symphony

William Stromberg Moscow Symphony Naxos 559004

13:32:00 00:16:25 William Grant Still Wood Notes

John Jeter Fort Smith Symphony Naxos 559676

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Jade Simmons

Germaine Tailleferre: Sonata No. 2: Movement 2 Adagietto

Ransom Wilson, flute; Christopher O'Riley, piano

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Three Trumpets in D

Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Richard Watkins, horn; Lukas Christinat, horn International Horn Festival Symphony Orchestra; Philippe Bach, conductor Aula Cher, Sarnen, Switzerland

Germaine Tailleferre: Harp Sonata (1953): Movement 2. Lento

Sophie Baird-Daniel, harp 98.1 KING FM Northwest Focus Live, KING FM Studios, Seattle, WA

Eileen Ivers: Bygone Days

Michael Newman, guitar; Laura Oltman, guitar Mannes School of Music, Ernst C. Stiefel Concert Hall, New York, NY

R. Nathaniel Dett: The Ordering of Moses (excerpts)

Donnie Ray Albert, baritone; Latonia Moore, soprano; Ronnita Nicole Miller, mezzo soprano; Rodrick Dixon, tenor May Festival Chorus and Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; James Conlon, conductor

Black History Spotlight: R. Nathaniel Dett

Erwin Schulhoff: Alla Tango Milonga

Mira Wang, Colin Jacobsen, violins; Nicholas Cords, viola; Jan Vogler, cello

Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre: Trio Sonata No. 4 in C minor Sonnambula

Jude Ziliak and Toma Iliev, violins; Amy Domingues, bass viol; James Kennerley, harpsichord; Elizabeth Weinfield, Artistic Director Baruch Performing Arts Center, Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY

Maurice Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin

Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Edward Gardner, conductor Musikkitalo, Helsinki, Finland

Erwin Schulhoff: Sonata for alto saxophone & piano "Hot Sonata"

Sean Meyers, alto saxophone; Teodora Adzharova, piano Summer Chamber Music in Roland Park, Roland Park Presbyterian Church, Baltimore, MD

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00 00:04:30 Stephen Foster Hard Times Come Again No More

Thomas Hampson, baritone; Craig Rutenberg, piano THM 5432

16:07:00 00:01:37 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 1: Simple

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310

16:11:00 00:13:15 Claude Debussy Images, Book 2

Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139

16:28:00 00:05:46 John Williams Lincoln: Freedom's Call

City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1398

16:36:00 00:03:06 Scott Joplin The Ragtime Dance

Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948

16:41:00 00:06:45 Roy Harris Overture 'When Johnny Comes Marching Home'

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3140

16:51:00 00:02:54 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: Golliwog's Cakewalk

Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139

16:56:00 00:02:52 René Clausen Set Me as a Seal

Charles Bruffy Kansas City Chorale Chandos 5105

17:04:00 00:06:02 Peter Boyer Scherzo/Dance from Symphony No. 1

Peter Boyer London Philharmonic Naxos 559769

17:10:00 00:13:26 Michael Daugherty Mount Rushmore: Abraham Lincoln

Pacific Symphony Carl St. Clair Pacific Chorale Naxos 559749

17:26:00 00:08:39 Sir Malcolm Arnold Four Scottish Dances Op 59

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68901

17:40:00 00:04:52 Morton Gould Spirituals for Strings: Were You There?

Kenneth Klein London Philharmonic Strings Albany 1058

17:47:00 00:02:51 Anonymous Spiritual 'Ezekiel Saw de Wheel'

Anton Armstrong St. Olaf Choir St.Olaf 2159

17:52:00 00:07:10 Giuseppe Verdi Nabucco: Overture

Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 68468

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:17:39 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue

MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Kristjan Järvi Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 503245

18:28:00 00:03:43 Franz Schubert Scherzo from Piano Quintet

Emanuel Ax, piano; Pamela Frank, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Edgar Meyer, double bass; Rebecca Young, viola Sony 61964

18:34:00 00:02:44 Alexandre Desplat Le plus bel âge: Theme

Traffic Quintet Alain Planès, piano Mercury 481217

18:38:00 00:14:20 Claude Debussy Estampes

Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139

18:56:00 00:02:30 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Keyboard Concerto No. 3

Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67308

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:23:40 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants Op 22

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

19:27:00 00:28:49 Juan Arriaga Symphony in D major

Jordi Savall Le Concert des Nations Astrée 8532

19:57:00 00:01:17 Georg Philipp Telemann Water Music Suite: Harlequinade

Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 413788

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:00 00:15:25 David Diamond This Sacred Ground

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Erich Parce, baritone; Seattle Symphony Chorale; Seattle Girls' Choir; Northwest Boychoir Naxos 559156

20:18:00 00:23:22 Josef Suk Fantasy in G minor Op 24

Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Michael Ludwig, violin Naxos 572323

20:43:00 00:16:01 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 25 in G major

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9352

21:03:00 00:14:45 Claude Debussy Images, Book 1

Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139

21:20:00 00:01:59 Charles Tomlinson Griffes The Night Winds Op 5

Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037

21:24:00 00:16:40 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue

Baltimore Symphony Marin Alsop Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 14091

21:43:00 00:07:06 Felix Mendelssohn Die Heimkehr aus der Fremde: Overture Op 89

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770

21:52:00 00:37:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart String Quintet No. 3 in C major

Tokyo String Quartet Pinchas Zukerman, viola RCA 60940

22:31:00 00:15:18 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 1 in D flat major Op 10

BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10802

22:44:00 00:04:01 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Russian Dance

Royal Philharmonic Barry Wordsworth Janine Jansen, violin Decca 475011

22:48:00 00:10:38 Sir Edward Elgar Serenade for Strings in E minor Op 20

Conrad van Alphen Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80623

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:11:24 Gabriel Fauré Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 2 Op 45

Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 48066

23:13:00 00:08:50 Maurice Ravel Très lent from String Quartet in F major

Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus 1304

23:24:00 00:16:12 Ralph Vaughan Williams Lento from Symphony No. 2

Richard Hickox London Symphony Chandos 9902

23:42:00 00:05:11 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Symphony No. 102

Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Linn 426

23:47:00 00:07:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27

Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 15498

23:56:00 00:02:38 Johann Sebastian Bach Siciliano from Violin Sonata No. 4

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572050

23:56:00 00:03:05 Albert Périlhou La vierge à la crèche

La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8730