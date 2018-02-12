© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 02-12-2018

Published February 12, 2018 at 5:15 AM EST

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: CIM Live, recorded October 6 2017 in Mixon Hall - An American in Paris

Cameron Alan-Lee, violin, student artist; Isabelle Durrenberger, violin, student artist; Charles Gleason, violin, student artist; Beatrice Hsieh, violin, student artist; James Thompson, violin, student artist; Adèle Ginestet, viola, student artist; Eva Kennedy, viola, student artist; Daniel Blumhard, cello, student artist; Wei-An Hung, cello, student artist; Hannah Moses, cello, student artist; Michael Zogaib, double bass, student artist; Zachary West, clarinet, student artist; David Burrough, bassoon, student artist; Alex Tuchman, piano, student artist; Grace Roepke, harp, student artist; Annie Fullard, violin; ; Eric Wong, viola

Claude Debussy: Danse sacrée et Danse profane for Harp and Strings

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring Suite for 13 Instruments (1944)

César Franck: Piano Quintet in F minor

01:22:00    00:34:49    Antonín Dvorák    Piano Quartet No. 2 in E flat major  Op 87            
Wu Han, piano; Erin Keefe, violin; Beth Guterman, viola; David Finckel, cello    CMS Studio     82503

01:58:00    00:01:39    Frédéric Chopin    Prelude No. 4 in E minor  Op 28            
Daniil Trifonov, piano    DeutGram     4791728

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

04:02:00    00:17:10    Roy Harris    Symphony No. 3        
Leonard Bernstein    New York Philharmonic    Sony     60594

04:22:00    00:29:31    Robert Russell Bennett    Abraham Lincoln: A Likeness in Symphony        
William Stromberg    Moscow Symphony    Naxos     559004

04:54:00    00:28:05    Ludwig van Beethoven    Piano Sonata No. 32 in C minor  Op 111            
Simone Dinnerstein, piano    Telarc     80715

05:25:00    00:12:09    John Knowles Paine    Poseidon and Amphitrite Op 44        
JoAnn Falletta    Ulster Orchestra    Naxos     559748

05:42:00    00:10:00    Jack Gallagher    Diversions Overture        
JoAnn Falletta    London Symphony    Naxos     559652

05:54:00    00:06:05    Jean-Philippe Rameau    Dardanus: Chaconne            
Les Délices    Délices     2013

 

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00    00:04:39    Tomás Luis de Victoria    Ave Maria        
Ralph Allwood    Rodolfus Choir    BBC     326

06:15:00    00:07:31    Ludwig van Beethoven    Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 5 Op 67        
George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    Sony     373715

06:25:00    00:05:21    Claude Debussy    Estampes: La soirée dans Grenade            
Stephen Hough, piano    Hyperion     68139

06:30:00    00:02:52    Johann Strauss Jr    Polka 'Thunder and Lightning' Op 324        
Franz Welser-Möst    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     2003

06:40:00    00:08:28    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 20    
Cleveland Orchestra    Mitsuko Uchida    Mitsuko Uchida, piano    Decca     15498

06:50:00    00:04:01    Friedrich Kuhlau    The Robber's Castle: Overture        
Michael Schonwandt    Danish National Radio Sym    Chandos     9648

06:53:00    00:03:18    Jules Mouquet    Suite for Winds: Scherzo        
Robert J. Ambrose    Atlanta Chamber Winds    Albany     1127

06:55:00    00:02:25    Jaime Teixidor    Pasodoble 'Amparita Roca'        
Frederick Fennell    Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra    Brain     7504

07:03:00    00:06:19    Gabriel Fauré    Pavane Op 50        
Michael Tilson Thomas    San Francisco Symphony    SF Sym     60

07:10:00    00:02:09    Johann Sebastian Bach    Cello Suite No.  4: Gigue            
Andrés Díaz, cello    Azica     71252

07:15:00    00:06:39    Ralph Vaughan Williams    The Poisoned Kiss: Overture        
George Hurst    Bournemouth Sinfonietta    Chandos     2419

07:25:00    00:02:56    Johann Sebastian Bach    Fugue à la gigue in G major         
Leonard Slatkin    BBC Philharmonic    Chandos     9835

07:25:00    00:01:44    Peter Tchaikovsky    Mozartiana Suite: Gigue Op 61        
Neeme Järvi    Philharmonia Orchestra    Chandos     8777

07:29:00    00:03:03    Jacques Ibert    Waltz from 'Divertissement'        
Paavo Järvi    Tapiola Sinfonietta    Bis     630

07:32:00    00:02:10    Anthony Holborne    Almaine 'The Night Watch'        
Jordi Savall    Hespèrion XXI    AliaVox     9813

07:40:00    00:10:28    Gian-Francesco Malipiero    Four Inventions        
Peter Maag    Filarmonia Veneta    MarcoPolo     223397

07:50:00    00:04:50    Antonín Dvorák    Finale from Violin Sonata Op 57            
Gil Shaham, violin; Orli Shaham, piano    DeutGram     449820

07:55:00    00:02:17    Elmer Bernstein    National Geographic: Theme        
Harry Rabinowitz    United Kingdom Symphony    RCA     60470

08:07:00    00:05:57    Franz Liszt    Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 in A minor             
Roberto Szidon, piano    DeutGram     4779525

08:15:00    00:09:30    Friedrich Witt    Minuet & Finale from 'Jena' Symphony        
Patrick Gallois    Sinfonia Finlandia    Naxos     572089

08:25:00    00:04:57    François Martin    Aria I & II from Cello Sonata Op 2    
Chamber Ensemble        Juliana Soltis, cello    Acis     72276

08:30:00    00:04:01    Claude Debussy    Images, Book 2: Cloches a travers        
Stephen Hough, piano    Hyperion     68139

08:40:00    00:09:05    Paul Turok    Variations on an American Song Op 20        
Leonard Slatkin    Nashville Symphony    Naxos     559373

08:50:00    00:05:33    Johann Sebastian Bach    Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 5    
Apollo's Fire    Jeannette Sorrell    Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord; Michael Lynn, flute; Cynthia Roberts, violin    Avie     2207

08:55:00    00:05:29    Miklós Rózsa    Ivanhoe: Overture        
Charles Gerhardt    National Philharmonic    RCA     81269

09:08:00    00:15:00    Aaron Copland    A Lincoln Portrait    
Los Angeles Philharmonic    Zubin Mehta    Gregory Peck, narrator    Decca     4785437

09:26:00    00:02:33    Harry Warren    An Affair to Remember: Our Love Affair            
Richard Glazier, piano    Centaur     3347

09:31:00    00:06:12    Robert Schumann    Symphonic Etudes: Finale Op 13        
Gerard Schwarz    Seattle Symphony    Naxos     572770

09:44:00    00:02:46    Orlando Gibbons    Hosanna to the Son of David            
Stile Antico    Harm Mundi     807555

09:49:00    00:04:36    Tomaso Albinoni    Concerto for Strings in B flat major  Op 5        
Simon Standage    Collegium Musicum 90    Chandos     663

09:55:00    00:03:04    Aaron Copland    The Red Pony: Happy Ending        
John Morris Russell    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    FanfareCin     4

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:00    00:02:32    Eugène Bozza    Scherzo for Winds Op 48    
Scandinavian Wind Quintet        Members of    Paula     58

10:04:00    00:04:28    Alexander Zemlinsky    Humoreske for Winds            
Berlin Philharmonic Wind Qnt    Bis     612

10:10:00    00:11:11    George Frederick McKay    A Lincoln Tribute 'To a Liberator'        
Leonard Slatkin    Nashville Symphony    Naxos     559373

10:24:00    00:06:01    Cécile Chaminade    Etude romantique Op 132            
Joanne Polk, piano    Steinway     30037

10:31:00    00:04:05    Antonio Vivaldi    Concerto alla rustica in G major         
Adrian Chandler    La Serenissima    Avie     2371

10:38:00    00:04:22    Domenico Scarlatti    Sonata in G major             
Yundi, piano    DeutGram     6090

10:51:00    00:17:10    Roy Harris    Symphony No. 3        
Leonard Bernstein    New York Philharmonic    Sony     60594

11:09:00    00:08:58    Thomas Canning    Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan        
Jesús López-Cobos    Cincinnati Symphony    Telarc     80462

11:19:00    00:08:04    Peter Tchaikovsky    Waltz from Symphony No.  6 Op 74        
Evgeny Mravinsky    Leningrad Philharmonic    DeutGram     4796018

11:30:00    00:08:09    Ludwig Spohr    Adagio from Nonet Op 31
Vienna-Berlin Ensemble        Gerhart Hetzel, violin; Wolfram Christ, viola; Georg Faust, cello; Alois Posch, double bass    DeutGram     427640

11:40:00    00:07:05    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Symphony in D        
Nikolaus Harnoncourt    Vienna Concentus Musicus    DHM     75736

12:07:00    00:11:06    Johann Strauss Jr    Waltz 'Tales from the Vienna Woods' Op 325        
Willi Boskovsky    Vienna Philharmonic    Decca     4785437

12:20:00    00:10:07    Alexander Glazunov    Mazurka-Obéreque in D major     
Abbey Road Ensemble    Lawrence Foster    Itzhak Perlman, violin    EMI     55475

12:32:00    00:04:13    Claude Debussy    La plus que lente            
Stephen Hough, piano    Hyperion     68139

12:39:00    00:06:28    Claude Debussy    L'isle joyeuse            
Stephen Hough, piano    Hyperion     68139

 

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00    00:29:31    Robert Russell Bennett    Abraham Lincoln: A Likeness in Symphony        
William Stromberg    Moscow Symphony    Naxos     559004

13:32:00    00:16:25    William Grant Still    Wood Notes        
John Jeter    Fort Smith Symphony    Naxos     559676

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Jade Simmons

Germaine Tailleferre: Sonata No. 2: Movement 2 Adagietto
Ransom Wilson, flute; Christopher O'Riley, piano 

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Three Trumpets in D
Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Richard Watkins, horn; Lukas Christinat, horn International Horn Festival Symphony Orchestra; Philippe Bach, conductor Aula Cher, Sarnen, Switzerland 

Germaine Tailleferre: Harp Sonata (1953): Movement 2. Lento
Sophie Baird-Daniel, harp 98.1 KING FM Northwest Focus Live, KING FM Studios, Seattle, WA 

Eileen Ivers: Bygone Days
Michael Newman, guitar; Laura Oltman, guitar Mannes School of Music, Ernst C. Stiefel Concert Hall, New York, NY 

R. Nathaniel Dett: The Ordering of Moses (excerpts)
Donnie Ray Albert, baritone; Latonia Moore, soprano; Ronnita Nicole Miller, mezzo soprano; Rodrick Dixon, tenor May Festival Chorus and Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; James Conlon, conductor 

Black History Spotlight: R. Nathaniel Dett 

Erwin Schulhoff: Alla Tango Milonga
Mira Wang, Colin Jacobsen, violins; Nicholas Cords, viola; Jan Vogler, cello 

Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre: Trio Sonata No. 4 in C minor Sonnambula
Jude Ziliak and Toma Iliev, violins; Amy Domingues, bass viol; James Kennerley, harpsichord; Elizabeth Weinfield, Artistic Director Baruch Performing Arts Center, Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY 

Maurice Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin
Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Edward Gardner, conductor Musikkitalo, Helsinki, Finland 

Erwin Schulhoff: Sonata for alto saxophone & piano "Hot Sonata"
Sean Meyers, alto saxophone; Teodora Adzharova, piano Summer Chamber Music in Roland Park, Roland Park Presbyterian Church, Baltimore, MD 

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00    00:04:30    Stephen Foster    Hard Times Come Again No More            
Thomas Hampson, baritone; Craig Rutenberg, piano    THM     5432

16:07:00    00:01:37    Aaron Copland    Old American Songs Set No. 1: Simple    
St. Paul Chamber Orchestra    Hugh Wolff    Thomas Hampson, baritone    Teldec     77310

16:11:00    00:13:15    Claude Debussy    Images, Book 2            
Stephen Hough, piano    Hyperion     68139

16:28:00    00:05:46    John Williams    Lincoln: Freedom's Call            
City of Prague Philharmonic    Silva     1398

16:36:00    00:03:06    Scott Joplin    The Ragtime Dance            
Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano    Philips     462948

16:41:00    00:06:45    Roy Harris    Overture 'When Johnny Comes Marching Home'    
Gerard Schwarz    Seattle Symphony    Delos     3140

16:51:00    00:02:54    Claude Debussy    Children's Corner: Golliwog's Cakewalk            
Stephen Hough, piano    Hyperion     68139

16:56:00    00:02:52    René Clausen    Set Me as a Seal        
Charles Bruffy    Kansas City Chorale    Chandos     5105

17:04:00    00:06:02    Peter Boyer    Scherzo/Dance from Symphony No. 1        
Peter Boyer    London Philharmonic    Naxos     559769

17:10:00    00:13:26    Michael Daugherty    Mount Rushmore: Abraham Lincoln    
Pacific Symphony    Carl St. Clair    Pacific Chorale    Naxos     559749

17:26:00    00:08:39    Sir Malcolm Arnold    Four Scottish Dances Op 59        
Keith Lockhart    Boston Pops Orchestra    RCA     68901

17:40:00    00:04:52    Morton Gould    Spirituals for Strings: Were You There?        
Kenneth Klein    London Philharmonic Strings    Albany     1058

17:47:00    00:02:51    Anonymous    Spiritual 'Ezekiel Saw de Wheel'        
Anton Armstrong    St. Olaf Choir    St.Olaf     2159

17:52:00    00:07:10    Giuseppe Verdi    Nabucco: Overture        
Riccardo Muti    La Scala Philharmonic    Sony     68468

 

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00    00:17:39    George Gershwin    Rhapsody in Blue    
MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony    Kristjan Järvi    Simone Dinnerstein, piano    Sony     503245

18:28:00    00:03:43    Franz Schubert    Scherzo from Piano Quintet            
Emanuel Ax, piano; Pamela Frank, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Edgar Meyer, double bass; Rebecca Young, viola    Sony     61964

18:34:00    00:02:44    Alexandre Desplat    Le plus bel âge: Theme
    Traffic Quintet        Alain Planès, piano    Mercury     481217

18:38:00    00:14:20    Claude Debussy    Estampes            
Stephen Hough, piano    Hyperion     68139

18:56:00    00:02:30    Johann Sebastian Bach    Finale from Keyboard Concerto No. 3    
Australian Chamber Orchestra    Richard Tognetti    Angela Hewitt, piano    Hyperion     67308

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00    00:23:40    Georges Bizet    Jeux d'enfants Op 22        
Martin West    San Francisco Ballet Orchestra    Reference     131

19:27:00    00:28:49    Juan Arriaga    Symphony in D major         
Jordi Savall    Le Concert des Nations    Astrée     8532

19:57:00    00:01:17    Georg Philipp Telemann    Water Music Suite: Harlequinade        
Reinhard Goebel    Cologne Musica Antiqua    Archiv     413788

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:00    00:15:25    David Diamond    This Sacred Ground    
Seattle Symphony    Gerard Schwarz    Erich Parce, baritone; Seattle Symphony Chorale; Seattle Girls' Choir; Northwest Boychoir    Naxos     559156

20:18:00    00:23:22    Josef Suk    Fantasy in G minor  Op 24    
Buffalo Philharmonic    JoAnn Falletta    Michael Ludwig, violin    Naxos     572323

20:43:00    00:16:01    Michael Haydn    Symphony No. 25 in G major         
Matthias Bamert    London Mozart Players    Chandos     9352

21:03:00    00:14:45    Claude Debussy    Images, Book 1            
Stephen Hough, piano    Hyperion     68139

21:20:00    00:01:59    Charles Tomlinson Griffes    The Night Winds Op 5            
Jenny Lin, piano    Hänssler     98037

21:24:00    00:16:40    George Gershwin    Rhapsody in Blue    
Baltimore Symphony    Marin Alsop    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano    Decca     14091

21:43:00    00:07:06    Felix Mendelssohn    Die Heimkehr aus der Fremde: Overture Op 89        
Gerard Schwarz    Seattle Symphony    Naxos     572770

21:52:00    00:37:34    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    String Quintet No.  3 in C major     
Tokyo String Quartet        Pinchas Zukerman, viola    RCA     60940

22:31:00    00:15:18    Sergei Prokofiev    Piano Concerto No.  1 in D flat major  Op 10    
BBC Philharmonic    Gianandrea Noseda    Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano    Chandos     10802

22:44:00    00:04:01    Peter Tchaikovsky    Swan Lake: Russian Dance    
Royal Philharmonic    Barry Wordsworth    Janine Jansen, violin    Decca     475011

22:48:00    00:10:38    Sir Edward Elgar    Serenade for Strings in E minor  Op 20        
Conrad van Alphen    Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra    Telarc     80623

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00    00:11:24    Gabriel Fauré    Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 2 Op 45            
Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello    Sony     48066

23:13:00    00:08:50    Maurice Ravel    Très lent from String Quartet in F major             
Jupiter String Quartet    OberlinMus     1304

23:24:00    00:16:12    Ralph Vaughan Williams    Lento from Symphony No. 2        
Richard Hickox    London Symphony    Chandos     9902

23:42:00    00:05:11    Franz Joseph Haydn    Adagio from Symphony No. 102        
Martin Pearlman    Boston Baroque    Linn     426

23:47:00    00:07:31    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27    
Cleveland Orchestra    Mitsuko Uchida    Mitsuko Uchida, piano    Decca     15498

23:56:00    00:02:38    Johann Sebastian Bach    Siciliano from Violin Sonata No.  4        
José Serebrier    Bournemouth Symphony    Naxos     572050

23:56:00    00:03:05    Albert Périlhou    La vierge à la crèche    
La Pietà    Angèle Dubeau    Angèle Dubeau, violin    Analekta     8730