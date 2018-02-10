Program Guide 02-10-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Jade Simmons

Frederic Chopin: Cello Sonata Op. 65 Movement 2 Scherzo Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Inon Barnatan, piano Album: Alisa Weilerstein Inon Barnatan Rachmaninov Chopin Decca 23753 Music: 4:40

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'Der Freischütz' International Horn Festival Symphony Orchestra; Philippe Bach, conductor Aula Cher, Sarnen, Switzerland Music: 10:10

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 3 in C major, BWV 1009 Alisa Weilerstein, cello 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY Music: 22:39

Black History Spotlight: Philippa Schuyler Music: 3:00

Camille Saint-Saens: Piano Concerto No. 2: Movement 3 Presto Andre Watts, piano; Atlanta Symphony Orchestra; Yoel Levi, conductor Album: Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1, Saint-Saens: Piano Concerto No. 2 Telarc 80386 Music: 6:22

John Williams: Olympic Fanfare and Theme, written for 1984 Olympic Games Boston Pops; John Williams, conductor Album: John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 Sony 51333 Music: 04:28

Jeff Scott: Startin' Sumthin' Imani Winds UChicago Presents, Mandel Hall, Chicago, IL Music: 5:02

Kip Winger: Conversations with Nijinsky Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Laura Turner Hall, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 21:52

Aaron Copland: Clarinet Concerto Martin Frost, Clarinet; Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 15:43

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 2 in A Op 16 (1859)

Sir Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 1 in A-Flat Op 55 (1908)

Howard Hanson: Merry Mount: Suite (1933)

Peter Boyer: Symphony No. 1 (2013)

Antonín Dvorák: String Quintet No. 2 in G Op 77 (1875)

Sir Granville Bantock: A Hebridean Symphony (1913)

Johann Melchior Molter: Concerto Pastorale in G (1740)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: The Lady and the Nightingale (1911)

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Alberto Ginastera: Suite de Danzas Criollas, Op. 15 (orchestrated by Shimon Cohen) Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra Gisèle Ben-Dor Naxos 8570999

06:11:01 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Variations on a Theme of Chopin, Op. 22 Jorge Bolet, piano Decca 421061

06:43:04 Carlos Chávez: Trio for Flute, Viola & Harp Lawrence Kaplan, flute; Jan Karlin, viola; Alison Bjorkedal, harp; Southwest Chamber Music Cambria 8853

06:53:04 Gustavo Campa: Melody, Op. 1 Daniel Andai, violin; Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Masterworks 75555

07:00:50 Johann Samuel Endler: Suite in D for 3 Trumpets & Strings Marc Ullrich, Gilbert Petit, Patrice Porte, trumpets; La Follia Ensemble Miguel de la Fuente Lyrinx 0071

07:15:13 Enrique Granados: Six Pieces on Spanish Folksongs Minneapolis Guitar Quartet Minneapolis Guitar Quartet 0041

07:43:50 Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces, Op. 73 Antonio Meneses, cello; Gérard Wyss, piano Avie 2112

07:55:17 Heitor Villa-Lobos: A lenda do caboclo, for cello & 2 guitars Yo-Yo ma, cello, Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Sony Classical 89935

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in A minor, Op. 56, "Scottish" Movement 2 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra; Kurt Masur, conductor Album: Mendelssohn: Symphonies Nos 1 - 5 EuroDisc 69237 Music: 4:27

Felix Mendelssohn: Octet for Strings in E-flat Major, Op. 20 Jasper String Quartet; Jupiter String Quartet Honest Brook Music Festival; WSKG Public Media, Honest Brook Music Festival, Delhi, NY Music: 26:10

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Chuck Romportl from Hopkins, MN Music: 7:21

Olivier Messiaen: Prelude, The Ethereal Sounds of Dreams Gilles Vonsattel, piano Album: Shadowlines Honens 201501 Music: 3:26

Miles Davis: Milestones, arr. for string quartet Ebene Quartet Schwetzingen Festival, Mozart Hall, Schwetzingen, Germany Music: 2:37

***Black History Series Hazel Scott *** Music: 3:00

Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces for Clarinet and Piano: Movement 3 Todd Levy, clarinet; Elena Abend, piano Album: Brahms and Schumann Avie 2098 Music: 4:31

Joaquin Turina: La Procession del Rocio, Op. 9 RTE National Symphony Orchestra; Duncan Ward, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland Music: 8:24

Robert Schumann: Piano Quartet in E-flat major, Op. 47 Renata Arado, violin; Espen Lilleslatten, viola; Darrett Adkins, cello; Rita Sloan, piano Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 27:06

Naji Hakim: Alaiki'ssalaam - Variations on a Lebanese Theme Members of the Syrian National Symphony Orchestra and WDR Radio Orchestra; Wayne Marshall, conductor Klaus von Bismarck Hall, WDR Broadcasting House, Cologne, Germany Music: 6:50

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Angela Mitchell

George Frideric Handel: Semele: Where'er you walk (1744)

George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' (1738)

Howard Hanson: Merry Mount: Suite (1933)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture Op 84 (1810)

Franz Schreker: Ein Tanzspiel (1908)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 17 in f-Sharp (1869)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 1 in E-Flat K 16 (1764)

Johannes Brahms: Minuet & Rondo from Serenade No. 2 Op 16 (1859)

Claude Debussy: Pour le piano (1901)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 99 (1793)

Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve Op 7/1 (1865)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 13, 2016 - From St. Paul, Minnesota, this week’s program features all Minnesota performers. We’ll enjoy a virtuosic performance of Ernesto Cavallini’s Adagio and Tarantella by 17-year-old clarinetist Anders Peterson, a teenage pianist shares the story of how he handpicked his stepfather when he was four years old, and and a brother and sister piano duo perform a raucous four-hands arrangement of Schubert’s Der Erlkönig.

17-year-old clarinetist Anders Peterson from Northfield, Minnesota performs Adagio e Tarantella by Ernesto Cavallini with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old violinist Emma Richman from Minneapolis, Minnesota performs the fourth movement, Allegretto poco mosso, from the Sonata for Violin and Piano by César Franck with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old pianist Evren Ozel from Minneapolis, Minnesota performs Interlude II by Leon Kirchner

The brother and sister piano duo, Taggart Squared, is comprised of 10-year-old Jacob Taggart and 14-year-old Emma Taggart from Blaine, Minnesota. They performed Der Erlkönig by Franz Schubert (1797-1828) arranged for piano four-hands by Greg Anderson.

The Stillwater Area High School Concert Choir from Stillwater, Minnesota performs “Tykus Tykus” by Vaclovas Augustinas and “Alleluia” by Fredrick Sixten

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Gaetano Donizetti: L’elisir d’amore

Conductor: Domingo Hindoyan

Production: Bartlett Sher

Giannetta: Ashley Emerson

Nemorino: Matthew Polenzani

Adina: Pretty Yende

Sgt. Belcore: Davide Luciano

Dr. Dulcamara: Ildebrando D’Arcangelo

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Johann Melchior Molter: Sinfonia Concertante for Trumpet & Winds in D (c.1750)

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911)

Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 in g Op 26 (1868)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 99 in E-Flat (1793)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for 2 Horns in D "The Hunt" (c.1730)

Joaquín Turina: La procesión del rocio Op 9 (1913)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Olivier & Walton: The Shakespeare Trilogy

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Jule Styne in Hollywood - Before he got to Broadway, the composer of “Gypsy” and “Funny Girl” wrote great songs for movie musicals starring Frank Sinatra, Gene Kelly and more. Includes excerpts from Bill Rudman’s 1987 interview

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:58 00:01:11 Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Just in Time/The Party's Over Jule Styne Cue Magazine's Salute to ASCAP Harbinger HCD3106

18:07:07 00:01:29 Jule Styne-Ned Miller Sunday Keller Sisters The Great Sounds of the 1920s ASV AJAB-401

18:08:36 00:01:19 Jule Styne-Ned Miller Sunday Maxine Sullivan Together: Maxine Sullivan Sings the Music of Jule Styne Harbinger HCD2503

18:10:38 00:03:30 Jule Styne-Walter Bullock Who Am I? Kenny Baker The Classic Movie Musicals of Jule Styne JJA JJA1984D

18:14:23 00:03:03 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn I Don't Want to Walk Without You Betty Jane Rhodes American Songbook Series: Jule Styne Smithsonian RD048-12

18:19:10 00:03:01 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn I've Heard That Song Before Helen Forrest American Songbook Series: Jule Styne Smithsonian RD048-12

18:22:42 00:02:45 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn I'll Walk Alone Dinah Shore The Classic Movie Musicals of Jule Styne JJA JJA1984D

18:25:11 00:03:26 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn It's Been a Long, Long Time Kitty Kallen American Songbook Series: Jule Styne Smithsonian RD048-12

18:30:34 00:02:09 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn Where Does Love Begin? Frank Sinatra, Ann Jeffreys Jule Styne in Hollywood JJA JJA1984D

18:32:43 00:01:46 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn I Begged Her Frank Sinatra, Gene Kelly Frank Sinatra in Hollywood Rhino R278285

18:34:28 00:01:26 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn I Fall in Love Too Easily Frank Sinatra Young Blue Eyes: Birth of the Crooner Bluebird 2876-60283

18:35:53 00:01:06 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn The Brookyn Bridge Frank Sinatra Frank Sinatra in Hollywood Rhino R278285

18:40:08 00:01:47 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn Time After Time Frank Sinatra Young Blue Eyes: Birth of the Crooner Bluebird 2876-60283

18:44:47 00:02:36 Jule Styne-Samny Cahn It's Magic Doris Day It's Magic: Doris Day in Hollywood Rhino R278285

18:48:52 00:02:55 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim-Bob Merrill Everything's Coming Up Roses/People Jule Styne Cue Magazine's Salute to ASCAP Harbinger HCD3106

18:51:50 00:01:10 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:52 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn Filler: Time After Time Maxine Sullivan Together: Maxine Sullivan Sings the Music of Jule Styne Harbinger HCD2503

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 59 in A 'Fire' (1769)

Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 2 in A Op 16 (1859)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 15 in a Op 132 (1825)

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (1913)

Richard Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat Op 11 (1883)

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – The second of our annual All-Request Programs

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Peter Boyer: Three Olympians: Aphrodite (2000)

Richard Dubugnon: Hypnos (2010)

César Franck: Psyché and Eros (1888)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

Bill Evans: Your Story (1980)

Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)

Robert Schumann: Märchenbilder: Langsam Op 113/4 (1851)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco (arr Jascha Heifetz): Sea Murmurs Op 24 a (1921)