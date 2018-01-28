Program Guide 01-28-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The Egyptian, a Hollywood Case Study

00:02:00 00:07:02 Bernard Herrmann The Egyptian: Nefer-Nefer-Nefer William Stromberg Moscow Symphony MarcoPolo 225078

00:10:00 00:07:49 Alfred Newman The Egyptian: Valley of the Kings William Stromberg Moscow Symphony MarcoPolo 225078

00:20:00 00:11:46 Alfred Newman The Egyptian: Suite William Stromberg Moscow Symphony MarcoPolo 225078

00:34:00 00:22:45 Bernard Herrmann The Egyptian: Suite William Stromberg Moscow Symphony MarcoPolo 225078

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Riccardo Muti, conductor; Gerald Depardieu, Ivan; Yasen Peyankov, narrator; Michael Brown, the Holy Fool; Sasha Cooke, mezzo-soprano; Mikhail Petrenko, bass; Chicago Symphony Chorus, Josephine Lee, artistic director

Sergei Prokofiev: Ivan the Terrible Op 116

Igor Stravinsky: Suite from ‘The Firebird’

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – conductor: Antonio Pappano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31,“Paris”

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No.4

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10--Alan Gilbert, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Palestrina - The latest in the great Palestrina series from The Sixteen, the Sistine Chapel Choir, and selections from Monteverdi’s sacred works

Palestrina: Ave Maris Stella The Sixteen Palestrina Volume 7 Coro

Palestrina: Beatae Mariae Magdalenae The Sixteen Palestrina Volume 7 Coro

Palestrina: Song Of Songs Caput Ejus Aurum Optimum The Sixteen Palestrina Volume 7 Coro

Palestrina: Song Of Songs Dilectus Meus Descendit In Hortum Meum The Sixteen Palestrina Volume 7 Coro

Palestrina: Veni Sponsa Christi The Sixteen Palestrina Volume 7 Coro

Palestrina: Missa Ave Regina Cœlorum Kyrie The Sixteen Palestrina Volume 7 Coro

Palestrina: Confitebor Tibi Domine Yale Schola Cantorum

Palestrina: Missa Confitebor tibi Domine Hyperion

Palestrina: Missa Confitebor Tibi Domine - 1. Kyrie Yale Schola Cantorum

Palestrina: Missa Confitebor tibi Domine Hyperion

Palestrina: Canticum Canticorum Salomonis - #12 Introduxit Me Rex Yale Schola Cantorum

Palestrina: Missa Confitebor tibi Domine Hyperion

Palestrina: Missa Papae Marcelli Kyrie Sistine Chapel Choir

Palestrina: Missa Papae Marcelli Deutche Grammophon

Palestrina: Iubilate Deo Sistine Chapel Choir

Palestrina: Missa Papae Marcelli Deutche Grammophon

Palestrina: Veritas Mea Et Misericordia Mea Sistine Chapel Choir

Palestrina: Missa Papae Marcelli Deutche Grammophon

Palestrina: Confitemini Domino Sistine Chapel Choir

Palestrina: Missa Papae Marcelli Deutche Grammophon

Palestrina: Ave Maria Sistine Chapel Choir

Palestrina: Missa Papae Marcelli Deutche Grammophon

05:56:00 00:01:30 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Pastorale Lazar Berman, piano DeutGram 4779525

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:01:00 00:05:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Laudate Dominum German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo; Latvian Radio Choir DeutGram 21327

06:09:00 00:09:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Requiem-Kyrie from Requiem Vienna Philharmonic Karl Böhm Edith Mathis, soprano; Vienna State Opera Chorus DeutGram 4795448

06:19:00 00:04:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Lacrimosa from Requiem Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Sony 86793

06:24:00 00:04:13 Paul Mealor Locus iste Voces8 Decca 4785703

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Pipedreams Live! at Rochester’s Auditorium Theatre . . . featuring guest soloist Justin Lavoie and with Eastman faculty and students playing the Mighty Wurlitzer!

GEORGE GERSHWIN: I Got Rhythm, fr Girl Crazy Justin LaVoie

EDWARD ELGAR: Imperial March Edward Dean

RICHARD RODGERS: Oklahoma Medley Owen Reid

SERGEI RACHMANINOFF: Vocalise, Op. 34, no. 14 Thomas Gaynor

COLE PORTER: Easy to Love/It’s De-lovely, fr Anything Goes Nicholas Halbert

JEROME KERN: All the Things You Are, fr Very Warm for May Chase Loomer

RODGERS: This Can’t Be Love, fr The Boys from Syracuse William Porter

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Hymns, Hymns, and more Hymns - Congregational song stands at the center of worship in many churches, and this edition of With Heart and Voice will explore some of the riches of the hymn repertoire, along with pieces inspired by the great hymns of the Church

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Piquant Arrangements

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen Tamara Volkskaya, domra; Natalia Tyomkina, piano (Doremi 71119 CD) 7:30

Claude Debussy: Claire de lune Isao Tomita, synthesizer (RCA 635882 CD) 5:49

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise in A flat, Op 53, arranged for 8 pianos and conducted by Julius Rudel (IPL 5005/6 LP) 8:53

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka in A minor Op.68 No.2 William Kapell, piano (RCA 68990 CD) 2:20

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka in A minor Op.68 No.2 Tuba Quartet – Nigel Amherst, Gerard Hoffnung, Jim Howell & John L. Wilson (EMI 63302 CD) 2:41

Antonio Vivaldi: The Four Seasons: Winter: Allegro non molto Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; The Orchestra of Flanders/Rudolf Werthen (Telarc 80523 CD) 3:05

Johann Sebastian Bach: Courante from English Suite No. 4 BWV 809 Safri Duo (Uffe Savery and Morten Friis, marimbas and vibraphone) (Chandos 9339 CD) 1:23

Johann Sebastian Bach: Badinerie from Suite No. 2 in B Minor, BWV 1067 The Swingle Singers/Ward Swingle (Philips 600426 LP) 1:16

Johann Sebastian Bach: “Jesu, joy of man’s desiring” from Cantata no.147 Wendy Carlos, synthesizer (Telarc 80323 CD) 3:33

Rachel Barton Pine: Variations on “Happy Birthday” Rachel Barton Pine, violin (YouTube PD) 5:32

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Angela Mitchell

10:02:00 00:03:31 John Stanley Trumpet Voluntary English Chamber Orchestra Anthony Newman Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony 66244

10:06:00 00:10:18 John Stanley Concerto Grosso in D major Op 2 Simon Standage Collegium Musicum 90 Chandos 638

10:18:00 00:10:50 William Boyce Symphony No. 8 in D minor Op 2 Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761

10:31:00 00:17:57 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 190 'Singet dem Herrn ein Bach-Collegium Stuttgart Helmut Rilling Helen Watts, alto; Kurt Equiluz, tenor; Niklaus Tüller, baritone; Gächinger Kantorei Hänssler 98836

10:51:00 00:06:19 George Frideric Handel Dixit Dominus: Gloria Patri et filio Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2270

10:59:00 00:07:01 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto for 2 Oboes in D major Op 9 Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Anthony Robson, oboe; Catherine Latham, oboe Chandos 610

11:08:00 00:11:11 Arcangelo Corelli Concerto Grosso in D major Op 6 Catherine Mackintosh Orch of Age of Enlightenment BBC 201

11:22:00 00:13:20 Johann Sebastian Bach Lute Suite No. 1 in E minor Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71250

11:36:00 00:05:07 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.207: Chorus 'Vereinigte Richard Kapp Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY CBS 44651

11:42:00 00:17:18 Georg Philipp Telemann Don Quixote: Suite Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7576

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 1 of the life and music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Play list for Parts 1 & 2:

Symphony No.40 in g K.550 (1788)--Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Wilhelm Furtwangler (Naxos 8.110996 CD)

Sonata No.8 in a K.310 (1778)—Murray Perahia, piano (Sony 191256 CD)

Piano Concerto No.22 in E-Flat K.482 (1785)--Malcom Bilson, fortepiano; English Baroque Soloists/John Eliot Gardiner (Archiv 447 283-2 CD)

Piano Concerto No.15 in B-Flat K.450 (1784)—Murray Perahia, piano; English Chamber Orchestra/Murray Perahia (Sony 1914112 CD)

Piano Concerto No.27 in B-Flat K.595 (1791)—Emil Gilels, piano; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Karl Bohm (DeutGram E4776373 CD)

Piano Concerto No.21 in C K 467 (1785)--Friedrich Gulda, piano; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DeutGram 415842 CD)

Piano Concerto No.20 in d K 466 (1785)--Friedrich Gulda, piano; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DeutGram 453079 CD)

Violin and Piano Sonata No.35 in A K 526" (1787)--Daniel Barenboim, piano; Itzhak Perlman (DDD 463 7492 4 GB 4 CD)

Piano Concerto No.26 in D “Coronation” K.537 (1788)—Alfred Brendel, piano; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Decca 0289 478 2695 8 DB 12 CD)

Overture to “The Magic Flute” K.620 (1791)—Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner Philips 426276 CD)

Symphony No.1 in E-Flat K.16 (1764)—Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Philips 674374 CD)

Requiem K.626 (1791)—Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Decca 0289 417 7462 0 CD)

Symphony No.41 in C “Jupiter” (1788)—Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Naxos 9.80253 CD)

Overture to The Marriage of Figaro K.492 (1786)—Wiener Haydn Orchester/István Kertész (Decca 0289 443 7622 7 CD)

Overture to Don Giovanni K.527 (1787)—Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Angel R134267 CD)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Richard Strauss: Couperin Dance Suite: Movements 1 & 8 The Chamber Orchestra of Europe; Erich Leinsdorf, conductor Album: Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite / Couperin: Dance Suite ASV 809 Music: 4:26

Serge Koussevitzky: Concerto for Double Bass in F-sharp minor, Op. 3 Robin Kesselman, double bass; Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 19:29

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Matthew Johnson from Chattanooga, TN Music: 8:44

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 2: Prelude & Fugue No. 15 in G Major András Schiff, piano Album: Bach: The Well-

Richard Strauss: Sextet for Strings, from 'Capriccio', Op. 85 Ani Kavafian, violin; Erin Keefe, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Matthew Lipman, viola; Dmitri Atapine, cello; David Finckel, cello Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center & University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 11:15

Sergei Prokofiev: Cello Sonata in C Major, Op. 119: Movement 2. Moderato Truls Mork, cello; Lars Vogt, piano Album: Shostakovich, Stravinsky, Prokofiev Virgin 45274 Music: 4:38

Federico Moreno Torroba: Suite castellana for Guitar Pepe Romero, guitar 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY Music: 7:55

Christopher Rogerson: River Songs Esther Park, piano; Moni Simeonov, violin; Chang Pan, cello Lake George Music Festival, Zankel Hall, Skidmore College, Saratoga Springs, NY Music: 20:20

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D major, Op. 25 "Classical" IRIS Orchestra; Michael Stern, conductor IRIS Orchestra, Germantown Performing Arts Center, Germantown, TN Music: 14:00

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano; Seraphic Fire Vocal Ensemble – recorded in Miami

16:05:00 00:07:09 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.191: Chorus 'Gloria

16:13:00 00:20:00 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 34 'O ewiges Feuer'

16:34:00 00:03:20 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 29: Wir danken dir Gott

16:43:00 01:03:56 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 7 in E major

17:43:00 00:14:23 Maurice Ravel Rapsodie espagnole Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430413

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 16, 2016 - From Boston Massachusetts this week’s episode features a 12-year-old cellist performing a show piece by David Popper, we hear a moving setting of a Newfoundland folks song performed by the Young Women’s Chamber Choir of Boston’s famous Handel and Haydn Society … and we’ll meet a Boston teenager so zealous about studying classical music, he managed to cram 4 instruments, 2 Boston orchestras and a chorus into his life

12-year-old cellist Sean Yu, from Rye, NY. performs Polonaise de Concert, Op.14 by David Popper (1843-1913) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old French Horn player Helen Wargelin, from Concord, MA performs Nocturno, Op. 7 by Franz Strauss (1822-1905) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

The Handel Haydn Young Women’s Chamber Choir, ages 15-18 performs “Early Spring” (est. 4:15) - Traditional Newfoundland Folk Song - Arr. Kathleen Allan.

16-year-old pianist Wenfang Han from New York/China. performs V. Sonata Tragica from Forgotten Melodies II, Op.39 by Nikolai Medtner (1880-1951).

18-year-old violinist Sammy Andonian, from Lincoln, MA. performs I. Allegro vivo from the sonata for violin and piano by Claude Debussy (1862-1918) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old violinist Sammy Andonian, from Lincoln, MA. peforms Tambourin Chinois, Op.3 (est. 3:40) by Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962) with Christopher O’Riley.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:00 00:27:12 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose Ballet Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20604

19:30:00 00:42:10 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 2 in G major Op 44 Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Barry Douglas, piano RCA 61633

20:14:00 00:39:57 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 5 in D major Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80676

20:56:00 00:03:00 Jacques Ibert Entr'acte Paul Fried, flute; David Sussman, guitar GoldenTone 1

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nikola Resanovich: Sonata for Flute and Piano (2001) George Pope, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (Capstone 8736) 12:22

H. Leslie Adams: Etudes Part II, nos. 6–11 Thomas Otten, piano (Albany 1519) 28:07

Jack Gallagher: Quiet Reflections (1996) London Symphony Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta, cond. (Naxos 559 768) 12:10

21:56:00 00:02:48 Alberto Ginastera Estancia: The Farm Workers Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4795448

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Remarks from His Excellency Daniel Mulhall

When Ireland joined the European Union in 1973, its status in the European community had yet to be established. Nowadays, Ireland’s influence within the EU has risen, as the power dynamic between it and the United Kingdom continues to shift. Recently, Ireland threatened to veto any Brexit deal that would alter its border policy with Northern Ireland – an agreement that has allowed for peaceful exchange of goods and travel. The UK conceded to Ireland’s terms, confirming the independent country’s influence on its much larger neighbor.

As Ireland’s former Ambassador to London, Daniel Mulhall has had extensive experience with Ireland’s impact within the EU. He is currently Ireland’s 18th Ambassador to the United States, a post that began in 1924. As he resides in the United States, Mulhall, an advocate of public diplomacy, often contributes to local newspapers on Ireland’s relationship with the United States and even tweets Irish poetry.

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:08:16 Franz Joseph Haydn Largo from String Quartet No. 64 Op 76 Kodály Quartet Naxos 503293

23:11:00 00:13:00 Antonín Dvorák Andante from Piano Quintet Op 81 Concertante Jeremy Denk, piano Meridian 84459

23:25:00 00:01:27 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty Martha Argerich, piano; Lang Lang, piano DeutGram 4795096

23:26:00 00:03:03 Antonín Dvorák Songs My Mother Taught Me Op 55 Prague Philharmonia Emmanuel Villaume Anna Netrebko, soprano DeutGram 12217

23:29:00 00:07:18 William Grant Still Mother and Child Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85596

23:38:00 00:07:00 Peter Warlock An Old Song Richard Hickox Royal Northern Sinfonia EMI 49933

23:45:00 00:08:13 Eric Coates The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro Gareth Hulse, oboe ASV 2053

23:57:00 00:02:50 John Dowland Lacrimae Pavan Sylvain Bergeron, lute Atma 2650