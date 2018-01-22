Program Guide 01-22-2018
00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: BlueWater Chamber Orchestra
Maurice Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin
Samuel Barber: Knoxville: Summer of 1915
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 2
02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
3:58AM Thomas Morley (arr Scott Tennant): Galliard "Can She Excuse" (1599)
04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell
04:02:00 00:16:20 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F major
Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9996
04:22:00 00:46:45 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano Sony 63225
05:11:00 00:09:06 Henri Dutilleux Sonatine for Flute & Piano
Emmanuel Pahud, flute; Eric Le Sage, piano EMI 56488
05:24:00 00:17:03 Domenico Cimarosa Concertante in G major
Academy St. Martin in Fields Kenneth Sillito Aurèle Nicolet, flute; Heinz Holliger, oboe Philips 4788977
05:41:00 00:09:39 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 5 in E minor
Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525
05:53:00 00:07:30 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition: Baba Yaga
Sviatoslav Richter, piano Philips 4788977
06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:04:03 Jean-Philippe Rameau The Gathering of Birds
Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112
06:15:00 00:09:10 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto in E major Op 8
Zurich Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4796922
06:25:00 00:05:16 Bruce Adolphe My Inner Brahms
Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15
06:30:00 00:04:09 George Frideric Handel Messiah: All we like sheep
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2208
06:40:00 00:12:05 Peter Tchaikovsky Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 13
Pablo Heras-Casado Orchestra of St Luke's Harm Mundi 902220
06:55:00 00:03:46 Sir Malcolm Arnold Overseas March Op 70
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 66
07:03:00 00:07:08 George Gershwin Strike Up the Band: Overture
Michael Tilson Thomas Buffalo Philharmonic CBS 42240
07:10:00 00:03:19 Clarice Assad Impressions: Perpetual Motion
New Century Chamber Orch Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn NSS Music 8
07:15:00 00:05:38 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov March from Symphony No. 2 Op 9
Ernest Ansermet Orch de la Suisse Romande Decca 4785437
07:25:00 00:02:09 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 1: I Bought Me A Cat
St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310
07:30:00 00:04:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from String Quartet No. 23
Dover Quartet Cedille 167
07:40:00 00:11:51 Johannes Brahms Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15
London Symphony George Szell Sir Clifford Curzon, piano Decca 4785437
07:52:00 00:02:42 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach March for the Ark
Seattle Trumpet Consort Origin 33001
07:55:00 00:02:51 Leroy Anderson Belle of the Ball
Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559313
08:07:00 00:05:11 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No.4 in G major Op 39
James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos 503293
08:15:00 00:10:16 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Violin Sonata No. 9
Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 457619
08:27:00 00:07:12 Frank Bridge The Sea: Seascape
Richard Hickox BBC National Orch of Wales Chandos 10012
08:40:00 00:06:29 Vincenzo Bellini Oboe Concerto in E flat major
Frankfurt Radio Symphony Eliahu Inbal Heinz Holliger, oboe Philips 4788977
08:48:00 00:05:04 Cécile Chaminade Etudes de concert: Fileuse Op 35
Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30037
08:54:00 00:02:57 Astor Piazzolla Libertango
European Film Philharmonic Christoph Israel Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000
08:55:00 00:04:30 Max Steiner Gone with the Wind: Tara
José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 17
09:30:00 00:06:54 Robert Fuchs Adagio from Serenade No. 4 Op 51
Christian Ludwig Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572607
09:40:00 00:04:14 Karl Jenkins Exsultate, jubilate
Stephen Layton Polyphony DeutGram 4793232
09:51:00 00:02:27 Gaetano Donizetti L'ELISIR D'AMORE: Quanto e bella
Orches.Sinfonica di Milano Riccardo Chailly Joseph Calleja, tenor Decca 214002
09:56:00 00:03:13 George Gershwin Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby'
John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80391
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:01:30 Claudio Monteverdi L'Orfeo: Toccata
Myung-Whun Chung St Cecilia Academy Orchestra DeutGram 471566
10:01:00 00:02:22 Domenico Cimarosa Il maestro di cappella: Overture
Myung-Whun Chung St Cecilia Academy Orchestra DeutGram 471566
10:03:00 00:11:11 Friedrich Kuhlau Overture to "Elf-Hill" Op 100
Michael Schonwandt Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9648
10:15:00 00:04:42 Carl Nielsen Menuett from Wind Quintet Op 43
Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9849
10:19:00 00:03:45 Jean-Baptiste Lully Phaëton: Chaconne in G
Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1001
10:23:00 00:06:03 Jean-Philippe Rameau Castor and Pollux: Chaconne
Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the 18th Century Philips 426714
10:25:00 00:06:11 Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue in G minor
Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra CBS 38915
10:45:00 00:02:46 Jean Sibelius Pelléas et Mélisande: Entr'acte
Osmo Vänskä Lahti Symphony Orchestra Bis 918
10:50:00 00:22:34 Franz Liszt (and others): Hexaméron
Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67401
11:15:00 00:03:59 Ignace Jan Paderewski Mélodie in G flat Op 16
Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043
11:21:00 00:08:39 George Frideric Handel Coronation Anthem 'Let Thy Hand be
Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner ASMF Chorus Philips 412733
11:31:00 00:08:03 Christoph Willibald Gluck Iphigénie en Aulide: Act 2 Ballet
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Lyon Opera Orchestra Erato 45003
11:41:00 00:11:48 Johannes Brahms Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15
Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Yefim Bronfman, piano Belvedere 8005
11:56:00 00:04:11 Antonín Dvorák Lasst mich allein Op 82
Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Anna Polonsky, piano Decca 19765
12:05:00 00:10:38 Gustav Holst The Perfect Fool: Ballet Music Op 39
André Previn London Symphony EMI 66934
12:17:00 00:12:37 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Symphonic Variations
Andrew Penny Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 553469
12:31:00 00:04:41 Frederic Curzon Robin Hood Suite: March of the Bowmen
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66968
12:39:00 00:04:06 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Adventures of Robin Hood: Marian & Robin
La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8733
12:46:00 00:13:01 Hector Berlioz Overture 'Rob Roy'
Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Decca 421193
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:02:00 00:32:32 Jean Sibelius Violin Concerto in D minor Op 47
Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi Ilya Gringolts, violin DeutGram 2249
13:36:00 00:19:49 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite
Myung-Whun Chung Opera Bastille Orchestra DeutGram 431778
13:57:00 00:03:32 Dmitri Shostakovich Moscow Cheryomushki: Overture Waltz
André Kostelanetz André Kostelanetz Orchestra Sony 62642
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Gabriel Faure: Lady of the Castle in Her Tower Susann McDonald, harp
Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Isle of the Dead Op. 29 Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN
Gabriel Faure: Romance in B-flat Major for Violin and Piano, Op. 28 Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Michael Brown, piano Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA
Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait Alan C. Page, narrator; Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN
Franz Schubert: Minuet No. 5 in C Major, D. 89 Moscow Virtuosi; Vladimir Spivakov, conductor
Franz Schubert: Rondo in A major for Violin and String Quartet, D. 438 Danbi Um, violin; Erin Keefe, violin; Ying Fu, violin; Richard O'Neill, viola; Mihai Marica, cello Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, NY
Francois Devienne: Flute Concerto No. 7 in E minor Emmanuel Pahud, flute; Orchestra della Svizzera Italiana; Nicholas Milton, conductor Stelio Molo Auditorium, RSI, Lugano, Switzerland
Philip Glass: Etude No. 2 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Live broadcast from VPR's Studio One, Vermont Public Radio, Colchester, VT
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
15:58:00 00:03:12 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Hoedown
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511
16:05:00 00:02:53 Jerome Moross The Big Country: Theme
José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 17
16:11:00 00:12:35 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo capriccioso Op 66
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414422
16:27:00 00:04:46 Michael W. Balfe The Bohemian Girl: I dreamt I dwelt
Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo DeutGram 14777
16:34:00 00:05:39 Alexander Glazunov Finale from Violin Concerto Op 82
Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Rachel Barton Pine, violin Warner 67946
16:41:00 00:08:51 John Williams Cowboys Overture
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178
16:52:00 00:02:55 Chilly Gonzalez Wintermezzo
Daniel Hope, violin; Chilly Gonzalez, piano DeutGram 4796922
16:57:00 00:02:48 Arcangelo Corelli Sarabande & Gigue from Concerto Grosso Op 6
Simon Murphy New Dutch Academy PentaTone 31
17:04:00 00:06:11 Béla Bartók Game of Pairs from Concerto for
Robert Spano Oberlin Symphony Oberlin 8
17:19:00 00:04:15 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2: Gypsy Dance
Bridget Reischl Oberlin Symphony Oberlin 61
17:26:00 00:08:32 Carl Maria von Weber Peter Schmoll: Overture Op 8
Roy Goodman Hanover Band Nimbus 5154
17:40:00 00:03:17 Max Richter Vivaldi Recomposed: Spring 2
Berlin Concert House Orch André de Ridder Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4792777
17:45:00 00:05:20 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: June 'Barcarolle' Op 37
Daniel Hope, violin; Jacques Ammon, piano DeutGram 4796922
17:52:00 00:06:54 Richard Rodgers South Pacific: Overture
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932
18:00 DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:22:35 Igor Stravinsky Pulcinella Suite
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 419628
18:33:00 00:03:28 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Anitra's Dance
Bjarte Engeset Malmö Symphony Naxos 503293
18:38:00 00:03:16 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Wedding March
Esa-Pekka Salonen Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra CBS 44528
18:43:00 00:08:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Theme & Variations from Clarinet Quintet
Emerson String Quartet David Shifrin, clarinet DeutGram 459641
18:55:00 00:04:04 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Ingrid's Lament
Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:18:01 Leopold Kozeluch Symphony in D
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9703
19:22:00 00:34:04 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 3 in A minor Op 56
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80184
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
20:01:00 00:21:31 Franz Schubert Fantasy in C major
Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4796018
20:24:00 00:07:53 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto in F minor Op 8
Zurich Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4796922
20:34:00 00:24:38 Aaron Copland Rodeo
Leonard Slatkin Detroit Symphony Naxos 503293
21:03:00 00:21:08 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D major
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord; Michael Lynn, flute; Cynthia Roberts, violin Avie 2207
21:26:00 00:02:11 Johannes Brahms Lullaby Op 49
Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4796922
21:30:00 00:15:56 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 14 in C sharp minor Op 27
Evgeny Kissin, piano DeutGram 4797581
21:48:00 00:02:53 Patrick Hawes Prayer to a Guardian Angel
Voces8 Matthew Sharp, cello Decca 22601
21:52:00 00:38:20 Gabriel Fauré Requiem Op 48
St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano; Bryn Terfel, baritone; St Cecilia Academy Chorus DeutGram 459365
22:32:00 00:20:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 63 in C major
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 427337
22:56:00 00:02:33 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in C major
Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMast 67130
23:00 QUIET HOUR
23:02:00 00:04:53 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 7 in E flat major Op 30
Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350
23:06:00 00:12:30 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15
Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Yefim Bronfman, piano Belvedere 8005
23:21:00 00:04:08 Giuseppe Verdi La traviata: Act 1 Prelude
Myung-Whun Chung St Cecilia Academy Orchestra DeutGram 471566
23:25:00 00:05:02 Nicolò Paganini Cantabile in D major
Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Sandra Rivers, piano EMI 54576
23:30:00 00:06:02 Giacomo Puccini Chrysanthemums
Quartetto di Cremona Klanglogo 1400
23:38:00 00:04:53 Ron Nelson Sarabande 'For Katharine in April'
Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434347
23:42:00 00:10:52 Toru Takemitsu Toward the Sea III for Alto Flute & Harp
Aurèle Nicolet, flute; Naoko Yoshino, harp Philips 442012
23:55:00 00:03:05 Mikhail Antsev Berceuse
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139
23:56:00 00:02:59 César Franck Danse lente
Paul Crossley, piano Sony 58914