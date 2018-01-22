© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 01-22-2018

Published January 22, 2018 at 5:15 AM EST

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: BlueWater Chamber Orchestra

Maurice Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin

Samuel Barber: Knoxville: Summer of 1915

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 2

 

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

 

3:58AM Thomas Morley (arr Scott Tennant): Galliard "Can She Excuse" (1599)

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

04:02:00    00:16:20    Johann Sebastian Bach    Brandenburg Concerto No.  1 in F major         
Matthias Maute    Ensemble Caprice    Analekta     9996

04:22:00    00:46:45    Johannes Brahms    Piano Concerto No.  1 in D minor  Op 15    
Cleveland Orchestra    George Szell    Leon Fleisher, piano    Sony     63225

05:11:00    00:09:06    Henri Dutilleux    Sonatine for Flute & Piano            
Emmanuel Pahud, flute; Eric Le Sage, piano    EMI     56488

05:24:00    00:17:03    Domenico Cimarosa    Concertante in G major     
Academy St. Martin in Fields    Kenneth Sillito    Aurèle Nicolet, flute; Heinz Holliger, oboe    Philips     4788977

05:41:00    00:09:39    Franz Liszt    Hungarian Rhapsody No.  5 in E minor         
Iván Fischer    Budapest Festival Orchestra    DeutGram     4779525

05:53:00    00:07:30    Modest Mussorgsky    Pictures at an Exhibition: Baba Yaga         
Sviatoslav Richter, piano    Philips     4788977
 

 

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00    00:04:03    Jean-Philippe Rameau    The Gathering of Birds            
Christopher O'Riley, piano    CPI     3294112

06:15:00    00:09:10    Antonio Vivaldi    Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto in E major  Op 8    
Zurich Chamber Orchestra    Daniel Hope    Daniel Hope, violin    DeutGram     4796922

06:25:00    00:05:16    Bruce Adolphe    My Inner Brahms            
Orli Shaham, piano    Canary     15

06:30:00    00:04:09    George Frideric Handel    Messiah: All we like sheep    
Apollo's Fire    Jeannette Sorrell    Apollo's Singers    Avie     2208

06:40:00    00:12:05    Peter Tchaikovsky    Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 13        
Pablo Heras-Casado    Orchestra of St Luke's    Harm Mundi     902220

06:55:00    00:03:46    Sir Malcolm Arnold    Overseas March Op 70        
Jerry Junkin    Dallas Wind Symphony    Reference     66

07:03:00    00:07:08    George Gershwin    Strike Up the Band: Overture        
Michael Tilson Thomas    Buffalo Philharmonic    CBS     42240

07:10:00    00:03:19    Clarice Assad    Impressions: Perpetual Motion    
New Century Chamber Orch        Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn    NSS Music     8

07:15:00    00:05:38    Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov    March from Symphony No. 2 Op 9        
Ernest Ansermet    Orch de la Suisse Romande    Decca     4785437

07:25:00    00:02:09    Aaron Copland    Old American Songs Set No. 1: I Bought Me A Cat    
St. Paul Chamber Orchestra    Hugh Wolff    Thomas Hampson, baritone    Teldec     77310

07:30:00    00:04:49    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Finale from String Quartet No. 23            
Dover Quartet    Cedille     167

07:40:00    00:11:51    Johannes Brahms    Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15    
London Symphony    George Szell    Sir Clifford Curzon, piano    Decca     4785437

07:52:00    00:02:42    Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach    March for the Ark            
Seattle Trumpet Consort    Origin     33001

07:55:00    00:02:51    Leroy Anderson    Belle of the Ball        
Leonard Slatkin    BBC Concert Orchestra    Naxos     559313

08:07:00    00:05:11    Sir Edward Elgar    Pomp and Circumstance March No.4 in G major  Op 39        
James Judd    New Zealand Symphony    Naxos     503293

08:15:00    00:10:16    Ludwig van Beethoven    Finale from Violin Sonata No. 9            
Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano    DeutGram     457619

08:27:00    00:07:12    Frank Bridge    The Sea: Seascape        
Richard Hickox    BBC National Orch of Wales    Chandos     10012

08:40:00    00:06:29    Vincenzo Bellini    Oboe Concerto in E flat major     
Frankfurt Radio Symphony    Eliahu Inbal    Heinz Holliger, oboe    Philips     4788977

08:48:00    00:05:04    Cécile Chaminade    Etudes de concert: Fileuse Op 35            
Joanne Polk, piano    Steinway     30037

08:54:00    00:02:57    Astor Piazzolla    Libertango    
European Film Philharmonic    Christoph Israel    Milos Karadaglic, guitar    DeutGram     17000

08:55:00    00:04:30    Max Steiner    Gone with the Wind: Tara        
José Serebrier    Royal Philharmonic    Royal Phil     17

09:05:00    00:17:03    Domenico Cimarosa    Concertante in G major     
Academy St. Martin in Fields    Kenneth Sillito    Aurèle Nicolet, flute; Heinz Holliger, oboe    Philips     4788977

09:30:00    00:06:54    Robert Fuchs    Adagio from Serenade No. 4 Op 51        
Christian Ludwig    Cologne Chamber Orchestra    Naxos     572607

09:40:00    00:04:14    Karl Jenkins    Exsultate, jubilate        
Stephen Layton    Polyphony    DeutGram     4793232

09:51:00    00:02:27    Gaetano Donizetti    L'ELISIR D'AMORE: Quanto e bella    
Orches.Sinfonica di Milano    Riccardo Chailly    Joseph Calleja, tenor    Decca     214002

09:56:00    00:03:13    George Gershwin    Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby'            
John O'Conor, piano    Telarc     80391

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:00    00:01:30    Claudio Monteverdi    L'Orfeo: Toccata        
Myung-Whun Chung    St Cecilia Academy Orchestra    DeutGram     471566

10:01:00    00:02:22    Domenico Cimarosa    Il maestro di cappella: Overture        
Myung-Whun Chung    St Cecilia Academy Orchestra    DeutGram     471566

10:03:00    00:11:11    Friedrich Kuhlau    Overture to "Elf-Hill" Op 100        
Michael Schonwandt    Danish National Radio Sym    Chandos     9648

10:15:00    00:04:42    Carl Nielsen    Menuett from Wind Quintet Op 43            
Reykjavik Wind Quintet    Chandos     9849

10:19:00    00:03:45    Jean-Baptiste Lully    Phaëton: Chaconne in G        
Jeanne Lamon    Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra    Tafelmusik     1001

10:23:00    00:06:03    Jean-Philippe Rameau    Castor and Pollux: Chaconne        
Frans Brüggen    Orchestra of the 18th Century    Philips     426714

10:25:00    00:06:11    Johann Sebastian Bach    Fugue in G minor         
Eugene Ormandy    Philadelphia Orchestra    CBS     38915

10:45:00    00:02:46    Jean Sibelius    Pelléas et Mélisande: Entr'acte        
Osmo Vänskä    Lahti Symphony Orchestra    Bis     918

10:50:00    00:22:34    Franz Liszt    (and others): Hexaméron    
Budapest Symphony Orchestra    Karl Anton Rickenbacher    Leslie Howard, piano    Hyperion     67401

11:15:00    00:03:59    Ignace Jan Paderewski    Mélodie in G flat Op 16            
Stephen Hough, piano    Hyperion     67043

11:21:00    00:08:39    George Frideric Handel    Coronation Anthem 'Let Thy Hand be    
Academy St. Martin in Fields    Sir Neville Marriner    ASMF Chorus    Philips     412733

11:31:00    00:08:03    Christoph Willibald Gluck    Iphigénie en Aulide: Act 2 Ballet        
Sir John Eliot Gardiner    Lyon Opera Orchestra    Erato     45003

11:41:00    00:11:48    Johannes Brahms    Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15    
Cleveland Orchestra    Franz Welser-Möst    Yefim Bronfman, piano    Belvedere     8005

11:56:00    00:04:11    Antonín Dvorák    Lasst mich allein Op 82            
Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Anna Polonsky, piano    Decca     19765

12:05:00    00:10:38    Gustav Holst    The Perfect Fool: Ballet Music Op 39        
André Previn    London Symphony    EMI     66934

12:17:00    00:12:37    Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry    Symphonic Variations        
Andrew Penny    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Naxos     553469

12:31:00    00:04:41    Frederic Curzon    Robin Hood Suite: March of the Bowmen        
Ronald Corp    New London Orchestra    Hyperion     66968

12:39:00    00:04:06    Erich Wolfgang Korngold    The Adventures of Robin Hood: Marian & Robin    
La Pietà    Angèle Dubeau    Angèle Dubeau, violin    Analekta     8733

12:46:00    00:13:01    Hector Berlioz    Overture 'Rob Roy'        
Charles Dutoit    Montreal Symphony    Decca     421193

           

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00    00:32:32    Jean Sibelius    Violin Concerto in D minor  Op 47    
Gothenburg Symphony    Neeme Järvi    Ilya Gringolts, violin    DeutGram     2249

13:36:00    00:19:49    Georges Bizet    Carmen Suite        
Myung-Whun Chung    Opera Bastille Orchestra    DeutGram     431778

13:57:00    00:03:32    Dmitri Shostakovich    Moscow Cheryomushki: Overture Waltz        
André Kostelanetz    André Kostelanetz Orchestra    Sony     62642

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Gabriel Faure: Lady of the Castle in Her Tower Susann McDonald, harp 

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Isle of the Dead Op. 29 Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN 

Gabriel Faure: Romance in B-flat Major for Violin and Piano, Op. 28 Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Michael Brown, piano Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA 

Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait Alan C. Page, narrator; Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN 

Franz Schubert: Minuet No. 5 in C Major, D. 89 Moscow Virtuosi; Vladimir Spivakov, conductor

Franz Schubert: Rondo in A major for Violin and String Quartet, D. 438 Danbi Um, violin; Erin Keefe, violin; Ying Fu, violin; Richard O'Neill, viola; Mihai Marica, cello Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, NY 

Francois Devienne: Flute Concerto No. 7 in E minor Emmanuel Pahud, flute; Orchestra della Svizzera Italiana; Nicholas Milton, conductor Stelio Molo Auditorium, RSI, Lugano, Switzerland 

Philip Glass: Etude No. 2 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Live broadcast from VPR's Studio One, Vermont Public Radio, Colchester, VT 

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00    00:03:12    Aaron Copland    Rodeo: Hoedown        
Michael Tilson Thomas    San Francisco Symphony    RCA     63511

16:05:00    00:02:53    Jerome Moross    The Big Country: Theme        
José Serebrier    Royal Philharmonic    Royal Phil     17

16:11:00    00:12:35    Antonín Dvorák    Scherzo capriccioso Op 66        
Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     414422

16:27:00    00:04:46    Michael W. Balfe    The Bohemian Girl: I dreamt I dwelt    
Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI    Karel Mark Chichon    Elina Garanca, mezzo    DeutGram     14777

16:34:00    00:05:39    Alexander Glazunov    Finale from Violin Concerto Op 82    
Russian National Orchestra    José Serebrier    Rachel Barton Pine, violin    Warner     67946

16:41:00    00:08:51    John Williams    Cowboys Overture        
John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra    Philips     420178

16:52:00    00:02:55    Chilly Gonzalez    Wintermezzo            
Daniel Hope, violin; Chilly Gonzalez, piano    DeutGram     4796922

16:57:00    00:02:48    Arcangelo Corelli    Sarabande & Gigue from Concerto Grosso Op 6        
Simon Murphy    New Dutch Academy    PentaTone     31

17:04:00    00:06:11    Béla Bartók    Game of Pairs from Concerto for        
Robert Spano    Oberlin Symphony    Oberlin     8

17:19:00    00:04:15    Georges Bizet    Carmen Suite No. 2: Gypsy Dance        
Bridget Reischl    Oberlin Symphony    Oberlin     61

17:26:00    00:08:32    Carl Maria von Weber    Peter Schmoll: Overture Op 8        
Roy Goodman    Hanover Band    Nimbus     5154

17:40:00    00:03:17    Max Richter    Vivaldi Recomposed: Spring 2    
Berlin Concert House Orch    André de Ridder    Daniel Hope, violin    DeutGram     4792777

17:45:00    00:05:20    Peter Tchaikovsky    The Seasons: June 'Barcarolle' Op 37            
Daniel Hope, violin; Jacques Ammon, piano    DeutGram     4796922

17:52:00    00:06:54    Richard Rodgers    South Pacific: Overture        
John Mauceri    Hollywood Bowl Orchestra    Philips     434932
 

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00    00:22:35    Igor Stravinsky    Pulcinella Suite            
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     419628

18:33:00    00:03:28    Edvard Grieg    Peer Gynt: Anitra's Dance        
Bjarte Engeset    Malmö Symphony    Naxos     503293

18:38:00    00:03:16    Edvard Grieg    Peer Gynt: Wedding March        
Esa-Pekka Salonen    Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra    CBS     44528

18:43:00    00:08:58    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Theme & Variations from Clarinet Quintet    
Emerson String Quartet        David Shifrin, clarinet    DeutGram     459641

18:55:00    00:04:04    Edvard Grieg    Peer Gynt: Ingrid's Lament        
Herbert Blomstedt    San Francisco Symphony    Decca     425857

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00    00:18:01    Leopold Kozeluch    Symphony in D        
Matthias Bamert    London Mozart Players    Chandos     9703

19:22:00    00:34:04    Felix Mendelssohn    Symphony No. 3 in A minor  Op 56        
Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    Telarc     80184

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:00    00:21:31    Franz Schubert    Fantasy in C major             
Maurizio Pollini, piano    DeutGram     4796018

20:24:00    00:07:53    Antonio Vivaldi    Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto in F minor  Op 8    
Zurich Chamber Orchestra    Daniel Hope    Daniel Hope, violin    DeutGram     4796922

20:34:00    00:24:38    Aaron Copland    Rodeo        
Leonard Slatkin    Detroit Symphony    Naxos     503293

21:03:00    00:21:08    Johann Sebastian Bach    Brandenburg Concerto No.  5 in D major     
Apollo's Fire    Jeannette Sorrell    Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord; Michael Lynn, flute; Cynthia Roberts, violin    Avie     2207

21:26:00    00:02:11    Johannes Brahms    Lullaby Op 49            
Daniel Hope, violin    DeutGram     4796922

21:30:00    00:15:56    Ludwig van Beethoven    Piano Sonata No. 14 in C sharp minor  Op 27            
Evgeny Kissin, piano    DeutGram     4797581

21:48:00    00:02:53    Patrick Hawes    Prayer to a Guardian Angel    
Voces8        Matthew Sharp, cello    Decca     22601

21:52:00    00:38:20    Gabriel Fauré    Requiem Op 48    
St Cecilia Academy Orchestra    Myung-Whun Chung    Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano; Bryn Terfel, baritone; St Cecilia Academy Chorus    DeutGram     459365

22:32:00    00:20:33    Franz Joseph Haydn    Symphony No. 63 in C major             
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     427337

22:56:00    00:02:33    Domenico Scarlatti    Sonata in C major             
Eliot Fisk, guitar    MusicMast     67130

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00    00:04:53    Felix Mendelssohn    Song without Words No. 7 in E flat major  Op 30            
Vassily Primakov, piano    Bridge     9350

23:06:00    00:12:30    Johannes Brahms    Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15    
Cleveland Orchestra    Franz Welser-Möst    Yefim Bronfman, piano    Belvedere     8005

23:21:00    00:04:08    Giuseppe Verdi    La traviata: Act 1 Prelude        
Myung-Whun Chung    St Cecilia Academy Orchestra    DeutGram     471566

23:25:00    00:05:02    Nicolò Paganini    Cantabile in D major             
Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Sandra Rivers, piano    EMI     54576

23:30:00    00:06:02    Giacomo Puccini    Chrysanthemums            
Quartetto di Cremona    Klanglogo     1400

23:38:00    00:04:53    Ron Nelson    Sarabande 'For Katharine in April'        
Howard Hanson    Eastman-Rochester Orchestra    Mercury     434347

23:42:00    00:10:52    Toru Takemitsu    Toward the Sea III for Alto Flute & Harp            
Aurèle Nicolet, flute; Naoko Yoshino, harp    Philips     442012

23:55:00    00:03:05    Mikhail Antsev    Berceuse            
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano    Cedille     139

23:56:00    00:02:59    César Franck    Danse lente            
Paul Crossley, piano    Sony     58914