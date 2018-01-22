Program Guide 01-22-2018

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: BlueWater Chamber Orchestra

Maurice Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin

Samuel Barber: Knoxville: Summer of 1915

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 2

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

3:58AM Thomas Morley (arr Scott Tennant): Galliard "Can She Excuse" (1599)

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

04:02:00 00:16:20 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F major

Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9996

04:22:00 00:46:45 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano Sony 63225

05:11:00 00:09:06 Henri Dutilleux Sonatine for Flute & Piano

Emmanuel Pahud, flute; Eric Le Sage, piano EMI 56488

05:24:00 00:17:03 Domenico Cimarosa Concertante in G major

Academy St. Martin in Fields Kenneth Sillito Aurèle Nicolet, flute; Heinz Holliger, oboe Philips 4788977

05:41:00 00:09:39 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 5 in E minor

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

05:53:00 00:07:30 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition: Baba Yaga

Sviatoslav Richter, piano Philips 4788977



06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:04:03 Jean-Philippe Rameau The Gathering of Birds

Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112

06:15:00 00:09:10 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto in E major Op 8

Zurich Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4796922

06:25:00 00:05:16 Bruce Adolphe My Inner Brahms

Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15

06:30:00 00:04:09 George Frideric Handel Messiah: All we like sheep

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2208

06:40:00 00:12:05 Peter Tchaikovsky Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 13

Pablo Heras-Casado Orchestra of St Luke's Harm Mundi 902220

06:55:00 00:03:46 Sir Malcolm Arnold Overseas March Op 70

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 66

07:03:00 00:07:08 George Gershwin Strike Up the Band: Overture

Michael Tilson Thomas Buffalo Philharmonic CBS 42240

07:10:00 00:03:19 Clarice Assad Impressions: Perpetual Motion

New Century Chamber Orch Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn NSS Music 8

07:15:00 00:05:38 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov March from Symphony No. 2 Op 9

Ernest Ansermet Orch de la Suisse Romande Decca 4785437

07:25:00 00:02:09 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 1: I Bought Me A Cat

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310

07:30:00 00:04:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from String Quartet No. 23

Dover Quartet Cedille 167

07:40:00 00:11:51 Johannes Brahms Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15

London Symphony George Szell Sir Clifford Curzon, piano Decca 4785437

07:52:00 00:02:42 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach March for the Ark

Seattle Trumpet Consort Origin 33001

07:55:00 00:02:51 Leroy Anderson Belle of the Ball

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559313

08:07:00 00:05:11 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No.4 in G major Op 39

James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos 503293

08:15:00 00:10:16 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Violin Sonata No. 9

Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 457619

08:27:00 00:07:12 Frank Bridge The Sea: Seascape

Richard Hickox BBC National Orch of Wales Chandos 10012

08:40:00 00:06:29 Vincenzo Bellini Oboe Concerto in E flat major

Frankfurt Radio Symphony Eliahu Inbal Heinz Holliger, oboe Philips 4788977

08:48:00 00:05:04 Cécile Chaminade Etudes de concert: Fileuse Op 35

Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30037

08:54:00 00:02:57 Astor Piazzolla Libertango

European Film Philharmonic Christoph Israel Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000

08:55:00 00:04:30 Max Steiner Gone with the Wind: Tara

José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 17

09:05:00 00:17:03 Domenico Cimarosa Concertante in G major

Academy St. Martin in Fields Kenneth Sillito Aurèle Nicolet, flute; Heinz Holliger, oboe Philips 4788977

09:30:00 00:06:54 Robert Fuchs Adagio from Serenade No. 4 Op 51

Christian Ludwig Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572607

09:40:00 00:04:14 Karl Jenkins Exsultate, jubilate

Stephen Layton Polyphony DeutGram 4793232

09:51:00 00:02:27 Gaetano Donizetti L'ELISIR D'AMORE: Quanto e bella

Orches.Sinfonica di Milano Riccardo Chailly Joseph Calleja, tenor Decca 214002

09:56:00 00:03:13 George Gershwin Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby'

John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80391

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:01:30 Claudio Monteverdi L'Orfeo: Toccata

Myung-Whun Chung St Cecilia Academy Orchestra DeutGram 471566

10:01:00 00:02:22 Domenico Cimarosa Il maestro di cappella: Overture

Myung-Whun Chung St Cecilia Academy Orchestra DeutGram 471566

10:03:00 00:11:11 Friedrich Kuhlau Overture to "Elf-Hill" Op 100

Michael Schonwandt Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9648

10:15:00 00:04:42 Carl Nielsen Menuett from Wind Quintet Op 43

Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9849

10:19:00 00:03:45 Jean-Baptiste Lully Phaëton: Chaconne in G

Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1001

10:23:00 00:06:03 Jean-Philippe Rameau Castor and Pollux: Chaconne

Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the 18th Century Philips 426714

10:25:00 00:06:11 Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue in G minor

Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra CBS 38915

10:45:00 00:02:46 Jean Sibelius Pelléas et Mélisande: Entr'acte

Osmo Vänskä Lahti Symphony Orchestra Bis 918

10:50:00 00:22:34 Franz Liszt (and others): Hexaméron

Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67401

11:15:00 00:03:59 Ignace Jan Paderewski Mélodie in G flat Op 16

Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043

11:21:00 00:08:39 George Frideric Handel Coronation Anthem 'Let Thy Hand be

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner ASMF Chorus Philips 412733

11:31:00 00:08:03 Christoph Willibald Gluck Iphigénie en Aulide: Act 2 Ballet

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Lyon Opera Orchestra Erato 45003

11:41:00 00:11:48 Johannes Brahms Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15

Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Yefim Bronfman, piano Belvedere 8005

11:56:00 00:04:11 Antonín Dvorák Lasst mich allein Op 82

Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Anna Polonsky, piano Decca 19765

12:05:00 00:10:38 Gustav Holst The Perfect Fool: Ballet Music Op 39

André Previn London Symphony EMI 66934

12:17:00 00:12:37 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Symphonic Variations

Andrew Penny Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 553469

12:31:00 00:04:41 Frederic Curzon Robin Hood Suite: March of the Bowmen

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66968

12:39:00 00:04:06 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Adventures of Robin Hood: Marian & Robin

La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8733

12:46:00 00:13:01 Hector Berlioz Overture 'Rob Roy'

Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Decca 421193

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 00:32:32 Jean Sibelius Violin Concerto in D minor Op 47

Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi Ilya Gringolts, violin DeutGram 2249

13:36:00 00:19:49 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite

Myung-Whun Chung Opera Bastille Orchestra DeutGram 431778

13:57:00 00:03:32 Dmitri Shostakovich Moscow Cheryomushki: Overture Waltz

André Kostelanetz André Kostelanetz Orchestra Sony 62642

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Gabriel Faure: Lady of the Castle in Her Tower Susann McDonald, harp

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Isle of the Dead Op. 29 Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

Gabriel Faure: Romance in B-flat Major for Violin and Piano, Op. 28 Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Michael Brown, piano Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA

Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait Alan C. Page, narrator; Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN

Franz Schubert: Minuet No. 5 in C Major, D. 89 Moscow Virtuosi; Vladimir Spivakov, conductor

Franz Schubert: Rondo in A major for Violin and String Quartet, D. 438 Danbi Um, violin; Erin Keefe, violin; Ying Fu, violin; Richard O'Neill, viola; Mihai Marica, cello Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, NY

Francois Devienne: Flute Concerto No. 7 in E minor Emmanuel Pahud, flute; Orchestra della Svizzera Italiana; Nicholas Milton, conductor Stelio Molo Auditorium, RSI, Lugano, Switzerland

Philip Glass: Etude No. 2 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Live broadcast from VPR's Studio One, Vermont Public Radio, Colchester, VT

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00 00:03:12 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Hoedown

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511

16:05:00 00:02:53 Jerome Moross The Big Country: Theme

José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 17

16:11:00 00:12:35 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo capriccioso Op 66

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414422

16:27:00 00:04:46 Michael W. Balfe The Bohemian Girl: I dreamt I dwelt

Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo DeutGram 14777

16:34:00 00:05:39 Alexander Glazunov Finale from Violin Concerto Op 82

Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Rachel Barton Pine, violin Warner 67946

16:41:00 00:08:51 John Williams Cowboys Overture

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178

16:52:00 00:02:55 Chilly Gonzalez Wintermezzo

Daniel Hope, violin; Chilly Gonzalez, piano DeutGram 4796922

16:57:00 00:02:48 Arcangelo Corelli Sarabande & Gigue from Concerto Grosso Op 6

Simon Murphy New Dutch Academy PentaTone 31

17:04:00 00:06:11 Béla Bartók Game of Pairs from Concerto for

Robert Spano Oberlin Symphony Oberlin 8

17:19:00 00:04:15 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2: Gypsy Dance

Bridget Reischl Oberlin Symphony Oberlin 61

17:26:00 00:08:32 Carl Maria von Weber Peter Schmoll: Overture Op 8

Roy Goodman Hanover Band Nimbus 5154

17:40:00 00:03:17 Max Richter Vivaldi Recomposed: Spring 2

Berlin Concert House Orch André de Ridder Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4792777

17:45:00 00:05:20 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: June 'Barcarolle' Op 37

Daniel Hope, violin; Jacques Ammon, piano DeutGram 4796922

17:52:00 00:06:54 Richard Rodgers South Pacific: Overture

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932



18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:22:35 Igor Stravinsky Pulcinella Suite

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 419628

18:33:00 00:03:28 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Anitra's Dance

Bjarte Engeset Malmö Symphony Naxos 503293

18:38:00 00:03:16 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Wedding March

Esa-Pekka Salonen Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra CBS 44528

18:43:00 00:08:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Theme & Variations from Clarinet Quintet

Emerson String Quartet David Shifrin, clarinet DeutGram 459641

18:55:00 00:04:04 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Ingrid's Lament

Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:18:01 Leopold Kozeluch Symphony in D

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9703

19:22:00 00:34:04 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 3 in A minor Op 56

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80184

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:00 00:21:31 Franz Schubert Fantasy in C major

Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4796018

20:24:00 00:07:53 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto in F minor Op 8

Zurich Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4796922

20:34:00 00:24:38 Aaron Copland Rodeo

Leonard Slatkin Detroit Symphony Naxos 503293

21:03:00 00:21:08 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D major

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord; Michael Lynn, flute; Cynthia Roberts, violin Avie 2207

21:26:00 00:02:11 Johannes Brahms Lullaby Op 49

Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4796922

21:30:00 00:15:56 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 14 in C sharp minor Op 27

Evgeny Kissin, piano DeutGram 4797581

21:48:00 00:02:53 Patrick Hawes Prayer to a Guardian Angel

Voces8 Matthew Sharp, cello Decca 22601

21:52:00 00:38:20 Gabriel Fauré Requiem Op 48

St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano; Bryn Terfel, baritone; St Cecilia Academy Chorus DeutGram 459365

22:32:00 00:20:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 63 in C major

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 427337

22:56:00 00:02:33 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in C major

Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMast 67130

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:04:53 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 7 in E flat major Op 30

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350

23:06:00 00:12:30 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15

Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Yefim Bronfman, piano Belvedere 8005

23:21:00 00:04:08 Giuseppe Verdi La traviata: Act 1 Prelude

Myung-Whun Chung St Cecilia Academy Orchestra DeutGram 471566

23:25:00 00:05:02 Nicolò Paganini Cantabile in D major

Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Sandra Rivers, piano EMI 54576

23:30:00 00:06:02 Giacomo Puccini Chrysanthemums

Quartetto di Cremona Klanglogo 1400

23:38:00 00:04:53 Ron Nelson Sarabande 'For Katharine in April'

Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434347

23:42:00 00:10:52 Toru Takemitsu Toward the Sea III for Alto Flute & Harp

Aurèle Nicolet, flute; Naoko Yoshino, harp Philips 442012

23:55:00 00:03:05 Mikhail Antsev Berceuse

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

23:56:00 00:02:59 César Franck Danse lente

Paul Crossley, piano Sony 58914