© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 01-21-2018

Published January 21, 2018 at 5:15 AM EST

FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The E. M. Forster Trilogy

00:02:00            00:17:06            Richard Robbins           A Room with a View: Suite                                 Symphony Orchestra          Angel/EMI         28956

00:22:00            00:15:44            Richard Robbins           Maurice: Suite               Harry Rabinowitz           Symphony Orchestra          Angel/EMI         28956

00:39:00            00:18:02            Richard Robbins           Howard's End: Suite      Symphony Orchestra     Harry Rabinowitz        Martin Jones, piano       Angel/EMI         28956

00:58:00            00:01:14            Edvard Grieg     Lyric Pieces Book  1: Arietta Op 12                                 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano       Centaur 2930

 

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Bernard Haitink, conductor; Till Fellner, piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 22, K. 482

Richard Strauss: An Alpine Symphony

Anton Webern: Im Sommerwind

02:58:00            00:01:32            Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 75: Chorale "Was Gott tut,              Ludwig Güttler  Güttler Brass Ensemble BerlinClas         1090

 

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Kurt Masur, conductor

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 7

Richard Wagner: Siegfried Idyll--Pierre Boulez, conductor

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Yet Three More from Accent - The tireless label of the Baroque gives us love songs of the 17th century, early Baroque Italian cello works, and suites by Johann Schmierer

 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:05:15            Ola Gjeilo          Ubi caritas        Voces8             Ola Gjeilo, piano           Decca   24646

06:09:00            00:05:56            Ola Gjeilo          Second Eve                              Voces8 Decca   4785703

06:13:00            00:12:36            Ola Gjeilo          Dark Night of the Soul   Harrington String Quartet           Charles Bruffy   Alison Chaney, soprano; Ola Gjeilo, piano; Phoenix Chorale        Chandos           5100

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Have You Not Heard? - With so many composers for the organ, inevitably a few rather interesting items get lost in the shuffle!

MAXIME GOULET:  Citius, altius, forties!  Jean-Willy Kunz (2014 Casavant/Maison Symphonique, Montreal, Quebec, Canada) ATMA Classique 2-2747

JOHANN HELMICH ROMAN (trans. Vretblad):  Sinfonia di Chiesa   John Kitchen (1897 Hope-Jones, 1953 Willis/McEwan Hall, University of Edinburgh, Scotland) Delphian 34163

QUENTIN MACLEAN:  Parade of the Sunbeams

TREVOR DUNCAN:  The Girl from Corsica

REGINALD PORTER-BROWN:  Cheeky Chappie   Richard Hills (1937 Compton/Civic Center, Southampton, England) Silver Street Music 0037

FERRUCCIO BUSONI:  3 Medieval Monologues (Danza-Cavaliere-Paggio)  Paolo Bottini (2004 Chici/Collegiata di Sant’Andrea, Empoli, Italy) Bongiovanni 5191

JOAN AMBROSIO DALZA:  Pavana alla Venetiana.

ASCANIO MAYONE:  Ricercar Primo –Francesco di Lernia (historic instruments) DiG Classic 62

DANIEL KNAGGS:  Ave Maria No. 9 (Rosa Mystica)  Shepherd Vocal Ensemble./Richard Robbins, director; Stephanie Handal, soprano, Felipe Gasper (1996 Fisk-Rosales/Shepherd School of Music, Rice University, Houston, TX) Ecce Records 2013

CARL CZERNY:  2 Short Voluntaries, fr Op. 698 (Nos. 3 & 5)  Iain Quinn (2000 Fritts/Princeton Theological Seminary, NJ) Naxos 8.573425 HANS-ANDRÉ STAMM:  Rapsodia alla Latina  Christopher Herrick (2012 Metzler/Royal Abbey of Saint Mary, Poblet, Spain) Hyperion 68129

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois:  What's New - Our periodic exploration of new and recent recordings of sacred choral and organ music that have come across Peter DuBois’ desk. There are always some new gems to uncover, so join us for this treasure hunt

 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Happy Music  

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No.6 “Pastoral” - “Awakening of cheerful feelings upon arrival in the countryside”   Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Sir Charles Mackerras (Hyperion -44303 CD) 11:31

Edvard Grieg: “Wedding Day at Troldhaugen”   Walter Gieseking, piano (EMI 667758 CD) 6:15

Paul Schoenfield: Trio for Clarinet, violin and piano: “Freylakh”   Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Diana Cohen violin; Roman Rabinovich, piano (YouTube PD) 3:44

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grande Tarantelle for Piano & Orchestra   Eugene List, piano; Vienna State Opera Orchestra/Igor Buketov (Vox 5009 CD) 7:36

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 93: Finale   Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (CBS 37761 CD) 4:41

William Boyce: Symphony No.5 in D Major   The English Consort/Trevor Pinnock (Archiv 419631 CD) 7:19

09:57:00            00:01:40            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        German Dance in G major                                 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra      DeutGram         429783

 

IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Angela Mitchell

10:01:00            00:04:08            Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No.  2: Sinfonia                           Jeffrey Biegel, piano            Steinway           30001

10:06:00            00:07:04            Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto after Vivaldi in F                                  Cyprien Katsaris, piano  Sony    66272

10:15:00            00:07:07            Louis Antoine Dornel     Oboe Sonata     Les Délices                   Debra Nagy, oboe            Délices 2009

10:25:00            00:12:35            Jean-Marie Leclair         Violin Concerto in B flat Op 10    Arion Baroque Orchestra            Monica Huggett Monica Huggett, violin   Atma    2143

10:40:00            00:08:11            Giovanni Gabrieli           In ecclesiis                    Vittorio Negri     Gregg Smith Singers; Texas Boys' Choir; Edward Tarr Brass Ensemble; E. Power Biggs, organ CBS     42645

10:51:00            00:03:31            Georg Philipp Telemann Suite for Recorder & Strings in a: Les     Philomel Baroque Orchestra                      Elissa Berardi, recorder Centaur 2366

11:01:00            00:06:07            William Boyce   Solomon: Overture                    Roy Goodman   Parley of Instruments            Hyperion           66378

11:09:00            00:08:21            Joseph Bodin de Boismortier     Trio Sonata No. 5 in F                            Geminiani Ensemble         Christoph          74590

11:19:00            00:08:50            Johann Sebastian Bach Motet 'Komm, Jesu, komm'        Chamber Ensemble       Sir John Eliot Gardiner        Monteverdi Choir           Soli Deo           716

11:30:00            00:12:47            George Frideric Handel  Concerto Grosso in C major                   Trevor Pinnock            English Concert Archiv   415291

11:46:00            00:08:44            George Frideric Handel  Messiah: The trumpet shall sound          Scottish Chamber Orchestra          Sir Charles Mackerras   Bryn Terfel, baritone      DeutGram         453480

11:50:00            00:09:25            Thomas Arne    Symphony No. 2 in F major                    Adrian Shepherd            Cantilena           Chandos           8403

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Manuel de Falla

Nights in the gardens of Spain (1911-15)--Alicia deLarrocha, piano; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos (Decca 466128 CD)

El sombrero de tres picos (1919)--Montreal Symphony Orchestra/Charles Dutoit (Decca 466128 CD)

Concerto for Harpsichord, Flute, Oboe, Clarinet, Violin and Cello (1923-26)--John Constable, harpsichord; London Sinfonietta/Sir Simon Rattle (Decca 466128 CD)

La vida breve Interlude and Dance (1904-05)—Orch de la Suisse Romande Orchestra/Ernest Ansermet (Decca 466128 CD)

Danza Ritual del Fuego (1914-15)--Artur Rubinstein, piano (EMI TOCE-15036 CD)

Four Spanish pieces for piano (1908)--Ricardo Requejo, piano (Claves 9615 CD)

Mazurka in c (1899)--Ricardo Requejo, piano (Claves 9615 CD)

Nocturno (1896)--Ricardo Requejo, piano (Claves 9615 CD)

Allegro de concierto for piano (1903-04)--Ricardo Requejo, piano (Claves 9615 CD)

Pour le tombeau de Paul Dukas (1935)--Ricardo Requejo, piano (Claves 9615 CD)

Homenaje pour 'Le tombeau de Claude Debussy (1920)--Ricardo Requejo, piano (Claves 9615 CD)

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Franz Schubert: Six Moments Musicaux, D. 780: Movement 4. Moderato Shai Wosner, piano Frederic Chopin Society, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, Macalester College, St. Paul, MN Music: 4:25

Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco Overture Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra; Gustavo Gimeno, conductor Philharmonie, Luxembourg Music: 7:12

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Eric Ebbenga from New York City, NY Music: 7:50

Maurice Ravel: Sonatine: 3 Anime Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Ravel: L'oeuvre Pour Piano Seul / Jean-Yves Thibaudet Decca 433515 Music: 3:37

Franz Schubert: Fantasy in C major for Violin and Piano, D. 934, Op. 159 Benjamin Beilman, violin; Juho Pohjonen, piano Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 24:00

Ernst von Dohnányi: Humoresques, Op. 17: Movement 2 Jeno Jando, piano Album: Ernst von Dohnányi: Piano Works Vol. 2 Koch Schwann 312192 Music: 4:18

Ernst von Dohnányi: Sextet for Piano, Strings, and Winds in C Major, Op. 37 Anthony McGill, clarinet; Stewart Rose, horn; Beth Guterman, viola; Emily Bruskin, violin; Julia Bruskin, cello; Andrea Lam, piano Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY Music: 29:22

Joaquin Turina: Ante Las lanzas, de Velazquez, from Contemplacion, Op. 99 Liza Stepanova, piano Hugh Hodgson School of Music and UGA Performing Arts Center, Ramsey Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 4:07

Einojuhani Rautavaara: Symphony No. 1: Movements 2 & 3 Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: ~8:32

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor; William Preucil, violin – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:05:00            00:19:25            Leonard Bernstein         On the Waterfront: Symphonic Suite                  

16:31:00            00:20:00            Augusta Read Thomas  Violin Concerto No. 3 'Juggler in Cleveland Orchestra     

17:02:00            00:41:12            Aaron Copland  Symphony No.  3                      

17:51:00            00:08:28            Bedrich Smetana           Libuse: Overture            Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra          Decca   444867

 

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 3, 2017 - From McLean, Virginia, this week’s program features a wild performance by 14-year-old violist who tackles a piece written by Hindemith with the extraordinary tempo marking of 600-640 beats per minute… a tender performance of the song “Pure Imagination” from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory performed on the marimba … and we’ll hear how studying music helped one young musician grow up and cope with Tourette’s Syndrome. 

14-year-old violinist, Daniel Bae, from Lubbock, TX, performs the first movement Allegro moderato and second movement, Allegro maestoso from Romantic Pieces, Op 75 by Antonín Dvorák with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

14-year-old violist, Beatrice Chen, from Chicago, IL performs the fourth movement Rasendes Zeitmaß. Wild. Tonschönheit ist Nebensache from Solo Viola Sonata Op. 25, No. 1 by Paul Hindemith, and Bourrée I and Bourrée II from Cello Suite No.3 in C major, BWV 1009 by Johann Sebastian Bach transcribed for viola.

18-year-old guitarist Kathleen Cho, from Potomac, MD performs movement III . La Toccata de Pasquini from the Sonata for solo guitar by Leo Brouwer

16-year-old clarinetist, Daniel Solowey, from Sarasota, FL performs the second movement, Allegro animato from the Sonata for Clarinet and Piano, Op.167 by Camille Saint-Saëns with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

19-year-old cellist, Gabriel Martins from Los Angeles, CA. performs the Prélude and Sarabande from Cello Suite No.3 in C major, BWV 1009 by Johann Sebastian Bach

18-year-old percussionist Alvin Chung, from Potomac, MD performs Pure Imagination by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley; arranged for marimba by Alex Stopa, and The Flight of the Bumblebee by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov arranged by Pius Cheung

14-year-old violist Beatrice Chen and 19-year-old cellist Gabriel Martins perform movement I. Allegro (from "Duet mit zwei obligaten Augengläsern", WoO 32 by Ludwig van Beethoven.

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:21:26            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Oboe Concerto in C major         Cleveland Orchestra            Christoph von Dohnányi John Mack, oboe          Decca   443176

19:26:00            00:38:15            Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat            BBC Philharmonic         Juanjo Mena            Raquel Lojendio, soprano          Chandos           10694

20:06:00            00:49:54            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  3 in E flat major  Op 55              Osmo Vänskä            Minnesota Orchestra      Bis       1516

20:58:00            00:01:41            Gustav Holst     Japanese Suite: Dance of the Wolves Op 33                   JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra            Naxos   572914

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

John Ferritto: Intersezione Op 14 (1975) — Jameson Cooper, violin (Centaur 3310) 11:40

Robert Rollin: Suite for Woodwind Quintet on a Theme from “The Music of Erich Zann” — Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-16-14) 9:59

Donald Erb: Violin Concerto (1992) — Miriam Fried, violin; Grand Rapids Symphony/Catherine Comet, cond. (Koss 3302) 25:38

Daniel McCarthy: Polarization for Symphonic Band (1993) — Indiana State University Wind Ensemble/John Boyd, cond.

21:58:00            00:01:26            William Grant Still          If You Should Go                                   Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano        Koch Intl           7192

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Letters From a Young Education Reformer - Frederick Hess, Ph.D., Director of Education Policy Studies, American Enterprise Institute

Dr. Frederick M. Hess is not your average high school teacher. For the two years he taught 9th and 10thgrade in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, he grew frustrated that the education system made it hard for teachers and kids to have a “wondrous, joyous, liberating” educational experience. So, he quit, obtained his Ph.D. at Harvard, and now is the Resident Scholar and Director of Education Policy Studies of the American Enterprise Institute.

His latest book, Letters to a Young Education Reformer, details his 25 years of working in and around education reform. While Hess acknowledges the passion for change that education reformers have, he describes frustration at the “one-size-fits-all” nature of recent education policies. His research focuses on past mistakes and the methods in how reform actually works.

In addition to high school, Hess has taught at University of Virginia, the University of Pennsylvania, Georgetown University, Rice University, Johns Hopkins University, and Harvard University. After graduating from Brandeis University, he earned an M.A. and Ph.D. in government, as well as an M.Ed. in teaching and curriculum from Harvard University.

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:00:00            00:05:52            Gabriel Fauré    Pavane Op 50   Academy St. Martin in Fields      Mathias Mönius            Albrecht Mayer, oboe d'amore   Decca   4782564

23:05:00            00:04:17            Henri Duparc    Chanson triste                           Mischa Maisky, cello; Daria Hovora, piano    DeutGram         457657

23:10:00            00:05:21            Camille Saint-Saëns      Romance in D flat Op 37                                    Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Avie      2131

23:15:00            00:06:52            Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Entr'acte No.  3 in B flat major                    Michael Tilson Thomas   San Francisco Symphony          SF Sym 60

23:22:00            00:09:37            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 5          Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner        Rachel Barton Pine, violin          Avie      2317

23:31:00            00:06:57            Anatoly Liadov  The Enchanted Lake Op 62                    Mikhail Pletnev  Russian National Orchestra         DeutGram         447084

23:38:00            00:10:18            Peter Tchaikovsky         Suite No. 3: Elegie Op 55                       Vladimir Jurowski            Russian National Orchestra        PentaTone        61

23:58:00            00:01:33            Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 24 in C major  Op 33                                  Garrick Ohlsson, piano  Arabesque        6730

 

 

 