Program Guide 01-21-2018

FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The E. M. Forster Trilogy

00:02:00 00:17:06 Richard Robbins A Room with a View: Suite Symphony Orchestra Angel/EMI 28956

00:22:00 00:15:44 Richard Robbins Maurice: Suite Harry Rabinowitz Symphony Orchestra Angel/EMI 28956

00:39:00 00:18:02 Richard Robbins Howard's End: Suite Symphony Orchestra Harry Rabinowitz Martin Jones, piano Angel/EMI 28956

00:58:00 00:01:14 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 1: Arietta Op 12 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Bernard Haitink, conductor; Till Fellner, piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 22, K. 482

Richard Strauss: An Alpine Symphony

Anton Webern: Im Sommerwind

02:58:00 00:01:32 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 75: Chorale "Was Gott tut, Ludwig Güttler Güttler Brass Ensemble BerlinClas 1090

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Kurt Masur, conductor

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 7

Richard Wagner: Siegfried Idyll--Pierre Boulez, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Yet Three More from Accent - The tireless label of the Baroque gives us love songs of the 17th century, early Baroque Italian cello works, and suites by Johann Schmierer

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:05:15 Ola Gjeilo Ubi caritas Voces8 Ola Gjeilo, piano Decca 24646

06:09:00 00:05:56 Ola Gjeilo Second Eve Voces8 Decca 4785703

06:13:00 00:12:36 Ola Gjeilo Dark Night of the Soul Harrington String Quartet Charles Bruffy Alison Chaney, soprano; Ola Gjeilo, piano; Phoenix Chorale Chandos 5100

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Have You Not Heard? - With so many composers for the organ, inevitably a few rather interesting items get lost in the shuffle!

MAXIME GOULET: Citius, altius, forties! Jean-Willy Kunz (2014 Casavant/Maison Symphonique, Montreal, Quebec, Canada) ATMA Classique 2-2747

JOHANN HELMICH ROMAN (trans. Vretblad): Sinfonia di Chiesa John Kitchen (1897 Hope-Jones, 1953 Willis/McEwan Hall, University of Edinburgh, Scotland) Delphian 34163

QUENTIN MACLEAN: Parade of the Sunbeams

TREVOR DUNCAN: The Girl from Corsica

REGINALD PORTER-BROWN: Cheeky Chappie Richard Hills (1937 Compton/Civic Center, Southampton, England) Silver Street Music 0037

FERRUCCIO BUSONI: 3 Medieval Monologues (Danza-Cavaliere-Paggio) Paolo Bottini (2004 Chici/Collegiata di Sant’Andrea, Empoli, Italy) Bongiovanni 5191

JOAN AMBROSIO DALZA: Pavana alla Venetiana.

ASCANIO MAYONE: Ricercar Primo –Francesco di Lernia (historic instruments) DiG Classic 62

DANIEL KNAGGS: Ave Maria No. 9 (Rosa Mystica) Shepherd Vocal Ensemble./Richard Robbins, director; Stephanie Handal, soprano, Felipe Gasper (1996 Fisk-Rosales/Shepherd School of Music, Rice University, Houston, TX) Ecce Records 2013

CARL CZERNY: 2 Short Voluntaries, fr Op. 698 (Nos. 3 & 5) Iain Quinn (2000 Fritts/Princeton Theological Seminary, NJ) Naxos 8.573425 HANS-ANDRÉ STAMM: Rapsodia alla Latina Christopher Herrick (2012 Metzler/Royal Abbey of Saint Mary, Poblet, Spain) Hyperion 68129

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: What's New - Our periodic exploration of new and recent recordings of sacred choral and organ music that have come across Peter DuBois’ desk. There are always some new gems to uncover, so join us for this treasure hunt

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Happy Music

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No.6 “Pastoral” - “Awakening of cheerful feelings upon arrival in the countryside” Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Sir Charles Mackerras (Hyperion -44303 CD) 11:31

Edvard Grieg: “Wedding Day at Troldhaugen” Walter Gieseking, piano (EMI 667758 CD) 6:15

Paul Schoenfield: Trio for Clarinet, violin and piano: “Freylakh” Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Diana Cohen violin; Roman Rabinovich, piano (YouTube PD) 3:44

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grande Tarantelle for Piano & Orchestra Eugene List, piano; Vienna State Opera Orchestra/Igor Buketov (Vox 5009 CD) 7:36

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 93: Finale Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (CBS 37761 CD) 4:41

William Boyce: Symphony No.5 in D Major The English Consort/Trevor Pinnock (Archiv 419631 CD) 7:19

09:57:00 00:01:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart German Dance in G major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783

IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Angela Mitchell

10:01:00 00:04:08 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No. 2: Sinfonia Jeffrey Biegel, piano Steinway 30001

10:06:00 00:07:04 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto after Vivaldi in F Cyprien Katsaris, piano Sony 66272

10:15:00 00:07:07 Louis Antoine Dornel Oboe Sonata Les Délices Debra Nagy, oboe Délices 2009

10:25:00 00:12:35 Jean-Marie Leclair Violin Concerto in B flat Op 10 Arion Baroque Orchestra Monica Huggett Monica Huggett, violin Atma 2143

10:40:00 00:08:11 Giovanni Gabrieli In ecclesiis Vittorio Negri Gregg Smith Singers; Texas Boys' Choir; Edward Tarr Brass Ensemble; E. Power Biggs, organ CBS 42645

10:51:00 00:03:31 Georg Philipp Telemann Suite for Recorder & Strings in a: Les Philomel Baroque Orchestra Elissa Berardi, recorder Centaur 2366

11:01:00 00:06:07 William Boyce Solomon: Overture Roy Goodman Parley of Instruments Hyperion 66378

11:09:00 00:08:21 Joseph Bodin de Boismortier Trio Sonata No. 5 in F Geminiani Ensemble Christoph 74590

11:19:00 00:08:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Motet 'Komm, Jesu, komm' Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Soli Deo 716

11:30:00 00:12:47 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in C major Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 415291

11:46:00 00:08:44 George Frideric Handel Messiah: The trumpet shall sound Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Bryn Terfel, baritone DeutGram 453480

11:50:00 00:09:25 Thomas Arne Symphony No. 2 in F major Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8403

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Manuel de Falla

Nights in the gardens of Spain (1911-15)--Alicia deLarrocha, piano; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos (Decca 466128 CD)

El sombrero de tres picos (1919)--Montreal Symphony Orchestra/Charles Dutoit (Decca 466128 CD)

Concerto for Harpsichord, Flute, Oboe, Clarinet, Violin and Cello (1923-26)--John Constable, harpsichord; London Sinfonietta/Sir Simon Rattle (Decca 466128 CD)

La vida breve Interlude and Dance (1904-05)—Orch de la Suisse Romande Orchestra/Ernest Ansermet (Decca 466128 CD)

Danza Ritual del Fuego (1914-15)--Artur Rubinstein, piano (EMI TOCE-15036 CD)

Four Spanish pieces for piano (1908)--Ricardo Requejo, piano (Claves 9615 CD)

Mazurka in c (1899)--Ricardo Requejo, piano (Claves 9615 CD)

Nocturno (1896)--Ricardo Requejo, piano (Claves 9615 CD)

Allegro de concierto for piano (1903-04)--Ricardo Requejo, piano (Claves 9615 CD)

Pour le tombeau de Paul Dukas (1935)--Ricardo Requejo, piano (Claves 9615 CD)

Homenaje pour 'Le tombeau de Claude Debussy (1920)--Ricardo Requejo, piano (Claves 9615 CD)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Franz Schubert: Six Moments Musicaux, D. 780: Movement 4. Moderato Shai Wosner, piano Frederic Chopin Society, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, Macalester College, St. Paul, MN Music: 4:25

Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco Overture Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra; Gustavo Gimeno, conductor Philharmonie, Luxembourg Music: 7:12

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Eric Ebbenga from New York City, NY Music: 7:50

Maurice Ravel: Sonatine: 3 Anime Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Ravel: L'oeuvre Pour Piano Seul / Jean-Yves Thibaudet Decca 433515 Music: 3:37

Franz Schubert: Fantasy in C major for Violin and Piano, D. 934, Op. 159 Benjamin Beilman, violin; Juho Pohjonen, piano Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 24:00

Ernst von Dohnányi: Humoresques, Op. 17: Movement 2 Jeno Jando, piano Album: Ernst von Dohnányi: Piano Works Vol. 2 Koch Schwann 312192 Music: 4:18

Ernst von Dohnányi: Sextet for Piano, Strings, and Winds in C Major, Op. 37 Anthony McGill, clarinet; Stewart Rose, horn; Beth Guterman, viola; Emily Bruskin, violin; Julia Bruskin, cello; Andrea Lam, piano Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY Music: 29:22

Joaquin Turina: Ante Las lanzas, de Velazquez, from Contemplacion, Op. 99 Liza Stepanova, piano Hugh Hodgson School of Music and UGA Performing Arts Center, Ramsey Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 4:07

Einojuhani Rautavaara: Symphony No. 1: Movements 2 & 3 Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: ~8:32

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor; William Preucil, violin – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:05:00 00:19:25 Leonard Bernstein On the Waterfront: Symphonic Suite

16:31:00 00:20:00 Augusta Read Thomas Violin Concerto No. 3 'Juggler in Cleveland Orchestra

17:02:00 00:41:12 Aaron Copland Symphony No. 3

17:51:00 00:08:28 Bedrich Smetana Libuse: Overture Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 3, 2017 - From McLean, Virginia, this week’s program features a wild performance by 14-year-old violist who tackles a piece written by Hindemith with the extraordinary tempo marking of 600-640 beats per minute… a tender performance of the song “Pure Imagination” from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory performed on the marimba … and we’ll hear how studying music helped one young musician grow up and cope with Tourette’s Syndrome.

14-year-old violinist, Daniel Bae, from Lubbock, TX, performs the first movement Allegro moderato and second movement, Allegro maestoso from Romantic Pieces, Op 75 by Antonín Dvorák with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

14-year-old violist, Beatrice Chen, from Chicago, IL performs the fourth movement Rasendes Zeitmaß. Wild. Tonschönheit ist Nebensache from Solo Viola Sonata Op. 25, No. 1 by Paul Hindemith, and Bourrée I and Bourrée II from Cello Suite No.3 in C major, BWV 1009 by Johann Sebastian Bach transcribed for viola.

18-year-old guitarist Kathleen Cho, from Potomac, MD performs movement III . La Toccata de Pasquini from the Sonata for solo guitar by Leo Brouwer

16-year-old clarinetist, Daniel Solowey, from Sarasota, FL performs the second movement, Allegro animato from the Sonata for Clarinet and Piano, Op.167 by Camille Saint-Saëns with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

19-year-old cellist, Gabriel Martins from Los Angeles, CA. performs the Prélude and Sarabande from Cello Suite No.3 in C major, BWV 1009 by Johann Sebastian Bach

18-year-old percussionist Alvin Chung, from Potomac, MD performs Pure Imagination by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley; arranged for marimba by Alex Stopa, and The Flight of the Bumblebee by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov arranged by Pius Cheung

14-year-old violist Beatrice Chen and 19-year-old cellist Gabriel Martins perform movement I. Allegro (from "Duet mit zwei obligaten Augengläsern", WoO 32 by Ludwig van Beethoven.

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:21:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Oboe Concerto in C major Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi John Mack, oboe Decca 443176

19:26:00 00:38:15 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Raquel Lojendio, soprano Chandos 10694

20:06:00 00:49:54 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 55 Osmo Vänskä Minnesota Orchestra Bis 1516

20:58:00 00:01:41 Gustav Holst Japanese Suite: Dance of the Wolves Op 33 JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 572914

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

John Ferritto: Intersezione Op 14 (1975) — Jameson Cooper, violin (Centaur 3310) 11:40

Robert Rollin: Suite for Woodwind Quintet on a Theme from “The Music of Erich Zann” — Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-16-14) 9:59

Donald Erb: Violin Concerto (1992) — Miriam Fried, violin; Grand Rapids Symphony/Catherine Comet, cond. (Koss 3302) 25:38

Daniel McCarthy: Polarization for Symphonic Band (1993) — Indiana State University Wind Ensemble/John Boyd, cond.

21:58:00 00:01:26 William Grant Still If You Should Go Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Letters From a Young Education Reformer - Frederick Hess, Ph.D., Director of Education Policy Studies, American Enterprise Institute

Dr. Frederick M. Hess is not your average high school teacher. For the two years he taught 9th and 10thgrade in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, he grew frustrated that the education system made it hard for teachers and kids to have a “wondrous, joyous, liberating” educational experience. So, he quit, obtained his Ph.D. at Harvard, and now is the Resident Scholar and Director of Education Policy Studies of the American Enterprise Institute.

His latest book, Letters to a Young Education Reformer, details his 25 years of working in and around education reform. While Hess acknowledges the passion for change that education reformers have, he describes frustration at the “one-size-fits-all” nature of recent education policies. His research focuses on past mistakes and the methods in how reform actually works.

In addition to high school, Hess has taught at University of Virginia, the University of Pennsylvania, Georgetown University, Rice University, Johns Hopkins University, and Harvard University. After graduating from Brandeis University, he earned an M.A. and Ph.D. in government, as well as an M.Ed. in teaching and curriculum from Harvard University.

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:00:00 00:05:52 Gabriel Fauré Pavane Op 50 Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe d'amore Decca 4782564

23:05:00 00:04:17 Henri Duparc Chanson triste Mischa Maisky, cello; Daria Hovora, piano DeutGram 457657

23:10:00 00:05:21 Camille Saint-Saëns Romance in D flat Op 37 Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Avie 2131

23:15:00 00:06:52 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 in B flat major Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

23:22:00 00:09:37 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 5 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Rachel Barton Pine, violin Avie 2317

23:31:00 00:06:57 Anatoly Liadov The Enchanted Lake Op 62 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 447084

23:38:00 00:10:18 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 3: Elegie Op 55 Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 61

23:58:00 00:01:33 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 24 in C major Op 33 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6730