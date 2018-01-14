Program Guide 01-14-2018

FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Classical Music in the Movies

00:03:00 00:11:51 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18 Warsaw Philharmonic Stanislaw Wislocki Sviatoslav Richter, piano DeutGram 4795448

00:16:00 00:04:33 Erik Satie Gnossienne No. 1 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290

00:22:00 00:06:55 Arvo Pärt Spiegel im Spiegel Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano Koch Intl 7762

00:31:00 00:04:44 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4778773

00:36:00 00:08:49 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11 Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80673

00:46:00 00:07:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 Camerata Salzburg Géza Anda Géza Anda, piano DeutGram 4793449

00:54:00 00:03:21 Pietro Mascagni Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 56576

00:58:00 00:02:46 Sergei Rachmaninoff 18th Variation from Paganini Rhapsody Op 43 Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4794970

01:02 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Jaap van Zweden

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Masonic Funeral Music

Richard Wagner: Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan and Isolde

Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem

Witold Lutoslawski: Musique Funèbre--Christoph von Dohnányi

02:57:00 00:01:55 Johann Sebastian Bach Duet No. 4 in A minor Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795534

03:01 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Valery Gergiev; Alexander Timchenko, tenor, Dmitry Voropaev, tenor, Ilya Bannik, bass, Andrei Serov, bass/baritone; Alec Baldwin: narrator; Matt Cavanaugh: Soldier; Daniel Davis: Devil

Igor Stravinsky: Renard

Igor Stravinsky: A Soldier’s Tale

Igor Stravinsky: Pétrouchka--Alan Gilbert, conductor

05:01 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Back to the Middle Ages - Ars Subtilior, Hildegard von Bingen, and the remarkable III Millennio label with the idea of roses in the medieval imagination.

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:11:51 John Ireland Vexilla Regis London Symphony Richard Hickox Roderick Elms, organ; London Symphony Chorus; Members of Chandos 8879

06:18:00 00:07:45 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on 'The Old 100th' Psalm City of London Sinfonia Matthew Best Corydon Singers; Roger Judd, organ Hyperion 66569

06:26:00 00:02:48 Camille Saint-Saëns Ave Maria Op 145 Harry Christophers Women of the; The Sixteen; Huw Williams, organ Decca 10836

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Old Spanish Music in the New World - Focusing on Robert Bates’ new recording of Correa’s Facultad Organica (1626)

FRANCISCO CORREA de ARAUXO: Tiento XIII; Tiento XXXVI 1712 Chavez/Oaxaca Cathedral, Mexico

CORREA: Tres Glosas LXIX 1791 Neri/Church of Santa Maria de la Asuncion, Tlacolula, Mexico

CORREA: Sexto tiento XXXV; Tiento XXVII @1729 Anonymous/Church of San Jeronimo, Tlacochahuaya, Oaxaxa, Mexico)

CORREA: Quinto tiento XXIX 1988 Harrold/O’Neill Collection, University of California, Berkeley, CA

CORREA: Tercero tiento XXXII 1988 Harrold/O’Neill Collection, University of California, Berkeley, CA

CORREA: Tiento LIX 1989 Rosales/Mission San Jose, CA

CORREA: Tercero tiento XXIII 1791 Neri/Church of Santa Maria de la Asuncion, Tlacolula, Mexico

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Happy Birthday Wolfgang, Maurice & John! - January is the birth month for several great composers of sacred choral and organ music. Join Peter DuBois as we celebrate with music of Mozart, Duruflé, and Tavener.

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Don Rosenberg on “The Magic They Wove Part II”

Dimitri Tiomkin: Lost Horizon (1937): Opening – National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt (Naxos 779332 CD) 4:24

Dimitri Tiomkin: The Guns of Navarone (1961): Prologue – Columbia Studio Orchestra/Dimitri Tiomkin (Columbia 8455 LP) 2:31

David Raksin: (1912-2004) Laura (1944): Main title – Orchestra/Alfred Newman (Kritzerland 20024 CD) 3:34

David Raksin: The Bad and the Beautiful (1952): Main title theme – New Philharmonia Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt (Sony 781268 CD) 2:57

Alfred Newman: (1901-1970) Wuthering Heights (1939): Cathy’s Theme - National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 77936 CD) 3:02

Alfred Newman: How Green Was My Valley (1941): opening sequence – Orchestra/Alfred Newman (Kritzerland 20025 CD) 2:40

Alfred Newman: How the West Was Won (1962): opening – MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman (Rhino 72458 CD) 3:08

Bernard Herrmann: (1911-1965) The Ghost and Mrs. Muir (1947): Opening – Orchestra/Bernard Herrmann (Varese Sarabande 5850 CD) 3:11

Bernard Herrmann: Wuthering Heights (1951): Cathy-Heathcliff duet - Soloists; Pro arte Orchestra/Bernard Herrmann (Unicorn-Kanchana 2050 CD) 3:03

Bernard Herrmann: Psycho (1960): Shower Scene – National Philharmonic Orchestra/Bernard Herrmann (Unicorn 75001 LP) 0:59

Elmer Bernstein: (1922-2004) Sweet Smell of Success (1957): Main title – Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein (Essential Media CD) 3:19

Elmer Bernstein: The Magnificent Seven (1960): Main Title – MGM Studio Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein (Varese Sarabande 066559 CD) 4:05

09:58:00 00:01:24 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: Ballet des Coqs New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101

IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Angela Mitchell

10:05:00 00:09:43 Francesco Geminiani Concerto Grosso No.10 in F major Andrew Manze Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907261

10:16:00 00:15:35 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No. 1 in B flat major Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795534

10:35:00 00:07:00 Gregorio Allegri Miserere Voces8 Decca 22601

10:45:00 00:10:32 Johann Adolf Scheibe Sinfonia à 16 in D Andrew Manze Concerto Copenhagen Chandos 550

10:57:00 00:10:42 Francesco Maria Veracini Orchestral Suite No. 6 in B flat Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 439937

11:10:00 00:08:06 Antonio Vivaldi Violin Concerto in C major Op 8 Raglan Baroque Players Nicholas Kraemer Monica Huggett, violin VirginClas 61172

11:20:00 00:08:30 Claudio Monteverdi Beatus vir La Nuova Musica John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 134

11:30:00 00:15:40 Georg Muffat Chaconne from Concerto Grosso in G major Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 453418

11:46:00 00:14:25 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 1 in F major Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire ApolloFire 2002

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Ottorino Respighi

The Pines of Rome (1924)—Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Decca 0289 478 7779 0 CD)

Roman Festivals (1928)—Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Decca 0289 478 7779 0 CD)

Fountains of Rome (1916)—Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Decca 0289 478 7779 0 CD)

Concerto for piano in Modo Misolidio (1924)—Geoffrey Tozer, piano; BBC Philharmonic/Edward Downes (Chandos B000000ABX CD)

Three Botticelli Pictures (1927)—London Symphony Orchestra/Sir Neville Marriner (EMI Classics B000002SEB CD)

Church Windows (1925-26)—Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra/Jesus Lopez-Cobos (Telarc B000003CZV CD)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe, Violin, Strings and Continuo in C minor, BWV 1060: 1. Allegro Hilary Hahn, violin; Allan Vogel, oboe; Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor Album: Hilary Hahn, Bach Concertos DG 986 Music: 4:26

Yefim Rosenfeld (arr. Leonid Desyatnikov): My Happiness The Astor Quartet: Gidon Kremer, violin; Per Arne Glorvigen, bandoneon; Vadim Sakharov, piano; Alois Posch, double bass Album: Live at CBC's Glenn Gould Studio Nonesuch 531411 Music: 2:13

Juan Carlos Cobian: Los Mareados Gidon Kremer, violin; Per Arne Glorvigen, bandoneon; Vadim Sakharov, piano; Alois Posch, double bass; Astor Quartet Nonesuch 531411 Album: Astor Quartet: Live at the CBC's Glenn Gould Studio Music: 5:13

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Shawn Hampton from Round Rock, TX Time: 9:03

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude No. 12 in f minor, from The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1 András Schiff, piano Album: The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1 Decca 414388 Music: 2:06

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Keyboard Concerto No. 6 in B-flat major, K. 238 Jeffrey Kahane, piano; New York Philharmonic; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 18:50

Kenneth Frazelle: Fiddler's Galaxy Joseph Swensen, violin; Jeffrey Kahane, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN American Air Label: MPR 01 Music: 4:20

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Fuga elegiaca: Preludio and Fuga Brasil Guitar Duo Album: CASTELNUOVO-TEDESCO, M.: Music for Two Guitars, Vol. 2 Naxos 570779 Music: 4:30

Leos Janacek: Piano Sonata 1.X.1905, "From The Street" Deirbhile Brennan, piano The Seventh Cliburn International Amateur Piano Competition, Van Cliburn Recital Hall, Fort Worth, TX Music: 11:50

Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto in A minor, Op. 129 Carter Brey, cello; New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 23:24

Egberto Gismonti (arr. Joao Luiz): A fala da paixao Brasil Guitar Duo Americas Society, New York, NY Music: 6:38

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Yefim Bronfman, piano – Brahms Cycle, recorded live in Severance Hall

16:05:00 00:15:53 Johannes Brahms Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56

16:25:00 00:12:20 Johannes Brahms Alto Rhapsody Op 53

16:41:00 00:45:41 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major Op 83

17:30:00 00:28:15 Sir Edward Elgar Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 4787779

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 23, 2017 - This week’s From the Top from Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Room will feature, for only the second time in From the Top’s history, a teenage counter-tenor. He performs two beautiful art songs with his teenage guitar-playing collaborator. Also on the program, a piece by a young composer is given its radio premiere by a quintet of From the Top alums, and a 16-year-old pianist who could give Yuja wang a run for her money performs a fiery piece by Alberto Ginastera

14-year-old violinist Hana Chang performs the first movement, Allegro vivo, from the Sonata for Violin and Piano by Claude Debussy (1862-1918) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

16-year-old oboist Kate Wegener performs the second movement, Einfach, innig, from Three Romances for Oboe and Piano, Op.94 by Robert Schumann (1810-1856), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old counter-tenor Benjamin Wenzelberg and 17-year-old guitarist Kang Min Shin perform "Can She Excuse My Wrongs" by John Dowland (1563-1626) and "La Tarara" by Federico García Lorca (1898–1936).

16-year-old composer Justin Zeitlinger’s piece “Fantasy for String Quintet” is given its radio premiere by the From the Top Alumni Quintet: Violin I, Valerie Kim, Violin II, Jieming Tang, Viola, Jasper Snow, Viola, Erin Pitts, and Cello, Eddie Pogossian

16-year-old pianist Coco Ma performs II. "Danza de la moza donosa" and III. "Danza del gaucho matrero" from Danzas Argentinas, Op. 2 by Alberto Ginastera (1916-1983).

14-year-old violinist Hana Chang performs Scherzo Capriccioso, Op.18 by František Ondříček (1857-1922), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

19:00 SPECIAL: MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. CELEBRATION CONCERT, live from Severance Hall; The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Ryan Speedo Green, bass-baritone; James Pickens Jr, narrator; Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Chorus

TRADITIONAL (arr. Caldwell): Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me ‘Round

BEETHOVEN Overture to Egmont Op 84

MENDELSSOHN “Lord God of Abraham” from Elijah Op 70

WALKER Lyric for Strings

TRADITIONAL Down by the Riverside

VERDI Nabucco: ‘Va, pensiero’ (Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves) from Nabucco

RESPIGHI ‘Pines of the Appian Way’ from The Pines of Rome

STEFFE Battle Hymn of the Republic (arr. Wilhousky)

21:03 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Clint Needham: Brass Quintet No. 1 “Circus” — American Brass Quintet (private CD) 9:34

Monica Houghton: Talismans I-IV — Lauren Feola, soprano; Stephen Aron, guitar (CCG 02-19-12) 5:32

Stephen Stanziano: Awakenings (2008) — Cleveland Chamber Collective (private CD) 8:19

Frank Wiley: Of Mountains Lost to Time (2010) — Danna Sundet, English horn; Samuel Huang, Wong Tak-kin, violins; Man Wing-Sun, viola; Jeff Millen, cello (CCG 04-12-15) 17:27

Herbert Elwell: Variations for Violin and Piano (1950) — Raymond Sidoti, violin; Betty Oberacker, piano (private CD) 9:18

21:55:00 00:04:14 Lyndol Mitchell Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Shivaree Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434324

22:03 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Not a Crime to Be Poor: The Criminalization of Poverty in America – Peter Edelman, author and Carmack Waterhouse Professor of Law and Public Policy, Georgetown Law Center (recorded December 13th 2017)

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier`

23:06:00 00:06:58 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 55600

23:14:00 00:09:47 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in G minor Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 437839

23:25:00 00:06:21 Franz Joseph Haydn Largo from String Quartet No. 59 Op 74 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695

23:32:00 00:09:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Romance from Piano Concerto No. 20 Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 15498

23:42:00 00:03:21 Lars-Erik Larsson A Winter's Tale: Siciliana Op 18 Andrew Manze Helsingborg Symphony CPO 777671

23:46:00 00:03:15 Lars-Erik Larsson A Winter's Tale: Epilogue Op 18 Andrew Manze Helsingborg Symphony CPO 777671

23:49:00 00:08:58 Thomas Canning Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80462

23:59:00 00:02:46 Yuzo Toyama Yugen: Dance of Celestials Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra Mariss Jansons Per Flemström, flute EMI 56576