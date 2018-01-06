© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 01-06-2018

Published January 6, 2018 at 5:15 AM EST

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Igor Stravinsky: Suite No. 1 for Small Orchestra Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Album: Shadow Dances Deutsche Grammophon 453 458 Music: 4:36

Gabriel Faure: Piano Quartet No. 1 in C minor, Op. 15 Wu Han, piano, Chad Hoopes, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Clive Greensmith, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 30:31

Traditional Catalan: Song of the Birds Amit Peled, cello; Noreen Polera, piano Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson, SC Music: 2:36

Igor Stravinsky: Fireworks Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 3:37

Shawn Conley: Yann's Flight (2013) sybarite5: Sami Merdinian and Sarah Whitney, violins; Angela Pickett, viola; Laura Metcalf, cello; Louis Levitt, bass Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 5:40

Giuseppe Verdi: Waltz in F major Edoardo Farina, piano; I Solisti Italiani Album: Operisti Denon 18070 Music: 4:27

Georg Philipp Telemann: Trio in A minor, TWV 42:a4 'Gypsy Sonata' Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Daniel Phillips, violin; Christopher Costanza, cello; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 10:33

Zhou Tian: Viaje for Flute and String Orchestra Mimi Stillman, flute; Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle; Lorenzo Muti, conductor Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle, Carolina Theater, Durham, NC Music: 9:33

Giuseppe Verdi: Quartet in E Minor for Strings Orion String Quartet Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 22:34

 

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

02:02:00            00:34:19            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 25 in C major          Cleveland Orchestra          Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano   Decca   4830716

02:40:00            00:23:21            Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Part 5         Academy Ancient Music Berlin            René Jacobs    Dorothea Röschmann, soprano; Andreas Scholl, counter-tenor; Werner Güra, tenor; Klaus Häger, baritone; RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi      2908304

03:07:00            00:41:21            Johan Svendsen           Octet for Strings in A Op 3         Kontra Quartet               Lars Bjornkjaer, violin; Per Lund Madsen, violin; Bjarne Boie Rasmussen, viola; Lars Holm Johansen, cello       Bis       753

03:51:00            00:31:43            Max Bruch        Symphony No. 3 in E major  Op 51                     Kurt Masur            Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra  Philips  420932

04:26:00            00:27:58            Xaver Scharwenka         Piano Concerto No.  1 in B flat minor  Op 32       BBC Scottish Symphony        Michael Stern    Marc-André Hamelin, piano       Hyperion           67508

04:57:00            00:41:27            Manuel Rosenthal          Gaîté Parisienne                        Manuel Rosenthal            Monte Carlo Philharmonic          EMI      63136

05:40:00            00:09:03            Isaac Albéniz    Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville                                  Lang Lang, piano            Sony    771901

05:50:00            00:08:42            Antonio Vivaldi  Concerto for 4 Violins in B minor  Op 3               Mathieu Lussier Les Violons du Roy  Atma    2602

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Victor Heredia: Todavia cantamos (Still We Sing) The Tailor of Panama Soundtrack (arr. Shaun Davey)  Rita Connolly, Vocals  Irish Film Orchestra  Fiachra Trench  Varese Sarabande  662432                                    

06:06:29 Gustavo Dudamel: Regreso a Venezuela, from "The Liberator - Libertador" Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela  Gustavo Dudamel  Deutsche Grammophon 002105402                                    

06:10:20 Gustavo Dudamel: Who can stop the rain from falling? from "The Liberator - Libertador" Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela  Gustavo Dudamel  Deutsche Grammophon 002105402                                    

06:15:25 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in G for 2 Guitars, RV 532  Angel Romero, Pepe Romero, guitars  Academy of St. Martin in the Fields  Iona Brown  Philips 412624                                        

06:29:06 Roberto Sierra: Sinfonia No. 3  "La Salsa"  Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra  Maximiano Valdés  Naxos 559817                                                  

07:00:45 Matthew Lo (after Shakespeare) Le Concert des Nations Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9914                    

07:21:46 Pablo de Sarasate: Concert Fantasy on Mozart's "The Magic Flute" Op. 54   Tianwa Yang, violin Orquesta Sinfonica de Navarra Ernest Martinez Izquierdo    Naxos 8.572275                

07:37:43 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in e, Wq.178 Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv Produktion 002037102                                       

07:49:57 Joaquin Rodrigo: En Aranjuez con tu amor (arr. of the Adagio from the Concierto de Aranjuez) James Galway, flute London Symphony Orchestra Klauspeter Seibel Deutsche Grammophon 000302402

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 89 in F: Movement 4 Finale Berlin Philharmonic; Simon Rattle, conductor Album: Haydn Symphonies 88-92 EMI 94237 Music: 4:27

Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei, Op. 47 Lily Maisky, piano; Mischa Maisky, cello CAMA, Lobero Theater, Santa Barbara, CA Music: 9:39

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestants: Beau Smith & Sylvia Pacheco from Addleboro, MA Music: 10:36

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo No. 1 Op. 119 Orli Shaham, piano Album: Brahms Inspired Canary 15 Music: 4:16

Joseph Haydn: Quartet in D Major, Op. 76, No. 5 Takacs Quartet Union College Concert Series, Union College Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, NY Music: 18:21

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Angela Mitchell

10:00:00            00:02:21            Camargo Guàrnieri        Brazilian Dance             Gustavo Dudamel          Simón Bolívar Symphony        DeutGram         4778775

10:03:00            00:02:31            Darius Milhaud  Brasileira from 'Scaramouche'                            Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips  426284

10:06:00            00:09:49            Max Bruch        Swedish Dances Op 63              Kurt Masur        Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra          Philips  420932

10:18:00            00:14:22            Michael Haydn  Symphony No. 25 in G major                 Nicholas Ward   Northern Chamber Orchestra       Naxos   550875

10:35:00            00:14:07            Antonín Dvorák Hussite Overture Op 67             István Kertész   London Symphony            Decca   4785437

10:50:00            00:08:45            Carl Friedrich Abel        Symphony in F major  Op 7                    Adrian Shepherd            Cantilena           Chandos           8648

11:06:00            00:09:54            Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 1 in C minor                               Vassily Primakov, piano    Bridge  9327

11:17:00            00:10:10            Giuseppe Verdi Macbeth: Ballet Music               José Serebrier   Bournemouth Symphony        Naxos   572818

11:29:00            00:13:18            Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No.  6 in B flat major                   Matthias Maute  Ensemble Caprice         Analekta           9996

11:44:00            00:07:34            Max Bruch        Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 26 Berlin Philharmonic            Herbert von Karajan       Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin         DeutGram         4793449

11:53:00            00:04:10            Domenico Scarlatti        Sonata in B flat major                            András Schiff, piano            Decca   421422

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 1, 2017 - From our hometown, Boston, Massachusetts, this program features the genre-bending string trio, Time for Three, as  special guest artists alongside extraordinary young musicians from Boston and beyond.  We enjoy a movement of Beethoven’s Piano Trio in E-flat major performed by 3 musicians under the age of 13, a teenage cellist describes how performing Schumann has helped her express herself emotionally, and Time for Three joins our kids to perform a hauntingly beautiful new work  that combines a Chopin Ballade with the Beatles classic, "Norwegian Wood."

17-year-old violinist Julian Rhee from Brookfield, Wisconsin performs “Subito” by Witold Lutosławski with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old cellist Shannon Ross of Dover, Massachusetts performs I. Zart und mit Ausdruck from Fantasiestücke Op. 73 by Robert Schumann with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old violist Yong-Ha Jung performs Allegro Appassionato for Viola and Piano, by Frank Bridge and "Minnelied" by Johannes Brahms with Christopher O'Riley, piano

Special Guest Artists Time for Three performs "Norwegian Ballade" with Julian Rhee, violin; Yong-Ha Jung, viola; and Shannon Ross, cello.  Time for Three features Nick Kendall, Charles Yang, violins and Ranaan Meyer, bassTime for Three performs an original composition, “Bittersweet Symphony” by The Verve and Camille Saint Saens arranged by Time for Three.

 

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel

Conductor: Donald Runnicles

Production: Richard Jones

Hansel: Tara Erraught

Gretel: Lisette Oropesa

Gertrude: Dolora Zajick

The Witch: Gerhard Siegel

Peter: Quinn Kelsey

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:24:00            00:08:08            Engelbert Humperdinck The Merchant of Venice: Love Scene                 Martin Fischer-Dieskau            Slovak Radio Symphony            MarcoPolo        223369

15:35:00            00:11:43            Alexander Glazunov      The Seasons: Autumn Op 67                 José Serebrier   Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch         Warner  61434

15:49:00            00:10:27            Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach         Sinfonia in F                  Rebecca Miller  Orch of Age of Enlightenment           Signum 395

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:01:00            00:27:58            Xaver Scharwenka         Piano Concerto No.  1 in B flat minor  Op 32       BBC Scottish Symphony        Michael Stern    Marc-André Hamelin, piano       Hyperion           67508

16:34:00            00:14:55            Jacques Ibert    Escales 'Ports of Call'                Eugene Ormandy          Philadelphia Orchestra          Sony    62644

16:49:00            00:11:28            Joaquín Rodrigo           Four Pieces                              Brazilian Guitar Quartet  Delos            3466

 

FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The High and the Mighty: Movies about Flight

17:01:00            00:06:46            Dimitri Tiomkin  The High and the Mighty: Suite              Richard Kaufman            London Symphony        Varese Sar        704

17:08:00            00:04:39            Elmer Bernstein Airplane!: Suite              Richard Kaufman          London Symphony            Varese Sar        704

17:14:00            00:08:42            Sir William Walton         Prelude & Fugue 'The Spitfire'               Richard Kaufman            London Symphony        Varese Sar        704

17:24:00            00:06:22            John Barry        Out of Africa: Flying Over Africa             Richard Kaufman            London Symphony        Varese Sar        704

17:32:00            00:04:02            John Williams    E.T.: Flying Theme                     Richard Kaufman          London Symphony        Varese Sar        704

17:36:00            00:02:25            Henry Mancini   The Great Waldo Pepper: March                        Richard Kaufman            London Symphony        Varese Sar        704

17:39:00            00:04:58            Ron Goodwin    Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying                Richard Kaufman            London Symphony        Varese Sar        704

17:46:00            00:05:19            Lee Holdridge   The Tuskegee Airmen: Suite                  Richard Kaufman            London Symphony        Varese Sar        704

17:53:00            00:04:20            Franz Waxman  The Spirit of St. Louis: Ireland                Richard Kaufman            London Symphony        Varese Sar        704

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Callings in Life -   Do you have a mission in life? If you do, you’ll identify with the characters in this show, who couldn’t be more passionate about their callings ... from Don Quixote to Henry Higgins

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:01:01            00:02:22            Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion  The Impossible Dream   Richard Kiel      Man of La Mancha  Original B'way Cast       MCA     MCAD-1672

18:03:43            00:02:42            A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe      Why Can't the English?  Rex Harrison     My Fair Lady   Original London Cast     Sony    SK60539

18:06:40            00:02:08            Charles Strouse-Lee Adams      Doing Good      Bob Holiday      Superman   Original B'way Cast        Sony    SK48207

18:09:26            00:02:19            Stephen Schwartz          No Good Deed  Idina Menzel      Wicked   Original B'way Cast            Decca B'way     B0001682

18:11:40            00:02:58            Boublil-Schonberg-Kretzmer       Stars    Terrence Mann  Les Miserables   Original B'way Cast        First Night         1695-2

18:15:00            00:02:49            Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin Why Me?         Danny Kaye      Two by Two    Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK30338

18:17:46            00:03:18            Stephen Schwartz          Corner of the Sky          John Rubenstein           Pippin   Original B'way Cast       Motown MCD0-6186

18:21:13            00:02:48            Sherman Edwards         Is Anybody There?         William Daniels 1776   Original B'way Cast     Sony    SK48215

18:23:57            00:02:26            Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick       In My Own Lifetime       Hal Linden        The Rothschilds    Original B'way Cast          Sony    SK30337

18:26:38            00:02:04            A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe     Finale from Camelot      Richard Burton  Camelot    Original B'way Cast        Sony    SK60542

18:29:40            00:04:23            Stephen Sondheim        Our Time           Jim Walton, Lonnie Price           Merrily We Roll Along    Original B'way Cast RCA     RCD1-5840

18:34:12            00:02:00            Marvin Hamlisch-Ed Kleban       I Hope I Get It   Company          A Chorus Line   Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK65282

18:36:32            00:01:47            Andre Previn-A.J. Lerner            The World Belongs to the Young            Katharine Hepburn            Coco    Original B'way Cast        MCA     MCAD-11682

18:38:15            00:03:10            Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim   Some People    Bernadette Peters         Gypsy   Original B'way Cast       Angel    7253-583858

18:42:32            00:04:04            Jonathan Larson           Johnny Can't Decide     Raul Esparza, Amy Spanger, Jerry Dixon   tick…tick…BOOM!        RCA     09026-63862

18:47:06            00:02:04            Craig Carnelia   The Mason       David Patrick Kelly        Working    Original B'way Cast            Columbia          LPJS-35411

18:49:02            00:02:19            Stephen Sondheim        Finishing the Hat           Mandy Patinkin Sunday in the Park With George    Original B'way Cast         RCA     RCD1-5042

18:51:45            00:01:15            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:03            00:01:08            Jule Styne         Filler: Overture from "Darling of the Day  Orchestra          Darling of the Day    Original B'way Cast          RCA     09026-63334

18:54:07            00:02:49            Jule Styne-Yip Harburg  Filler: I've Got a Rainbow Working for Me           Vincent Price            Darling of the Day   Original B'way Cast  RCA     09026-63334

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:20:12            Adalbert Gyrowetz         Symphony in F major  Op 6                    Matthias Bamert            London Mozart Players  Chandos           9791

19:24:00            00:31:08            Max Bruch        Scottish Fantasy Op 46  London Symphony        Jascha Horenstein            David Oistrakh, violin     Decca   4785437

19:57:00            00:01:56            François Couperin         Suite No. 26: Gavotte                            Angela Hewitt, piano            Hyperion           67480

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor: Brahms Cycle – recorded in Severance Hall and in the Musikverein, Vienna

20:05:00            00:11:19            Johannes Brahms          Tragic Overture Op 81              

20:21:00            00:30:16            Johannes Brahms          Symphony No.  3 in F major  Op 90                   

20:55:00            00:36:50            Johannes Brahms          Symphony No.  2 in D Op 73                 

21:35:00            00:25:00            Richard Strauss Death and Transfiguration Op 24            Vladimir Ashkenazy            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   425942

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – We begin the New Year with the first of an on-going series of broadcasts of the Stan Freberg Show, which was the summertime replacement for the Jack Benny Show on CBS Radio in 1957. Also, a look at the British justice system with David Frost and John Cleese and Not the 9 O’Clock News.  Jan C. Snow discusses “Concert Behavior.”  This Week in the Media.

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:07:20            Giuseppe Martucci        Notturno in G flat major  Op 70               Riccardo Muti    La Scala Philharmonic        Sony    53280

23:09:00            00:11:28            Domenico Scarlatti        Sonata in E minor                                  Duo Amaral            DuoAmaral        501592

23:22:00            00:07:26            Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 17 in B major  Op 62                                 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram         10870

23:29:00            00:09:53            Max Bruch        Kol Nidrei Op 47            London Symphony        Neeme Järvi     Yuri Bashmet, viola  RCA     63292

23:41:00            00:04:04            Alexander Scriabin        Etude in B flat minor  Op 8                                 Garrick Ohlsson, piano  Bridge  9287

23:45:00            00:08:15            Sergei Prokofiev           Andante for Strings Op 50                      Neeme Järvi     Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch         Chandos           10481

23:55:00            00:02:46            Erik Satie          Gymnopédie No.  3                    Eric Jacobsen   The Knights            Ancalagon        137

23:56:00            00:02:42            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Lilacs Op 21                              Olga Kern, piano           Harm Mundi   907336

 

 