Program Guide 01-06-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Igor Stravinsky: Suite No. 1 for Small Orchestra Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Album: Shadow Dances Deutsche Grammophon 453 458 Music: 4:36

Gabriel Faure: Piano Quartet No. 1 in C minor, Op. 15 Wu Han, piano, Chad Hoopes, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Clive Greensmith, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 30:31

Traditional Catalan: Song of the Birds Amit Peled, cello; Noreen Polera, piano Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson, SC Music: 2:36

Igor Stravinsky: Fireworks Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 3:37

Shawn Conley: Yann's Flight (2013) sybarite5: Sami Merdinian and Sarah Whitney, violins; Angela Pickett, viola; Laura Metcalf, cello; Louis Levitt, bass Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 5:40

Giuseppe Verdi: Waltz in F major Edoardo Farina, piano; I Solisti Italiani Album: Operisti Denon 18070 Music: 4:27

Georg Philipp Telemann: Trio in A minor, TWV 42:a4 'Gypsy Sonata' Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Daniel Phillips, violin; Christopher Costanza, cello; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 10:33

Zhou Tian: Viaje for Flute and String Orchestra Mimi Stillman, flute; Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle; Lorenzo Muti, conductor Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle, Carolina Theater, Durham, NC Music: 9:33

Giuseppe Verdi: Quartet in E Minor for Strings Orion String Quartet Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 22:34

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

02:02:00 00:34:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 25 in C major Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 4830716

02:40:00 00:23:21 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Part 5 Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Dorothea Röschmann, soprano; Andreas Scholl, counter-tenor; Werner Güra, tenor; Klaus Häger, baritone; RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304

03:07:00 00:41:21 Johan Svendsen Octet for Strings in A Op 3 Kontra Quartet Lars Bjornkjaer, violin; Per Lund Madsen, violin; Bjarne Boie Rasmussen, viola; Lars Holm Johansen, cello Bis 753

03:51:00 00:31:43 Max Bruch Symphony No. 3 in E major Op 51 Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips 420932

04:26:00 00:27:58 Xaver Scharwenka Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor Op 32 BBC Scottish Symphony Michael Stern Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67508

04:57:00 00:41:27 Manuel Rosenthal Gaîté Parisienne Manuel Rosenthal Monte Carlo Philharmonic EMI 63136

05:40:00 00:09:03 Isaac Albéniz Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville Lang Lang, piano Sony 771901

05:50:00 00:08:42 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 4 Violins in B minor Op 3 Mathieu Lussier Les Violons du Roy Atma 2602

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Victor Heredia: Todavia cantamos (Still We Sing) The Tailor of Panama Soundtrack (arr. Shaun Davey) Rita Connolly, Vocals Irish Film Orchestra Fiachra Trench Varese Sarabande 662432

06:06:29 Gustavo Dudamel: Regreso a Venezuela, from "The Liberator - Libertador" Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 002105402

06:10:20 Gustavo Dudamel: Who can stop the rain from falling? from "The Liberator - Libertador" Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 002105402

06:15:25 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in G for 2 Guitars, RV 532 Angel Romero, Pepe Romero, guitars Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Iona Brown Philips 412624

06:29:06 Roberto Sierra: Sinfonia No. 3 "La Salsa" Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdés Naxos 559817

07:00:45 Matthew Lo (after Shakespeare) Le Concert des Nations Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9914

07:21:46 Pablo de Sarasate: Concert Fantasy on Mozart's "The Magic Flute" Op. 54 Tianwa Yang, violin Orquesta Sinfonica de Navarra Ernest Martinez Izquierdo Naxos 8.572275

07:37:43 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in e, Wq.178 Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv Produktion 002037102

07:49:57 Joaquin Rodrigo: En Aranjuez con tu amor (arr. of the Adagio from the Concierto de Aranjuez) James Galway, flute London Symphony Orchestra Klauspeter Seibel Deutsche Grammophon 000302402

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 89 in F: Movement 4 Finale Berlin Philharmonic; Simon Rattle, conductor Album: Haydn Symphonies 88-92 EMI 94237 Music: 4:27

Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei, Op. 47 Lily Maisky, piano; Mischa Maisky, cello CAMA, Lobero Theater, Santa Barbara, CA Music: 9:39

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestants: Beau Smith & Sylvia Pacheco from Addleboro, MA Music: 10:36

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo No. 1 Op. 119 Orli Shaham, piano Album: Brahms Inspired Canary 15 Music: 4:16

Joseph Haydn: Quartet in D Major, Op. 76, No. 5 Takacs Quartet Union College Concert Series, Union College Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, NY Music: 18:21

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Angela Mitchell

10:00:00 00:02:21 Camargo Guàrnieri Brazilian Dance Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4778775

10:03:00 00:02:31 Darius Milhaud Brasileira from 'Scaramouche' Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips 426284

10:06:00 00:09:49 Max Bruch Swedish Dances Op 63 Kurt Masur Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips 420932

10:18:00 00:14:22 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 25 in G major Nicholas Ward Northern Chamber Orchestra Naxos 550875

10:35:00 00:14:07 Antonín Dvorák Hussite Overture Op 67 István Kertész London Symphony Decca 4785437

10:50:00 00:08:45 Carl Friedrich Abel Symphony in F major Op 7 Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8648

11:06:00 00:09:54 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 1 in C minor Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327

11:17:00 00:10:10 Giuseppe Verdi Macbeth: Ballet Music José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572818

11:29:00 00:13:18 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 in B flat major Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9996

11:44:00 00:07:34 Max Bruch Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 26 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 4793449

11:53:00 00:04:10 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in B flat major András Schiff, piano Decca 421422

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 1, 2017 - From our hometown, Boston, Massachusetts, this program features the genre-bending string trio, Time for Three, as special guest artists alongside extraordinary young musicians from Boston and beyond. We enjoy a movement of Beethoven’s Piano Trio in E-flat major performed by 3 musicians under the age of 13, a teenage cellist describes how performing Schumann has helped her express herself emotionally, and Time for Three joins our kids to perform a hauntingly beautiful new work that combines a Chopin Ballade with the Beatles classic, "Norwegian Wood."

17-year-old violinist Julian Rhee from Brookfield, Wisconsin performs “Subito” by Witold Lutosławski with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old cellist Shannon Ross of Dover, Massachusetts performs I. Zart und mit Ausdruck from Fantasiestücke Op. 73 by Robert Schumann with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old violist Yong-Ha Jung performs Allegro Appassionato for Viola and Piano, by Frank Bridge and "Minnelied" by Johannes Brahms with Christopher O'Riley, piano

Special Guest Artists Time for Three performs "Norwegian Ballade" with Julian Rhee, violin; Yong-Ha Jung, viola; and Shannon Ross, cello. Time for Three features Nick Kendall, Charles Yang, violins and Ranaan Meyer, bassTime for Three performs an original composition, “Bittersweet Symphony” by The Verve and Camille Saint Saens arranged by Time for Three.

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel

Conductor: Donald Runnicles

Production: Richard Jones

Hansel: Tara Erraught

Gretel: Lisette Oropesa

Gertrude: Dolora Zajick

The Witch: Gerhard Siegel

Peter: Quinn Kelsey

15:24:00 00:08:08 Engelbert Humperdinck The Merchant of Venice: Love Scene Martin Fischer-Dieskau Slovak Radio Symphony MarcoPolo 223369

15:35:00 00:11:43 Alexander Glazunov The Seasons: Autumn Op 67 José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61434

15:49:00 00:10:27 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Sinfonia in F Rebecca Miller Orch of Age of Enlightenment Signum 395

16:01:00 00:27:58 Xaver Scharwenka Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor Op 32 BBC Scottish Symphony Michael Stern Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67508

16:34:00 00:14:55 Jacques Ibert Escales 'Ports of Call' Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra Sony 62644

16:49:00 00:11:28 Joaquín Rodrigo Four Pieces Brazilian Guitar Quartet Delos 3466

FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The High and the Mighty: Movies about Flight

17:01:00 00:06:46 Dimitri Tiomkin The High and the Mighty: Suite Richard Kaufman London Symphony Varese Sar 704

17:08:00 00:04:39 Elmer Bernstein Airplane!: Suite Richard Kaufman London Symphony Varese Sar 704

17:14:00 00:08:42 Sir William Walton Prelude & Fugue 'The Spitfire' Richard Kaufman London Symphony Varese Sar 704

17:24:00 00:06:22 John Barry Out of Africa: Flying Over Africa Richard Kaufman London Symphony Varese Sar 704

17:32:00 00:04:02 John Williams E.T.: Flying Theme Richard Kaufman London Symphony Varese Sar 704

17:36:00 00:02:25 Henry Mancini The Great Waldo Pepper: March Richard Kaufman London Symphony Varese Sar 704

17:39:00 00:04:58 Ron Goodwin Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Richard Kaufman London Symphony Varese Sar 704

17:46:00 00:05:19 Lee Holdridge The Tuskegee Airmen: Suite Richard Kaufman London Symphony Varese Sar 704

17:53:00 00:04:20 Franz Waxman The Spirit of St. Louis: Ireland Richard Kaufman London Symphony Varese Sar 704

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Callings in Life - Do you have a mission in life? If you do, you’ll identify with the characters in this show, who couldn’t be more passionate about their callings ... from Don Quixote to Henry Higgins

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:01 00:02:22 Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion The Impossible Dream Richard Kiel Man of La Mancha Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-1672

18:03:43 00:02:42 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe Why Can't the English? Rex Harrison My Fair Lady Original London Cast Sony SK60539

18:06:40 00:02:08 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Doing Good Bob Holiday Superman Original B'way Cast Sony SK48207

18:09:26 00:02:19 Stephen Schwartz No Good Deed Idina Menzel Wicked Original B'way Cast Decca B'way B0001682

18:11:40 00:02:58 Boublil-Schonberg-Kretzmer Stars Terrence Mann Les Miserables Original B'way Cast First Night 1695-2

18:15:00 00:02:49 Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin Why Me? Danny Kaye Two by Two Original B'way Cast Sony SK30338

18:17:46 00:03:18 Stephen Schwartz Corner of the Sky John Rubenstein Pippin Original B'way Cast Motown MCD0-6186

18:21:13 00:02:48 Sherman Edwards Is Anybody There? William Daniels 1776 Original B'way Cast Sony SK48215

18:23:57 00:02:26 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick In My Own Lifetime Hal Linden The Rothschilds Original B'way Cast Sony SK30337

18:26:38 00:02:04 A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe Finale from Camelot Richard Burton Camelot Original B'way Cast Sony SK60542

18:29:40 00:04:23 Stephen Sondheim Our Time Jim Walton, Lonnie Price Merrily We Roll Along Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-5840

18:34:12 00:02:00 Marvin Hamlisch-Ed Kleban I Hope I Get It Company A Chorus Line Original B'way Cast Sony SK65282

18:36:32 00:01:47 Andre Previn-A.J. Lerner The World Belongs to the Young Katharine Hepburn Coco Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-11682

18:38:15 00:03:10 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim Some People Bernadette Peters Gypsy Original B'way Cast Angel 7253-583858

18:42:32 00:04:04 Jonathan Larson Johnny Can't Decide Raul Esparza, Amy Spanger, Jerry Dixon tick…tick…BOOM! RCA 09026-63862

18:47:06 00:02:04 Craig Carnelia The Mason David Patrick Kelly Working Original B'way Cast Columbia LPJS-35411

18:49:02 00:02:19 Stephen Sondheim Finishing the Hat Mandy Patinkin Sunday in the Park With George Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-5042

18:51:45 00:01:15 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:01:08 Jule Styne Filler: Overture from "Darling of the Day Orchestra Darling of the Day Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63334

18:54:07 00:02:49 Jule Styne-Yip Harburg Filler: I've Got a Rainbow Working for Me Vincent Price Darling of the Day Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63334

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:20:12 Adalbert Gyrowetz Symphony in F major Op 6 Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9791

19:24:00 00:31:08 Max Bruch Scottish Fantasy Op 46 London Symphony Jascha Horenstein David Oistrakh, violin Decca 4785437

19:57:00 00:01:56 François Couperin Suite No. 26: Gavotte Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67480

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor: Brahms Cycle – recorded in Severance Hall and in the Musikverein, Vienna

20:05:00 00:11:19 Johannes Brahms Tragic Overture Op 81

20:21:00 00:30:16 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 3 in F major Op 90

20:55:00 00:36:50 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73

21:35:00 00:25:00 Richard Strauss Death and Transfiguration Op 24 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425942

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – We begin the New Year with the first of an on-going series of broadcasts of the Stan Freberg Show, which was the summertime replacement for the Jack Benny Show on CBS Radio in 1957. Also, a look at the British justice system with David Frost and John Cleese and Not the 9 O’Clock News. Jan C. Snow discusses “Concert Behavior.” This Week in the Media.

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:07:20 Giuseppe Martucci Notturno in G flat major Op 70 Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 53280

23:09:00 00:11:28 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in E minor Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 501592

23:22:00 00:07:26 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 17 in B major Op 62 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 10870

23:29:00 00:09:53 Max Bruch Kol Nidrei Op 47 London Symphony Neeme Järvi Yuri Bashmet, viola RCA 63292

23:41:00 00:04:04 Alexander Scriabin Etude in B flat minor Op 8 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Bridge 9287

23:45:00 00:08:15 Sergei Prokofiev Andante for Strings Op 50 Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 10481

23:55:00 00:02:46 Erik Satie Gymnopédie No. 3 Eric Jacobsen The Knights Ancalagon 137

23:56:00 00:02:42 Sergei Rachmaninoff Lilacs Op 21 Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336