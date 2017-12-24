Program Guide 12-24-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 25, 2017 - From Longview, Texas this week’s program features a 12-year-old pianist from East Texas performing the music of Paderewski, a heartfelt performance of Faure's “Elegy” performed by a teenager from the Chicago area and we’ll hear a moving from the young flutist on the program who’s rancher grandfather sold much of his herd of cattle to support her musical studies

14-year-old violinist Sena Cho from Irvine, California performs I. Allegro molto ed appassionato from Sonata No. 3, Op. 45 for Violin and Piano by Edvard Grieg (1843-1907) with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

12-year-old pianist Antonio Ajero from Nacogdoches, Texas performs Caprice à la Scarlatti in G major, Op. 14 No. 3 by Ignacy Jan Paderewski (1860-1941)

16-year-old flutist Olivia Elerson from Waxahachie, TX performs III. Allegro scherzando from the Sonata for Flute and Piano by Otar Taktakishvili (1924-1989) with Christopher O'riley, piano

17-year-old cellist David Caplan from Skokie, Illinois performs Élégie, Op.24 by Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924) with Christopher O'Riley, piano

Quartet Diamant, comprised of Masha Lakisova (15), violin, Rebecca Moy (16), violin, Natalie Clarke (17), viola, and Adam Lee (16), cello, from Chicago, Illinois performs I. Allegro violento ed agitato from String Quartet No. 1, Op. 20, by Alberto Ginastera (1916-1983)

14-year-old violinist Sena Cho from Irvine, California performs "Por Una Cabeza" by Carlos Gardel (1890-1935), arr. John Williams, with Christopher O'Riley, piano

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Complete Brandenburg Concertos by Johann Sebastian Bach; Eugene Izotov, oboe; Robert Chen, violin; Dan Gringrich, horn; James Smelser, horn; Weijin Wang, viola; Catherine Brubaker, viola; Jennifer Gunn, flute; Robert Chen, violin; Mark Shouldiner, harpsichord; Christopher Martin, piccolo trumpet; Stephanie Jeong, violin; Louise Dixon, flute; Nicholas Kraemer, conductor and harpsichordist

03:00 NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC with Alec Baldwin – Holiday Concert

Strauss, II: Overture to Die Fledermaus from An Evening with Danny Kaye Danny Kaye/Zubin Mehta, conductors f

Wolfgang Mozart: German Dance in C, K. 605, “Sleigh Ride” Leonard Bernstein, conductor

Bernard: Winter Wonderland; Skitch Henderson, piano and conductor

Suesdorf: Moonlight in Vermont; Skitch Henderson, piano and conductor

Anderson: Sleigh Ride; Skitch Henderson, piano and conductor

Edvard Grieg/Seidl: No.4, March of the Dwarfs from Lyric Suite; Leonard Bernstein, conductor

Antonio Vivaldi: Winter from The Four Seasons; Frank Huang, violin/leader

Ralph Vaughan-Williams: Fantasia on Greensleeves; Sir Andrew Davis, conductor

Francis Poulenc: Gloria in G; Leonard Bernstein, conductor; Judith Blegen, soprano; Westminster Choir

Sergei Prokofiev: Lt. Kijé suite, Op. 60; Troika; Leonard Bernstein, conductor

Sergei Prokofiev: 3 Selections from Winter Bonfire-Children’s Suite, Op. 122; No. 2 Winter Holiday; No. 4 Around the Bonfire; No.8 Home Again; Skitch Henderson, piano/conductor

Peter Tchaikovsky: Selections from The Nutcracker; Alan Gilbert, conductor

Gustav Mahler: Movement 1 from Symphony No. 4; Lorin Maazel, conductor

Jacques Offenbach: Ballet of the Snowflakes from Le Voyage dans la Lune; Bramwell Tovey, conductor

Engelbert Humperdinck: Children’s Prayer from Hansel and Gretel; Andre Kostelanetz, conductor



05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: More for Christmas - A Christmas recording from Denmark, and a rare Christmas mass by a nearly-unknown English composer from the time of Henry VII

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

John Rutter: Shepherd's Pipe Carol (1966)

John Rutter: Gloria (1974)

William Mathias: Bell Carol (1990)

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Holiday Seasonings - An international buffet of tasty carols and instrumental solos for Christmas time

LOUIS CLAUDE DAQUIN: Noel No. 4 François Zeitouni (1990 Guilbault-Therien/Grande Seminaire, Montreal)

J.S. BACH: Orgelbüchlein Christmas Preludes (Gelobet seist du, BWV 604; Der Tag, der ist so freudenreich, BWV 605; Vom Himmel kam der Engel Schar, BWV 607; Jesu, meine Freude, BWV 610; Lobt Gott, ihr Christen, allzugleich, BWV 609) Swiss Radio Choir/Diego Fasolis, director; Francesco Cera (2000 Mascioni/Santa Maria Assunta, Giubiasco, Switzerland)

NIELS WILELM GADE: 2 Christmas Preludes (Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern; Vom Himmel hoch) Olivier Vernet (1973 Tamburini/St. Charles Church, Monte Carlo)

J.S. BACH: Wachet auf, BWV 645 Lorenzo Ghielmi (2004 Mascioni/St. Mary’s Cathedral, Tokyo, Japan)

SAMUEL BARBER (reconstructed by Iain Quinn): Christmas Eve (1920) Harvard University Choral Fellows/Edward Jones, director; Charlotte McKechnie, soprano; Emma Dowd, alto; Christian Lane (1929 Skinner/Memorial Church, Cambridge, MA)

ANTHONY MILNER: Out of your sleep arise.

WILLIAM WHITEHEAD: The Seven Joys of Mary Choir of St. John’s College; Andrew Nethsingha, director; Joseph Wicks (1994 Mander/St. John’s College, Cambridge, England)

PHILIP STOPFORD: I wonder as I wander Truro Cathedral Choir/Christopher Gray, director; Luke Bond (1887 Willis)

DAVID BRIGGS: Sortie, In dulci jubilo Paul Walton (1907 Walker/Bristol Cathedral, England)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: A Christmas Celebration - On the eve of Christmas, we’ll begin the festivities with music to celebrate the arrival of the Christ Child on this edition of With Heart and Voice. Tune in as Peter DuBois shares sacred choral and organ treasures of the season

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: A Non-Commercial Christmas 2017

Michael Praetorius: In dulci jubilo Thomanner Chor Leipzig/Erhard Mauersberger

Antoine Brunel (ca 1490): Noe, Noe; Claude de Sermisy (ca 1490-1562): Noe, noe, magnificus est rex pacificus Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen

Traditional Irish Folksong: Christmas Day is come Catherine Webster, soprano; Masque/Olivier Fortin

Pavel Chesnokov: Sacred Works, Op 45 No 1 “Presvyataya Bogoroditse” (Most Holy Mother of God) St. Petersburg Chamber Choir/Nikolai Korniev

Anonymous: Vizmež pacholička from A Bohemian Christmas Early Music New York/Frederick Renz

Antonio de Salazar: Villancico Tarara tara qui yo soy Antoniyo Catherine Webster, soprano; Masque/Olivier Fortin

Traditional Flemish folksong: Klein, klein Jezuken Elly Ameling, soprano; Dalton Baldwin, piano

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part I nos. 1 & 4 Monika frimmer, soprano; Yoshikazu Mera, counter-tenor (alto); Bach Collegium Japan/Masaaki Suzuki

Georg Frideric Handel: Messiah: Every valley shall be exalted Aksel Schiøtz, tenor; Orchestra/Mögens Wöldike

Georg Frideric Handel: Messiah: Halleluyah Chorus Royal Philharmonic Chorus & Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham

10:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL - My Christmas with Bill O’Connell

Michael Praetorius: Lo, How a Rose e’er Blooming 2:34

Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem 1:38

Traditional: For Christ is Born 4:00

Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Break forth, O beauteous heavenly light 1:42

Holst: Christmas Day—Mormon Tabernacle Choir/Richard P. Condie

Vaughan Williams: Hodie: The Oxen—John Shirley-Quirk, baritone; London Symphony/Sir David Willcocks

Brahms: Ave Maria 3:37

Praetorius: Psallite 1:33

Traditional (arr George): Christmas is Here Again—San Francisco Symphony Chorus/Vance George; John Fenstermaker, organ

Franz Biebl: Ave Maria—Chanticleer

Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol—Chanticleer

Mantovani: Christmas Bells 2:24

Traditional: Deck the Halls 2:57

Hairston: Mary’s Boy Child 3:35

Gauntlett: Once in Royal David’s City 3:41

Traditional: While Shepherds Watched 3:22

Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy—Mike Sammes Chorus & Singers; Mantovani & his Orchestra

11:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Angela Mitchell

Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell--Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ

Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols Op 28--Martin Neary/Westminster Abbey Choir; Aline Brewer, harp

Victor Hely-Hutchinson: A Carol Symphony--Gavin Sutherland/City of Prague Philharmonic

12:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Rob Grier

George Frideric Handel: Excerpts from ‘Messiah’--Kaaren Erickson & Sylvia McNair, sops; Alfreda Hodgson, mezzo; John Humphrey, ten; Richard Stiwell, bar; Layton James, harpsichord; Atlanta Symphony & Chamber Chorus/Robert Shaw

Peter Tchaikovsky: Selections from the Nutcracker Suite Op 71a—Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel

Peter Tchaikovsky (arr Ellington/Strayhorn): Selections from the Nutcracker Suite--Duke Ellington Band/Ellington

13:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL - My Christmas with John Simna

Giovanni Gabrieli : Sonata pian' e forte-- National Brass Ensemble

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.191 ‘Gloria in excelsis Deo’--Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch/Greg Funfgeld; Julia Doyle, soprano; Benjamin Butterfield, tenor; Bach Choir of Bethlehem

Johann Christoph Pez: Concerto Pastorale in F major--Bernard Labadie, Les Violons du Roy

John Rutter: Five Meditations for Orchestra--John Rutter, Royal Philharmonic

14:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Jacqueline Gerber

Sinatra/Sanicola/Stanford: Mistletoe and Holly—Frank Sinatra

J. Marks: Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer--Dean Martin

H. Martin/TRO, Inc: Christmastime All Over the World--Sammy Davis, Jr

Ralph Vaughan Williams (arr Eaken Piano Trio): Fantasia on ‘Greensleeves--Eaken Piano Trio

S. Cahn/J. Styne: The Christmas Waltz—Frank Sinatra

H. Martin: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas--Judy Garland

Guaraldi: Christmastime is Here--Paul Ferguson Big Band

Irving Berlin: I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm--Mills Brothers

Tormé & Wells: The Christmas Song-- Mel Tormé

Tormé & Wells (arr G. Puerling): The Christmas Song--Manhattan Transfer & Tony Bennett

J. Carlton/J. Boothe: Jingle Bell Rock--Bobby Helms

L Anderson: Sleigh Ride--Eaken Piano Trio

L. Anderson & M. Parrish: Sleigh Ride--Andrews Sisters

Lennon/McCartney (vocal arr Johnny Mandel): Goodnight--Manhattan Transfer (

15:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Robert Conrad

David Lovrien: Minor Alterations – Dallas Wind Symphony/Jerry Junkin

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: The Spirit of the Season – Cleveland Orchestra and Chorus/Robert Porco

Gian-Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Introduction, March and Shepherd’s Dance – Cleveland Orchestra/Robert Porco

Greensleeves – Flanders and Swann

Traditional (arr Robert Russell Bennett): What Child is This? - Robert Shaw Chorale and Orchestra/Robert Shaw

Loudon Wainwright: Christmas Morning – Loudon Wainwright

A Child’s Christmas in Wales – Dylan Thomas

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Robert Porco, conductor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Cleveland State University Chorale - Christmas Festival Concert (2008)

Traditional (arr Wilberg): O Come, All Ye Faithfull

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Stokowski): Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring

John Rutter: Nativity Carol

Gloria Shayne Baker (arr Simeone): Do You hear What I Hear?

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon in double echo

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Greensleeves

Traditional (arr Bennett): Deck the Halls

Traditional (arr Willcocks): Hark, the Herald Angels Sing

Peter Tchaikovsky: Selections from ‘The Nutcracker’

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Hallelujah Chorus

Leroy Anderson: Christmas Festival

Traditional (arr Wilberg): I saw Three Ships

Victor Herbert: March of the Toys

John F. Coots: Santa Claus is coming to Town

Traditional (arr John Rutter): The Twelve Days of Christmas

Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride

Hugh Martin (arr Bass): Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Franz Gruber (arr Dragon): Silent Night

Traditional (arr Harris): We wish You a Merry Christmas

17:33 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL

John Rutter: Gloria (1974)

Jean de Brébeuf: The Huron Carol (1641)

18:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Mark Satola

Anon: Nowell, Owt of Your Slepe —Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen

Howells: Three Carol-Anthems—Finzi Singers/Paul Spicer

Burt: A Christmas Greeting—Tanglewood Festival Chorus; Boston Pops/John Williams

Anon: The Midnight Cry—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen

Anon: Sunny Bank—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen

Anon: Greensleeves (with improvisation)—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen

Bridge: Sir Roger de Coverley (version for full orchestra)—BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Richard Hickox

Vaughan Williams: Narration & Song: The Oxen from Hodie—Elizabeth Gale, mezzo; Robert Tear, tenor; Stephen Roberts, baritone; Choristers of St. Paul Cathedral; London Symphony Orchestra & Chorus/Richard Hickox

Reading: Make We Mere As We May—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen

Anon: Gloucestershire Wassail—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen

19:00 A FESTIVAL OF NINE LESSONS AND CAROLS - Pipedreams host Michael Barone presents this service of spoken-word and music (choral and organ) broadcast from the chapel of King's College in Cambridge, England. The 30-voice King's College Choir performs the legendary Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols service of Biblical readings and music

21:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Jim Mehrling

David (arr Knight, Lawson): Born on a New Day--King’s Singers

Pierpont (arr Vosburgh): Spike Jones Jingle Bells--Pittsburgh Symphony Brass

Noel, Shayne (arr Vosburgh): Do You Hear What I Hear?--Pittsburgh Symphony Brass

Trad. (arr Arthur Harris): We Wish You a Merry Christmas—May Festival Chorus; Cincinnati Pops/John Morris Russell

Trad. (arr Roger Harvey): Coventry Carol--London Brass

Trad. (arr Robert. Page): Gloucestershire Wassail & Boar’s Head Carol --Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh & River City Brass Band

Robert Page: A Joyous Sound-- Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh & River City Brass Band

John Frederick Coots (arr George Andrews): Santa Claus is Coming to Town--Northern Lights Orch

Hopkins (arr. J.R. Baker): We Three Kings / Nocturne--Jeffrey Reid Baker

Bagdasarian (arr Mitch Farber): The Chipmunk Song--Northern Lights Orch.

Satie (arr J.R. Baker): First Noel / Gymnopédie--Jeffrey Reid Baker

Trad (arr Roger Harvey): Gabriel’s Message--London Brass

Trad: Still, Still, Still--Musica Sacra

John Rutter: Shepherd’s Pipe Carol--London Brass

Trad (arr Robert Russell Bennett: Good Christian Men Rejoice, O Sanctissima, Joy to the World, I Saw Three Ships, Deck the Halls--Robert Shaw Chorale

Pierpont (arr Vosburgh): Spike Jones Jingle Bells--Pittsburgh Symphony Brass

22:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Robert Conrad

David Lovrien: Minor Alterations – Dallas Wind Symphony/Jerry Junkin

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: The Spirit of the Season – Cleveland Orchestra and Chorus/Robert Porco

Gian-Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Introduction, March and Shepherd’s Dance – Cleveland Orchestra/Robert Porco

Greensleeves – Flanders and Swann

Traditional (arr Robert Russell Bennett): What Child is This? - Robert Shaw Chorale and Orchestra/Robert Shaw

Loudon Wainwright: Christmas Morning – Loudon Wainwright

A Child’s Christmas in Wales – Dylan Thomas

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Francesco Manfredini: Pastorale from Concerto Grosso Op 3/12 'Christmas' (1718)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)

John Rutter: Five Meditations for Orchestra (1987)

Henri Büsser: Le sommeil de l'Enfant Jesus (c.1920)

André Jolivet: Pastorales de Noël (1943)

Miguel Llobet (arr Andrés Segovia): Catalan Folksong 'El noi de la mare'

Franz Gruber (arr Barry Rose): Silent Night (1818)