Program Guide 12-21-2017

WCLV ALL-NIGHT WITH ANGELA MITCHELL

00:02:00 00:22:58 Benjamin Britten A Ceremony of Carols Op 28 Martin Neary Westminster Abbey Choir; Aline Brewer, harp Sony 62615

00:28:00 01:02:00 Carl Orff Carmina burana Cleveland Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas Judith Blegen, soprano; Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Peter Binder, baritone; Cleve Orch Children's Chorus; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus CBS 33172

01:33:00 00:25:32 Ottorino Respighi Roman Festivals Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 55600

02:01:00 00:33:20 Zdenek Fibich Symphony No. 2 in E flat Op 38 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9328

02:37:00 00:29:20 Christopher Rouse Karolju BBC Symphony Orchestra David Zinman Philharmonia Chorus RCA 11561

03:10:00 00:57:28 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 3 in D minor Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 443753

04:11:00 00:19:58 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 59 in E flat major András Schiff, piano Teldec 17141

04:34:00 00:22:00 Robert Schumann String Quartet No. 2 in F major Op 41 Melos Quartet DeutGram 423670

04:59:00 00:23:57 Various 'Christmas with Chanticleer and Dawn Joseph Jennings Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Chanticleer Teldec 85555

05:26:00 00:13:33 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto for Oboe & Violin in C minor Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Johanna Novom, violin; Debra Nagy, oboe ApolloFire 2005

05:42:00 00:06:03 David Lovrien Minor Alterations Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 126

05:50:00 00:03:10 John Jacob Niles I Wonder As I Wander Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732

05:53:00 00:02:40 William Billings The Shepherd's Carol Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732

05:55:00 00:01:31 Johann Walther Joseph Dearest, Joseph Mine Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732

05:57:00 00:02:07 Traditional Baloo, Lammy Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH BILL O'CONNELL (SUBBING FOR JACQUELINE GERBER)

06:07:00 00:06:32 Daryl Runswick Fantasia on 'The Coventry Carol' and Geoffrey Simon London Cello Sound Cala 55003

06:16:00 00:12:11 Various "Songs of Angels" Pt. 1 Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377

06:29:00 00:05:32 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Final Waltz & Apotheosis Semyon Bychkov Berlin Philharmonic Philips 420237

06:40:00 00:06:02 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Ehre sei dir, Gott, Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304

06:46:00 00:03:13 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Final Chorale Bay Brass A. David Krehbiel John Fenstermaker, organ Gothic 49120

06:51:00 00:03:58 Robert Wendel The Little Drummer Boy's Bolero Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80538

06:55:00 00:03:43 Jacob Clemens non Papa Missa Pastores quidnam vidistis: Agnus Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807575

07:04:00 00:06:15 Gian Carlo Menotti Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2002

07:13:00 00:03:50 Jean de Brébeuf The Huron Carol Cantus Cantus 1211

07:16:00 00:02:19 Anonymous Salutation Carol Cantus Cantus 1211

07:22:00 00:13:08 Lars-Erik Larsson Pastoral Suite Op 19 Dorrit Matson New York Scandia Symphony Centaur 2607

07:40:00 00:03:04 Johann Sebastian Bach Magnificat: Magnificat anima mea Bach-Collegium Stuttgart Helmut Rilling Gächinger Kantorei Sony 87771

07:44:00 00:03:28 Johann Sebastian Bach Magnificat: Final Choruses Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Bach Choir of Bethlehem Analekta 9873

07:50:00 00:03:32 John Rutter Donkey Carol City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 121

07:55:00 00:03:39 Jule Styne Let it Snow Petri Juutilainen Northern Lights Orch WSchatz 5

08:07:00 00:05:41 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 6 in C sharp minor Op 59 Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

08:16:00 00:02:13 James R. Murray Away in a Manger Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732

08:18:00 00:02:52 Conrad Kocher As With Gladness Men of Old Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732

08:21:00 00:03:31 Lewis Redner O Little Town of Bethlehem Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732

08:28:00 00:06:49 John Rutter Opening Chorus from Magnificat City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 114

08:40:00 00:10:04 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 in F major Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9996

08:52:00 00:03:59 Jacob Handl Mirable mysterium Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807575

08:56:00 00:05:21 Ottorino Respighi Suite for Organ & Strings: Pastorale Philharmonia Orchestra Geoffrey Simon Leslie Pearson, organ Cala 4028

09:05:00 00:16:25 Randol Alan Bass A Feast of Carols National Symphony Orchestra Randol Alan Bass Tallis Chamber Choir Kodanja 2003

09:25:00 00:04:54 John Williams Home Alone: Somewhere in My Memory Symphony Orchestra John Williams Chorus Sony 51333

09:32:00 00:12:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Italian Concerto in F major Peter Serkin, piano RCA 68188

09:47:00 00:03:30 Francis Poulenc Four Christmas Motets: O magnum Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire SFM 14

09:53:00 00:04:35 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Snowflakes Sergiu Comissiona Houston Symphony Pro Arte 251

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH ROB GRIER

10:00:00 00:03:31 Traditional Advent Hymn Cantus Cantus 1211

10:03:00 00:03:26 Traditional Little Red Bird Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Meredith Hall, soprano Avie 2269

10:06:00 00:10:55 Zoltán Kodály Hungarian Rondo Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109

10:17:00 00:08:35 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533

10:26:00 00:03:58 Karl Jenkins Lullay Stephen Layton Polyphony DeutGram 4793232

10:30:00 00:03:22 Franz Biebl Ave Maria Voces8 Decca 4785703

11:00:00 00:10:04 George Frideric Handel Concerto in F major Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 453451

11:10:00 00:10:31 Jean-Baptiste Lully Phaëton: Four Seasons Suite Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1001

11:25:00 00:02:15 John Frederick Coots Santa Claus is Coming to Town Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

11:27:00 00:02:26 Anonymous Spiritual 'Go Tell It on the Mountain' Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

11:29:00 00:06:51 Leroy Anderson A Christmas Festival Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2005

11:39:00 00:03:37 Howard Blake The Snowman: Walking in the Air Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

11:42:00 00:03:12 Stephen Paulus Hallelu! Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Trina Struble, harp MAA 2002

11:45:00 00:02:54 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Blessed Son of God from 'Hodie' Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2002

11:48:00 00:06:16 Randol Alan Bass Gloria Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005

BBC NEWS

12:07:00 00:08:51 John Williams Cowboys Overture John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178

12:15:00 00:07:27 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511

12:23:00 00:04:21 Zdenek Fibich Poème London Mozart Players Stuart Morley Claire Jones, harp Silva 6051

12:27:00 00:04:14 Sir Edward Elgar The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2: March Raymond Leppard Indianapolis Symphony Koss Class 1014

BIG WORK AT ONE WITH MARK SATOLA

13:01:00 00:57:47 Ralph Vaughan Williams Christmas Cantata "Hodie" London Symphony Richard Hickox Elizabeth Gale, soprano; Robert Tear, tenor; Stephen Roberts, baritone; London Symphony Chorus; Choristers St Paul's Cathedral EMI 54128

14:00:00 00:03:25 Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck Hodie Christus natus est Peter Bennett Quire Cleveland Quire 101

14:04:00 00:03:21 Samuel Scheidt In dulci jubilo City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Members of Collegium 512

14:09:00 00:09:16 Dmitri Shostakovich Overture on Russian & Kirghiz Folk Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Brilliant 6735

14:20:00 00:10:47 Various 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 3 Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377

14:33:00 00:09:27 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Act 1 excerpts Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

14:44:00 00:08:58 Gustav Holst A Winter Idyll JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 572914

14:54:00 00:06:11 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Comfort Ye...Every valley shall Orch del Teatro Comunale Michele Mariotti Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Decca 14875

15:01:00 00:14:54 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 1 Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

15:19:00 00:08:53 Sir Malcolm Arnold Fantasy on Christmas Carols Rumon Gamba BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9851

15:28:00 00:02:03 Henry Purcell Amphitrion: Hornpipe Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 570149

15:32:00 00:04:04 Dave Brubeck La Fiesta de la Posada: Lullaby La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8730

15:40:00 00:04:28 Steven Amundson Angel's Dance John Morris Russell Cincinnati Pops Orchestra FanfareCin 1

15:46:00 00:07:38 Francesco Geminiani Concerto Grosso No.11 in E major Andrew Manze Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907261

15:58:00 00:04:29 George Gershwin Of Thee I Sing: Overture Michael Tilson Thomas Orchestra of St Luke's CBS 44798

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH MARK SATOLA

16:06:00 00:04:19 George Gershwin Prelude 'Sleepless Night' Michael Tilson Thomas, piano CBS 39699

16:13:00 00:12:07 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on Christmas Carols City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Roderick Williams, baritone; Joseph Cullen, organ; Joyful Company of Singers Chandos 10385

16:28:00 00:04:50 Michael Chertock Carol of the Bells / I Wonder as I Michael Chertock, piano Telarc 80485

16:34:00 00:05:20 Traditional Quelle est cette odeur agréable? Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 102

16:41:00 00:07:30 Newell H. Long 'Twas the Night Before Christmas Fennell Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Robert Conrad, narrator ELF 991018

16:52:00 00:03:09 Joaquín Rodrigo There go the shepherds Narciso Yepes, guitar DeutGram 419620

16:55:00 00:05:32 Michel-Richard Delalande Symphonies of Carols Bernard Labadie Les Violons du Roy Dorian 90180

17:04:00 00:06:30 Ottorino Respighi Church Windows: The Flight into Egypt Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2014

17:13:00 00:20:34 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Suite Op 71 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80068

17:40:00 00:04:00 Herbert Howells Here is the Little Door Chanticleer Teldec 94563

17:46:00 00:01:52 Steven Sametz Noel canon Chanticleer Teldec 94563

17:47:00 00:02:04 Jacob Handl Hodie Christus natus est Chanticleer Teldec 94563

17:52:00 00:07:14 George W. Chadwick Symphonic Sketches: Noël Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9334

17:59:00 00:01:12 Lowell Mason Joy to the World Philadelphia Brass Ensemble Sony 87771

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS WITH MARK SATOLA

18:09:00 00:22:41 Various 'Christmas with the Academy' Pt. 2 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Rosemary Joshua, soprano; Ian Bostridge, tenor; Gerald Finley, baritone; ASMF Chorus Philips 442141

18:33:00 00:04:02 Michael Praetorius Lo, how a rose e'er blooming André Previn Frederica von Stade, mezzo; American Boychoir; Christmas Concert Chorus Sony 87771

18:39:00 00:04:42 Franz Schubert Ave Maria Symphony Orchestra Ayako Shinozaki, harp; Chorus Sony 87771

18:45:00 00:06:41 Gustav Holst Choral Fantasy on Old Carols 'Christmas Bay Brass A. David Krehbiel John Fenstermaker, organ Gothic 49120

18:56:00 00:03:48 Leslie Adams Christmas Lullaby Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 1993

KEYBANK SYMPHONY AT SEVEN WITH JOHN SIMNA

19:02:00 00:10:36 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 2 in D major Nicholas Ward Northern Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553161

19:14:00 00:40:04 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 2 in C major Op 61 Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SFM 71

19:56:00 00:01:53 Traditional Ding Dong! Merrily on High Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Decca 4789225

ESSENTIAL CLASSICS WITH JOHN SIMNA

20:02:00 00:17:30 Franz Liszt Piano Concerto No. 1 in E flat major London Symphony Claudio Abbado Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4793449

20:22:00 00:13:45 Arcangelo Corelli Concerto Grosso in G minor Op 6 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429390

20:37:00 00:20:15 Sergei Prokofiev Lieutenant Kijé Suite Op 60 Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80683

NIGHT MUSIC WITH ROB GRIER

21:03:00 00:29:01 Ralph Vaughan Williams Nativity Play 'The First Nowell' City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Sarah Fox, soprano; Roderick Williams, baritone; Joyful Company of Singers Chandos 10385

21:34:00 00:12:46 Robert Russell Bennett The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80087

21:49:00 00:03:31 César Franck Panis Angelicus Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55592

21:54:00 00:36:25 John Rutter 'Christmas Day in the Morning' City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Stephen Varcoe, baritone; Cambridge Singers Collegium 121

22:32:00 00:19:14 John Rutter Brother Heinrich's Christmas City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Brian Kay, narrator Collegium 115

22:53:00 00:06:00 William Byrd Lullaby, My Sweet Little Baby Peter Bennett Quire Cleveland Quire 101

SHH! QUIET HOUR WITH ROB GRIER

23:02:00 00:06:02 Giacomo Puccini Chrysanthemums Quartetto di Cremona Klanglogo 1400

23:08:00 00:08:19 Gustav Mahler Blumine from Symphony No. 1 in D major Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

23:18:00 00:07:57 Ernö Dohnányi Adagio from Piano Quintet No. 1 Op 1 Takács Quartet András Schiff, piano Decca 421423

23:25:00 00:09:55 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from String Quintet No. 3 Tokyo String Quartet Pinchas Zukerman, viola RCA 60940

23:37:00 00:16:35 Anton Bruckner Adagio from Symphony No. 3 Andris Nelsons Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra DeutGram 4797208

23:55:00 00:02:14 Percy Grainger A Sussex Mummer's Christmas Carol Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004