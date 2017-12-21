© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 12-21-2017

Published December 21, 2017 at 5:15 AM EST

WCLV ALL-NIGHT WITH ANGELA MITCHELL

00:02:00    00:22:58    Benjamin Britten    A Ceremony of Carols Op 28        Martin Neary    Westminster Abbey Choir; Aline Brewer, harp    Sony     62615
00:28:00    01:02:00    Carl Orff    Carmina burana    Cleveland Orchestra    Michael Tilson Thomas    Judith Blegen, soprano; Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Peter Binder, baritone; Cleve Orch Children's Chorus; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    CBS     33172
01:33:00    00:25:32    Ottorino Respighi    Roman Festivals        Mariss Jansons    Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra    EMI     55600
02:01:00    00:33:20    Zdenek Fibich    Symphony No.  2 in E flat Op 38        Neeme Järvi    Detroit Symphony    Chandos     9328
02:37:00    00:29:20    Christopher Rouse    Karolju    BBC Symphony Orchestra    David Zinman    Philharmonia Chorus    RCA     11561
03:10:00    00:57:28    Anton Bruckner    Symphony No. 3 in D minor         Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     443753
04:11:00    00:19:58    Franz Joseph Haydn    Piano Sonata No. 59 in E flat major             András Schiff, piano    Teldec     17141
04:34:00    00:22:00    Robert Schumann    String Quartet No. 2 in F major  Op 41            Melos Quartet    DeutGram     423670
04:59:00    00:23:57    Various    'Christmas with Chanticleer and Dawn        Joseph Jennings    Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Chanticleer    Teldec     85555
05:26:00    00:13:33    Johann Sebastian Bach    Concerto for Oboe & Violin in C minor     Apollo's Fire    Jeannette Sorrell    Johanna Novom, violin; Debra Nagy, oboe    ApolloFire     2005
05:42:00    00:06:03    David Lovrien    Minor Alterations        Jerry Junkin    Dallas Wind Symphony    Reference     126
05:50:00    00:03:10    John Jacob Niles    I Wonder As I Wander        Richard Westenburg    Musica Sacra    DeutGram     429732
05:53:00    00:02:40    William Billings    The Shepherd's Carol        Richard Westenburg    Musica Sacra    DeutGram     429732
05:55:00    00:01:31    Johann Walther    Joseph Dearest, Joseph Mine        Richard Westenburg    Musica Sacra    DeutGram     429732
05:57:00    00:02:07    Traditional    Baloo, Lammy        Richard Westenburg    Musica Sacra    DeutGram     429732

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH BILL O'CONNELL (SUBBING FOR JACQUELINE GERBER)

06:07:00    00:06:32    Daryl Runswick    Fantasia on 'The Coventry Carol' and        Geoffrey Simon    London Cello Sound    Cala     55003
06:16:00    00:12:11    Various    "Songs of Angels" Pt. 1        Robert Shaw    Robert Shaw Chamber Singers    Telarc     80377
06:29:00    00:05:32    Peter Tchaikovsky    The Nutcracker: Final Waltz & Apotheosis        Semyon Bychkov    Berlin Philharmonic    Philips     420237
06:40:00    00:06:02    Johann Sebastian Bach    Christmas Oratorio: Ehre sei dir, Gott,    Academy Ancient Music Berlin    René Jacobs    RIAS Chamber Chorus    Harm Mundi     2908304
06:46:00    00:03:13    Johann Sebastian Bach    Christmas Oratorio: Final Chorale    Bay Brass    A. David Krehbiel    John Fenstermaker, organ    Gothic     49120
06:51:00    00:03:58    Robert Wendel    The Little Drummer Boy's Bolero        Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80538
06:55:00    00:03:43    Jacob Clemens non Papa    Missa Pastores quidnam vidistis: Agnus            Stile Antico    Harm Mundi     807575
07:04:00    00:06:15    Gian Carlo Menotti    Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite        Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     2002
07:13:00    00:03:50    Jean de Brébeuf    The Huron Carol            Cantus    Cantus     1211
07:16:00    00:02:19    Anonymous    Salutation Carol            Cantus    Cantus     1211
07:22:00    00:13:08    Lars-Erik Larsson    Pastoral Suite Op 19        Dorrit Matson    New York Scandia Symphony    Centaur     2607
07:40:00    00:03:04    Johann Sebastian Bach    Magnificat: Magnificat anima mea    Bach-Collegium Stuttgart    Helmut Rilling    Gächinger Kantorei    Sony     87771
07:44:00    00:03:28    Johann Sebastian Bach    Magnificat: Final Choruses    Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch    Greg Funfgeld    Bach Choir of Bethlehem    Analekta     9873
07:50:00    00:03:32    John Rutter    Donkey Carol    City of London Sinfonia    John Rutter    Cambridge Singers    Collegium     121
07:55:00    00:03:39    Jule Styne    Let it Snow        Petri Juutilainen    Northern Lights Orch    WSchatz     5
08:07:00    00:05:41    Antonín Dvorák    Legend No.  6 in C sharp minor  Op 59        Michael Tilson Thomas    San Francisco Symphony    SF Sym     60
08:16:00    00:02:13    James R. Murray    Away in a Manger        Richard Westenburg    Musica Sacra    DeutGram     429732
08:18:00    00:02:52    Conrad Kocher    As With Gladness Men of Old        Richard Westenburg    Musica Sacra    DeutGram     429732
08:21:00    00:03:31    Lewis Redner    O Little Town of Bethlehem        Richard Westenburg    Musica Sacra    DeutGram     429732
08:28:00    00:06:49    John Rutter    Opening Chorus from Magnificat    City of London Sinfonia    John Rutter    Cambridge Singers    Collegium     114
08:40:00    00:10:04    Johann Sebastian Bach    Brandenburg Concerto No.  2 in F major         Matthias Maute    Ensemble Caprice    Analekta     9996
08:52:00    00:03:59    Jacob Handl    Mirable mysterium            Stile Antico    Harm Mundi     807575
08:56:00    00:05:21    Ottorino Respighi    Suite for Organ & Strings: Pastorale    Philharmonia Orchestra    Geoffrey Simon    Leslie Pearson, organ    Cala     4028
09:05:00    00:16:25    Randol Alan Bass    A Feast of Carols    National Symphony Orchestra    Randol Alan Bass    Tallis Chamber Choir    Kodanja     2003
09:25:00    00:04:54    John Williams    Home Alone: Somewhere in My Memory    Symphony Orchestra    John Williams    Chorus    Sony     51333
09:32:00    00:12:50    Johann Sebastian Bach    Italian Concerto in F major             Peter Serkin, piano    RCA     68188
09:47:00    00:03:30    Francis Poulenc    Four Christmas Motets: O magnum        Patrick Dupré Quigley    Seraphic Fire    SFM     14
09:53:00    00:04:35    Peter Tchaikovsky    The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Snowflakes        Sergiu Comissiona    Houston Symphony    Pro Arte     251

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH ROB GRIER

10:00:00    00:03:31    Traditional    Advent Hymn            Cantus    Cantus     1211
10:03:00    00:03:26    Traditional    Little Red Bird    Apollo's Fire    Jeannette Sorrell    Meredith Hall, soprano    Avie     2269
10:06:00    00:10:55    Zoltán Kodály    Hungarian Rondo            Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     447109
10:17:00    00:08:35    Ottorino Respighi    Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of            Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     437533
10:26:00    00:03:58    Karl Jenkins    Lullay        Stephen Layton    Polyphony    DeutGram     4793232
10:30:00    00:03:22    Franz Biebl    Ave Maria            Voces8    Decca     4785703
11:00:00    00:10:04    George Frideric Handel    Concerto in F major         Trevor Pinnock    English Concert    Archiv     453451
11:10:00    00:10:31    Jean-Baptiste Lully    Phaëton: Four Seasons Suite        Jeanne Lamon    Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra    Tafelmusik     1001
11:25:00    00:02:15    John Frederick Coots    Santa Claus is Coming to Town    Cleveland Orchestra    Robert Page    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     1999
11:27:00    00:02:26    Anonymous    Spiritual 'Go Tell It on the Mountain'    Cleveland Orchestra    Robert Page    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     1999
11:29:00    00:06:51    Leroy Anderson    A Christmas Festival        Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     2005
11:39:00    00:03:37    Howard Blake    The Snowman: Walking in the Air    Cleveland Orchestra    Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     2014
11:42:00    00:03:12    Stephen Paulus    Hallelu!        Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Trina Struble, harp    MAA     2002
11:45:00    00:02:54    Ralph Vaughan Williams    The Blessed Son of God from 'Hodie'        Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     2002
11:48:00    00:06:16    Randol Alan Bass    Gloria    Cleveland Orchestra    Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     2005

BBC NEWS

12:07:00    00:08:51    John Williams    Cowboys Overture        John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra    Philips     420178
12:15:00    00:07:27    Aaron Copland    Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday        Michael Tilson Thomas    San Francisco Symphony    RCA     63511
12:23:00    00:04:21    Zdenek Fibich    Poème    London Mozart Players    Stuart Morley    Claire Jones, harp    Silva     6051
12:27:00    00:04:14    Sir Edward Elgar    The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2: March        Raymond Leppard    Indianapolis Symphony    Koss Class     1014

BIG WORK AT ONE WITH MARK SATOLA

13:01:00    00:57:47    Ralph Vaughan Williams    Christmas Cantata "Hodie"    London Symphony    Richard Hickox    Elizabeth Gale, soprano; Robert Tear, tenor; Stephen Roberts, baritone; London Symphony Chorus; Choristers St Paul's Cathedral    EMI     54128
14:00:00    00:03:25    Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck    Hodie Christus natus est        Peter Bennett    Quire Cleveland    Quire     101
14:04:00    00:03:21    Samuel Scheidt    In dulci jubilo    City of London Sinfonia    John Rutter    Cambridge Singers; Members of    Collegium     512
14:09:00    00:09:16    Dmitri Shostakovich    Overture on Russian & Kirghiz Folk        Theodore Kuchar    National Symphony of Ukraine    Brilliant     6735
14:20:00    00:10:47    Various    'Songs of Angels' Pt. 3        Robert Shaw    Robert Shaw Chamber Singers    Telarc     80377
14:33:00    00:09:27    Peter Tchaikovsky    The Nutcracker: Act 1 excerpts        Fritz Reiner    Chicago Symphony Orchestra    RCA     300350
14:44:00    00:08:58    Gustav Holst    A Winter Idyll        JoAnn Falletta    Ulster Orchestra    Naxos     572914
14:54:00    00:06:11    George Frideric Handel    Messiah: Comfort Ye...Every valley shall    Orch del Teatro Comunale    Michele Mariotti    Juan Diego Flórez, tenor    Decca     14875
15:01:00    00:14:54    Ottorino Respighi    Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 1        Jesús López-Cobos    Lausanne Chamber Orchestra    Telarc     80309
15:19:00    00:08:53    Sir Malcolm Arnold    Fantasy on Christmas Carols        Rumon Gamba    BBC Philharmonic    Chandos     9851
15:28:00    00:02:03    Henry Purcell    Amphitrion: Hornpipe        Kevin Mallon    Aradia Ensemble    Naxos     570149
15:32:00    00:04:04    Dave Brubeck    La Fiesta de la Posada: Lullaby    La Pietà    Angèle Dubeau    Angèle Dubeau, violin    Analekta     8730
15:40:00    00:04:28    Steven Amundson    Angel's Dance        John Morris Russell    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    FanfareCin     1
15:46:00    00:07:38    Francesco Geminiani    Concerto Grosso No.11 in E major         Andrew Manze    Academy of Ancient Music    Harm Mundi     907261
15:58:00    00:04:29    George Gershwin    Of Thee I Sing: Overture        Michael Tilson Thomas    Orchestra of St Luke's    CBS     44798

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH MARK SATOLA

16:06:00    00:04:19    George Gershwin    Prelude 'Sleepless Night'            Michael Tilson Thomas, piano    CBS     39699
16:13:00    00:12:07    Ralph Vaughan Williams    Fantasia on Christmas Carols    City of London Sinfonia    Richard Hickox    Roderick Williams, baritone; Joseph Cullen, organ; Joyful Company of Singers    Chandos     10385
16:28:00    00:04:50    Michael Chertock    Carol of the Bells / I Wonder as I            Michael Chertock, piano    Telarc     80485
16:34:00    00:05:20    Traditional    Quelle est cette odeur agréable?        Ross Duffin    Quire Cleveland    Quire     102
16:41:00    00:07:30    Newell H. Long    'Twas the Night Before Christmas    Fennell Symphonic Winds    Frederick Fennell    Robert Conrad, narrator    ELF     991018
16:52:00    00:03:09    Joaquín Rodrigo    There go the shepherds            Narciso Yepes, guitar    DeutGram     419620
16:55:00    00:05:32    Michel-Richard Delalande    Symphonies of Carols        Bernard Labadie    Les Violons du Roy    Dorian     90180
17:04:00    00:06:30    Ottorino Respighi    Church Windows: The Flight into Egypt        Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     2014
17:13:00    00:20:34    Peter Tchaikovsky    The Nutcracker: Suite Op 71        Lorin Maazel    Cleveland Orchestra    Telarc     80068
17:40:00    00:04:00    Herbert Howells    Here is the Little Door            Chanticleer    Teldec     94563
17:46:00    00:01:52    Steven Sametz    Noel canon            Chanticleer    Teldec     94563
17:47:00    00:02:04    Jacob Handl    Hodie Christus natus est            Chanticleer    Teldec     94563
17:52:00    00:07:14    George W. Chadwick    Symphonic Sketches: Noël        Neeme Järvi    Detroit Symphony    Chandos     9334
17:59:00    00:01:12    Lowell Mason    Joy to the World            Philadelphia Brass Ensemble    Sony     87771

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS WITH MARK SATOLA

18:09:00    00:22:41    Various    'Christmas with the Academy' Pt. 2    Academy St. Martin in Fields    Sir Neville Marriner    Rosemary Joshua, soprano; Ian Bostridge, tenor; Gerald Finley, baritone; ASMF Chorus    Philips     442141
18:33:00    00:04:02    Michael Praetorius    Lo, how a rose e'er blooming        André Previn    Frederica von Stade, mezzo; American Boychoir; Christmas Concert Chorus    Sony     87771
18:39:00    00:04:42    Franz Schubert    Ave Maria    Symphony Orchestra        Ayako Shinozaki, harp; Chorus    Sony     87771
18:45:00    00:06:41    Gustav Holst    Choral Fantasy on Old Carols 'Christmas    Bay Brass    A. David Krehbiel    John Fenstermaker, organ    Gothic     49120
18:56:00    00:03:48    Leslie Adams    Christmas Lullaby    Cleveland Orchestra    Gareth Morrell    Cleve Orch Children's Chorus    MAA     1993

KEYBANK SYMPHONY AT SEVEN WITH JOHN SIMNA

19:02:00    00:10:36    Felix Mendelssohn    String Symphony No.  2 in D major         Nicholas Ward    Northern Chamber Orchestra    Naxos     553161
19:14:00    00:40:04    Robert Schumann    Symphony No.  2 in C major  Op 61        Michael Tilson Thomas    San Francisco Symphony    SFM     71
19:56:00    00:01:53    Traditional    Ding Dong! Merrily on High        Andrew Carwood    St. Paul's Cathedral Choir    Decca     4789225

ESSENTIAL CLASSICS WITH JOHN SIMNA

20:02:00    00:17:30    Franz Liszt    Piano Concerto No.  1 in E flat major     London Symphony    Claudio Abbado    Martha Argerich, piano    DeutGram     4793449
20:22:00    00:13:45    Arcangelo Corelli    Concerto Grosso in G minor  Op 6            Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     429390
20:37:00    00:20:15    Sergei Prokofiev    Lieutenant Kijé Suite Op 60        Paavo Järvi    Cincinnati Symphony    Telarc     80683

NIGHT MUSIC WITH ROB GRIER

21:03:00    00:29:01    Ralph Vaughan Williams    Nativity Play 'The First Nowell'    City of London Sinfonia    Richard Hickox    Sarah Fox, soprano; Roderick Williams, baritone; Joyful Company of Singers    Chandos     10385
21:34:00    00:12:46    Robert Russell Bennett    The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley    Atlanta Symphony Orchestra    Robert Shaw    Atlanta Symphony Chorus    Telarc     80087
21:49:00    00:03:31    César Franck    Panis Angelicus        Wolfgang Sawallisch    Philadelphia Orchestra    EMI     55592
21:54:00    00:36:25    John Rutter    'Christmas Day in the Morning'    City of London Sinfonia    John Rutter    Stephen Varcoe, baritone; Cambridge Singers    Collegium     121
22:32:00    00:19:14    John Rutter    Brother Heinrich's Christmas    City of London Sinfonia    John Rutter    Cambridge Singers; Brian Kay, narrator    Collegium     115
22:53:00    00:06:00    William Byrd    Lullaby, My Sweet Little Baby        Peter Bennett    Quire Cleveland    Quire     101

SHH! QUIET HOUR WITH ROB GRIER

23:02:00    00:06:02    Giacomo Puccini    Chrysanthemums            Quartetto di Cremona    Klanglogo     1400
23:08:00    00:08:19    Gustav Mahler    Blumine from Symphony No. 1 in D major         Michael Tilson Thomas    San Francisco Symphony    SF Sym     60
23:18:00    00:07:57    Ernö Dohnányi    Adagio from Piano Quintet No. 1 Op 1    Takács Quartet        András Schiff, piano    Decca     421423
23:25:00    00:09:55    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Andante from String Quintet No. 3    Tokyo String Quartet        Pinchas Zukerman, viola    RCA     60940
23:37:00    00:16:35    Anton Bruckner    Adagio from Symphony No. 3        Andris Nelsons    Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra    DeutGram     4797208
23:55:00    00:02:14    Percy Grainger    A Sussex Mummer's Christmas Carol            Burning River Brass    BurnRiver     2004