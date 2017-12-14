© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 12-14-2017

Published December 14, 2017 at 5:15 AM EST

WCLV ALL NIGHT WITH ANGELA MITCHELL

00:02:00 00:29:39 Franz Schubert Symphony No.  5 in B flat major   Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA  1032
00:35:00 00:21:53 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome  Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram  4796018
01:00:00 00:40:55 Johannes Brahms Piano Quintet in F minor  Op 34 Cleveland Orch String Quartet  Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca  425839
01:44:00 00:35:05 Johan Svendsen Symphony No.  1 in D major  Op 4  Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI  49769
02:23:00 00:39:03 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 11 in C major  Op 61   Emerson String Quartet DeutGram  4778765
03:05:00 00:21:42 Jan Antonín Kozeluch Oboe Concerto in F major  Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer Albrecht Mayer, oboe DeutGram  4792942
03:30:00 00:57:47 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 9 in D minor   Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca  425405
04:31:00 00:29:31 Édouard Lalo Piano Trio No.  3 in A minor  Op 26   Gryphon Trio Analekta  3127
05:04:00 00:21:21 Friedrich Witt Flute Concerto in G Op 8 Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Patrick Gallois, flute Naxos  572089
05:28:00 00:14:08 Randol Alan Bass Christmas Ornaments Symphony Orchestra Jerold Ottley Mormon Tabernacle Choir Bonneville  9402
05:45:00 00:05:21 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No.  1 in B flat minor  Op 9   Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA  300350
05:49:00 00:07:16 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on Christmas Carols Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Todd Boyce, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA  2005

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH JACQUELINE GERBER

06:07:00 00:03:03 Dag Wirén Praeludium from Serenade for Strings Op 11  William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus  7020
06:15:00 00:07:37 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Quartet No. 1   Fauré Quartet DeutGram  6609
06:23:00 00:10:43 Ralph Vaughan Williams Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1  Barry Wordsworth New Queen's Hall Orchestra Argo  440116
06:32:00 00:02:12 Traditional Angels We Have Heard on High  Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire; Jacqueline Kerrod, harp SFM  14
06:40:00 00:07:33 Lukas Foss Salomon Rossi Suite  Lukas Foss Brooklyn Philharmonic New World  375
06:49:00 00:05:03 Johann Sebastian Bach Goldberg Variation No. 13   Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc  80715
06:55:00 00:02:15 John Philip Sousa March 'The Mikado'  Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI  54130
07:03:00 00:07:07 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Pirates of Penzance: Overture  Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips  434916
07:10:00 00:04:57 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in G major    Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano  224506
07:17:00 00:07:12 Tchaikovsky & Ellington The Nutcracker: March & Peanut Brittle  Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Harm Mundi  907493
07:28:00 00:02:47 Arthur Pryor The Whistler and His Dog  Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion  67067
07:32:00 00:05:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondeau from Divertimento No. 11   Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram  415669
07:40:00 00:09:53 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade: The Sea and Sinbad's Ship Op 35 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Michel Schwalbé, violin DeutGram  4796018
07:55:00 00:03:12 Carl Nielsen Aladdin Suite: Oriental March Op 34  Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo  1506
07:58:00 00:01:08 John Williams Home Alone: Holiday Flight  Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA  2014

BBC NEWS

08:07:00 00:05:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Minuet from Symphony No. 4 Op 60  George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony  373715
08:15:00 00:08:54 Antonín Dvorák Prague Waltzes  Antal Doráti Detroit Symphony Decca  414370
08:25:00 00:08:32 Johann David Heinichen Concerto Grosso in F major   Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv  437549
08:40:00 00:08:16 George Frederick Bristow Rip Van Winkle: Overture  Rebecca Miller Royal Northern Sinfonia New World  80768
08:55:00 00:06:26 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Sea Hawk: Suite  Paul Bateman City of Prague Philharmonic Silva  3009
09:05:00 00:15:42 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet No. 34 in B flat major  Op 33   Angeles Quartet Decca  4783695
09:22:00 00:04:35 Felix Bernard Winter Wonderland  Petri Juutilainen Northern Lights Orch WSchatz  5
09:29:00 00:04:32 John Francis Wade O Come, All Ye Faithful Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA  2011
09:35:00 00:07:31 Ralph Vaughan Williams Scherzo: The Waves from 'A Sea Symphony' Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc  80588
09:45:00 00:06:56 Richard Heuberger The Opera Ball: Overture  Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram  463185
09:55:00 00:03:26 Traditional O Sanctissima  Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra Sony  87771
09:57:00 00:01:33 Traditional O Tannenbaum (O Christmas Tree)   Rita Ford Music Boxes Sony  87771

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH MARK SATOLA

10:00:00 00:01:51 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: Gavotte   Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI  55052
10:01:00 00:02:02 Manuel Ponce Prelude in the Baroque style   Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI  54853
10:03:00 00:12:49 Alfred Burt A Christmas Greeting Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Philips  416287
10:16:00 00:06:17 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Wasps: Ballet & Final Tableau  Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference  129
10:22:00 00:03:37 René Clausen O magnum mysterium  Charles Bruffy Kansas City Chorale Chandos  5105
10:26:00 00:03:48 Leslie Adams Christmas Lullaby Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA  1993
11:00:00 00:12:01 Ron Nelson Courtly Airs and Dances  Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference  76
11:12:00 00:08:35 Alan Hovhaness Alleluia & Fugue for String Orchestra Op 40  Rudolf Werthen I Fiamminghi Telarc  80392
11:25:00 00:02:52 Traditional I Saw Three Ships Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA  2005
11:27:00 00:02:38 George Wyle The Most Wonderful Time of the Year Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA  2014
11:30:00 00:02:21 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Dance of the Reed Pipes  Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc  80068
11:32:00 00:03:38 Bob Chilcott The Time of Snow Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA  2011
11:36:00 00:02:04 Traditional Ding Dong! Merrily on High Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA  2008
11:41:00 00:01:21 Mikola Leontovich Carol of the Bells  Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA  2005
11:42:00 00:03:25 Lewis Redner O Little Town of Bethlehem Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA  1996
11:45:00 00:01:48 Traditional In dulci jubilo Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA  1999
11:47:00 00:08:03 Robert Russell Bennett The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA  2002

BBC NEWS

12:07:00 00:06:19 Modest Mussorgsky Khovanshchina: Prelude 'Dawn on the  Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic Sony  62034
12:13:00 00:08:32 Ron Nelson Savannah River Holiday  Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury  434324
12:21:00 00:02:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart German Dance in F  Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony  87771
12:24:00 00:02:43 Sergei Prokofiev Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika Op 60  George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony  218

BIG WORK AT ONE WITH MARK SATOLA

13:00:00 00:38:18 Charles Ives Symphony No. 2  Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM  1003
13:38:00 00:12:09 John Knowles Paine Poseidon and Amphitrite Op 44  JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos  559748
14:00:00 00:02:35 Traditional Afro-Cuban Lullaby   Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI  54853
14:02:00 00:03:41 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Platero and I: Melancolia   Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI  54853
14:06:00 00:13:51 Mack Wilberg Christmas Carol Medley Symphony Orchestra Jerold Ottley Mormon Tabernacle Choir; Lois Matheson, soprano Bonneville  9402
14:20:00 00:07:13 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Les   Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur  3280
14:27:00 00:08:22 Christopher Rouse Karolju: Finale 'Italian' BBC Symphony Orchestra David Zinman Philharmonia Chorus RCA  11561
15:00:00 00:14:05 Anton Arensky Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky Op 35  William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus  7020
15:14:00 00:10:33 John Taverner Magnificat à 5  Joseph Jennings Chanticleer Teldec  81829
15:24:00 00:04:44 Frank Bridge Sir Roger de Coverley  William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus  5366
15:29:00 00:04:51 Sir Thomas Beecham The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Pastorale  Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA  6231
15:58:00 00:02:13 Giacomo Puccini Gianni Schicchi: Firenze è come un Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Vittorio Grigolo, tenor Sony  775257

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH BILL O'CONNELL

16:00:00 00:02:14 Giacomo Puccini Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro London Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Nicole Cabell, soprano Decca  6590
16:06:00 00:03:34 Giacomo Puccini Suor Angelica: Intermezzo  Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos  10634
16:13:00 00:12:58 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Pas de deux  Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA  300350
16:30:00 00:03:47 André Previn Valley of the Dolls: Theme  Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc  80319
16:37:00 00:02:25 Tom Lehrer (I'm Spending) Hanukkah in Santa Monica  Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire  105
16:41:00 00:08:19 Bruce Healey Medley 'Sing With Us of Christmas' Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Singing Hoosiers Telarc  80538
16:52:00 00:02:58 Franz Liszt Christmas Tree: Adeste Fidelis   Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion  66388
16:57:00 00:02:10 Johann Georg Ebeling All My Heart This Night Rejoices  John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium  503
17:04:00 00:06:02 Paul Ferguson The Little Drummer Boy Burning River Brass  Feza Zweifel, percussion BurnRiver  2004
17:13:00 00:11:33 Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols for Brass  Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos  559357
17:26:00 00:08:09 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime Bavarian Radio Symphony Jeffrey Tate Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Barbara Bonney, soprano EMI  54022
17:40:00 00:04:54 Jacob Clemens non Papa Pastores quidnam vidistis   Stile Antico Harm Mundi  807575
17:46:00 00:03:09 Hans Leo Hassler Hodie Christus natus est   Stile Antico Harm Mundi  807575
17:51:00 00:07:48 Franz Schubert Overture in the Italian Style in D major   Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos  570329

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS WITH BILL O'CONNELL

18:09:00 00:17:13 John Rutter Gloria Philip Jones Brass Ensemble John Rutter Cambridge Singers; John Scott, organ Collegium  100
18:28:00 00:04:07 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: December Op 37  Richard Bonynge London Symphony DeutGram  469376
18:34:00 00:04:28 Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel The Year: December   Sarah Rothenberg, piano Arabesque  6666
18:40:00 00:12:49 Michael Haydn Symphony No. '1B' in F major   Ádám Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus  5392
18:57:00 00:01:53 Mack Wilberg One December, Bright and Clear Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Women of the; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA  2008

KEYBANK SYMPHONY AT SEVEN WITH JOHN SIMNA

19:02:00 00:21:42 Jan Antonín Kozeluch Oboe Concerto in F major  Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer Albrecht Mayer, oboe DeutGram  4792942
19:26:00 00:30:17 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 1 in C minor  Op 11  Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler  98275
19:57:00 00:02:00 Aaron Copland Midsummer Nocturne   Leo Smit, piano Sony  82849

ESSENTIAL CLASSICS WITH JOHN SIMNA

20:02:00 00:16:49 Peter Tchaikovsky Capriccio italien Op 45  Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram  4796018
20:21:00 00:12:54 Gustav Holst St. Paul's Suite Op 29  Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos  9270
20:36:00 00:21:01 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome  Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca  4787779
20:57:00 00:02:42 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Lesghinka  Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos  8542

NIGHT MUSIC WITH ROB GRIER

21:03:00 00:17:22 Joseph Jongen Concerto for Wind Quintet Op 124   Sylvan Wind Quintet Koch Intl  7081
21:22:00 00:05:18 Adolphe Adam O Holy Night  Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca  4789225
21:29:00 00:12:35 Bryan Kelly Improvisations on Christmas Carols  Gavin Sutherland City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos  557099
21:44:00 00:05:50 Ottorino Respighi Suite for Strings: Siciliana  Salvatore Di Vittorio Respighi Chamber Orchestra Naxos  572332
21:51:00 00:38:11 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No.  7 in D minor  Op 70  Andrés Orozco-Estrada Houston Symphony PentaTone  578
22:31:00 00:19:40 Claudio Monteverdi Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Sandra Simon, soprano; Ian Honeyman, tenor; Gareth Morrell, tenor; Jeffrey Strauss, baritone; Apollo's Singers Avie  2206
22:52:00 00:06:14 Igor Stravinsky Suite No.  2 for Small Orchestra  Riccardo Chailly London Sinfonietta Decca  417114

SHH! QUIET HOUR WITH ROB GRIER

23:02:00 00:03:34 Giacomo Puccini Suor Angelica: Intermezzo  Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos  10634
23:05:00 00:05:47 Ottorino Respighi Aria for Strings  Salvatore Di Vittorio Respighi Chamber Orchestra Naxos  572332
23:11:00 00:04:08 Giuseppe Verdi La traviata: Act 1 Prelude  Myung-Whun Chung St Cecilia Academy Orchestra DeutGram  471566
23:17:00 00:04:42 Franz Schubert Ave Maria Symphony Orchestra  Ayako Shinozaki, harp; Chorus Sony  87771
23:21:00 00:06:36 Franz Liszt Harmonies poétiques: Ave Maria   Roberto Plano, piano Decca  4812479
23:28:00 00:07:01 Franz Biebl Ave Maria   Cantus Cantus  1211
23:37:00 00:06:58 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the  Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI  55600
23:43:00 00:09:38 Joachim Raff In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153  Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion  66628
23:55:00 00:02:40 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia in F major  Bavarian Radio Symphony Lisa Batiashvili Lisa Batiashvili, violin DeutGram  4792479