Program Guide 12-14-2017

00:02:00 00:29:39 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 5 in B flat major Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

00:35:00 00:21:53 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4796018

01:00:00 00:40:55 Johannes Brahms Piano Quintet in F minor Op 34 Cleveland Orch String Quartet Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 425839

01:44:00 00:35:05 Johan Svendsen Symphony No. 1 in D major Op 4 Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 49769

02:23:00 00:39:03 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 11 in C major Op 61 Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 4778765

03:05:00 00:21:42 Jan Antonín Kozeluch Oboe Concerto in F major Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer Albrecht Mayer, oboe DeutGram 4792942

03:30:00 00:57:47 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 9 in D minor Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425405

04:31:00 00:29:31 Édouard Lalo Piano Trio No. 3 in A minor Op 26 Gryphon Trio Analekta 3127

05:04:00 00:21:21 Friedrich Witt Flute Concerto in G Op 8 Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Patrick Gallois, flute Naxos 572089

05:28:00 00:14:08 Randol Alan Bass Christmas Ornaments Symphony Orchestra Jerold Ottley Mormon Tabernacle Choir Bonneville 9402

05:45:00 00:05:21 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 1 in B flat minor Op 9 Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350

05:49:00 00:07:16 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on Christmas Carols Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Todd Boyce, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005

06:07:00 00:03:03 Dag Wirén Praeludium from Serenade for Strings Op 11 William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

06:15:00 00:07:37 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Quartet No. 1 Fauré Quartet DeutGram 6609

06:23:00 00:10:43 Ralph Vaughan Williams Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1 Barry Wordsworth New Queen's Hall Orchestra Argo 440116

06:32:00 00:02:12 Traditional Angels We Have Heard on High Patrick Dupré Quigley Seraphic Fire; Jacqueline Kerrod, harp SFM 14

06:40:00 00:07:33 Lukas Foss Salomon Rossi Suite Lukas Foss Brooklyn Philharmonic New World 375

06:49:00 00:05:03 Johann Sebastian Bach Goldberg Variation No. 13 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80715

06:55:00 00:02:15 John Philip Sousa March 'The Mikado' Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130

07:03:00 00:07:07 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Pirates of Penzance: Overture Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

07:10:00 00:04:57 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in G major Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224506

07:17:00 00:07:12 Tchaikovsky & Ellington The Nutcracker: March & Peanut Brittle Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Harm Mundi 907493

07:28:00 00:02:47 Arthur Pryor The Whistler and His Dog Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067

07:32:00 00:05:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondeau from Divertimento No. 11 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415669

07:40:00 00:09:53 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade: The Sea and Sinbad's Ship Op 35 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Michel Schwalbé, violin DeutGram 4796018

07:55:00 00:03:12 Carl Nielsen Aladdin Suite: Oriental March Op 34 Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo 1506

07:58:00 00:01:08 John Williams Home Alone: Holiday Flight Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2014

08:07:00 00:05:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Minuet from Symphony No. 4 Op 60 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 373715

08:15:00 00:08:54 Antonín Dvorák Prague Waltzes Antal Doráti Detroit Symphony Decca 414370

08:25:00 00:08:32 Johann David Heinichen Concerto Grosso in F major Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 437549

08:40:00 00:08:16 George Frederick Bristow Rip Van Winkle: Overture Rebecca Miller Royal Northern Sinfonia New World 80768

08:55:00 00:06:26 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Sea Hawk: Suite Paul Bateman City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 3009

09:05:00 00:15:42 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet No. 34 in B flat major Op 33 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695

09:22:00 00:04:35 Felix Bernard Winter Wonderland Petri Juutilainen Northern Lights Orch WSchatz 5

09:29:00 00:04:32 John Francis Wade O Come, All Ye Faithful Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011

09:35:00 00:07:31 Ralph Vaughan Williams Scherzo: The Waves from 'A Sea Symphony' Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80588

09:45:00 00:06:56 Richard Heuberger The Opera Ball: Overture Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185

09:55:00 00:03:26 Traditional O Sanctissima Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra Sony 87771

09:57:00 00:01:33 Traditional O Tannenbaum (O Christmas Tree) Rita Ford Music Boxes Sony 87771

10:00:00 00:01:51 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: Gavotte Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 55052

10:01:00 00:02:02 Manuel Ponce Prelude in the Baroque style Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 54853

10:03:00 00:12:49 Alfred Burt A Christmas Greeting Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Philips 416287

10:16:00 00:06:17 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Wasps: Ballet & Final Tableau Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129

10:22:00 00:03:37 René Clausen O magnum mysterium Charles Bruffy Kansas City Chorale Chandos 5105

10:26:00 00:03:48 Leslie Adams Christmas Lullaby Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 1993

11:00:00 00:12:01 Ron Nelson Courtly Airs and Dances Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 76

11:12:00 00:08:35 Alan Hovhaness Alleluia & Fugue for String Orchestra Op 40 Rudolf Werthen I Fiamminghi Telarc 80392

11:25:00 00:02:52 Traditional I Saw Three Ships Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005

11:27:00 00:02:38 George Wyle The Most Wonderful Time of the Year Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

11:30:00 00:02:21 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Dance of the Reed Pipes Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80068

11:32:00 00:03:38 Bob Chilcott The Time of Snow Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 2011

11:36:00 00:02:04 Traditional Ding Dong! Merrily on High Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008

11:41:00 00:01:21 Mikola Leontovich Carol of the Bells Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005

11:42:00 00:03:25 Lewis Redner O Little Town of Bethlehem Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996

11:45:00 00:01:48 Traditional In dulci jubilo Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

11:47:00 00:08:03 Robert Russell Bennett The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2002

12:07:00 00:06:19 Modest Mussorgsky Khovanshchina: Prelude 'Dawn on the Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic Sony 62034

12:13:00 00:08:32 Ron Nelson Savannah River Holiday Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434324

12:21:00 00:02:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart German Dance in F Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 87771

12:24:00 00:02:43 Sergei Prokofiev Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika Op 60 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 218

13:00:00 00:38:18 Charles Ives Symphony No. 2 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1003

13:38:00 00:12:09 John Knowles Paine Poseidon and Amphitrite Op 44 JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559748

14:00:00 00:02:35 Traditional Afro-Cuban Lullaby Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 54853

14:02:00 00:03:41 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Platero and I: Melancolia Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 54853

14:06:00 00:13:51 Mack Wilberg Christmas Carol Medley Symphony Orchestra Jerold Ottley Mormon Tabernacle Choir; Lois Matheson, soprano Bonneville 9402

14:20:00 00:07:13 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Les Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3280

14:27:00 00:08:22 Christopher Rouse Karolju: Finale 'Italian' BBC Symphony Orchestra David Zinman Philharmonia Chorus RCA 11561

15:00:00 00:14:05 Anton Arensky Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky Op 35 William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

15:14:00 00:10:33 John Taverner Magnificat à 5 Joseph Jennings Chanticleer Teldec 81829

15:24:00 00:04:44 Frank Bridge Sir Roger de Coverley William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

15:29:00 00:04:51 Sir Thomas Beecham The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Pastorale Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA 6231

15:58:00 00:02:13 Giacomo Puccini Gianni Schicchi: Firenze è come un Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Vittorio Grigolo, tenor Sony 775257

16:00:00 00:02:14 Giacomo Puccini Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro London Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Nicole Cabell, soprano Decca 6590

16:06:00 00:03:34 Giacomo Puccini Suor Angelica: Intermezzo Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

16:13:00 00:12:58 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Pas de deux Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

16:30:00 00:03:47 André Previn Valley of the Dolls: Theme Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80319

16:37:00 00:02:25 Tom Lehrer (I'm Spending) Hanukkah in Santa Monica Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105

16:41:00 00:08:19 Bruce Healey Medley 'Sing With Us of Christmas' Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Singing Hoosiers Telarc 80538

16:52:00 00:02:58 Franz Liszt Christmas Tree: Adeste Fidelis Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 66388

16:57:00 00:02:10 Johann Georg Ebeling All My Heart This Night Rejoices John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 503

17:04:00 00:06:02 Paul Ferguson The Little Drummer Boy Burning River Brass Feza Zweifel, percussion BurnRiver 2004

17:13:00 00:11:33 Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols for Brass Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559357

17:26:00 00:08:09 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime Bavarian Radio Symphony Jeffrey Tate Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Barbara Bonney, soprano EMI 54022

17:40:00 00:04:54 Jacob Clemens non Papa Pastores quidnam vidistis Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807575

17:46:00 00:03:09 Hans Leo Hassler Hodie Christus natus est Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807575

17:51:00 00:07:48 Franz Schubert Overture in the Italian Style in D major Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329

18:09:00 00:17:13 John Rutter Gloria Philip Jones Brass Ensemble John Rutter Cambridge Singers; John Scott, organ Collegium 100

18:28:00 00:04:07 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: December Op 37 Richard Bonynge London Symphony DeutGram 469376

18:34:00 00:04:28 Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel The Year: December Sarah Rothenberg, piano Arabesque 6666

18:40:00 00:12:49 Michael Haydn Symphony No. '1B' in F major Ádám Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5392

18:57:00 00:01:53 Mack Wilberg One December, Bright and Clear Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Women of the; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008

19:02:00 00:21:42 Jan Antonín Kozeluch Oboe Concerto in F major Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer Albrecht Mayer, oboe DeutGram 4792942

19:26:00 00:30:17 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 11 Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98275

19:57:00 00:02:00 Aaron Copland Midsummer Nocturne Leo Smit, piano Sony 82849

20:02:00 00:16:49 Peter Tchaikovsky Capriccio italien Op 45 Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4796018

20:21:00 00:12:54 Gustav Holst St. Paul's Suite Op 29 Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9270

20:36:00 00:21:01 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

20:57:00 00:02:42 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Lesghinka Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542

21:03:00 00:17:22 Joseph Jongen Concerto for Wind Quintet Op 124 Sylvan Wind Quintet Koch Intl 7081

21:22:00 00:05:18 Adolphe Adam O Holy Night Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225

21:29:00 00:12:35 Bryan Kelly Improvisations on Christmas Carols Gavin Sutherland City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos 557099

21:44:00 00:05:50 Ottorino Respighi Suite for Strings: Siciliana Salvatore Di Vittorio Respighi Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572332

21:51:00 00:38:11 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 7 in D minor Op 70 Andrés Orozco-Estrada Houston Symphony PentaTone 578

22:31:00 00:19:40 Claudio Monteverdi Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Sandra Simon, soprano; Ian Honeyman, tenor; Gareth Morrell, tenor; Jeffrey Strauss, baritone; Apollo's Singers Avie 2206

22:52:00 00:06:14 Igor Stravinsky Suite No. 2 for Small Orchestra Riccardo Chailly London Sinfonietta Decca 417114

23:02:00 00:03:34 Giacomo Puccini Suor Angelica: Intermezzo Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

23:05:00 00:05:47 Ottorino Respighi Aria for Strings Salvatore Di Vittorio Respighi Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572332

23:11:00 00:04:08 Giuseppe Verdi La traviata: Act 1 Prelude Myung-Whun Chung St Cecilia Academy Orchestra DeutGram 471566

23:17:00 00:04:42 Franz Schubert Ave Maria Symphony Orchestra Ayako Shinozaki, harp; Chorus Sony 87771

23:21:00 00:06:36 Franz Liszt Harmonies poétiques: Ave Maria Roberto Plano, piano Decca 4812479

23:28:00 00:07:01 Franz Biebl Ave Maria Cantus Cantus 1211

23:37:00 00:06:58 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 55600

23:43:00 00:09:38 Joachim Raff In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153 Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628

23:55:00 00:02:40 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia in F major Bavarian Radio Symphony Lisa Batiashvili Lisa Batiashvili, violin DeutGram 4792479