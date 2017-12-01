Program Guide 12-01-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:18:04 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Suite Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87

00:23:00 00:35:50 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major Op 15 Vienna Philharmonic Rudolf Buchbinder Rudolf Buchbinder, piano Sony 374521

01:03:00 00:35:05 Sir Granville Bantock A Hebridean Symphony Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic Hyperion 66450

01:40:00 00:41:14 Richard Strauss Don Quixote Op 35 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Lynn Harrell, cello; Robert Vernon, viola Decca 417184

02:24:00 00:41:43 Franz Schubert String Quartet No. 14 in D minor Hagen Quartet DeutGram 4795448

03:09:00 00:30:21 Edvard Grieg Piano Concerto in A minor Op 16 Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3311

03:43:00 00:38:49 Béla Bartók Concerto for Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 458841

04:25:00 00:32:42 Robert Schumann Carnaval Op 9 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3177

05:01:00 00:23:14 E. J. Moeran Serenade in G major JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 573034

05:27:00 00:13:14 Antonín Dvorák Romantic Pieces Op 75 Caroline Goulding, violin; Danae Dörken, piano Ars Prod. 38536

05:44:00 00:05:31 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto for Strings in A major Op 5 Simon Standage Collegium Musicum 90 Chandos 663

05:48:00 00:09:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Divertimento No. 17 Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Rafael Druian, violin Sony 86793

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:03:56 Katherine K. Davis The Little Drummer Boy Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008

06:07:00 00:03:59 Traditional The First Nowell Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2008

06:15:00 00:07:31 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Septet Op 20 Berlin Philharmonic Octet Members of Philips 4788977

06:25:00 00:02:35 Henry J. Gauntlett Once in Royal David's City Valentin Radu Ama Deus Ensemble; Wesley Parrott, organ Sony 87771

06:30:00 00:03:16 Jacques Offenbach The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Liverpool Philharmonic Choir Chandos 9765

06:32:00 00:02:57 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Galop Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542

06:40:00 00:09:17 Julius Fucik Winter Storms Waltz Op 184 Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 5158

06:50:00 00:04:21 Samuel Barber Canzone Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7144

06:55:00 00:04:03 John Philip Sousa March 'The Free Lance' Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7504

07:03:00 00:04:48 Johannes Brahms Clarinet Quintet: 3rd Movement Op 115 Chamber Ensemble Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Mercury 4811409

07:10:00 00:11:05 Carl Nielsen Allegro from Symphony No. 4 Op 29 Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220624

07:20:00 00:02:53 Raymond Scott The Toy Trumpet Quartet San Francisco ViolinJazz 105

07:25:00 00:02:11 Johannes Brahms Lullaby Op 49 Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4796922

07:30:00 00:05:44 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Finale from Serenade for Strings I Solisti Italiani Denon 78838

07:40:00 00:11:32 Gioacchino Rossini William Tell: Overture Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934

07:51:00 00:05:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Allegro from Divertimento for Strings Cuarteto Casals Harm Mundi 987060

07:55:00 00:02:15 Bill Conti Rocky: Theme Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra ClevPops 2008

08:07:00 00:05:48 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Pas de quatre Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634

08:15:00 00:09:39 Béla Bartók Finale from Concerto for Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425694

08:20:00 00:02:59 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Minuet Ayako Uehara, piano EMI 17852

08:25:00 00:07:34 Herbert Howells Suite for Orchestra: Lament Richard Hickox London Symphony Chandos 9557

08:40:00 00:03:43 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Make Our Garden Grow Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 48224

08:45:00 00:10:07 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 58 Vienna Philharmonic Rudolf Buchbinder Rudolf Buchbinder, piano Sony 374521

08:55:00 00:04:53 Bruce Broughton Silverado: Overture Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra ClevPops 2016

09:05:00 00:16:36 Johannes Brahms Three Intermezzi Op 117 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Azica 71214

09:27:00 00:03:53 Henry Mancini The Pink Panther: Theme Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111

09:35:00 00:08:19 Antonio Vivaldi Guitar Concerto in C Orchestra of St Luke's Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMast 67097

09:45:00 00:01:04 Traditional Deck the Halls Philadelphia Brass Ensemble Sony 87771

09:50:00 00:05:20 Franz Joseph Haydn Finale from Piano Trio No. 45 Vienna Piano Trio Nimbus 5535

09:52:00 00:06:08 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 in D major Op 39 James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos 503293

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:00 00:04:44 Traditional Greensleeves Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Alexandre Lagoya, guitar; Michel Legrand, celeste Sony 87771

10:06:00 00:03:18 Traditional Wexford Carol Paul O'Shaughnessy, fiddle Sony 87771

10:12:00 00:11:35 Anton Bruckner Overture in G minor Riccardo Chailly Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Decca 421593

10:24:00 00:06:07 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 3 in G flat major Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327

10:32:00 00:03:46 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: Voiles Jun Märkl Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 503293

10:40:00 00:03:52 Sir Edward Elgar Sea Pictures: Where Corals Lie Op 37 English Chamber Orchestra Kenneth Woods Rodolfus Choir Avie 2362

10:45:00 00:05:06 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 in A minor Op 39 James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos 503293

10:53:00 00:21:02 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Sonata No. 2 in B flat minor Op 36 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3062

11:14:00 00:09:15 Franz Liszt Soirées de Vienne: Valse-Caprice No. 6 in A minor Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3280

11:26:00 00:08:01 Oskar Nedbal The Winegrower's Bride: Overture Douglas Bostock Carlsbad Symphony Classico 192

11:37:00 00:08:18 Carl Friedrich Abel Symphony in B flat major Op 7 Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8648

11:48:00 00:11:06 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5 Berlin Philharmonic Cellists Juliane Banse, soprano EMI 56981

12:06:00 00:07:48 Ottorino Respighi Rossiniana: Tarantella Salvatore Di Vittorio Respighi Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572332

12:16:00 00:07:33 Lukas Foss Salomon Rossi Suite Lukas Foss Brooklyn Philharmonic New World 375

12:26:00 00:05:09 Erik Satie Je te veux Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290

12:32:00 00:02:15 Robert Schumann Carnaval: Pierrot Op 9 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3177

12:38:00 00:05:03 Volkmar Andreae Little Suite: Love Scene of Pierrot & Marc Andreae Bournemouth Symphony Guild 7377

12:45:00 00:11:02 George Enescu Roumanian Rhapsody No. 2 in D major Op 11 Lawrence Foster Monte Carlo Philharmonic Erato 75179

12:57:00 00:02:54 Johannes Brahms Scherzo from String Sextet No. 1 Op 18 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 9151

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:42:00 00:12:53 E. J. Moeran Second Rhapsody Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8639

13:55:00 00:02:04 Joaquín Rodrigo Danza from 'Fantasía para un Philharmonia Orchestra Luis García-Navarro Narciso Yepes, guitar DeutGram 4795448

14:00 FIRST FRIDAYS with Bill O’Connell – The Cavani Quartet previews the ensemble’s next concert, Sunday December 3rd in CIM’s Mixon Hall, a program called “A Viennese Legacy”

14:01:00 00:29:00 Franz Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 67 Op 77/2: movements 1-3

14:36:00 00:10:00 Anton Webern: Langsamer Satz

14:50:00 00:11:00 Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 15 Op 132: movement 1

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

15:05:00 00:16:05 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Piano Sonata No. 1 in C major Op 2 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3127

15:24:00 00:09:36 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 10 in B minor Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437528

15:41:00 00:03:32 Traditional O Come, O Come, Emmanuel Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Members of Sony 87771

15:50:00 00:04:33 Franz Gruber Silent Night Philadelphia Brass Ensemble Richard Condie Mormon Tabernacle Choir; Alexander Schreiner, organ Sony 87771

15:58:00 00:04:22 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Overture Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63034

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: Bernstein's "Candide"

16:06:00 00:03:05 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Paris Waltz John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438685

16:12:00 00:11:39 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Act 2 Divertissement Antal Doráti Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 4788977

16:27:00 00:04:50 Burt Bacharach South American Getaway Berlin Philharmonic Cellists EMI 56981

16:35:00 00:04:04 Eric Whitacre Lux aurumque Ragnar Bohlin Capella SF Delos 3485

16:41:00 00:07:37 Carl Friedrich Abel Symphony in C major Op 7 Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8648

16:52:00 00:03:43 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 87771

16:57:00 00:03:14 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 38 in F sharp minor Op 59 Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI 14899

17:04:00 00:05:56 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Glitter and be gay Metropolitan Opera Orchestra James Levine Renée Fleming, soprano Decca 460567

17:13:00 00:10:38 Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols for Winds BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Members of Naxos 559382

17:26:00 00:08:43 George Gershwin Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705

17:40:00 00:03:38 Gabriel Fauré Requiem: Pie Jesu Philharmonia Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Lucia Popp, soprano Sony 87771

17:45:00 00:05:06 Sir Edward Elgar The Crown of India: March Op 66 BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus Chandos 10570

17:53:00 00:06:30 Ottorino Respighi Church Windows: The Flight into Egypt Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2014

17:58:00 00:00:53 Anonymous Gaudete, Christus est natus Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996

DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:15:25 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 8 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra TCO 1021

18:26:00 00:04:10 Arcangelo Corelli Largo pastorale from Concerto Grosso Op 6 Richard Kapp Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY Sony 87771

18:32:00 00:02:19 John Jacob Niles I Wonder As I Wander Emily Van Evera, soprano Sony 87771

18:36:00 00:16:04 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 48 in C major Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10668

18:55:00 00:03:26 Traditional O Sanctissima Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra Sony 87771

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:16:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Idomeneo: Ballet Music Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie 2159

19:20:00 00:34:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major Op 58 Vienna Philharmonic Rudolf Buchbinder Rudolf Buchbinder, piano Sony 374521

19:56:00 00:03:18 Traditional Wexford Carol Paul O'Shaughnessy, fiddle Sony 87771

20:00 SPECIAL: The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Vinay Parameswaran, conductor – live from Severance Hall

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3

Samuel Barber: Symphony No. 1

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet Suite

NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: Bernstein's "Candide"

22:05:00 00:18:04 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Suite Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87

22:25:00 00:05:58 Traditional Watts Nativity Carol Martin Neary Emma Kirkby, soprano; Westminster Abbey Choir Sony 87771

22:32:00 00:03:16 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Nocturne Royal Philharmonic Barry Wordsworth Janine Jansen, violin Decca 475011

22:38:00 00:12:29 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata No. 5 in A flat major András Schiff, piano Decca 440307

22:53:00 00:05:47 Johannes Brahms Geistliches Wiegenlied Op 91 Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Daniel Hope, viola; Bengt Forsberg, piano DeutGram 15312

22:58:00 00:01:40 Anonymous Personet hodie Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 102

23:02:00 00:10:08 Franz Schubert Andante from Piano Sonata No. 21 Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille 171

QUIET HOUR

23:12:00 00:08:09 Ludwig Spohr Adagio from Nonet Op 31 Vienna-Berlin Ensemble Gerhart Hetzel, violin; Wolfram Christ, viola; Georg Faust, cello; Alois Posch, double bass DeutGram 427640

23:22:00 00:06:49 Sergei Rachmaninoff Vocalise Op 34 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3062

23:28:00 00:07:01 Peter Tchaikovsky Andante cantabile Op 11 Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 99

23:38:00 00:09:04 Samuel Barber Andante from Violin Concerto Op 14 St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89029

23:47:00 00:07:01 Leos Janácek Idyll for Strings: Adagio Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572698

23:56:00 00:02:54 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Pastoral Symphony William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi 2908304

