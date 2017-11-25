© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 11-25-2017

Published November 25, 2017 at 5:15 AM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:20:35            Virgil Thomson  Louisiana Story: Suite                Ronald Corp     New London Orchestra          Hyperion           66576

00:26:00            00:57:55            Gustav Mahler   Symphony No.  4 in G major      Cleveland Orchestra      George Szell            Judith Raskin, soprano  Sony    46535

01:26:00            00:19:28            Lou Harrison     Seven Pastorales                      Dennis Russell Davies   Brooklyn Philharmonic     MusicMast        67089

01:49:00            00:44:16            Sergei Taneyev Piano Quintet in G minor  Op 30                         Mikhail Pletnev, piano; Vadim Repin, violin; Ilya Gringolts, violin; Nobuko Imai, viola; Lynn Harrell, cello     DeutGram         4775419

02:36:00            00:28:40            Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari    Concertino for English horn in A flat major  Op 34            Rome Symphony Orchestra     Francesco La Vecchia   William Moriconi, English horn    Naxos   572921

03:08:00            00:37:36            Peter Tchaikovsky         Piano Concerto No.  3 in E flat major  Op 75       Polish Nat'l Radio Symphony           Antoni Wit         Bernd Glemser, piano    Naxos   550819

03:48:00            00:26:36            Ferdinand Ries  Symphony No.  1 in D major  Op 23                    Howard Griffiths            Zurich Chamber Orchestra         CPO     999716

04:18:00            00:35:57            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Concerto No.  3 in C minor  Op 37 Buffalo Philharmonic            JoAnn Falletta   Norman Krieger, piano  Decca   4815583

04:56:00            00:23:31            Étienne Méhul   Symphony No. 3 in C major                   Michel Swierczewski            Gulbenkian Orchestra    Nimbus 5185

05:22:00            00:15:31            Amy Beach       Les rêves de Colombine Op 65                          Virginia Eskin, piano            Northeastn        223

05:41:00            00:07:03            Jacques Offenbach       Monsieur et Madame Denis: Overture                 Antonio de Almeida            Philharmonia Orchestra  Philips  422057

05:53:00            00:05:17            Enrique Granados         Goyescas: Intermezzo                Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos            London Symphony        MCA     25887

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Alberto Ginastera Suite de Danzas Criollas, Op. 15 (orchestrated by Shimon Cohen) Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra Gisèle Ben-Dor Naxos 570999

06:11:01 Sergei Rachmaninoff Variations on a Theme of Chopin, Op. 22 Jorge Bolet, piano Decca 421061

06:43:04 Carlos Chávez Trio for Flute, Viola & Harp Lawrence Kaplan, flute; Jan Karlin, viola; Alison Bjorkedal, harp; Southwest Chamber Music Cambria 8853

06:53:04 Gustavo Campa Melody, Op. 1 Daniel Andai, violin; Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Masterworks 75555

07:00:50 Johann Samuel Endler Suite in D for 3 Trumpets & Strings Marc Ullrich, Gilbert Petit, Patrice Porte, trumpets; La Follia Ensemble Miguel de la Fuente Lyrinx 0071

07:15:13 Enrique Granados Six Pieces on Spanish Folksongs Minneapolis Guitar Quartet Minneapolis Guitar Quartet 0041

07:43:50 Robert Schumann Fantasy Pieces, Op. 73 Antonio Meneses, cello; Gérard Wyss, piano Avie 2112

07:55:17 Heitor Villa-Lobos A lenda do caboclo, for cello & 2 guitars Yo-Yo ma, cello, Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Sony Classical 89935

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Elena See

Nino Rota: Clarinet Trio Movement 3--Ensemble Nino Rota: Paolo Beltramini, clarinet; Cecilia Radic, cello; Massimo Palumbo, piano Album: Rota: Chamber Music Chandos 9832 Music: 4:38

Joseph Joachim: Romance, Op. 2, No. 1-- Yura Lee, violin; Juho Pohjonen, piano Music@Menlo, Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 4:32

Piano Puzzler with Bruce Adolphe: This week's contestant is Genevieve Wild from Quakertown, PA Music: 7:06

Claude Debussy: Preludes for Piano, Book I: Des pas sur la neige (Footsteps in the Snow)-- Paul Jacobs, Piano Album: Debussy: Preludes for Piano Nonesuch 73031 Music: 5:21

Nino Rota: Divertimento Concertante-- Edicson Ruiz, double bass; Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra; Gustavo Gimeno, conductor  Philharmonie, Luxembourg Music: 25:43

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Malcolm Arnold: Wind Quintet Op. 2 (1942)-- Sue Makeever, flute; Sue Logan, oboe; David Carter, clarinet; William Scharnberg, horn; Carl Rath, bassoon Red Lodge Music Festival, Red Lodge Civic Center, Red Lodge, MT Music: 12:59

Antonin Dvorak: Miniatures for two violins and viola-- Jun Iwasaki, violin; Tessa Lark, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA  Music: 13:21

Traditional (arr. Danish String Quartet): Shine You No More-- Danish String Quartet Interlochen Presents, Corson Auditorium, Interlochen, MI Music: 3:34

Duke Ellington, arr. Peress: New World A-Comin'-- Charlie Albright, piano; The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 12:40

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

09:58:00            00:03:26            Eleanor Farjeon Morning Has Broken      La Pietà            Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin   Analekta           8737

10:03:00            00:04:17            Leon Jessel      Parade of the Wooden Soldiers              John Morris Russell            Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          FanfareCin        1

10:04:00            00:03:54            Seth Markham   Home for Christmas                   Frederick Fennell           Fennell Symphonic Winds         ELF      991018

10:09:00            00:14:40            Percy Grainger  Lincolnshire Posy                      Frederick Fennell           Cleveland Symphonic Winds         Telarc   80099

10:26:00            00:04:14            Sir Edward Elgar           The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2: March               Raymond Leppard            Indianapolis Symphony Koss Class       1014

10:32:00            00:05:58            Bruce Healey    Medley 'Caroling Fun'    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Erich Kunzel            SCPA Children's Choir   Telarc   80538

10:40:00            00:08:16            Bernard Herrmann         A Portrait of Hitch                      Bernard Herrmann            London Philharmonic     Decca   443895

10:51:00            00:06:32            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 3       Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner        Rachel Barton Pine, violin          Avie      2317

10:58:00            00:01:31            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Gigue in G major                                   Richard Goode, piano    Nonesuch         79831

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 7, 2016 - Recorded in front of a live audience in the television studios of Ideastream, Cleveland Ohio’s public media station, this week’s From the Top features an Octet of Cleveland area kids performing the music of Mendelssohn, we meet a young pianist who co-founded a youth orchestra as a teenager and a teenage bassoonist with an outspoken and playful personality performs the music of Weber

The Cecilia Octet, ages 14-18 from the Cleveland Institute of Music Young Artist Program performs I. Allegro moderato ma con fuoco from the String Octet in E-flat Major, Op.20 by Felix Mendelssohn. Violins: Jieming Tang, Wenlan Jackson, Phoenix Avalon, and Sean Lim; violas: Claire Peyrebrune and Sam Rosenthal; cellos: James Hettinga and Matthew Fields.

17-year-old violinist, Sean Lim from Shaker Heights, OH. performs Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, Op.28 by Camille Saint-Saëns with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

18-year-old bassoonist Joshua Elmore from Shaker Heights, OH. performs Andante e Rondo Ungarese, Op. 35 by Carl Maria von Weber with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old cellist Jessica Hong from Holmdel, NJ. performs I. Andante – Allegro vivace from the Sonata for Cello and Piano No.4, Op.102, No.1 by Ludwig van Beethoven with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old pianist Shiyi Andy Sheng from San Jose, CA performs Nocturne, Op.33 "Homage to John Field" by Samuel Barber

18-year-old pianist Shiyi Andy Sheng from San Jose, CA. peforms Etude Op. 25, No. 6 by Frédéric Chopin

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Jennifer Higdon's Percussion Concerto; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: George Gershwin & Jazz in Classical Music

12:12:00            00:20:58            Ludwig van Beethoven   Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73            Buffalo Philharmonic     JoAnn Falletta   Norman Krieger, piano  Decca   4815583

12:35:00            00:07:29            Sir Arthur Sullivan          Iolanthe: Overture                      Sir Neville Marriner            Academy St. Martin in Fields      Philips  434916

12:45:00            00:10:02            Maurice Ravel   Four Movements from Schumann's                    Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra          Reference         79

12:58:00            00:02:05            Kermit Poling    Two Puerto Rican Carols                                   West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:00            00:08:01            Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Overture                   Jeffrey Tate            Bavarian Radio Symphony        EMI      54022

13:12:00            00:12:23            Christopher Palmer        Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème'           Academy St. Martin in Fields   Sir Neville Marriner        Christopher Warren-Green, vn   EMI      49552

13:27:00            00:26:13            Richard Wagner            Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude & Good Friday                 Christian Thielemann        Philadelphia Orchestra   DeutGram         453485

13:55:00            00:29:19            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 18 in B flat major     Norwegian Chamber Orchestra       Leif Ove Andsnes          Leif Ove Andsnes, piano            EMI      57803

14:27:00            00:08:10            Giacomo Puccini           Madama Butterfly: Act 2 Intermezzo                    Riccardo Chailly  La Scala Philharmonic   Decca   4831148

14:35:00            00:04:49            Giacomo Puccini           Madama Butterfly: Un bel dì vedremo     London Philharmonic            Sir Charles Mackerras   Renée Fleming, soprano           Decca   467049

14:43:00            00:05:50            Pietro Mascagni Cavalleria rusticana: Easter Hymn          German Radio Philharmonic            Karel Mark Chichon       Elina Garanca, mezzo; Latvian Radio Choir; Saarbrücken Opera Chorus  DeutGram            21327

14:48:00            00:03:23            Ruggero Leoncavallo     Pagliacci: Intermezzo                 Riccardo Chailly            La Scala Philharmonic        Decca   4831148

14:55:00            00:03:26            Charles Gounod            Roméo et Juliette: Waltz Song   London Philharmonic     Sir Andrew Davis   Nicole Cabell, soprano  Decca   6590

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Jennifer Higdon's Percussion Concerto

15:03:00            00:27:47            Ottorino Respighi          Church Windows                       Jesús López-Cobos            Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80356

15:34:00            00:09:31            Franz Lehár       The Merry Widow: Concert Overture                   Michail Jurowski            Berlin Radio Symphony CPO     999891

15:46:00            00:04:22            Giuseppe Verdi Requiem: Dies irae & Tuba mirum          Chicago Symphony Orchestra            Riccardo Muti    Chicago Symphony Chorus        CSO Res          9011006

15:50:00            00:06:19            Giuseppe Verdi Requiem: Lacrimosa      Chicago Symphony Orchestra    Riccardo Muti            Barbara Frittoli, soprano; Olga Borodina, mezzo-soprano; Mario Zeffiri, tenor; Ildar Abdrazakov, bass; Chicago Symphony Chorus         CSO Res          9011006

15:56:00            00:02:34            Giuseppe Verdi Requiem: Sanctus         Chicago Symphony Orchestra    Riccardo Muti            Chicago Symphony Chorus        CSO Res          9011006

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:11:50            Gioacchino Rossini        Semiramide: Overture                Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe      DeutGram         431653

16:17:00            00:03:42            Giuseppe Verdi Il trovatore: Ah! sì, ben mio        Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Jonas Kaufmann, tenor  Sony    549204

16:20:00            00:05:55            Giuseppe Verdi Il trovatore: Ballet Music            José Serebrier   Bournemouth Symphony        Naxos   572818

16:26:00            00:02:48            Giuseppe Verdi Il trovatore: Anvil Chorus            Orchestra of La Scala    Claudio Abbado La Scala Chorus            DeutGram         4796018

16:32:00            00:10:38            Sir Thomas Beecham    Dances from 'The Faithful Shepherd'                  Yehudi Menuhin            Royal Philharmonic        MCA     6231

16:46:00            00:05:25            Vincenzo Bellini Norma: Overture                        Riccardo Chailly            La Scala Philharmonic     Decca   4831148

16:51:00            00:07:32            Vincenzo Bellini Norma: Casta diva        London Philharmonic     Sir Charles Mackerras            Renée Fleming, soprano; London Voices           Decca   467049

 

FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Academy Awards Winners

17:01:00            00:02:39            Hugo Friedhofer            The Best Years of Our Lives: Theme                   John Williams            London Symphony        Sony    62788

17:04:00            00:04:27            Erich Wolfgang Korngold           The Adventures of Robin Hood: March               John Williams            London Symphony        Sony    62788

17:10:00            00:05:08            Miklós Rózsa    Spellbound: Dream Sequence & Mountain                      John Williams            London Symphony        Sony    62788

17:17:00            00:07:58            Franz Waxman  A Place in the Sun: Suite           London Symphony        John Williams            Grover Washington, alto sax      Sony    62788

17:26:00            00:03:09            Alan Menken     Beauty and the Beast: Theme                 John Williams    London Symphony        Sony    62788

17:29:00            00:04:56            Alan Menken     Pocahontas: Colors of the Wind             John Williams    London Symphony        Sony    62788

17:36:00            00:03:47            Nino Rota         The Godfather Part 2: Main Title             John Williams    London Symphony        Sony    62788

17:40:00            00:03:47            John Barry        Out of Africa: Main Title              John Williams    London Symphony            Sony    62788

17:43:00            00:05:48            John Williams    Star Wars: Main Theme              John Williams    London Symphony            Sony    62788

17:49:00            00:02:51            John Williams    Jaws: Theme                 John Williams    London Symphony        Sony            62788

17:52:00            00:03:40            John Williams    E.T.: Flying Theme                     John Williams    London Symphony            Sony    62788

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Burton Lane - Not a household name, but one of the great composers ... and in this hour we sample his work for film, including Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:54            00:01:02            George and Ira Gershwin           Funny Face       Paul Whiteman  Fascinating Rhythm: The B'way Gershwin      RCA     09026-63294-2

18:01:56            00:02:42            Frank Loesser   I Hear Music     Billie Holiday     Frank Loesser: American Songbook Series   Smithsonian      RD048-15

18:05:20            00:00:28            Rudolph Friml-Brian Hooker       Song of the Vagabonds Dennis King      Star Spangled Rhythm          Smithsonian      RD111

18:05:48            00:01:11            Sigmund Romberg,Dorothy Donnelly      Deep in My Heart, Dear Sigmund Romberg            And Then I Wrote…       Pelican LP120

18:06:59            00:03:23            Burton Lane-A.J.Lerner  She Wasn't You Clifford David   On a Clear Day…-Original B'way Cast        RCA     09026-60820-2

18:10:19            00:01:00            Burton Lane      Dancing Lesson Burton Lane      Michael Feinstein Sings the Burton Lane Songbook Nonesuch         79285-2

18:13:47            00:01:50            George and Ira Gershwin           S'Wonderful      Arden and Ohman         Fascinating Rhythm: The B'way Gershwin     RCA     09026-63294-2

18:18:39            00:01:56            Burton Lane-Harold Adamson    Heigh-Ho          Fred Astaire-Joan Crawford       Fred Astaire at MGM Rhino    R272828

18:20:33            00:03:22            Burton Lane-Harold Adamson    Everything I Have Is Yours         Maxine Sullivan            Maxine Sullivan: The Lady's in Love With You     Harbinger          HCD1602

18:25:51            00:01:43            Burton Lane-Frank Loesser        Says My Heart   Harriet Hilliard   Burton Lane in Hollywood        JJA      LP1982A

18:27:40            00:02:35            Burton Lane-Frank Loesser        The Lady's in Love With You      Bob Hope, Shirley Ross    Bob Hope in Hollywood MCA     LP906

18:30:12            00:02:48            Burton Lane-Frank Loesser        Moments Like This        Tony Bennett     Tony Bennett: The Art of Excellence    Columbia          C40344

18:33:14            00:00:42            Burton Lane-Yip Harburg           There's a Great Day Comin' Manana       Buddy Clark            The Songs of Burton Lane         Warner-Chappell            BL1

18:34:39            00:01:29            Burton Lane-Yip Harburg           Walking Around Carlton Carpenter          E.Y. Harburg Revisited          Painted Smiles  PS1372

18:36:08            00:00:27            Burton Lane-Yip Harburg           Hold Onto Your Hats     Chorus  E.Y. Harburg Revisited          Painted Smiles  PS1372

18:37:37            00:01:55            Burton Lane-A.J. Lerner You're All the World to Me          Fred Astaire      Royal Wedding -- Original Film Soundtrack      Rhino    RHM27777

18:39:54            00:02:20            Burton Lane-A.J. Lerner Too Late Now    Jane Powell      Royal Wedding -- Original Film Soundtrack            Rhino    RHM27777

18:44:17            00:03:14            Burton Lane-Ralph Freed           How About You?           Mickey Rooney,Judy Garland            Mickey and Judy           Rhino    R271921

18:47:31            00:03:59            Burton Lane-Yip Harburg           Chin Up, Cheerio, Carry On       Burton Lane, Judy Garland Mickey and Judy           Rhino    R271921

18:51:53            00:01:07            G. and I.Gershwin          Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy            Sony    60659

18:53:09            00:03:46            Burton Lane-Herb Magidson      Filler: 'T'ain't No Use      Maxine Sullivan The Lady's in Love With You: Maxine Sullivan Harbinger          HCD-1602

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:23:06            Ignaz Pleyel      Symphony in C Op 66                Matthias Bamert            London Mozart Players  Chandos           9525

19:27:00            00:28:06            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No.103 in E flat major                       Sir Roger Norrington         London Classical Players           EMI      55002

19:57:00            00:02:22            Gabriel Fauré    Dolly Suite: Spanish Dance Op 56                      Ludovic Morlot            Seattle Symphony         SeattleSM         1004

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jaap van Zweden, conductor; Daniil Trifonov, piano - recorded live in Severance Hall

20:05:00            00:20:28            Benjamin Britten            Sinfonia da requiem Op 20

20:29:00            00:26:32            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 23 in A

20:59:00            00:35:05            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  5 in C minor  Op 67

21:45:00            00:13:27            Richard Wagner            Rienzi: Overture

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – We will play some classic bits from Radio Free Vestibule including “Ned’s New Haircut,” “Hits of the Future,” and “Laurence Oliver for Diet Coke”… From BBC Radop, we will hear “Around the Horn,” featuring Kenneth Horn, Kenneth Williams and others... Jan C. Snow will provide us with some “Seating Options”… This Week in the Media

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:05:40            Stephen Paulus Berceuse                                  Yolanda Kondonassis, harp       Azica            71281

23:07:00            00:11:04            Jean Sibelius    Rakastava Op 14                       Mario Bernardi   CBC Radio Orchestra            CBC     5157

23:21:00            00:06:31            Ludwig van Beethoven   Cavatina from String Quartet No. 13 Op 130                               Cypress String Quartet   Cypress            2012

23:27:00            00:09:52            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 2                        Grigory Sokolov, piano  DeutGram         4794342

23:39:00            00:04:06            Alexander Glazunov      Meditation in D major  Op 32      Russian National Orchestra            José Serebrier   Rachel Barton Pine, violin          Warner  67946

23:43:00            00:11:12            Sergei Taneyev Adagio from Symphony No. 4 Op 12                   Stephen Gunzenhauser   Silesian Philharmonic     MarcoPolo        223196

23:55:00            00:02:38            Claude Debussy           Syrinx                           Alison Balsom, trumpet  EMI      53255

23:56:00            00:03:25            Vladimir Odoyevsky      Lullaby                          Lera Auerbach, piano    Bis       1502

 

 