Program Guide 11-25-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:20:35 Virgil Thomson Louisiana Story: Suite Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66576

00:26:00 00:57:55 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 4 in G major Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Judith Raskin, soprano Sony 46535

01:26:00 00:19:28 Lou Harrison Seven Pastorales Dennis Russell Davies Brooklyn Philharmonic MusicMast 67089

01:49:00 00:44:16 Sergei Taneyev Piano Quintet in G minor Op 30 Mikhail Pletnev, piano; Vadim Repin, violin; Ilya Gringolts, violin; Nobuko Imai, viola; Lynn Harrell, cello DeutGram 4775419

02:36:00 00:28:40 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Concertino for English horn in A flat major Op 34 Rome Symphony Orchestra Francesco La Vecchia William Moriconi, English horn Naxos 572921

03:08:00 00:37:36 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 3 in E flat major Op 75 Polish Nat'l Radio Symphony Antoni Wit Bernd Glemser, piano Naxos 550819

03:48:00 00:26:36 Ferdinand Ries Symphony No. 1 in D major Op 23 Howard Griffiths Zurich Chamber Orchestra CPO 999716

04:18:00 00:35:57 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Op 37 Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Norman Krieger, piano Decca 4815583

04:56:00 00:23:31 Étienne Méhul Symphony No. 3 in C major Michel Swierczewski Gulbenkian Orchestra Nimbus 5185

05:22:00 00:15:31 Amy Beach Les rêves de Colombine Op 65 Virginia Eskin, piano Northeastn 223

05:41:00 00:07:03 Jacques Offenbach Monsieur et Madame Denis: Overture Antonio de Almeida Philharmonia Orchestra Philips 422057

05:53:00 00:05:17 Enrique Granados Goyescas: Intermezzo Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos London Symphony MCA 25887

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Alberto Ginastera Suite de Danzas Criollas, Op. 15 (orchestrated by Shimon Cohen) Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra Gisèle Ben-Dor Naxos 570999

06:11:01 Sergei Rachmaninoff Variations on a Theme of Chopin, Op. 22 Jorge Bolet, piano Decca 421061

06:43:04 Carlos Chávez Trio for Flute, Viola & Harp Lawrence Kaplan, flute; Jan Karlin, viola; Alison Bjorkedal, harp; Southwest Chamber Music Cambria 8853

06:53:04 Gustavo Campa Melody, Op. 1 Daniel Andai, violin; Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Masterworks 75555

07:00:50 Johann Samuel Endler Suite in D for 3 Trumpets & Strings Marc Ullrich, Gilbert Petit, Patrice Porte, trumpets; La Follia Ensemble Miguel de la Fuente Lyrinx 0071

07:15:13 Enrique Granados Six Pieces on Spanish Folksongs Minneapolis Guitar Quartet Minneapolis Guitar Quartet 0041

07:43:50 Robert Schumann Fantasy Pieces, Op. 73 Antonio Meneses, cello; Gérard Wyss, piano Avie 2112

07:55:17 Heitor Villa-Lobos A lenda do caboclo, for cello & 2 guitars Yo-Yo ma, cello, Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Sony Classical 89935

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Elena See

Nino Rota: Clarinet Trio Movement 3--Ensemble Nino Rota: Paolo Beltramini, clarinet; Cecilia Radic, cello; Massimo Palumbo, piano Album: Rota: Chamber Music Chandos 9832 Music: 4:38

Joseph Joachim: Romance, Op. 2, No. 1-- Yura Lee, violin; Juho Pohjonen, piano Music@Menlo, Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 4:32

Piano Puzzler with Bruce Adolphe: This week's contestant is Genevieve Wild from Quakertown, PA Music: 7:06

Claude Debussy: Preludes for Piano, Book I: Des pas sur la neige (Footsteps in the Snow)-- Paul Jacobs, Piano Album: Debussy: Preludes for Piano Nonesuch 73031 Music: 5:21

Nino Rota: Divertimento Concertante-- Edicson Ruiz, double bass; Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra; Gustavo Gimeno, conductor Philharmonie, Luxembourg Music: 25:43

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Malcolm Arnold: Wind Quintet Op. 2 (1942)-- Sue Makeever, flute; Sue Logan, oboe; David Carter, clarinet; William Scharnberg, horn; Carl Rath, bassoon Red Lodge Music Festival, Red Lodge Civic Center, Red Lodge, MT Music: 12:59

Antonin Dvorak: Miniatures for two violins and viola-- Jun Iwasaki, violin; Tessa Lark, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 13:21

Traditional (arr. Danish String Quartet): Shine You No More-- Danish String Quartet Interlochen Presents, Corson Auditorium, Interlochen, MI Music: 3:34

Duke Ellington, arr. Peress: New World A-Comin'-- Charlie Albright, piano; The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 12:40

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

09:58:00 00:03:26 Eleanor Farjeon Morning Has Broken La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8737

10:03:00 00:04:17 Leon Jessel Parade of the Wooden Soldiers John Morris Russell Cincinnati Pops Orchestra FanfareCin 1

10:04:00 00:03:54 Seth Markham Home for Christmas Frederick Fennell Fennell Symphonic Winds ELF 991018

10:09:00 00:14:40 Percy Grainger Lincolnshire Posy Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099

10:26:00 00:04:14 Sir Edward Elgar The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2: March Raymond Leppard Indianapolis Symphony Koss Class 1014

10:32:00 00:05:58 Bruce Healey Medley 'Caroling Fun' Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel SCPA Children's Choir Telarc 80538

10:40:00 00:08:16 Bernard Herrmann A Portrait of Hitch Bernard Herrmann London Philharmonic Decca 443895

10:51:00 00:06:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 3 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Rachel Barton Pine, violin Avie 2317

10:58:00 00:01:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Gigue in G major Richard Goode, piano Nonesuch 79831

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 7, 2016 - Recorded in front of a live audience in the television studios of Ideastream, Cleveland Ohio’s public media station, this week’s From the Top features an Octet of Cleveland area kids performing the music of Mendelssohn, we meet a young pianist who co-founded a youth orchestra as a teenager and a teenage bassoonist with an outspoken and playful personality performs the music of Weber

The Cecilia Octet, ages 14-18 from the Cleveland Institute of Music Young Artist Program performs I. Allegro moderato ma con fuoco from the String Octet in E-flat Major, Op.20 by Felix Mendelssohn. Violins: Jieming Tang, Wenlan Jackson, Phoenix Avalon, and Sean Lim; violas: Claire Peyrebrune and Sam Rosenthal; cellos: James Hettinga and Matthew Fields.

17-year-old violinist, Sean Lim from Shaker Heights, OH. performs Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, Op.28 by Camille Saint-Saëns with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

18-year-old bassoonist Joshua Elmore from Shaker Heights, OH. performs Andante e Rondo Ungarese, Op. 35 by Carl Maria von Weber with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old cellist Jessica Hong from Holmdel, NJ. performs I. Andante – Allegro vivace from the Sonata for Cello and Piano No.4, Op.102, No.1 by Ludwig van Beethoven with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old pianist Shiyi Andy Sheng from San Jose, CA performs Nocturne, Op.33 "Homage to John Field" by Samuel Barber

18-year-old pianist Shiyi Andy Sheng from San Jose, CA. peforms Etude Op. 25, No. 6 by Frédéric Chopin

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Jennifer Higdon's Percussion Concerto; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: George Gershwin & Jazz in Classical Music

12:12:00 00:20:58 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73 Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Norman Krieger, piano Decca 4815583

12:35:00 00:07:29 Sir Arthur Sullivan Iolanthe: Overture Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

12:45:00 00:10:02 Maurice Ravel Four Movements from Schumann's Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 79

12:58:00 00:02:05 Kermit Poling Two Puerto Rican Carols West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:00 00:08:01 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Overture Jeffrey Tate Bavarian Radio Symphony EMI 54022

13:12:00 00:12:23 Christopher Palmer Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème' Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Christopher Warren-Green, vn EMI 49552

13:27:00 00:26:13 Richard Wagner Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude & Good Friday Christian Thielemann Philadelphia Orchestra DeutGram 453485

13:55:00 00:29:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 18 in B flat major Norwegian Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57803

14:27:00 00:08:10 Giacomo Puccini Madama Butterfly: Act 2 Intermezzo Riccardo Chailly La Scala Philharmonic Decca 4831148

14:35:00 00:04:49 Giacomo Puccini Madama Butterfly: Un bel dì vedremo London Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Renée Fleming, soprano Decca 467049

14:43:00 00:05:50 Pietro Mascagni Cavalleria rusticana: Easter Hymn German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo; Latvian Radio Choir; Saarbrücken Opera Chorus DeutGram 21327

14:48:00 00:03:23 Ruggero Leoncavallo Pagliacci: Intermezzo Riccardo Chailly La Scala Philharmonic Decca 4831148

14:55:00 00:03:26 Charles Gounod Roméo et Juliette: Waltz Song London Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Nicole Cabell, soprano Decca 6590

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Jennifer Higdon's Percussion Concerto

15:03:00 00:27:47 Ottorino Respighi Church Windows Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80356

15:34:00 00:09:31 Franz Lehár The Merry Widow: Concert Overture Michail Jurowski Berlin Radio Symphony CPO 999891

15:46:00 00:04:22 Giuseppe Verdi Requiem: Dies irae & Tuba mirum Chicago Symphony Orchestra Riccardo Muti Chicago Symphony Chorus CSO Res 9011006

15:50:00 00:06:19 Giuseppe Verdi Requiem: Lacrimosa Chicago Symphony Orchestra Riccardo Muti Barbara Frittoli, soprano; Olga Borodina, mezzo-soprano; Mario Zeffiri, tenor; Ildar Abdrazakov, bass; Chicago Symphony Chorus CSO Res 9011006

15:56:00 00:02:34 Giuseppe Verdi Requiem: Sanctus Chicago Symphony Orchestra Riccardo Muti Chicago Symphony Chorus CSO Res 9011006

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:11:50 Gioacchino Rossini Semiramide: Overture Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 431653

16:17:00 00:03:42 Giuseppe Verdi Il trovatore: Ah! sì, ben mio Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Sony 549204

16:20:00 00:05:55 Giuseppe Verdi Il trovatore: Ballet Music José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572818

16:26:00 00:02:48 Giuseppe Verdi Il trovatore: Anvil Chorus Orchestra of La Scala Claudio Abbado La Scala Chorus DeutGram 4796018

16:32:00 00:10:38 Sir Thomas Beecham Dances from 'The Faithful Shepherd' Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA 6231

16:46:00 00:05:25 Vincenzo Bellini Norma: Overture Riccardo Chailly La Scala Philharmonic Decca 4831148

16:51:00 00:07:32 Vincenzo Bellini Norma: Casta diva London Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Renée Fleming, soprano; London Voices Decca 467049

FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Academy Awards Winners

17:01:00 00:02:39 Hugo Friedhofer The Best Years of Our Lives: Theme John Williams London Symphony Sony 62788

17:04:00 00:04:27 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Adventures of Robin Hood: March John Williams London Symphony Sony 62788

17:10:00 00:05:08 Miklós Rózsa Spellbound: Dream Sequence & Mountain John Williams London Symphony Sony 62788

17:17:00 00:07:58 Franz Waxman A Place in the Sun: Suite London Symphony John Williams Grover Washington, alto sax Sony 62788

17:26:00 00:03:09 Alan Menken Beauty and the Beast: Theme John Williams London Symphony Sony 62788

17:29:00 00:04:56 Alan Menken Pocahontas: Colors of the Wind John Williams London Symphony Sony 62788

17:36:00 00:03:47 Nino Rota The Godfather Part 2: Main Title John Williams London Symphony Sony 62788

17:40:00 00:03:47 John Barry Out of Africa: Main Title John Williams London Symphony Sony 62788

17:43:00 00:05:48 John Williams Star Wars: Main Theme John Williams London Symphony Sony 62788

17:49:00 00:02:51 John Williams Jaws: Theme John Williams London Symphony Sony 62788

17:52:00 00:03:40 John Williams E.T.: Flying Theme John Williams London Symphony Sony 62788

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Burton Lane - Not a household name, but one of the great composers ... and in this hour we sample his work for film, including Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:01:02 George and Ira Gershwin Funny Face Paul Whiteman Fascinating Rhythm: The B'way Gershwin RCA 09026-63294-2

18:01:56 00:02:42 Frank Loesser I Hear Music Billie Holiday Frank Loesser: American Songbook Series Smithsonian RD048-15

18:05:20 00:00:28 Rudolph Friml-Brian Hooker Song of the Vagabonds Dennis King Star Spangled Rhythm Smithsonian RD111

18:05:48 00:01:11 Sigmund Romberg,Dorothy Donnelly Deep in My Heart, Dear Sigmund Romberg And Then I Wrote… Pelican LP120

18:06:59 00:03:23 Burton Lane-A.J.Lerner She Wasn't You Clifford David On a Clear Day…-Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-60820-2

18:10:19 00:01:00 Burton Lane Dancing Lesson Burton Lane Michael Feinstein Sings the Burton Lane Songbook Nonesuch 79285-2

18:13:47 00:01:50 George and Ira Gershwin S'Wonderful Arden and Ohman Fascinating Rhythm: The B'way Gershwin RCA 09026-63294-2

18:18:39 00:01:56 Burton Lane-Harold Adamson Heigh-Ho Fred Astaire-Joan Crawford Fred Astaire at MGM Rhino R272828

18:20:33 00:03:22 Burton Lane-Harold Adamson Everything I Have Is Yours Maxine Sullivan Maxine Sullivan: The Lady's in Love With You Harbinger HCD1602

18:25:51 00:01:43 Burton Lane-Frank Loesser Says My Heart Harriet Hilliard Burton Lane in Hollywood JJA LP1982A

18:27:40 00:02:35 Burton Lane-Frank Loesser The Lady's in Love With You Bob Hope, Shirley Ross Bob Hope in Hollywood MCA LP906

18:30:12 00:02:48 Burton Lane-Frank Loesser Moments Like This Tony Bennett Tony Bennett: The Art of Excellence Columbia C40344

18:33:14 00:00:42 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg There's a Great Day Comin' Manana Buddy Clark The Songs of Burton Lane Warner-Chappell BL1

18:34:39 00:01:29 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg Walking Around Carlton Carpenter E.Y. Harburg Revisited Painted Smiles PS1372

18:36:08 00:00:27 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg Hold Onto Your Hats Chorus E.Y. Harburg Revisited Painted Smiles PS1372

18:37:37 00:01:55 Burton Lane-A.J. Lerner You're All the World to Me Fred Astaire Royal Wedding -- Original Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27777

18:39:54 00:02:20 Burton Lane-A.J. Lerner Too Late Now Jane Powell Royal Wedding -- Original Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27777

18:44:17 00:03:14 Burton Lane-Ralph Freed How About You? Mickey Rooney,Judy Garland Mickey and Judy Rhino R271921

18:47:31 00:03:59 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg Chin Up, Cheerio, Carry On Burton Lane, Judy Garland Mickey and Judy Rhino R271921

18:51:53 00:01:07 G. and I.Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony 60659

18:53:09 00:03:46 Burton Lane-Herb Magidson Filler: 'T'ain't No Use Maxine Sullivan The Lady's in Love With You: Maxine Sullivan Harbinger HCD-1602

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:23:06 Ignaz Pleyel Symphony in C Op 66 Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9525

19:27:00 00:28:06 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.103 in E flat major Sir Roger Norrington London Classical Players EMI 55002

19:57:00 00:02:22 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Spanish Dance Op 56 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jaap van Zweden, conductor; Daniil Trifonov, piano - recorded live in Severance Hall

20:05:00 00:20:28 Benjamin Britten Sinfonia da requiem Op 20

20:29:00 00:26:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 23 in A

20:59:00 00:35:05 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in C minor Op 67

21:45:00 00:13:27 Richard Wagner Rienzi: Overture

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – We will play some classic bits from Radio Free Vestibule including “Ned’s New Haircut,” “Hits of the Future,” and “Laurence Oliver for Diet Coke”… From BBC Radop, we will hear “Around the Horn,” featuring Kenneth Horn, Kenneth Williams and others... Jan C. Snow will provide us with some “Seating Options”… This Week in the Media

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:05:40 Stephen Paulus Berceuse Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281

23:07:00 00:11:04 Jean Sibelius Rakastava Op 14 Mario Bernardi CBC Radio Orchestra CBC 5157

23:21:00 00:06:31 Ludwig van Beethoven Cavatina from String Quartet No. 13 Op 130 Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

23:27:00 00:09:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 2 Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram 4794342

23:39:00 00:04:06 Alexander Glazunov Meditation in D major Op 32 Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Rachel Barton Pine, violin Warner 67946

23:43:00 00:11:12 Sergei Taneyev Adagio from Symphony No. 4 Op 12 Stephen Gunzenhauser Silesian Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223196

23:55:00 00:02:38 Claude Debussy Syrinx Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 53255

23:56:00 00:03:25 Vladimir Odoyevsky Lullaby Lera Auerbach, piano Bis 1502