Program Guide 11-18-2017

00:02:00 00:32:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 27 in B flat major Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9328

00:37:00 00:30:43 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 120 Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SFM 71

01:11:00 00:26:44 Carl Maria von Weber Clarinet Quintet in B flat Op 34 Auer Quartet Kálmán Berkes, clarinet Naxos 553122

01:41:00 00:49:48 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 47 Andris Nelsons Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 4795201

02:34:00 00:32:32 Ignace Jan Paderewski Piano Concerto in A minor Op 17 London Symphony Arthur Fiedler Earl Wild, piano Elan 82266

03:10:00 00:40:15 Sergei Prokofiev Alexander Nevsky Op 78 Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Irina Arkhipova, mezzo-soprano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 410164

03:53:00 00:22:11 Alan Hovhaness Sonata for Harp & Guitar Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71297

04:18:00 00:37:20 Zdenek Fibich Symphony No. 3 in E minor Op 53 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9328

04:58:00 00:24:02 Marin Marais Alcyone: Suite Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805

05:24:00 00:12:34 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Snow Maiden: Suite Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 503293

05:39:00 00:07:20 Georg Muffat Concerto Grosso in F major Combattimento Consort Olympia 342

05:50:00 00:09:05 Manuel Ponce Sonatina meridional Denis Azabagic, guitar Naxos 554555

06:01:00 Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 5, Op. 5 (Andaluza) David Russell, guitar Telarc 80576

06:06:33 Enrique Granados: Elegia Eterna Beverly Sills, soprano; Transylvania Symphony Orchestra (Brevard Music Center) James Christian Pfohl

06:12:46 Enrique Granados: Goyescas Jorge Luis Prats, piano; Decca 001593702

07:01:00 Alberto Ginastera: Malambo, from Estancia Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 90211

07:04:45 Manuel de Falla: Ritual Fire Dance, from El amor brujo Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 90210

07:10:15 Maurice Ravel: La valse Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata RCA Red Seal 14815

07:23:41 Aaron Copland: El Salón Mexico Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata EMI Classics 31561

07:35:42 Manuel Ponce: Piano Concerto in f María Teresa Rodríguez, piano; Orquesta Filarmónica de la UNAM Eduardo Mata Sonopress 7742

Gioacchino Rossini: Overture to Il signor Bruschino Orchestra Symphonique De Montreal; Charles Dutoit, conductor Album: Rossini Overtures London/Decca 433074 Music: 4:33

Astor Piazzolla: Adios Nonino Hector del Curto Quintet The Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, Colorado Music: 10:05

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Sonata No. 32 in B Flat K. 454 Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano Album: Mozart: Violin Sonatas DG 7102 Music: 8:30

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell Overture Los Angeles Philharmonic; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 11:50

Antonio Vivaldi: Double Concerto for Violin and Oboe in B-flat Major, RV364 Livia Sohn, violin; James Austin Smith, oboe; Geoff Nuttal and Benjamin Beilman, violins; Daniel Phillips, viola; Christopher Costanza, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 8:00

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Stephen Hough, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 15:44

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 6 for Flute and Bassoon Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Peter Kolkay, bassoon String Theory at the Hunder, Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Music: 9:15

Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon Overture J. 306 Texas Festival Orchestra; Christian Arming, conductor Round Top Music Festival, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 9:13

10:00:00 00:03:41 Frédéric Chopin Impromptu No. 1 in A flat major Op 29 Shai Wosner, piano Onyx 4172

10:05:00 00:15:56 Jacques Ibert Divertissement Paavo Järvi Tapiola Sinfonietta Bis 630

10:23:00 00:08:45 Gioacchino Rossini Il turco in Italia: Overture Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415363

10:35:00 00:05:56 John Williams Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80495

10:43:00 00:11:01 Benjamin Britten Soirées musicales Op 9 Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Ondine 825

10:55:00 00:02:17 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Dance of the Rose Maidens Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded July 21, 2017 - From East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, this week’s From the Top features more than 100 young musicians from across Mainland China in their first ever public performance as the National Youth Orchestra of China under the direction of Maestro Ludovic Morlot. We hear the full ensemble perform “Rhyme of Taigu” by Pulitzer-Prize-winning composer Zhou Long, a young clarinetist shares how he fell in love with the clarinet’s sound at his first concert, and five members of the ensemble perform the energetic first movement of Francis Poulenc’s Sextet for Piano and Wind Quintet with Christopher O’Riley

The National Youth Orchestra of China performs “Rhyme of Taigu” by Zhou Long (b.1953) under the direction of Maestro Ludovic Morlot

20-year-old clarinetist Ning Zhang from Qingdao, China performs Fantaisie Italienne by Eugene Bozza (1905-1991), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

Members of NYO-China perform the first movement, Allegro Vivace, from the Sextet for Piano and Wind Quintet, FP 100 by Francis Poulenc (1899-1963), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

Members of the Sextet include: Yajie Wang (flute), 18; Jiadi Pei (oboe), 19; Huibin Zou (clarinet), 19; Yuanying Zhang (bassoon), 19; Lei Jin (horn), 18

The National Youth Orchestra of China performs the third movement, Molto vivace, from Symphony No.9, Op.95 "From the New World" by Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904)

20-year-old violinist Jieming Tang from Cleveland, Ohio performs the fourth movement, Presto agitato, from the Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 3, Op.108 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

The National Youth Orchestra of China performs “Thunder in Drought” by Xiaogang Ye (b. 1955)

12:09:00 00:08:32 Carl Maria von Weber Peter Schmoll: Overture Op 8 Roy Goodman Hanover Band Nimbus 5154

12:20:00 00:06:55 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 Andris Nelsons Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra DeutGram 4797208

12:30:00 00:14:07 Antonín Dvorák Hussite Overture Op 67 István Kertész London Symphony Decca 4785437

12:46:00 00:12:10 Dmitri Shostakovich Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 47 Andris Nelsons Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 4795201

13:02:00 00:09:43 George Gershwin Cuban Overture James Levine Chicago Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 4795448

13:14:00 00:19:21 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 93 in D Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

13:35:00 00:17:12 Edvard Grieg Norwegian Dances Op 35 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2712

13:54:00 00:26:51 Frédéric Chopin Les Sylphides Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 300350

14:23:00 00:16:53 Carl Maria von Weber Bassoon Concerto in F Op 75 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Klaus Thunemann, bassoon Philips 432081

14:43:00 00:07:46 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past Andrei Gavrilov, piano DeutGram 437532

14:53:00 00:05:53 Josef Suk Toward a New Life Op 35 John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 62592

15:03:00 00:24:28 Richard Strauss Suite for 13 Wind Instruments in B flat Op 4 Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Members of VirginClas 61460

15:30:00 00:14:51 Robert Schumann Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 4 Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SFM 71

15:48:00 00:10:27 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 2 in D major Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 503293

16:02:00 00:15:03 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture Andris Nelsons Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra DeutGram 4797208

16:19:00 00:14:03 Dmitri Shostakovich Hamlet: Suite Op 32 Andris Nelsons Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 4795201

16:36:00 00:05:32 Dmitri Shostakovich Allegretto from Symphony No. 5 Op 47 Andris Nelsons Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 4795201

16:44:00 00:12:58 Anton Bruckner Finale from Symphony No. 3 Andris Nelsons Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra DeutGram 4797208

FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: It’s a Pirate’s Life for Me!

17:01:00 00:11:13 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Captain Blood: Suite André Previn London Symphony DeutGram 471347

17:13:00 00:04:41 John Debney Cutthroat Island: Main Title: Morgan's City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Chorus Silva 3009

17:19:00 00:05:30 Klaus Badelt The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111

17:25:00 00:05:28 Hans Zimmer Dead Man's Chest: Jack Sparrow Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80682

17:32:00 00:08:07 Hans Zimmer Pirates of the Caribbean - On Stanger London Music Works Silva 1398

17:41:00 00:07:24 William Alwyn The Crimson Pirate: Pirate Capers Paul Bateman City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 3009

17:50:00 00:03:33 John Williams Hook: Smee's Plan John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 68419

17:54:00 00:03:59 John Williams Hook: The Lost Boys Ballet John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 68419

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:02:52 Elton John-Tim Rice I Just Can't Wait to be King Scott Irby-Ranniar The Lion King -- Original B'way Cast Disney 6080-2

18:03:46 00:01:36 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg If I Were King of the Forest Bert Lahr The Wizard of Oz -- Film Soundtrack Sony AK-45356

18:05:45 00:01:47 Ann Ronell-Frank Churchill Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf? Chorus The Music of Disney: A Legacy in Song Disney 5008-60957

18:07:32 00:02:09 Jule Styne-Bob Merrill Snubbed Cyril Ritchard The Dangerous Christmas of Red Riding Hood -- TV Soundtrack ABC ABC536

18:10:00 00:00:43 Bob Hilliard-Sammy Fain I'm Late Bill Thompson The Music of Disney: A Legacy in Song Disney 5008-60957

18:10:43 00:00:28 Richard and Robert Sherman The Bare Necessities Phil Harris The Music of Disney: A Legacy in Song Disney 5008-60957

18:11:33 00:02:01 Peggy Lee-Sonny Burke He's a Tramp Peggy Lee Peggy Lee: Black Coffee and Other Delights MCA MCAD2-11122

18:13:34 00:01:48 Peggy Lee-Sonny Burke The Siamese Cat Song Peggy Lee Peggy Lee: Black Coffee and Other Delights MCA MCAD2-11122

18:15:22 00:00:52 Andrew Lloyd Webber Mr. Mistoffelees Company Cats -- London Production Geffen 92017-2

18:16:40 00:03:09 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Monkey in the Mango Tree Ricardo Montalban Jamaica -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68041

18:20:02 00:02:33 R.Rodger-O.Hammerstein The Tide Pool William Johnson Pipe Dream -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61481

18:22:32 00:03:16 Alen Menken-Howard Ashman Under the Sea Samuel E. Wright The Little Mermaid -- Film Soundtrack Disney CD-018

18:27:02 00:07:27 Stephen Sondheim The Frogs Nathan Lane, Roger Bart The Frogs -- Original B'way Cast PS Classics PS-525

18:34:20 00:03:52 Jerome Kern-Anne Caldwell The Bullfrog Patrol Rebecca Luker, Jeanne Lehman A Jerome Kern Treasury Angel 7777-54883

18:38:53 00:03:10 Alan Jay Lerner-Frederick Loewe A Snake in the Grass Bob Fosse The Little Prince -- Film Soundtrack ABC ABDP-854

18:42:00 00:03:54 Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty Alone in the Universe Kevin Chamberlain Suessical -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159792

18:41:16 00:07:57 Ned Washington-Frank Churchill Pink Elephants on Parade Barbara Cook The Disney Album MCA MCAD-6244

18:49:20 00:02:05 Leigh Harline-Ned Washington When You Wish Upon a Star Cliff Edwards Pinocchio -- Film Soundtrack Disney 60845-2

18:51:44 00:01:16 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:13 00:03:41 Ned Washington-Frank Churchill Filler: Baby Mine Barbara Cook The Disney Album MCA MCAD-6244

19:00:00 00:19:20 Carl Maria von Weber Symphony No. 2 in C major Sir Roger Norrington London Classical Players EMI 55348

19:19:00 00:30:57 Antonín Dvorák Violin Concerto in A minor Op 53 BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda James Ehnes, violin Chandos 10309

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Nicholas McGegan, conductor; Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano; live from Severance Hall

20:05:00 00:16:00 Jean-Philippe Rameau

20:24:00 00:31:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 9 in E flat

21:16:00 00:20:00 Christoph Willibald Gluck Don Juan: Suite

21:39:00 00:25:41 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 36 in C major

23:19:00 00:09:17 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 8 André Previn, piano; Viktoria Mullova, violin; Heinrich Schiff, cello Philips 442123

23:29:00 00:06:20 Mauro Giuliani Siciliano from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 30 English Chamber Orchestra Luis García-Navarro Narciso Yepes, guitar PentaTone 202

23:37:00 00:06:02 Giacomo Puccini Chrysanthemums Quartetto di Cremona Klanglogo 1400

23:43:00 00:09:19 Ignace Jan Paderewski Romanze from Piano Concerto Op 17 London Symphony Arthur Fiedler Earl Wild, piano Elan 82266

23:52:00 00:02:55 Frederick S. Converse Serenade Reuben Blundell Gowanus Arts Ensemble New Focus 166

23:56:00 00:03:38 Robert Schumann Schlummerlied Op 124 Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139