© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 11-18-2017

Published November 18, 2017 at 5:15 AM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:32:10            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 27 in B flat major     Odense Symphony        Scott Yoo         Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge  9328

00:37:00            00:30:43            Robert Schumann          Symphony No.  4 in D minor  Op 120                  Michael Tilson Thomas   San Francisco Symphony          SFM     71

01:11:00            00:26:44            Carl Maria von Weber    Clarinet Quintet in B flat Op 34   Auer Quartet                 Kálmán Berkes, clarinet Naxos   553122

01:41:00            00:49:48            Dmitri Shostakovich      Symphony No.  5 in D minor  Op 47                    Andris Nelsons            Boston Symphony Orchestra      DeutGram         4795201

02:34:00            00:32:32            Ignace Jan Paderewski  Piano Concerto in A minor  Op 17          London Symphony            Arthur Fiedler    Earl Wild, piano Elan      82266

03:10:00            00:40:15            Sergei Prokofiev           Alexander Nevsky Op 78           Cleveland Orchestra            Riccardo Chailly            Irina Arkhipova, mezzo-soprano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus     Decca   410164

03:53:00            00:22:11            Alan Hovhaness            Sonata for Harp & Guitar                                    Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica    71297

04:18:00            00:37:20            Zdenek Fibich   Symphony No.  3 in E minor  Op 53                    Neeme Järvi            Detroit Symphony         Chandos           9328

04:58:00            00:24:02            Marin Marais     Alcyone: Suite                           Tempesta di Mare          Chandos            805

05:24:00            00:12:34            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           The Snow Maiden: Suite                        Gerard Schwarz            Seattle Symphony         Naxos   503293

05:39:00            00:07:20            Georg Muffat    Concerto Grosso in F major                               Combattimento Consort Olympia            342

05:50:00            00:09:05            Manuel Ponce   Sonatina meridional                               Denis Azabagic, guitar            Naxos   554555

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:01:00 Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 5, Op. 5 (Andaluza)  David Russell, guitar  Telarc 80576                                                      

06:06:33 Enrique Granados: Elegia Eterna  Beverly Sills, soprano; Transylvania Symphony Orchestra (Brevard Music Center) James Christian Pfohl    

06:12:46 Enrique Granados: Goyescas Jorge Luis Prats, piano;  Decca 001593702                                    

07:01:00 Alberto Ginastera: Malambo, from Estancia  Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela  Eduardo Mata  Sono Luminus 90211                                                         

07:04:45 Manuel de Falla: Ritual Fire Dance, from El amor brujo  Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela  Eduardo Mata  Sono Luminus 90210                                          

07:10:15 Maurice Ravel: La valse  Dallas Symphony Orchestra  Eduardo Mata  RCA Red Seal 14815     

07:23:41 Aaron Copland: El Salón Mexico  Dallas Symphony Orchestra  Eduardo Mata  EMI Classics 31561                                                

07:35:42 Manuel Ponce: Piano Concerto in f  María Teresa Rodríguez, piano; Orquesta Filarmónica de la UNAM  Eduardo Mata  Sonopress 7742      

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Gioacchino Rossini: Overture to Il signor Bruschino  Orchestra Symphonique De Montreal; Charles Dutoit, conductor Album: Rossini Overtures  London/Decca 433074  Music: 4:33

Astor Piazzolla: Adios Nonino  Hector del Curto Quintet  The Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, Colorado Music: 10:05

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Sonata No. 32 in B Flat K. 454  Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano Album: Mozart: Violin Sonatas  DG 7102  Music: 8:30

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell Overture  Los Angeles Philharmonic; Leonard Slatkin, conductor  Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 11:50

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Antonio Vivaldi: Double Concerto for Violin and Oboe in B-flat Major, RV364 Livia Sohn, violin; James Austin Smith, oboe; Geoff Nuttal and Benjamin Beilman, violins; Daniel Phillips, viola; Christopher Costanza, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC  Music: 8:00

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner  Stephen Hough, piano  Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA  Music: 15:44

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 6 for Flute and Bassoon  Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Peter Kolkay, bassoon String Theory at the Hunder, Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN  Music: 9:15

Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon Overture J. 306  Texas Festival Orchestra; Christian Arming, conductor Round Top Music Festival, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX  Music: 9:13

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:03:41            Frédéric Chopin Impromptu No.  1 in A flat major  Op 29                          Shai Wosner, piano    Onyx    4172

10:05:00            00:15:56            Jacques Ibert    Divertissement              Paavo Järvi       Tapiola Sinfonietta        Bis            630

10:23:00            00:08:45            Gioacchino Rossini        Il turco in Italia: Overture                                    Orpheus Chamber Orchestra       DeutGram         415363

10:35:00            00:05:56            John Williams    Close Encounters of the Third Kind:                   Erich Kunzel            Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80495

10:43:00            00:11:01            Benjamin Britten            Soirées musicales Op 9             Okko Kamu       Helsingborg Symphony        Ondine  825

10:55:00            00:02:17            Aram Khachaturian        Gayaneh: Dance of the Rose Maidens                Neeme Järvi            Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch           Chandos           8542

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded July 21, 2017 - From East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, this week’s From the Top features more than 100 young musicians from across Mainland China in their first ever public performance as the National Youth Orchestra of China under the direction of Maestro Ludovic Morlot. We hear the full ensemble perform “Rhyme of Taigu” by Pulitzer-Prize-winning composer Zhou Long, a young clarinetist shares how he fell in love with the clarinet’s sound at his first concert, and five members of the ensemble perform the energetic first movement of Francis Poulenc’s Sextet for Piano and Wind Quintet with Christopher O’Riley

The National Youth Orchestra of China performs “Rhyme of Taigu” by Zhou Long (b.1953) under the direction of Maestro Ludovic Morlot
20-year-old clarinetist Ning Zhang from Qingdao, China performs Fantaisie Italienne by Eugene Bozza (1905-1991), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

Members of NYO-China perform the first movement, Allegro Vivace, from the Sextet for Piano and Wind Quintet, FP 100 by Francis Poulenc (1899-1963), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

Members of the Sextet include:  Yajie Wang (flute), 18; Jiadi Pei (oboe), 19; Huibin Zou (clarinet), 19; Yuanying Zhang (bassoon), 19; Lei Jin (horn), 18

The National Youth Orchestra of China performs the third movement, Molto vivace, from Symphony No.9, Op.95 "From the New World" by Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904)

20-year-old violinist Jieming Tang from Cleveland, Ohio performs the fourth movement, Presto agitato, from the Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 3, Op.108 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

The National Youth Orchestra of China performs “Thunder in Drought” by Xiaogang Ye (b. 1955)

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Strauss Gets Tossed in the Deep End; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: George Gershwin and How Rhapsody in Blue was written

12:09:00            00:08:32            Carl Maria von Weber    Peter Schmoll: Overture Op 8                Roy Goodman            Hanover Band   Nimbus 5154

12:20:00            00:06:55            Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 3               Andris Nelsons  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra DeutGram         4797208

12:30:00            00:14:07            Antonín Dvorák Hussite Overture Op 67             István Kertész   London Symphony            Decca   4785437

12:46:00            00:12:10            Dmitri Shostakovich      Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 47                    Andris Nelsons            Boston Symphony Orchestra      DeutGram         4795201

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:00            00:09:43            George Gershwin           Cuban Overture             James Levine    Chicago Symphony Orchestra          DeutGram         4795448

13:14:00            00:19:21            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No. 93 in D               Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre         Naïve    5176

13:35:00            00:17:12            Edvard Grieg     Norwegian Dances Op 35                                  Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano    Centaur 2712

13:54:00            00:26:51            Frédéric Chopin Les Sylphides               Arthur Fiedler    Boston Pops Orchestra  RCA            300350

14:23:00            00:16:53            Carl Maria von Weber    Bassoon Concerto in F Op 75    Academy St. Martin in Fields            Sir Neville Marriner        Klaus Thunemann, bassoon      Philips  432081

14:43:00            00:07:46            Maurice Ravel   Pavane for a Princess of the Past                                   Andrei Gavrilov, piano  DeutGram         437532

14:53:00            00:05:53            Josef Suk         Toward a New Life Op 35                       John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra          Sony    62592

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Strauss Gets Tossed in the Deep End

15:03:00            00:24:28            Richard Strauss Suite for 13 Wind Instruments in B flat Op 4        Minnesota Orchestra            Edo de Waart    Members of      VirginClas         61460

15:30:00            00:14:51            Robert Schumann          Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 4              Michael Tilson Thomas   San Francisco Symphony          SFM     71

15:48:00            00:10:27            George Frideric Handel  Water Music Suite No. 2 in D major                    Kevin Mallon            Aradia Ensemble           Naxos   503293

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:15:03            Richard Wagner            Tannhäuser: Overture                Andris Nelsons  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra DeutGram         4797208

16:19:00            00:14:03            Dmitri Shostakovich      Hamlet: Suite Op 32                  Andris Nelsons  Boston Symphony Orchestra     DeutGram         4795201

16:36:00            00:05:32            Dmitri Shostakovich      Allegretto from Symphony No. 5 Op 47               Andris Nelsons            Boston Symphony Orchestra      DeutGram         4795201

16:44:00            00:12:58            Anton Bruckner Finale from Symphony No. 3                  Andris Nelsons  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra DeutGram         4797208

 

FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: It’s a Pirate’s Life for Me!

17:01:00            00:11:13            Erich Wolfgang Korngold           Captain Blood: Suite                 André Previn            London Symphony        DeutGram         471347

17:13:00            00:04:41            John Debney    Cutthroat Island: Main Title: Morgan's     City of Prague Philharmonic            Paul Bateman    Chorus  Silva     3009

17:19:00            00:05:30            Klaus Badelt     The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main                     Carl Davis         Royal Liverpool Philharmonic   Naxos   572111

17:25:00            00:05:28            Hans Zimmer    Dead Man's Chest: Jack Sparrow                       Erich Kunzel            Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80682

17:32:00            00:08:07            Hans Zimmer    Pirates of the Caribbean - On Stanger                            London Music Works   Silva     1398

17:41:00            00:07:24            William Alwyn    The Crimson Pirate: Pirate Capers                     Paul Bateman    City of Prague Philharmonic  Silva     3009

17:50:00            00:03:33            John Williams    Hook: Smee's Plan                    John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra          Sony    68419

17:54:00            00:03:59            John Williams    Hook: The Lost Boys Ballet                    John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra          Sony    68419

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Wild Kingdom - Lions and tigers and bears ... oh my!  It's an audio menagerie that also includes two evil Siamese cats, a snake in a derby hat and a very wise cricket.

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:54            00:02:52            Elton John-Tim Rice      I Just Can't Wait to be King        Scott Irby-Ranniar          The Lion King -- Original B'way Cast Disney  6080-2

18:03:46            00:01:36            Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg           If I Were King of the Forest        Bert Lahr           The Wizard of Oz -- Film Soundtrack Sony    AK-45356

18:05:45            00:01:47            Ann Ronell-Frank Churchill         Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf?          Chorus  The Music of Disney: A Legacy in Song        Disney  5008-60957

18:07:32            00:02:09            Jule Styne-Bob Merrill    Snubbed           Cyril Ritchard    The Dangerous Christmas of Red Riding Hood -- TV Soundtrack         ABC     ABC536

18:10:00            00:00:43            Bob Hilliard-Sammy Fain            I'm Late Bill Thompson   The Music of Disney: A Legacy in Song Disney  5008-60957

18:10:43            00:00:28            Richard and Robert Sherman     The Bare Necessities    Phil Harris         The Music of Disney: A Legacy in Song          Disney  5008-60957

18:11:33            00:02:01            Peggy Lee-Sonny Burke            He's a Tramp     Peggy Lee        Peggy Lee: Black Coffee and Other Delights         MCA     MCAD2-11122

18:13:34            00:01:48            Peggy Lee-Sonny Burke            The Siamese Cat Song Peggy Lee        Peggy Lee: Black Coffee and Other Delights MCA     MCAD2-11122

18:15:22            00:00:52            Andrew Lloyd Webber   Mr. Mistoffelees Company          Cats -- London Production            Geffen  92017-2

18:16:40            00:03:09            Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg           Monkey in the Mango Tree         Ricardo Montalban            Jamaica -- Original B'way Cast   RCA     09026-68041

18:20:02            00:02:33            R.Rodger-O.Hammerstein          The Tide Pool   William Johnson            Pipe Dream -- Original B'way Cast       RCA     09026-61481

18:22:32            00:03:16            Alen Menken-Howard Ashman   Under the Sea   Samuel E. Wright          The Little Mermaid -- Film Soundtrack       Disney  CD-018

18:27:02            00:07:27            Stephen Sondheim        The Frogs         Nathan Lane, Roger Bart           The Frogs -- Original B'way Cast       PS Classics      PS-525

18:34:20            00:03:52            Jerome Kern-Anne Caldwell       The Bullfrog Patrol        Rebecca Luker, Jeanne Lehman             A Jerome Kern Treasury            Angel    7777-54883

18:38:53            00:03:10            Alan Jay Lerner-Frederick Loewe           A Snake in the Grass     Bob Fosse        The Little Prince -- Film Soundtrack  ABC     ABDP-854

18:42:00            00:03:54            Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty   Alone in the Universe     Kevin Chamberlain            Suessical -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way     012-159792

18:41:16            00:07:57            Ned Washington-Frank Churchill            Pink Elephants on Parade          Barbara Cook            The Disney Album         MCA     MCAD-6244

18:49:20            00:02:05            Leigh Harline-Ned Washington   When You Wish Upon a Star      Cliff Edwards            Pinocchio -- Film Soundtrack     Disney  60845-2

18:51:44            00:01:16            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:13            00:03:41            Ned Washington-Frank Churchill            Filler: Baby Mine            Barbara Cook   The Disney Album    MCA     MCAD-6244

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:00:00            00:19:20            Carl Maria von Weber    Symphony No.  2 in C major                   Sir Roger Norrington            London Classical Players           EMI      55348

19:19:00            00:30:57            Antonín Dvorák Violin Concerto in A minor  Op 53           BBC Philharmonic            Gianandrea Noseda      James Ehnes, violin      Chandos           10309

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Nicholas McGegan, conductor; Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano; live from Severance Hall

20:05:00            00:16:00            Jean-Philippe Rameau  

20:24:00            00:31:23            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No.  9 in E flat

21:16:00            00:20:00            Christoph Willibald Gluck           Don Juan: Suite            

21:39:00            00:25:41            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 36 in C major

 

22:17 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Celebrating the comedy of the late Shelley Berman with his “Hotel Guest,” “Conventioneer,” “Slipping the Table Napkin,” “Meeting the In-Laws,” and others... We also listen in on a “PTA Meeting,” and hear about “The Morning After the Night Before”… Mark Levy shares “A Perfect Storm of Silence”… This Week in the Media

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:19:00            00:09:17            Johannes Brahms          Adagio from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 8                                 André Previn, piano; Viktoria Mullova, violin; Heinrich Schiff, cello         Philips  442123

23:29:00            00:06:20            Mauro Giuliani   Siciliano from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 30         English Chamber Orchestra          Luis García-Navarro       Narciso Yepes, guitar    PentaTone        202

23:37:00            00:06:02            Giacomo Puccini           Chrysanthemums                                   Quartetto di Cremona            Klanglogo         1400

23:43:00            00:09:19            Ignace Jan Paderewski  Romanze from Piano Concerto Op 17     London Symphony            Arthur Fiedler    Earl Wild, piano Elan      82266

23:52:00            00:02:55            Frederick S. Converse   Serenade                      Reuben Blundell            Gowanus Arts Ensemble         New Focus       166

23:56:00            00:03:38            Robert Schumann          Schlummerlied Op 124                           Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano      Cedille  139

 

 