What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 11-15-2017

Published November 15, 2017 at 5:15 AM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:10:32 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Wagner's Tannhäuser   Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram  4779525

00:17:00 00:33:57 Robert Schumann Symphony No.  1 in B flat major  Op 38  Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SFM  71

00:54:00 00:33:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 10 in F major    Vienna Chamber Ensemble Denon  9883

01:30:00 01:06:19 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 7 in E major   Daniel Barenboim Berlin State Orchestra DeutGram  4790320

02:39:00 00:21:27 Igor Stravinsky Symphony of Psalms Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc  80254

03:03:00 00:27:45 Benjamin Britten Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge Op 10  Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec  73126

03:36:00 00:50:48 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No.  1 in D minor  Op 15 Berlin State Orchestra Gustavo Dudamel Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram  4794899

04:29:00 00:29:04 Edward Burlingame Hill Symphony No. 4 in E flat major  Op 47  Peter Bay Austin Symphony Bridge  9443

05:01:00 00:19:24 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 31 in A flat major  Op 110   Igor Levit, piano Sony  370387

05:24:00 00:17:52 Antonio Salieri Symphony in D 'Name Day'  Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos  9877

05:45:00 00:05:40 Georges Bizet The Miracle Doctor: Overture  Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico  158

05:51:00 00:06:07 Sergei Prokofiev War and Peace: Waltz 'Since we met'  Marin Alsop São Paulo Symphony Naxos  573518

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:03:25 Edvard Grieg Norwegian Dance No. 3 Op 35  Petri Sakari Iceland Symphony Chandos  9028

06:15:00 00:10:48 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 3 in G major   Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos  503293

06:25:00 00:08:29 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from String Quartet No. 7 Op 59   Amadeus Quartet DeutGram  4795448

06:40:00 00:09:13 Robert Schumann Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 61  Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SFM  71

06:50:00 00:06:51 Joseph Lanner Styrian Dances Op 165  Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony  544071

06:55:00 00:02:16 John Philip Sousa March 'The Belle of Chicago'  Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos  559092

07:03:00 00:04:30 Jerome Kern The Song is You   Manhattan String Quartet Newport  60033

07:10:00 00:07:54 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Introduction &  Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram  457634

07:20:00 00:03:44 Johann Sebastian Bach WTC-1: Prelude & Fugue No.  3 in C sharp major    Daniel Barenboim, piano Warner  61553

07:25:00 00:02:12 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid: Celebration  Hugh Wolff St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec  77310

07:29:00 00:06:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Don Giovanni: Overture  Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl  7574

07:40:00 00:09:58 Franz von Suppé Poet and Peasant: Overture  Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic CBS  44932

07:50:00 00:05:16 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Lullaby  John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips  426247

07:55:00 00:02:53 Billy Joel Rootbeer Rag Grand Rapids Symphony John Varineau Rich Ridenour, piano Centaur  2433

08:07:00 00:05:50 Francis Poulenc Mouvements perpétuels   Paul Crossley, piano CBS  44921

08:15:00 00:10:22 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in C major   John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur  3176

08:26:00 00:02:29 Jean-Baptiste Barrière Finale from Cello Sonata Book 1/4 Chamber Ensemble  Juliana Soltis, cello Acis  72276

08:30:00 00:04:49 Ferde Grofé Grand Canyon Suite: Sunrise  John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony  48224

08:40:00 00:07:29 Ludwig van Beethoven King Stephan: Overture Op 117  George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony  373715

08:46:00 00:06:16 Franz Schubert Finale from Piano Quintet   Emanuel Ax, piano; Pamela Frank, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Edgar Meyer, double bass; Rebecca Young, viola Sony  61964

08:53:00 00:06:36 Richard Rodgers The Sound of Music: Entr'acte  John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips  434932

09:05:00 00:15:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No.  2 in B flat major  English Chamber Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Daniel Barenboim, piano EMI  72930

09:22:00 00:04:03 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: Lonely Town Philharmonia Orchestra David Zinman Joshua Bell, violin Sony  89358

09:28:00 00:03:21 John Kander Chicago: All That Jazz  Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops  4

09:35:00 00:05:26 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 140: Chorale 'Wachet auf'   Burning River Brass BurnRiver  2004

09:45:00 00:07:47 Richard Rodgers Carousel: Waltz  Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA  63835

09:51:00 00:02:35 Morton Gould Gavotte from 'Interplay' Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Findlay Cockrell, piano Albany  1174

09:53:00 00:05:16 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet  Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram  2121

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:00 00:02:30 Robert Schumann Carnaval: Préambule Op 9   Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge  9300

10:04:00 00:02:01 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 11 in D major  Op 30   Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge  9350

10:08:00 00:11:57 Georges Bizet The Fair Maid of Perth: Suite  Daniel Barenboim Orchestra of Paris EMI  64869

10:21:00 00:05:56 Franz Liszt Spinning Song from Wagner's 'The   Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram  4779525

10:30:00 00:03:49 Dieterich Buxtehude Fugue in G major    Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway  30034

10:38:00 00:04:10 Reinhard Keiser The Ridiculous Prince Jodelet: Sinfonia   Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi  901852

10:46:00 00:05:09 Jan Václav Vorísek Impromptu No.  3 in D Op 7   Artur Pizarro, piano Collins  14582

10:53:00 00:22:01 Frank Bridge The Sea  Richard Hickox BBC National Orch of Wales Chandos  10012

11:16:00 00:04:23 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 3  Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc  80660

11:22:00 00:08:32 Peter Cornelius The Barber of Bagdad: Overture  Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos  573418

11:33:00 00:09:12 Camille Saint-Saëns Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso Op 28   Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram  4795023

11:45:00 00:09:00 Antonio Vivaldi Violin Concerto in E flat Op 8 Chamber Orchestra of Europe  Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram  4777463

11:55:00 00:03:46 Sir Malcolm Arnold Overseas March Op 70  Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference  66

12:07:00 00:07:48 Johann Strauss Jr A Night in Venice: Overture  Daniel Barenboim Vienna Philharmonic Decca  12569

12:16:00 00:07:30 Jean-Baptiste Arban Variations on 'The Carnival of Venice' Eastman Wind Ensemble Donald Hunsberger Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony  60804

12:25:00 00:03:53 Ignace Jan Paderewski Minuet in G major  Op 14   Daniell Revenaugh, piano Seraphim  73300

12:31:00 00:03:37 Jerome Kern Showboat: Old Man River   Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler  98623

12:39:00 00:04:56 Ferde Grofé Mississippi Suite: Mardi Gras  Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Bridge  9212

12:46:00 00:11:45 Édouard Lalo Le roi d'Ys: Overture  Armin Jordan Orchestre National de France Erato  45015

 

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:30:43 Robert Schumann Symphony No.  4 in D minor  Op 120  Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SFM  71

13:33:00 00:20:00 Antonín Dvorák Rusalka Fantasy  Manfred Honeck Pittsburgh Symphony Reference  720

13:54:00 00:05:01 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Ase's Death  Paavo Järvi Estonian National Symphony VirginClas  45722

 

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:02:31 Johann Strauss Jr Polka 'Tritsch-Tratsch' Op 214  Nikolaus Harnoncourt Berlin Philharmonic Teldec  24489

14:03:00 00:04:17 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Conversations Between   Martha Argerich, piano; Lang Lang, piano DeutGram  4795096

14:10:00 00:11:33 Richard Wagner A Faust Overture  George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony  62403

14:23:00 00:11:44 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 5 in F minor    Shai Wosner, piano Onyx  4172

14:44:00 00:08:30 Arthur Foote Air and Gavotte  Reuben Blundell Gowanus Arts Ensemble New Focus  166

14:53:00 00:05:03 Sergei Rachmaninoff Slava Op 11   Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano; Emanuela Friscioni, piano Centaur  3062

15:01:00 00:15:03 Hugo Wolf Scherzo & Finale  Daniel Barenboim Orchestra of Paris Erato  45416

15:19:00 00:09:19 Joseph Joachim Notturno in A major  Op 12 Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Sakari Oramo Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram  15312

15:30:00 00:03:52 Claude Debussy Pour le piano: Toccata   Barry Douglas, piano RCA  68127

15:37:00 00:04:13 Robert Helps Hommage à Fauré   Alan Feinberg, piano Argo  430330

15:42:00 00:10:02 Franz Schubert Scherzo from Symphony No. 9  Bernard Haitink Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips  4788977

15:56:00 00:02:04 Zez Confrey Dizzy Fingers   Richard Dowling, piano Klavier  77035

15:58:00 00:05:56 Franz Liszt Spinning Song from Wagner's 'The   Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram  4779525

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: Shostakovich and His String Quartets

16:08:00 00:04:09 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé: Danse général  Daniel Barenboim Orchestra of Paris DeutGram  4795448

16:15:00 00:09:14 Sir William Herschel Oboe Concerto in E flat major  Mozart Orchestra Davis Jerome Richard Woodhams, oboe Newport  85612

16:28:00 00:02:50 Jay Ungar A Time for Farewell   Thomas Hampson, baritone; Wolfram Rieger, piano THM  5432

16:30:00 00:01:56 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 2: Zion's St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec  77310

16:37:00 00:02:09 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No.  4: Gigue   Andrés Díaz, cello Azica  71252

16:41:00 00:07:13 Robert Schumann Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 61  Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SFM  71

16:52:00 00:03:13 Johann Strauss Jr The Gypsy Baron: Entrance March  Daniel Barenboim Vienna Philharmonic Decca  12569

16:56:00 00:03:14 Federico Moreno Tórroba Finale from Tonata concertante Extremadura Symphony Manuel Coves Pepe Romero, guitar Naxos  573503

17:04:00 00:07:21 Greg Anderson Three Disney Waltzes   The Five Browns, pianos E1 Music  2041

17:19:00 00:03:09 Alan Menken Beauty and the Beast: Theme  John Williams London Symphony Sony  62788

17:25:00 00:09:32 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux  Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca  10104

17:40:00 00:05:47 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 2 Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille  142

17:47:00 00:03:57 Franz Joseph Haydn Il mondo della luna: Overture  Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram  4778117

17:53:00 00:05:49 Joseph Canteloube Songs of the Auvergne: Baïlèro Academy St. Martin in Fields Edward Gardner Kate Royal, soprano EMI  94419

17:58:00 00:00:52 Jean-Philippe Rameau Hippolyte et Aricie: Entrance of Jupiter  Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik  1001

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:12:23 Robert Schumann Allegro from Symphony No. 1 Op 38  Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SFM  71

18:23:00 00:03:29 William Bolcom Incineratorag   Spencer Myer, piano Steinway  30041

18:28:00 00:03:49 William Bolcom Poltergeist   Spencer Myer, piano Steinway  30041

18:34:00 00:18:19 Franz Anton Hoffmeister Oboe Concerto in C major  Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer Albrecht Mayer, oboe DeutGram  4792942

18:54:00 00:03:59 William Bolcom Knockout: A Rag   Spencer Myer, piano Steinway  30041

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:11:00 Giacomo Meyerbeer Le prophète: Overture  Darrell Ang New Zealand Symphony Naxos  573195

19:15:00 00:40:04 Robert Schumann Symphony No.  2 in C major  Op 61  Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SFM  71

19:58:00        00:01:42        Felix Mendelssohn    A Midsummer Night's Dream:  Clown Dance    Phillipe Herreweghe   Orchestre de la Champs Elysee     Harmonia Mundi 901 502

 

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: CIM Live, Cleveland Institute of Music faculty rectal, live from Mixon Hall - Stephen Rose, violin; Jeanne Preucil Rose, viola, guest artist; Mark Kosower, cello; Jee-Won Oh, piano, guest artist

Franz Schubert: Adagio and Rondo Concertante in F Major, D. 487

Camille Saint-Saens: Piano Quartet No. 2 in B-flat Major, Op. 41

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 3 in C minor, Op. 60

 

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by organist Lucius Weathersby

W. Cheatham: Fanfare & Toccata

Weathersby, arr: Impromtu on "Helston Ford Dance"

Still: Summerland

George: Suite for Orchestra

Bowers: Joie

Brown, arr: Were you there?

Weathersby, arr: Spiritual Fantasy

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:07:35 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Cello Concerto in A major  English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Matt Haimovitz, cello DeutGram  429219

23:09:00 00:05:30 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from String Quartet No. 23 Op 20   Angeles Quartet Decca  4783695

23:15:00 00:05:23 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Sonata No. 8 Op 13   Daniel Barenboim, piano Decca  16871

23:22:00 00:05:34 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane   Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms  867

23:28:00 00:07:52 Antonio Estévez Mediodía en el Llano  Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram  4795448

23:36:00 00:07:20 Richard Strauss Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 'Dreaming by  Marc Albrecht Strasbourg Philharmonic PentaTone  310

23:43:00 00:08:59 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Act 3 Prelude  Daniel Barenboim Chicago Symphony Orchestra Teldec  24224

23:53:00 00:04:21 Henry Purcell Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Timothy Walden, cello Naxos  557883

23:55:00 00:02:47 Maria Theresia von Paradis Sicilienne   Lynn Harrell, cello; Bruno Canino, piano Decca  2334

 

 

 