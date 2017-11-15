Program Guide 11-15-2017

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:10:32 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Wagner's Tannhäuser Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 4779525

00:17:00 00:33:57 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 1 in B flat major Op 38 Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SFM 71

00:54:00 00:33:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 10 in F major Vienna Chamber Ensemble Denon 9883

01:30:00 01:06:19 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 7 in E major Daniel Barenboim Berlin State Orchestra DeutGram 4790320

02:39:00 00:21:27 Igor Stravinsky Symphony of Psalms Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80254

03:03:00 00:27:45 Benjamin Britten Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge Op 10 Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 73126

03:36:00 00:50:48 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15 Berlin State Orchestra Gustavo Dudamel Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 4794899

04:29:00 00:29:04 Edward Burlingame Hill Symphony No. 4 in E flat major Op 47 Peter Bay Austin Symphony Bridge 9443

05:01:00 00:19:24 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 31 in A flat major Op 110 Igor Levit, piano Sony 370387

05:24:00 00:17:52 Antonio Salieri Symphony in D 'Name Day' Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9877

05:45:00 00:05:40 Georges Bizet The Miracle Doctor: Overture Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico 158

05:51:00 00:06:07 Sergei Prokofiev War and Peace: Waltz 'Since we met' Marin Alsop São Paulo Symphony Naxos 573518

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:03:25 Edvard Grieg Norwegian Dance No. 3 Op 35 Petri Sakari Iceland Symphony Chandos 9028

06:15:00 00:10:48 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 3 in G major Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 503293

06:25:00 00:08:29 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from String Quartet No. 7 Op 59 Amadeus Quartet DeutGram 4795448

06:40:00 00:09:13 Robert Schumann Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 61 Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SFM 71

06:50:00 00:06:51 Joseph Lanner Styrian Dances Op 165 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

06:55:00 00:02:16 John Philip Sousa March 'The Belle of Chicago' Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559092

07:03:00 00:04:30 Jerome Kern The Song is You Manhattan String Quartet Newport 60033

07:10:00 00:07:54 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Introduction & Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634

07:20:00 00:03:44 Johann Sebastian Bach WTC-1: Prelude & Fugue No. 3 in C sharp major Daniel Barenboim, piano Warner 61553

07:25:00 00:02:12 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid: Celebration Hugh Wolff St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310

07:29:00 00:06:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Don Giovanni: Overture Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7574

07:40:00 00:09:58 Franz von Suppé Poet and Peasant: Overture Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic CBS 44932

07:50:00 00:05:16 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Lullaby John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 426247

07:55:00 00:02:53 Billy Joel Rootbeer Rag Grand Rapids Symphony John Varineau Rich Ridenour, piano Centaur 2433

08:07:00 00:05:50 Francis Poulenc Mouvements perpétuels Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921

08:15:00 00:10:22 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in C major John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur 3176

08:26:00 00:02:29 Jean-Baptiste Barrière Finale from Cello Sonata Book 1/4 Chamber Ensemble Juliana Soltis, cello Acis 72276

08:30:00 00:04:49 Ferde Grofé Grand Canyon Suite: Sunrise John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 48224

08:40:00 00:07:29 Ludwig van Beethoven King Stephan: Overture Op 117 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 373715

08:46:00 00:06:16 Franz Schubert Finale from Piano Quintet Emanuel Ax, piano; Pamela Frank, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Edgar Meyer, double bass; Rebecca Young, viola Sony 61964

08:53:00 00:06:36 Richard Rodgers The Sound of Music: Entr'acte John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932

09:05:00 00:15:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major English Chamber Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Daniel Barenboim, piano EMI 72930

09:22:00 00:04:03 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: Lonely Town Philharmonia Orchestra David Zinman Joshua Bell, violin Sony 89358

09:28:00 00:03:21 John Kander Chicago: All That Jazz Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4

09:35:00 00:05:26 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 140: Chorale 'Wachet auf' Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004

09:45:00 00:07:47 Richard Rodgers Carousel: Waltz Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 63835

09:51:00 00:02:35 Morton Gould Gavotte from 'Interplay' Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Findlay Cockrell, piano Albany 1174

09:53:00 00:05:16 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:00 00:02:30 Robert Schumann Carnaval: Préambule Op 9 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9300

10:04:00 00:02:01 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 11 in D major Op 30 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350

10:08:00 00:11:57 Georges Bizet The Fair Maid of Perth: Suite Daniel Barenboim Orchestra of Paris EMI 64869

10:21:00 00:05:56 Franz Liszt Spinning Song from Wagner's 'The Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 4779525

10:30:00 00:03:49 Dieterich Buxtehude Fugue in G major Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30034

10:38:00 00:04:10 Reinhard Keiser The Ridiculous Prince Jodelet: Sinfonia Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901852

10:46:00 00:05:09 Jan Václav Vorísek Impromptu No. 3 in D Op 7 Artur Pizarro, piano Collins 14582

10:53:00 00:22:01 Frank Bridge The Sea Richard Hickox BBC National Orch of Wales Chandos 10012

11:16:00 00:04:23 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 3 Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660

11:22:00 00:08:32 Peter Cornelius The Barber of Bagdad: Overture Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418

11:33:00 00:09:12 Camille Saint-Saëns Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso Op 28 Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 4795023

11:45:00 00:09:00 Antonio Vivaldi Violin Concerto in E flat Op 8 Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4777463

11:55:00 00:03:46 Sir Malcolm Arnold Overseas March Op 70 Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 66

12:07:00 00:07:48 Johann Strauss Jr A Night in Venice: Overture Daniel Barenboim Vienna Philharmonic Decca 12569

12:16:00 00:07:30 Jean-Baptiste Arban Variations on 'The Carnival of Venice' Eastman Wind Ensemble Donald Hunsberger Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony 60804

12:25:00 00:03:53 Ignace Jan Paderewski Minuet in G major Op 14 Daniell Revenaugh, piano Seraphim 73300

12:31:00 00:03:37 Jerome Kern Showboat: Old Man River Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623

12:39:00 00:04:56 Ferde Grofé Mississippi Suite: Mardi Gras Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Bridge 9212

12:46:00 00:11:45 Édouard Lalo Le roi d'Ys: Overture Armin Jordan Orchestre National de France Erato 45015

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:30:43 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 120 Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SFM 71

13:33:00 00:20:00 Antonín Dvorák Rusalka Fantasy Manfred Honeck Pittsburgh Symphony Reference 720

13:54:00 00:05:01 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Ase's Death Paavo Järvi Estonian National Symphony VirginClas 45722

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:02:31 Johann Strauss Jr Polka 'Tritsch-Tratsch' Op 214 Nikolaus Harnoncourt Berlin Philharmonic Teldec 24489

14:03:00 00:04:17 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Conversations Between Martha Argerich, piano; Lang Lang, piano DeutGram 4795096

14:10:00 00:11:33 Richard Wagner A Faust Overture George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62403

14:23:00 00:11:44 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 5 in F minor Shai Wosner, piano Onyx 4172

14:44:00 00:08:30 Arthur Foote Air and Gavotte Reuben Blundell Gowanus Arts Ensemble New Focus 166

14:53:00 00:05:03 Sergei Rachmaninoff Slava Op 11 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano; Emanuela Friscioni, piano Centaur 3062

15:01:00 00:15:03 Hugo Wolf Scherzo & Finale Daniel Barenboim Orchestra of Paris Erato 45416

15:19:00 00:09:19 Joseph Joachim Notturno in A major Op 12 Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Sakari Oramo Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 15312

15:30:00 00:03:52 Claude Debussy Pour le piano: Toccata Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127

15:37:00 00:04:13 Robert Helps Hommage à Fauré Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330

15:42:00 00:10:02 Franz Schubert Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Bernard Haitink Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 4788977

15:56:00 00:02:04 Zez Confrey Dizzy Fingers Richard Dowling, piano Klavier 77035

15:58:00 00:05:56 Franz Liszt Spinning Song from Wagner's 'The Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 4779525

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: Shostakovich and His String Quartets

16:08:00 00:04:09 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé: Danse général Daniel Barenboim Orchestra of Paris DeutGram 4795448

16:15:00 00:09:14 Sir William Herschel Oboe Concerto in E flat major Mozart Orchestra Davis Jerome Richard Woodhams, oboe Newport 85612

16:28:00 00:02:50 Jay Ungar A Time for Farewell Thomas Hampson, baritone; Wolfram Rieger, piano THM 5432

16:30:00 00:01:56 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 2: Zion's St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310

16:37:00 00:02:09 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 4: Gigue Andrés Díaz, cello Azica 71252

16:41:00 00:07:13 Robert Schumann Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 61 Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SFM 71

16:52:00 00:03:13 Johann Strauss Jr The Gypsy Baron: Entrance March Daniel Barenboim Vienna Philharmonic Decca 12569

16:56:00 00:03:14 Federico Moreno Tórroba Finale from Tonata concertante Extremadura Symphony Manuel Coves Pepe Romero, guitar Naxos 573503

17:04:00 00:07:21 Greg Anderson Three Disney Waltzes The Five Browns, pianos E1 Music 2041

17:19:00 00:03:09 Alan Menken Beauty and the Beast: Theme John Williams London Symphony Sony 62788

17:25:00 00:09:32 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104

17:40:00 00:05:47 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 2 Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 142

17:47:00 00:03:57 Franz Joseph Haydn Il mondo della luna: Overture Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4778117

17:53:00 00:05:49 Joseph Canteloube Songs of the Auvergne: Baïlèro Academy St. Martin in Fields Edward Gardner Kate Royal, soprano EMI 94419

17:58:00 00:00:52 Jean-Philippe Rameau Hippolyte et Aricie: Entrance of Jupiter Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1001

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:12:23 Robert Schumann Allegro from Symphony No. 1 Op 38 Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SFM 71

18:23:00 00:03:29 William Bolcom Incineratorag Spencer Myer, piano Steinway 30041

18:28:00 00:03:49 William Bolcom Poltergeist Spencer Myer, piano Steinway 30041

18:34:00 00:18:19 Franz Anton Hoffmeister Oboe Concerto in C major Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer Albrecht Mayer, oboe DeutGram 4792942

18:54:00 00:03:59 William Bolcom Knockout: A Rag Spencer Myer, piano Steinway 30041

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:11:00 Giacomo Meyerbeer Le prophète: Overture Darrell Ang New Zealand Symphony Naxos 573195

19:15:00 00:40:04 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 2 in C major Op 61 Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SFM 71

19:58:00 00:01:42 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Clown Dance Phillipe Herreweghe Orchestre de la Champs Elysee Harmonia Mundi 901 502

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: CIM Live, Cleveland Institute of Music faculty rectal, live from Mixon Hall - Stephen Rose, violin; Jeanne Preucil Rose, viola, guest artist; Mark Kosower, cello; Jee-Won Oh, piano, guest artist

Franz Schubert: Adagio and Rondo Concertante in F Major, D. 487

Camille Saint-Saens: Piano Quartet No. 2 in B-flat Major, Op. 41

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 3 in C minor, Op. 60

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by organist Lucius Weathersby

W. Cheatham: Fanfare & Toccata

Weathersby, arr: Impromtu on "Helston Ford Dance"

Still: Summerland

George: Suite for Orchestra

Bowers: Joie

Brown, arr: Were you there?

Weathersby, arr: Spiritual Fantasy

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:07:35 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Cello Concerto in A major English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Matt Haimovitz, cello DeutGram 429219

23:09:00 00:05:30 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from String Quartet No. 23 Op 20 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695

23:15:00 00:05:23 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Sonata No. 8 Op 13 Daniel Barenboim, piano Decca 16871

23:22:00 00:05:34 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867

23:28:00 00:07:52 Antonio Estévez Mediodía en el Llano Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4795448

23:36:00 00:07:20 Richard Strauss Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 'Dreaming by Marc Albrecht Strasbourg Philharmonic PentaTone 310

23:43:00 00:08:59 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Act 3 Prelude Daniel Barenboim Chicago Symphony Orchestra Teldec 24224

23:53:00 00:04:21 Henry Purcell Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Timothy Walden, cello Naxos 557883

23:55:00 00:02:47 Maria Theresia von Paradis Sicilienne Lynn Harrell, cello; Bruno Canino, piano Decca 2334