© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 11-05-2017

Published November 5, 2017 at 4:15 AM EST

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded  July 19, 2017 - From Purchase, New York, this week’s From the Top highlights the 115 incredible young musicians that make up Carnegie Hall’s National Youth Orchestra of the USA. Featured on the program are four performances by the full ensemble under renowned conductor Marin Alsop including an adrenaline-inducing performance of John Adams’ "Short Ride in a Fast Machine" and a newly-commissioned work by composer Gabriela Lena Frank

The National Youth Orchestra of the USA, under the direction of Marin Alsop, performs "Short Ride in a Fast Machine" by John Adams (b.1947)

The National Youth Orchestra of the USA, under the direction of Marin Alsop, performs the second movement, Kräftig bewegt, doch nicht zu schnell, from Symphony No. 1 "The Titan" by Gustav Mahler (1860-1911) (cont’d below)

Four members of NYO-USA (18-year-old violinist Evan Johanson from Seattle, Washington; 18-year-old violinist Andrew Kim from Old Tappan, New Jersey; 18-year-old violist Kayla Cabrera from Crete, Illinois; 17-year-old cellist Isabel Won from Belle Mead, New Jersey) perform the third movement, Scherzo, from the Piano Quintet in G Minor Op. 57 by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975) with pianist Christopher O'Riley

17-year-old flute player Jessica Shand from Colorado Springs, Colorado performs the first movement, Allegro giocoso, from the Sonata for Flute and Piano by Jindřich Feld (1925-2007) with Christopher O'Riley, piano

The National Youth Orchestra of the USA, under the direction of Marin Alsop, performs the second movement, Prayer, from Apu: Tone Poem for Orchestra by Gabriela Lena Frank (b.1972)

 

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Manfred Honeck; Regula Muhlemann, soprano; Paul Lewis, piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to La clemenza di Tito

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Exsulte, jubilate

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Laudamus te from Mass in C Minor and Vorrei spiegarvi, oh Dio

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D Major

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39--Pinchas Zukerman, conductor

 

02:00EST FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Alfred Newman – Hollywood Dynasty

17:01:00            00:00:38            George Gershwin           Gershwin Song-book: My One and Only                         Peter Donohoe, piano EMI      54280

17:01:00            00:06:24            Alfred Newman  How to Marry a Millionaire: Overture                   John Mauceri            Hollywood Bowl Orchestra         Philips  432109

17:09:00            00:00:22            Alfred Newman  20th Century Fox Fanfare                      John Mauceri    Hollywood Bowl Orchestra  Philips  432109

17:09:00            00:00:15            Alfred Newman  Fanfare for Selznick International                        Charles Gerhardt            National Philharmonic    RCA     60354

17:11:00            00:03:42            Alfred Newman  Wuthering Heights: Cathie's Theme        Boston Pops Orchestra  John Williams            Itzhak Perlman, violin    Sony    60773

17:15:00            00:04:05            Alfred Newman  The Hunchback of Notre Dame: Excerpts           Moscow Symphony            William Stromberg         Moscow Symphony Chorus        Marco Polo       223750

17:21:00            00:04:37            Alfred Newman  Gunga Din: Main title & Finale                Richard Kaufman            Brandenburg Philharmonic         Marco Polo       223608

17:26:00            00:04:42            Alfred Newman  The Mark of Zorro: Overture                   Paul Bateman    City of Prague Philharmonic     Silva     3010

17:31:00            00:06:45            Richard Rodgers           State Fair: Suite            John Mauceri    Hollywood Bowl Orchestra          Philips  434932

17:39:00            00:03:23            Alfred Newman  Captain from Castile: Conquest              Alfred Newman  Hollywood Bowl Orchestra  EMI      63735

17:43:00            00:02:14            Alfred Newman  The Robe: Palm Sunday                        Alfred Newman  Hollywood Bowl Orchestra  EMI      63735

17:45:00            00:02:52            Alfred Newman  The Robe: Hallelujah                  Alfred Newman  Hollywood Bowl Orchestra          EMI      63735

17:50:00            00:07:19            Alfred Newman  How the West Was Won: Suite               Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc   80141

 

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Semyon Bychkov, conductor; Kirill Gerstein, piano

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 6

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from Tactus - The Italian label once again takes us to the cusp of the Baroque (including world-premiere recordings). 

 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:09:08            Eric Whitacre     Alleluia              Eric Whitacre     Eric Whitacre Singers    Decca   16636

06:15:00            00:10:53            Samuel Barber  Agnus Dei                     Robert Shaw     Robert Shaw Festival Singers            Telarc   80406

06:26:00            00:03:22            Giovanni Palestrina        Improperium expectavit cor meum                      Massimo Palombella        Sistine Chapel Choir      DeutGram         4795300

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A Mighty Fortress - Music in observance of the 500th anniversary of Martin Luther’s Protestant Reformation

ROBERT HEBBLE: Festival Piece on A Mighty Fortress  Patrick A. Scott (2013 Parkey/Providence United Methodist Church, Charlotte, NE) Raven 969

J. N. HANFF: Ein feste Burg  Timothy Edward Smith (1972 Beckerath/1st Congregational Church, Columbus, OH) Raven 900

JOHANN PACHELBEL: Ein feste Burg  Joseph Payne (1983 Metzler/Stadtkirche, Zofingen, Switzerland) Centaur 2311

J. S. BACH: Ein feste Burg, BWV 720  James Kibbie (1755 Silbermann-Hildebrandt/Hofkirche, Dresden, Germany) BlockM 4

JEAN LANGLAIS: Ein feste Burg  Ann Labounsky (1865 Beuchet-Debierre/Cathedral of St. Peter, Angouleme, France) Voix au Vent 62229

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Ein feste Burg.

BRADLEY LEHMAN: Ein feste Burg  Martin Hodel, trumpet; Bradley Lehman (1995 Beckerath/Martin Luther Church, Emden, Germany) LARIS 1001

JOHANN CHRISTOPH BACH: Ein feste Burg  Douglas Bush (1985 Schönfield/Parish Church, Dornheim, Germany) KBYU 9603

AARON DAVID MILLER: Fantasy-Improvisation on Ein feste Burg  Aaron David Miller (1979 Fisk/House of Hope Presbyterian Church, St. Paul, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 5/2013)

REGER: Denn der Herr ist freundlich/Ein feste Burg, fr Psalm 100, Op. 106  International Reger Choir/Gabriel Dessauer, director; Ignace Michiels (1985 Mayer/St. Bonifatius Church, Wiesbaden, Germany) Dessauer 2004

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: All Saints 2017 - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll listen to music celebrating the great “cloud of witnesses” of those who have passed before us.  Join Peter DuBois as he shares sublime music for this observance

 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Music of exotic places and people

Sergei Prokofiev: Scythian Suite: The Adoration of Veless and Ala   Vienna Symphony Orchestra/Hermann Scherchen (Westminster471265 CD) 7:22

Charles Tomlinson Griffes: The Pleasure Dome of Kubla Khan   Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta (Naxos 559164 CD) 12:29

Bernard Herrmann:  Music for Journey to the Center of the Earth   Mountain top and sunrise; Prelude; The grotto; Salt slides   National Philharmonic Orchestra/Bernard Herrmann (London 443899 CD) 5:21

Peter Sculthorpe: Kakadu   Sydney Symphony Orchestra/Stuart Challender (ABC Classics 426481 CD) 14:50

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: Hexenlied "Witches' Song" Op. 8, No. 8

Felix Mendelssohn: Auf Flugeln des Gesanges "On Wings of Song" Op. 34, No. 2 Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DG 477 6634 Music: 4:27

Mikhail Glinka: Overture to Ruslan and Ludmilla Greenville Symphony Orchestra; Edvard Tchivzhel, conductor Peace Center for the Performing Arts, Greenville, SC Music: 4:52

Puzzler Payoff: Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14, in C-sharp minor, Op. 27, No. 2, "Moonlight": 1. Adagio sostenuto Murray Perahia, piano Album: Immortal Beloved: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Sony 760861 Music: 4:30

Felix Mendelssohn: Twelve Fugues for String Quartet No. 10 The Shanghai String Quartet  Museum of Jewish Heritage, New York, NY Music: 2:30

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet in F minor, Op. 80, No. 6 Miami String Quartet: Benny Kim, violin; Cathy Meng Robinson, violin; Scott Lee, viola; Keith Robinson, cello Viginia Arts Festival, Robin Hixon Theater, Norfolk, VA Music: 25:08

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Josef Strauss: Music of the Spheres Vienna Philharmonic; Daniel Barenboim, conductor Musikverein, Vienna, Austria Album: New Year's Concert 2009 London/Decca 1256902 Music: 9:12

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 11, S. 139, "Harmonies du soir" Roberto Plano, piano The Frederic Chopin Society, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, Macalester College, St. Paul, MN Music: 10:04

Karim Al-Zand: Visions from Another World  River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX  Music: 12:30

Traditional Norwegian (Linn Andrea Fuglseth): Eg veit i himmerik ei borg  Trio Mediaeval Fitzgerald Theater, St. Paul, MN  Music: 2:34

Ludwig van Beethoven: Cavatina from String Quartet No. 13 in B-flat Major, Op. 130 Pacifica Quartet Music@Menlo, St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Palo Alto, CA  Music: 6:52

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Giacomo Puccini

Le Villi "Prelude Act 1" (1884)--Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra/Riccardo Chailly (Decca 000837302 CD)

Capriccio Sinfonico (1883)--Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra/Riccardo Chailly (Decca 000837302 CD)

Manon Lescaut: Recondita Armonia (1900)--Placido Domingo,tenor; Philharmonia Orchestra/Giuseppe Sinopoli (DeutGram 000872002 CD)

La Boheme: O soave fanciulla (1896)--Luciano Pavarotti,tenor;Mirella Freni,soprano; Modena Teatro Comunale Orchestra/Leone Magiera (RCA 62541 CD)

Che Gelida Manina (1896)--Jussi Bjorling,tenor; RCA Victor Symphony Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (EMI 67753 CD)

Quando M'En Vo' "Musetta's Waltz (1896)--Andre Kostelanetz Orchestra/Andre Kostelanetz (CBS 46285 CD)

Tosca: Recondita Armonia (1900)--Luciano Pavarotti,tenor; National Philharmonic Orchestra/Nicola Rescigno (Decca 421124 CD)

Tosca: Vissi d'arte, vissi d'amore (1900)--Andre Kostelanetz Orchestra/Andre Kostelanetz (CBS 46285 CD)

Tosca: Vissi d'arte, vissi d'amore (1900)--Birgit Nilsson,soprano; St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra/Tullio Serafin (Decca 460380 CD)

Madama Butterfly: Entrance of the Butterfly (1904)--Andre Kostelanetz Orchestra/Andre Kostelanetz (CBS 46285 CD)

Madama Butterfly: Pinkerton's Farewell and Death of Butterfly (1904)--Andre Kostelanetz Orchestra/Andre Kostelanetz (CBS 46285 CD)

Madama Butterfly: Love Duet (1904)--Andre Kostelanetz Orchestra/Andre Kostelanetz (CBS 46285 CD)

Madama Butterfly: Un Bel Di Vedremo (1904)--Mirella Freni,soprano; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert Von Karajan (Decca 460380 CD)

Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro (1918)--Andre Kostelanetz Orchestra/Andre Kostelanetz (CBS 46285 CD)

Turandot: Nessun dorma! (1924)--Luciano Pavarotti,tenor; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Zubin Mehta (Decca 0289 458 2022 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:02:31            Gustav Mahler   Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Lob des hohen           Cleveland Orchestra            Pierre Boulez    Magdalena Kozená, mezzo-sop DeutGram         4779060

14:02:00            00:04:32            Ottorino Respighi          The Birds: The Cuckoo              John Morris Russell            Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          FanfareCin        4

14:07:00            00:18:14            Richard Wagner            Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite                Mark Wigglesworth            BBC National Orch of Wales      BBC     63

14:25:00            00:15:15            Richard Strauss Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28               Lorin Maazel            Cleveland Orchestra      CBS     44909

14:50:00            00:25:05            Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach         Flute Concerto in G major          CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra          Peter Schreier   Patrick Gallois, flute      DeutGram         439895

15:15:00            00:02:37            Johann Sebastian Bach Duet No.  2 in F major                            Rafal Blechacz, piano            DeutGram         4795534

15:17:00            00:08:49            Samuel Barber  Adagio for Strings Op 11                        Robert Spano   Atlanta Symphony Orchestra     Telarc   80673

15:26:00            00:14:53            Henri Rabaud    Dances from 'Marouf, Cobbler of Cairo'              Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra          Reference         71

15:41:00            00:08:19            Jean Sibelius    Finlandia Op 26 Minnesota Orchestra      Osmo Vänskä   YL Male Voice Choir       Bis       9048

15:57:00            00:01:23            Sergei Prokofiev           The Love for Three Oranges: March Op 33                                 Gil Shaham, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano   DeutGram         447640

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor;

16:05:00            00:06:29            Bedrich Smetana           The Bartered Bride: Overture     

16:17:00            00:20:00            Richard Sortomme        Rhapsody for Viola & Orchestra 

16:44:00            00:49:36            Franz Schubert Symphony No.  9 in C major      

17:45:00            00:14:55            Franz Joseph Haydn     Trumpet Concerto in E flat major            Cleveland Orchestra            Franz Welser-Möst        Michael Sachs, trumpet TCO      1024

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Sondheim in the Woods

18:04:00            00:18:12            Sir William Walton         The Wise Virgins: Suite              David Lloyd-Jones            English Northern Philharmonia   Naxos   555868

18:23:00            00:07:55            Albert Lortzing   Hans Sachs: Overture                A. F. Guhl         Berlin Radio Symphony        MarcoPolo        220310

18:34:00            00:10:35            Richard Wagner            Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude             Fabio Luisi            Philharmonia Zürich       Accentus          102

18:47:00            00:12:47            George Frideric Handel  Concerto Grosso in C major                   Trevor Pinnock            English Concert Archiv   415291

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:15:45            Richard Strauss Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28               Gustavo Dudamel            Berlin Philharmonic        DeutGram         4791041

19:20:00            00:36:44            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Symphonic Dances Op 45                      Robert Spano            Atlanta Symphony Orchestra      ASO Media       1003

19:59:00            00:56:46            Maurice Ravel   Daphnis et Chloé           Berlin Philharmonic        Pierre Boulez    Berlin Radio Choir       DeutGram         447057

20:57:00            00:02:25            Sir Arthur Bliss  Checkmate: Dance of the Red Pawns                 David Lloyd-Jones            Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch           Naxos   557641

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nicholas Underhill: Jovian Clouds (2008)  Almeda Trio (CCG 04-28-13) 5:57

Matthew Saunders: Azteca Dances   Solaris Wind Quintet (CCG 03-16-15) 7:13

Dennis Eberhard: On Celestial Wings   Cara Tweed, violin; Scott Dixon, bass; Nicholas Underhill, piano (CCG 12-07-09) 14:22

Ty Alan Emerson: Miranda   Mary Kay Robinson, flute; Jeffrey Irvine, viola; Kent Collier, cello; Javier Gonzales, piano (CCG 12-08-13) 5:59

Katherine O’Connell: Let Something Remain   Cleveland Chamber Collective/Ty Alan Emerson, cond. (CCG 11-05-06) 20:51

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday by The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The 50 Year Policy Legacy of Mayor Carl Stokes - 2017 marks the 50th anniversary of the election of Carl Stokes, the first African-American mayor of a major U.S. city. Shortly after the election and in an effort to initiate sweeping changes to improve the lives of Clevelanders, Mayor Stokes created Cleveland NOW! as his signature proposal to address the challenges of his time. Many of the challenges that motivated him then still face the city today.

As part of the year-long initiative, Carl and Louis Stokes: Honoring the Past, Inspiring the Future, we bring you a panel featuring the authors of a new policy document that examines the legacy of Mayor Stokes' signature efforts in housing, health, safety, education and economic parity. Their findings help us understand the past, how far we've come as a community, and what possibilities the future holds.

Panelists include: John R. Corlett, President and Executive Direct, The Center for Community Solutions; Ronnie A. Dunn, Ph.D,  Associate Professor of Urban Studies, Maxine Goodman Levin College of Urban Affairs, Cleveland State University; Amy Hanauer, Executive Director, Policy Matters Ohio; Randy McShepard, Vice President of Public Affairs, RPM International, Inc.; Richey Piiparinen, Director of the Center for Population Dynamics, Maxine Goodman Levin College of Urban Affairs, Cleveland State University

 This conversation will be moderated by ideastream® senior host/producer Rick Jackson.

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:05:10            Joseph Joachim            Romance in B flat Op 2                          Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano            DeutGram         15312

23:07:00            00:10:10            Robert Schumann          Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 61                   Robin Ticciati            Scottish Chamber Orchestra      Linn      450

23:19:00            00:06:40            Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 3 in G flat major                          Orli Shaham, piano            Canary  15

23:25:00            00:12:01            Sir Edward Elgar           Andante from Violin Concerto Op 61       Chicago Symphony Orchestra          David Zinman    Gil Shaham, violin         Canary  6

23:40:00            00:04:49            Elliott Carter      Elegy                Gerard Schwarz             Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra          Nonesuch         79002

23:44:00            00:09:12            Samuel Barber  Adagio for Strings Op 11                                    New Century Chamber Orch  NSS Music        10

23:56:00            00:03:15            Lars-Erik Larsson          A Winter's Tale: Epilogue Op 18             Andrew Manze            Helsingborg Symphony CPO     777671

 

 