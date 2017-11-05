Program Guide 11-05-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded July 19, 2017 - From Purchase, New York, this week’s From the Top highlights the 115 incredible young musicians that make up Carnegie Hall’s National Youth Orchestra of the USA. Featured on the program are four performances by the full ensemble under renowned conductor Marin Alsop including an adrenaline-inducing performance of John Adams’ "Short Ride in a Fast Machine" and a newly-commissioned work by composer Gabriela Lena Frank

The National Youth Orchestra of the USA, under the direction of Marin Alsop, performs "Short Ride in a Fast Machine" by John Adams (b.1947)

The National Youth Orchestra of the USA, under the direction of Marin Alsop, performs the second movement, Kräftig bewegt, doch nicht zu schnell, from Symphony No. 1 "The Titan" by Gustav Mahler (1860-1911) (cont’d below)

Four members of NYO-USA (18-year-old violinist Evan Johanson from Seattle, Washington; 18-year-old violinist Andrew Kim from Old Tappan, New Jersey; 18-year-old violist Kayla Cabrera from Crete, Illinois; 17-year-old cellist Isabel Won from Belle Mead, New Jersey) perform the third movement, Scherzo, from the Piano Quintet in G Minor Op. 57 by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975) with pianist Christopher O'Riley

17-year-old flute player Jessica Shand from Colorado Springs, Colorado performs the first movement, Allegro giocoso, from the Sonata for Flute and Piano by Jindřich Feld (1925-2007) with Christopher O'Riley, piano

The National Youth Orchestra of the USA, under the direction of Marin Alsop, performs the second movement, Prayer, from Apu: Tone Poem for Orchestra by Gabriela Lena Frank (b.1972)

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Manfred Honeck; Regula Muhlemann, soprano; Paul Lewis, piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to La clemenza di Tito

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Exsulte, jubilate

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Laudamus te from Mass in C Minor and Vorrei spiegarvi, oh Dio

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D Major

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39--Pinchas Zukerman, conductor

02:00EST FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Alfred Newman – Hollywood Dynasty

17:01:00 00:00:38 George Gershwin Gershwin Song-book: My One and Only Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280

17:01:00 00:06:24 Alfred Newman How to Marry a Millionaire: Overture John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 432109

17:09:00 00:00:22 Alfred Newman 20th Century Fox Fanfare John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 432109

17:09:00 00:00:15 Alfred Newman Fanfare for Selznick International Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 60354

17:11:00 00:03:42 Alfred Newman Wuthering Heights: Cathie's Theme Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Itzhak Perlman, violin Sony 60773

17:15:00 00:04:05 Alfred Newman The Hunchback of Notre Dame: Excerpts Moscow Symphony William Stromberg Moscow Symphony Chorus Marco Polo 223750

17:21:00 00:04:37 Alfred Newman Gunga Din: Main title & Finale Richard Kaufman Brandenburg Philharmonic Marco Polo 223608

17:26:00 00:04:42 Alfred Newman The Mark of Zorro: Overture Paul Bateman City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 3010

17:31:00 00:06:45 Richard Rodgers State Fair: Suite John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932

17:39:00 00:03:23 Alfred Newman Captain from Castile: Conquest Alfred Newman Hollywood Bowl Orchestra EMI 63735

17:43:00 00:02:14 Alfred Newman The Robe: Palm Sunday Alfred Newman Hollywood Bowl Orchestra EMI 63735

17:45:00 00:02:52 Alfred Newman The Robe: Hallelujah Alfred Newman Hollywood Bowl Orchestra EMI 63735

17:50:00 00:07:19 Alfred Newman How the West Was Won: Suite Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80141

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Semyon Bychkov, conductor; Kirill Gerstein, piano

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 6

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from Tactus - The Italian label once again takes us to the cusp of the Baroque (including world-premiere recordings).

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:09:08 Eric Whitacre Alleluia Eric Whitacre Eric Whitacre Singers Decca 16636

06:15:00 00:10:53 Samuel Barber Agnus Dei Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80406

06:26:00 00:03:22 Giovanni Palestrina Improperium expectavit cor meum Massimo Palombella Sistine Chapel Choir DeutGram 4795300

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A Mighty Fortress - Music in observance of the 500th anniversary of Martin Luther’s Protestant Reformation

ROBERT HEBBLE: Festival Piece on A Mighty Fortress Patrick A. Scott (2013 Parkey/Providence United Methodist Church, Charlotte, NE) Raven 969

J. N. HANFF: Ein feste Burg Timothy Edward Smith (1972 Beckerath/1st Congregational Church, Columbus, OH) Raven 900

JOHANN PACHELBEL: Ein feste Burg Joseph Payne (1983 Metzler/Stadtkirche, Zofingen, Switzerland) Centaur 2311

J. S. BACH: Ein feste Burg, BWV 720 James Kibbie (1755 Silbermann-Hildebrandt/Hofkirche, Dresden, Germany) BlockM 4

JEAN LANGLAIS: Ein feste Burg Ann Labounsky (1865 Beuchet-Debierre/Cathedral of St. Peter, Angouleme, France) Voix au Vent 62229

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Ein feste Burg.

BRADLEY LEHMAN: Ein feste Burg Martin Hodel, trumpet; Bradley Lehman (1995 Beckerath/Martin Luther Church, Emden, Germany) LARIS 1001

JOHANN CHRISTOPH BACH: Ein feste Burg Douglas Bush (1985 Schönfield/Parish Church, Dornheim, Germany) KBYU 9603

AARON DAVID MILLER: Fantasy-Improvisation on Ein feste Burg Aaron David Miller (1979 Fisk/House of Hope Presbyterian Church, St. Paul, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 5/2013)

REGER: Denn der Herr ist freundlich/Ein feste Burg, fr Psalm 100, Op. 106 International Reger Choir/Gabriel Dessauer, director; Ignace Michiels (1985 Mayer/St. Bonifatius Church, Wiesbaden, Germany) Dessauer 2004

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: All Saints 2017 - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll listen to music celebrating the great “cloud of witnesses” of those who have passed before us. Join Peter DuBois as he shares sublime music for this observance

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Music of exotic places and people

Sergei Prokofiev: Scythian Suite: The Adoration of Veless and Ala Vienna Symphony Orchestra/Hermann Scherchen (Westminster471265 CD) 7:22

Charles Tomlinson Griffes: The Pleasure Dome of Kubla Khan Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta (Naxos 559164 CD) 12:29

Bernard Herrmann: Music for Journey to the Center of the Earth Mountain top and sunrise; Prelude; The grotto; Salt slides National Philharmonic Orchestra/Bernard Herrmann (London 443899 CD) 5:21

Peter Sculthorpe: Kakadu Sydney Symphony Orchestra/Stuart Challender (ABC Classics 426481 CD) 14:50

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: Hexenlied "Witches' Song" Op. 8, No. 8

Felix Mendelssohn: Auf Flugeln des Gesanges "On Wings of Song" Op. 34, No. 2 Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DG 477 6634 Music: 4:27

Mikhail Glinka: Overture to Ruslan and Ludmilla Greenville Symphony Orchestra; Edvard Tchivzhel, conductor Peace Center for the Performing Arts, Greenville, SC Music: 4:52

Puzzler Payoff: Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14, in C-sharp minor, Op. 27, No. 2, "Moonlight": 1. Adagio sostenuto Murray Perahia, piano Album: Immortal Beloved: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Sony 760861 Music: 4:30

Felix Mendelssohn: Twelve Fugues for String Quartet No. 10 The Shanghai String Quartet Museum of Jewish Heritage, New York, NY Music: 2:30

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet in F minor, Op. 80, No. 6 Miami String Quartet: Benny Kim, violin; Cathy Meng Robinson, violin; Scott Lee, viola; Keith Robinson, cello Viginia Arts Festival, Robin Hixon Theater, Norfolk, VA Music: 25:08

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Josef Strauss: Music of the Spheres Vienna Philharmonic; Daniel Barenboim, conductor Musikverein, Vienna, Austria Album: New Year's Concert 2009 London/Decca 1256902 Music: 9:12

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 11, S. 139, "Harmonies du soir" Roberto Plano, piano The Frederic Chopin Society, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, Macalester College, St. Paul, MN Music: 10:04

Karim Al-Zand: Visions from Another World River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX Music: 12:30

Traditional Norwegian (Linn Andrea Fuglseth): Eg veit i himmerik ei borg Trio Mediaeval Fitzgerald Theater, St. Paul, MN Music: 2:34

Ludwig van Beethoven: Cavatina from String Quartet No. 13 in B-flat Major, Op. 130 Pacifica Quartet Music@Menlo, St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Palo Alto, CA Music: 6:52

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Giacomo Puccini

Le Villi "Prelude Act 1" (1884)--Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra/Riccardo Chailly (Decca 000837302 CD)

Capriccio Sinfonico (1883)--Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra/Riccardo Chailly (Decca 000837302 CD)

Manon Lescaut: Recondita Armonia (1900)--Placido Domingo,tenor; Philharmonia Orchestra/Giuseppe Sinopoli (DeutGram 000872002 CD)

La Boheme: O soave fanciulla (1896)--Luciano Pavarotti,tenor;Mirella Freni,soprano; Modena Teatro Comunale Orchestra/Leone Magiera (RCA 62541 CD)

Che Gelida Manina (1896)--Jussi Bjorling,tenor; RCA Victor Symphony Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (EMI 67753 CD)

Quando M'En Vo' "Musetta's Waltz (1896)--Andre Kostelanetz Orchestra/Andre Kostelanetz (CBS 46285 CD)

Tosca: Recondita Armonia (1900)--Luciano Pavarotti,tenor; National Philharmonic Orchestra/Nicola Rescigno (Decca 421124 CD)

Tosca: Vissi d'arte, vissi d'amore (1900)--Andre Kostelanetz Orchestra/Andre Kostelanetz (CBS 46285 CD)

Tosca: Vissi d'arte, vissi d'amore (1900)--Birgit Nilsson,soprano; St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra/Tullio Serafin (Decca 460380 CD)

Madama Butterfly: Entrance of the Butterfly (1904)--Andre Kostelanetz Orchestra/Andre Kostelanetz (CBS 46285 CD)

Madama Butterfly: Pinkerton's Farewell and Death of Butterfly (1904)--Andre Kostelanetz Orchestra/Andre Kostelanetz (CBS 46285 CD)

Madama Butterfly: Love Duet (1904)--Andre Kostelanetz Orchestra/Andre Kostelanetz (CBS 46285 CD)

Madama Butterfly: Un Bel Di Vedremo (1904)--Mirella Freni,soprano; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert Von Karajan (Decca 460380 CD)

Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro (1918)--Andre Kostelanetz Orchestra/Andre Kostelanetz (CBS 46285 CD)

Turandot: Nessun dorma! (1924)--Luciano Pavarotti,tenor; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Zubin Mehta (Decca 0289 458 2022 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:02:31 Gustav Mahler Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Lob des hohen Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Magdalena Kozená, mezzo-sop DeutGram 4779060

14:02:00 00:04:32 Ottorino Respighi The Birds: The Cuckoo John Morris Russell Cincinnati Pops Orchestra FanfareCin 4

14:07:00 00:18:14 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite Mark Wigglesworth BBC National Orch of Wales BBC 63

14:25:00 00:15:15 Richard Strauss Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra CBS 44909

14:50:00 00:25:05 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Flute Concerto in G major CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895

15:15:00 00:02:37 Johann Sebastian Bach Duet No. 2 in F major Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795534

15:17:00 00:08:49 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11 Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80673

15:26:00 00:14:53 Henri Rabaud Dances from 'Marouf, Cobbler of Cairo' Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 71

15:41:00 00:08:19 Jean Sibelius Finlandia Op 26 Minnesota Orchestra Osmo Vänskä YL Male Voice Choir Bis 9048

15:57:00 00:01:23 Sergei Prokofiev The Love for Three Oranges: March Op 33 Gil Shaham, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano DeutGram 447640

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor;

16:05:00 00:06:29 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Overture

16:17:00 00:20:00 Richard Sortomme Rhapsody for Viola & Orchestra

16:44:00 00:49:36 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 9 in C major

17:45:00 00:14:55 Franz Joseph Haydn Trumpet Concerto in E flat major Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Michael Sachs, trumpet TCO 1024

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Sondheim in the Woods

18:04:00 00:18:12 Sir William Walton The Wise Virgins: Suite David Lloyd-Jones English Northern Philharmonia Naxos 555868

18:23:00 00:07:55 Albert Lortzing Hans Sachs: Overture A. F. Guhl Berlin Radio Symphony MarcoPolo 220310

18:34:00 00:10:35 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude Fabio Luisi Philharmonia Zürich Accentus 102

18:47:00 00:12:47 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in C major Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 415291

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:15:45 Richard Strauss Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28 Gustavo Dudamel Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4791041

19:20:00 00:36:44 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dances Op 45 Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra ASO Media 1003

19:59:00 00:56:46 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé Berlin Philharmonic Pierre Boulez Berlin Radio Choir DeutGram 447057

20:57:00 00:02:25 Sir Arthur Bliss Checkmate: Dance of the Red Pawns David Lloyd-Jones Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 557641

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nicholas Underhill: Jovian Clouds (2008) Almeda Trio (CCG 04-28-13) 5:57

Matthew Saunders: Azteca Dances Solaris Wind Quintet (CCG 03-16-15) 7:13

Dennis Eberhard: On Celestial Wings Cara Tweed, violin; Scott Dixon, bass; Nicholas Underhill, piano (CCG 12-07-09) 14:22

Ty Alan Emerson: Miranda Mary Kay Robinson, flute; Jeffrey Irvine, viola; Kent Collier, cello; Javier Gonzales, piano (CCG 12-08-13) 5:59

Katherine O’Connell: Let Something Remain Cleveland Chamber Collective/Ty Alan Emerson, cond. (CCG 11-05-06) 20:51

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday by The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The 50 Year Policy Legacy of Mayor Carl Stokes - 2017 marks the 50th anniversary of the election of Carl Stokes, the first African-American mayor of a major U.S. city. Shortly after the election and in an effort to initiate sweeping changes to improve the lives of Clevelanders, Mayor Stokes created Cleveland NOW! as his signature proposal to address the challenges of his time. Many of the challenges that motivated him then still face the city today.

As part of the year-long initiative, Carl and Louis Stokes: Honoring the Past, Inspiring the Future, we bring you a panel featuring the authors of a new policy document that examines the legacy of Mayor Stokes' signature efforts in housing, health, safety, education and economic parity. Their findings help us understand the past, how far we've come as a community, and what possibilities the future holds.

Panelists include: John R. Corlett, President and Executive Direct, The Center for Community Solutions; Ronnie A. Dunn, Ph.D, Associate Professor of Urban Studies, Maxine Goodman Levin College of Urban Affairs, Cleveland State University; Amy Hanauer, Executive Director, Policy Matters Ohio; Randy McShepard, Vice President of Public Affairs, RPM International, Inc.; Richey Piiparinen, Director of the Center for Population Dynamics, Maxine Goodman Levin College of Urban Affairs, Cleveland State University

This conversation will be moderated by ideastream® senior host/producer Rick Jackson.

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:05:10 Joseph Joachim Romance in B flat Op 2 Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DeutGram 15312

23:07:00 00:10:10 Robert Schumann Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 61 Robin Ticciati Scottish Chamber Orchestra Linn 450

23:19:00 00:06:40 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 3 in G flat major Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15

23:25:00 00:12:01 Sir Edward Elgar Andante from Violin Concerto Op 61 Chicago Symphony Orchestra David Zinman Gil Shaham, violin Canary 6

23:40:00 00:04:49 Elliott Carter Elegy Gerard Schwarz Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Nonesuch 79002

23:44:00 00:09:12 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11 New Century Chamber Orch NSS Music 10

23:56:00 00:03:15 Lars-Erik Larsson A Winter's Tale: Epilogue Op 18 Andrew Manze Helsingborg Symphony CPO 777671