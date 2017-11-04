© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 11-04-2017

Published November 4, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:20:14            Carl Maria von Weber    Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major  Op 11 Bavarian Radio Symphony        Sir Colin Davis  Gerhard Oppitz, piano   RCA     68219

00:25:00            00:44:28            Johannes Brahms          Symphony No.  1 in C minor  Op 68                    Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      Teldec  43479

01:13:00            00:37:02            Frederick Delius            Florida Suite                  David Lloyd-Jones        English Northern Philharmonia   Naxos   553535

01:53:00            01:06:05            Ludwig van Beethoven   The Creatures of Prometheus Ballet Op 43                                 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra      DeutGram         419608

03:02:00            00:20:16            Ignacio de Jerúsalem     (attrib.): Polychoral Mass in D    Chanticleer Sinfonia            Joseph Jennings           Chanticleer        Teldec  96353

03:26:00            00:25:16            Felix Mendelssohn        String Quartet in E flat major                              Pacifica Quartet Cedille  82

03:55:00            00:31:28            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 36 in C major                  Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   436421

04:30:00            00:27:32            Jean Sibelius    Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 46                       Horst Stein        Orch de la Suisse Romande   Decca   4785437

05:01:00            00:20:15            Robert Schumann          Forest Scenes Op 82                             Sviatoslav Richter, piano    DeutGram         4796018

05:24:00            00:17:37            E. J. Moeran      Third Rhapsody in F sharp major            Ulster Orchestra            Vernon Handley Margaret Fingerhut, piano          Chandos           8639

05:45:00            00:06:48            Johann David Heinichen             Concerto Grosso in F major                   Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua            Archiv   437549

05:50:00            00:08:21            Joseph Bodin de Boismortier     Trio Sonata No. 5 in F                            Geminiani Ensemble         Christoph          74590

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Roberto Sierra: El Baile (2012)  Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra  Maximiano Valdes  Naxos 8559817                                                  

06:11:12 Pablo Casals: "Eucaristica"  Mark Kruczek, organ  Voices of Ascension Dennis Keene Delos 3138                        

06:16:28 Alberto Rodriguez Ortiz: Variaciones sobre un teme de Mozart  Alberto Rodriguez Ortiz, Nicholas Goluses, guitars  Nueva Venecia 1802                                                          

06:26:21 Ernesto Cordero: Insula: Suite Concertante for Violin & String Orchestra   Guillermo Figueroa, violin  I Solisti di Zagreb  Naxos 8572707  

06:43:18 Roberto Sierra: Boriken (2005) Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra  Maximiano Valdes Naxos 8559817                                                    

07:00:45 Manuel Ponce: "Estrellita" Juan Diego Florez, tenor  Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra  Miguel Harth-Bedoya  Decca 000629502                         

07:04:39 Carlos Chavez: El Tropico (The Tropics), from Horse Power Suite  Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela   Eduardo Mata  Sono Luminus  90211                                             

07:13:08 Gustavo Campa: Melody, Op. 1  Daniel Andai, violin  Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas  Alondra de la Parra  Masterworks 75555                             

07:18:33 Juventino Rosas: Over the Waves, waltz (Sobre las Olas) Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas  Alondra de la Parra  Masterworks  75555                              

07:23:49 Silvestre Revueltas: Ocho X Radio  Orquesta Sinfonica de Xalapa  Carlos Miguel Prieto  Urtext 0088           

07:31:17 Manuel Ponce: Concierto del Sur (Concerto of the South)  Pablo Sainz Villegas, guitar  Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas  Alondra de la Parra  Masterworks 75555

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: Hexenlied "Witches' Song" Op. 8, No. 8

Felix Mendelssohn: Auf Flugeln des Gesanges "On Wings of Song" Op. 34, No. 2 Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DG 477 6634 Music: 4:27

Mikhail Glinka: Overture to Ruslan and Ludmilla Greenville Symphony Orchestra; Edvard Tchivzhel, conductor Peace Center for the Performing Arts, Greenville, SC Music: 4:52

Puzzler Payoff: Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14, in C-sharp minor, Op. 27, No. 2, "Moonlight": 1. Adagio sostenuto Murray Perahia, piano Album: Immortal Beloved: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Sony 760861 Music: 4:30

Felix Mendelssohn: Twelve Fugues for String Quartet No. 10 The Shanghai String Quartet  Museum of Jewish Heritage, New York, NY Music: 2:30

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet in F minor, Op. 80, No. 6 Miami String Quartet: Benny Kim, violin; Cathy Meng Robinson, violin; Scott Lee, viola; Keith Robinson, cello  Viginia Arts Festival, Robin Hixon Theater, Norfolk, VA Music: 25:08

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Josef Strauss: Music of the Spheres Vienna Philharmonic; Daniel Barenboim, conductor Musikverein, Vienna, Austria Album: New Year's Concert 2009 London/Decca 1256902  Music: 9:12

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 11, S. 139, "Harmonies du soir" Roberto Plano, piano The Frederic Chopin Society, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, Macalester College, St. Paul, MN  Music: 10:04

Karim Al-Zand: Visions from Another World  River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX  Music: 12:30

Traditional Norwegian (Linn Andrea Fuglseth): Eg veit i himmerik ei borg  Trio Mediaeval Fitzgerald Theater, St. Paul, MN  Music: 2:34

Ludwig van Beethoven: Cavatina from String Quartet No. 13 in B-flat Major, Op. 130 Pacifica Quartet Music@Menlo, St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Palo Alto, CA  Music: 6:52

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:03:29            Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's                  José Serebrier           Bournemouth Symphony           Naxos   572050

10:04:00            00:13:14            Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No.  1 in A minor            Academy St. Martin in Fields   Joshua Bell       Joshua Bell, violin         Sony    308779

10:19:00            00:04:42            Carl Nielsen      Menuett from Wind Quintet Op 43                                  Reykjavik Wind Quintet     Chandos           9849

10:25:00            00:06:45            Howard Shore   A "Lord of the Rings" Suite         London Symphony        Klauspeter Seibel   Sir James Galway, flute DeutGram         3024

10:35:00            00:10:04            George Frideric Handel  Concerto in F major                   Trevor Pinnock  English Concert Archiv   453451

10:46:00            00:09:04            Ralph Vaughan Williams            English Folk Song Suite             John Wilson      Royal Liverpool Philharmonic   Avie      2194

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded July 19, 2017 - From Purchase, New York, this week’s From the Top highlights the 115 incredible young musicians that make up Carnegie Hall’s National Youth Orchestra of the USA. Featured on the program are four performances by the full ensemble under renowned conductor Marin Alsop including an adrenaline-inducing performance of John Adams’ "Short Ride in a Fast Machine" and a newly-commissioned work by composer Gabriela Lena Frank

The National Youth Orchestra of the USA, under the direction of Marin Alsop, performs "Short Ride in a Fast Machine" by John Adams (b.1947)

The National Youth Orchestra of the USA, under the direction of Marin Alsop, performs the second movement, Kräftig bewegt, doch nicht zu schnell, from Symphony No. 1 "The Titan" by Gustav Mahler (1860-1911) (cont’d below)

Four members of NYO-USA (18-year-old violinist Evan Johanson from Seattle, Washington; 18-year-old violinist Andrew Kim from Old Tappan, New Jersey; 18-year-old violist Kayla Cabrera from Crete, Illinois; 17-year-old cellist Isabel Won from Belle Mead, New Jersey) perform the third movement, Scherzo, from the Piano Quintet in G Minor Op. 57 by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975) with pianist Christopher O'Riley

17-year-old flute player Jessica Shand from Colorado Springs, Colorado performs the first movement, Allegro giocoso, from the Sonata for Flute and Piano by Jindřich Feld (1925-2007) with Christopher O'Riley, piano

The National Youth Orchestra of the USA, under the direction of Marin Alsop, performs the second movement, Prayer, from Apu: Tone Poem for Orchestra by Gabriela Lena Frank (b.1972)

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Elizabeth Sprague Coolidge; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: George Gershwin’s Life

12:09:00            00:11:09            Alexander Borodin        Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra          Igor Markevitch Netherlands Radio Chorus         Philips  4788977

12:23:00            00:14:42            Johann Sebastian Bach Oboe d'amore Concerto in A major         Orchestra of St Luke's                        Stephen Taylor, oboe    MusicMast        60207

12:39:00            00:06:27            Joaquín Rodrigo           Aranjuez ma pensée                              Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano; Sharon Isbin, guitar      Bridge  9491

12:47:00            00:12:02            Richard Strauss First Waltz Sequence from 'Der              Kazuki Yamada Orch de la Suisse Romande           PentaTone        518

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:00            00:10:50            Lars-Erik Larsson          Little Serenade Op 12                Petter Sundkvist            Swedish Chamber Orchestra      Naxos   553715

13:16:00            00:19:34            Peter Tchaikovsky         Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture                    Riccardo Chailly  Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   414159

13:38:00            00:10:59            Georges Auric   Trio for Oboe, Clarinet & Bassoon          Pro Arte Wind Quintet, Zurich                        Members of      Nimbus 5327

13:51:00            00:03:04            Agustín Lara      Granada                                    Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano; Sharon Isbin, guitar       Bridge  9491

13:56:00            00:30:50            Felix Mendelssohn        Octet for Strings in E flat major  Op 20                            Academy Chamber Ensemble    Chandos           8790

14:28:00            00:03:34            John Lennon/Paul McCartney     Penny Lane       Canadian Brass Ensemble            Robert Moody   Ryan Anthony, piccolo trumpet  OpeningDay      7347

14:33:00            00:07:51            Giles Farnaby    Suite of Six Dances                               Philip Jones Brass Ensemble            Decca   807

14:43:00            00:16:26            Sir Edward Elgar           The Wand of Youth Suite No.  2 Op 1                 Raymond Leppard            Indianapolis Symphony Koss Class       1014

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Elizabeth Sprague Coolidge

15:03:00            00:39:37            Johannes Brahms          Symphony No.  1 in C minor  Op 68                    Franz Welser-Möst     Cleveland Orchestra      Belvedere         8005

15:46:00            00:05:43            Franz Liszt        Ballade from 'The Flying Dutchman'                                Daniel Barenboim, piano          DeutGram         4779525

15:54:00            00:05:20            Hector Berlioz   The Trojans: Trojan March                     David Zinman    Baltimore Symphony        Telarc   80164

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:15:42            Franz Joseph Haydn     String Quartet No. 34 in B flat major  Op 33                                 Angeles Quartet            Decca   4783695

16:20:00            00:15:46            Karl Goldmark   Wedding March from 'Rustic Wedding'               Stephen Gunzenhauser   National Symphony of Ireland    Naxos   550745

16:39:00            00:13:44            Johann Christian Bach   Symphony for Double Orchestra in E flat major  Op 18                Simon Standage            Academy of Ancient Music         Chandos           540

16:55:00            00:04:35            Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No.  9 in B major  Op 72                        Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano            Philips  426264

 

FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Elmer Bernstein, a Life in Movies

17:02:00            00:07:45            Elmer Bernstein The Ten Commandments: Suite             Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops        Denon  75288

17:10:00            00:04:00            Elmer Bernstein The Man with the Golden Arm: Theme    Royal Philharmonic Pops            Elmer Bernstein Kenny Baker, trumpet    Denon  75288

17:15:00            00:04:59            Elmer Bernstein The Magnificent Seven: Theme              Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops        Denon  75288

17:21:00            00:08:14            Elmer Bernstein To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite                   Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops        Denon  75288

17:30:00            00:02:44            Elmer Bernstein The Great Escape: March                      Nic Raine          Royal Philharmonic     Royal Phil         33

17:33:00            00:02:17            Elmer Bernstein National Geographic: Theme                  Harry Rabinowitz            United Kingdom Symphony       RCA     60470

17:36:00            00:04:59            Elmer Bernstein Hawaii: Theme               Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops            Denon  75288

17:44:00            00:02:47            Elmer Bernstein Ghostbusters: Theme     Royal Philharmonic Pops           Elmer Bernstein          Cynthia Millar, ondes martenot   Denon  75288

17:47:00            00:07:10            Elmer Bernstein My Left Foot: Suite        Royal Philharmonic Pops           Elmer Bernstein          Cynthia Millar, ondes martenot   Denon  75288

17:54:00            00:05:42            Elmer Bernstein The Babe: The Hero                  Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80468

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: "1979 on Stage and Screen" - The best of the year, including musicals composed by Sondheim, Rodgers, and Lloyd Webber, featuring performances by everyone from Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin to Ann Miller and Kermit the Frog!

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:01:31            00:00:57            Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice Requiem for Evita         Company          Evita -- London Production        MCA     MCG-3527

18:02:27            00:01:00            Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice Oh, What a Circus!        Mandy Patinkin Evita -- Original B'way Cast       MCA     MCAD2-1103

18:03:23            00:04:15            Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice Don't Cry for Me, Argentina        Patti LuPone     Evita -- Original B'way Cast    MCA     MCAD2-1103

18:08:15            00:01:32            Jimmy McHugh-Dorothy Fields  I Can't Give You Anything but Love        Mickey Rooney, Ann Miller        Sugar Babies -- Original B'way Cast       CAS/Broadway  BE-8302

18:09:41            00:01:16            Jimmy McHugh-Dorothy Fields  On the Sunny Side of the Street Mickey Rooney, Ann Miller    Sugar Babies -- Original B'way Cast       CAS/Broadway  BE-8302

18:11:35            00:02:33            Jerry Herman     I'll Be Here Tomorrow    Joel Grey          The Grand Tour -- Original B'way Cast        Columbia          JS-35761

18:14:33            00:01:05            Higgins-Overstreet         There'll Be Some Changes Made           Ann Reinking, Leland Palmer  All That Jazz -- Film Soundtrack Casablanca       NBLP-7197

18:15:38            00:02:30            Felice and Boudleux Bryant        Bye Bye Love    Roy Scheider    All That Jazz -- Film Soundtrack       Casablanca       NBLP-7197

18:18:37            00:03:23            Burton Lane-Alan Jay Lerner      One More Walk Around the Garden        Men            Carmelina -- Studio Cast            Take Home Tunes         CD9224

18:21:57            00:01:35            Burton Lane-Alan Jay Lerner      It's Time for a Love Song           Georgia Brown, Paul Sorvino Carmelina -- Studio Cast            Take Home Tunes         CD9224

18:25:12            00:03:22            Leonard Bernstein, Betty Comden, Adolph Green            Up, Up, Up        Phyllis Newman            The Madwoman of Central Park West -- Original Cast     DRG     SLC5212

18:28:29            00:03:34            Marvin Hamlisch-Carol Bayer Sager       Workin' It Out    Robert Klein, Lucie Arnaz            They're Playing Our Song -- Original B'way Cast Casablanca       NBP-7141

18:32:48            00:07:16            Stephen Sondheim        A Little Priest     Len Cariou, Angela Lansbury     Sweeney Todd -- Original B'way Cast        RCA     CBL2-3379

18:40:29            00:03:07            Paul Williams-Kenny Ascher      The Rainbow Connection           Kermit the Frog The Muppet Movie -- Film Soundtrack           Atlantic SD-16001

18:43:42            00:03:40            Amanda McBroom        The Rose          Bette Midler      The Rose -- Film Soundtrack            Atlantic 16002

18:48:09            00:03:07            Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin You Could Not Please Me More George Hearn, Sally Ann Howes       I Remember Mama -- Studio Cast          Polydor P827339

18:51:30            00:01:30            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:03            00:03:53            Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin Filler: Time        Sally Ann Howes           I Remember Mama -- Studio Cast      Polydor P827339

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:14:44            Antonín Dvorák Overture 'In Nature's Realm' Op 91                     Jun Märkl            Indianapolis Symphony Telarc   32927

19:19:00            00:35:07            Felix Draeseke  Symphony No. 1 in G major  Op 12                    Jörg-Peter Weigle            NDR Symphony Orchestra         CPO     999746

19:56:00            00:03:09            Clarice Assad   Impressions: Dança Brasileira    New Century Chamber Orch                  Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn  NSS Music        8

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Vladimir Ashkenazy, conductor; Emanuel Ax, piano;       live from Severance Hall

20:05:00            00:13:17            Sir Edward Elgar           Serenade for Strings in E minor  Op 20  

20:24:00            00:37:28            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Concerto No.  1 in C major  Op 15

21:27:00            00:32:23            Sir Edward Elgar           Enigma Variations Op 36         

 

22:05 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – A celebration of WCLV’s 55th anniversary, which was on November 1st… This week is a broadcast of some of WCLV’s home brews and other Weekend Radio popular items  from over the years, including “Great Square Inches in Art,” “The Loren Maazel Women’s Lib Commercial,” and “The Arnie Schoenberg Second Viennese School Commercial”… Jan C. Snow talks about “Concert Behavior”… This Week in the Media

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:06:00            00:06:56            Antonín Dvorák Silent Woods Op 68       Philharmonia Orchestra  Leonard Slatkin Han-Na Chang, cello EMI      57052

23:14:00            00:09:38            Joachim Raff    In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153                   Hilary Davan Wetton  Milton Keynes City Orchestra     Hyperion           66628

23:26:00            00:05:18            Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari    The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo              James Gaffigan           CityMusic Cleveland      CityMusic          3

23:31:00            00:05:05            Ottorino Respighi          Notturno in G flat major                          Sergei Babayan, piano    ProPiano          224517

23:38:00            00:07:06            Samuel Barber  Andante from Cello Concerto Op 22       St. Louis Symphony            Leonard Slatkin Steven Isserlis, cello      RCA     68283

23:45:00            00:08:44            George Frederick Bristow          Nocturne from Symphony in F sharp minor  Op 26                        Neeme Järvi     Detroit Symphony         Chandos           9169

23:56:00            00:03:01            Traditional         The Water is Wide                                 Frederic Hand, guitar            Willow   1036

 

 

 