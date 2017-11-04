Program Guide 11-04-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:20:14 Carl Maria von Weber Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major Op 11 Bavarian Radio Symphony Sir Colin Davis Gerhard Oppitz, piano RCA 68219

00:25:00 00:44:28 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 68 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 43479

01:13:00 00:37:02 Frederick Delius Florida Suite David Lloyd-Jones English Northern Philharmonia Naxos 553535

01:53:00 01:06:05 Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus Ballet Op 43 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 419608

03:02:00 00:20:16 Ignacio de Jerúsalem (attrib.): Polychoral Mass in D Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings Chanticleer Teldec 96353

03:26:00 00:25:16 Felix Mendelssohn String Quartet in E flat major Pacifica Quartet Cedille 82

03:55:00 00:31:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 36 in C major Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421

04:30:00 00:27:32 Jean Sibelius Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 46 Horst Stein Orch de la Suisse Romande Decca 4785437

05:01:00 00:20:15 Robert Schumann Forest Scenes Op 82 Sviatoslav Richter, piano DeutGram 4796018

05:24:00 00:17:37 E. J. Moeran Third Rhapsody in F sharp major Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Margaret Fingerhut, piano Chandos 8639

05:45:00 00:06:48 Johann David Heinichen Concerto Grosso in F major Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 437549

05:50:00 00:08:21 Joseph Bodin de Boismortier Trio Sonata No. 5 in F Geminiani Ensemble Christoph 74590

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Roberto Sierra: El Baile (2012) Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdes Naxos 8559817

06:11:12 Pablo Casals: "Eucaristica" Mark Kruczek, organ Voices of Ascension Dennis Keene Delos 3138

06:16:28 Alberto Rodriguez Ortiz: Variaciones sobre un teme de Mozart Alberto Rodriguez Ortiz, Nicholas Goluses, guitars Nueva Venecia 1802

06:26:21 Ernesto Cordero: Insula: Suite Concertante for Violin & String Orchestra Guillermo Figueroa, violin I Solisti di Zagreb Naxos 8572707

06:43:18 Roberto Sierra: Boriken (2005) Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdes Naxos 8559817

07:00:45 Manuel Ponce: "Estrellita" Juan Diego Florez, tenor Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Decca 000629502

07:04:39 Carlos Chavez: El Tropico (The Tropics), from Horse Power Suite Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 90211

07:13:08 Gustavo Campa: Melody, Op. 1 Daniel Andai, violin Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Masterworks 75555

07:18:33 Juventino Rosas: Over the Waves, waltz (Sobre las Olas) Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Masterworks 75555

07:23:49 Silvestre Revueltas: Ocho X Radio Orquesta Sinfonica de Xalapa Carlos Miguel Prieto Urtext 0088

07:31:17 Manuel Ponce: Concierto del Sur (Concerto of the South) Pablo Sainz Villegas, guitar Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Masterworks 75555

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: Hexenlied "Witches' Song" Op. 8, No. 8

Felix Mendelssohn: Auf Flugeln des Gesanges "On Wings of Song" Op. 34, No. 2 Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DG 477 6634 Music: 4:27

Mikhail Glinka: Overture to Ruslan and Ludmilla Greenville Symphony Orchestra; Edvard Tchivzhel, conductor Peace Center for the Performing Arts, Greenville, SC Music: 4:52

Puzzler Payoff: Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14, in C-sharp minor, Op. 27, No. 2, "Moonlight": 1. Adagio sostenuto Murray Perahia, piano Album: Immortal Beloved: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Sony 760861 Music: 4:30

Felix Mendelssohn: Twelve Fugues for String Quartet No. 10 The Shanghai String Quartet Museum of Jewish Heritage, New York, NY Music: 2:30

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet in F minor, Op. 80, No. 6 Miami String Quartet: Benny Kim, violin; Cathy Meng Robinson, violin; Scott Lee, viola; Keith Robinson, cello Viginia Arts Festival, Robin Hixon Theater, Norfolk, VA Music: 25:08

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Josef Strauss: Music of the Spheres Vienna Philharmonic; Daniel Barenboim, conductor Musikverein, Vienna, Austria Album: New Year's Concert 2009 London/Decca 1256902 Music: 9:12

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 11, S. 139, "Harmonies du soir" Roberto Plano, piano The Frederic Chopin Society, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, Macalester College, St. Paul, MN Music: 10:04

Karim Al-Zand: Visions from Another World River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX Music: 12:30

Traditional Norwegian (Linn Andrea Fuglseth): Eg veit i himmerik ei borg Trio Mediaeval Fitzgerald Theater, St. Paul, MN Music: 2:34

Ludwig van Beethoven: Cavatina from String Quartet No. 13 in B-flat Major, Op. 130 Pacifica Quartet Music@Menlo, St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Palo Alto, CA Music: 6:52

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:03:29 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572050

10:04:00 00:13:14 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 308779

10:19:00 00:04:42 Carl Nielsen Menuett from Wind Quintet Op 43 Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9849

10:25:00 00:06:45 Howard Shore A "Lord of the Rings" Suite London Symphony Klauspeter Seibel Sir James Galway, flute DeutGram 3024

10:35:00 00:10:04 George Frideric Handel Concerto in F major Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 453451

10:46:00 00:09:04 Ralph Vaughan Williams English Folk Song Suite John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded July 19, 2017 - From Purchase, New York, this week’s From the Top highlights the 115 incredible young musicians that make up Carnegie Hall’s National Youth Orchestra of the USA. Featured on the program are four performances by the full ensemble under renowned conductor Marin Alsop including an adrenaline-inducing performance of John Adams’ "Short Ride in a Fast Machine" and a newly-commissioned work by composer Gabriela Lena Frank

The National Youth Orchestra of the USA, under the direction of Marin Alsop, performs "Short Ride in a Fast Machine" by John Adams (b.1947)

The National Youth Orchestra of the USA, under the direction of Marin Alsop, performs the second movement, Kräftig bewegt, doch nicht zu schnell, from Symphony No. 1 "The Titan" by Gustav Mahler (1860-1911) (cont’d below)

Four members of NYO-USA (18-year-old violinist Evan Johanson from Seattle, Washington; 18-year-old violinist Andrew Kim from Old Tappan, New Jersey; 18-year-old violist Kayla Cabrera from Crete, Illinois; 17-year-old cellist Isabel Won from Belle Mead, New Jersey) perform the third movement, Scherzo, from the Piano Quintet in G Minor Op. 57 by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975) with pianist Christopher O'Riley

17-year-old flute player Jessica Shand from Colorado Springs, Colorado performs the first movement, Allegro giocoso, from the Sonata for Flute and Piano by Jindřich Feld (1925-2007) with Christopher O'Riley, piano

The National Youth Orchestra of the USA, under the direction of Marin Alsop, performs the second movement, Prayer, from Apu: Tone Poem for Orchestra by Gabriela Lena Frank (b.1972)

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Elizabeth Sprague Coolidge; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: George Gershwin’s Life

12:09:00 00:11:09 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Igor Markevitch Netherlands Radio Chorus Philips 4788977

12:23:00 00:14:42 Johann Sebastian Bach Oboe d'amore Concerto in A major Orchestra of St Luke's Stephen Taylor, oboe MusicMast 60207

12:39:00 00:06:27 Joaquín Rodrigo Aranjuez ma pensée Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano; Sharon Isbin, guitar Bridge 9491

12:47:00 00:12:02 Richard Strauss First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Kazuki Yamada Orch de la Suisse Romande PentaTone 518

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:00 00:10:50 Lars-Erik Larsson Little Serenade Op 12 Petter Sundkvist Swedish Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553715

13:16:00 00:19:34 Peter Tchaikovsky Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture Riccardo Chailly Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414159

13:38:00 00:10:59 Georges Auric Trio for Oboe, Clarinet & Bassoon Pro Arte Wind Quintet, Zurich Members of Nimbus 5327

13:51:00 00:03:04 Agustín Lara Granada Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano; Sharon Isbin, guitar Bridge 9491

13:56:00 00:30:50 Felix Mendelssohn Octet for Strings in E flat major Op 20 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790

14:28:00 00:03:34 John Lennon/Paul McCartney Penny Lane Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody Ryan Anthony, piccolo trumpet OpeningDay 7347

14:33:00 00:07:51 Giles Farnaby Suite of Six Dances Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Decca 807

14:43:00 00:16:26 Sir Edward Elgar The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2 Op 1 Raymond Leppard Indianapolis Symphony Koss Class 1014

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Elizabeth Sprague Coolidge

15:03:00 00:39:37 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 68 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra Belvedere 8005

15:46:00 00:05:43 Franz Liszt Ballade from 'The Flying Dutchman' Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 4779525

15:54:00 00:05:20 Hector Berlioz The Trojans: Trojan March David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Telarc 80164

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:15:42 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet No. 34 in B flat major Op 33 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695

16:20:00 00:15:46 Karl Goldmark Wedding March from 'Rustic Wedding' Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745

16:39:00 00:13:44 Johann Christian Bach Symphony for Double Orchestra in E flat major Op 18 Simon Standage Academy of Ancient Music Chandos 540

16:55:00 00:04:35 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 9 in B major Op 72 Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips 426264

FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Elmer Bernstein, a Life in Movies

17:02:00 00:07:45 Elmer Bernstein The Ten Commandments: Suite Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Denon 75288

17:10:00 00:04:00 Elmer Bernstein The Man with the Golden Arm: Theme Royal Philharmonic Pops Elmer Bernstein Kenny Baker, trumpet Denon 75288

17:15:00 00:04:59 Elmer Bernstein The Magnificent Seven: Theme Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Denon 75288

17:21:00 00:08:14 Elmer Bernstein To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Denon 75288

17:30:00 00:02:44 Elmer Bernstein The Great Escape: March Nic Raine Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 33

17:33:00 00:02:17 Elmer Bernstein National Geographic: Theme Harry Rabinowitz United Kingdom Symphony RCA 60470

17:36:00 00:04:59 Elmer Bernstein Hawaii: Theme Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Denon 75288

17:44:00 00:02:47 Elmer Bernstein Ghostbusters: Theme Royal Philharmonic Pops Elmer Bernstein Cynthia Millar, ondes martenot Denon 75288

17:47:00 00:07:10 Elmer Bernstein My Left Foot: Suite Royal Philharmonic Pops Elmer Bernstein Cynthia Millar, ondes martenot Denon 75288

17:54:00 00:05:42 Elmer Bernstein The Babe: The Hero Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80468

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: "1979 on Stage and Screen" - The best of the year, including musicals composed by Sondheim, Rodgers, and Lloyd Webber, featuring performances by everyone from Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin to Ann Miller and Kermit the Frog!

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:31 00:00:57 Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice Requiem for Evita Company Evita -- London Production MCA MCG-3527

18:02:27 00:01:00 Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice Oh, What a Circus! Mandy Patinkin Evita -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD2-1103

18:03:23 00:04:15 Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice Don't Cry for Me, Argentina Patti LuPone Evita -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD2-1103

18:08:15 00:01:32 Jimmy McHugh-Dorothy Fields I Can't Give You Anything but Love Mickey Rooney, Ann Miller Sugar Babies -- Original B'way Cast CAS/Broadway BE-8302

18:09:41 00:01:16 Jimmy McHugh-Dorothy Fields On the Sunny Side of the Street Mickey Rooney, Ann Miller Sugar Babies -- Original B'way Cast CAS/Broadway BE-8302

18:11:35 00:02:33 Jerry Herman I'll Be Here Tomorrow Joel Grey The Grand Tour -- Original B'way Cast Columbia JS-35761

18:14:33 00:01:05 Higgins-Overstreet There'll Be Some Changes Made Ann Reinking, Leland Palmer All That Jazz -- Film Soundtrack Casablanca NBLP-7197

18:15:38 00:02:30 Felice and Boudleux Bryant Bye Bye Love Roy Scheider All That Jazz -- Film Soundtrack Casablanca NBLP-7197

18:18:37 00:03:23 Burton Lane-Alan Jay Lerner One More Walk Around the Garden Men Carmelina -- Studio Cast Take Home Tunes CD9224

18:21:57 00:01:35 Burton Lane-Alan Jay Lerner It's Time for a Love Song Georgia Brown, Paul Sorvino Carmelina -- Studio Cast Take Home Tunes CD9224

18:25:12 00:03:22 Leonard Bernstein, Betty Comden, Adolph Green Up, Up, Up Phyllis Newman The Madwoman of Central Park West -- Original Cast DRG SLC5212

18:28:29 00:03:34 Marvin Hamlisch-Carol Bayer Sager Workin' It Out Robert Klein, Lucie Arnaz They're Playing Our Song -- Original B'way Cast Casablanca NBP-7141

18:32:48 00:07:16 Stephen Sondheim A Little Priest Len Cariou, Angela Lansbury Sweeney Todd -- Original B'way Cast RCA CBL2-3379

18:40:29 00:03:07 Paul Williams-Kenny Ascher The Rainbow Connection Kermit the Frog The Muppet Movie -- Film Soundtrack Atlantic SD-16001

18:43:42 00:03:40 Amanda McBroom The Rose Bette Midler The Rose -- Film Soundtrack Atlantic 16002

18:48:09 00:03:07 Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin You Could Not Please Me More George Hearn, Sally Ann Howes I Remember Mama -- Studio Cast Polydor P827339

18:51:30 00:01:30 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:53 Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin Filler: Time Sally Ann Howes I Remember Mama -- Studio Cast Polydor P827339

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:14:44 Antonín Dvorák Overture 'In Nature's Realm' Op 91 Jun Märkl Indianapolis Symphony Telarc 32927

19:19:00 00:35:07 Felix Draeseke Symphony No. 1 in G major Op 12 Jörg-Peter Weigle NDR Symphony Orchestra CPO 999746

19:56:00 00:03:09 Clarice Assad Impressions: Dança Brasileira New Century Chamber Orch Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn NSS Music 8

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Vladimir Ashkenazy, conductor; Emanuel Ax, piano; live from Severance Hall

20:05:00 00:13:17 Sir Edward Elgar Serenade for Strings in E minor Op 20

20:24:00 00:37:28 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major Op 15

21:27:00 00:32:23 Sir Edward Elgar Enigma Variations Op 36

22:05 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – A celebration of WCLV’s 55th anniversary, which was on November 1st… This week is a broadcast of some of WCLV’s home brews and other Weekend Radio popular items from over the years, including “Great Square Inches in Art,” “The Loren Maazel Women’s Lib Commercial,” and “The Arnie Schoenberg Second Viennese School Commercial”… Jan C. Snow talks about “Concert Behavior”… This Week in the Media

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:06:00 00:06:56 Antonín Dvorák Silent Woods Op 68 Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 57052

23:14:00 00:09:38 Joachim Raff In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153 Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628

23:26:00 00:05:18 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 3

23:31:00 00:05:05 Ottorino Respighi Notturno in G flat major Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224517

23:38:00 00:07:06 Samuel Barber Andante from Cello Concerto Op 22 St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin Steven Isserlis, cello RCA 68283

23:45:00 00:08:44 George Frederick Bristow Nocturne from Symphony in F sharp minor Op 26 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9169

23:56:00 00:03:01 Traditional The Water is Wide Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036