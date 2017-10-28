© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 10-28-2017

Published October 28, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:36:38            Aram Khachaturian        Violin Concerto in D minor          Russian National Orchestra            Yakov Kreizberg            Julia Fischer, violin        PentaTone        59

00:42:00            00:26:37            Howard Hanson Symphony No.  1 in E minor  Op 21                    Howard Hanson            Eastman-Rochester Orchestra   Mercury            432008

01:11:00            00:26:11            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Quartet in E flat major  Op 16                               Wu Han, piano; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Beth Guterman, viola; David Finckel, cello CMS Studio      82503

01:40:00            00:46:53            Peter Tchaikovsky         Symphony No.  6 in B minor  Op 74                    Manfred Honeck Pittsburgh Symphony    Reference         720

02:30:00            00:29:01            Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco       Piano Concerto No. 1 in G minor  Op 46 Malmö Symphony Orchestra     Andrew Mogrelia           Alessandro Marangoni, piano     Naxos   572823

03:01:00            00:50:13            Richard Strauss An Alpine Symphony Op 64                   Vladimir Ashkenazy            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   425112

03:55:00            00:24:05            William Grant Still          Symphony No. 1 "Afro-American"                       Neeme Järvi            Detroit Symphony         Chandos           9154

04:22:00            00:24:20            Joachim Raff    Octet for Strings in C major  Op 176                               Academy Chamber Ensemble       Chandos           8790

04:50:00            00:27:22            Francis Poulenc Sinfonietta                    Paavo Järvi       Tapiola Sinfonietta        Bis            630

05:20:00            00:20:53            Howard Blake   Clarinet Concerto Op 329           Academy St. Martin in Fields      Sir Neville Marriner Andrew Marriner, clarinet           PentaTone        5186506

05:44:00            00:04:30            Antonín Dvorák Impromptu in D minor                            Shai Wosner, piano       Onyx            4172

05:49:00            00:07:30            Johannes Brahms          Rhapsody in G minor  Op 79                              Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano       Azica    71214

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:41 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 in bb, Op. 23 Martha Argerich, piano; Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra Kirill Kondrashin Philips 446 673-2                                 

06:34:41 Mario Lavista: Clepsydra (Water Clock) (1991) Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Masterworks 75555                             

06:46:12 Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice Symphony Orchestra of the State of Mexico Enrique Bátiz ASV 3046                                                   

07:01:00 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Dance of the Blessed Spirits Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Placido Domingo CBS Masterworks 42100                                              

07:09:25 Juan del Encina: "Oy comamos y bebamos" (Today let us eat and drink) José Lemos, countertenor; The Baltimore Consort Sono Luminus 90901                                                     

07:12:08 Tomas Luis de Victoria: "Gloria" from the Missa "Laetatus Sum" (I was glad) St. Clement's Choir, Philadephia  Peter Richard Conte  Sono Luminus DIS-80146                               

07:17:07 Julian Menendez: Sueño, E.43/6 Oskar Espina Ruiz, clarinet; Noriko Nagasawa, piano Kobaltone 13703                                       

07:22:58 Julian Menendez: Ballet, E.43/2 Oskar Espina Ruiz, clarinet; Noriko Nagasawa, piano Kobaltone 13703                                      

07:26:37 Astor Piazzolla: La muerta del angel (The Death of the Angel) Ricardo Cobo, guitar Naxos 8.557329                                    

07:33:22 Gustav Mahler: Totenfeier (Funeral Rite) Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Koch Schwann 11637                  

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Nick Canellakis

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition Movement 2 The Old Castle-- Conrad Tao, piano Album: Pictures Warner Classics 8256464056941 Music: 4:15

Jeff Scott: Titilayo-- Imani Winds: Valerie Coleman, flute; Toyin Spellman-Diaz, oboe; Mark Dover, clarinet; Jeff Scott, French horn; Monica Ellis, bassoon UChicago Presents, Performance Hall, Logan Center for the Arts, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL Music: 4:01

Johannes Brahms: String Quintet No. 1 in F Major, Op. 88-- Sean Lee, violin; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Matthew Lipman, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 27:00

Modest Mussorgsky, arr. Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Night on Bald Mountain-- Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 11:44

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C, K. 315-- Emmanuel Pahud, flute; Orchestra della Svizzera Italiana; Nicholas Milton, conductor Stelio Molo Auditorium, RSI, Lugano, Switzerland Music: 6:58

Sebastian Currier: Verge, for Clarinet, Violin, and Piano-- Duo Prism +1: Jesse Mills, violin; Rieko Aizawa, piano; Alan R. Kay, clarinet BPL Chamber Players, Dweck Center for Contemporary Culture, Brooklyn Public Library, Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn, NY Music: 17:51

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 15 in G Major, D.887: Movements 3 & 4-- Escher String Quartet Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 17:47

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:01:00            00:02:46            George Gershwin           Promenade 'Walking the Dog'    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra            John Morris Russell       Jonathan Gunn, clarinet FanfareCin        4

10:04:00            00:13:16            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Serenade No.  6 in D major                                Orpheus Chamber Orchestra      DeutGram         415669

10:20:00            00:10:39            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Serenade to Music                    Vernon Handley            London Philharmonic     Chandos           2419

10:34:00            00:08:17            Richard Rodgers           Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your                        Keith Lockhart           Boston Pops Orchestra  RCA     63835

10:45:00            00:07:49            Ludwig van Beethoven   Finale from Symphony No. 8 Op 93                    George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    373715

10:56:00            00:02:58            Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 17 in A flat major  Op 28                              Daniil Trifonov, piano  DeutGram         4791728

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 12, 2017 - From Boston, Massachusetts, this week’s program features a brilliant 12-year-old cellist from Hackensack, New Jersey performing a sonata by Shostakovich, we enjoy a beautifully detailed performance of a Sibelius Mazurka by a young violinist … and we meet a teenager from Massachusetts, who, in addition to being an outstanding pianist, has also received serious recognition for his work in environmental science

The Calliope Trio (members include 17-year-old violinst Karisa Chiu, 18-year-old pianist Andrew Guo, and 18-year-old cellist Nathan Mo) is based in Chicago, Illinois and performs the third movement, Allegro Vivace, from Piano Trio in F Sharp Minor by Arno Babadjanian.

17-year-old bassoonist Julianne Mulvey, from Reading, Massachusetts performs Récit, Sicilienne et Rondo by Eugène Bozza (1905-1991) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

12-year-old cellist Ian Malony from Hackensack, New Jersey performs the second movement, Allegro, from the Sonata for Cello and Piano in D minor, Op.40 by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

17-year-old pianist Amir Siraj from Brookline, Massachusetts performs the second movement, Chez Petrouchka, from Trois mouvements de Petrouchka by Igor Stravinsky (1882-1971).

17-year-old violinist Karisa Chiu performs Sonatensatz in C Minor by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A "Pathetic" Symphony by Tchaikovsky; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Modest Mussorgsky and Halloween Music

12:09:00            00:11:30            Modest Mussorgsky      St. John's Night on the Bare Mountain    Berlin Philharmonic            Claudio Abbado Anatoli Kotscherga, bass; Berlin Radio Choir; South Tyrol Children's Choir           Sony    62034

12:23:00            00:15:47            Howard Hanson Merry Mount: Suite                    Gerard Schwarz             Seattle Symphony        Naxos   559702

12:42:00            00:10:40            Antonio Vivaldi  Guitar Concerto in D major         Orchestra of St Luke's               Eliot Fisk, guitar        MusicMast        67097

12:55:00            00:03:53            Henry Mancini   The Pink Panther: Theme                       Carl Davis         Royal Liverpool Philharmonic   Naxos   572111

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:00            00:08:39            Frédéric Chopin Rondo in C major  Op 73                                   Daniil Trifonov, piano; Sergei Babayan, piano  DeutGram         4797518

13:13:00            00:22:35            Antonín Dvorák Symphonic Variations Op 78                  Marin Alsop      Baltimore Symphony        Naxos   503293

13:38:00            00:11:25            Johann Sebastian Bach Flute Sonata No. 3 in A major                            Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord   Delos   3402

13:52:00            00:18:11            Ottorino Respighi          The Birds                                  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra            DeutGram         437533

14:11:00            00:12:03            Igor Stravinsky  Three Dances from 'The Firebird'                                   Jenny Lin, piano    Steinway           30028

14:26:00            00:11:27            Felix Mendelssohn        A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21                 George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra      CBS/Sony         485

14:39:00            00:11:29            Michael Torke   Bliss                 Paul W. Popiel  Univ. of Kansas Wind Ensemble            Ecstatic 92261

14:53:00            00:05:06            Franz Waxman  Taras Bulba: Ride to Dubno                   Carl Topilow      Cleveland Pops Orchestra ClevPops          2016

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A "Pathetic" Symphony by Tchaikovsky

15:03:00            00:42:40            Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No.  1 in E minor  Op 11 Mahler Chamber Orchestra            Mikhail Pletnev  Daniil Trifonov, piano     DeutGram         4797518

15:48:00            00:05:35            Frédéric Chopin Fantaisie-Impromptu in C sharp minor  Op 66                             Daniil Trifonov, piano  DeutGram         4797518

15:56:00            00:02:50            Peter Tchaikovsky         Un poco di Chopin in C sharp minor  Op 72                                 Daniil Trifonov, piano     DeutGram         4797518

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:15:51            Sir Edward Elgar           Cockaigne Overture Op 40                     David Zinman            Baltimore Symphony     Telarc   80192

16:21:00            00:13:05            Stephen Sondheim        Sweeney Todd: Suite                 Don Sebesky    London Symphony        EMI      54285

16:37:00            00:14:08            Franz Schubert Rondo in A major          Brandenburg Orchestra  Roy Goodman            Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin           Hyperion           66840

16:54:00            00:04:57            William Bolcom Graceful Ghost Rag                               Leon Fleisher, piano; Katherine Jacobson, piano        Sony    506416

 

FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Alfred Newman – Hollywood Dynasty

17:01:00            00:00:38            George Gershwin           Gershwin Song-book: My One and Only                         Peter Donohoe, piano EMI      54280

17:01:00            00:06:24            Alfred Newman  How to Marry a Millionaire: Overture                   John Mauceri            Hollywood Bowl Orchestra         Philips  432109

17:09:00            00:00:22            Alfred Newman  20th Century Fox Fanfare                      John Mauceri    Hollywood Bowl Orchestra  Philips  432109

17:09:00            00:00:15            Alfred Newman  Fanfare for Selznick International                        Charles Gerhardt            National Philharmonic    RCA     60354

17:11:00            00:03:42            Alfred Newman  Wuthering Heights: Cathie's Theme        Boston Pops Orchestra  John Williams            Itzhak Perlman, violin    Sony    60773

17:15:00            00:04:05            Alfred Newman  The Hunchback of Notre Dame: Excerpts           Moscow Symphony            William Stromberg         Moscow Symphony Chorus        MarcoPolo        223750

17:21:00            00:04:37            Alfred Newman  Gunga Din: Main title & Finale                Richard Kaufman            Brandenburg Philharmonic         MarcoPolo        223608

17:26:00            00:04:42            Alfred Newman  The Mark of Zorro: Overture                   Paul Bateman    City of Prague Philharmonic     Silva     3010

17:31:00            00:06:45            Richard Rodgers           State Fair: Suite            John Mauceri    Hollywood Bowl Orchestra          Philips  434932

17:39:00            00:03:23            Alfred Newman  Captain from Castile: Conquest              Alfred Newman  Hollywood Bowl Orchestra  EMI      63735

17:43:00            00:02:14            Alfred Newman  The Robe: Palm Sunday                        Alfred Newman  Hollywood Bowl Orchestra  EMI      63735

17:45:00            00:02:52            Alfred Newman  The Robe: Hallelujah                  Alfred Newman  Hollywood Bowl Orchestra          EMI      63735

17:50:00            00:07:19            Alfred Newman  How the West Was Won: Suite               Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc   80141

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Hallelujah! Broadway and Hollywood Spirituals and Gospel - Shaking the rafters with the glorious sounds of spirituals and gospel–Broadway and Hollywood style–with selections from Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess,” plus songs by Harold Arlen, Duke Ellington and more

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:01:03            00:02:50            Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler           Get Happy        Judy Garland     Summer Stock -- Film Soundtrack       Rhino    RHM27761

18:03:56            00:01:02            George and Ira Gershwin           Clap Yo' Hands Ella Fitzgerald   Ella Sings Gershwin            Classics Record Library 80-5571

18:05:04            00:02:35            Vincent Youmans-Edward Eliscu            Great Day         John Raitt         American Songbook Series: Vincent Youmans       Smithsonian      RD048-20

18:08:08            00:01:01            George Gershwin           Prelude from Porgy and Bess    George Gershwin            Gershwin by Gershwin   Mark 56            Mark641

18:09:09            00:02:15            George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward       Leavin' for the Promised Land    Chorus            Gershwin's Porgy and Bess       Telarc   CD80434

18:11:19            00:01:32            George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward       Overflow           Chorus  Gershwin's Porgy and Bess     Telarc   CD80434

18:13:22            00:02:13            Vernon Duke-John LaTouche     Gospel/Great Day         Chorus  Cabin in the Sky -- Offf B'way Cast Angel    7777-64892

18:15:44            00:01:40            Traditional         Old Ship of Zion Kenneth Spencer           Cabin in the Sky -- Film Soundtrack       Rhino    R277245

18:17:55            00:02:01            Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg           Little Black Sheep          Chorus  Cabin in the Sky -- Film Soundtrack            Rhino    R277245

18:19:53            00:02:50            Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer       Leavin' Time      Chorus  St. Louis Woman -- Original B'way Cast        Angel    ZDM-7-64662

18:22:46            00:04:34            Gary Geld-Peter Udell   Walk Him Up the Stairs  Linda Hopkins   Purlie -- Original B'way Cast        RCA     60229-2-RG

18:28:27            00:02:56            Duke Ellington-Paul Francis Webster      Jump for Joy     Herb Jeffries     Duke Ellington's Greatest Hits Harmony           H30566

18:31:50            00:02:42            Burton Lane-Yip Harburg           Come and Get It Day     Sammy Davis Jr.            Finian's Rainbow           Reprise FS-2015

18:35:00            00:02:59            Jule Styne-Betty Comden-Adolph Green Hallelujah, Baby!           Leslie Uggams            Hallelujah, Baby! -- Original B'way Cast  Sony    SK48218

18:38:32            00:01:28            Stephen Schwartz          Day by Day       Company          Godspell --Original Cast Arista            ARCD8304

18:39:48            00:03:49            Lee Breuer-Bob Telson  Lift Me Up         Five Blind Boys The Gospel at Colonus -- Original Cast     Elektra  CD979191

18:44:00            00:03:46            Charles Strouse-Lee Adams      No More           Sammy Davis Jr.           Golden Boy -- Original B'way Cast       Bay Cities         BCD3012

18:47:39            00:03:41            Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty   Till We Reach That Day Brian Stokes Mitchell            Ragtime --Original B'way Cast    RCA     09026-63167

18:51:41            00:01:19            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:06            00:03:54            Judd Woldin-Robert Nemiroff     Filler: Measure the Valleys         Virginia Capers            Raisin -- Original B'way Cast      Sony    SK32754

 

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:07:11            Ludwig van Beethoven   Fidelio: Overture Op 72              Daniel Harding  German Chamber Philharmonic  VirginClas         45364

19:11:00            00:44:25            Peter Tchaikovsky         Symphony No.  6 in B minor  Op 74                    Yannick Nézet-Séguin     Rotterdam Philharmonic DeutGram         4790835

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra; Yehudi Menuhin, conductor and violin soloist; Hephzibah Menuhin, piano; an archival concert from January 2, 1970 - recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00            00:17:42            Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No.  2 in E major

20:25:00            00:27:23            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 15 in B flat

20:55:00            00:26:13            Béla Bartók       Divertimento for Strings

21:24:00            00:28:13            Franz Schubert Symphony No.  4 in C minor

21:54:00            00:04:54            Modest Mussorgsky      Khovanshchina: Prelude 'Dawn on the                George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    93019

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Word is that the 747's that have been flying since 1970 are being retired. In "What Goes Up Might Come Down, Part 2"… David Gunson tell how to fly a 747 from London to New York. This may be your last chance to learn…  Bob and Ray expose the “Symphony Racket”… Also, “The Young Peoples’ Guide” and “The Orchestra”… Mark Levy offers advice on “Naming Your Dog”…  This Week in the Media.

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:03:34            Alec Wilder       Air for Oboe      Manhattan Chamber Orchestra   Richard Auldon Clark            Bert Lucarelli, oboe       Newport            85570

23:05:00            00:04:17            Howard Blake   Andante from Flute Concerto Op 493      Academy St. Martin in Fields            Sir Neville Marriner        Jaime Martin, flute         PentaTone        506

23:09:00            00:07:59            Johannes Brahms          Andante from Horn Trio Op 40                           Richard King, horn; Amy Lee, violin; Orli Shaham, piano           Albany  1325

23:20:00            00:09:43            John Cage        In a Landscape                         Yolanda Kondonassis, harp       Azica            71281

23:29:00            00:08:02            Howard Hanson Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30                 Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony           EMI      6612

23:39:00            00:06:50            Dmitry Bortnyansky       Choral Concerto No. 2 'Let my Prayer                 Paul Hillier            Estonian Phil. Chamber Choir    Harm Mundi      2908304

23:45:00            00:07:45            Alexander Borodin        In the Steppes of Central Asia                Valéry Gergiev            Mariinsky Theater Orchestra      Philips  470840

23:55:00            00:02:30            Howard Hanson Slumber Song                           Lara Downes, piano      Sono Lumin            92207

23:57:00            00:03:23            Isaac Albéniz    España: Capricho catalán Op 165                                  Jason Vieaux, guitar    Azica    71224

 

 