Program Guide 10-28-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:36:38 Aram Khachaturian Violin Concerto in D minor Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 59

00:42:00 00:26:37 Howard Hanson Symphony No. 1 in E minor Op 21 Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 432008

01:11:00 00:26:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Quartet in E flat major Op 16 Wu Han, piano; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Beth Guterman, viola; David Finckel, cello CMS Studio 82503

01:40:00 00:46:53 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 74 Manfred Honeck Pittsburgh Symphony Reference 720

02:30:00 00:29:01 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Piano Concerto No. 1 in G minor Op 46 Malmö Symphony Orchestra Andrew Mogrelia Alessandro Marangoni, piano Naxos 572823

03:01:00 00:50:13 Richard Strauss An Alpine Symphony Op 64 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425112

03:55:00 00:24:05 William Grant Still Symphony No. 1 "Afro-American" Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9154

04:22:00 00:24:20 Joachim Raff Octet for Strings in C major Op 176 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790

04:50:00 00:27:22 Francis Poulenc Sinfonietta Paavo Järvi Tapiola Sinfonietta Bis 630

05:20:00 00:20:53 Howard Blake Clarinet Concerto Op 329 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Andrew Marriner, clarinet PentaTone 5186506

05:44:00 00:04:30 Antonín Dvorák Impromptu in D minor Shai Wosner, piano Onyx 4172

05:49:00 00:07:30 Johannes Brahms Rhapsody in G minor Op 79 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Azica 71214

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:41 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 in bb, Op. 23 Martha Argerich, piano; Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra Kirill Kondrashin Philips 446 673-2

06:34:41 Mario Lavista: Clepsydra (Water Clock) (1991) Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Masterworks 75555

06:46:12 Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice Symphony Orchestra of the State of Mexico Enrique Bátiz ASV 3046

07:01:00 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Dance of the Blessed Spirits Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Placido Domingo CBS Masterworks 42100

07:09:25 Juan del Encina: "Oy comamos y bebamos" (Today let us eat and drink) José Lemos, countertenor; The Baltimore Consort Sono Luminus 90901

07:12:08 Tomas Luis de Victoria: "Gloria" from the Missa "Laetatus Sum" (I was glad) St. Clement's Choir, Philadephia Peter Richard Conte Sono Luminus DIS-80146

07:17:07 Julian Menendez: Sueño, E.43/6 Oskar Espina Ruiz, clarinet; Noriko Nagasawa, piano Kobaltone 13703

07:22:58 Julian Menendez: Ballet, E.43/2 Oskar Espina Ruiz, clarinet; Noriko Nagasawa, piano Kobaltone 13703

07:26:37 Astor Piazzolla: La muerta del angel (The Death of the Angel) Ricardo Cobo, guitar Naxos 8.557329

07:33:22 Gustav Mahler: Totenfeier (Funeral Rite) Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Koch Schwann 11637

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Nick Canellakis

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition Movement 2 The Old Castle-- Conrad Tao, piano Album: Pictures Warner Classics 8256464056941 Music: 4:15

Jeff Scott: Titilayo-- Imani Winds: Valerie Coleman, flute; Toyin Spellman-Diaz, oboe; Mark Dover, clarinet; Jeff Scott, French horn; Monica Ellis, bassoon UChicago Presents, Performance Hall, Logan Center for the Arts, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL Music: 4:01

Johannes Brahms: String Quintet No. 1 in F Major, Op. 88-- Sean Lee, violin; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Matthew Lipman, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 27:00

Modest Mussorgsky, arr. Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Night on Bald Mountain-- Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 11:44

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C, K. 315-- Emmanuel Pahud, flute; Orchestra della Svizzera Italiana; Nicholas Milton, conductor Stelio Molo Auditorium, RSI, Lugano, Switzerland Music: 6:58

Sebastian Currier: Verge, for Clarinet, Violin, and Piano-- Duo Prism +1: Jesse Mills, violin; Rieko Aizawa, piano; Alan R. Kay, clarinet BPL Chamber Players, Dweck Center for Contemporary Culture, Brooklyn Public Library, Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn, NY Music: 17:51

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 15 in G Major, D.887: Movements 3 & 4-- Escher String Quartet Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 17:47

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:01:00 00:02:46 George Gershwin Promenade 'Walking the Dog' Cincinnati Pops Orchestra John Morris Russell Jonathan Gunn, clarinet FanfareCin 4

10:04:00 00:13:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 6 in D major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415669

10:20:00 00:10:39 Ralph Vaughan Williams Serenade to Music Vernon Handley London Philharmonic Chandos 2419

10:34:00 00:08:17 Richard Rodgers Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 63835

10:45:00 00:07:49 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Symphony No. 8 Op 93 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 373715

10:56:00 00:02:58 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 17 in A flat major Op 28 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 12, 2017 - From Boston, Massachusetts, this week’s program features a brilliant 12-year-old cellist from Hackensack, New Jersey performing a sonata by Shostakovich, we enjoy a beautifully detailed performance of a Sibelius Mazurka by a young violinist … and we meet a teenager from Massachusetts, who, in addition to being an outstanding pianist, has also received serious recognition for his work in environmental science

The Calliope Trio (members include 17-year-old violinst Karisa Chiu, 18-year-old pianist Andrew Guo, and 18-year-old cellist Nathan Mo) is based in Chicago, Illinois and performs the third movement, Allegro Vivace, from Piano Trio in F Sharp Minor by Arno Babadjanian.

17-year-old bassoonist Julianne Mulvey, from Reading, Massachusetts performs Récit, Sicilienne et Rondo by Eugène Bozza (1905-1991) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

12-year-old cellist Ian Malony from Hackensack, New Jersey performs the second movement, Allegro, from the Sonata for Cello and Piano in D minor, Op.40 by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

17-year-old pianist Amir Siraj from Brookline, Massachusetts performs the second movement, Chez Petrouchka, from Trois mouvements de Petrouchka by Igor Stravinsky (1882-1971).

17-year-old violinist Karisa Chiu performs Sonatensatz in C Minor by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A "Pathetic" Symphony by Tchaikovsky; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Modest Mussorgsky and Halloween Music

12:09:00 00:11:30 Modest Mussorgsky St. John's Night on the Bare Mountain Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Anatoli Kotscherga, bass; Berlin Radio Choir; South Tyrol Children's Choir Sony 62034

12:23:00 00:15:47 Howard Hanson Merry Mount: Suite Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 559702

12:42:00 00:10:40 Antonio Vivaldi Guitar Concerto in D major Orchestra of St Luke's Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMast 67097

12:55:00 00:03:53 Henry Mancini The Pink Panther: Theme Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:00 00:08:39 Frédéric Chopin Rondo in C major Op 73 Daniil Trifonov, piano; Sergei Babayan, piano DeutGram 4797518

13:13:00 00:22:35 Antonín Dvorák Symphonic Variations Op 78 Marin Alsop Baltimore Symphony Naxos 503293

13:38:00 00:11:25 Johann Sebastian Bach Flute Sonata No. 3 in A major Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord Delos 3402

13:52:00 00:18:11 Ottorino Respighi The Birds Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533

14:11:00 00:12:03 Igor Stravinsky Three Dances from 'The Firebird' Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30028

14:26:00 00:11:27 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 485

14:39:00 00:11:29 Michael Torke Bliss Paul W. Popiel Univ. of Kansas Wind Ensemble Ecstatic 92261

14:53:00 00:05:06 Franz Waxman Taras Bulba: Ride to Dubno Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra ClevPops 2016

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A "Pathetic" Symphony by Tchaikovsky

15:03:00 00:42:40 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor Op 11 Mahler Chamber Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4797518

15:48:00 00:05:35 Frédéric Chopin Fantaisie-Impromptu in C sharp minor Op 66 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4797518

15:56:00 00:02:50 Peter Tchaikovsky Un poco di Chopin in C sharp minor Op 72 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4797518

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:15:51 Sir Edward Elgar Cockaigne Overture Op 40 David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Telarc 80192

16:21:00 00:13:05 Stephen Sondheim Sweeney Todd: Suite Don Sebesky London Symphony EMI 54285

16:37:00 00:14:08 Franz Schubert Rondo in A major Brandenburg Orchestra Roy Goodman Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin Hyperion 66840

16:54:00 00:04:57 William Bolcom Graceful Ghost Rag Leon Fleisher, piano; Katherine Jacobson, piano Sony 506416

FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Alfred Newman – Hollywood Dynasty

17:01:00 00:00:38 George Gershwin Gershwin Song-book: My One and Only Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280

17:01:00 00:06:24 Alfred Newman How to Marry a Millionaire: Overture John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 432109

17:09:00 00:00:22 Alfred Newman 20th Century Fox Fanfare John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 432109

17:09:00 00:00:15 Alfred Newman Fanfare for Selznick International Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 60354

17:11:00 00:03:42 Alfred Newman Wuthering Heights: Cathie's Theme Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Itzhak Perlman, violin Sony 60773

17:15:00 00:04:05 Alfred Newman The Hunchback of Notre Dame: Excerpts Moscow Symphony William Stromberg Moscow Symphony Chorus MarcoPolo 223750

17:21:00 00:04:37 Alfred Newman Gunga Din: Main title & Finale Richard Kaufman Brandenburg Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223608

17:26:00 00:04:42 Alfred Newman The Mark of Zorro: Overture Paul Bateman City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 3010

17:31:00 00:06:45 Richard Rodgers State Fair: Suite John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932

17:39:00 00:03:23 Alfred Newman Captain from Castile: Conquest Alfred Newman Hollywood Bowl Orchestra EMI 63735

17:43:00 00:02:14 Alfred Newman The Robe: Palm Sunday Alfred Newman Hollywood Bowl Orchestra EMI 63735

17:45:00 00:02:52 Alfred Newman The Robe: Hallelujah Alfred Newman Hollywood Bowl Orchestra EMI 63735

17:50:00 00:07:19 Alfred Newman How the West Was Won: Suite Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80141

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Hallelujah! Broadway and Hollywood Spirituals and Gospel - Shaking the rafters with the glorious sounds of spirituals and gospel–Broadway and Hollywood style–with selections from Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess,” plus songs by Harold Arlen, Duke Ellington and more

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:03 00:02:50 Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler Get Happy Judy Garland Summer Stock -- Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27761

18:03:56 00:01:02 George and Ira Gershwin Clap Yo' Hands Ella Fitzgerald Ella Sings Gershwin Classics Record Library 80-5571

18:05:04 00:02:35 Vincent Youmans-Edward Eliscu Great Day John Raitt American Songbook Series: Vincent Youmans Smithsonian RD048-20

18:08:08 00:01:01 George Gershwin Prelude from Porgy and Bess George Gershwin Gershwin by Gershwin Mark 56 Mark641

18:09:09 00:02:15 George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward Leavin' for the Promised Land Chorus Gershwin's Porgy and Bess Telarc CD80434

18:11:19 00:01:32 George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward Overflow Chorus Gershwin's Porgy and Bess Telarc CD80434

18:13:22 00:02:13 Vernon Duke-John LaTouche Gospel/Great Day Chorus Cabin in the Sky -- Offf B'way Cast Angel 7777-64892

18:15:44 00:01:40 Traditional Old Ship of Zion Kenneth Spencer Cabin in the Sky -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R277245

18:17:55 00:02:01 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Little Black Sheep Chorus Cabin in the Sky -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R277245

18:19:53 00:02:50 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Leavin' Time Chorus St. Louis Woman -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM-7-64662

18:22:46 00:04:34 Gary Geld-Peter Udell Walk Him Up the Stairs Linda Hopkins Purlie -- Original B'way Cast RCA 60229-2-RG

18:28:27 00:02:56 Duke Ellington-Paul Francis Webster Jump for Joy Herb Jeffries Duke Ellington's Greatest Hits Harmony H30566

18:31:50 00:02:42 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg Come and Get It Day Sammy Davis Jr. Finian's Rainbow Reprise FS-2015

18:35:00 00:02:59 Jule Styne-Betty Comden-Adolph Green Hallelujah, Baby! Leslie Uggams Hallelujah, Baby! -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48218

18:38:32 00:01:28 Stephen Schwartz Day by Day Company Godspell --Original Cast Arista ARCD8304

18:39:48 00:03:49 Lee Breuer-Bob Telson Lift Me Up Five Blind Boys The Gospel at Colonus -- Original Cast Elektra CD979191

18:44:00 00:03:46 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams No More Sammy Davis Jr. Golden Boy -- Original B'way Cast Bay Cities BCD3012

18:47:39 00:03:41 Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty Till We Reach That Day Brian Stokes Mitchell Ragtime --Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63167

18:51:41 00:01:19 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:06 00:03:54 Judd Woldin-Robert Nemiroff Filler: Measure the Valleys Virginia Capers Raisin -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK32754

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:07:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Fidelio: Overture Op 72 Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas 45364

19:11:00 00:44:25 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 74 Yannick Nézet-Séguin Rotterdam Philharmonic DeutGram 4790835

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra; Yehudi Menuhin, conductor and violin soloist; Hephzibah Menuhin, piano; an archival concert from January 2, 1970 - recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:17:42 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No. 2 in E major

20:25:00 00:27:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 15 in B flat

20:55:00 00:26:13 Béla Bartók Divertimento for Strings

21:24:00 00:28:13 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 4 in C minor

21:54:00 00:04:54 Modest Mussorgsky Khovanshchina: Prelude 'Dawn on the George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 93019

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Word is that the 747's that have been flying since 1970 are being retired. In "What Goes Up Might Come Down, Part 2"… David Gunson tell how to fly a 747 from London to New York. This may be your last chance to learn… Bob and Ray expose the “Symphony Racket”… Also, “The Young Peoples’ Guide” and “The Orchestra”… Mark Levy offers advice on “Naming Your Dog”… This Week in the Media.

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:03:34 Alec Wilder Air for Oboe Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Bert Lucarelli, oboe Newport 85570

23:05:00 00:04:17 Howard Blake Andante from Flute Concerto Op 493 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Jaime Martin, flute PentaTone 506

23:09:00 00:07:59 Johannes Brahms Andante from Horn Trio Op 40 Richard King, horn; Amy Lee, violin; Orli Shaham, piano Albany 1325

23:20:00 00:09:43 John Cage In a Landscape Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281

23:29:00 00:08:02 Howard Hanson Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30 Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony EMI 6612

23:39:00 00:06:50 Dmitry Bortnyansky Choral Concerto No. 2 'Let my Prayer Paul Hillier Estonian Phil. Chamber Choir Harm Mundi 2908304

23:45:00 00:07:45 Alexander Borodin In the Steppes of Central Asia Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 470840

23:55:00 00:02:30 Howard Hanson Slumber Song Lara Downes, piano Sono Lumin 92207

23:57:00 00:03:23 Isaac Albéniz España: Capricho catalán Op 165 Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71224