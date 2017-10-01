Program Guide 10-01-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 26, 2017 - From Austin, Texas, this week’s From the Top features a nuanced and emotional performance of Rachmaninoff’s Prelude in G Sharp Minor, opus 32 by a 14-year-old pianist from California, we’ll meet a teenage oboist local to Austin who’s also been a world champion knife thrower … and a young percussionist from Denver performs a mesmerizing piece on the marimba.

17-year-old violist Emma Wernig from Woodland Hills, California performs the first movement of the Sonata for Viola and Piano by Rebecca Clarke (1886-1979) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old oboist Joshua Owens from Austin, Texas performs the second movement from the Sonata for Oboe and Piano Op.166 by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old percussionist Gabriel Costache from Denver, Colorado performs “Prism” by Keiko Abe (b. 1937) for solo marimba

13-year-old violinist Jiyee Ahn from Austin, Texas performs Polonaise No. 1 in D Major, Op. 4 for Violin and Piano by Henryk Wieniawski (1835-1880) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

14-year-old pianist Sarah Tuan from San Jose, California performs Prelude in G Sharp Minor, Op. 32 No. 12 by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943) and the second movement from Piano Sonata No.2, Op.19 by Alexander Scriabin (1872-1915) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

13-year-old violinist Jiyee Ahn from Austin, Texas performs Berceuse Romantique, Op.9 by Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Riccardo Muti, conductor

John Corigliano: Campane di Ravello

Sir Edward Elgar: In the South (Alassio)

Modest Mussorgsky (arr Maurice Ravel): Pictures from an Exhibition

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40

Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductors: Alan Gilbert (Blumine); Jaap van Zweden (Symphony No. 1; Kurt Masur (Wayfarer Songs); Lorin Maazel (Symphony No. 10)

Gustav Mahler: Blumine

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 1

Gustav Mahler: Adagio from Symphony No. 10

Gustav Mahler: Songs of a Wayfarer--Hakan Hagegard, baritone

04:57:00 00:02:22 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Spanish Dance Op 56 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Luther & the Reformation continued - The musical life of post-Reformation Basel; Tobias Michael; and more from the Vox Luminous boxed set

06:04:00 00:05:31 Charles Gounod St. Cecilia Mass: Sanctus German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo; Latvian Radio Choir DeutGram 21327

06:12:00 00:05:47 Johann Sebastian Bach Mass in b: Sanctus Munich Bach Orchestra Karl Richter Munich Bach Choir DeutGram 4795448

06:20:00 00:10:15 Hector Berlioz Requiem: Sanctus Op 5 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Out of Their Minds -Following a centuries-old tradition, these French organists have created new music in the moment through artful improvisation

PIERRE COCHEREAU: Easter Entry (r. 4/22/1973); Scherzo Symphonique (r. 2/10/1974) Pierre Cochereau (Cavaillé-Coll/Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris, France) Solstice 84/96

THIERRY ESCAICH: Improvised Prelude & Fugue on an Old Austrian Tune Thierry Escaich (1953 Aeolian-Skinner/Cathedral of St. John the Divine, New York, NY) Pro Organo 7250

VINCENT DUBOIS: Free Improvisation Vincent Dubois (1862 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Sulpice, Paris) JAV 166

OLIVIER LATRY: Improvisation on Two Themes (Kremser-We gather together & Lobe den Herren) Olivier Latry (1978 Casavant/Dordt College, Sioux Center, IA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/17/16)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: World Communion Sunday 2017 - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, Peter DuBois will offer music that reflects on the sacrament of Holy Communion, and on Christian unity around the world

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Shakespeare Revisited

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Incidental Music to Shakespeare’s Henry VIII: March RTE Orchestra Dublin/Andrew Penny (Marco Polo 223461 CD) 4:25

Bedřich Smetana: Richard III Czech Philharmonic Orchestra/Karel Šejna (Supraphon 1915 CD) 13:06

Erich Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing Suite: Masquerade:Hornpipe Gil Shaham, violin; André Previn, piano (DG 439886 CD) 2:01

Franz Schubert: Horch! Horch! Die Lerch’ Elizabeth Schumann, soprano, with piano accompaniment (EMI 2903593 LP) 2:47

Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Opening Scene Act I soloists, NBC Symphony Orchestra and Chorus (La Grande Lirica 8004 CD) 6:36

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music 16 soloists, London Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Adrian Boult (EMI 47218 CD) 13:16

Cole Porter: “Brush Up Your Shakespeare” from Kiss Me Kate Harry Clark & Jack Diamond (Original Broadway Cast) (Columbia 32609 LP) 1:45

09:57:00 00:01:57 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 39 in B major Op 63 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonatina in C minor, WoO 43 No. 1-- Lajos Mayer, mandolin; Imre Rohmann, piano Album: Beethoven Rarities Hungaroton 12303 Music: 4:34

William McGibbon: Sonata No. 3 in B minor-- Early Music Underground KING FM Northwest Focus Live, KING FM Studios, Seattle, WA Music: 6:24

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Joe Sorenson from Albuquerque, NM Music: 7:05

Franz Schubert: Impromptu in G-flat Major, Op. 90 No. 3, D 899-- Andante Alexei Lubimov, fortepiano Album: Schubert Impromptus D 899 & 935

Erato 45630 Music: 7:17

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C Major, Op. 21-- Sinfonia da Camera; Ian Hobson, conductor Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, Urbana, IL Music: 21:32

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

George Tsontakis: O Mikros, O Megas ("The small world, The huge world"): Movements 3 & 4 --Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY Music: ~13:40

Scriabin: Etude in C sharp minor, Op. 2 No. 1

Scriabin: Prelude Op. 59 No. 2

Scriabin: Poeme Op. 32, No. 1

Scriabin: Etude in D sharp minor, Op. 8 No. 12-- Garrick Ohlsson, piano Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 15:03

Peter Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture, Op. 49--Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and Choir; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 14:41

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of pianist Vladimir Horowitz

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:02:33 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in C major Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMast 67130

14:02:00 00:02:38 Johann Sebastian Bach Duet No. 1 in E minor Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795534

14:05:00 00:19:46 Paul Dukas La Péri Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80515

14:24:00 00:14:20 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Russian Easter Overture Op 36 Igor Markevitch London Symphony Philips 4788977

14:50:00 00:19:11 Samuel Barber Souvenirs Suite Op 28 Yoel Levi Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80441

15:09:00 00:03:35 Samuel Barber Dance from Serenade for Strings Op 1 Mikhail Gurewitsch do.gma chamber orchestra MD+G 9121717

15:12:00 00:14:22 Johannes Brahms Tragic Overture Op 81 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 203

15:27:00 00:10:02 Franz Joseph Haydn Divertimento for Winds in B flat major Quintett.Wien Nimbus 5479

15:37:00 00:10:30 Paul Dukas The Sorcerer's Apprentice Kent Nagano Montreal Symphony Decca 4830396

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; Christoph Eschenbach, piano – In an archival concert in observance of the 50th anniversary of the Cleveland Orchestra broadcasts, from 1/16/1969, Christoph Eschenbach’s American debut – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:05:00 00:19:05 Sergei Prokofiev Lieutenant Kijé Suite Op 60

16:28:00 00:20:24 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 95 in C minor

16:52:00 00:29:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 19 in F major

17:27:00 00:32:47 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 36 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80187

17:57:00 00:02:15 Frédéric Chopin Andantino from Ballade No. 2 Op 38 Louise Dubin, cello; Julia Bruskin, cello; Saeunn Thorsteinsdóttir, cello; Katherine Cherbas, cello Delos 3469

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Gabriela Lena Frank's "Hilos"

18:04:00 00:18:46 Alan Hovhaness Symphony No. 66 Op 428 Gerard Schwarz Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Telarc 80604

18:25:00 00:11:38 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 58 in C major Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Decca 4815527

18:39:00 00:14:35 Jacques Ibert Escales 'Ports of Call' Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Decca 440332

18:55:00 00:03:28 Modest Mussorgsky Boris Godunov: Polonaise Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80657

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:24:03 Peter Tchaikovsky The Tempest Op 18 Pablo Heras-Casado Orchestra of St Luke's Harm Mundi 902220

19:28:00 00:49:53 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Suite Yoel Levi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80089

20:20:00 00:35:21 Sir Edward Elgar Falstaff Op 68 Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 98436

20:57:00 00:02:22 Domenico Cimarosa Il maestro di cappella: Overture Myung-Whun Chung St Cecilia Academy Orchestra DeutGram 471566

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Kevin Krumenauer: String Quartet “Of Time and Place” Ruth Bridge, Andrea Belding, violins; Bonnie Yeager, viola; Joshua Roman, cello (CIM 2002) 15:04

Andrew Rindfleisch: Lady Evergreen Song Rosalind Rees, mezzo-soptrano; Gregg Smith Singers (Living Artist 6) 15:37

Edwin London: Brass Quintet (1965) James Darling, John Brndiar, trumpets; Richard Solis, horn; Janes DeSano, trombone; Ronald Bishop, tuba (CRI 852) 12:54

Michael Leese: Self-Portrait in 69 Shades of Gray Leese Ensemble/James Meyers, cond. (Li Zhang 2005) 11:24

21:57:00 00:01:24 Sven Einar Englund The Reindeer Race from "The White Osmo Vänskä Lahti Symphony Orchestra Bis 575

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, LinkedIn and the Future of Work - Nicole Isaac, Head of U.S. Public Policy, LinkedIn

Seventy nine percent of Americans who have looked for work in the last two years utilized online resources. Looming large is LinkedIn which consists of nearly 500 million registered users in 200 countries and territories. There are many issues facing our workforce today including displacement through automation, increased unemployment and underemployment, and talent attraction and retention.

Given LinkedIn's troves of data and connections, they have come forward not only as a place to build professional networks, but also as a platform that measures, trains, and connects talent and opportunity. As we look to the future of employment, what are trends are emerging and what can we expect when we talk about building the workforce of the next generation? Michael Goldberg, Assistant Professor of Design and Innovation at the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University, talks with Nicole Isaac, Head of U.S. Public Policy at Linkedin, on how the organization is creating new economic opportunities for workers.

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:05:05 Henry Cowell Hymn for String Orchestra David Amos City of London Sinfonia Harm Mundi 906011

23:07:00 00:10:10 Federico Moreno Tórroba Andante from Tonada concertante Extremadura Symphony Manuel Coves Pepe Romero, guitar Naxos 573503

23:19:00 00:06:44 Johann Sebastian Bach Andante from Violin Concerto No. 1 Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Kahane Hilary Hahn, violin DeutGram 4795448

23:25:00 00:06:37 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in F minor Soyeon Kate Lee, piano Naxos 570010

23:32:00 00:04:07 Antonio Vivaldi Largo from Cello Concerto in a Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram 447022

23:38:00 00:06:02 Giacomo Puccini Chrysanthemums Quartetto di Cremona Klanglogo 1400

23:44:00 00:09:19 Ignace Jan Paderewski Romanze from Piano Concerto Op 17 London Symphony Arthur Fiedler Earl Wild, piano Elan 82266

23:55:00 00:03:34 John Field Nocturne from Piano Concerto No. 3 Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370