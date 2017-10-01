© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 10-01-2017

Published October 1, 2017 at 11:30 PM EDT

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 26, 2017 - From Austin, Texas, this week’s From the Top features a nuanced and emotional performance of Rachmaninoff’s Prelude in G Sharp Minor, opus 32 by a 14-year-old pianist from California, we’ll meet a teenage oboist local to Austin who’s also been a world champion knife thrower … and a young percussionist from Denver performs a mesmerizing piece on the marimba.

17-year-old violist Emma Wernig from Woodland Hills, California performs the first movement of the Sonata for Viola and Piano by Rebecca Clarke (1886-1979) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old oboist Joshua Owens from Austin, Texas performs the second movement from the Sonata for Oboe and Piano Op.166 by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old percussionist Gabriel Costache from Denver, Colorado performs “Prism” by Keiko Abe (b. 1937) for solo marimba

13-year-old violinist Jiyee Ahn from Austin, Texas performs Polonaise No. 1 in D Major, Op. 4 for Violin and Piano by Henryk Wieniawski (1835-1880) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

14-year-old pianist Sarah Tuan from San Jose, California performs Prelude in G Sharp Minor, Op. 32 No. 12 by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943) and the second movement from Piano Sonata No.2, Op.19 by Alexander Scriabin (1872-1915) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

13-year-old violinist Jiyee Ahn from Austin, Texas performs Berceuse Romantique, Op.9 by Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Riccardo Muti, conductor

John Corigliano: Campane di Ravello

Sir Edward Elgar: In the South (Alassio)

Modest Mussorgsky (arr Maurice Ravel): Pictures from an Exhibition

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40

Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture

 

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductors: Alan Gilbert (Blumine); Jaap van Zweden (Symphony No. 1; Kurt Masur (Wayfarer Songs); Lorin Maazel (Symphony No. 10)

Gustav Mahler: Blumine

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 1  

Gustav Mahler: Adagio from Symphony No. 10

Gustav Mahler: Songs of a Wayfarer--Hakan Hagegard, baritone

04:57:00            00:02:22            Gabriel Fauré    Dolly Suite: Spanish Dance Op 56                      Ludovic Morlot            Seattle Symphony         SeattleSM         1004

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis:   Luther & the Reformation continued - The musical life of post-Reformation Basel; Tobias Michael; and more from the Vox Luminous boxed set

 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:05:31            Charles Gounod            St. Cecilia Mass: Sanctus          German Radio Philharmonic            Karel Mark Chichon       Elina Garanca, mezzo; Latvian Radio Choir        DeutGram         21327

06:12:00            00:05:47            Johann Sebastian Bach Mass in b: Sanctus        Munich Bach Orchestra  Karl Richter            Munich Bach Choir        DeutGram         4795448

06:20:00            00:10:15            Hector Berlioz   Requiem: Sanctus Op 5 Cleveland Orchestra      Lorin Maazel            Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus        Decca   4787779

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone:   Out of Their Minds -Following a centuries-old tradition, these French organists have created new music in the moment through artful improvisation

PIERRE COCHEREAU:  Easter Entry (r. 4/22/1973); Scherzo Symphonique (r. 2/10/1974)  Pierre Cochereau (Cavaillé-Coll/Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris, France) Solstice 84/96

THIERRY ESCAICH:  Improvised Prelude & Fugue on an Old Austrian Tune  Thierry Escaich (1953 Aeolian-Skinner/Cathedral of St. John the Divine, New York, NY) Pro Organo 7250

VINCENT DUBOIS:  Free Improvisation  Vincent Dubois (1862 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Sulpice, Paris) JAV 166

OLIVIER LATRY:  Improvisation on Two Themes (Kremser-We gather together & Lobe den Herren)  Olivier Latry (1978 Casavant/Dordt College, Sioux Center, IA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/17/16)

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: World Communion Sunday 2017 - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, Peter DuBois will offer music that reflects on the sacrament of Holy Communion, and on Christian unity around the world   

 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Shakespeare Revisited

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Incidental Music to Shakespeare’s Henry VIII: March   RTE Orchestra Dublin/Andrew Penny (Marco Polo 223461 CD) 4:25

Bedřich Smetana: Richard III   Czech Philharmonic Orchestra/Karel Šejna (Supraphon 1915 CD) 13:06

Erich Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing Suite: Masquerade:Hornpipe  Gil Shaham, violin; André Previn, piano (DG 439886 CD) 2:01

Franz Schubert: Horch! Horch! Die Lerch’   Elizabeth Schumann, soprano, with piano accompaniment (EMI 2903593 LP) 2:47

Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Opening Scene Act I   soloists, NBC Symphony Orchestra and Chorus (La Grande Lirica 8004 CD) 6:36

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music  16 soloists, London Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Adrian Boult (EMI 47218 CD) 13:16

Cole Porter: “Brush Up Your Shakespeare” from Kiss Me Kate   Harry Clark & Jack Diamond (Original Broadway Cast) (Columbia 32609 LP) 1:45

09:57:00            00:01:57            Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 39 in B major  Op 63                                  Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge  9289

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonatina in C minor, WoO 43 No. 1-- Lajos Mayer, mandolin; Imre Rohmann, piano Album: Beethoven Rarities Hungaroton 12303 Music: 4:34

William McGibbon: Sonata No. 3 in B minor-- Early Music Underground KING FM Northwest Focus Live, KING FM Studios, Seattle, WA Music: 6:24

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Joe Sorenson from Albuquerque, NM Music: 7:05

Franz Schubert: Impromptu in G-flat Major, Op. 90 No. 3, D 899-- Andante Alexei Lubimov, fortepiano Album: Schubert Impromptus D 899 & 935

Erato 45630 Music: 7:17

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C Major, Op. 21-- Sinfonia da Camera; Ian Hobson, conductor Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, Urbana, IL Music: 21:32

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

George Tsontakis: O Mikros, O Megas ("The small world, The huge world"): Movements 3 & 4 --Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY Music: ~13:40

Scriabin: Etude in C sharp minor, Op. 2 No. 1

Scriabin: Prelude Op. 59 No. 2

Scriabin: Poeme Op. 32, No. 1

Scriabin: Etude in D sharp minor, Op. 8 No. 12-- Garrick Ohlsson, piano Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 15:03

Peter Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture, Op. 49--Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and Choir; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 14:41

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of pianist Vladimir Horowitz

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:02:33            Domenico Scarlatti        Sonata in C major                                  Eliot Fisk, guitar            MusicMast        67130

14:02:00            00:02:38            Johann Sebastian Bach Duet No.  1 in E minor                           Rafal Blechacz, piano            DeutGram         4795534

14:05:00            00:19:46            Paul Dukas       La Péri              Jesús López-Cobos      Cincinnati Symphony            Telarc   80515

14:24:00            00:14:20            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           Russian Easter Overture Op 36              Igor Markevitch        London Symphony        Philips  4788977

14:50:00            00:19:11            Samuel Barber  Souvenirs Suite Op 28               Yoel Levi           Atlanta Symphony Orchestra          Telarc   80441

15:09:00            00:03:35            Samuel Barber  Dance from Serenade for Strings Op 1               Mikhail Gurewitsch            do.gma chamber orchestra        MD+G  9121717

15:12:00            00:14:22            Johannes Brahms          Tragic Overture Op 81               George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra          CBS/Sony         203

15:27:00            00:10:02            Franz Joseph Haydn     Divertimento for Winds in B flat major                             Quintett.Wien    Nimbus 5479

15:37:00            00:10:30            Paul Dukas       The Sorcerer's Apprentice                     Kent Nagano     Montreal Symphony        Decca   4830396

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; Christoph Eschenbach, piano – In an archival concert in observance of the 50th anniversary of the Cleveland Orchestra broadcasts, from 1/16/1969, Christoph Eschenbach’s American debut – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:05:00            00:19:05            Sergei Prokofiev           Lieutenant Kijé Suite Op 60

16:28:00            00:20:24            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No. 95 in C minor

16:52:00            00:29:01            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 19 in F major

17:27:00            00:32:47            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  2 in D major  Op 36                    Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      Telarc   80187

17:57:00            00:02:15            Frédéric Chopin Andantino from Ballade No. 2 Op 38                               Louise Dubin, cello; Julia Bruskin, cello; Saeunn Thorsteinsdóttir, cello; Katherine Cherbas, cello           Delos   3469

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Gabriela Lena Frank's "Hilos"

18:04:00            00:18:46            Alan Hovhaness            Symphony No. 66 Op 428                      Gerard Schwarz            Royal Liverpool Philharmonic     Telarc   80604

18:25:00            00:11:38            Franz Joseph Haydn     Piano Sonata No. 58 in C major                         Yekwon Sunwoo, piano  Decca   4815527

18:39:00            00:14:35            Jacques Ibert    Escales 'Ports of Call'                Charles Dutoit   Montreal Symphony            Decca   440332

18:55:00            00:03:28            Modest Mussorgsky      Boris Godunov: Polonaise                     Erich Kunzel            Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80657

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:24:03            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Tempest Op 18                   Pablo Heras-Casado            Orchestra of St Luke's   Harm Mundi      902220

19:28:00            00:49:53            Sergei Prokofiev           Romeo and Juliet: Suite             Yoel Levi           Cleveland Orchestra          Telarc   80089

20:20:00            00:35:21            Sir Edward Elgar           Falstaff Op 68               Sir Andrew Davis          BBC Symphony Orchestra     Teldec  98436

20:57:00            00:02:22            Domenico Cimarosa      Il maestro di cappella: Overture              Myung-Whun Chung            St Cecilia Academy Orchestra    DeutGram         471566

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Kevin Krumenauer: String Quartet “Of Time and Place”  Ruth Bridge, Andrea Belding, violins; Bonnie Yeager, viola; Joshua Roman, cello (CIM 2002) 15:04

Andrew Rindfleisch: Lady Evergreen Song   Rosalind Rees, mezzo-soptrano; Gregg Smith Singers (Living Artist 6) 15:37

Edwin London: Brass Quintet (1965)  James Darling, John Brndiar, trumpets; Richard Solis, horn; Janes DeSano, trombone; Ronald Bishop, tuba (CRI 852) 12:54

Michael Leese: Self-Portrait in 69 Shades of Gray   Leese Ensemble/James Meyers, cond. (Li Zhang 2005) 11:24

21:57:00            00:01:24            Sven Einar Englund       The Reindeer Race from "The White                   Osmo Vänskä            Lahti Symphony Orchestra         Bis       575

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, LinkedIn and the Future of Work - Nicole Isaac, Head of U.S. Public Policy, LinkedIn

Seventy nine percent of Americans who have looked for work in the last two years utilized online resources. Looming large is LinkedIn which consists of nearly 500 million registered users in 200 countries and territories. There are many issues facing our workforce today including displacement through automation, increased unemployment and underemployment, and talent attraction and retention.

Given LinkedIn's troves of data and connections, they have come forward not only as a place to build professional networks, but also as a platform that measures, trains, and connects talent and opportunity. As we look to the future of employment, what are trends are emerging and what can we expect when we talk about building the workforce of the next generation?  Michael Goldberg, Assistant Professor of Design and Innovation at the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University, talks with Nicole Isaac, Head of U.S. Public Policy at Linkedin, on how the organization is creating new economic opportunities for workers.

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:05:05            Henry Cowell     Hymn for String Orchestra                      David Amos      City of London Sinfonia            Harm Mundi      906011

23:07:00            00:10:10            Federico Moreno Tórroba           Andante from Tonada concertante          Extremadura Symphony        Manuel Coves   Pepe Romero, guitar     Naxos   573503

23:19:00            00:06:44            Johann Sebastian Bach Andante from Violin Concerto No. 1        Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra          Jeffrey Kahane  Hilary Hahn, violin         DeutGram         4795448

23:25:00            00:06:37            Domenico Scarlatti        Sonata in F minor                                  Soyeon Kate Lee, piano    Naxos   570010

23:32:00            00:04:07            Antonio Vivaldi  Largo from Cello Concerto in a   Orpheus Chamber Orchestra                  Mischa Maisky, cello     DeutGram         447022

23:38:00            00:06:02            Giacomo Puccini           Chrysanthemums                                   Quartetto di Cremona            Klanglogo         1400

23:44:00            00:09:19            Ignace Jan Paderewski  Romanze from Piano Concerto Op 17     London Symphony            Arthur Fiedler    Earl Wild, piano Elan      82266

23:55:00            00:03:34            John Field         Nocturne from Piano Concerto No. 3      Scottish Chamber Orchestra            Sir Charles Mackerras   John O'Conor, piano      Telarc   80370

 

 