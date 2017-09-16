© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 09-16-2017

Published September 16, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:40:46            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Symphony No.  3 in A minor  Op 44                    Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra        DeutGram         457598

00:45:00            00:23:04            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 16 in D major          Berlin Philharmonic     Daniel Barenboim          Daniel Barenboim, piano            Teldec  16827

01:11:00            00:25:44            Johannes Brahms          Cello Sonata No.  2 in F major  Op 99                             Gabriel Schwabe, cello; Nicholas Rimmer, piano Naxos   503293

01:40:00            00:43:03            Sir George Dyson         Violin Concerto  City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Lydia Mordkovitch, violin        Chandos           9369

02:26:00            00:47:03            Richard Strauss Ein Heldenleben Op 40  Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra            Bernard Haitink Herman Krebbers, violin Philips  4788977

03:17:00            00:29:06            Ludwig van Beethoven   String Quartet No.  1 in F major  Op 18                           Cypress String Quartet   Avie      2348

03:49:00            00:41:13            Franz Schubert Piano Trio No. 2 in E flat major  Op 100                          Beaux Arts Trio       Philips  4788977

04:33:00            00:28:16            Frédéric Chopin Les Sylphides               Richard Bonynge          National Philharmonic            Decca   433864

05:04:00            00:17:02            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Horn Quintet in E flat major                                Richard King, horn; Mari Sato, violin; Lynne Ramsey, viola; Stanley Konopka, viola; Julie Myers King, cello            Albany  1325

05:24:00            00:14:46            Niels Gade        Concert Overture 'Echoes of Ossian' Op 1                      Dmitri Kitayenko         Danish National Radio Sym       Chandos           9422

05:42:00            00:05:22            Emmanuel Chabrier       The King in Spite of Himself: Danse                   Neeme Järvi            Orch de la Suisse Romande       Chandos           5122

05:50:00            00:08:47            Camille Saint-Saëns      Fantaisie for Harp Op 95                                    Yolanda Kondonassis, harp        Azica    71273

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week a special program for Hispanic Heritage Month, featuring influential Latino conductors of U.S. orchestras such as Eduardo Mata, Jesus Lopez-Cobos and Gustavo Dudamel.

06:00:45 Alberto Ginastera Malambo, from "Estancia" Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 4777457 0

06:04:07 Gustavo Dudamel Paris, from "The Liberator - Libertador" Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 002105402

06:05:28 Otto Nicolai "Moon Chorus" from "The Merry Wives of Windsor" Vienna Philharmonic; Vienna Boys Choir (Live at the 2017 New Yea Gustavo Dudamel Sony Classical 537618

06:11:19 Silvestre Revueltas The Wandering Tadpole Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdes Sono Luminus 90227

06:16:48 Peter Tchaikovsky Marche slave, Op. 31 Dallas Symphony Eduardo Mata Pro-Arte 409

06:30:47 Joaquin Turina Sinfonia Sevillana, Op. 23 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos Telarc 80574

06:53:15 Ben Folds Piano Concerto (Movement 3) Ben Folds, piano; Nashville Symphony Orchestra Giancarlo Guerrero New West 6337

07:00:45 Franz Schubert Die Forelle (The Trout) Jorge Bolet, piano; Decca 444851

07:05:38 Enrique Granados Piano Quintet in g, Op. 49 Gabriela Montero, piano; Lugano Festival, June 2010 EMI Classics 70836 "Martha Argerich & Friends - Live from Lugano 2010"

07:21:48 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G, Op. 58 Horacio Gutierrez, piano; Eastern Festival Orchestra Gerard Schwarz N/A

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to The Impresario-- Orchestre de Chambre de Lausanne; Yehudi Menuhin, conductor Album: Mozart Overtures Virgin 63284 Music: 4:26

Marcel Tournier: Suite for Flute, Violin, Viola, Cello, and Harp, Op. 34-- Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Bridget Kibbey, harp; Kristin Lee, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Dmitri Atapine, cello Music@Menlo, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 12:59

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Alan Fletcher from Aspen, CO Time: 6:32

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 8 in c, Op. 13: 1. Grave - Allegro molto--- Stephen Kovacevich, piano Album: Beethoven: The Complete Piano Sonatas EMI 62700 Music: 8:39

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 20 in D, K. 133-- Boston Symphony Orchestra; James Levine, conductor Symphony Hall, Boston, MA Music: 21:43

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Witold Lutoslawski: Variations on a Theme by Paganini for Two Pianos-- Alessio Bax, piano; Wu Han, piano University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 5:11

John Frantzen: Beyond a Wild Dream-- Quad City Symphony Orchestra; Mark Russell Smith, conductor Centennial Hall, Augustana College, Rock Island, IL Music: 6:03

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 9 in A major, Op. 47-- Joshua Bell, violin; Sam Haywood, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 31:19

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:03:40            Percy Grainger  Handel in the Strand      City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox            Geoffrey Tozer, piano    Chandos           9554

10:06:00            00:13:09            Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No.  1 in A minor            Ensemble Sonnerie            Monica Huggett Monica Huggett, violin   Gaudeamus      356

10:21:00            00:13:04            Erich Wolfgang Korngold           The Prince and the Pauper: Suite                       André Previn   London Symphony        DeutGram         471347

10:38:00            00:03:33            John Rutter       Suite Antique: A Jazz Waltz        West Side Chamber Orchestra   Kevin Mallon  John McMurtery, flute; Christopher D. Lewis, hc  Naxos   573146

10:44:00            00:09:43            Francesco Geminiani     Concerto Grosso No.10 in F major                     Andrew Manze   Academy of Ancient Music         Harm Mundi      907261

10:55:00            00:04:03            Adolphe Adam  Giselle: Grand Pas de Deux                   Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc   80625

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded December 2, 2016 - From the Top returns to Honolulu, Hawaii with a program that features the excellent Hawaii Youth Symphony Orchestra performing a wonderful work inspired by vintage popular music from the islands … We hear this year’s 13-year-old junior winner of the prestigious Menuhin International Violin Competition and perform the music of Prokofiev … and we meet a 15-year-old clarinetist who got his start in the visionary free urban music training programs of Los Angeles

The Hawaii Youth Symphony from Honolulu, HI performs I. Allegro from Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes of Carl Maria von Weber by Paul Hindemith (1895–1963).

12-year-old violinist Yesong Sophie Lee from Seattle, WA performs IV. Allegro con brio from the Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 2 by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

The 4U Ukulele Quartet from Honolulu, HI, perform “Tokada” by Jake Shimabukuro (b.1976).

15-year-old clarinetist Javier Morales-Martinez, originally from Mexico and currently studying in Los Angeles, CA performs Première Rhapsodie by Claude Debussy (1862-1918), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

13-year-old cellist Kevin Song, from Irvine, CA performs “Le Grand Tango” for Cello and Piano by Astor Piazzolla (1921–1992), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

The Hawaii Youth Symphony from Honolulu, HI performs Na Mele Overture by Neil McKay (b. 1924).

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Shostakovich on Broadway?; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Mozart and Janissary Music

12:09:00            00:03:08            Johann Nepomuk Hummel         Turkish Rondo from Piano Trio No. 2 Op 22                                Trio Parnassus  MD+G  3307

12:15:00            00:21:42            Alexander Voormolen    Baron Hop Suite No.  2              Matthias Bamert            The Hague Philharmonic      Chandos           9815

12:39:00            00:10:11            Camille Saint-Saëns      Rhapsodie d'Auvergne Op 73     Royal Philharmonic        André Previn   Jean-Philippe Collard, piano      EMI      49757

12:52:00            00:07:35            Paul Taffanel     Finale from Wind Quintet in G minor                               Vienna-Berlin Ensemble         Sony    45996

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:00            00:12:01            Karl Goldmark   In Italy Op 49                Stephen Gunzenhauser  National Symphony of Ireland  Naxos   550745

13:16:00            00:19:09            Aaron Copland  Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes                Michael Tilson Thomas  San Francisco Symphony     RCA     63511

13:37:00            00:13:16            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Serenade No.  6 in D major                                Orpheus Chamber Orchestra      DeutGram         415669

13:53:00            00:30:46            Edvard Grieg     Piano Concerto in A minor  Op 16          London Symphony        André Previn   Radu Lupu, piano          Decca   4785437

14:26:00            00:10:00            Luigi Cherubini  Minuet & Finale from Symphony in D major                     Howard Griffiths Zurich Chamber Orchestra         CPO     999521

14:39:00            00:08:46            Jaromir Weinberger       Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue             Erich Kunzel            Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80595

14:51:00            00:07:46            Ferruccio Busoni           Sonatina No.  6 'Chamber Fantasy after                         Geoffrey Tozer, piano    Chandos           9394

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Shostakovich on Broadway?

15:03:00            00:28:19            Jean Sibelius    Symphony No.  5 in E flat major  Op 82              Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     1032

15:34:00            00:14:54            Franz Joseph Haydn     String Quartet No. 13 in G major  Op 9                           Angeles Quartet            Decca   4783695

15:52:00            00:06:58            Sir William Walton         Prelude & Fugue 'The Spitfire'               James Judd            Florida Philharmonic      Harm Mundi      907070

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:14:49            Sir Edward Elgar           Concert Overture 'Froissart' Op 19                      Sir Andrew Davis    BBC Symphony Orchestra         Teldec  98436

16:20:00            00:14:31            Edvard Grieg     Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 Op 46                  Bjarte Engeset  Malmö Symphony        Naxos   503293

16:37:00            00:11:45            Joseph Fiala     English Horn Concerto in C major           Potsdam Chamber Academy            Albrecht Mayer  Albrecht Mayer, English horn      DeutGram         4792942

16:52:00            00:07:07            William Boyce   Symphony No. 1 in B flat major  Op 2                 Christopher Hogwood            Academy of Ancient Music         l'Oiseau 436761

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Taking Flight - This week on The Score, with Edmund Stone, movies about flight and airplanes, including Reach for the Sky, The Spirit of St. Louis, The Aviator, Airplane and more

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

A Rhapsody for Orchestra from The Sound Barrier, 1952  Chandos CHAN 9100  Arnold: Film Music  Malcolm Arnold  London Symphony Orchestra/Richard Hickox, cond.

News, Wild Violins/Sickness/Idea and Resolution/Tag from Airplane, 1980  La-La land Records LLLCD 1093  Music For The Motion Picture  Elmer Bernstein  original soundtrack recording/original soundtrack recording, cond.

Airplanes Start and One Plane; Jack! Jack! Jack Shooting from Wings, 1927  La-La land Records LLLCD 1206  Music From The Motion Picture  J.S. Zamecnik - no orchestra given

Prelude (Main Title) and Le Bourget/End Title from The Spirit of St. Louis, 1957  RCA 2283-2-R  The Film Music of Franz Waxman: The Film Composers Series, Volume III  Franz Waxman  original soundtrack recording/Franz Waxman, cond.

The Way of the Future from The Aviator, 2004  Decca Records B0003939-3  The Aviator: Original Score  Howard Shore  Flemish Radio Orchestra/Howard Shore, cond.

Themes from Reach for the Sky, 1956  Chandos CHAN 10418  The Film Music of John Addison  John Addison  BBC Concert Orchestra/Rumon Gamba, cond.

Spitfire Music and Battle in the Air from Battle of Britain, 1969  Chandos CHAN 241-12  British Film Classics  William Walton  Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Neville Marriner, cond.

All Systems Go The Launch from Apollo 13, 1995  MCA MCAD 11241  Music From The Motion Picture  James Horner  original soundtrack recording/James Horner, cond.

Boarding from Sully, 2016  Varese Sarabande 302 067 452 8  Music From and Inspired By The Motion Picture  Christian Jacob  Hollywood Studio Symphony/Conrad Pope, cond.

Yaeger's Triumph from The Right Stuff, 1982  Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2  Varese Sarabande: A 25th Anniversary Celebration  Bill Conti  London Symphony Orchestra/Bill Conti, cond.

One Small Step/Houston we have a Problem/Master Alarm/A Privilege, Re-Entry/Splashdown and End Titles from Apollo 13, 1995  MCA MCAD 11241  Music From The Motion Picture  James Horner  original soundtrack recording/James Horner, cond.

Dedication from United 93, 2006  Varese Sarabande 302 066 900 2  Varese Sarabande: A 30th Anniversary Celebration  John Powell  Oliver Powell, vocals/original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

F4 Malfunction, Simulation and Rescue from Sully, 2016  Varese Sarabande 302 067 452 8  Music From and Inspired By The Motion Picture  Clint Eastwood/Christian Jacob  Tierney Sutton, vocals/Hollywood Studio Symphony/Conrad Pope, cond.

A Rhapsody for Orchestra from The Sound Barrier, 1952  Chandos CHAN 9100  Arnold: Film Music  Malcolm Arnold  London Symphony Orchestra/Richard Hickox, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Hang in There! - An hour of songs that run the gamut about hope, from “Look to the Silver Lining” to “Let the Sunshine In.”

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:56            00:02:31            Jerome Kern-Buddy DeSylva     Look for the Silver Lining            Sylvia McNair    Sure Thing: The Jerome Kern Songbook        Philips  442-129-2

18:03:34            00:00:48            Jerome Kern-Buddy DeSylva     Look for the Silver Lining            George Feyer            George Feyer: The Essential Jerome Kern          Vanguard          OVC6015

18:04:22            00:01:27            Jimmy Van Heusen-Sammy Cahn          High Hopes       Frank Sinatra, Eddie Hodges            Frank Sinatra in Hollywood        Rhino    R278285

18:05:45            00:01:14            Richard Adler-Jerry Ross           Heart    Jean Stapleton  Damn Yankees -- Original B'way Cast        RCA     LOC-1021

18:07:24            00:02:59            Irving Berlin       Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor  Allyn McClerie   Miss Liberty -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK48015

18:10:30            00:02:04            Judd Woldin-Robert Brittan        Finale from "Raisin"       Company          Raisin -- Original B'way Cast       Columbia          SK32754

18:12:53            00:01:35            Jerome Kern-I.Gershwin-Y.Harburg         Make Way for Tomorrow            Gene Kelly, Phil Silver, Rita Hayworth           Cover Girl -- Film Soundtrack     Curtain Calls     100-24

18:14:22            00:01:39            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Oklahoma         Alfred Drake      Oklahoma! -- Original B'way Cast        Decca B'way     012-157981

18:16:35            00:02:08            Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin  Tomorrow         Andrea McArdle Annie -- Original B'way Cast        Sony    CK-34712

18:19:05            00:02:57            Cole Porter       Be Like the Bluebird      Cole Porter       From This Moment On: The Songs of Cole Porter     Smithsonian      RD047

18:21:58            00:02:36            J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green       You Musn't Be Discouraged       Carol Burnett, Tiger Haynes Fade Out, Fade In -- Original B'way Cast            ABC     ABCSOC-3

18:24:47            00:02:40            Lucy Simon-Marsha Norman      Hold On            Alison Fraser     The Secret Garden -- Original B'way Cast       Columbia          CK-48817

18:28:22            00:02:52            Jonathan Larson           Season of Love Company          Rent -- Original B'way Cast            Dreamworks      DRMD2-50003

18:31:06            00:02:00            G.MacDermot-G.Ragni-J.Rado   Let the Sunshine In        Company          Hair -- Original Cast     RCA     82876-56085

18:33:35            00:01:52            Burton Lane-Yip Harburg           Look to the Rainbow      Petula Clark, Fred Astaire            Finian's Rainbow -- Film Soundtrack       Warner Bros.    BS-2550

18:35:20            00:03:17            Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg           I Don't Think I'll End It All Today Lena Horne, Ricardo Montalban         Jamaica -- Original B'way Cast   RCA     09026-68041

18:39:20            00:02:02            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        You'll Never Walk Alone Company          Carousel -- 1994 B'way Revival       Angel    CDQ-5-55199

18:41:19            00:04:10            Stephen Sondheim        No One Is Alone            Bernadette Peters         Sondheim, Etc.      Angel    7243-474748

18:45:49            00:05:41            Jason Robert Brown      Hear My Song   Company          Songs for a New World  RCA            09026-68631

18:51:45            00:01:15            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:03            00:03:55            Alan Menken-Jack Feldman       Filler: The World Will Know        Company            Newsies -- Original B'way Cast   Disney  50086070770

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:20:24            Sir Edward Elgar           Overture 'In the South' Op 50                 Sir John Eliot Gardiner            Vienna Philharmonic      DeutGram         463265

19:25:00            00:30:31            Felix Mendelssohn        Violin Concerto in E minor  Op 64           Berlin Philharmonic            Herbert von Karajan       Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin         DeutGram         4793449

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Erich Leinsdorf, conductor - Archival concert from 10/07/1982 recorded live in Severance Hall

20:05:00            00:19:11            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Divertimento No. 7 in D major   

20:28:00            00:34:44            Robert Schumann          Symphony No.  1 in B flat major  Op 38 

21:07:00            00:22:31            Igor Stravinsky  The Firebird: Suite (1919)

21:35:00            00:25:31            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Divertimento No. 2 in D major    Cleveland Orchestra            George Szell     Maurice Sharp, flute; Marc Lifschey, oboe; George Goslee, bassoon; Myron Bloom, horn  Sony            86793

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Episode Two of HHGTTG... And we note that school is back in session with Lily Tomlin “Tell Miss Sweeny Goodbye,” “Book Report” from “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown,” Fannie Flag’s “New Teacher,” and Conception Corporation’s “Rock and Roll Classroom”… Jan C. Snow explains “Adult Education”… This Week in the Media

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:09:38            Jean Sibelius    Adagio from String Quartet Op 56                                   Daedalus Quartet Bridge  9202

23:11:00            00:10:08            Florent Schmitt  La tragédie de Salomé: Prélude Op 50               Yannick Nézet-Séguin            Orchestre Métropolitaine            Atma    2647

23:23:00            00:05:33            Felix Mendelssohn        Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 40            Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly            Saleem Ashkar, piano   Decca   4810778

23:28:00            00:09:51            César Franck    Prelude, Fugue & Variations Op 18                                 Duo Amaral            DuoAmaral        2013

23:40:00            00:06:15            Heitor Villa-Lobos          Bachianas Brasileiras No.  5: Aria           Dresden State Orchestra          Fabio Luisi        Elina Garanca, mezzo    DeutGram         4795448

23:46:00            00:02:23            Darius Milhaud  Corcovado from "Saudades do Brasil" Op 67                              Christopher O'Riley, piano         CPI       3294112

23:48:00            00:04:15            Victor Manuel Amaral Ramírez    Saggio: Súplica                         Duo Amaral            DuoAmaral        501592

23:55:00            00:03:18            Johann Sebastian Bach Siciliana from Flute Sonata No. 6                                    Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord; Ann Marie Morgan, cello Delos   3408

23:56:00            00:03:00            Gabriel Fauré    Tristesse Op 6                           Mischa Maisky, cello; Daria Hovora, piano    DeutGram         457657

 

 