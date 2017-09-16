Program Guide 09-16-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:40:46 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 3 in A minor Op 44 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457598

00:45:00 00:23:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 16 in D major Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Daniel Barenboim, piano Teldec 16827

01:11:00 00:25:44 Johannes Brahms Cello Sonata No. 2 in F major Op 99 Gabriel Schwabe, cello; Nicholas Rimmer, piano Naxos 503293

01:40:00 00:43:03 Sir George Dyson Violin Concerto City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Lydia Mordkovitch, violin Chandos 9369

02:26:00 00:47:03 Richard Strauss Ein Heldenleben Op 40 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Bernard Haitink Herman Krebbers, violin Philips 4788977

03:17:00 00:29:06 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 1 in F major Op 18 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2348

03:49:00 00:41:13 Franz Schubert Piano Trio No. 2 in E flat major Op 100 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 4788977

04:33:00 00:28:16 Frédéric Chopin Les Sylphides Richard Bonynge National Philharmonic Decca 433864

05:04:00 00:17:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Quintet in E flat major Richard King, horn; Mari Sato, violin; Lynne Ramsey, viola; Stanley Konopka, viola; Julie Myers King, cello Albany 1325

05:24:00 00:14:46 Niels Gade Concert Overture 'Echoes of Ossian' Op 1 Dmitri Kitayenko Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9422

05:42:00 00:05:22 Emmanuel Chabrier The King in Spite of Himself: Danse Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

05:50:00 00:08:47 Camille Saint-Saëns Fantaisie for Harp Op 95 Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week a special program for Hispanic Heritage Month, featuring influential Latino conductors of U.S. orchestras such as Eduardo Mata, Jesus Lopez-Cobos and Gustavo Dudamel.

06:00:45 Alberto Ginastera Malambo, from "Estancia" Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 4777457 0

06:04:07 Gustavo Dudamel Paris, from "The Liberator - Libertador" Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 002105402

06:05:28 Otto Nicolai "Moon Chorus" from "The Merry Wives of Windsor" Vienna Philharmonic; Vienna Boys Choir (Live at the 2017 New Yea Gustavo Dudamel Sony Classical 537618

06:11:19 Silvestre Revueltas The Wandering Tadpole Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdes Sono Luminus 90227

06:16:48 Peter Tchaikovsky Marche slave, Op. 31 Dallas Symphony Eduardo Mata Pro-Arte 409

06:30:47 Joaquin Turina Sinfonia Sevillana, Op. 23 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos Telarc 80574

06:53:15 Ben Folds Piano Concerto (Movement 3) Ben Folds, piano; Nashville Symphony Orchestra Giancarlo Guerrero New West 6337

07:00:45 Franz Schubert Die Forelle (The Trout) Jorge Bolet, piano; Decca 444851

07:05:38 Enrique Granados Piano Quintet in g, Op. 49 Gabriela Montero, piano; Lugano Festival, June 2010 EMI Classics 70836 "Martha Argerich & Friends - Live from Lugano 2010"

07:21:48 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G, Op. 58 Horacio Gutierrez, piano; Eastern Festival Orchestra Gerard Schwarz N/A

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to The Impresario-- Orchestre de Chambre de Lausanne; Yehudi Menuhin, conductor Album: Mozart Overtures Virgin 63284 Music: 4:26

Marcel Tournier: Suite for Flute, Violin, Viola, Cello, and Harp, Op. 34-- Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Bridget Kibbey, harp; Kristin Lee, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Dmitri Atapine, cello Music@Menlo, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 12:59

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Alan Fletcher from Aspen, CO Time: 6:32

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 8 in c, Op. 13: 1. Grave - Allegro molto--- Stephen Kovacevich, piano Album: Beethoven: The Complete Piano Sonatas EMI 62700 Music: 8:39

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 20 in D, K. 133-- Boston Symphony Orchestra; James Levine, conductor Symphony Hall, Boston, MA Music: 21:43

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Witold Lutoslawski: Variations on a Theme by Paganini for Two Pianos-- Alessio Bax, piano; Wu Han, piano University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 5:11

John Frantzen: Beyond a Wild Dream-- Quad City Symphony Orchestra; Mark Russell Smith, conductor Centennial Hall, Augustana College, Rock Island, IL Music: 6:03

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 9 in A major, Op. 47-- Joshua Bell, violin; Sam Haywood, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 31:19

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:03:40 Percy Grainger Handel in the Strand City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Geoffrey Tozer, piano Chandos 9554

10:06:00 00:13:09 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Monica Huggett, violin Gaudeamus 356

10:21:00 00:13:04 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Prince and the Pauper: Suite André Previn London Symphony DeutGram 471347

10:38:00 00:03:33 John Rutter Suite Antique: A Jazz Waltz West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon John McMurtery, flute; Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146

10:44:00 00:09:43 Francesco Geminiani Concerto Grosso No.10 in F major Andrew Manze Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907261

10:55:00 00:04:03 Adolphe Adam Giselle: Grand Pas de Deux Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded December 2, 2016 - From the Top returns to Honolulu, Hawaii with a program that features the excellent Hawaii Youth Symphony Orchestra performing a wonderful work inspired by vintage popular music from the islands … We hear this year’s 13-year-old junior winner of the prestigious Menuhin International Violin Competition and perform the music of Prokofiev … and we meet a 15-year-old clarinetist who got his start in the visionary free urban music training programs of Los Angeles

The Hawaii Youth Symphony from Honolulu, HI performs I. Allegro from Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes of Carl Maria von Weber by Paul Hindemith (1895–1963).

12-year-old violinist Yesong Sophie Lee from Seattle, WA performs IV. Allegro con brio from the Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 2 by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

The 4U Ukulele Quartet from Honolulu, HI, perform “Tokada” by Jake Shimabukuro (b.1976).

15-year-old clarinetist Javier Morales-Martinez, originally from Mexico and currently studying in Los Angeles, CA performs Première Rhapsodie by Claude Debussy (1862-1918), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

13-year-old cellist Kevin Song, from Irvine, CA performs “Le Grand Tango” for Cello and Piano by Astor Piazzolla (1921–1992), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

The Hawaii Youth Symphony from Honolulu, HI performs Na Mele Overture by Neil McKay (b. 1924).

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Shostakovich on Broadway?; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Mozart and Janissary Music

12:09:00 00:03:08 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Turkish Rondo from Piano Trio No. 2 Op 22 Trio Parnassus MD+G 3307

12:15:00 00:21:42 Alexander Voormolen Baron Hop Suite No. 2 Matthias Bamert The Hague Philharmonic Chandos 9815

12:39:00 00:10:11 Camille Saint-Saëns Rhapsodie d'Auvergne Op 73 Royal Philharmonic André Previn Jean-Philippe Collard, piano EMI 49757

12:52:00 00:07:35 Paul Taffanel Finale from Wind Quintet in G minor Vienna-Berlin Ensemble Sony 45996

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:00 00:12:01 Karl Goldmark In Italy Op 49 Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745

13:16:00 00:19:09 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511

13:37:00 00:13:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 6 in D major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415669

13:53:00 00:30:46 Edvard Grieg Piano Concerto in A minor Op 16 London Symphony André Previn Radu Lupu, piano Decca 4785437

14:26:00 00:10:00 Luigi Cherubini Minuet & Finale from Symphony in D major Howard Griffiths Zurich Chamber Orchestra CPO 999521

14:39:00 00:08:46 Jaromir Weinberger Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80595

14:51:00 00:07:46 Ferruccio Busoni Sonatina No. 6 'Chamber Fantasy after Geoffrey Tozer, piano Chandos 9394

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Shostakovich on Broadway?

15:03:00 00:28:19 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 5 in E flat major Op 82 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

15:34:00 00:14:54 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet No. 13 in G major Op 9 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695

15:52:00 00:06:58 Sir William Walton Prelude & Fugue 'The Spitfire' James Judd Florida Philharmonic Harm Mundi 907070

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:14:49 Sir Edward Elgar Concert Overture 'Froissart' Op 19 Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 98436

16:20:00 00:14:31 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 Op 46 Bjarte Engeset Malmö Symphony Naxos 503293

16:37:00 00:11:45 Joseph Fiala English Horn Concerto in C major Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer Albrecht Mayer, English horn DeutGram 4792942

16:52:00 00:07:07 William Boyce Symphony No. 1 in B flat major Op 2 Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Taking Flight - This week on The Score, with Edmund Stone, movies about flight and airplanes, including Reach for the Sky, The Spirit of St. Louis, The Aviator, Airplane and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

A Rhapsody for Orchestra from The Sound Barrier, 1952 Chandos CHAN 9100 Arnold: Film Music Malcolm Arnold London Symphony Orchestra/Richard Hickox, cond.

News, Wild Violins/Sickness/Idea and Resolution/Tag from Airplane, 1980 La-La land Records LLLCD 1093 Music For The Motion Picture Elmer Bernstein original soundtrack recording/original soundtrack recording, cond.

Airplanes Start and One Plane; Jack! Jack! Jack Shooting from Wings, 1927 La-La land Records LLLCD 1206 Music From The Motion Picture J.S. Zamecnik - no orchestra given

Prelude (Main Title) and Le Bourget/End Title from The Spirit of St. Louis, 1957 RCA 2283-2-R The Film Music of Franz Waxman: The Film Composers Series, Volume III Franz Waxman original soundtrack recording/Franz Waxman, cond.

The Way of the Future from The Aviator, 2004 Decca Records B0003939-3 The Aviator: Original Score Howard Shore Flemish Radio Orchestra/Howard Shore, cond.

Themes from Reach for the Sky, 1956 Chandos CHAN 10418 The Film Music of John Addison John Addison BBC Concert Orchestra/Rumon Gamba, cond.

Spitfire Music and Battle in the Air from Battle of Britain, 1969 Chandos CHAN 241-12 British Film Classics William Walton Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Neville Marriner, cond.

All Systems Go The Launch from Apollo 13, 1995 MCA MCAD 11241 Music From The Motion Picture James Horner original soundtrack recording/James Horner, cond.

Boarding from Sully, 2016 Varese Sarabande 302 067 452 8 Music From and Inspired By The Motion Picture Christian Jacob Hollywood Studio Symphony/Conrad Pope, cond.

Yaeger's Triumph from The Right Stuff, 1982 Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2 Varese Sarabande: A 25th Anniversary Celebration Bill Conti London Symphony Orchestra/Bill Conti, cond.

One Small Step/Houston we have a Problem/Master Alarm/A Privilege, Re-Entry/Splashdown and End Titles from Apollo 13, 1995 MCA MCAD 11241 Music From The Motion Picture James Horner original soundtrack recording/James Horner, cond.

Dedication from United 93, 2006 Varese Sarabande 302 066 900 2 Varese Sarabande: A 30th Anniversary Celebration John Powell Oliver Powell, vocals/original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

F4 Malfunction, Simulation and Rescue from Sully, 2016 Varese Sarabande 302 067 452 8 Music From and Inspired By The Motion Picture Clint Eastwood/Christian Jacob Tierney Sutton, vocals/Hollywood Studio Symphony/Conrad Pope, cond.

A Rhapsody for Orchestra from The Sound Barrier, 1952 Chandos CHAN 9100 Arnold: Film Music Malcolm Arnold London Symphony Orchestra/Richard Hickox, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Hang in There! - An hour of songs that run the gamut about hope, from “Look to the Silver Lining” to “Let the Sunshine In.”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:56 00:02:31 Jerome Kern-Buddy DeSylva Look for the Silver Lining Sylvia McNair Sure Thing: The Jerome Kern Songbook Philips 442-129-2

18:03:34 00:00:48 Jerome Kern-Buddy DeSylva Look for the Silver Lining George Feyer George Feyer: The Essential Jerome Kern Vanguard OVC6015

18:04:22 00:01:27 Jimmy Van Heusen-Sammy Cahn High Hopes Frank Sinatra, Eddie Hodges Frank Sinatra in Hollywood Rhino R278285

18:05:45 00:01:14 Richard Adler-Jerry Ross Heart Jean Stapleton Damn Yankees -- Original B'way Cast RCA LOC-1021

18:07:24 00:02:59 Irving Berlin Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor Allyn McClerie Miss Liberty -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48015

18:10:30 00:02:04 Judd Woldin-Robert Brittan Finale from "Raisin" Company Raisin -- Original B'way Cast Columbia SK32754

18:12:53 00:01:35 Jerome Kern-I.Gershwin-Y.Harburg Make Way for Tomorrow Gene Kelly, Phil Silver, Rita Hayworth Cover Girl -- Film Soundtrack Curtain Calls 100-24

18:14:22 00:01:39 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Oklahoma Alfred Drake Oklahoma! -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-157981

18:16:35 00:02:08 Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin Tomorrow Andrea McArdle Annie -- Original B'way Cast Sony CK-34712

18:19:05 00:02:57 Cole Porter Be Like the Bluebird Cole Porter From This Moment On: The Songs of Cole Porter Smithsonian RD047

18:21:58 00:02:36 J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green You Musn't Be Discouraged Carol Burnett, Tiger Haynes Fade Out, Fade In -- Original B'way Cast ABC ABCSOC-3

18:24:47 00:02:40 Lucy Simon-Marsha Norman Hold On Alison Fraser The Secret Garden -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK-48817

18:28:22 00:02:52 Jonathan Larson Season of Love Company Rent -- Original B'way Cast Dreamworks DRMD2-50003

18:31:06 00:02:00 G.MacDermot-G.Ragni-J.Rado Let the Sunshine In Company Hair -- Original Cast RCA 82876-56085

18:33:35 00:01:52 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg Look to the Rainbow Petula Clark, Fred Astaire Finian's Rainbow -- Film Soundtrack Warner Bros. BS-2550

18:35:20 00:03:17 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg I Don't Think I'll End It All Today Lena Horne, Ricardo Montalban Jamaica -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68041

18:39:20 00:02:02 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein You'll Never Walk Alone Company Carousel -- 1994 B'way Revival Angel CDQ-5-55199

18:41:19 00:04:10 Stephen Sondheim No One Is Alone Bernadette Peters Sondheim, Etc. Angel 7243-474748

18:45:49 00:05:41 Jason Robert Brown Hear My Song Company Songs for a New World RCA 09026-68631

18:51:45 00:01:15 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:55 Alan Menken-Jack Feldman Filler: The World Will Know Company Newsies -- Original B'way Cast Disney 50086070770

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:20:24 Sir Edward Elgar Overture 'In the South' Op 50 Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463265

19:25:00 00:30:31 Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in E minor Op 64 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 4793449

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Erich Leinsdorf, conductor - Archival concert from 10/07/1982 recorded live in Severance Hall

20:05:00 00:19:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 7 in D major

20:28:00 00:34:44 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 1 in B flat major Op 38

21:07:00 00:22:31 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Suite (1919)

21:35:00 00:25:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 2 in D major Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Maurice Sharp, flute; Marc Lifschey, oboe; George Goslee, bassoon; Myron Bloom, horn Sony 86793

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Episode Two of HHGTTG... And we note that school is back in session with Lily Tomlin “Tell Miss Sweeny Goodbye,” “Book Report” from “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown,” Fannie Flag’s “New Teacher,” and Conception Corporation’s “Rock and Roll Classroom”… Jan C. Snow explains “Adult Education”… This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:09:38 Jean Sibelius Adagio from String Quartet Op 56 Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9202

23:11:00 00:10:08 Florent Schmitt La tragédie de Salomé: Prélude Op 50 Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma 2647

23:23:00 00:05:33 Felix Mendelssohn Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 40 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Saleem Ashkar, piano Decca 4810778

23:28:00 00:09:51 César Franck Prelude, Fugue & Variations Op 18 Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 2013

23:40:00 00:06:15 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria Dresden State Orchestra Fabio Luisi Elina Garanca, mezzo DeutGram 4795448

23:46:00 00:02:23 Darius Milhaud Corcovado from "Saudades do Brasil" Op 67 Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112

23:48:00 00:04:15 Victor Manuel Amaral Ramírez Saggio: Súplica Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 501592

23:55:00 00:03:18 Johann Sebastian Bach Siciliana from Flute Sonata No. 6 Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord; Ann Marie Morgan, cello Delos 3408

23:56:00 00:03:00 Gabriel Fauré Tristesse Op 6 Mischa Maisky, cello; Daria Hovora, piano DeutGram 457657