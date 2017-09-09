Program Guide 09-09-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:28:39 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 1 in F sharp minor Op 1 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 448219

00:34:00 00:19:27 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D major Helmut Müller-Brühl Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos 503293

00:56:00 00:25:43 Robert Schumann Piano Trio No. 2 in F Op 80 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano; Christian Tetzlaff, violin; Tanja Tetzlaff, cello EMI 94180

01:25:00 00:18:47 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D major Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764

01:46:00 01:11:28 Reinhold Glière Symphony No. 3 in B minor Op 42 JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 503293

03:01:00 00:36:02 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata No. 21 in B flat major Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 4788977

03:41:00 00:41:09 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

04:25:00 00:26:06 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 3 in D major Op 18 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2348

04:54:00 00:28:13 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Golden Cockerel: Suite Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 503293

05:25:00 00:13:33 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Trio Sonata in G major Aulos Ensemble Centaur 3068

05:41:00 00:06:41 Gaetano Donizetti Don Pasquale: Overture Myung-Whun Chung St Cecilia Academy Orchestra DeutGram 471566

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Ariel Ramirez Alfonsina y el Mar (arr. by Jorge Cardoso) Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony Classical 784219

06:06:45 Leo Brouwer Cuban Landscape with Rain Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Telarc 80593

06:14:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 21 in C, K. 467 Alicia de Larrocha, piano; English Chamber Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA Victor Red Seal 60825

06:46:35 Carlos Chávez Paisajes Mexicanos (Part One - Lentamente) The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 927

06:55:17 Jesús Monge Ramirez "México lindo" Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Decca 000629502

07:00:50 Alexander Borodin Symphony No. 2 in b Radio Symphony Orchestra, Stuttgart Carlos Kleiber Hänssler Classic 93.116

07:29:34 Jacinto Guerrero Prelude to Los Gavilanes National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alhambra 71439

07:37:01 Heitor Villa-Lobos Suite Populaire Bresilienne Pepe Romero, guitar Philips 420245

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Carl Nielsen: At the Coffin of a Young Artist-- Orchestra of the Mill; Andrew Penny, conductor Album: Scandinavian String Music Lydian 18132 Music: 4:21

William Byrd: Salve regina-- The Tallis Scholars; Peter Phillips, conductor Savannah Music Festival, Trinity United Methodist Church, Savannah, GA Music: 8:10

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Brandon Baxter of Hastings, NE Music: 11:22

Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (As Slowly as Possible)--Jean-Bernard Pommier, piano Album: Debussy: Piano Works Virgin 90847 Music: 4:21

Carl Nielsen: String Quartet No. 4 in F major, FS 36, Op. 44: Movements 2-4-- Danish String Quartet Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: ~18:35

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Trio in C Major, K. 548: Movement 1-- Puget Sound Piano Trio: Maria Sampen, violin; David Requiro, cello; Duane Hulbert, piano Classical KING FM 98.1, KING FM Studios, Seattle, WA Music: 7:32

Shaun Davey: The Brendan Voyage: Movements 4-6, 10-- Mark Redmond, Uilleann pipes; RTE National Symphony Orchestra; David Brophy, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland Music: ~16:43

Luigi Boccherini: Quintet in G major for Flute, Two Violins, Viola and Cello, G. 431, Op. 55, No.1-- Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Orion String Quartet: Todd Phillips, violin; Daniel Phillips, violin; Steven Tenenbom, viola; Timothy Eddy, cello Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 12:08

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:00 00:03:45 Gabriel Fauré Masques et bergamasques: Overture Op 112 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

10:11:00 00:02:33 Leroy Anderson Bugler's Holiday BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Catherine Moore, trumpet; David McCallum, trumpet; John Blackshaw, trumpet Naxos 559313

10:14:00 00:15:25 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G major Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 139230

10:35:00 00:04:44 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4778773

10:42:00 00:08:20 Ferdinand Hérold Zampa: Overture Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418

10:54:00 00:03:19 Bernard Herrmann Vertigo: Prelude Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2019

10:58:00 00:02:18 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 1: Les Toreadors Bridget Reischl Oberlin Symphony Oberlin 61

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 9, 2017 - T This edition of From the Top features young musicians who’ve performed on From the Top. Young alumni introduce their own original performances on From the Top, we hear those great first musical appearances and then the young musicians themselves describe the importance of public radio

18-year-old cellist and alumnus of From the Top, Zlatomir Fung, presents his 15-year old self playing the 5th movement, Bourrée I, and the 6th movement, Bourrée II, from Cello Suite No. 4 in E-flat BWV 1010, by Johann Sebastian Bach

15-year-old violinist, Hannah Ryu and her Trio con Brio perform the First movement, Allegro, from the Piano Trio in C major, Hob. XV:27 by Franz Joseph Haydn

Teenager Kadar Qian introduces his original appearance on From the Top when he was 13 playing Aria, Variation 1 and Variation 5 from the Goldberg Variations BWV 988 by Johann Sebastian Bach

Bella Hristova describes and introduces her original appearance on From the Top when she was 15, playing “Who Let the Cat Out Last Night” by Paul Schoenfeld

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A Fanfare for the Kennedy Center; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Mozart Operas

12:09:00 00:05:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Abduction from the Seraglio: Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve 30479

12:20:00 00:16:40 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue Baltimore Symphony Marin Alsop Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 14091

12:42:00 00:06:24 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764

12:53:00 00:05:55 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 60 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 373715

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:00 00:10:25 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 in C sharp minor Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

13:13:00 00:19:49 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite Op 40 Domenico Boyagian Ohio Philharmonic Centaur 3311

13:37:00 00:10:53 Frederick Loewe Paint Your Wagon: Suite Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80375

13:53:00 00:31:06 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major Op 19 Chamber Orchestra of Europe Nikolaus Harnoncourt Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano Teldec 47334

14:29:00 00:05:29 Hugo Alfvén Festival Overture Op 25 Niklas Willén Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 553962

14:36:00 00:11:51 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 17 in G major Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 45714

14:53:00 00:06:08 Sir Edward Elgar Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 in D major Op 39 James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos 503293

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A Fanfare for the Kennedy Center

15:04:00 00:31:22 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Highlights New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Roberta Alexander, soprano; Gregg Baker, baritone; New York Choral Artists Teldec 46318

15:39:00 00:07:01 Aaron Copland Danzón Cubano Leonard Slatkin Detroit Symphony Naxos 503293

15:53:00 00:04:52 Robert Schumann Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 63 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano; Christian Tetzlaff, violin; Tanja Tetzlaff, cello EMI 94180

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:11:26 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 55 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 373715

16:18:00 00:12:18 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Rhapsody No. 3 in A flat major Op 45 Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8589

16:37:00 00:22:12 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto in G major Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Films of Emma Thompson - This week on The Score, with Edmund Stone, continuing our popular Hollywood's "A" List, with The Films of Emma Thompson, including music from Sense and Sensibility, Saving Mr. Banks, Love Actually, Nanny McPhee and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Snow in August from Nanny McPhee, 2005 Varese Sarabande 302 066 900 2 Varese Sarabande: A 30th Anniversary Celebration Patrick Doyle London Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Stromness from The Winter Guest, 1997 London 289 458 912-2 Michael Kamen's Opus Michael Kamen London Metropolitan Orchestra/Michael Kamen, cond.

The Wooing of Katherine, Let this acceptance take from Henry V, 1989 EMI Records CDC 7 49919 2 Original Soundtrack Recording Patrick Doyle City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra/Simon Rattle, cond.

Margaret's Arrival at Howard's End, Return to Howard's End from Howard's End, 1992 Nimbus Records NI 5330 Original Soundtrack Recording Richard Robbins original soundtrack recording/Harry Rabinowitz, cond.

Sentimental Love Story, Appeasement, In the Rain from Remains of the Day, 1993 Angel Records CDQ 0777 7 55029 2 6 Original Soundtrack Recording Richard Robbins original soundtrack recording/Harry Rabinowitz, cond.

Combe Magna, Throw the Coins from Sense and Sensibility, 1995 Sony Classical SK 62258 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Patrick Doyle original soundtrack recording/Robert Ziegler, cond.

Xmas Montage from Love Actually, 2003 Not Available Composer's Copy Craig Armstrong original soundtrack recording

Karen in Bed from Love Actually, 2003 Not Available Composer's Copy Craig Armstrong original soundtrack recording

The Prisoner of Azkaban Suite from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1251 The Essential Harry Potter Film Music Collection John Williams The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Snow in August from Nanny McPhee, 2005 Varese Sarabande 302 066 900 2 Varese Sarabande: A 30th Anniversary Celebration Patrick Doyle London Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Forgiveness, Saving Mr. Banks (End Title) from Saving Mr. Banks, 2013 Walt Disney Records D001931102 Saving Mr. Banks Deluxe Edition Thomas Newman original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Wedding from Bridget Jones's Baby, 2016 Polydor B0025664-02 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Craig Armstrong original soundtrack recording/Cecilia Weston, cond.

Beauty and the Beast from Beauty and the Beast, 2017 Walt Disney Records D0025248-02 Deluxe Edition Soundtrack Alan Menken/Howard Ashman/Tim Rice Emma Thompson, vocals/original soundtrack recording/Michael Kosarin, cond.

Throw the Coins from Sense and Sensibility, 1995 Sony Classical SK 62258 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Patrick Doyle original soundtrack recording/Robert Ziegler, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1969 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year, including the extraordinary “1776” on Broadway and the underrated “Hello, Dolly!” from Hollywood

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:01:11 Sherman Edwards Overture Orchestra 1776 -- Original Soundtrack Columbia S-31741

18:01:59 00:05:11 Sherman Edwards But Mr. Adams William Daniels, Ken Howard 1776 -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48215

18:07:04 00:02:39 Sherman Edwards Is Anybody There? William Daniels 1776 -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48215

18:09:48 00:02:58 Jerry Herman The Spring of Next Year Joe Masiell Dear World -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48220

18:12:41 00:02:42 Jerry Herman I Don't Want to Know Angela Lansbury Dear World -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48220

18:16:11 00:02:18 Jerry Herman Love Is Only Love Barbra Streisand Hello, Dolly! -- Original Soundrack 20th Century Fox DTCS-5103

18:18:28 00:02:37 Jerry Herman So Long, Dearie Barbra Streisand Hello, Dolly! -- Original Soundtrack 20th Century Fox DTCS-5103

18:21:52 00:03:53 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Celebration Keith Charles Celebration -- Original B'way Cast Angel 2435-65169

18:25:42 00:02:45 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Fifty Million Years Ago Michael Glenn-Smith Celebration -- Original B'way Cast Angel 2435-65169

18:29:04 00:00:57 Cy Coleman Overture from Sweet Charity Orchestra Sweet Charity -- Original Soundtrack Decca B'way B0000864

18:29:57 00:04:33 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This Shirley MacLaine, Chita Rivera, Paula Kelly Sweet Charity -- Original Soundtrack Decca B'way B0000864

18:35:15 00:01:30 AJ Lerner-Andre Previn The World Belongs to the Young Katharine Hepburn Coco -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-11682

18:36:53 00:03:33 AJ Lerner-Frederick Loewe They Call the Wind Maria Harve Presnell Paint Your Wagon -- Original Soundtrack Paramount PMS-1001

18:40:21 00:01:50 AJ Lerner-Frederick Loewe I Still See Elisa Clint Eastwood Paint Your Wagon -- Original Soundtrack Paramount PMS-1001

18:42:24 00:02:53 Leslie Bricusse You and I Petula Clark Goodbye, Mr. Chips -- Original Soundtrack MGM CDP-794291

18:45:16 00:02:35 Al Carmines-Maria Irene Fornes Isn't That Clear? Glenn Kezer, Ty McConnell Promenade -- Original Cast RCA 09026-63333

18:47:47 00:01:25 Al Carmines-Maria Irene Fornes All Is Well in the City Company Promenade -- Original Cast RCA 09026-63333

18:49:46 00:01:34 Sherman Edwards Finale from 1776 Company 1776 -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48215

18:51:40 00:01:20 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:30 00:03:24 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Filler: Under the Tree Susan Watson, Michael Glenn-Smith Celebration -- Original B'way Cast Angel 2435-65169

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:22:34 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 96 in D Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

19:27:00 00:28:13 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Golden Cockerel: Suite Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 503293

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad -; Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra; Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus - Brett Mitchell, conductor recorded live in Severance Hall

20:05:00 00:14:00 Mason Bates Sea-Blue Circuitry

20:24:00 00:27:29 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes

20:55:00 00:25:10 Francis Poulenc Gloria in G major

21:24:00 00:33:59 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A major Op 92 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 373715

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Several years ago we presented the First Phase of “The Hitch Hiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.” This week begins a weekly broadcast of the episodes from the Secondary Phrase of HHGTTG titled “The Restaurant at the End of the Universe”… Also an interview with author Douglas Adams, taped at WCLV in the early 80’s. WCLV was located in the Terminal Tower in those days… Also, in keeping with the space theme, an adventure of “Flash Bazbo – Space Explorer” from National Lampoon… Mark Levy exhibits “An Amazing Human Talent”… This Week in the Media.”

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:07:59 E. J. Moeran Lonely Waters Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Rebekah Coffey, soprano Naxos 573034

23:09:00 00:11:49 Eric Whitacre The River Cam London Symphony Eric Whitacre Julian Lloyd Webber, cello Decca 16636

23:24:00 00:05:47 Kara Karayev In the Path of Thunder: Lullaby Rauf Abdullayev Moscow Radio & TV Symphony Delos 2009

23:29:00 00:07:22 Duke Ellington Reflections in D major Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512

23:40:00 00:06:03 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: La vallée des cloches Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764

23:46:00 00:02:38 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Jun Märkl Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 503293

23:48:00 00:06:41 Gabriel Fauré Cantique de Jean Racine Op 11 City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 109

23:56:00 00:03:19 Erik Satie Gnossienne No. 3 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290