© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 09-09-2017

Published September 9, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:28:39            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Piano Concerto No.  1 in F sharp minor  Op 1     Cleveland Orchestra          Vladimir Ashkenazy       Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano       Decca   448219

00:34:00            00:19:27            Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No.  3 in D major                      Helmut Müller-Brühl       Cologne Chamber Orchestra      Naxos   503293

00:56:00            00:25:43            Robert Schumann          Piano Trio No.  2 in F Op 80                               Leif Ove Andsnes, piano; Christian Tetzlaff, violin; Tanja Tetzlaff, cello      EMI      94180

01:25:00            00:18:47            Maurice Ravel   Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D major       Cleveland Orchestra            Pierre Boulez    Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano     DeutGram         14764

01:46:00            01:11:28            Reinhold Glière  Symphony No. 3 in B minor  Op 42                     JoAnn Falletta            Buffalo Philharmonic     Naxos   503293

03:01:00            00:36:02            Franz Schubert Piano Sonata No. 21 in B flat major                                Alfred Brendel, piano   Philips  4788977

03:41:00            00:41:09            Johannes Brahms          Symphony No.  2 in D Op 73                  Lorin Maazel            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   4787779

04:25:00            00:26:06            Ludwig van Beethoven   String Quartet No.  3 in D major  Op 18                           Cypress String Quartet   Avie      2348

04:54:00            00:28:13            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           The Golden Cockerel: Suite                   Gerard Schwarz            Seattle Symphony         Naxos   503293

05:25:00            00:13:33            Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach         Trio Sonata in G major                           Aulos Ensemble         Centaur 3068

05:41:00            00:06:41            Gaetano Donizetti         Don Pasquale: Overture             Myung-Whun Chung      St Cecilia Academy Orchestra        DeutGram         471566

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Ariel Ramirez Alfonsina y el Mar (arr. by Jorge Cardoso) Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony Classical 784219

06:06:45 Leo Brouwer Cuban Landscape with Rain Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Telarc 80593

06:14:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 21 in C, K. 467 Alicia de Larrocha, piano; English Chamber Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA Victor Red Seal 60825

06:46:35 Carlos Chávez Paisajes Mexicanos (Part One - Lentamente) The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 927

06:55:17 Jesús Monge Ramirez "México lindo" Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Decca 000629502

07:00:50 Alexander Borodin Symphony No. 2 in b Radio Symphony Orchestra, Stuttgart Carlos Kleiber Hänssler Classic 93.116

07:29:34 Jacinto Guerrero Prelude to Los Gavilanes National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alhambra 71439

07:37:01 Heitor Villa-Lobos Suite Populaire Bresilienne Pepe Romero, guitar Philips 420245

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Carl Nielsen: At the Coffin of a Young Artist-- Orchestra of the Mill; Andrew Penny, conductor Album: Scandinavian String Music Lydian 18132 Music: 4:21

William Byrd: Salve regina-- The Tallis Scholars; Peter Phillips, conductor Savannah Music Festival, Trinity United Methodist Church, Savannah, GA Music: 8:10

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Brandon Baxter of Hastings, NE Music: 11:22

Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (As Slowly as Possible)--Jean-Bernard Pommier, piano Album: Debussy: Piano Works Virgin 90847 Music: 4:21

Carl Nielsen: String Quartet No. 4 in F major, FS 36, Op. 44: Movements 2-4-- Danish String Quartet Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: ~18:35

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Trio in C Major, K. 548: Movement 1-- Puget Sound Piano Trio: Maria Sampen, violin; David Requiro, cello; Duane Hulbert, piano Classical KING FM 98.1, KING FM Studios, Seattle, WA Music: 7:32

Shaun Davey: The Brendan Voyage: Movements 4-6, 10-- Mark Redmond, Uilleann pipes; RTE National Symphony Orchestra; David Brophy, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland Music: ~16:43

Luigi Boccherini: Quintet in G major for Flute, Two Violins, Viola and Cello, G. 431, Op. 55, No.1-- Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Orion String Quartet: Todd Phillips, violin; Daniel Phillips, violin; Steven Tenenbom, viola; Timothy Eddy, cello Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 12:08

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:00            00:03:45            Gabriel Fauré    Masques et bergamasques: Overture Op 112                  Ludovic Morlot   Seattle Symphony         SeattleSM         1004

10:11:00            00:02:33            Leroy Anderson Bugler's Holiday BBC Concert Orchestra  Leonard Slatkin Catherine Moore, trumpet; David McCallum, trumpet; John Blackshaw, trumpet       Naxos   559313

10:14:00            00:15:25            Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No.  4 in G major                        Riccardo Chailly            Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra  Decca   139230

10:35:00            00:04:44            Richard Wagner            Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries                      Franz Welser-Möst     Cleveland Orchestra      DeutGram         4778773

10:42:00            00:08:20            Ferdinand Hérold          Zampa: Overture                       Lance Friedel    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch         Naxos   573418

10:54:00            00:03:19            Bernard Herrmann         Vertigo: Prelude                        Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano         Oxingale           2019

10:58:00            00:02:18            Georges Bizet   Carmen Suite No. 1: Les Toreadors                    Bridget Reischl            Oberlin Symphony        Oberlin  61

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 9, 2017 - T This edition of From the Top features young musicians who’ve performed on From the Top.  Young alumni introduce their own original performances on From the Top, we hear those great first musical appearances and then the young musicians themselves describe the importance of public radio

18-year-old cellist and alumnus of From the Top, Zlatomir Fung, presents his 15-year old self playing the 5th movement, Bourrée I, and the 6th movement, Bourrée II, from Cello Suite No. 4 in E-flat BWV 1010, by Johann Sebastian Bach

15-year-old violinist, Hannah Ryu and her Trio con Brio perform the First movement, Allegro, from the Piano Trio in C major, Hob. XV:27 by Franz Joseph Haydn

Teenager Kadar Qian introduces his original appearance on From the Top when he was 13 playing Aria, Variation 1 and Variation 5 from the Goldberg Variations BWV 988 by Johann Sebastian Bach

Bella Hristova describes and introduces her original appearance on From the Top when she was 15, playing “Who Let the Cat Out Last Night” by Paul Schoenfeld

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A Fanfare for the Kennedy Center; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Mozart Operas

12:09:00            00:05:16            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        The Abduction from the Seraglio:                       Rinaldo Alessandrini      Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch       Naïve    30479

12:20:00            00:16:40            George Gershwin           Rhapsody in Blue          Baltimore Symphony     Marin Alsop            Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano       Decca   14091

12:42:00            00:06:24            Maurice Ravel   Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso                            Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano   DeutGram         14764

12:53:00            00:05:55            Ludwig van Beethoven   Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 60                    George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    373715

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:00            00:10:25            Franz Liszt        Hungarian Rhapsody No.  2 in C sharp minor                  Iván Fischer            Budapest Festival Orchestra      DeutGram         4779525

13:13:00            00:19:49            Edvard Grieg     Holberg Suite Op 40                  Domenico Boyagian      Ohio Philharmonic     Centaur 3311

13:37:00            00:10:53            Frederick Loewe            Paint Your Wagon: Suite                        Erich Kunzel            Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80375

13:53:00            00:31:06            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Concerto No.  2 in B flat major  Op 19       Chamber Orchestra of Europe      Nikolaus Harnoncourt    Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano     Teldec  47334

14:29:00            00:05:29            Hugo Alfvén      Festival Overture Op 25             Niklas Willén     Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch     Naxos   553962

14:36:00            00:11:51            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 17 in G major                 Ton Koopman            Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra  Erato    45714

14:53:00            00:06:08            Sir Edward Elgar           Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 in D major  Op 39              James Judd      New Zealand Symphony            Naxos   503293

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A Fanfare for the Kennedy Center

15:04:00            00:31:22            George Gershwin           Porgy and Bess: Highlights        New York Philharmonic  Zubin Mehta   Roberta Alexander, soprano; Gregg Baker, baritone; New York Choral Artists      Teldec  46318

15:39:00            00:07:01            Aaron Copland  Danzón Cubano                        Leonard Slatkin Detroit Symphony            Naxos   503293

15:53:00            00:04:52            Robert Schumann          Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 63                             Leif Ove Andsnes, piano; Christian Tetzlaff, violin; Tanja Tetzlaff, cello           EMI      94180

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:11:26            Ludwig van Beethoven   Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 55                    George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    373715

16:18:00            00:12:18            Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Rhapsody No.  3 in A flat major  Op 45              Neeme Järvi            Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch           Chandos           8589

16:37:00            00:22:12            Maurice Ravel   Piano Concerto in G major         Cleveland Orchestra      Pierre Boulez            Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano     DeutGram         14764

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Films of Emma Thompson - This week on The Score, with Edmund Stone, continuing our popular Hollywood's "A" List, with The Films of Emma Thompson, including music from Sense and Sensibility, Saving Mr. Banks, Love Actually, Nanny McPhee and more

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Snow in August from Nanny McPhee, 2005  Varese Sarabande 302 066 900 2  Varese Sarabande: A 30th Anniversary Celebration  Patrick Doyle  London Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Stromness from The Winter Guest, 1997  London 289 458 912-2  Michael Kamen's Opus  Michael Kamen  London Metropolitan Orchestra/Michael Kamen, cond.

The Wooing of Katherine, Let this acceptance take from Henry V, 1989  EMI Records CDC 7 49919 2  Original Soundtrack Recording  Patrick Doyle City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra/Simon Rattle, cond.

Margaret's Arrival at Howard's End, Return to Howard's End from Howard's End, 1992  Nimbus Records NI 5330  Original Soundtrack Recording  Richard Robbins  original soundtrack recording/Harry Rabinowitz, cond.

Sentimental Love Story, Appeasement, In the Rain from Remains of the Day, 1993  Angel Records CDQ 0777 7 55029 2 6  Original Soundtrack Recording  Richard Robbins  original soundtrack recording/Harry Rabinowitz, cond.

Combe Magna, Throw the Coins from Sense and Sensibility, 1995  Sony Classical SK 62258  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Patrick Doyle  original soundtrack recording/Robert Ziegler, cond.

Xmas Montage from Love Actually, 2003  Not Available  Composer's Copy  Craig Armstrong  original soundtrack recording

Karen in Bed from Love Actually, 2003  Not Available  Composer's Copy  Craig Armstrong  original soundtrack recording

The Prisoner of Azkaban Suite from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1251  The Essential Harry Potter Film Music Collection  John Williams  The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Snow in August from Nanny McPhee, 2005  Varese Sarabande 302 066 900 2  Varese Sarabande: A 30th Anniversary Celebration  Patrick Doyle  London Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Forgiveness, Saving Mr. Banks (End Title) from Saving Mr. Banks, 2013  Walt Disney Records D001931102  Saving Mr. Banks Deluxe Edition  Thomas Newman  original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Wedding from Bridget Jones's Baby, 2016  Polydor B0025664-02  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Craig Armstrong  original soundtrack recording/Cecilia Weston, cond.

Beauty and the Beast from Beauty and the Beast, 2017  Walt Disney Records D0025248-02  Deluxe Edition Soundtrack  Alan Menken/Howard Ashman/Tim Rice  Emma Thompson, vocals/original soundtrack recording/Michael Kosarin, cond.

Throw the Coins from Sense and Sensibility, 1995  Sony Classical SK 62258  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Patrick Doyle  original soundtrack recording/Robert Ziegler, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1969 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year, including the extraordinary “1776” on Broadway and the underrated “Hello, Dolly!” from Hollywood

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:54            00:01:11            Sherman Edwards         Overture            Orchestra          1776 -- Original Soundtrack            Columbia          S-31741

18:01:59            00:05:11            Sherman Edwards         But Mr. Adams  William Daniels, Ken Howard     1776 -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK48215

18:07:04            00:02:39            Sherman Edwards         Is Anybody There?         William Daniels 1776 -- Original B'way Cast     Sony    SK48215

18:09:48            00:02:58            Jerry Herman     The Spring of Next Year Joe Masiell        Dear World -- Original B'way Cast     Sony    SK48220

18:12:41            00:02:42            Jerry Herman     I Don't Want to Know     Angela Lansbury           Dear World -- Original B'way Cast        Sony    SK48220

18:16:11            00:02:18            Jerry Herman     Love Is Only Love         Barbra Streisand           Hello, Dolly! -- Original Soundrack        20th Century Fox          DTCS-5103

18:18:28            00:02:37            Jerry Herman     So Long, Dearie            Barbra Streisand           Hello, Dolly! -- Original Soundtrack       20th Century Fox          DTCS-5103

18:21:52            00:03:53            Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt       Celebration       Keith Charles     Celebration -- Original B'way Cast        Angel    2435-65169

18:25:42            00:02:45            Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt       Fifty Million Years Ago   Michael Glenn-Smith            Celebration -- Original B'way Cast          Angel    2435-65169

18:29:04            00:00:57            Cy Coleman      Overture from Sweet Charity      Orchestra          Sweet Charity -- Original Soundtrack       Decca B'way     B0000864

18:29:57            00:04:33            Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields       There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This            Shirley MacLaine, Chita Rivera, Paula Kelly        Sweet Charity -- Original Soundtrack      Decca B'way            B0000864

18:35:15            00:01:30            AJ Lerner-Andre Previn The World Belongs to the Young            Katharine Hepburn            Coco -- Original B'way Cast       MCA     MCAD-11682

18:36:53            00:03:33            AJ Lerner-Frederick Loewe        They Call the Wind Maria           Harve Presnell   Paint Your Wagon -- Original Soundtrack        Paramount        PMS-1001

18:40:21            00:01:50            AJ Lerner-Frederick Loewe        I Still See Elisa  Clint Eastwood  Paint Your Wagon -- Original Soundtrack       Paramount        PMS-1001

18:42:24            00:02:53            Leslie Bricusse  You and I          Petula Clark      Goodbye, Mr. Chips -- Original Soundtrack       MGM    CDP-794291

18:45:16            00:02:35            Al Carmines-Maria Irene Fornes Isn't That Clear?            Glenn Kezer, Ty McConnell            Promenade -- Original Cast        RCA     09026-63333

18:47:47            00:01:25            Al Carmines-Maria Irene Fornes All Is Well in the City      Company          Promenade -- Original Cast     RCA     09026-63333

18:49:46            00:01:34            Sherman Edwards         Finale from 1776           Company          1776 -- Original B'way Cast     Sony    SK48215

18:51:40            00:01:20            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:30            00:03:24            Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt       Filler: Under the Tree     Susan Watson, Michael Glenn-Smith      Celebration -- Original B'way Cast          Angel    2435-65169

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:22:34            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No. 96 in D               Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre         Naïve    5176

19:27:00            00:28:13            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           The Golden Cockerel: Suite                   Gerard Schwarz            Seattle Symphony         Naxos   503293

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad -; Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra; Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus - Brett Mitchell, conductor recorded live in Severance Hall

20:05:00            00:14:00            Mason Bates     Sea-Blue Circuitry

20:24:00            00:27:29            Claude Debussy           Three Nocturnes          

20:55:00            00:25:10            Francis Poulenc Gloria in G major

21:24:00            00:33:59            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  7 in A major  Op 92                    George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    373715

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Several years ago we presented the First Phase of “The Hitch Hiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.” This week begins a weekly broadcast of the episodes from the Secondary Phrase of HHGTTG titled “The Restaurant at the End of the Universe”… Also an interview with author Douglas Adams, taped at WCLV in the early 80’s.  WCLV was located in the Terminal Tower in those days… Also, in keeping with the space theme, an adventure of “Flash Bazbo – Space Explorer” from National Lampoon… Mark Levy exhibits “An Amazing Human Talent”… This Week in the Media.”

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:07:59            E. J. Moeran      Lonely Waters   Ulster Orchestra            JoAnn Falletta   Rebekah Coffey, soprano Naxos   573034

23:09:00            00:11:49            Eric Whitacre     The River Cam  London Symphony        Eric Whitacre     Julian Lloyd Webber, cello    Decca   16636

23:24:00            00:05:47            Kara Karayev    In the Path of Thunder: Lullaby               Rauf Abdullayev            Moscow Radio & TV Symphony Delos   2009

23:29:00            00:07:22            Duke Ellington  Reflections in D major                            Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano            Decca   455512

23:40:00            00:06:03            Maurice Ravel   Miroirs: La vallée des cloches                            Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano   DeutGram         14764

23:46:00            00:02:38            Claude Debussy           Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the                      Jun Märkl            Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch           Naxos   503293

23:48:00            00:06:41            Gabriel Fauré    Cantique de Jean Racine Op 11 City of London Sinfonia John Rutter            Cambridge Singers        Collegium         109

23:56:00            00:03:19            Erik Satie          Gnossienne No.  3                                 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano            Decca   470290

 

 