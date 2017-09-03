Program Guide 09-03-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; December 2, 2016 - From the Top returns to Honolulu, Hawaii with a program that features the excellent Hawaii Youth Symphony Orchestra performing a wonderful work inspired by vintage popular music from the islands … We hear this year’s 13-year-old junior winner of the prestigious Menuhin International Violin Competition and perform the music of Prokofiev … and we meet a 15-year-old clarinetist who got his start in the visionary free urban music training programs of Los Angeles

The Hawaii Youth Symphony from Honolulu, HI performs I. Allegro from Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes of Carl Maria von Weber by Paul Hindemith (1895–1963).

12-year-old violinist Yesong Sophie Lee from Seattle, WA performs IV. Allegro con brio from the Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 2 by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

The 4U Ukulele Quartet from Honolulu, HI, perform “Tokada” by Jake Shimabukuro (b.1976).

15-year-old clarinetist Javier Morales-Martinez, originally from Mexico and currently studying in Los Angeles, CA performs Première Rhapsodie by Claude Debussy (1862-1918), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

13-year-old cellist Kevin Song, from Irvine, CA performs “Le Grand Tango” for Cello and Piano by Astor Piazzolla (1921–1992), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

The Hawaii Youth Symphony from Honolulu, HI performs Na Mele Overture by Neil McKay (b. 1924)

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor; Paul Lewis, piano

WITOLD LUTOSLAWSKI: Musique funébre

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Minor, Op. 37

PETER TCHAIKOVSKY: Symphony No. 6 in B Minor, Op. 74 (Pathétique)

MODEST MUSSORGSKY (orch. Shostakovich): Two Excerpts from Khovanschina (Kirill Petrenko, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Alan Gilbert, conductor; Anthony McGill, clarinet

MAURICE RAVEL: Vales nobles et sentimentales

CARL NIELSEN: Clarinet Concerto

PETER TCHAIKOVSKY: Selections from Swan Lake

CARL NIELSEN: Symphony No. 2 ‘Four Temperaments’

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Martin Luther and His times, continued - The celebrations of the 500th anniversary of Lutheranism continue, including music from his own day, the Praetorius chorales, and a collection of early chorales in a world-premiere performance!

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:04:55 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Psalm 122 'I Was Glad' Richard Marlow Trinity College Choir; Philip Rushforth, organ Conifer 16851

06:11:00 00:04:54 Sir John Tavener Song of the Angel Academy of Ancient Music Paul Goodwin Patricia Rozario, soprano; Andrew Manze, violin Harm Mundi 907231

06:19:00 00:11:51 John Ireland Vexilla Regis London Symphony Richard Hickox Roderick Elms, organ; London Symphony Chorus; Members of Chandos 8879

06:28:00 00:01:30 Peteris Vasks Silent Songs: Sleep sleep Sigvards Klava Latvian Radio Choir DeutGram 21327

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Concert Pieces - A special segment of the repertoire dedicated to the display of a performer’s skill and an instrument’s resources

ALFRED HOLLINS: Concert Overture in C Thomas Heywood (1876 Hook/St. Joseph Cathedral, Buffalo, NY) Pro Organo 7167

CHARLES HARRISS: Concert Satz (1903) Karen Holmes (1914 Casavant/St. Anne Church, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada) Holmes 2007

FLOR PEETERS: Concert Piece, Op. 52a Peter Van de Velde (1891 Schyven/Cathedral of Our Lady, Antwerp, Belgium) Aeolus 10711

OSKAR LINDBERG: Konsertfantasie (1914) James D. Hicks ((2013 Tostared/Kalmar Cathedral, Kalmar, Sweden) Pro Organo 7271

FELIX BOROWSKI: Allegro de Concert (1915) Festival Orchestra/Kent Stalker, conductor; Sigurd Øgaard (1964 Holtkamp/Hemmle Recital Hall, Texas Tech University, Lubbock, TX) Pipedreams Archive (4. 6/27/04)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Listener Favorites -Join Peter DuBois, as we listen to a program devoted to your favorite anthems and hymns! We’ve been gathering ideas for this program via email and social media, and look forward to sharing With Heart and Voice favorites suggested by you, our listeners

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: In Honor of Labor Day

Leroy Anderson: The Typewriter St. Louis Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Slatkin (RCA 68048 CD) 1:52

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: “Der Vogelfänger bin ich ja” Eric Kunz, baritone; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (EMI 69631 CD) 2:39

Dmitri Shostakovich: Song of the Forest: Children’s Chorus” Children’s Choir; State Orchestra of the USSR/Evgeni Mravinsky (Vanguard 422 LP) 2:51

Traditional: “Song of the Volga Boatmen” Red Army Chorus/Vladimir Ogarkov (Analekta 8802 CD) 4:11

Traditional: “Blow the Man Down” Men of the Robert Shaw Chorale (BMG 635282 CD) 1:53

Traditional” Haul Away, Joe” Leonard Warren, bass-baritone; Orchestra and chorus/Morris Levine (Leonard Warren Foundation CD) 2:56

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg: “Dance of the Apprentices;” “Procession of the Meistersinger” Chicago Symphony Orchestra/fritz Reiner (BMG61792 CD) 6:23

Traditional Folksong: “John Henry” Paul Robeson, bass-baritone; Lawrence Brown, piano (Sony 63223 CD) 2:32

Giuseppe Verdi: Il Trovatore: “Anvil Chorus” Staatskapelle Dresden & Chorus/Giuseppe Sinopoli (YouTube public domain) 2:52

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: “Forging song: Wolfgang Windgassen, tenor; Gerhard Stolze, tenor; Vienna Philharmonic orchestra/Sir Georg Solti (London 414110 CD) 5:58

Kernochan-Kipling: “A Smuggler’s Song” Leonard Warren, bass-baritone; RCA Victor Orchestra/Frank Black (Leonard Warren Foundation CD) 3:00

W.S. Gilbert & Arthur Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: “Oh better far to live and die” and “A policemen’s lot” Donald Adams; Owen Brannigan; D’oyly Carte Opera Company; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Isidore Godfrey (London 414286 CD) 4:28; 2:30

09:55:00 00:04:19 Anthony Holborne Pavan No. 3 Jordi Savall Hespèrion XXI AliaVox 9813

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 1 in G: 2. Allemande--Zuill Bailey, cello Album: Zuill Bailey: Francoeur, Bach, Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Chopin, and Vieuxtemps Delos 3326 Music: 4:27

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: Winter: 1. Allegro non molto-- Amsterdam Guitar Trio Album: Vivaldi: The Four Seasons RCA 5466 Music: 3:31

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: Winter: 2. Largo-- Yale Cellos; Aldo Parisot, conductor Album: The Sound of Cellos Delos 3042 Music: 3:15

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: Winter: 3. Allegro-- New Koto Ensemble of Tokyo Album: Vivaldi: The Four Seasons EMI 69075 Music: 2:58

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Scott Rose from San Antonio, TX Time: 8:47

Robert Schumann: Kinderszenen, Op.15: 1. Of foreign lands and peoples-- Simone Dinnerstein, piano Tuesday Musical Club, Laurel Heights United Methodist Church, San Antonio, TX Music: 1:59

Robert Schumann: Concerto for Cello in A minor, Op. 129-- Zuill Bailey, cello; Windham Festival Chamber Orchestra; Robert Manno, conductor Windham Chamber Music Festival, Windham Civic Centre Concert Hall, Windham, NY Music: 23:03

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs for Piano, Four Hands, Op. 28-- Michael Brown, piano; Gilles Vonsattel, piano UGA & CMSLC, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 16:31

Gerald Cohen: Grneta Variations-- Grneta Ensemble: Vasko Dukovski and Ismail Lumanovski, clarinets, Alexandra Joan, piano (le) poisson rouge, New York City, NY Music: 13:31

Darius Milhaud (arr. Daniel Seidenberg): La Creation du Monde, Op. 81-- Apollo Chamber Players Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH), Houston, TX Music: 12:27

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of composer Samuel Barber

Adagio for Strings Op 11 (1936)--Boston Symphony Orchestra/Charles Munch (BMG 68758 CD)

Concerto for Piano Op 38 (1936)--John Browning, piano; St. Louis Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Slatkin (RCA 60732 CD)

Symphony No.1 Op 9 (1936)--Baltimore Symphony Orchestra/David Zinman (Decca 436288 CD)

The School for Scandal Overture Op 5 (1931-33)--Baltimore Symphony Orchestra/David Zinman (Decca 436288 CD)

Essay for Orchestra No.1 Op 12 (1937)--Baltimore Symphony Orchestra/David Zinman (Decca 436288 CD)

Essay for Orchestra No.2 Op 17 (1942)--Baltimore Symphony Orchestra/David Zinman (Decca 436288 CD)

Music for a Scene from Shelley Op 7 (1933)--Baltimore Symphony Orchestra/David Zinman (Decca 436288 CD)

Sonata for Piano in E-Flat (1949)--Daniel Pollack, piano (Naxos 559015 CD)

Sonata for Cello and Piano Op 6 (1932)--Kristina Blaumane, cello;Jacob Katsnelson, piano (Quartz 2057 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:02:29 Adriano Banchieri Concerto No. 2 for Brass 'Magnificat' Empire Brass Telarc 80204

14:02:00 00:01:31 Adriano Banchieri Concerto No. 1 for Brass 'La Battaglia' Empire Brass Telarc 80204

14:04:00 00:15:21 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 13 in E flat major Op 27 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

14:19:00 00:17:24 Franz Schubert Fantasy in F minor NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis Michael Korstick, piano CPO 777658

14:36:00 00:05:05 Claude Debussy Images, Book 1: Reflets dans l'eau Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113

14:50:00 00:23:08 Gustav Holst Symphony in F major Op 8 JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 572914

15:13:00 00:06:32 Pietro Antonio Locatelli Introduttione Teatrale in D major Op 4 Elizabeth Wallfisch Raglan Baroque Players Hyperion 67041

15:19:00 00:11:19 Richard Wagner Die Feen: Overture Fabio Luisi Philharmonia Zürich Accentus 102

15:30:00 00:14:49 Peter Tchaikovsky Mozartiana Suite: Theme & Variations Op 61 Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8777

15:50:00 00:07:23 Sir Arnold Bax Symphonic Scherzo Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic Chandos 8464

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jahja Ling, conductor; Gil Shaham, violin - Blossom Music Festival

16:04:00 00:09:16 Ludwig van Beethoven Coriolan Overture Op 62

16:17:00 00:43:48 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Concerto in D major Op 61

17:04:00 00:33:20 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in C minor Op 67

17:38:00 00:21:43 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 88 in G major Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Beethoven's "Razumovsky" Quartets

18:03:00 00:18:27 Frederick Loewe My Fair Lady: Suite Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80375

18:21:00 00:15:39 Morton Gould Interplay Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Findlay Cockrell, piano Albany 1174

18:40:00 00:18:34 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Trio No. 44 in E major Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Dorian 90164

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:21:45 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 3 in D major Eric Jacobsen The Knights Ancalagon 137

19:26:00 00:42:51 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in E minor Op 64 Jaap van Zweden Dallas Symphony Orchestra DSO Live 2009

20:11:00 00:43:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Concerto in D major Op 61 German Chamber Philharmonic Lisa Batiashvili Lisa Batiashvili, violin Sony 733400

20:56:00 00:03:41 Alfredo Catalani La Wally: Act 3 Prelude Riccardo Chailly La Scala Philharmonic Decca 4831148

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Loris Chobanian: The Soldier Returns Jeffrey Irvine, viola; Javier Gonzales, piano (CCG 12-08-13) 7:16

Ty Alan Emerson: Miranda Mary Kay Robinson, flute; Jeffrey Irvine, viola; Kent Collier, cello; Javier Gonzales, piano (CCG 12-08-13) 5:59

Jeffrey Quick: Ballade Mary Kay Robinson, flute; Javier Gonzales, piano (CCG 12-08-13) 6:49

Jennifer Conner: Excursions Solaris Wind Quintet (CCG 03-16-14) 7:32

Eric Charnofsky: In Motion Solaris Wind Quintet (CCG 03-16-14) 10:33

Nicholas Underhill: Piano Trio No. 1 (2005) Almeda Trio (CCG 04-28-13) 13:52

21:58:00 00:01:50 Leos Janácek Lachian Dances: Celadná Dance Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, tonight’s it’s a panel discussion recorded in mid-July on the successes of women executives in many fields, inspired by the book “Uplifting Leaders (Who Happen to be Women).” Its co-writer, Margie Flynn, is one of the panelists.

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:07:00 Woldemar Bargiel Adagio in G major Op 38 German Chamber Philharmonic Christoph Eschenbach Steven Isserlis, cello RCA 63665

23:09:00 00:10:10 Robert Schumann Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 61 Robin Ticciati Scottish Chamber Orchestra Linn 450

23:21:00 00:06:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andantino from Serenade No. 9 Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus Sony 372068

23:27:00 00:09:01 Andrea Luchesi Piano Sonata in F [No. 3] Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069

23:38:00 00:06:36 Robert Schumann Andante from Piano Quartet Op 47 Wu Han, piano; Daniel Hope, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello DeutGram 22906

23:44:00 00:09:34 Johannes Brahms Andante from String Quartet No. 2 Op 51 Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289

23:56:00 00:02:39 Einojuhani Rautavaara Whispering Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano DeutGram 19103