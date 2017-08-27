Program Guide 08-27-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 30, 2016 - From the town of Kea’au on the “Big Island” of Hawaii, this week’s program features a young Hawaiian vocal ensemble performing segments from an opera inspired by Hawaiian myth and sung in the Hawaiian language. Also a young violinist who grew up in a very unusual home deep in the woods and totally off the power grid, performs the lyrical music of William Grant Still

17-year-old cellist William Suh from Honolulu, Hawaii performs the third movement, Allegro passionate from the Sonata for Cello and Piano No. 2 in F Major, Op. 99 by Johannes Brahms with Christopher O’Riley.

12-year-old pianist Jairus Rhoades from Mililani, Hawaii performs “Concert Praphrase on Rigoletto” S.434 by Franz Liszt.

Students from the Kamehameha Schools Hawai’i Hō’ike A Ha’l perform selections from the Hawaiian Opera “Hā’upu” with music by Herb Mahelona and libretto by Eric Stack.

16-year-old clarinetist Jack Li from Vancouver, British Columbia performs the third movement, Rondo, from Grand Duo Concertant, op. 48 by Carl Maria von Weber with Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old violinist Maria Sanderson from Morgantown, Indiana performs “Summerland” for violin and piano by William Grant Still with Christopher O’Riley.

12-year-old pianist Jairus Rhoades from Mililani, Hawaii performs Étude Op. 25 in A-flat major by Frédéric Chopin

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Leila Josefowicz, violin

Claude Debussy: Prelude to ‘The Afternoon of a Faun’

John Adams: Scheherazade.2

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring

Ottorino Respighi: Fountains of Rome--Manfred Honeck, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Jaap van Zweden, conductor; Hilary Hahn, violin

Johan Wagenaar: Cyrano de Bergerac Overture

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Violin Concerto

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Heinrich Isaac - The latest project by Jordi Savall and his Capella Reial and Hesperion XXI is a chronological journey in the life of this German master

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:08:00 Dieterich Buxtehude Magnificat La Nuova Musica John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 134

06:14:00 00:12:47 John Taverner O splendor gloriae Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572

06:27:00 00:02:28 Gregorian Chant Jesu dulcis memoria Dominican Sisters of Mary Decca 18696

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Summer Music - From around the world, marvelous melodies and evocations of this season of universal pleasure

FELIX MENDELSSOHN: A Midsummer Night’s Dream Overture played automatically by Boston University’s John. R. Silber Symphonic Organ (Skinner and Aeolian-Skinner/Fuller Building, Boston University, MA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 8/1987)

MICHEL LeGRAND: Summer me, winter me Dan Bellomy (Wurlitzer/Paramount Theatre, Brooklyn, NY) Cambria 1108

GEORGE GERSHWIN: Summertime, fr Porgy & Bess Walt Strony (Wurlitzer/Wheaton Fox Studio, Wheaton, IL) WFS 2006

NILS LINDBERG: Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day? James D. Hicks (2013 Tostareds Kyrkorgelfabrik/Kalmar Cathedral, Sweden) Pro Organo 7271

MAURI VIITALA: Canon, Partita & Fugue on Sen Suven Suloisuutta/The Sweetness of the Summer James D. Hicks (1980 Virtanen/Turku Cathedral, Finland) Pro Organo 7279

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: The Princeton Singers - This Central New Jersey based ensemble is noted for its versatility and mastery of works from Bach to Schoenberg. This week we visit the With Heart and Voice Archive and hear from Richard Gladwell, as he presents the Singers performing music by William Harris, Robert Parsons, Darius Milhaud and Steven Stametz, in a program originally broadcast in 2002

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Wandering Minstrels 4

Antonin Dvorak: Violin Concerto: Finale Nathan Milstein, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra/William Steinberg (EMI 64830 CD) 9:16

Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo á la Russe CBC Symphony Orchestra/Igor Stravinsky (Sony 88697103112 CD) 3:59

Igor Stravinsky: Fireworks Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Igor Stravinsky (Sony 88697103112 CD) 3:40

Giuseppe Verdi: Messa da Requiem: Confutatis Ezio Pinza, bass; Rome Opera Orchestra & Chorus/Tullio Serafin

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerwiesen Isaac Stern, violin; Symphony Orchestra/Franz Waxman (Sony 45956 CD) 8:19

Bedrich Smetana (arr. George Szell): From My Life: Scherzo Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (WHRA 6018 CD) 6:46

Jacques Offenbach: Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle Jennie Tourel, soprano; Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Maurice Abravanel (Odyssey 32160351 LP) 3:20

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Elena See

Franz Schubert: German Dance; Landler; Moment Musical-- Gil Shaham, violin; Goran Sollscher, guitar Album: Schubert for Two DG 471 568 Music: 4:22

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No 11 in D Major, K 84--Artosphere Festival Orchestra; Corrado Rovaris, conductor Walton Arts Center, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, AR Music: 8:11

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Alex Strong from Bloomington, IN Music: 7:18

Puzzler Payoff: Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose (Ma mere l'oye): Conversation between Beauty and the Beast--Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra; Dmitri Kitayenko, conductor Album: The Sorcerer's Apprentice Virgin 91471 Music: 4:33

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 3 in E, BWV 1006--Gil Shaham, violin Gstaad Musical Summits, Rougemont Church, Rougemont, Switzerland Music: 16:35

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Prelude and Fugue No. 7, Op. 119 from Well-Tempered Guitars--Brasil Guitar Duo Americas Society, New York, NY Concert Record Date: 2/19/2016 Music: 4:56

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Bill Morelock

Jean Sibelius: Six Little Pieces Op. 79 Movement 1, 5, 6--Yoojin Jang, violin; Renana Gutman, piano PT Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 9:28

Valerie Coleman: Suite: Portraits of Josephine--Imani Winds UChicago Presents, Performance Hall, Logan Center for the Arts, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL Music: 14:22

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-flat Major Hob.: VIIe--Alison Balsom, trumpet; Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony Orchestra, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 14:41

Astor Piazzolla: Libertango--Alison Balsom, trumpet; Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 4:08

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Van Cliburn

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No.1 in b-Flat Op 23 (1874-75)--Van Cliburn, piano; Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra/Kiril Kondrashin (Testament 1440 CD)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Song of the Lark Op 39 (1878)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 60414)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No.3 in d Op 30 (1894-95)--Van Cliburn, piano; Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra/Kiril Kondrashin (Testament 1440 CD)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No.23 in g-Sharp (1910)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 60414 CD)

Franz Liszt: Concert Etude No.3 in D-Flat Un sospiro"(1848)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 63613 CD)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat Op 119 No.4 (1892)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 60414 CD)

Johannes Brahms: Waltz No.15 in A-Flat (1865)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 60973 CD)

Frederic Chopin: Waltz No.2 in c-Sharp Op 64 (1847)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 6700206 CD)

Franz Schubert: Moment Musical in f Op 94 "Air russe" (1823-28)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 60973 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:03:00 Rebecca Clarke Lullaby Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

14:03:00 00:03:43 Jules Mouquet Suite for Winds: Aubade Robert J. Ambrose Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany 1127

14:06:00 00:14:19 Eric Coates London Suite Malcolm Nabarro Sinfonia ViVa ASV 2053

14:21:00 00:03:59 Eric Coates By the Sleepy Lagoon Malcolm Nabarro Sinfonia ViVa ASV 2053

14:25:00 00:13:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 9 for Winds in B flat major Amadeus Winds l'Oiseau 425819

14:50:00 00:31:43 Meredith Willson Symphony No. 2 in E minor William Stromberg Moscow Symphony Naxos 559006

15:21:00 00:07:10 Frédéric Chopin Polonaise No. 2 in E flat minor Op 26 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 18883

15:28:00 00:07:26 Carl Maria von Weber Preciosa: Overture Op 78 Karl Münchinger Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

15:36:00 00:08:11 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in D major Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Janet See, flute Harm Mundi 905193

15:47:00 00:09:51 Bohuslav Martinu March & Finale from Symphony No. 2 Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80616

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra: Archival concert anticipating the Centenary of The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conducting – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:05:00 00:18:31 Jean Sibelius En saga Op 9

16:27:00 00:34:03 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 4 in A minor Op 63

17:05:00 00:19:09 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 7 in C major Op 105

17:25:00 00:31:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Sinfonia Concertante in E flat major Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Rafael Druian, violin; Abraham Skernick, viola Sony 86793

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Rameau's "Pygmalion"

18:04:00 00:21:35 Eric Coates The Three Elizabeths Suite Malcolm Nabarro Sinfonia ViVa ASV 2053

18:29:00 00:16:33 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet No. 30 in E flat major Op 33 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695

18:48:00 00:12:00 John Field Piano Sonata No. 1 in E flat major Op 1 John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80290

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:31:43 Meredith Willson Symphony No. 2 in E minor William Stromberg Moscow Symphony Naxos 559006

19:36:00 00:45:50 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor Op 11 Polish Festival Orchestra Krystian Zimerman Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 459684

20:24:00 00:31:47 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 4 in B flat major Op 60 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 373715

20:57:00 00:02:23 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite: Berceuse Op 56 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Ty Alan Emerson: Birch Whispers — Bridgett Crocker Emerson, flute; Jocelyn Chang, harp (Capstone 8736) 8:15

Katharine Warne: Etude — Martha Schlosser, piano (CCG 11-20-11) 4:08

Katharine Warne: Escape — Jason Fuh, baritone; Madeleine Levitz, piano (CCG 11-20-11) 6:07

Katharine Warne: Serendipity — Hayato Tanaka, trumpet; John Pratt, trombone; Douglas Jones, tuba (CCG 11-20-11) 8:06

Bain Murray: On the Rim of Sleep — Andrew White, baritone; Andrius Kuprevicius, piano (Truemedia 92831) 13:20

Andrew Rindfleisch: Klangfarben (2010) — San Antonio Chamber Choir/Scott MacPherson, director (Gothic 49300) 10:47

21:56:00 00:03:41 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Platero and I: Melancolia Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 54853

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – Mayoral Debate recorded Friday – Mayor Frank Jackson and his eight challengers take part in a 90-minute debate, hosted by the City Club of Cleveland, at the Global Center for Health Innovation; I addition to Mayor Jackson, the participants are Zach Reed, Jeff Johnson, Brandon Chrostowski, Tony Madalone, Robert Kilo, Eric Brewer, Dyrone Smith and Bill Patmon; the moderator is ideastream’s Rick Jackson.

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:32:00 00:05:58 Eric Coates Ballad for Strings Malcolm Nabarro Sinfonia ViVa ASV 2053

23:40:00 00:03:41 Anonymous Lute Duet 'Le rossignol' Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony 745456

23:43:00 00:04:58 Josquin Desprez Ave Maria Joe Miller Westminster Choir WCC 1009

23:50:00 00:07:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from String Quintet No. 5 Sarah Kapustin, violin; Diana Cohen, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; Sebastian Krunnies, viola; David Soyer, cello Marlboro 80001

23:57:00 00:02:47 Maria Theresia von Paradis Sicilienne Lynn Harrell, cello; Bruno Canino, piano Decca 2334