WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 08-27-2017

Published August 27, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 30, 2016 - From the town of Kea’au on the “Big Island” of Hawaii, this week’s program features a young Hawaiian vocal ensemble performing segments from an opera inspired by Hawaiian myth and sung in the Hawaiian language. Also a young violinist who grew up in a very unusual home deep in the woods and totally off the power grid, performs the lyrical music of William Grant Still

17-year-old cellist William Suh from Honolulu, Hawaii performs the third movement, Allegro passionate from the Sonata for Cello and Piano No. 2 in F Major, Op. 99 by Johannes Brahms with Christopher O’Riley.

12-year-old pianist Jairus Rhoades from Mililani, Hawaii performs “Concert Praphrase on Rigoletto” S.434 by Franz Liszt.

Students from the Kamehameha Schools Hawai’i Hō’ike A Ha’l perform selections from the Hawaiian Opera “Hā’upu” with music by Herb Mahelona and libretto by Eric Stack.

16-year-old clarinetist Jack Li from Vancouver, British Columbia performs the third movement, Rondo, from Grand Duo Concertant, op. 48 by Carl Maria von Weber with Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old violinist Maria Sanderson from Morgantown, Indiana performs “Summerland” for violin and piano by William Grant Still with Christopher O’Riley.

12-year-old pianist Jairus Rhoades from Mililani, Hawaii performs Étude Op. 25 in A-flat major by Frédéric Chopin

 

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Leila Josefowicz, violin

Claude Debussy: Prelude to ‘The Afternoon of a Faun’   

John Adams:  Scheherazade.2

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring

Ottorino Respighi: Fountains of Rome--Manfred Honeck, conductor

 

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Jaap van Zweden, conductor; Hilary Hahn, violin

Johan Wagenaar: Cyrano de Bergerac Overture

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Violin Concerto

Ludwig van Beethoven:  Symphony No. 7           

Ludwig van Beethoven:  Symphony No. 5

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Heinrich Isaac - The latest project by Jordi Savall and his Capella Reial and Hesperion XXI is a chronological journey in the life of this German master

 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:08:00            Dieterich Buxtehude      Magnificat         La Nuova Musica          John Rutter            Cambridge Singers        Collegium         134

06:14:00            00:12:47            John Taverner   O splendor gloriae                                 Stile Antico       Harm Mundi            807572

06:27:00            00:02:28            Gregorian Chant            Jesu dulcis memoria                              Dominican Sisters of Mary     Decca   18696

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Summer Music - From around the world, marvelous melodies and evocations of this season of universal pleasure

FELIX MENDELSSOHN: A Midsummer Night’s Dream Overture  played automatically by Boston University’s John. R. Silber Symphonic Organ (Skinner and Aeolian-Skinner/Fuller Building, Boston University, MA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 8/1987)

MICHEL LeGRAND: Summer me, winter me  Dan Bellomy (Wurlitzer/Paramount Theatre, Brooklyn, NY) Cambria 1108

GEORGE GERSHWIN: Summertime, fr Porgy & Bess  Walt Strony (Wurlitzer/Wheaton Fox Studio, Wheaton, IL) WFS 2006

NILS LINDBERG: Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?  James D. Hicks (2013 Tostareds Kyrkorgelfabrik/Kalmar Cathedral, Sweden) Pro Organo 7271

MAURI VIITALA: Canon, Partita & Fugue on Sen Suven Suloisuutta/The Sweetness of the Summer  James D. Hicks (1980 Virtanen/Turku Cathedral, Finland) Pro Organo 7279

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: The Princeton Singers - This Central New Jersey based ensemble is noted for its versatility and mastery of works from Bach to Schoenberg. This week we visit the With Heart and Voice Archive and hear from Richard Gladwell, as he presents the Singers performing music by William Harris, Robert Parsons, Darius Milhaud and Steven Stametz, in a program originally broadcast in 2002

 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Wandering Minstrels 4

Antonin Dvorak: Violin Concerto: Finale   Nathan Milstein, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra/William Steinberg (EMI 64830 CD) 9:16

Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo á la Russe   CBC Symphony Orchestra/Igor Stravinsky (Sony 88697103112 CD) 3:59

Igor Stravinsky: Fireworks   Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Igor Stravinsky (Sony 88697103112 CD) 3:40

Giuseppe Verdi: Messa da Requiem: Confutatis   Ezio Pinza, bass; Rome Opera Orchestra & Chorus/Tullio Serafin

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerwiesen   Isaac Stern, violin; Symphony Orchestra/Franz Waxman (Sony 45956 CD) 8:19

Bedrich Smetana (arr. George Szell): From My Life: Scherzo   Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (WHRA 6018 CD) 6:46

Jacques Offenbach: Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle   Jennie Tourel, soprano; Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Maurice Abravanel (Odyssey 32160351 LP) 3:20

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Elena See

Franz Schubert: German Dance; Landler; Moment Musical-- Gil Shaham, violin; Goran Sollscher, guitar Album: Schubert for Two DG 471 568 Music: 4:22

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No 11 in D Major, K 84--Artosphere Festival Orchestra; Corrado Rovaris, conductor Walton Arts Center, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, AR Music: 8:11

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Alex Strong from Bloomington, IN Music: 7:18

Puzzler Payoff: Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose (Ma mere l'oye): Conversation between Beauty and the Beast--Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra; Dmitri Kitayenko, conductor Album: The Sorcerer's Apprentice Virgin 91471 Music: 4:33

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 3 in E, BWV 1006--Gil Shaham, violin Gstaad Musical Summits, Rougemont Church, Rougemont, Switzerland Music: 16:35

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Prelude and Fugue No. 7, Op. 119 from Well-Tempered Guitars--Brasil Guitar Duo Americas Society, New York, NY Concert Record Date: 2/19/2016 Music: 4:56

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Bill Morelock

Jean Sibelius: Six Little Pieces Op. 79 Movement 1, 5, 6--Yoojin Jang, violin; Renana Gutman, piano PT Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 9:28

Valerie Coleman: Suite: Portraits of Josephine--Imani Winds UChicago Presents, Performance Hall, Logan Center for the Arts, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL Music: 14:22

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-flat Major Hob.: VIIe--Alison Balsom, trumpet; Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony Orchestra, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 14:41

Astor Piazzolla: Libertango--Alison Balsom, trumpet; Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 4:08

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Van Cliburn

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No.1 in b-Flat Op 23 (1874-75)--Van Cliburn, piano; Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra/Kiril Kondrashin (Testament 1440 CD)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Song of the Lark Op 39 (1878)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 60414)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No.3 in d Op 30 (1894-95)--Van Cliburn, piano; Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra/Kiril Kondrashin (Testament 1440 CD)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No.23 in g-Sharp (1910)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 60414 CD)

Franz Liszt: Concert Etude No.3 in D-Flat Un sospiro"(1848)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 63613 CD)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat Op 119 No.4 (1892)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 60414 CD)

Johannes Brahms: Waltz No.15 in A-Flat (1865)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 60973 CD)

Frederic Chopin: Waltz No.2 in c-Sharp Op 64 (1847)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 6700206 CD)

Franz Schubert: Moment Musical in f Op 94 "Air russe" (1823-28)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 60973 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:03:00            Rebecca Clarke Lullaby                          Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano    Cedille  139

14:03:00            00:03:43            Jules Mouquet  Suite for Winds: Aubade            Robert J. Ambrose        Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany  1127

14:06:00            00:14:19            Eric Coates       London Suite                 Malcolm Nabarro           Sinfonia ViVa    ASV            2053

14:21:00            00:03:59            Eric Coates       By the Sleepy Lagoon               Malcolm Nabarro           Sinfonia ViVa            ASV     2053

14:25:00            00:13:15            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Divertimento No. 9 for Winds in B flat major                                Amadeus Winds            l'Oiseau 425819

14:50:00            00:31:43            Meredith Willson           Symphony No.  2 in E minor                   William Stromberg            Moscow Symphony       Naxos   559006

15:21:00            00:07:10            Frédéric Chopin Polonaise No.  2 in E flat minor  Op 26                            Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram         18883

15:28:00            00:07:26            Carl Maria von Weber    Preciosa: Overture Op 78                       Karl Münchinger            Vienna Philharmonic      Decca   4785437

15:36:00            00:08:11            Antonio Vivaldi  Flute Concerto in D major          Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra            Nicholas McGegan        Janet See, flute Harm Mundi      905193

15:47:00            00:09:51            Bohuslav Martinu           March & Finale from Symphony No. 2                 Paavo Järvi            Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80616

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra: Archival concert anticipating the Centenary of The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conducting – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:05:00            00:18:31            Jean Sibelius    En saga Op 9

16:27:00            00:34:03            Jean Sibelius    Symphony No.  4 in A minor  Op 63

17:05:00            00:19:09            Jean Sibelius    Symphony No.  7 in C major  Op 105

17:25:00            00:31:00            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Sinfonia Concertante in E flat major        Cleveland Orchestra          George Szell     Rafael Druian, violin; Abraham Skernick, viola    Sony    86793

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Rameau's "Pygmalion"

18:04:00            00:21:35            Eric Coates       The Three Elizabeths Suite                    Malcolm Nabarro            Sinfonia ViVa    ASV     2053

18:29:00            00:16:33            Franz Joseph Haydn     String Quartet No. 30 in E flat major  Op 33                                 Angeles Quartet            Decca   4783695

18:48:00            00:12:00            John Field         Piano Sonata No. 1 in E flat major  Op 1                         John O'Conor, piano  Telarc   80290

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:31:43            Meredith Willson           Symphony No.  2 in E minor                   William Stromberg            Moscow Symphony       Naxos   559006

19:36:00            00:45:50            Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No.  1 in E minor  Op 11 Polish Festival Orchestra            Krystian Zimerman         Krystian Zimerman, piano          DeutGram         459684

20:24:00            00:31:47            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  4 in B flat major  Op 60              George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    373715

20:57:00            00:02:23            Gabriel Fauré    Dolly Suite: Berceuse Op 56                  Ludovic Morlot  Seattle Symphony        SeattleSM         1004

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Ty Alan Emerson: Birch Whispers — Bridgett Crocker Emerson, flute; Jocelyn Chang, harp (Capstone 8736) 8:15

Katharine Warne: Etude — Martha Schlosser, piano (CCG 11-20-11) 4:08

Katharine Warne: Escape — Jason Fuh, baritone; Madeleine Levitz, piano (CCG 11-20-11) 6:07

Katharine Warne: Serendipity — Hayato Tanaka, trumpet; John Pratt, trombone; Douglas Jones, tuba (CCG 11-20-11) 8:06

Bain Murray: On the Rim of Sleep — Andrew White, baritone; Andrius Kuprevicius, piano (Truemedia 92831) 13:20

Andrew Rindfleisch: Klangfarben (2010) — San Antonio Chamber Choir/Scott MacPherson, director (Gothic 49300) 10:47

21:56:00            00:03:41            Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco       Platero and I: Melancolia                                    Christopher Parkening, guitar     EMI      54853

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – Mayoral Debate recorded Friday – Mayor Frank Jackson and his eight challengers take part in a 90-minute debate, hosted by the City Club of Cleveland, at the Global Center for Health Innovation; I addition to Mayor Jackson, the participants are Zach Reed, Jeff Johnson, Brandon Chrostowski, Tony Madalone, Robert Kilo, Eric Brewer, Dyrone Smith and Bill Patmon; the moderator is ideastream’s Rick Jackson.

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:32:00            00:05:58            Eric Coates       Ballad for Strings                      Malcolm Nabarro           Sinfonia ViVa            ASV     2053

23:40:00            00:03:41            Anonymous      Lute Duet 'Le rossignol'                         Sharon Isbin, guitar       Sony            745456

23:43:00            00:04:58            Josquin Desprez           Ave Maria                     Joe Miller          Westminster Choir            WCC     1009

23:50:00            00:07:00            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Adagio from String Quintet No. 5                                    Sarah Kapustin, violin; Diana Cohen, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; Sebastian Krunnies, viola; David Soyer, cello            Marlboro           80001

23:57:00            00:02:47            Maria Theresia von Paradis       Sicilienne                                  Lynn Harrell, cello; Bruno Canino, piano      Decca   2334

 

 