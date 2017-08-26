Program Guide 08-26-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:31:51 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 36 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 373715

00:37:00 00:21:09 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 1 in C major Helmut Müller-Brühl Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos 503293

01:01:00 00:36:38 Aram Khachaturian Violin Concerto in D minor Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 59

01:41:00 00:34:15 Sir William Walton Belshazzar's Feast City of Birmingham Symphony Sir Simon Rattle Thomas Hampson, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; City of Birmingham Sym Chorus EMI 56592

02:18:00 00:40:09 Alexander Zemlinsky Die Seejungfrau Riccardo Chailly Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Decca 417450

03:01:00 00:35:19 Johan Halvorsen Symphony No. 1 in C minor Neeme Järvi Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 10584

03:40:00 00:28:07 Henri Sauguet Les forains Daniel Swift CBC Radio Orchestra CBC 5152

04:11:00 00:28:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart String Quintet No. 5 in D major Sarah Kapustin, violin; Diana Cohen, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; Sebastian Krunnies, viola; David Soyer, cello Marlboro 80001

04:41:00 00:40:31 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 11 in F major Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss Claves 9002

05:24:00 00:14:01 Claude Debussy Images, Book 2 Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113

05:41:00 00:07:01 William Boyce Symphony No. 4 in F major Op 2 Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761

05:49:00 00:09:44 Claude Debussy Sarabande & Danse Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 79

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Astor Piazzolla: Suite Punta del Este for Bandoneon, Ensemble and String Orchestra--Daniel Binelli, bandoneon Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina Sono Luminus DOR-90201

06:20:06 Joaquín Turina: Mujeres Españas (Spanish Women): Madrileña clásica, Andaluza sentimental, Morena coqueta--Sara Davis Buechner, piano Koch International 7590

06:38:32 Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane-- Nicanor Zabeleta, harp Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra Ferenc Fricsay Archipel 466

06:48:43 Marcelo Coronel: Imaginario popular argentino (Popular Argentine Legends)--Victor Villadangos, guitar Naxos 557658

07:00:50 Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: Suite from Act 1--Concert des Nations Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9866

07:11:44 Roberto Gerhard: Soirée de Barcelona (Suite for Piano): Allegretto placido, Sostenuto molto enérgico e pesante--Sard Jordi Masó, piano Marco Polo 223867

07:31:54 Ernesto Cordero: Concerto Antillano for Guitar & Orchestra (1983)--Carlos Barbosa-Lima, guitar Sofia Soloists Chamber Ensemble Plamen Djurov Zoho 200707

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Elena See

Franz Schubert: German Dance; Landler; Moment Musical-- Gil Shaham, violin; Goran Sollscher, guitar Album: Schubert for Two DG 471 568 Music: 4:22

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No 11 in D Major, K 84--Artosphere Festival Orchestra; Corrado Rovaris, conductor Walton Arts Center, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, AR Music: 8:11

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Alex Strong from Bloomington, IN Music: 7:18

Puzzler Payoff: Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose (Ma mere l'oye): Conversation between Beauty and the Beast--Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra; Dmitri Kitayenko, conductor Album: The Sorcerer's Apprentice Virgin 91471 Music: 4:33

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 3 in E, BWV 1006--Gil Shaham, violin Gstaad Musical Summits, Rougemont Church, Rougemont, Switzerland Music: 16:35

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Prelude and Fugue No. 7, Op. 119 from Well-Tempered Guitars--Brasil Guitar Duo Americas Society, New York, NY Concert Record Date: 2/19/2016 Music: 4:56

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Bill Morelock

Jean Sibelius: Six Little Pieces Op. 79 Movement 1, 5, 6--Yoojin Jang, violin; Renana Gutman, piano PT Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 9:28

Valerie Coleman: Suite: Portraits of Josephine--Imani Winds UChicago Presents, Performance Hall, Logan Center for the Arts, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL Music: 14:22

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-flat Major Hob.: VIIe--Alison Balsom, trumpet; Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony Orchestra, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 14:41

Astor Piazzolla: Libertango--Alison Balsom, trumpet; Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 4:08

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:05:02 C. Monteverdi & T. Merula Two Ciacconas Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Members of Tafelmusik 1001

10:10:00 00:15:50 Zoltán Kodály Dances of Galánta Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824

10:30:00 00:07:30 Jerry Goldsmith Star Trek: The New Enterprise John Mauceri London Philharmonic LPO 86

10:38:00 00:09:54 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on Mozart's 'La ci darem la Houston Symphony Aralee Dorough, flute; Members of Dorough 2016

10:49:00 00:06:57 Peter Tchaikovsky Andante cantabile Op 11 Ying Quartet Telarc 80685

10:58:00 00:03:01 Leroy Anderson A Trumpeter's Lullaby BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Catherine Moore, trumpet Naxos 559357

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 30, 2016 - From the town of Kea’au on the “Big Island” of Hawaii, this week’s program features a young Hawaiian vocal ensemble performing segments from an opera inspired by Hawaiian myth and sung in the Hawaiian language. Also a young violinist who grew up in a very unusual home deep in the woods and totally off the power grid, performs the lyrical music of William Grant Still

17-year-old cellist William Suh from Honolulu, Hawaii performs the third movement, Allegro passionate from the Sonata for Cello and Piano No. 2 in F Major, Op. 99 by Johannes Brahms with Christopher O’Riley.

12-year-old pianist Jairus Rhoades from Mililani, Hawaii performs “Concert Praphrase on Rigoletto” S.434 by Franz Liszt.

Students from the Kamehameha Schools Hawai’i Hō’ike A Ha’l perform selections from the Hawaiian Opera “Hā’upu” with music by Herb Mahelona and libretto by Eric Stack.

16-year-old clarinetist Jack Li from Vancouver, British Columbia performs the third movement, Rondo, from Grand Duo Concertant, op. 48 by Carl Maria von Weber with Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old violinist Maria Sanderson from Morgantown, Indiana performs “Summerland” for violin and piano by William Grant Still with Christopher O’Riley.

12-year-old pianist Jairus Rhoades from Mililani, Hawaii performs Étude Op. 25 in A-flat major by Frédéric Chopin

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Martinu's "Frescoes"; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Antonin Dvorak and More Music Nationalism

12:09:00 00:08:39 Sir Malcolm Arnold Four Scottish Dances Op 59 Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68901

12:20:00 00:19:37 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533

12:42:00 00:08:17 George Gershwin Let 'Em Eat Cake: Overture Michael Tilson Thomas Buffalo Philharmonic CBS 42240

12:53:00 00:05:55 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 60 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 373715

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:00 00:10:53 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

13:15:00 00:17:36 Ralph Vaughan Williams Three Portraits from 'The England of André Previn London Symphony RCA 60586

13:35:00 00:15:45 George Gershwin Second Rhapsody Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705

13:52:00 00:27:59 Alexander Borodin Symphony No. 2 in B minor Sir Simon Rattle Berlin Philharmonic EMI 273

14:23:00 00:15:15 Maurice Ravel Valses nobles et sentimentales Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 449213

14:40:00 00:11:31 Hans Gál Allegro from Piano Concerto Op 57 Royal Northern Sinfonia Kenneth Woods Sarah Beth Briggs, piano Avie 2358

14:54:00 00:04:16 Giuseppe Verdi Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves Orchestra of La Scala Claudio Abbado La Scala Chorus DeutGram 4796018

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Martinu's "Frescoes"

15:03:00 00:41:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 6 in F major Op 68 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 373715

15:47:00 00:06:10 Ludwig van Beethoven Fidelio: Overture Op 72 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 373715

15:56:00 00:03:05 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 11 in F major Op 72 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 209

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:13:53 Dmitri Kabalevsky The Comedians Suite Op 26 Wolfgang Sawallisch Bavarian State Orchestra EMI 63893

16:19:00 00:15:32 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Trio No. 39 in G Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Dorian 90164

16:37:00 00:13:47 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic Donald Runnicles Dresden State Orchestra Teldec 17109

16:54:00 00:04:30 Franz Liszt Consolation No. 3 in D flat major Roberto Plano, piano Decca 4812479

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Spaced Out - movies about space exploration, including Apollo 13, Gravity, Alien, Star wars, Star Trek

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Hollywood's Greatest Hits - Alfred Newman - Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

End Title from Star Trek: The Motion Picture, 1979 - Legacy Recordings C2K 66134 - 20th Anniversary Collector's Edition - Jerry Goldsmith - original soundtrack recording/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Heroes Chorale and Voyage to the Moon - ERM Media 2009 DVD - Film Classic! Two Disc Set! - James Guymon - Millennium Symphony/Robert Ian Winstin, cond.

Le Voyage Dans La Lune Suite - ERM Media 2009 DVD - Film Classic! Two Disc Set! - Don Meyers - Millennium Symphony/Robert Ian Winstin, cond.

Re-Entry and Splashdown from Apollo 13, 1995 – MCA MCAD-11241 - Music From The Motion Picture - James Horner - original soundtrack recording/James Horner, cond.

Welcome to Lunar Industries from Moon, 2009 – Silva SILCD 1309 - 100 Greatest Hits: Take 2 - Clint Mansell - London Music Works

Overture from Capricorn One, 1978 - Silva SILCD 1183 - Jerry Goldsmith: 40 Years of Film Music - Jerry Goldsmith - City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Shenzou from Gravity, 2013 – WaterTower WTM39478 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Steven Price - original soundtrack recording/Geoff Alexander, cond.

The Cloud from Star Trek: The Motion Picture, 1979 - Legacy Recordings C2K 66134 - 20th Anniversary Collector's Edition - Jerry Goldsmith - original soundtrack recording/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

She Will Come Back from Solaris, 2002 - La-La Land Records LLCD 1161 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Cliff Martinez - original soundtrack recording/Bruce Fowler, cond.

Also Sprach Zarathustra used in 2001: A Space Odyssey, 1968 – Rhino R2 72562 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Richard Strauss - The Vienna Philharmonic/Herbert Van Karajan, cond.

End Credits from Contact, 1997 - Warner Bros 946811-2 - Mega Movies - Alan Silvestri - original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

We Don't Have to Think Like That Anymore from Solaris, 2002 - La-La Land Records LLCD 1161 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Cliff Martinez - original soundtrack recording/Bruce Fowler, cond.

End Title from Alien, 1979 – Silva SILCD 1183 - Jerry Goldsmith: 40 Years of Film Music - Jerry Goldsmith - City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Becoming one of The People Becoming one with Neytiri from Avatar, 2009 – Fox 521681 2 - Music From The Motion Picture - James Horner - original soundtrack recording/James Horner, cond.

The Hologram/Binary Sunset from Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977 – RCA 68772 - The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

End Title and Ilia's Theme from Star Trek: The Motion Picture, 1979 - Legacy Recordings C2K 66134 - 20th Anniversary Collector's Edition - Jerry Goldsmith - original soundtrack recording/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Celebration of the Late Barbara Cook, Pt I

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:00:53 Meredith Willson Overture from "The Music Man" Cyril Ornadel Opening Night MGM E3816

18:04:12 00:03:32 Sammy Fain-Yip Harburg Here's to Your Illusions Barbara Cook, Jerome Courtland Flahooley -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64764

18:09:02 00:02:00 R. Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Mr. Snow Barbara Cook Barbara Cook at Carnegie Hall Sony 7464-62017

18:11:25 00:02:56 Albert Hague-Arnold Horwitt This Is All Very New to Me Barbara Cook Plain and Fancy -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64762

18:20:17 00:01:52 Leonard Bernstein-Richard Wilbur Oh, Happy We! Barbara Cook, Robert Rounseville Candide -- Original B'way Cast Sony 9699-86859

18:23:53 00:02:46 Meredith Willson Till There Was You Barbara Cook, Robert Preston The Music Man --Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64663

18:30:07 00:03:13 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Hello, Young Lovers Barbara Cook Barbara Cook: The Broadway Years Koch 99923-79052

18:35:03 00:04:07 Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz Magic Moment Barbara Cook Barbara Cook: The Broadway Years Koch 99923-79052

18:39:54 00:06:00 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Will He Like Me? Barbara Cook She Loves Me -- Original B'way Cast Polydor 831-968

18:47:36 00:03:12 Claibe Richardson-Kenward Elmslie Chain of Love Barbara Cook Star Spangled Rhythm Smithsonian RD-111

18:51:18 00:01:42 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:56 Meredith Willson Filler: Lida Rose/Will I Ever Tell You? Barbara Cook The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64663

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:22:54 Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Winds in D minor Op 44 Vienna Philharmonic Myung-Whun Chung Members of DeutGram 471613

19:27:00 00:29:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concerto for Flute & Harp in C major Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Smith, flute; Lisa Wellbaum, harp Decca 443175

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Bramwell Tovey, conducting; Leonardo Colafelice, piano; Dinara Klinton, piano – 2016 Cleveland International Piano Competition Concerto Round, recorded live in Severance Hall

20:07:00 00:29:49 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 3 in C major Op 26

20:45:00 00:34:47 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor Op 23

21:29:00 00:29:35 Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Strings in E major Op 22 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – The Sale of Manhattan – Freberg; Home Sweet Home – Terry Thomas; Buying a House – Bob Newhart…Trumpet Volunteer…Kings and Queens of England…Jan C. Snow: Rutabagas and Kohlrabi

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:06:46 Franz Joseph Haydn Largo from String Quartet No. 64 Op 76 Carmina Quartet Denon 78963

23:08:00 00:07:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Sonata No. 13 Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 468048

23:19:00 00:06:59 Claude Debussy Pastorale from Sonata for Flute, Viola Joshua Smith, flute; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Telarc 80694

23:25:00 00:10:10 Ralph Vaughan Williams Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3 Bernard Haitink London Philharmonic EMI 56564

23:35:00 00:04:36 Joaquín Turina Silueta nocturna Op 65 Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037

23:40:00 00:11:45 Richard Strauss Sextet for Strings from 'Capriccio' Op 85 Herbert Blomstedt Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4645

23:52:00 00:03:10 Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in F minor English Chamber Orchestra Steven Mercurio Anne Akiko Meyers, violin E1 Music 7785

23:56:00 00:03:56 Claude Debussy Valse romantique Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460247