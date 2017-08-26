© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 08-26-2017

Published August 26, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:31:51            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  2 in D major  Op 36                    George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    373715

00:37:00            00:21:09            Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No.  1 in C major                      Helmut Müller-Brühl       Cologne Chamber Orchestra      Naxos   503293

01:01:00            00:36:38            Aram Khachaturian        Violin Concerto in D minor          Russian National Orchestra            Yakov Kreizberg            Julia Fischer, violin        PentaTone        59

01:41:00            00:34:15            Sir William Walton         Belshazzar's Feast        City of Birmingham Symphony   Sir Simon Rattle     Thomas Hampson, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; City of Birmingham Sym Chorus          EMI            56592

02:18:00            00:40:09            Alexander Zemlinsky     Die Seejungfrau            Riccardo Chailly            Deutsches Symphonie Berlin          Decca   417450

03:01:00            00:35:19            Johan Halvorsen           Symphony No. 1 in C minor                   Neeme Järvi            Bergen Philharmonic     Chandos           10584

03:40:00            00:28:07            Henri Sauguet   Les forains                    Daniel Swift      CBC Radio Orchestra    CBC            5152

04:11:00            00:28:00            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        String Quintet No. 5 in D major                           Sarah Kapustin, violin; Diana Cohen, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; Sebastian Krunnies, viola; David Soyer, cello  Marlboro            80001

04:41:00            00:40:31            Felix Mendelssohn        String Symphony No. 11 in F major                    Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss        Claves  9002

05:24:00            00:14:01            Claude Debussy           Images, Book 2                         Kotaro Fukuma, piano            Hortus  113

05:41:00            00:07:01            William Boyce   Symphony No. 4 in F major  Op 2                       Christopher Hogwood            Academy of Ancient Music         l'Oiseau 436761

05:49:00            00:09:44            Claude Debussy           Sarabande & Danse                  Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra            Reference         79

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Astor Piazzolla: Suite Punta del Este for Bandoneon, Ensemble and String Orchestra--Daniel Binelli, bandoneon Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina Sono Luminus DOR-90201

06:20:06 Joaquín Turina: Mujeres Españas (Spanish Women): Madrileña clásica, Andaluza sentimental, Morena coqueta--Sara Davis Buechner, piano Koch International 7590

06:38:32 Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane-- Nicanor Zabeleta, harp Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra Ferenc Fricsay Archipel 466

06:48:43 Marcelo Coronel: Imaginario popular argentino (Popular Argentine Legends)--Victor Villadangos, guitar Naxos 557658

07:00:50 Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: Suite from Act 1--Concert des Nations Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9866

07:11:44 Roberto Gerhard: Soirée de Barcelona (Suite for Piano): Allegretto placido, Sostenuto molto enérgico e pesante--Sard Jordi Masó, piano Marco Polo 223867

07:31:54 Ernesto Cordero: Concerto Antillano for Guitar & Orchestra (1983)--Carlos Barbosa-Lima, guitar Sofia Soloists Chamber Ensemble Plamen Djurov Zoho 200707

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Elena See

Franz Schubert: German Dance; Landler; Moment Musical-- Gil Shaham, violin; Goran Sollscher, guitar Album: Schubert for Two DG 471 568 Music: 4:22

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No 11 in D Major, K 84--Artosphere Festival Orchestra; Corrado Rovaris, conductor Walton Arts Center, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, AR Music: 8:11

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Alex Strong from Bloomington, IN Music: 7:18

Puzzler Payoff: Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose (Ma mere l'oye): Conversation between Beauty and the Beast--Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra; Dmitri Kitayenko, conductor Album: The Sorcerer's Apprentice Virgin 91471 Music: 4:33

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 3 in E, BWV 1006--Gil Shaham, violin Gstaad Musical Summits, Rougemont Church, Rougemont, Switzerland Music: 16:35

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Prelude and Fugue No. 7, Op. 119 from Well-Tempered Guitars--Brasil Guitar Duo Americas Society, New York, NY Concert Record Date: 2/19/2016 Music: 4:56

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Bill Morelock

Jean Sibelius: Six Little Pieces Op. 79 Movement 1, 5, 6--Yoojin Jang, violin; Renana Gutman, piano PT Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 9:28

Valerie Coleman: Suite: Portraits of Josephine--Imani Winds UChicago Presents, Performance Hall, Logan Center for the Arts, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL Music: 14:22

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-flat Major Hob.: VIIe--Alison Balsom, trumpet; Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony Orchestra, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 14:41

Astor Piazzolla: Libertango--Alison Balsom, trumpet; Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 4:08

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:05:02            C. Monteverdi & T. Merula          Two Ciacconas Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra               Members of      Tafelmusik        1001

10:10:00            00:15:50            Zoltán Kodály   Dances of Galánta                     Iván Fischer      Budapest Festival Orchestra          Philips  462824

10:30:00            00:07:30            Jerry Goldsmith Star Trek: The New Enterprise               John Mauceri    London Philharmonic     LPO      86

10:38:00            00:09:54            Ludwig van Beethoven   Variations on Mozart's 'La ci darem la     Houston Symphony                        Aralee Dorough, flute; Members of         Dorough           2016

10:49:00            00:06:57            Peter Tchaikovsky         Andante cantabile Op 11                                    Ying Quartet            Telarc   80685

10:58:00            00:03:01            Leroy Anderson A Trumpeter's Lullaby    BBC Concert Orchestra  Leonard Slatkin            Catherine Moore, trumpet          Naxos   559357

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 30, 2016 - From the town of Kea’au on the “Big Island” of Hawaii, this week’s program features a young Hawaiian vocal ensemble performing segments from an opera inspired by Hawaiian myth and sung in the Hawaiian language. Also a young violinist who grew up in a very unusual home deep in the woods and totally off the power grid, performs the lyrical music of William Grant Still

17-year-old cellist William Suh from Honolulu, Hawaii performs the third movement, Allegro passionate from the Sonata for Cello and Piano No. 2 in F Major, Op. 99 by Johannes Brahms with Christopher O’Riley.

12-year-old pianist Jairus Rhoades from Mililani, Hawaii performs “Concert Praphrase on Rigoletto” S.434 by Franz Liszt.

Students from the Kamehameha Schools Hawai’i Hō’ike A Ha’l perform selections from the Hawaiian Opera “Hā’upu” with music by Herb Mahelona and libretto by Eric Stack.

16-year-old clarinetist Jack Li from Vancouver, British Columbia performs the third movement, Rondo, from Grand Duo Concertant, op. 48 by Carl Maria von Weber with Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old violinist Maria Sanderson from Morgantown, Indiana performs “Summerland” for violin and piano by William Grant Still with Christopher O’Riley.

12-year-old pianist Jairus Rhoades from Mililani, Hawaii performs Étude Op. 25 in A-flat major by Frédéric Chopin

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Martinu's "Frescoes"; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Antonin Dvorak and More Music Nationalism

12:09:00            00:08:39            Sir Malcolm Arnold        Four Scottish Dances Op 59                  Keith Lockhart            Boston Pops Orchestra  RCA     68901

12:20:00            00:19:37            Ottorino Respighi          Three Botticelli Pictures                         Orpheus Chamber Orchestra          DeutGram         437533

12:42:00            00:08:17            George Gershwin           Let 'Em Eat Cake: Overture                    Michael Tilson Thomas            Buffalo Philharmonic     CBS     42240

12:53:00            00:05:55            Ludwig van Beethoven   Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 60                    George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    373715

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:00            00:10:53            Franz Liszt        Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra                        Iván Fischer            Budapest Festival Orchestra      DeutGram         4779525

13:15:00            00:17:36            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Three Portraits from 'The England of                  André Previn   London Symphony        RCA     60586

13:35:00            00:15:45            George Gershwin           Second Rhapsody         Buffalo Philharmonic     JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano        Naxos   559705

13:52:00            00:27:59            Alexander Borodin        Symphony No.  2 in B minor                   Sir Simon Rattle            Berlin Philharmonic        EMI      273

14:23:00            00:15:15            Maurice Ravel   Valses nobles et sentimentales               Pierre Boulez    Cleveland Orchestra          DeutGram         449213

14:40:00            00:11:31            Hans Gál          Allegro from Piano Concerto Op 57        Royal Northern Sinfonia            Kenneth Woods Sarah Beth Briggs, piano           Avie      2358

14:54:00            00:04:16            Giuseppe Verdi Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves  Orchestra of La Scala            Claudio Abbado La Scala Chorus            DeutGram         4796018

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Martinu's "Frescoes"

15:03:00            00:41:32            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  6 in F major  Op 68                    George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    373715

15:47:00            00:06:10            Ludwig van Beethoven   Fidelio: Overture Op 72              George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra          Sony    373715

15:56:00            00:03:05            Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 11 in F major  Op 72                        George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      CBS/Sony         209

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:13:53            Dmitri Kabalevsky         The Comedians Suite Op 26                  Wolfgang Sawallisch            Bavarian State Orchestra           EMI      63893

16:19:00            00:15:32            Franz Joseph Haydn     Piano Trio No. 39 in G                           Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello        Dorian  90164

16:37:00            00:13:47            Richard Wagner            Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic              Donald Runnicles          Dresden State Orchestra            Teldec  17109

16:54:00            00:04:30            Franz Liszt        Consolation No. 3 in D flat major                                    Roberto Plano, piano      Decca   4812479

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Spaced Out - movies about space exploration, including Apollo 13, Gravity, Alien, Star wars, Star Trek

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Hollywood's Greatest Hits - Alfred Newman - Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

End Title from Star Trek: The Motion Picture, 1979 - Legacy Recordings C2K 66134 - 20th Anniversary Collector's Edition - Jerry Goldsmith - original soundtrack recording/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Heroes Chorale and Voyage to the Moon - ERM Media 2009 DVD - Film Classic! Two Disc Set! - James Guymon - Millennium Symphony/Robert Ian Winstin, cond.

Le Voyage Dans La Lune Suite - ERM Media 2009 DVD - Film Classic! Two Disc Set! - Don Meyers - Millennium Symphony/Robert Ian Winstin, cond.

Re-Entry and Splashdown from Apollo 13, 1995 – MCA MCAD-11241 - Music From The Motion Picture - James Horner - original soundtrack recording/James Horner, cond.

Welcome to Lunar Industries from Moon, 2009 – Silva SILCD 1309 - 100 Greatest Hits: Take 2 - Clint Mansell - London Music Works

Overture from Capricorn One, 1978 - Silva SILCD 1183 - Jerry Goldsmith: 40 Years of Film Music - Jerry Goldsmith - City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Shenzou from Gravity, 2013 – WaterTower WTM39478 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Steven Price - original soundtrack recording/Geoff Alexander, cond.

The Cloud from Star Trek: The Motion Picture, 1979 - Legacy Recordings C2K 66134 - 20th Anniversary Collector's Edition - Jerry Goldsmith - original soundtrack recording/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

She Will Come Back from Solaris, 2002 - La-La Land Records LLCD 1161 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Cliff Martinez - original soundtrack recording/Bruce Fowler, cond.

Also Sprach Zarathustra used in 2001: A Space Odyssey, 1968 – Rhino R2 72562 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Richard Strauss - The Vienna Philharmonic/Herbert Van Karajan, cond.

End Credits from Contact, 1997 - Warner Bros 946811-2 - Mega Movies - Alan Silvestri - original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

We Don't Have to Think Like That Anymore from Solaris, 2002 - La-La Land Records LLCD 1161 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Cliff Martinez - original soundtrack recording/Bruce Fowler, cond.

End Title from Alien, 1979 – Silva SILCD 1183 - Jerry Goldsmith: 40 Years of Film Music - Jerry Goldsmith - City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Becoming one of The People Becoming one with Neytiri from Avatar, 2009 – Fox 521681 2 - Music From The Motion Picture - James Horner - original soundtrack recording/James Horner, cond.

The Hologram/Binary Sunset from Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977 – RCA 68772 - The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

End Title and Ilia's Theme from Star Trek: The Motion Picture, 1979 - Legacy Recordings C2K 66134 - 20th Anniversary Collector's Edition - Jerry Goldsmith - original soundtrack recording/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Celebration of the Late Barbara Cook, Pt I

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:54            00:00:53            Meredith Willson           Overture from "The Music Man"  Cyril Ornadel     Opening Night    MGM    E3816

18:04:12            00:03:32            Sammy Fain-Yip Harburg           Here's to Your Illusions  Barbara Cook, Jerome Courtland          Flahooley -- Original B'way Cast Angel    7777-64764

18:09:02            00:02:00            R. Rodgers-O.Hammerstein       Mr. Snow          Barbara Cook   Barbara Cook at Carnegie Hall    Sony    7464-62017

18:11:25            00:02:56            Albert Hague-Arnold Horwitt       This Is All Very New to Me         Barbara Cook   Plain and Fancy -- Original B'way Cast            Angel    7777-64762

18:20:17            00:01:52            Leonard Bernstein-Richard Wilbur          Oh, Happy We!  Barbara Cook, Robert Rounseville       Candide -- Original B'way Cast   Sony    9699-86859

18:23:53            00:02:46            Meredith Willson           Till There Was You        Barbara Cook, Robert Preston   The Music Man --Original B'way Cast            Angel    7777-64663

18:30:07            00:03:13            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Hello, Young Lovers      Barbara Cook   Barbara Cook: The Broadway Years        Koch    99923-79052

18:35:03            00:04:07            Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz   Magic Moment  Barbara Cook   Barbara Cook: The Broadway Years            Koch    99923-79052

18:39:54            00:06:00            Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick       Will He Like Me?           Barbara Cook   She Loves Me -- Original B'way Cast           Polydor 831-968

18:47:36            00:03:12            Claibe Richardson-Kenward Elmslie       Chain of Love   Barbara Cook   Star Spangled Rhythm          Smithsonian      RD-111

18:51:18            00:01:42            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:03            00:03:56            Meredith Willson           Filler: Lida Rose/Will I Ever Tell You?     Barbara Cook   The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast           Angel    7777-64663

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:22:54            Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Winds in D minor  Op 44    Vienna Philharmonic            Myung-Whun Chung      Members of      DeutGram         471613

19:27:00            00:29:10            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Concerto for Flute & Harp in C major      Cleveland Orchestra          Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Smith, flute; Lisa Wellbaum, harp            Decca   443175

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Bramwell Tovey, conducting; Leonardo Colafelice, piano; Dinara Klinton, piano – 2016 Cleveland International Piano Competition Concerto Round, recorded live in Severance Hall

20:07:00            00:29:49            Sergei Prokofiev           Piano Concerto No.  3 in C major  Op 26

20:45:00            00:34:47            Peter Tchaikovsky         Piano Concerto No.  1 in B flat minor  Op 23      

21:29:00            00:29:35            Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Strings in E major  Op 22   Vladimir Ashkenazy            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   433549

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – The Sale of Manhattan – Freberg; Home Sweet Home – Terry Thomas; Buying a House – Bob Newhart…Trumpet Volunteer…Kings and Queens of England…Jan C. Snow: Rutabagas and Kohlrabi

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:06:46            Franz Joseph Haydn     Largo from String Quartet No. 64 Op 76                          Carmina Quartet            Denon  78963

23:08:00            00:07:58            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Andante from Piano Sonata No. 13                                 Alfred Brendel, piano     Philips  468048

23:19:00            00:06:59            Claude Debussy           Pastorale from Sonata for Flute, Viola                            Joshua Smith, flute; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp    Telarc   80694

23:25:00            00:10:10            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3                Bernard Haitink London Philharmonic     EMI      56564

23:35:00            00:04:36            Joaquín Turina   Silueta nocturna Op 65                          Jenny Lin, piano            Hänssler           98037

23:40:00            00:11:45            Richard Strauss Sextet for Strings from 'Capriccio' Op 85             Herbert Blomstedt            Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra  Decca   4645

23:52:00            00:03:10            Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from Keyboard Concerto No.  5 in F minor             English Chamber Orchestra       Steven Mercurio            Anne Akiko Meyers, violin          E1 Music          7785

23:56:00            00:03:56            Claude Debussy           Valse romantique                                  Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano    Decca   460247

 

 