Program Guide 08-19-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:54:46 George Enescu Symphony No. 3 in C major Op 21 BBC Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Leeds Festival Chorus Chandos 9633

01:00:00 00:32:21 Johannes Brahms String Quintet No. 2 in G major Op 111 Cavani String Quartet Donald Weilerstein, viola Azica 71216

01:35:00 00:42:41 David Diamond Symphony No. 2 Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3093

02:20:00 00:11:59 Alberto Ginastera Estancia: Suite Op 8 Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4795448

02:35:00 00:34:21 Alexander Borodin Symphony No. 1 in E flat major Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572786

03:12:00 00:30:27 Federico Moreno Tórroba Homage to the Seguidilla Extremadura Symphony Manuel Coves Pepe Romero, guitar Naxos 573503

03:45:00 00:34:22 Peter Tchaikovsky String Sextet in D minor Op 70 Emerson String Quartet Paul Neubauer, viola; Colin Carr, cello Sony 547060

04:22:00 00:16:20 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F major Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9996

04:41:00 00:22:09 Leonard Bernstein Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' Keith Lockhart Utah Symphony Reference 105

05:06:00 00:32:39 George Gershwin Piano Concerto in F major Rochester Philharmonic Jeff Tyzik Jon Nakamatsu, piano Harm Mundi 807441

05:41:00 00:06:10 Percy Grainger Colonial Song Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117

05:51:00 00:07:19 Carl Nielsen Serenata in vano Lars Brynildsen, clarinet; Per Hannevold, bassoon; Vidar Olsen, horn; Sally Guenther, cello; Torbjorn Eide, double bass Bis 428

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Genaro Monreal Lacosta: Porque te quiero (Because I Love You)--Plácido Domingo, tenor; Orquesta de la Communidad de Madrid Miguel Roa Deutsche Grammophon 76590

06:03:45 Manuel Lopez-Quiroga y Miquel: Me embrujaste (You Bewitched Me)--Plácido Domingo, tenor; Orquesta de la Communidad de Madrid Miguel Roa Deutsche Grammophon 76590

06:08:30 Antonio Alvarez Alonso: Suspiros de España (Longing for Spain)--Plácido Domingo, tenor Orquesta de la Communidad de Madrid Miguel Roa Deutsche Grammophon 76590

06:41:39 Joan Tower: Chamber Dance--Nashville Symphony/Giancarlo Guerrero Naxos 559775

06:14:30 Manuel Ponce: Sonata "Mexicana"--Aleksandr Tsiboulski, guitar Naxos 573284

06:47:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in D K 136--Sphinx Virtuosi (recorded at Halton Theater CPCC, Nov 2011)

07:00:45 Johann Sebastian Bach: Chaconne from Partita No. 2 in d BWV 1004 (arr Anne Dudley)--Adela Peña, violin; Sara Sant'Ambrogio, cello; Erika Nickrenz, piano [Eroica Trio] EMI 56873

07:16:44 Jorge Mejia: Prelude in B-Flat--Jorge Mejia, piano Infusion 790001

07:18:41 Jorge Mejia: Prelude in e--Jorge Mejia, piano Infusion 790001

07:20:59 Jorge Mejia: Prelude in g-Sharp--Jorge Mejia, piano Infusion 790001

07:25:01 Maurice Ravel: Bolero--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Daniel Barenboim Erato 45766

07:43:25 Joaquín Turina: Danzas fantásticas Op 22--London Symphony Orchestra/Enrique Bátiz EMI 49405

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

George Gershwin: Variations on "I Got Rhythm"--Joshua Bell, violin; London Symphony Orchestra; John Williams, conductor Album: Gershwin Fantasy Sony 60659 Music: 4:15

Ernst von Dohnányi: Serenade in C major, Op. 10-- New York Principals Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Palm Beach, FL Music: 20:17

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Nathan Stodola from Brooklyn, NY Music: 7:38

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E Major, Op. 116, No. 4: Adagio-- Emanuel Ax, piano Album: Brahms Fantasies Op. 116 Piano Pieces Op. 119 Piano Sonata No. 2 Op. 2 Sony 69284 Music: 4:36

Maurice Ravel: Tzigane, for violin and orchestra Lento, quasi cadenza Joshua Bell, violin; Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Daniel Harding, conductor Berwaldhallen, Stockholm, Sweden Music: 10:27

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D, BWV 1068-- Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment; William Christie, conductor Prague Spring International Music Festival, Dvorak Hall, Rudolfinum, Prague, Czech Republic Music: 17:47

Robert Bariller: Rapsodie Bretonne--Jonathan Wintringham, saxophone; Michael Djupstrom, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 9:40

Adolphus Hailstork: An American Port of Call Gateways Music Festival Orchestra; Michael Morgan, conductor Gateways Music Festival, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY Music: 9:08

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:04:13 Paul Hindemith March from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis' Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

10:07:00 00:14:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Trumpet Concerto in E flat major German Chamber Philharmonic Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 16213

10:22:00 00:04:06 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude No. 3 in B flat major Op 23 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348

10:28:00 00:10:39 Franz Waxman Fantasie on Wagner's 'Tristan und London Symphony Andrew Litton Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Leslie Stifelman, piano Nonesuch 79464

10:42:00 00:09:44 Claude Debussy Sarabande & Danse Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 79

10:54:00 00:03:27 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 1 in F sharp minor Op 6 Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 13, 2016 - From St. Paul, Minnesota, this week’s program features all Minnesota performers. We’ll enjoy a virtuosic performance of Ernesto Cavallini’s Adagio and Tarantella by 17-year-old clarinetist Anders Peterson, a teenage pianist shares the story of how he handpicked his stepfather when he was four years old, and and a brother and sister piano duo perform a raucous four-hands arrangement of Schubert’s Der Erlkonig

17-year-old clarinetist Anders Peterson from Northfield, Minnesota performs Adagio e Tarantella by Ernesto Cavallini with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old violinist Emma Richman from Minneapolis, Minnesota performs the fourth movement, Allegretto poco mosso, from the Sonata for Violin and Piano by César Franck with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old pianist Evren Ozel from Minneapolis, Minnesota performs Interlude II by Leon Kirchner

The brother and sister piano duo, Taggart Squared, is comprised of 10-year-old Jacob Taggart and 14-year-old Emma Taggart from Blaine, Minnesota. They performed Der Erlkönig by Franz Schubert (1797-1828) arranged for piano four-hands by Greg Anderson.

The Stillwater Area High School Concert Choir from Stillwater, Minnesota performs “Tykus Tykus” by Vaclovas Augustinas and “Alleluia” by Fredrick Sixten

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Edward Collins Escapes to Wisconsin; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Antonin Dvorak and “Nationalism: 1848”

12:09:00 00:11:02 George Enescu Roumanian Rhapsody No. 2 in D major Op 11 Lawrence Foster Monte Carlo Philharmonic Erato 75179

12:23:00 00:22:49 Federico Moreno Tórroba Concierto de Castilla Extremadura Symphony Manuel Coves Vicente Coves, guitar Naxos 573503

12:49:00 00:04:48 Frédéric Chopin Polonaise No. 3 in A Op 40 Jon Nakamatsu, piano Harm Mundi 907244

12:55:00 00:02:39 Leroy Anderson Promenade Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559357

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:00 00:08:21 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov May Night: Overture Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572788

13:09:00 00:01:27 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572693

13:15:00 00:22:09 Leonard Bernstein Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' Keith Lockhart Utah Symphony Reference 105

13:41:00 00:11:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 1 in D major Hugh Wolff St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77309

13:55:00 00:30:27 Federico Moreno Tórroba Homage to the Seguidilla Extremadura Symphony Manuel Coves Pepe Romero, guitar Naxos 573503

14:30:00 00:09:57 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Three Dances John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 426247

14:43:00 00:11:25 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: André Previn London Symphony DeutGram 471347

14:55:00 00:04:35 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 9 in B major Op 72 Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips 426264

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Edward Collins Escapes to Wisconsin

15:03:00 00:31:08 Johannes Brahms Serenade No. 2 in A Op 16 Nicholas McGegan Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra PhiBaroque 5

15:39:00 00:11:33 George Enescu Roumanian Rhapsody No. 1 in A major Op 11 Leopold Stokowski RCA Victor Symphony RCA 70931

15:52:00 00:07:00 Manuel de Falla La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80149

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:00:00 00:09:13 Aaron Copland An Outdoor Overture Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3140

16:14:00 00:17:34 Alexander Borodin Symphony No. 3 in A minor Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572786

16:36:00 00:15:25 David Diamond This Sacred Ground Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Erich Parce, baritone; Seattle Symphony Chorale; Seattle Girls' Choir; Northwest Boychoir Naxos 559156

16:53:00 00:06:12 Robert Schumann Symphonic Etudes: Finale Op 13 Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Before They Were Famous - cinematic beginnings of movie music creators, including Hans Zimmer, John Williams, Elmer Bernstein, Danny Elfman and Jerry Goldsmith

20th Century Fox Fanfare Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Telarc 80168 00:00:00 00:00:20 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Cincinnati Pops Orchestra

Overture from The Blue Max, 1966 Jerry Goldsmith Philharmonia Orchestra Jerry Goldsmith Silva Screen Records SILCD 1183 00:00:20 00:00:40 Jerry Goldsmith: 40 Years of Film Music Philharmonia Orchestra

Symphonic Suite from On The Waterfront, 1954 Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony Classical 60991 00:01:00 00:01:00 National Public Radio Milestones of the Millennium Music in Film New York Philharmonic

The Harry Lyme Theme from The Third Man, 1949 Anton Karas no orchestra featured Gertrud Huber, zither Silva Screen Records SILCD 1235 00:02:09 00:01:00 100 Greatest Film Themes Gertrud Huber, zither

Main Title from Invasion of the Bodysnatchers, 1978 Denny Zeitlin original soundtrack recording Perseverance 003 00:03:09 00:02:44 The 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Original Motion Picture Soundtrack original soundtrack recording

Main Title from Superman, 1978 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra John Williams Sony Classical S2K 51333 00:06:00 00:00:51 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 London Symphony Orchestra

Cross Breed/End Credits from The Rare Breed, 1966 John Williams City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Paul Bateman Silva Screen Records SILCD 1098 00:06:53 00:04:17 Close Encounters The Essential John Williams Film Music Collection City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

End Title from Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, 2011 Hans Zimmer original soundtrack recording Nick Glennie-Smith Walt Disney Records D000651192 00:11:21 00:00:36 An Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides original soundtrack recording

Suite from The Fruit Machine, 1988 Hans Zimmer original soundtrack recording Milan 36153 00:12:13 00:07:10 Hans Zimmer The British Years original soundtrack recording

John Dunbar Theme from Dances with Wolves, 1990 John Barry City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Nic Raine Silva Screen Records SILCD 1128 00:19:32 00:00:26 John Barry The Collection: 40 Years of Film Music City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

Theme from Zulu, 1963 John Barry Royal Philharmonic Orchestra John Barry Epix 66401 00:19:57 00:02:44 John Barry Moviola II: Action and Adventure Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Theme from The Magnificent Seven, 1960 Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra Elmer Bernstein Denon 75288 00:22:59 00:00:39 Elmer Bernstein By Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra

Prelude and Out to Sea from The Buccaneer, 1958 Elmer Bernstein Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Telarc 80862 00:23:41 00:02:41 Masters and Commanders Music From Seafaring Classics Cincinnati Pops Orchestra

Song of the Jungle from The Jungle Book, 1942 Miklos Rozsa National Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Gerhardt RCA 81269 00:26:28 00:01:59 Spellbound: The Classic Film Scores of Miklos Rozsa National Philharmonic Orchestra

Mermaids from Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, 2011 Hans Zimmer original soundtrack recording Nick Glennie-Smith Walt Disney Records D000651192 00:28:27 00:00:30 An Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides original soundtrack recording

Overture from Captain Blood, 1935 Erich Wolfgang Korngold National Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Gerhardt RCA 60863 00:29:04 00:00:27 The Sea Hawk The Classic Film Scores of Erich Wolfgang Korngold National Philharmonic Orchestra

Theseus, Hymn and Finale from A Midsummer Night's Dream, 1935 Erich Wolfgang Korngold German Symphonie-Orchestra Berlin Gerd Albrecht CPO 999 449 00:30:00 00:03:26 A Midsummer Night's Dream The Original Score by Erich Wolfgang Korngold German Symphonie-Orchester Berlin

Theme from Batman, 1989 Danny Elfman original soundtrack recording Shirley Walker MCA 10065 00:32:43 00:00:54 Danny Elfman: Music for a Darkened Theatre original soundtrack recording

Love Theme from Forbidden Zone, 1980 Danny Elfman original soundtrack recording MCA 10065 00:34:37 00:01:12 Danny Elfman: Music for a Darkened Theatre original soundtrack recording

Drive-In from Pee-Wee's Big Adventure, 1985 Danny Elfman National Philharmonic Orchestra John Coleman MCA 10065 00:36:03 00:03:43 Danny Elfman: Music for a Darkened Theatre National Philharmonic Orchestra

Main Title from Star Trek: The Motion Picture, 19979 Jerry Goldsmith City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Nic Raine Silva Screen Records SILCD 1183 00:39:56 00:01:06 Jerry Goldsmith: 40 Years of Film Music City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

Final Victory from In Harm's Way, 1965 Jerry Goldsmith City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Paul Bateman Silva Screen Records SILCD 1183 00:41:03 00:03:00 Jerry Goldsmith: 40 Years of Film Music City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

Theme from The Pink Panther, 1965 Henry Mancini Henry Mancini and His Orchestra Henry Mancini Sony Classical 77086 00:44:21 00:00:31 The Essential Hollywood Henry Mancini and His Orchestra

The Monster Gets Mark from The Creature from the Black Lagoon, 1954 Henry Mancini The Mancini Pops Orchestra Henry Mancini RCA 60577 00:45:18 00:05:46 Mancini's Monster Hits The Mancini Pops Orchestra

Prelude from Ben-Hur, 1959 Miklos Rozsa The Hamburg Concert Orchestra Richard Muller-Malpertz Varese Sarabande 47268 00:51:15 00:00:26 Original Motion Picture Scores: El Cid Ben-Hur King of Kings The Hamburg Concert Orchestra

The Love of the Princess from The Thief of Bagdad, 1940 Miklos Rozsa National Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Gerhardt RCA 81269 00:51:43 00:04:41 Spellbound: The Classic Film Scores of Miklos Rozsa National Philharmonic Orchestra

Love Theme from The Mummy, 1999 Jerry Goldsmith City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Nic Raine Silva Screen Records SILCD 1183 00:56:30 00:01:45 Jerry Goldsmith: 40 Years of Film Music City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

Main Title from Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra John Williams Sony Classical S2K 51333 00:58:18 00:00:42 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 London Symphony Orchestra

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman : 7 Annie Oakleys Hit a Bullseye - They’re all here: Merman, Bernadette Peters, Betty Hutton, and even Reba McEntire

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:12 00:03:18 Irving Berlin Anything You Can Do Bernadette Peters, Tom Wopan Annie Get Your Gun --1999 B'way Revival Angel 24355-68122

18:04:45 00:01:34 Irving Berlin Overture from Annie Get Your Gun Orchestra Annie Get Your Gun -- 1962 Studio Cast Columbia AK44060

18:06:15 00:03:26 Irving Berlin Doin' What Comes Natur'lly Ethel Merman Annie Get Your Gun -- 1946 B'way Cast MCA MCAD10045

18:10:02 00:00:35 Irving Berlin Overture from Annie Get Your Gun Orchestra Annie Get Your Gun -- 1962 Studio Cast Columbia AK44060

18:10:33 00:02:16 Irving Berin I'm an Indian, Too Mary Martin Annie Get Your Gun -- 1957 Studio Cast Angel 7777-64765

18:13:29 00:03:37 Irving Berlin They Say That Falling in Love Is Wonderful Mary Martin Annie Get Your Gun -- 1957 Studio Cast Angel 7777-64765

18:17:34 00:01:11 Irving Berlin Anything You Can Do Dolores Gray, Bill Johnson Annie Get Your Gun -- 1947 London Prod Laser Light CD12449

18:18:41 00:03:14 Irving Berlin You Can't Get a Man With a Gun Judy Garland Judy Garland: Collectors' Gems Rhino R272543

18:21:50 00:01:14 Irving Berlin You Can't Get a Man With a Gun Betty Hutton Annie Get Your Gun -- Film Sountrack Rhino R276669

18:23:31 00:03:09 Irving Berlin Let's Go West Again Betty Hutton Annie Get Your Gun -- Film Soundrack Rhino R276669

18:27:55 00:01:08 Irving Berlin My Defenses Are Down Tom Wopat Annie Get Your Gun -- 1999 B'way Revival Angel 24355-68122

18:28:55 00:01:26 Irving Berlin My Defenses Are Down Howard Keel Annie Get Your Gun -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R276669

18:31:01 00:04:16 Irving Berin Sun in the Morning Ethel Merman Annie Get Your Gun -- 1967 B'way Revival RCA 1124-2-RC

18:35:26 00:03:37 Irving Berlin Old-Fashioned Wedding Ethel Merman, Bruce Yarnell Annie Get Your Gun -- 1967 B'way Revival RCA 1124-2-RC

18:39:39 00:03:59 Irving Berlin Moonshine Lullaby Bernadette Peters Annie Get Your Gun -- 1999 B'way Revival Angel 24355-68122

18:43:48 00:04:11 Irving Berlin I Got Lost in His Arms Reba McIntyre Annie Get Your Gun -- 2001 B'way Revival Theater release N/A

18:48:22 00:03:11 Irving Berlin There's No Business Like Show Business Ethel Merman, Jerry Orbach Annie Get Your Gun -- 1967 B'way Revival RCA 1124-2-RC

00:51:59 00:01:01 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:01:00 Irving Berlin Filler: Overture John McGlinn's Orchestra Annie Get Your Gun -- Studio Cast with Kim Criswell EMI 754206-2

18:54:01 00:02:55 Irving Berlin Flller: Who Do You Love, I Hope? Robert Lenns, Kathleen Carnes Annie Get Your Gun -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-1045

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:17:48 Adalbert Gyrowetz Symphony in E flat Op 6 Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9791

19:22:00 00:33:21 Ferde Grofé Grand Canyon Suite Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin Delos 3104

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Bramwell Tovey, conductor; Georgy Thaidze, piano; Nikita Mndoyants, piano; recorded live in Severance Hall - First Concerto Round of the 2016 Cleveland International Piano Competition

20:06:00 00:36:02 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor Op 23

20:46:00 00:36:37 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major Op 58

21:25:00 00:33:08 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 1 in B flat major Op 38 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 421439

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – We haven’t done a program about trains in some time, so – Reginald Gardner does his “Trains” (the American version), Joey Carter tells about the “Model Train Builder,” Beyond the Fringe offers “The Great Train Robbery,” and Rod McKuen narrates “The Art of Catching Trains”… This Week in the Media

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:09:45 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from String Quartet No. 10 Op 74 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80351

23:11:00 00:07:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Clarinet Concerto Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Jon Manasse, clarinet Harm Mundi 907516

23:22:00 00:08:13 Eric Coates The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro Gareth Hulse, oboe ASV 2053

23:30:00 00:07:59 E. J. Moeran Lonely Waters Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Rebekah Coffey, soprano Naxos 573034

23:40:00 00:07:01 Leos Janácek Idyll for Strings: Adagio Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572698

23:47:00 00:08:28 Richard Strauss Improvisation from Violin Sonata Op 18 Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony 46742

23:56:00 00:03:09 Sir Malcolm Arnold Solitaire: Sarabande Bryden Thomson Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8867

23:57:00 00:02:10 Robert Schumann Album for the Young: Andante cantabile Op 68 Stephen Hough, piano VirginClas 90770