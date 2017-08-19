© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 08-19-2017

Published August 19, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:54:46            George Enescu Symphony No. 3 in C major  Op 21         BBC Philharmonic            Gennady Rozhdestvensky         Leeds Festival Chorus   Chandos           9633

01:00:00            00:32:21            Johannes Brahms          String Quintet No.  2 in G major  Op 111 Cavani String Quartet                        Donald Weilerstein, viola           Azica    71216

01:35:00            00:42:41            David Diamond Symphony No. 2                        Gerard Schwarz             Seattle Symphony        Delos   3093

02:20:00            00:11:59            Alberto Ginastera           Estancia: Suite Op 8                  Gustavo Dudamel            Simón Bolívar Symphony          DeutGram         4795448

02:35:00            00:34:21            Alexander Borodin        Symphony No. 1 in E flat major              Gerard Schwarz            Seattle Symphony         Naxos   572786

03:12:00            00:30:27            Federico Moreno Tórroba           Homage to the Seguidilla           Extremadura Symphony        Manuel Coves   Pepe Romero, guitar     Naxos   573503

03:45:00            00:34:22            Peter Tchaikovsky         String Sextet in D minor  Op 70  Emerson String Quartet             Paul Neubauer, viola; Colin Carr, cello    Sony    547060

04:22:00            00:16:20            Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No.  1 in F major                         Matthias Maute  Ensemble Caprice         Analekta           9996

04:41:00            00:22:09            Leonard Bernstein         Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story'                     Keith Lockhart           Utah Symphony Reference         105

05:06:00            00:32:39            George Gershwin           Piano Concerto in F major         Rochester Philharmonic Jeff Tyzik     Jon Nakamatsu, piano   Harm Mundi      807441

05:41:00            00:06:10            Percy Grainger  Colonial Song               Jerry Junkin      Dallas Wind Symphony            Reference         117

05:51:00            00:07:19            Carl Nielsen      Serenata in vano                                   Lars Brynildsen, clarinet; Per Hannevold, bassoon; Vidar Olsen, horn; Sally Guenther, cello; Torbjorn Eide, double bass           Bis       428

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Genaro Monreal Lacosta: Porque te quiero (Because I Love You)--Plácido Domingo, tenor; Orquesta de la Communidad de Madrid      Miguel Roa Deutsche Grammophon 76590  

06:03:45 Manuel Lopez-Quiroga y Miquel: Me embrujaste (You Bewitched Me)--Plácido Domingo, tenor; Orquesta de la Communidad de Madrid      Miguel Roa Deutsche Grammophon 76590

06:08:30 Antonio Alvarez Alonso: Suspiros de España (Longing for Spain)--Plácido Domingo, tenor  Orquesta de la Communidad de Madrid Miguel Roa Deutsche Grammophon 76590

06:41:39 Joan Tower: Chamber Dance--Nashville Symphony/Giancarlo Guerrero Naxos 559775

06:14:30 Manuel Ponce: Sonata "Mexicana"--Aleksandr Tsiboulski, guitar Naxos 573284

06:47:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in D K 136--Sphinx Virtuosi (recorded at Halton Theater CPCC, Nov 2011)

07:00:45 Johann Sebastian Bach: Chaconne from Partita No. 2 in d BWV 1004 (arr Anne Dudley)--Adela Peña, violin; Sara Sant'Ambrogio, cello; Erika Nickrenz, piano [Eroica Trio] EMI 56873

07:16:44 Jorge Mejia: Prelude in B-Flat--Jorge Mejia, piano Infusion 790001

07:18:41 Jorge Mejia: Prelude in e--Jorge Mejia, piano  Infusion 790001

07:20:59 Jorge Mejia: Prelude in g-Sharp--Jorge Mejia, piano  Infusion 790001

07:25:01 Maurice Ravel: Bolero--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Daniel Barenboim Erato 45766

07:43:25 Joaquín Turina: Danzas fantásticas Op 22--London Symphony Orchestra/Enrique Bátiz EMI 49405

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

George Gershwin: Variations on "I Got Rhythm"--Joshua Bell, violin; London Symphony Orchestra; John Williams, conductor Album: Gershwin Fantasy Sony 60659 Music: 4:15

Ernst von Dohnányi: Serenade in C major, Op. 10-- New York Principals Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Palm Beach, FL Music: 20:17

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Nathan Stodola from Brooklyn, NY Music: 7:38

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E Major, Op. 116, No. 4: Adagio-- Emanuel Ax, piano Album: Brahms Fantasies Op. 116 Piano Pieces Op. 119 Piano Sonata No. 2 Op. 2 Sony 69284 Music: 4:36

Maurice Ravel: Tzigane, for violin and orchestra Lento, quasi cadenza Joshua Bell, violin; Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Daniel Harding, conductor Berwaldhallen, Stockholm, Sweden Music: 10:27

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D, BWV 1068-- Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment; William Christie, conductor Prague Spring International Music Festival, Dvorak Hall, Rudolfinum, Prague, Czech Republic Music: 17:47

Robert Bariller: Rapsodie Bretonne--Jonathan Wintringham, saxophone; Michael Djupstrom, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 9:40

Adolphus Hailstork: An American Port of Call Gateways Music Festival Orchestra; Michael Morgan, conductor Gateways Music Festival, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY Music: 9:08

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:04:13            Paul Hindemith  March from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis'            Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     1032

10:07:00            00:14:33            Franz Joseph Haydn     Trumpet Concerto in E flat major            German Chamber Philharmonic                 Alison Balsom, trumpet  EMI      16213

10:22:00            00:04:06            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Prelude No. 3 in B flat major  Op 23                                Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge  9348

10:28:00            00:10:39            Franz Waxman  Fantasie on Wagner's 'Tristan und          London Symphony            Andrew Litton    Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Leslie Stifelman, piano   Nonesuch         79464

10:42:00            00:09:44            Claude Debussy           Sarabande & Danse                  Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra            Reference         79

10:54:00            00:03:27            Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 1 in F sharp minor  Op 6                            Lara Downes, piano    Steinway           30016

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 13, 2016 - From St. Paul, Minnesota, this week’s program features all Minnesota performers.   We’ll enjoy a virtuosic performance of Ernesto Cavallini’s Adagio and Tarantella by 17-year-old clarinetist Anders Peterson, a teenage pianist shares the story of how he handpicked his stepfather when he was four years old, and and a brother and sister piano duo perform a raucous four-hands arrangement of Schubert’s Der Erlkonig

17-year-old clarinetist Anders Peterson from Northfield, Minnesota performs Adagio e Tarantella by Ernesto Cavallini with pianist Christopher O’Riley.
18-year-old violinist Emma Richman from Minneapolis, Minnesota performs the fourth movement, Allegretto poco mosso, from the Sonata for Violin and Piano by César Franck with pianist Christopher O’Riley.
17-year-old pianist Evren Ozel from Minneapolis, Minnesota performs Interlude II by Leon Kirchner
The brother and sister piano duo, Taggart Squared, is comprised of 10-year-old Jacob Taggart and 14-year-old Emma Taggart from Blaine, Minnesota. They performed Der Erlkönig by Franz Schubert (1797-1828) arranged for piano four-hands by Greg Anderson.
The Stillwater Area High School Concert Choir from Stillwater, Minnesota performs “Tykus Tykus” by Vaclovas Augustinas and “Alleluia” by Fredrick Sixten

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Edward Collins Escapes to Wisconsin; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Antonin Dvorak and “Nationalism: 1848”

12:09:00            00:11:02            George Enescu Roumanian Rhapsody No. 2 in D major  Op 11               Lawrence Foster   Monte Carlo Philharmonic          Erato    75179

12:23:00            00:22:49            Federico Moreno Tórroba           Concierto de Castilla      Extremadura Symphony            Manuel Coves   Vicente Coves, guitar     Naxos   573503

12:49:00            00:04:48            Frédéric Chopin Polonaise No.  3 in A Op 40                               Jon Nakamatsu, piano    Harm Mundi      907244

12:55:00            00:02:39            Leroy Anderson Promenade                   Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra            Naxos   559357

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:00            00:08:21            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           May Night: Overture                   Gerard Schwarz            Seattle Symphony         Naxos   572788

13:09:00            00:01:27            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the                  Gerard Schwarz             Seattle Symphony         Naxos   572693

13:15:00            00:22:09            Leonard Bernstein         Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story'                     Keith Lockhart           Utah Symphony Reference         105

13:41:00            00:11:56            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No.  1 in D major                   Hugh Wolff       St. Paul Chamber Orchestra            Teldec  77309

13:55:00            00:30:27            Federico Moreno Tórroba           Homage to the Seguidilla           Extremadura Symphony        Manuel Coves   Pepe Romero, guitar     Naxos   573503

14:30:00            00:09:57            Aram Khachaturian        Gayaneh: Three Dances                        John Williams            Boston Pops Orchestra  Philips  426247

14:43:00            00:11:25            Erich Wolfgang Korngold           The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex:              André Previn   London Symphony        DeutGram         471347

14:55:00            00:04:35            Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No.  9 in B major  Op 72                        Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano            Philips  426264

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Edward Collins Escapes to Wisconsin

15:03:00            00:31:08            Johannes Brahms          Serenade No.  2 in A Op 16                   Nicholas McGegan            Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra            PhiBaroque       5

15:39:00            00:11:33            George Enescu Roumanian Rhapsody No. 1 in A major  Op 11                Leopold Stokowski         RCA Victor Symphony   RCA     70931

15:52:00            00:07:00            Manuel de Falla La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance                       Jesús López-Cobos  Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80149

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:00:00            00:09:13            Aaron Copland  An Outdoor Overture                  Gerard Schwarz             Seattle Symphony        Delos   3140

16:14:00            00:17:34            Alexander Borodin        Symphony No.  3 in A minor                   Gerard Schwarz            Seattle Symphony         Naxos   572786

16:36:00            00:15:25            David Diamond This Sacred Ground      Seattle Symphony         Gerard Schwarz            Erich Parce, baritone; Seattle Symphony Chorale; Seattle Girls' Choir; Northwest Boychoir           Naxos   559156

16:53:00            00:06:12            Robert Schumann          Symphonic Etudes: Finale Op 13                        Gerard Schwarz            Seattle Symphony         Naxos   572770

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Before They Were Famous - cinematic beginnings of movie music creators, including Hans Zimmer, John Williams, Elmer Bernstein, Danny Elfman and Jerry Goldsmith

20th Century Fox Fanfare          Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra                      Erich Kunzel      Telarc            80168   00:00:00            00:00:20            Hollywood's Greatest Hits          Cincinnati Pops Orchestra         

Overture from The Blue Max, 1966         Jerry Goldsmith Philharmonia Orchestra              Jerry Goldsmith Silva Screen Records            SILCD 1183      00:00:20            00:00:40            Jerry Goldsmith: 40 Years of Film Music Philharmonia Orchestra         

Symphonic Suite from On The Waterfront, 1954  Leonard Bernstein         New York Philharmonic              Leonard Bernstein          Sony Classical  60991   00:01:00            00:01:00            National Public Radio Milestones of the Millennium Music in Film            New York Philharmonic 

The Harry Lyme Theme from The Third Man, 1949          Anton Karas      no orchestra featured    Gertrud Huber, zither                        Silva Screen Records    SILCD 1235      00:02:09            00:01:00            100 Greatest Film Themes            Gertrud Huber, zither    

Main Title from Invasion of the Bodysnatchers, 1978        Denny Zeitlin     original soundtrack recording                             Perseverance    003       00:03:09            00:02:44            The 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Original Motion Picture Soundtrack        original soundtrack recording    

Main Title from Superman, 1978 John Williams    London Symphony Orchestra                 John Williams    Sony Classical           S2K 51333        00:06:00            00:00:51            John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999   London Symphony Orchestra    

Cross Breed/End Credits from The Rare Breed, 1966      John Williams    City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra                Paul Bateman    Silva Screen Records    SILCD 1098      00:06:53            00:04:17            Close Encounters The Essential John Williams Film Music Collection     City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

End Title from Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, 2011 Hans Zimmer    original soundtrack recording                 Nick Glennie-Smith        Walt Disney Records     D000651192      00:11:21            00:00:36            An Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides     original soundtrack recording    

Suite from The Fruit Machine, 1988        Hans Zimmer    original soundtrack recording                             Milan            36153   00:12:13            00:07:10            Hans Zimmer The British Years  original soundtrack recording    

John Dunbar Theme from Dances with Wolves, 1990      John Barry        City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra                Nic Raine          Silva Screen Records    SILCD 1128      00:19:32            00:00:26            John Barry The Collection: 40 Years of Film Music          City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra   

Theme from Zulu, 1963  John Barry        Royal Philharmonic Orchestra                John Barry        Epix     66401            00:19:57            00:02:44            John Barry Moviola II: Action and Adventure       Royal Philharmonic Orchestra           

Theme from The Magnificent Seven, 1960          Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra                    Elmer Bernstein          Denon  75288   00:22:59            00:00:39            Elmer Bernstein By Elmer Bernstein       Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra    

Prelude and Out to Sea from The Buccaneer, 1958         Elmer Bernstein Cincinnati Pops Orchestra                      Erich Kunzel  Telarc   80862   00:23:41            00:02:41            Masters and Commanders Music From Seafaring Classics            Cincinnati Pops Orchestra         

Song of the Jungle from The Jungle Book, 1942  Miklos Rozsa    National Philharmonic Orchestra             Charles Gerhardt           RCA     81269   00:26:28            00:01:59            Spellbound: The Classic Film Scores of Miklos Rozsa            National Philharmonic Orchestra

Mermaids from Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, 2011           Hans Zimmer    original soundtrack recording                        Nick Glennie-Smith        Walt Disney Records     D000651192      00:28:27            00:00:30            An Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides     original soundtrack recording           

Overture from Captain Blood, 1935        Erich Wolfgang Korngold           National Philharmonic Orchestra             Charles Gerhardt           RCA     60863   00:29:04            00:00:27            The Sea Hawk The Classic Film Scores of Erich Wolfgang Korngold        National Philharmonic Orchestra

Theseus, Hymn and Finale from A Midsummer Night's Dream, 1935        Erich Wolfgang Korngold           German Symphonie-Orchestra Berlin                   Gerd Albrecht    CPO     999 449            00:30:00            00:03:26            A Midsummer Night's Dream The Original Score by Erich Wolfgang Korngold         German Symphonie-Orchester Berlin           

Theme from Batman, 1989         Danny Elfman   original soundtrack recording                 Shirley Walker   MCA            10065   00:32:43            00:00:54            Danny Elfman: Music for a Darkened Theatre      original soundtrack recording         

Love Theme from Forbidden Zone, 1980 Danny Elfman   original soundtrack recording                             MCA            10065   00:34:37            00:01:12            Danny Elfman: Music for a Darkened Theatre      original soundtrack recording         

Drive-In from Pee-Wee's Big Adventure, 1985     Danny Elfman   National Philharmonic Orchestra             John Coleman           MCA     10065   00:36:03            00:03:43            Danny Elfman: Music for a Darkened Theatre            National Philharmonic Orchestra

Main Title from Star Trek: The Motion Picture, 19979       Jerry Goldsmith City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra                Nic Raine          Silva Screen Records    SILCD 1183      00:39:56            00:01:06            Jerry Goldsmith: 40 Years of Film Music       City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra   

Final Victory from In Harm's Way, 1965   Jerry Goldsmith City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra                Paul Bateman            Silva Screen Records    SILCD 1183      00:41:03            00:03:00            Jerry Goldsmith: 40 Years of Film Music   City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra   

Theme from The Pink Panther, 1965       Henry Mancini   Henry Mancini and His Orchestra                       Henry Mancini Sony Classical  77086   00:44:21            00:00:31            The Essential Hollywood           Henry Mancini and His Orchestra   

The Monster Gets Mark from The Creature from the Black Lagoon, 1954  Henry Mancini   The Mancini Pops Orchestra                        Henry Mancini   RCA     60577   00:45:18            00:05:46            Mancini's Monster Hits   The Mancini Pops Orchestra

Prelude from Ben-Hur, 1959       Miklos Rozsa    The Hamburg Concert Orchestra                        Richard Muller-Malpertz            Varese Sarabande         47268   00:51:15            00:00:26            Original Motion Picture Scores: El Cid Ben-Hur King of Kings   The Hamburg Concert Orchestra           

The Love of the Princess from The Thief of Bagdad, 1940           Miklos Rozsa    National Philharmonic Orchestra             Charles Gerhardt           RCA     81269   00:51:43            00:04:41            Spellbound: The Classic Film Scores of Miklos Rozsa National Philharmonic Orchestra

Love Theme from The Mummy, 1999      Jerry Goldsmith City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra                Nic Raine            Silva Screen Records    SILCD 1183      00:56:30            00:01:45            Jerry Goldsmith: 40 Years of Film Music   City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra   

Main Title from Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977     John Williams    London Symphony Orchestra                 John Williams            Sony Classical  S2K 51333        00:58:18            00:00:42            John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999            London Symphony Orchestra    

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman : 7 Annie Oakleys Hit a Bullseye - They’re all here: Merman, Bernadette Peters, Betty Hutton, and even Reba McEntire

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:01:12            00:03:18            Irving Berlin       Anything You Can Do    Bernadette Peters, Tom Wopan Annie Get Your Gun --1999 B'way Revival  Angel    24355-68122

18:04:45            00:01:34            Irving Berlin       Overture from Annie Get Your Gun         Orchestra          Annie Get Your Gun -- 1962 Studio Cast    Columbia          AK44060

18:06:15            00:03:26            Irving Berlin       Doin' What Comes Natur'lly        Ethel Merman    Annie Get Your Gun -- 1946 B'way Cast         MCA     MCAD10045

18:10:02            00:00:35            Irving Berlin       Overture from Annie Get Your Gun         Orchestra          Annie Get Your Gun -- 1962 Studio Cast    Columbia          AK44060

18:10:33            00:02:16            Irving Berin        I'm an Indian, Too          Mary Martin       Annie Get Your Gun -- 1957 Studio Cast       Angel    7777-64765

18:13:29            00:03:37            Irving Berlin       They Say That Falling in Love Is Wonderful        Mary Martin       Annie Get Your Gun -- 1957 Studio Cast          Angel    7777-64765

18:17:34            00:01:11            Irving Berlin       Anything You Can Do    Dolores Gray, Bill Johnson         Annie Get Your Gun -- 1947 London Prod  Laser Light        CD12449

18:18:41            00:03:14            Irving Berlin       You Can't Get a Man With a Gun            Judy Garland     Judy Garland: Collectors' Gems           Rhino    R272543

18:21:50            00:01:14            Irving Berlin       You Can't Get a Man With a Gun            Betty Hutton      Annie Get Your Gun -- Film Sountrack        Rhino    R276669

18:23:31            00:03:09            Irving Berlin       Let's Go West Again      Betty Hutton      Annie Get Your Gun -- Film Soundrack        Rhino    R276669

18:27:55            00:01:08            Irving Berlin       My Defenses Are Down Tom Wopat       Annie Get Your Gun -- 1999 B'way Revival    Angel    24355-68122

18:28:55            00:01:26            Irving Berlin       My Defenses Are Down Howard Keel     Annie Get Your Gun -- Film Soundtrack       Rhino    R276669

18:31:01            00:04:16            Irving Berin        Sun in the Morning        Ethel Merman    Annie Get Your Gun -- 1967 B'way Revival    RCA     1124-2-RC

18:35:26            00:03:37            Irving Berlin       Old-Fashioned Wedding Ethel Merman, Bruce Yarnell      Annie Get Your Gun -- 1967 B'way Revival RCA     1124-2-RC

18:39:39            00:03:59            Irving Berlin       Moonshine Lullaby        Bernadette Peters         Annie Get Your Gun -- 1999 B'way Revival     Angel    24355-68122

18:43:48            00:04:11            Irving Berlin       I Got Lost in His Arms    Reba McIntyre   Annie Get Your Gun -- 2001 B'way Revival    Theater release N/A

18:48:22            00:03:11            Irving Berlin       There's No Business Like Show Business           Ethel Merman, Jerry Orbach Annie Get Your Gun -- 1967 B'way Revival         RCA     1124-2-RC

00:51:59            00:01:01            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:03            00:01:00            Irving Berlin       Filler: Overture   John McGlinn's Orchestra          Annie Get Your Gun -- Studio Cast with Kim Criswell   EMI      754206-2

18:54:01            00:02:55            Irving Berlin       Flller: Who Do You Love, I Hope?           Robert Lenns, Kathleen Carnes  Annie Get Your Gun -- Original B'way Cast         MCA     MCAD-1045

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:17:48            Adalbert Gyrowetz         Symphony in E flat Op 6            Matthias Bamert            London Mozart Players  Chandos           9791

19:22:00            00:33:21            Ferde Grofé      Grand Canyon Suite      Seattle Symphony         Gerard Schwarz            Ilkka Talvi, violin            Delos   3104

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Bramwell Tovey, conductor; Georgy Thaidze, piano; Nikita Mndoyants, piano; recorded live in Severance Hall - First Concerto Round of the 2016 Cleveland International Piano Competition

20:06:00            00:36:02            Peter Tchaikovsky         Piano Concerto No.  1 in B flat minor  Op 23

20:46:00            00:36:37            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Concerto No.  4 in G major  Op 58           

21:25:00            00:33:08            Robert Schumann          Symphony No.  1 in B flat major  Op 38              Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   421439

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – We haven’t done a program about trains in some time, so – Reginald Gardner does his “Trains” (the American version), Joey Carter tells about the “Model Train Builder,” Beyond the Fringe offers “The Great Train Robbery,” and Rod McKuen narrates “The Art of Catching Trains”… This Week in the Media

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:09:45            Ludwig van Beethoven   Adagio from String Quartet No. 10 Op 74                                    Cleveland Quartet          Telarc   80351

23:11:00            00:07:49            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Adagio from Clarinet Concerto   Seattle Symphony            Gerard Schwarz             Jon Manasse, clarinet    Harm Mundi      907516

23:22:00            00:08:13            Eric Coates       The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime  Sinfonia ViVa    Malcolm Nabarro            Gareth Hulse, oboe       ASV     2053

23:30:00            00:07:59            E. J. Moeran      Lonely Waters   Ulster Orchestra            JoAnn Falletta   Rebekah Coffey, soprano Naxos   573034

23:40:00            00:07:01            Leos Janácek    Idyll for Strings: Adagio             Gerard Schwarz             Seattle Symphony        Naxos   572698

23:47:00            00:08:28            Richard Strauss Improvisation from Violin Sonata Op 18                          Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony    46742

23:56:00            00:03:09            Sir Malcolm Arnold        Solitaire: Sarabande                  Bryden Thomson            Philharmonia Orchestra  Chandos           8867

23:57:00            00:02:10            Robert Schumann          Album for the Young: Andante cantabile Op 68                           Stephen Hough, piano   VirginClas         90770

 