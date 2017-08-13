© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 08-13-2017

Published August 13, 2017 at 11:30 PM EDT

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 16, 2016 - From Boston Massachusetts this week’s episode features a 12-year-old cellist performing a show piece by David Popper, we hear a moving setting of a Newfoundland folks song performed by the Young Women’s Chamber Choir of Boston’s famous Handel and Haydn Society … and we’ll meet a Boston teenager so zealous about studying classical music, he managed to cram 4 instruments, 2 Boston orchestras and a chorus into his life

12-year-old cellist Sean Yu, from Rye, NY. performs Polonaise de Concert, Op.14 by David Popper (1843-1913) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old French Horn player Helen Wargelin, from Concord, MA performs Nocturno, Op. 7 by Franz Strauss (1822-1905) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

The Handel Haydn Young Women’s Chamber Choir, ages 15-18 performs “Early Spring” (est. 4:15) - Traditional Newfoundland Folk Song - Arr. Kathleen Allan.

16-year-old pianist Wenfang Han from New York/China. performs V. Sonata Tragica from Forgotten Melodies II, Op.39 by Nikolai Medtner (1880-1951).

18-year-old violinist Sammy Andonian, from Lincoln, MA. performs I. Allegro vivo from the sonata for violin and piano by Claude Debussy (1862-1918) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old violinist Sammy Andonian, from Lincoln, MA. peforms Tambourin Chinois, Op.3 (est. 3:40) by Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962) with Christopher O’Riley.

 

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Riccardo Muti and Mitsuko Uchida, conductors

Gioacchino Rossini: Overture to La scala di seta

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Minor, Op. 37 (Mitsuko Uchida, piano)

Samuel Adams: many words of love

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in D Minor, Op. 120

Alfredo Catalani: Contemplazione

02:58:00            00:01:21            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Les petits riens: Gavotte            Anton Steck            Concerto Cologne         Archiv   4775800

 

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Manfred Honeck, conductor; Liang Wang, oboe

Franz von Suppé: Poet & Peasant Overture

Richard Strauss: Oboe Concerto

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Lassus Requiems - Fr. Jerome Weber recently reviewed two recordings of the rarely-written-about Requiem settings of Lassus; we will sample from these powerful works. His review is at the bottom of the play list.

 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:08:50            Johann Sebastian Bach Motet 'Komm, Jesu, komm'        Chamber Ensemble       Sir John Eliot Gardiner        Monteverdi Choir           Soli Deo           716

06:15:00            00:11:16            Hieronymus Praetorius  Magnificat quinti toni                              Stile Antico       Harm Mundi   807575

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

06:55:00            00:04:10            Karl Jenkins      Nunc dimittis                 Stephen Layton Polyphony        DeutGram            4793232

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: At the Sydney Town Hall - Resident musician Robert Ampt introduces us to the most famous historic organ in the southern hemisphere

G. F. HANDEL: Overture to the Occasional Oratorio  Robert Ampt (1890 Hill/Sydney Town Hall) Move 3148

JOHANN HUMMEL: Prelude & Fugue in c.

JOSEPH BONNET: Concert Variations, Op. 1  Robert Ampt

(1890 Hill/Sydney Town Hall) Priory 6012

WILLIAM LOVELOCK: Sinfonia Concertante for Organ and Orchestra  Sydney Symphony Orchestra/Patrick Thomas, conductor; Robert Boughen (1890 Hill/Sydney Town Hall) ABC Classics 442 365

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Hymns of Praise and Prayer -  On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll delve into a wonderful group of hymns reflecting themes of both praise and prayer, from across the ages.  Join Peter DuBois for this inspiring exploration.

 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Food Music   

Bohuslav Martinů: La Revue de Cuisine: Prologue   St. Paul Chamber Orchestra/Christopher Hogwood (London 101395 CD) 3:41

Johann Sebastian Bach:  Cantata No. 211 “Coffee Cantata:” Selections   Edith Mathis, soprano; Peter Schreier, tenor; Theo Adam, bass; Chamber Orchestra Berlin/ Peter Schreier (Brilliant Classics 993667 CD) 5:33 & 6:31

Camille Saint Saëns: Wedding Cake Op. 76  David Owen Norris, piano; I Musici de Montreal/Yuli Turovsky (Chandos 9246 CD) 6:13

Johann Strauss, Jr: Wiener Bonbons waltz   Vienna State Opera Orchestra?Anton Paulik (Vanguard 8080 CD) 9:00

Sir Arthur Sullivan-Sir Charles Mackerras: Pineapple Poll Ballet: Scene 1   Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/ Sir Charles Mackerras (Arabesque 8016 LP) 7:12

Dmitri Shostakovich: Tea for Two (Tahiti Trot)  Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra/Richrd Chailly (London 433702 CD) 3:33

Johann Strauss, Jr: Die Fledermaus: “Champagne chorus”  Peter Anders, tenor; Anny Schlemm, soprano, Rita Streich, soprano; Hans Wocke, tenor; Anneliese Müller, mezzo; RIAS Chorus and Orchestra/Ferenc Fricsay (Membran 223979 CD) 2:18

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 57 in F Major, Hob. XVI/47: Movement 1-- Rudolf Buchbinder, piano Album: Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonatas Vol. 2 Teldec 35794 Music: 4:26

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 42 in C major, Op. 54 No. 2: Movements 2-4-- Attacca Quartet Virginia Arts Festival, St. John's Episcopal Church, Portsmouth, VA Music: 13:15

Piano Puzzler: Today's contestant is Bob Lagerquist from Eugene, OR Music: 8:51

Frederic Chopin: Prelude No. 21--Yundi Li, piano Album: Chopin Preludes DG 23755 Music: 1:38

Mily Balakirev: Symphony No. 1 in C: Movements 1 & 2-- German Symphony Orchestra; Alan Buribayev, conductor Philharmonie, Berlin, Germany Music: ~19:35

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Marguerite Roesgen-Champion: Suite Française-- Monica Raga, flute; Maria Jesus Avila, harp Teatro Monumental, Madrid, Spain Music: 11:28

Michael Gilbertson: The Cosmos: Concerto for Wind Quintet and Orchestra (2016): Movements 2-5-- WindSync; River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; David Danzmayr, conductor River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: ~14:30

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Duo in G major for Violin and Viola, K. 423-- Ida Kavafian, violin; Yura Lee, viola Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 16:31

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 2 of the life and music of Franz Joseph Haydn

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:03:06            John Ireland      The Holy Boy    La Pietà            Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin            Analekta           8730

14:03:00            00:04:49            John Ireland      A Downland Suite: Minuet                      William Boughton            English String Orchestra            Nimbus 7020

14:07:00            00:07:56            Richard Wagner            Siegfried: Forest Murmurs                      Donald Runnicles            Dresden State Orchestra            Teldec  17109

14:15:00            00:12:01            Richard Wagner            Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's               George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      CBS     46286

14:27:00            00:09:07            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Rondo in A minor                                  Alexander Schimpf, piano  Genuin  10181

14:50:00            00:29:40            Robert Schumann          Piano Concerto in A minor  Op 54          St Cecilia Academy Orchestra          Antonio Pappano          Jan Lisiecki, piano         DeutGram         4795327

15:19:00            00:09:12            Gioacchino Rossini        Eduardo e Cristina: Overture                  Christian Benda            Prague Sinfonia Naxos   570934

15:28:00            00:09:15            Sir John Barbirolli          Oboe Concerto after Corelli in A major    City of London Sinfonia            Nicholas Ward   Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos   553433

15:38:00            00:09:07            John Ireland      Epic March                    Richard Hickox London Symphony            Chandos           8879

15:49:00            00:09:55            Hector Berlioz   Benvenuto Cellini: Overture                    Sir Colin Davis  Dresden State Orchestra RCA     68790

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Mitsuko Uchida, conductor/pianist – recorded live in Severance Hall

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 in A, K. 488

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in F, K. 138  (without conductor)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 in c, K. 491

17:27:00            00:32:13            Robert Schumann          Symphony No.  3 in E flat major  Op 97              George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    62349

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Of Wagner, Tubas, and György Kurtág

18:05:00            00:23:43            John Ireland      Piano Concerto in E flat major    Ulster Orchestra            David Lloyd-Jones   Piers Lane, piano          Hyperion           67296

18:28:00            00:04:42            Richard Wagner            Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music               George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      CBS     46286

18:33:00            00:04:44            Richard Wagner            Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries                      Franz Welser-Möst     Cleveland Orchestra      DeutGram         4778773

18:38:00            00:12:24            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Divertimento for Strings in B flat major                Ton Koopman          Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra  Erato    45471

18:53:00            00:06:00            Georges Bizet   L'Arlésienne Suite No.  2: Pastorale                    José Serebrier            Barcelona Symphony    Bis       1305

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:13:34            John Ireland      A London Overture                    Richard Hickox London Symphony            Chandos           8879

19:18:00            00:26:05            Max Bruch        Violin Concerto No.  1 in G minor  Op 26 Berlin Philharmonic            Herbert von Karajan       Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin         DeutGram         4793449

19:44:00            01:09:36            Richard Wagner            The Ring without Words            Lorin Maazel      Berlin Philharmonic     Telarc   80154

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Edward J. Miller: Beyond the Wheel (1987)  Gregory Fulkerson, violin; Oberlin Wind Ensemble/Larry Rachleff, cond. (Opus One 138) 9:28

Loris Chobanian: Chaconne Chromatique (1987)  Gray-Pearl Guitar Duo (Dorian 90230) 6:47

Andrew Rindfleisch: Night Singing (2004)  Zeitgeist (Innova 785) 24:50

Nikola Resanovich: Sarabande and Chaconne (2008)  University of Akron Symphony Orchestra/Guy Bordo, cond. (private CD) 9:16

21:51:00            00:08:11            Miklós Rózsa    Hungarian Sketch No. 3 'Danza' Op 14               Mariusz Smolij            Budapest Symphony Orchestra  Naxos   572285

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Bias, Fake News, and the State of the Fourth Estate. A panel discussion.

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:05:10            Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No.  1 in B flat minor  Op 9                              Jenny Lin, piano    Hänssler           98037

23:07:00            00:14:18            Franz Schubert Adagio from String Quintet         Miró Quartet                  Matt Haimovitz, cello Oxingale           2006

23:23:00            00:04:10            John Rutter       Suite Antique: Prelude   West Side Chamber Orchestra   Kevin Mallon            John McMurtery, flute; Christopher D. Lewis, hc  Naxos   573146

23:27:00            00:04:49            John Ireland      A Downland Suite: Minuet                      William Boughton            English String Orchestra            Nimbus 7020

23:31:00            00:04:28            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Fantasia on 'Greensleeves'                    Michael Stern            Kansas City Symphony Reference         129

23:38:00            00:06:49            Johannes Brahms          Romanze from String Quartet No. 1 Op 51                                  Chiara String Quartet     Azica    71289

23:44:00            00:08:27            Max Bruch        Romance for Viola & Orchestra Op 85    Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra          Riccardo Chailly            Janine Jansen, viola      Decca   7260

23:55:00            00:02:53            Richard Wagner            Tannhäuser: Song to the Evening Star    Metropolitan Opera Orchestra          James Levine    Bryn Terfel, baritone      DeutGram         4795448

23:57:00            00:01:59            Bill Evans          Waltz for Debby                        Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano            Decca   455512

 

 