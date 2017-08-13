Program Guide 08-13-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 16, 2016 - From Boston Massachusetts this week’s episode features a 12-year-old cellist performing a show piece by David Popper, we hear a moving setting of a Newfoundland folks song performed by the Young Women’s Chamber Choir of Boston’s famous Handel and Haydn Society … and we’ll meet a Boston teenager so zealous about studying classical music, he managed to cram 4 instruments, 2 Boston orchestras and a chorus into his life

12-year-old cellist Sean Yu, from Rye, NY. performs Polonaise de Concert, Op.14 by David Popper (1843-1913) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old French Horn player Helen Wargelin, from Concord, MA performs Nocturno, Op. 7 by Franz Strauss (1822-1905) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

The Handel Haydn Young Women’s Chamber Choir, ages 15-18 performs “Early Spring” (est. 4:15) - Traditional Newfoundland Folk Song - Arr. Kathleen Allan.

16-year-old pianist Wenfang Han from New York/China. performs V. Sonata Tragica from Forgotten Melodies II, Op.39 by Nikolai Medtner (1880-1951).

18-year-old violinist Sammy Andonian, from Lincoln, MA. performs I. Allegro vivo from the sonata for violin and piano by Claude Debussy (1862-1918) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old violinist Sammy Andonian, from Lincoln, MA. peforms Tambourin Chinois, Op.3 (est. 3:40) by Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962) with Christopher O’Riley.

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Riccardo Muti and Mitsuko Uchida, conductors

Gioacchino Rossini: Overture to La scala di seta

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Minor, Op. 37 (Mitsuko Uchida, piano)

Samuel Adams: many words of love

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in D Minor, Op. 120

Alfredo Catalani: Contemplazione

02:58:00 00:01:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Les petits riens: Gavotte Anton Steck Concerto Cologne Archiv 4775800

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Manfred Honeck, conductor; Liang Wang, oboe

Franz von Suppé: Poet & Peasant Overture

Richard Strauss: Oboe Concerto

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Lassus Requiems - Fr. Jerome Weber recently reviewed two recordings of the rarely-written-about Requiem settings of Lassus; we will sample from these powerful works. His review is at the bottom of the play list.

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:08:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Motet 'Komm, Jesu, komm' Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Soli Deo 716

06:15:00 00:11:16 Hieronymus Praetorius Magnificat quinti toni Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807575

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

06:55:00 00:04:10 Karl Jenkins Nunc dimittis Stephen Layton Polyphony DeutGram 4793232

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: At the Sydney Town Hall - Resident musician Robert Ampt introduces us to the most famous historic organ in the southern hemisphere

G. F. HANDEL: Overture to the Occasional Oratorio Robert Ampt (1890 Hill/Sydney Town Hall) Move 3148

JOHANN HUMMEL: Prelude & Fugue in c.

JOSEPH BONNET: Concert Variations, Op. 1 Robert Ampt

(1890 Hill/Sydney Town Hall) Priory 6012

WILLIAM LOVELOCK: Sinfonia Concertante for Organ and Orchestra Sydney Symphony Orchestra/Patrick Thomas, conductor; Robert Boughen (1890 Hill/Sydney Town Hall) ABC Classics 442 365

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Hymns of Praise and Prayer - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll delve into a wonderful group of hymns reflecting themes of both praise and prayer, from across the ages. Join Peter DuBois for this inspiring exploration.

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Food Music

Bohuslav Martinů: La Revue de Cuisine: Prologue St. Paul Chamber Orchestra/Christopher Hogwood (London 101395 CD) 3:41

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 211 “Coffee Cantata:” Selections Edith Mathis, soprano; Peter Schreier, tenor; Theo Adam, bass; Chamber Orchestra Berlin/ Peter Schreier (Brilliant Classics 993667 CD) 5:33 & 6:31

Camille Saint Saëns: Wedding Cake Op. 76 David Owen Norris, piano; I Musici de Montreal/Yuli Turovsky (Chandos 9246 CD) 6:13

Johann Strauss, Jr: Wiener Bonbons waltz Vienna State Opera Orchestra?Anton Paulik (Vanguard 8080 CD) 9:00

Sir Arthur Sullivan-Sir Charles Mackerras: Pineapple Poll Ballet: Scene 1 Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/ Sir Charles Mackerras (Arabesque 8016 LP) 7:12

Dmitri Shostakovich: Tea for Two (Tahiti Trot) Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra/Richrd Chailly (London 433702 CD) 3:33

Johann Strauss, Jr: Die Fledermaus: “Champagne chorus” Peter Anders, tenor; Anny Schlemm, soprano, Rita Streich, soprano; Hans Wocke, tenor; Anneliese Müller, mezzo; RIAS Chorus and Orchestra/Ferenc Fricsay (Membran 223979 CD) 2:18

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 57 in F Major, Hob. XVI/47: Movement 1-- Rudolf Buchbinder, piano Album: Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonatas Vol. 2 Teldec 35794 Music: 4:26

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 42 in C major, Op. 54 No. 2: Movements 2-4-- Attacca Quartet Virginia Arts Festival, St. John's Episcopal Church, Portsmouth, VA Music: 13:15

Piano Puzzler: Today's contestant is Bob Lagerquist from Eugene, OR Music: 8:51

Frederic Chopin: Prelude No. 21--Yundi Li, piano Album: Chopin Preludes DG 23755 Music: 1:38

Mily Balakirev: Symphony No. 1 in C: Movements 1 & 2-- German Symphony Orchestra; Alan Buribayev, conductor Philharmonie, Berlin, Germany Music: ~19:35

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Marguerite Roesgen-Champion: Suite Française-- Monica Raga, flute; Maria Jesus Avila, harp Teatro Monumental, Madrid, Spain Music: 11:28

Michael Gilbertson: The Cosmos: Concerto for Wind Quintet and Orchestra (2016): Movements 2-5-- WindSync; River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; David Danzmayr, conductor River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: ~14:30

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Duo in G major for Violin and Viola, K. 423-- Ida Kavafian, violin; Yura Lee, viola Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 16:31

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 2 of the life and music of Franz Joseph Haydn

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:03:06 John Ireland The Holy Boy La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8730

14:03:00 00:04:49 John Ireland A Downland Suite: Minuet William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

14:07:00 00:07:56 Richard Wagner Siegfried: Forest Murmurs Donald Runnicles Dresden State Orchestra Teldec 17109

14:15:00 00:12:01 Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 46286

14:27:00 00:09:07 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo in A minor Alexander Schimpf, piano Genuin 10181

14:50:00 00:29:40 Robert Schumann Piano Concerto in A minor Op 54 St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Jan Lisiecki, piano DeutGram 4795327

15:19:00 00:09:12 Gioacchino Rossini Eduardo e Cristina: Overture Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934

15:28:00 00:09:15 Sir John Barbirolli Oboe Concerto after Corelli in A major City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 553433

15:38:00 00:09:07 John Ireland Epic March Richard Hickox London Symphony Chandos 8879

15:49:00 00:09:55 Hector Berlioz Benvenuto Cellini: Overture Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra RCA 68790

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Mitsuko Uchida, conductor/pianist – recorded live in Severance Hall

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 in A, K. 488

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in F, K. 138 (without conductor)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 in c, K. 491

17:27:00 00:32:13 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 97 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62349

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Of Wagner, Tubas, and György Kurtág

18:05:00 00:23:43 John Ireland Piano Concerto in E flat major Ulster Orchestra David Lloyd-Jones Piers Lane, piano Hyperion 67296

18:28:00 00:04:42 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 46286

18:33:00 00:04:44 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4778773

18:38:00 00:12:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for Strings in B flat major Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 45471

18:53:00 00:06:00 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Pastorale José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:13:34 John Ireland A London Overture Richard Hickox London Symphony Chandos 8879

19:18:00 00:26:05 Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor Op 26 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 4793449

19:44:00 01:09:36 Richard Wagner The Ring without Words Lorin Maazel Berlin Philharmonic Telarc 80154

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Edward J. Miller: Beyond the Wheel (1987) Gregory Fulkerson, violin; Oberlin Wind Ensemble/Larry Rachleff, cond. (Opus One 138) 9:28

Loris Chobanian: Chaconne Chromatique (1987) Gray-Pearl Guitar Duo (Dorian 90230) 6:47

Andrew Rindfleisch: Night Singing (2004) Zeitgeist (Innova 785) 24:50

Nikola Resanovich: Sarabande and Chaconne (2008) University of Akron Symphony Orchestra/Guy Bordo, cond. (private CD) 9:16

21:51:00 00:08:11 Miklós Rózsa Hungarian Sketch No. 3 'Danza' Op 14 Mariusz Smolij Budapest Symphony Orchestra Naxos 572285

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Bias, Fake News, and the State of the Fourth Estate. A panel discussion.

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:05:10 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 1 in B flat minor Op 9 Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037

23:07:00 00:14:18 Franz Schubert Adagio from String Quintet Miró Quartet Matt Haimovitz, cello Oxingale 2006

23:23:00 00:04:10 John Rutter Suite Antique: Prelude West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon John McMurtery, flute; Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146

23:27:00 00:04:49 John Ireland A Downland Suite: Minuet William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

23:31:00 00:04:28 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129

23:38:00 00:06:49 Johannes Brahms Romanze from String Quartet No. 1 Op 51 Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289

23:44:00 00:08:27 Max Bruch Romance for Viola & Orchestra Op 85 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Janine Jansen, viola Decca 7260

23:55:00 00:02:53 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Song to the Evening Star Metropolitan Opera Orchestra James Levine Bryn Terfel, baritone DeutGram 4795448

23:57:00 00:01:59 Bill Evans Waltz for Debby Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512