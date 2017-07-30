Program Guide 07-30-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded January 30, 2017 - From New York City, this week’s program features a fiery performance of the music of Argentinian composer, Alberto Ginastera performed by a 16-year-old cellist from New York, a young oboist shares some beautiful thoughts about his Honduran immigrant parents and what they’ve taught him, and an unusually self motivated teenage piano trio, organized with no coaching or assistance from any adults delivers a wonderfully nuanced performance of Beethoven’s Piano Trio in C minor

18-year-old violinist Sein An from West Chester, Pennsylvania, performs Caprice d'après l'Etude en forme de Valse de C. Saint-Saëns by Eugène Ysaÿe (1858-1931), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The Clef Trio performs the fourth movement, “Finale. Prestissimo”, from Piano Trio in C minor, Op. 1 No. 3, by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827).[16-year-old violinist Qing Yu Chen from Bayside, NY; 16-year-old cellist Esther Yu from Rye, NY; 16-year-old pianist Youlan Ji from New York, NY/China]

16-year-old guitarist Kang Min Shin from Cresskill, NJ, and 18-year old violinist James Yang from Tenafly, NJ, perform the first movement, Allegro Spiritoso, from “Sonata Concertata” for Violin and Guitar by Niccolò Paganini (1782-1840).

18-year-old oboist Joel Roches (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicopee, Massachusetts, performs “Solo pour Hautbois” by Émile Paladilhe (1844-1926), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old cellist Sara Scanlon from Milford, New York, performs Pampeana No. 2, Op. 21 for Cello and Piano, by Alberto Ginastera (1916-1983), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Violinist Sein An performs La Capricieuse, Op.17, by Edward Elgar (1857-1934), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

Igor Stravinsky: Scénes de ballet

Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 in A Minor, Op. 33 (Gautier Capuҫon, cello)

Sergei Prokofiev: Suite from Romeo and Juliet

Richard Strauss: Death and Transfiguration

02:56:00 00:02:46 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 7 in A Op 59 Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Supraphon 3533

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Kurt Masur, conductor; Hans Sotin, bass; Wynton Marsalis, trumpet; Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra; New York Choral Artists; Kevin McMillan, baritone; Sergei Leiferkus, baritone

Beethoven: Symphony No. 6, “Pastorale” from 1/19/2006

Mendelssohn: Hebrides Overture (Fingal’s Cave) from 2/28/07

Prokofiev: Scythian Suite from 1/19/06

Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition from 12/28/04

Wagner: Was duftet doch der Flieder from Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg from 6/16/81

Prokofiev: Romeo & Juliet (Montagues & Capulets) 9/19/94

Mendelssohn: Elijah from 12/22/90

Bruckner: Symphony No. 7 from 9/14/91

Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine from 9/14/91 (first as MD)

Brahms: Movement IV from Symphony No. 4 in e-minor from 4/14/95

Mendelssohn: Ruy Blas Overture from 2/18/09

Mendelssohn: Overture to Die Erste Walpurgisnacht from 2/18/09

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: James O’Donnell and Westminster - The masterful conductor of the Choir of Westminster Abbey takes us through some of his recent recordings of music from the Elizabethan era.

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:09:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Requiem-Kyrie from Requiem Vienna Philharmonic Karl Böhm Edith Mathis, soprano; Vienna State Opera Chorus DeutGram 4795448

06:16:00 00:10:37 George Frideric Handel Coronation Anthem 'The King Shall Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner ASMF Chorus Philips 412733

06:26:00 00:03:15 John Rutter O Clap Your Hands Chamber Ensemble Gregory Heislman St. John the Evangelist Choir St. John 2008

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Back with Bach - A summertime respite with performances from times past and present of music that, though chronologically old, is always fresh and new

J.S. BACH: Prelude & Fugue in C, BWV 545 Helmut Walcha (1780 J.A. Silbermann/St. Pierre le Jeune, Strasbourg, France) Archiv 419 904

BACH: Prelude & fugue in C, BWV 545 Anthony Newman (1979 Rieger/SUNY-Purchase, NY) Kleos 5107

BACH: Prelude & Fugue in a, BWV 543 Christoph Bull (2004 Glatter-Götz-Rosales/Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA) C. Bull Run Music 00706

DAVID TIMM: A-minor Samba, after BVW 543 Reiko Brockelt, saxophone; David Timm (2000 Woehl/St. Thomas Church, Leipzig, Germany) Profil 04087

BACH: Preludes & Fugues in A/a, fr Well-tempered Clavier Book I, BWV 864/865 Daniele Boccaccio (2006 Zanin/St. Antonio Abate. Padua, Italy) Brilliant Classics 95157

J.S. & C.P.E. BACH: Ich ruf zu dir, BWV Anh. II-73 Annette Richards (2001 Yokota-GOART/Taylor Chapel, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY) Loft 1129

BACH: Toccata in d (Dorian), BWV 538 E. Power Biggs (Freiburg Cathedral, Germany) CBS 42643

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Music for Evening - Evensong and Compline are two of the most beautiful liturgies in the life of the Church. On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll explore music that is meant for these services of prayer and devotion

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Musical Fantasies I

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chromatic Fantasy & Fugue, BWV 903 Mindru Katz, piano (Cembal d’amour 112 CD) 12:18

Georges Bizet-Jenö Hubay: Fantasie brilliante on themes from Carmen Gil Shaham, violin, Akira Eguchi, piano (DG 447640 CD) 8:53

Johannes Brahms: Fantasie Op.116 No.7 Julius Katchen, piano (London 455247 CD) 2:35

Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy for piano, orchestra and chorus Op. 80 Anton Kuerti, piano; Toronto Mendelssohn Choir; Toronto Symphony Orchestra/Andrew Davis (CBC 5155 CD) 18:33

09:57:00 00:02:10 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 3 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp (1915): Movement 3-- Ransom Wilson, flute; Paul Neubauer, viola; Nancy Allen, harp Album: Debussy: Complete Chamber Music Delos 3167 Music: 4:33

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Two Movements for String Quartet-- Escher String Quartet Franklin College CMS, CMSLC, Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 11:50

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Richard Baum from Houston, TX Music: 8:59

Frederic Chopin: Waltz No. 18 in E-flat major, B. 133, "Sostenuto"--Zoltan Kocsis, piano Album: Chopin: The 19 Waltzes Philips 412890 Music: 1:14

Claude Debussy: Iberia No. 2 from Images-- Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 20:23

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Fritz Kreisler: Syncopation--Fairmont Trio: William Preucil, violin; Mark Kosower, cello; Jee-Won Oh, piano The Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Palm Beach, FL Music: 2:14

Kenji Bunch: Allemande pour Tout le Monde (2015)--sybarite5: Sami Merdinian and Sarah Whitney, violins; Angela Pickett, viola; Laura Metcalf, cello; Louis Levitt, bass Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 3:05

Shawn Conley: Yann's Flight (2013)--sybarite5: Sami Merdinian and Sarah Whitney, violins; Angela Pickett, viola; Laura Metcalf, cello; Louis Levitt, bass Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 5:40

Georges Bizet: Symphony No. 1--Verbier Festival Chamber Orchestra; Joshua Weilerstein, conductor 2016 Verbier Festival, Combins, Verbier, Switzerland Music: 31:22

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of George Szell

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:02:34 Charles-Valentin Alkan Barcarolle in G minor Op 65 Ronald Smith, piano Arabesque 6523

14:02:00 00:03:07 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 12 in F sharp minor Op 30 Sergei Babayan, piano Discover 920155

14:05:00 00:16:28 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 6 'Mazeppa' Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic BBC 336

14:22:00 00:07:21 Jean Françaix L'Heure du berger Pascal Rogé, piano; Catherine Cantin, flute; Maurice Bourgue, oboe; Michel Portal, clarinet; André Cazalet, horn Decca 425861

14:29:00 00:10:00 Henry Purcell The Gordian Knot Untied: Suite Nicholas McGegan Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 907110

14:50:00 00:30:17 Edvard Grieg Piano Concerto in A minor Op 16 Norwegian Radio Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Vadym Kholodenko, piano Harm Mundi 907629

15:20:00 00:09:33 Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!' Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80152

15:29:00 00:08:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Lucio Silla: Overture Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 47014

15:38:00 00:08:05 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Grand Fantasia Triumfal Op 69 Royal Philharmonic Moshe Atzmon Cristina Ortiz, piano Decca 414348

15:44:00 00:11:46 Gabriel Pierné Divertissements on a Pastoral Theme Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10633

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – Vienna Musikverein concert

16:07:00 00:23:47 Olivier Messiaen Chronochromie

16:35:00 00:49:53 Richard Strauss An Alpine Symphony Op 64

17:29:00 00:31:19 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 1 in F minor Op 10 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: William Schuman on the George Washington Bridge

18:04:00 00:16:29 Johann Joachim Quantz Flute Concerto No.161 in G major CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895

18:22:00 00:12:08 Ferruccio Busoni Variations & Fugue on a Chopin Prelude Spencer Myer, piano Harm Mundi 907477

18:36:00 00:15:15 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in D major Op 6 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733

18:53:00 00:06:50 Leopold Kozeluch Rondeau from Piano Concerto No. 1 London Mozart Players Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano Hyperion 68154

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:42:18 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 43 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10603

19:46:00 00:25:18 Franz Xaver Mozart Piano Concerto No. 2 in E flat major Op 25 Chicago Sinfonietta Paul Freeman Grant Johannesen, piano Centaur 2062

20:13:00 00:42:20 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 74 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra CBS 37834

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Klaus George Roy: Invocation and Chorale — Andrius Kuprevicius, piano (Truemedia 92831) 3:03

Jennifer Connor: A Teller of Tales — Thomas Trenney, organ (Capstone 8736) 12:43

Dawn Sonntag: Hope Carols — Dawn Sonntagf, soprano; Margi Griebling-Haigh, oboe; Kent Collier, cello; Randall Fusco, piano (CCG 11-20-11) 15:08

Donald Erb: The Dreamtime — Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra/Carl Topilow, cond. (Azica 71217) 11:06

21:56:00 00:03:49 William Bolcom Poltergeist Spencer Myer, piano Steinway 30041

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Brian Payne, President and CEO, Central Indiana Community Foundation, and Founder, Indianapolis Cultural Trail

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:06:40 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from String Quartet No. 24 Op 20 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695

23:08:00 00:09:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 Vienna Philharmonic George Szell Sir Clifford Curzon, piano Decca 4785437

23:20:00 00:06:06 Vilém Blodek In the Well: Intermezzo Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orfeo 180891

23:26:00 00:11:40 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Clarinet Quintet Op 115 Chamber Ensemble Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Mercury 4811409

23:39:00 00:04:37 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 2: La terrasse des Spencer Myer, piano Harm Mundi 907477

23:43:00 00:09:38 Jean Sibelius Adagio from String Quartet Op 56 Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9202

23:55:00 00:03:31 John Field Nocturne No. 9 in E minor Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672

23:59:00 00:01:52 Ernesto Lecuona Yo te qiero siempre Kathryn Stott, piano EMI 56803