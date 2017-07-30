© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 07-30-2017

Published July 30, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded January 30, 2017 - From New York City, this week’s program features a fiery performance of the music of Argentinian composer, Alberto Ginastera performed by a 16-year-old cellist from New York, a young oboist shares some beautiful thoughts about his Honduran immigrant parents and what they’ve taught him, and an unusually self motivated teenage piano trio, organized with no coaching or assistance from any adults delivers a wonderfully nuanced performance of Beethoven’s Piano Trio in C minor  

18-year-old violinist Sein An from West Chester, Pennsylvania, performs Caprice d'après l'Etude en forme de Valse de C. Saint-Saëns by Eugène Ysaÿe (1858-1931), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The Clef Trio performs the fourth movement, “Finale. Prestissimo”, from Piano Trio in C minor, Op. 1 No. 3, by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827).[16-year-old violinist Qing Yu Chen from Bayside, NY; 16-year-old cellist Esther Yu from Rye, NY; 16-year-old pianist Youlan Ji from New York, NY/China]

16-year-old guitarist Kang Min Shin from Cresskill, NJ, and 18-year old violinist James Yang from Tenafly, NJ, perform the first movement, Allegro Spiritoso, from “Sonata Concertata” for Violin and Guitar by Niccolò Paganini (1782-1840).

18-year-old oboist Joel Roches (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicopee, Massachusetts, performs “Solo pour Hautbois” by Émile Paladilhe (1844-1926), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old cellist Sara Scanlon from Milford, New York, performs Pampeana No. 2, Op. 21 for Cello and Piano, by Alberto Ginastera (1916-1983), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Violinist Sein An performs La Capricieuse, Op.17, by Edward Elgar (1857-1934), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

Igor Stravinsky: Scénes de ballet

Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 in A Minor, Op. 33 (Gautier Capuҫon, cello)

Sergei Prokofiev: Suite from Romeo and Juliet

Richard Strauss: Death and Transfiguration

02:56:00            00:02:46            Antonín Dvorák Legend No.  7 in A Op 59                       Sir Charles Mackerras            Czech Philharmonic       Supraphon        3533

 

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Kurt Masur, conductor; Hans Sotin, bass; Wynton Marsalis, trumpet; Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra; New York Choral Artists; Kevin McMillan, baritone; Sergei Leiferkus, baritone

Beethoven: Symphony No. 6, “Pastorale” from 1/19/2006

Mendelssohn: Hebrides Overture (Fingal’s Cave) from 2/28/07

Prokofiev: Scythian Suite from 1/19/06

Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition from 12/28/04

Wagner: Was duftet doch der Flieder from Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg from 6/16/81

Prokofiev: Romeo & Juliet (Montagues & Capulets) 9/19/94

Mendelssohn: Elijah from 12/22/90

Bruckner: Symphony No. 7 from 9/14/91

Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine from 9/14/91 (first as MD)

Brahms: Movement IV from Symphony No. 4 in e-minor from 4/14/95

Mendelssohn: Ruy Blas Overture from 2/18/09

Mendelssohn: Overture to Die Erste Walpurgisnacht from 2/18/09

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: James O’Donnell and Westminster - The masterful conductor of the Choir of Westminster Abbey takes us through some of his recent recordings of music from the Elizabethan era.

 

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:09:36            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Requiem-Kyrie from Requiem    Vienna Philharmonic            Karl Böhm         Edith Mathis, soprano; Vienna State Opera Chorus         DeutGram         4795448

06:16:00            00:10:37            George Frideric Handel  Coronation Anthem 'The King Shall        Academy St. Martin in Fields   Sir Neville Marriner        ASMF Chorus   Philips  412733

06:26:00            00:03:15            John Rutter       O Clap Your Hands       Chamber Ensemble       Gregory Heislman            St. John the Evangelist Choir     St. John            2008

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Back with Bach - A summertime respite with performances from times past and present of music that, though chronologically old, is always fresh and new

J.S. BACH: Prelude & Fugue in C, BWV 545  Helmut Walcha (1780 J.A. Silbermann/St. Pierre le Jeune, Strasbourg, France) Archiv 419 904

BACH: Prelude & fugue in C, BWV 545  Anthony Newman (1979 Rieger/SUNY-Purchase, NY) Kleos 5107

BACH: Prelude & Fugue in a, BWV 543  Christoph Bull (2004 Glatter-Götz-Rosales/Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA) C. Bull Run Music 00706

DAVID TIMM: A-minor Samba, after BVW 543  Reiko Brockelt, saxophone; David Timm (2000 Woehl/St. Thomas Church, Leipzig, Germany) Profil 04087

BACH: Preludes & Fugues in A/a, fr Well-tempered Clavier Book I, BWV 864/865  Daniele Boccaccio (2006 Zanin/St. Antonio Abate. Padua, Italy) Brilliant Classics 95157

J.S. & C.P.E. BACH: Ich ruf zu dir, BWV Anh. II-73 Annette Richards (2001 Yokota-GOART/Taylor Chapel, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY) Loft 1129

BACH: Toccata in d (Dorian), BWV 538  E. Power Biggs (Freiburg Cathedral, Germany) CBS 42643

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois:  Music for Evening - Evensong and Compline are two of the most beautiful liturgies in the life of the Church. On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll explore music that is meant for these services of prayer and devotion

 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Musical Fantasies I

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chromatic Fantasy & Fugue, BWV 903  Mindru Katz, piano (Cembal d’amour 112 CD) 12:18

Georges Bizet-Jenö Hubay: Fantasie brilliante on themes from Carmen   Gil Shaham, violin, Akira Eguchi, piano (DG 447640 CD) 8:53

Johannes Brahms: Fantasie Op.116 No.7   Julius Katchen, piano (London 455247 CD) 2:35

Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy for piano, orchestra and chorus Op. 80   Anton Kuerti, piano; Toronto Mendelssohn Choir; Toronto Symphony Orchestra/Andrew Davis (CBC 5155 CD) 18:33

09:57:00            00:02:10            Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 3                           Cypress String Quartet   Avie      2275

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp (1915): Movement 3-- Ransom Wilson, flute; Paul Neubauer, viola; Nancy Allen, harp Album: Debussy: Complete Chamber Music Delos 3167 Music: 4:33

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Two Movements for String Quartet-- Escher String Quartet Franklin College CMS, CMSLC, Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 11:50

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Richard Baum from Houston, TX Music: 8:59

Frederic Chopin: Waltz No. 18 in E-flat major, B. 133, "Sostenuto"--Zoltan Kocsis, piano Album: Chopin: The 19 Waltzes Philips 412890 Music: 1:14

Claude Debussy: Iberia No. 2 from Images-- Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 20:23

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Fritz Kreisler: Syncopation--Fairmont Trio: William Preucil, violin; Mark Kosower, cello; Jee-Won Oh, piano The Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Palm Beach, FL Music: 2:14

Kenji Bunch: Allemande pour Tout le Monde (2015)--sybarite5: Sami Merdinian and Sarah Whitney, violins; Angela Pickett, viola; Laura Metcalf, cello; Louis Levitt, bass Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 3:05

Shawn Conley: Yann's Flight (2013)--sybarite5: Sami Merdinian and Sarah Whitney, violins; Angela Pickett, viola; Laura Metcalf, cello; Louis Levitt, bass Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 5:40

Georges Bizet: Symphony No. 1--Verbier Festival Chamber Orchestra; Joshua Weilerstein, conductor 2016 Verbier Festival, Combins, Verbier, Switzerland Music: 31:22

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of George Szell

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:02:34            Charles-Valentin Alkan  Barcarolle in G minor  Op 65      Ronald Smith, piano            Arabesque        6523

14:02:00            00:03:07            Felix Mendelssohn        Song without Words No. 12 in F sharp minor  Op 30                                Sergei Babayan, piano  Discover           920155

14:05:00            00:16:28            Franz Liszt        Symphonic Poem No. 6 'Mazeppa'                     Gianandrea Noseda            BBC Philharmonic         BBC     336

14:22:00            00:07:21            Jean Françaix   L'Heure du berger                                  Pascal Rogé, piano; Catherine Cantin, flute; Maurice Bourgue, oboe; Michel Portal, clarinet; André Cazalet, horn         Decca   425861

14:29:00            00:10:00            Henry Purcell    The Gordian Knot Untied: Suite              Nicholas McGegan            Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra            Harm Mundi      907110

14:50:00            00:30:17            Edvard Grieg     Piano Concerto in A minor  Op 16          Norwegian Radio Orchestra            Miguel Harth-Bedoya     Vadym Kholodenko, piano         Harm Mundi      907629

15:20:00            00:09:33            Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!'     Atlanta Symphony Orchestra            Robert Shaw     Atlanta Symphony Chorus          Telarc   80152

15:29:00            00:08:29            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Lucio Silla: Overture                   Sir Neville Marriner            Academy St. Martin in Fields      EMI      47014

15:38:00            00:08:05            Louis Moreau Gottschalk           Grand Fantasia Triumfal Op 69  Royal Philharmonic            Moshe Atzmon  Cristina Ortiz, piano       Decca   414348

15:44:00            00:11:46            Gabriel Pierné   Divertissements on a Pastoral Theme                 Juanjo Mena     BBC Philharmonic     Chandos           10633

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – Vienna Musikverein concert

16:07:00            00:23:47            Olivier Messiaen            Chronochromie 

16:35:00            00:49:53            Richard Strauss An Alpine Symphony Op 64

17:29:00            00:31:19            Dmitri Shostakovich      Symphony No.  1 in F minor  Op 10                    Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     1032

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: William Schuman on the George Washington Bridge

18:04:00            00:16:29            Johann Joachim Quantz Flute Concerto No.161 in G major          CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra          Peter Schreier   Patrick Gallois, flute      DeutGram         439895

18:22:00            00:12:08            Ferruccio Busoni           Variations & Fugue on a Chopin Prelude                         Spencer Myer, piano     Harm Mundi      907477

18:36:00            00:15:15            George Frideric Handel  Concerto Grosso in D major  Op 6                                  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra      DeutGram         447733

18:53:00            00:06:50            Leopold Kozeluch          Rondeau from Piano Concerto No. 1      London Mozart Players Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano   Hyperion           68154

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:42:18            Jean Sibelius    Symphony No.  2 in D major  Op 43                    George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     10603

19:46:00            00:25:18            Franz Xaver Mozart       Piano Concerto No. 2 in E flat major  Op 25        Chicago Sinfonietta        Paul Freeman    Grant Johannesen, piano           Centaur 2062

20:13:00            00:42:20            Peter Tchaikovsky         Symphony No.  6 in B minor  Op 74                    Lorin Maazel            Cleveland Orchestra      CBS     37834

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Klaus George Roy: Invocation and Chorale — Andrius Kuprevicius, piano (Truemedia 92831) 3:03

Jennifer Connor: A Teller of Tales — Thomas Trenney, organ (Capstone 8736) 12:43

Dawn Sonntag: Hope Carols — Dawn Sonntagf, soprano; Margi Griebling-Haigh, oboe; Kent Collier, cello; Randall Fusco, piano (CCG 11-20-11) 15:08

Donald Erb: The Dreamtime — Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra/Carl Topilow, cond. (Azica 71217) 11:06

21:56:00            00:03:49            William Bolcom Poltergeist                                Spencer Myer, piano     Steinway            30041

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Brian Payne, President and CEO, Central Indiana Community Foundation, and Founder, Indianapolis Cultural Trail

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:06:40            Franz Joseph Haydn     Adagio from String Quartet No. 24 Op 20                                    Angeles Quartet            Decca   4783695

23:08:00            00:09:06            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27    Vienna Philharmonic     George Szell     Sir Clifford Curzon, piano           Decca   4785437

23:20:00            00:06:06            Vilém Blodek    In the Well: Intermezzo               Václav Neumann           Czech Philharmonic     Orfeo    180891

23:26:00            00:11:40            Johannes Brahms          Adagio from Clarinet Quintet Op 115       Chamber Ensemble                        Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet     Mercury            4811409

23:39:00            00:04:37            Claude Debussy           Preludes Book 2: La terrasse des                                   Spencer Myer, piano     Harm Mundi      907477

23:43:00            00:09:38            Jean Sibelius    Adagio from String Quartet Op 56                                   Daedalus Quartet Bridge  9202

23:55:00            00:03:31            John Field         Nocturne No. 9 in E minor                                  Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano    Decca   4789672

23:59:00            00:01:52            Ernesto Lecuona           Yo te qiero siempre                               Kathryn Stott, piano            EMI      56803

 

 