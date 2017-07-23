© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 07-23-2017

Published July 23, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 7, 2016 -From Idyllwild, California this week’s From the Top features the excellent students studying at the Idyllwild Arts Academy. We hear a wonderful young cellist from China perform the music of Schumann, we’ll meet a self-described “flute playing country boy” from rural Oklahoma ... and we’ll enjoy a brand new piece for string octet commissioned by the Idyllwild Arts Academy on the occasion of the school’s 70th anniversary

17-year-old pianist Hanxiao (Helen) Lai from Shenzhen, China, but currently studying at the Idyllwild Arts Academy, performs Etude Op. 25, No. 11, by Frédéric Chopin (18101849).

18-year-old cellist Hua Huang from Guandong Province, China but currently studying at the Idyllwild Arts Academy, performs the first movement, Zart und mit Ausdruck, and the second movement, Lebhaft, leicht from Fantasiestücke, Op. 73 for cello and piano by Robert Schumann (18101856), with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old flutist, Nicholas Stavros from Collinsville, Oklahoma, performs the second movement, Cantilena from the Sonata for Flute and Piano by Francis Poulenc (18991963), with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Alumni Feature: violinist Moni Simeonov from Bulgaria but currently living in Los Angeles, performs the second movement, Allegro from the Sonata for Violin and Piano by César Franck (18221890), with Christopher O’Riley, piano. 

The Idyllwild Octet, made up of 8 young performers attending the Idyllwild Arts Academy, performs and premieres the third movement, “In praise of nature… (In laude naturae)” from “Septuaginta” Op. 53, No. 6/11a by Maria Newman (b. 1962).

Violins: Derek Xu, Zhengnan (Eric) Wang, Liliya Milcheva, Anjelina Jeleva

Violas: Sheng-Chieh (Jason) Lan, Yun-Chieh (Jenny) Sung

Cellists: Hua Huang, Xiyan (Richard) Liu

 Pianist Hanxiao (Helen) Lai performs Etude-Tableau Op. 39, No. 8, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (18731943).

 

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Donald Runnicles, conductor; Robert Chen, violin

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in E Minor, Op. 64

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5

Beethoven: Coriolan Overture, Op. 62

 

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Bernard Haitink, conductor

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 9

Anton Webern: Im Sommerwind (In the Summer Wind)

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Carlo G - Fifteen years ago, a music manuscript was bought at a flea market outside of Vienna for 50 Euros; it turns out to be a previously unknown Italian composer from around 1600. This week: the world premiere recording.

 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:05:25            John Sheppard Responsory 'In pace in idipsum'                         Stile Antico       Harm Mundi   907419

06:12:00            00:14:27            Hugh Aston      Antiphon 'Gaude, virgo mater Christe'                             Stile Antico            Harm Mundi      907419

06:26:00            00:04:43            Anton Bruckner Motet 'Os justi'                          Voces8 Decca   4785703

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Minnesota Muse - A sampler of some instruments heard next month during the Organ Historical Society’s national convention

LUDWIG SCHYTTE: Cradle Song  Earl Miller (1890 Hutchings/Hill Mansion, Saint Paul, MN) AFKA 326

CESAR FRANCK: Choral No. 3 in a  Thomas Murray (1877 Johnson/St. Mary’s Church, Boston, MA) Nonesuch 71310.  This instrument now is installed in the Good Counsel Convent Chapel in Mankato, MN.

MARCEL DUPRÉ: Fileuse, fr Suite Bretonne, Op. 21.

CHARLES MARIE WIDOR: Allegro (iii.), fr Symphonie Gothique, Op. 70  Jesse Eschbach (1898 Felgemaker/Sacred Heart Music Center, Duluth).  SHC 101

FRANZ SCHMIDT: 2 Chorale-preludes (O Ewigkeit, du Donnerwort; Nun danket alle Gott)  John Schwandt (1966 Schlicker/Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Minneapolis) Pipedreams Archive (r. 10/2/16)

GEORG BÖHM: Partita, Ach wie nichtig, ach wie flüchtig  Kim Kasling (1961 Holtkamp/St. John’s Abbey Church, Collegeville, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 9/21/2007)

STEPHEN PAULUS: A Refined Reflection, fr Baronian Suite.

GUY BOVET: Salamanca  Joseph Ripka (2013 Marrin/St. Boniface Church, Cold Spring, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/9/14)

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois:  Hymns and Anthems of Praise- Joyful and festive choral and organ music will abound on this program as Peter DuBois shares pieces old and new that center on praise!

 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Olivier Brault, violinist

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No.6: First movement (allegro)  Ensemble Caprice/Matthias Maute (Analekta 9996 CD) 4:32

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. John Passion: Aria: “Erwäge, wie sein blutgefärber Rücken”  Nicholas Phan, tenor; Olivier Brault , viola d’amore; Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (Avie 2369 CD) 7:30

Hyacinthe Jadin:  String Quartet No.3: Polonaise: Quatuor Franz Joseph (Atma 2610 CD) 4:19

Henry Purcell:  Evening Prayer: “Rejoice in the Lord always”   Chanticleer/Joseph Jennings; Capriccio Stravagante (Teldec 60290 CD) 8:16

Francesco Geminiani:  Concerto Grosso Opus 3 No.6 in E minor: Adagio  Olivier Brault, violin soloist; Orchestre baroque de Montréal/Joël Thiffault (Atma 2122 CD) 4:12

Henri-Joseph Rigel, Quatuors dialogués, œuvre X, No.3: Presto: Quatuor Franz Joseph (Atma 2348 CD) 2:26

Georg Philipp Telemann: Les gitans baroques : Gigue for solo violin   Olivier Brault, violin; Ensemble Caprice (Analekta 9919 CD) 1:33.

Guillaume Dumanoir: Hungaresca   Olivier Brault, piccolo violin; Ensemble Les Boréades de Montréal/Francis Colpron (Atma 2658 CD) 0:59

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: Septet in E-flat, Op. 20: Movement 2-- Eduard Brunner, clarinet; Marie-Luise Neunecker, horn; Thomas Zehetmair, violin; Stefan Schweigert, bassoon; Cheryl House, cello; James van Valkenburg, viola; Alois Posch, double bass Album: Beethoven Septet and Piano Quintet Music Philips 434036 Music: 4:34

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia in C Major for Strings, W. 182, No. 3-- Danbi Um, violin; Daniel Phillips, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Daniel McDonough, cello; David Grossman, double bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, University of Georgia, Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 10:11

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Scott Hollopeter from Grand Planc, MI Music: 6:54

Frederic Chopin: 24 Preludes (selections)-- Martha Argerich, piano Album: Frederic Chopin 24 Preludes DG 415836 Music: 5:47

Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy in C minor, Op. 80-- Till Fellner, piano; German Symphony Orchestra; Berlin Radio Chorus; Kent Nagano, conductor Philharmonie, Berlin Music: 20:30

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Peter Tchaikovsky: Nocturne for Piano (arr. for orchestra and solo cello)-- Mark Kosower, cello; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 4:37

Dan Visconti: Lonesome Roads-- Kristin Lee, violin; Clancy Newman, cello; Michael Mizrahi, piano Astral Artists, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA Music: 16:38

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 8: Movement 4-- New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: ~21:45

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Antonin Dvorak

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:05:41            Franz Schubert Allegretto in C minor                              Maria João Pires, piano            DeutGram         457550

14:05:00            00:03:22            Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No.  5 in F sharp major  Op 15                         Maria João Pires, piano      DeutGram         4795448

14:09:00            00:11:34            Hector Berlioz   The Trojans: Ballet Music          London Symphony        Sir Colin Davis    Chorus  LSO Live           40

14:20:00            00:07:54            Franz Berwald   Estrella de Soria: Overture                     Okko Kamu       Helsingborg Symphony        Naxos   553051

14:28:00            00:14:00            Antonio Vivaldi  Oboe Concerto in C major         New Brandenburg Collegium            Anthony Newman          Alex Klein, oboe            Cedille  7003

14:28:00            00:06:30            Antonio Vivaldi  Violin Concerto in G major         English Concert Trevor Pinnock            Simon Standage, violin  Archiv   423094

14:50:00            00:25:36            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 12 in A major           Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra       Leon Fleisher    Leon Fleisher, piano      Sony    743505

15:15:00            00:10:48            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           Sadko Op 5                   Gerard Schwarz            Seattle Symphony         Naxos   572787

15:26:00            00:11:57            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Sonata No.  9 in E major  Op 14                            HJ Lim, piano         EMI      64952

15:38:00            00:10:00            Johann Sebastian Bach Prelude & Fugue in D                Gerard Schwarz            Seattle Symphony         Delos   3098

15:48:00            00:12:01            Ron Nelson       Courtly Airs and Dances            Jerry Junkin      Dallas Wind Symphony        Reference         76

 

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Matthew Halls, conductor;

Sasha Cooke, mezzo; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:05:00            00:08:10            Franz Joseph Haydn     Te Deum No. 2 in C major

16:18:00            00:31:44            Franz Schubert Symphony No.  4 in C minor

16:55:00            00:38:29            Maurice Duruflé Requiem Op 9  

17:42:00            00:17:08            Claude Debussy           Jeux                 Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra            Decca   4787779

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Scarlatti (and Persichetti) Sonatas

18:03:00            00:22:02            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43           Cleveland Orchestra          George Szell     Leon Fleisher, piano      CBS     37812

18:27:00            00:19:01            Franz Schubert Fantasy in F minor                                 Leon Fleisher, piano; Katherine Jacobson, piano        Sony    506416

18:48:00            00:06:48            Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No.  8 in D flat major  Op 27                             Leon Fleisher, piano  Vanguard          1551

18:57:00            00:02:45            Johannes Brahms          Liebeslieder Waltz No. 6 Op 52                          Leon Fleisher, piano; Katherine Jacobson, piano        Sony    506416

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:28:59            Franz Berwald   Symphony No.  3 in C major                   Okko Kamu       Helsingborg Symphony        Naxos   553052

19:33:00            00:34:17            Peter Tchaikovsky         Serenade for Strings in C major  Op 48               Christoph Eschenbach      Philadelphia Orchestra   Ondine  1150

20:09:00            00:47:20            Johannes Brahms          Piano Concerto No.  2 in B flat major  Op 83       Cleveland Orchestra          George Szell     Leon Fleisher, piano; Jules Eskin, cello  Sony    63225

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margaret Brouwer: Shattered Glass (2007) — Blue Streak Ensemble (Naxos 559 763) 13:33

Frank Wiley: Rituals of Earth and Fire (1999) — Jameson Cooper, violin (Centaur 3310) 11:37

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Sinfonia Concertante (2010) — Frank Rosenwein, Danna Sundet, oboes; Barrick Stees, bassoon; Peter Otto, Emma Shook, violins; Stanley Konopka, viola; Richard Weiss, cello; Scott Haigh, double bass/Sasha Mäkilä, cond. (Kent/Blossom CD) (23:40)

21:55:00            00:05:00            Lili Boulanger    Of a Spring Morning                  JoAnn Falletta   Women's Philharmonic     Koch Intl           7169

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Remarks from Jane Timken, Chairman, Ohio Republican Party - Ohio Republicans currently hold the majority in the Ohio House of Representatives, the Ohio Senate, and the Ohio Supreme Court, not to mention the majority of Ohio’s delegation to U.S. Congress. Ohio Republicans currently serve in every major statewide office including Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Treasurer, Secretary of State, Auditor, and Attorney General - positions they aim to keep entering the mid-term elections.  Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, Jane Timken was elected as the first woman Chairman of the Ohio Republican Party on January 6, 2017. Prior to her election, she served as Vice-Chairman of the Stark County Republican Party, where she led fundraising, candidate recruitment, volunteer engagement, campaign logistics, and implementation of strategy.  Chairman Timken graduated cum laude from Harvard College, where she received the John Harvard Scholarship for Academic Achievement and the Elizabeth Cary Agassiz Certificate of Merit. She received her J.D. from the American University Washington College of Law, graduated in the top 10 percent of her class, and served as a Note & Comment Editor of The Administrative Law Journal of the American University.

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:09:07            Robert Schumann          March from Piano Quintet Op 44                                    Maria João Pires, piano; Augustin Dumay, violin; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Gérard Caussé, viola; Jian Wang, cello            DeutGram         463179

23:11:00            00:06:54            Robert Fuchs    Adagio from Serenade No. 4 Op 51                    Christian Ludwig            Cologne Chamber Orchestra      Naxos   572607

23:20:00            00:06:53            Jean Sibelius    Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande Op 46             Horst Stein            Orch de la Suisse Romande       Decca   4785437

23:26:00            00:10:38            Sir Edward Elgar           Serenade for Strings in E minor  Op 20               Conrad van Alphen  Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra   Telarc   80623

23:39:00            00:05:42            Ludwig van Beethoven   Adagio from Sonata No. 3 Op 2                          HJ Lim, piano            EMI      64952

23:44:00            00:09:04            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Adagio from Concerto for 3 (or 2) Pianos            Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra      Leon Fleisher    Leon Fleisher, piano; Katherine Jacobson, piano Sony    743505

23:55:00            00:03:17            Max Richter       Vivaldi Recomposed: Spring 2   Berlin Concert House Orch         André de Ridder          Daniel Hope, violin        DeutGram         4792777

 

 