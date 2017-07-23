Program Guide 07-23-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 7, 2016 -From Idyllwild, California this week’s From the Top features the excellent students studying at the Idyllwild Arts Academy. We hear a wonderful young cellist from China perform the music of Schumann, we’ll meet a self-described “flute playing country boy” from rural Oklahoma ... and we’ll enjoy a brand new piece for string octet commissioned by the Idyllwild Arts Academy on the occasion of the school’s 70th anniversary

17-year-old pianist Hanxiao (Helen) Lai from Shenzhen, China, but currently studying at the Idyllwild Arts Academy, performs Etude Op. 25, No. 11, by Frédéric Chopin (18101849).

18-year-old cellist Hua Huang from Guandong Province, China but currently studying at the Idyllwild Arts Academy, performs the first movement, Zart und mit Ausdruck, and the second movement, Lebhaft, leicht from Fantasiestücke, Op. 73 for cello and piano by Robert Schumann (18101856), with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old flutist, Nicholas Stavros from Collinsville, Oklahoma, performs the second movement, Cantilena from the Sonata for Flute and Piano by Francis Poulenc (18991963), with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Alumni Feature: violinist Moni Simeonov from Bulgaria but currently living in Los Angeles, performs the second movement, Allegro from the Sonata for Violin and Piano by César Franck (18221890), with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

The Idyllwild Octet, made up of 8 young performers attending the Idyllwild Arts Academy, performs and premieres the third movement, “In praise of nature… (In laude naturae)” from “Septuaginta” Op. 53, No. 6/11a by Maria Newman (b. 1962).

Violins: Derek Xu, Zhengnan (Eric) Wang, Liliya Milcheva, Anjelina Jeleva

Violas: Sheng-Chieh (Jason) Lan, Yun-Chieh (Jenny) Sung

Cellists: Hua Huang, Xiyan (Richard) Liu

Pianist Hanxiao (Helen) Lai performs Etude-Tableau Op. 39, No. 8, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (18731943).

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Donald Runnicles, conductor; Robert Chen, violin

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in E Minor, Op. 64

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5

Beethoven: Coriolan Overture, Op. 62

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Bernard Haitink, conductor

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 9

Anton Webern: Im Sommerwind (In the Summer Wind)

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Carlo G - Fifteen years ago, a music manuscript was bought at a flea market outside of Vienna for 50 Euros; it turns out to be a previously unknown Italian composer from around 1600. This week: the world premiere recording.

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:05:25 John Sheppard Responsory 'In pace in idipsum' Stile Antico Harm Mundi 907419

06:12:00 00:14:27 Hugh Aston Antiphon 'Gaude, virgo mater Christe' Stile Antico Harm Mundi 907419

06:26:00 00:04:43 Anton Bruckner Motet 'Os justi' Voces8 Decca 4785703

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Minnesota Muse - A sampler of some instruments heard next month during the Organ Historical Society’s national convention

LUDWIG SCHYTTE: Cradle Song Earl Miller (1890 Hutchings/Hill Mansion, Saint Paul, MN) AFKA 326

CESAR FRANCK: Choral No. 3 in a Thomas Murray (1877 Johnson/St. Mary’s Church, Boston, MA) Nonesuch 71310. This instrument now is installed in the Good Counsel Convent Chapel in Mankato, MN.

MARCEL DUPRÉ: Fileuse, fr Suite Bretonne, Op. 21.

CHARLES MARIE WIDOR: Allegro (iii.), fr Symphonie Gothique, Op. 70 Jesse Eschbach (1898 Felgemaker/Sacred Heart Music Center, Duluth). SHC 101

FRANZ SCHMIDT: 2 Chorale-preludes (O Ewigkeit, du Donnerwort; Nun danket alle Gott) John Schwandt (1966 Schlicker/Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Minneapolis) Pipedreams Archive (r. 10/2/16)

GEORG BÖHM: Partita, Ach wie nichtig, ach wie flüchtig Kim Kasling (1961 Holtkamp/St. John’s Abbey Church, Collegeville, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 9/21/2007)

STEPHEN PAULUS: A Refined Reflection, fr Baronian Suite.

GUY BOVET: Salamanca Joseph Ripka (2013 Marrin/St. Boniface Church, Cold Spring, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/9/14)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Hymns and Anthems of Praise- Joyful and festive choral and organ music will abound on this program as Peter DuBois shares pieces old and new that center on praise!

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Olivier Brault, violinist

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No.6: First movement (allegro) Ensemble Caprice/Matthias Maute (Analekta 9996 CD) 4:32

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. John Passion: Aria: “Erwäge, wie sein blutgefärber Rücken” Nicholas Phan, tenor; Olivier Brault , viola d’amore; Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (Avie 2369 CD) 7:30

Hyacinthe Jadin: String Quartet No.3: Polonaise: Quatuor Franz Joseph (Atma 2610 CD) 4:19

Henry Purcell: Evening Prayer: “Rejoice in the Lord always” Chanticleer/Joseph Jennings; Capriccio Stravagante (Teldec 60290 CD) 8:16

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso Opus 3 No.6 in E minor: Adagio Olivier Brault, violin soloist; Orchestre baroque de Montréal/Joël Thiffault (Atma 2122 CD) 4:12

Henri-Joseph Rigel, Quatuors dialogués, œuvre X, No.3: Presto: Quatuor Franz Joseph (Atma 2348 CD) 2:26

Georg Philipp Telemann: Les gitans baroques : Gigue for solo violin Olivier Brault, violin; Ensemble Caprice (Analekta 9919 CD) 1:33.

Guillaume Dumanoir: Hungaresca Olivier Brault, piccolo violin; Ensemble Les Boréades de Montréal/Francis Colpron (Atma 2658 CD) 0:59

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: Septet in E-flat, Op. 20: Movement 2-- Eduard Brunner, clarinet; Marie-Luise Neunecker, horn; Thomas Zehetmair, violin; Stefan Schweigert, bassoon; Cheryl House, cello; James van Valkenburg, viola; Alois Posch, double bass Album: Beethoven Septet and Piano Quintet Music Philips 434036 Music: 4:34

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia in C Major for Strings, W. 182, No. 3-- Danbi Um, violin; Daniel Phillips, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Daniel McDonough, cello; David Grossman, double bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, University of Georgia, Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 10:11

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Scott Hollopeter from Grand Planc, MI Music: 6:54

Frederic Chopin: 24 Preludes (selections)-- Martha Argerich, piano Album: Frederic Chopin 24 Preludes DG 415836 Music: 5:47

Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy in C minor, Op. 80-- Till Fellner, piano; German Symphony Orchestra; Berlin Radio Chorus; Kent Nagano, conductor Philharmonie, Berlin Music: 20:30

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Peter Tchaikovsky: Nocturne for Piano (arr. for orchestra and solo cello)-- Mark Kosower, cello; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 4:37

Dan Visconti: Lonesome Roads-- Kristin Lee, violin; Clancy Newman, cello; Michael Mizrahi, piano Astral Artists, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA Music: 16:38

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 8: Movement 4-- New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: ~21:45

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Antonin Dvorak

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:05:41 Franz Schubert Allegretto in C minor Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram 457550

14:05:00 00:03:22 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 5 in F sharp major Op 15 Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram 4795448

14:09:00 00:11:34 Hector Berlioz The Trojans: Ballet Music London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Chorus LSO Live 40

14:20:00 00:07:54 Franz Berwald Estrella de Soria: Overture Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Naxos 553051

14:28:00 00:14:00 Antonio Vivaldi Oboe Concerto in C major New Brandenburg Collegium Anthony Newman Alex Klein, oboe Cedille 7003

14:28:00 00:06:30 Antonio Vivaldi Violin Concerto in G major English Concert Trevor Pinnock Simon Standage, violin Archiv 423094

14:50:00 00:25:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 12 in A major Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra Leon Fleisher Leon Fleisher, piano Sony 743505

15:15:00 00:10:48 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Sadko Op 5 Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572787

15:26:00 00:11:57 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 9 in E major Op 14 HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952

15:38:00 00:10:00 Johann Sebastian Bach Prelude & Fugue in D Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3098

15:48:00 00:12:01 Ron Nelson Courtly Airs and Dances Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 76

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Matthew Halls, conductor;

Sasha Cooke, mezzo; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:05:00 00:08:10 Franz Joseph Haydn Te Deum No. 2 in C major

16:18:00 00:31:44 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 4 in C minor

16:55:00 00:38:29 Maurice Duruflé Requiem Op 9

17:42:00 00:17:08 Claude Debussy Jeux Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Scarlatti (and Persichetti) Sonatas

18:03:00 00:22:02 Sergei Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano CBS 37812

18:27:00 00:19:01 Franz Schubert Fantasy in F minor Leon Fleisher, piano; Katherine Jacobson, piano Sony 506416

18:48:00 00:06:48 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 8 in D flat major Op 27 Leon Fleisher, piano Vanguard 1551

18:57:00 00:02:45 Johannes Brahms Liebeslieder Waltz No. 6 Op 52 Leon Fleisher, piano; Katherine Jacobson, piano Sony 506416

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:28:59 Franz Berwald Symphony No. 3 in C major Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Naxos 553052

19:33:00 00:34:17 Peter Tchaikovsky Serenade for Strings in C major Op 48 Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150

20:09:00 00:47:20 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major Op 83 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano; Jules Eskin, cello Sony 63225

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margaret Brouwer: Shattered Glass (2007) — Blue Streak Ensemble (Naxos 559 763) 13:33

Frank Wiley: Rituals of Earth and Fire (1999) — Jameson Cooper, violin (Centaur 3310) 11:37

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Sinfonia Concertante (2010) — Frank Rosenwein, Danna Sundet, oboes; Barrick Stees, bassoon; Peter Otto, Emma Shook, violins; Stanley Konopka, viola; Richard Weiss, cello; Scott Haigh, double bass/Sasha Mäkilä, cond. (Kent/Blossom CD) (23:40)

21:55:00 00:05:00 Lili Boulanger Of a Spring Morning JoAnn Falletta Women's Philharmonic Koch Intl 7169

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Remarks from Jane Timken, Chairman, Ohio Republican Party - Ohio Republicans currently hold the majority in the Ohio House of Representatives, the Ohio Senate, and the Ohio Supreme Court, not to mention the majority of Ohio’s delegation to U.S. Congress. Ohio Republicans currently serve in every major statewide office including Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Treasurer, Secretary of State, Auditor, and Attorney General - positions they aim to keep entering the mid-term elections. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, Jane Timken was elected as the first woman Chairman of the Ohio Republican Party on January 6, 2017. Prior to her election, she served as Vice-Chairman of the Stark County Republican Party, where she led fundraising, candidate recruitment, volunteer engagement, campaign logistics, and implementation of strategy. Chairman Timken graduated cum laude from Harvard College, where she received the John Harvard Scholarship for Academic Achievement and the Elizabeth Cary Agassiz Certificate of Merit. She received her J.D. from the American University Washington College of Law, graduated in the top 10 percent of her class, and served as a Note & Comment Editor of The Administrative Law Journal of the American University.

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:09:07 Robert Schumann March from Piano Quintet Op 44 Maria João Pires, piano; Augustin Dumay, violin; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Gérard Caussé, viola; Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 463179

23:11:00 00:06:54 Robert Fuchs Adagio from Serenade No. 4 Op 51 Christian Ludwig Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572607

23:20:00 00:06:53 Jean Sibelius Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande Op 46 Horst Stein Orch de la Suisse Romande Decca 4785437

23:26:00 00:10:38 Sir Edward Elgar Serenade for Strings in E minor Op 20 Conrad van Alphen Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80623

23:39:00 00:05:42 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Sonata No. 3 Op 2 HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952

23:44:00 00:09:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Concerto for 3 (or 2) Pianos Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra Leon Fleisher Leon Fleisher, piano; Katherine Jacobson, piano Sony 743505

23:55:00 00:03:17 Max Richter Vivaldi Recomposed: Spring 2 Berlin Concert House Orch André de Ridder Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4792777