What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 07-15-2017

Published July 15, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:23:59            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No.102 in B flat major                       Martin Pearlman          Boston Baroque Linn      426

00:29:00            00:32:38            Léo Delibes      Coppélia: Suite              Martin West      San Francisco Ballet Orchestra          Reference         125

01:04:00            00:17:40            Leonard Bernstein         Chichester Psalms        Royal Liverpool Philharmonic            Gerard Schwarz             Michael Small, boy soprano; Liverpool Philharmonic Choir           Naxos   559456

01:25:00            00:27:43            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Violin Concerto No.  5 in A major            Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner        Rachel Barton Pine, violin          Avie      2317

01:56:00            01:27:59            Gustav Mahler   Symphony No.  2 in C minor       Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra            Riccardo Chailly            Melanie Diener, soprano; Petra Lang, mezzo-soprano; Prague Philharmonic Choir            Decca   470283

03:26:00            00:19:04            Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No.  2 in E major      Hamburg Camerata            Ralf Gothóni      Anastasia Injushina, piano         Ondine  1224

03:48:00            00:27:36            Zoltán Kodály   Peacock Variations                    Franz Welser-Möst        London Philharmonic     EMI      54858

04:19:00            00:30:12            Alexander Glazunov      Piano Concerto No.  1 in F minor  Op 92 Russian National Orchestra          José Serebrier   Alexander Romanovsky, piano   Warner  67946

04:52:00            00:27:46            Franz Schubert Symphony No.  1 in D major                   Nikolaus Harnoncourt    Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra          Teldec  91184

05:22:00            00:15:07            Cécile Chaminade         Concertstück Op 40       BBC Scottish Symphony            Rebecca Miller  Danny Driver, piano       Hyperion           68130

05:40:00            00:06:56            Aaron Copland  Danzón Cubano                        David Zinman    Baltimore Symphony            Argo     440639

05:52:00            00:07:20            Franz Schubert Overture in the Italian Style in C             Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia            Naxos   570329

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week European vocalist Mariza sings an example of a Portuguese song form called fado and then we’ll hear the Brazilian derivation, the modinha by Heitor Villa-Lobos.  

Esta semana vocalista europea Mariza canta un ejemplo de un fado , una forma de canción portuguesa, y después vamos a escuchar una modinha , la derivación brasileño por Heitor Villa Lobos.

06:00:45 Paulo de Carvalho    Meu Fado Meu (My Own Fado)  Mariza dos Reis Nunes; Custodiio Castelo, guitar; Jorge Fernando, viola; Marino Freitas Warner Music Portugal 8256463074  

06:04:11 Heitor Villa-Lobos Modinha Anna Noakes, flute; Gillian Tingay, harp ASV 2101

06:05:59 Darius Milhaud Copacabana (Saudades do Brasil No. 4) Cristina Ortiz, piano IMP 846 

06:09:36 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in c, Op. 67 (1st mvt.) West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Decca   168710   

06:17:43 Luigi Boccherini Cello Concerto No. 9 in Bb, G.482 (finale) Jacqueline du Pré, cello; English Chamber Orchestra Daniel Barenboim     EMI Classics 66948

06:26:44 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto Heroico Jorge Federico Osorio, piano; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz EMI Classics 37681

07:00:43 Ruperto Chapí Prelude to El Tambor de Granaderos Gran Orquesta Sinfónica Ataúlfo Argenta Ica Classics 5087 

07:06:00 Jerónimo Giménez Intermezzo: La boda de Luis Alonso Gran Orquesta Sinfónica Ataúlfo Argenta Ica Classics 5087

07:12:43 Manuel Saumell Contradanzas Cubanas Dagmar Muñiz Alonso Columna Musica 0002  

07:26:23 Jacques Ibert Escales (Ports of Call) Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 92109

07:41:41 Evencio Castellanos Santa Cruz de Pacairigua Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon       4777457

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ernest Chausson: Chamber Concerto: Sicilienne-- David Lefevre, violin; Alan Lefevre, piano; Alcan Quartet Album: Chausson: Concert - Mathieu: Trio & Quintette Analekta 9286 Music: 4:39

Bernard Andres: Algues: Seven Pieces for Flute and Harp-- Monica Raga, flute; Maria Jesus Avila, harp Teatro Monumental, Madrid, Spain Music: 10:27

Erik Satie: Gymnopedie No. 1-- Monica Raga, flute; Maria Jesus Avila, harp Teatro Monumental, Madrid, Spain Music: 1:46

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Cynthia Sibitzky from Haslett, TX Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 10:47

Felix Mendelssohn: Song Without Words No. 1 "Sweet Remembrance"-- Javier Perianes, piano Album: Lieder ohne Worte Harmonia Mundi 902195 Music: 3:05

Ernest Chausson: Poeme, for violin and orchestra Op. 25-- Joshua Bell, violin; Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Daniel Harding, conductor Berwaldhallen, Stockholm, Sweden Music: 16:10

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle (arr. Hector Berlioz): La Marseillaise-- Andrea Guiot, soprano; Claude Cales, baritone; Choeur du Theatre National de l'Opera de Paris; Les Petits Chanteurs a la Croix de Bois; Orchestra of Paris; Jean-Pierre Jacquillat, conductor Album: La Marseillaise EMI 47647 Music: 7:17

Claude Debussy: Suite Bergamasque Movement 3 Clair de Lune-- Leon Fleisher, piano String Theory at the Hunter, Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Music: 5:01

John Adams: Absolute Jest-- St. Lawrence String Quartet; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Los Angeles Philharmonic, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 25:15

Ramin Djawadi (arr. Robin Smith): Medley from Game of Thrones-- 2CELLOS: Luka Sulic and Stjepan Hauser, cellos; London Symphony Orchestra; Robin Smith, conductor Album: 2CELLOS: Score Sony 88985349122 Music: 5:04

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:02:20            Claude Debussy           Children's Corner: Dr. Gradus ad                                   Paul Crossley, piano Sony    53111

10:03:00            00:12:06            Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2                  Lorin Maazel      Berlin Radio Symphony           DeutGram         4796018

10:18:00            00:08:53            Felix Mendelssohn        Finale from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 49                                 Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello         Sony    52192

10:27:00            00:03:14            Frank Bridge     Cherry Ripe                  William Boughton          English String Orchestra          Nimbus 5366

10:32:00            00:13:35            Claude Debussy           Pour le piano                            Barry Douglas, piano     RCA            68127

10:49:00            00:04:40            Emmanuel Chabrier       Suite pastorale: Danse villageoise                      Neeme Järvi            Orch de la Suisse Romande       Chandos           5122

10:57:00            00:02:03            Henry Purcell    Amphitrion: Hornpipe                 Kevin Mallon     Aradia Ensemble            Naxos   570149

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 18, 2016 - From Davis, California, this week’s From the Top features a teenage pianist who has already achieved international recognition for her interpretations of the music of J.S. Bach … we’ll enjoy Ravel’s “Tzigane” performed by an extraordinary young violinist from Southern California … and we’ll meet a young cellist with a moving story about the sacrifices his whole family has made in support of his musical dreams.

Alumni Trio: violinist Alexi Kenney and cellist Brannon Cho with pianist Christopher O’Riley perform the second movement, Allegro grazioso, from Piano Trio No. 3 in F minor, Op. 65, by Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904)

19-year-old pianist Hilda Huang from Palo Alto, California, but currently studying at Yale University, performs the Prelude, Allemande, and Courante from Partita No. 1 in B-flat major, BWV 825, by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

16-year-old cellist Nathan Le from Porter Ranch, California, performs the third movement, Allegro molto vivace, from Sonata for Solo Cello, Op. 8, by Zoltán Kodály (1882-1967)

13-year-old pianist Roger Xia from Davis, California, performs Rondo a capriccio, Op. 129 (also known as “Rage Over a Lost Penny”), by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

17-year-old violinist Geneva Lewis from Irvine, California, performs “Tzigane” for Violin and Piano by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Villa-Lobos Premieres; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Beethoven’s Symphonies

12:09:00            00:07:55            Hector Berlioz   Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture             Vladimir Ashkenazy            Helsinki Philharmonic     Ondine  1188

12:19:00            00:14:11            Jean Sibelius    Karelia Suite Op 11                   Lorin Maazel      Vienna Philharmonic            Decca   4785437

12:37:00            00:17:12            Edvard Grieg     Norwegian Dances Op 35                                  Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano    Centaur 2712

12:57:00            00:02:29            Peter Tchaikovsky         Swan Lake: Dance of the Swans                        Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra      Decca   10104

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:00            00:10:02            Franz Joseph Haydn     Divertimento for Winds in B flat major                             Quintett.Wien    Nimbus 5479

13:14:00            00:16:37            Johannes Brahms          Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56              Vladimir Ashkenazy        Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   433548

13:32:00            00:16:51            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Concerto Grosso for Strings                  Bryden Thomson          London Symphony        Chandos           9262

13:52:00            00:09:10            Antonio Vivaldi  Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto in E major  Op 8           Zurich Chamber Orchestra       Daniel Hope      Daniel Hope, violin        DeutGram         4796922

14:01:00            00:09:33            Antonio Vivaldi  Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto in G minor  Op 8        Zurich Chamber Orchestra       Daniel Hope      Daniel Hope, violin        DeutGram         4796922

14:10:00            00:10:43            Antonio Vivaldi  Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto in F major  Op 8          Zurich Chamber Orchestra       Daniel Hope      Daniel Hope, violin        DeutGram         4796922

14:21:00            00:07:53            Antonio Vivaldi  Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto in F minor  Op 8           Zurich Chamber Orchestra       Daniel Hope      Daniel Hope, violin        DeutGram         4796922

14:32:00            00:19:05            Richard Wagner            A Siegfried Idyll             George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra            MAA     75

14:53:00            00:06:26            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Concert Rondo in E flat major    Scottish Chamber Orchestra          Sir Charles Mackerras   Eric Ruske, horn            Telarc   80367

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Villa-Lobos Premieres

15:03:00            00:31:27            George Gershwin           Piano Concerto in F major         Baltimore Symphony     Marin Alsop   Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano       Decca   14091

15:37:00            00:13:32            Léo Delibes      Le Roi s'amuse: Suite                Douglas Bostock          Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia   Classico           158

15:53:00            00:05:53            Paul Gilson       Sailors' Dances             Alexander Rahbari         Brussels Philharmonic            MarcoPolo        223418

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:17:40            Leonard Bernstein         Chichester Psalms        Royal Liverpool Philharmonic            Gerard Schwarz             Michael Small, boy soprano; Liverpool Philharmonic Choir           Naxos   559456

16:22:00            00:13:54            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 15 in G major                 Nikolaus Harnoncourt      Vienna Concentus Musicus        DHM     75736

16:38:00            00:13:20            Inocente Carreño           Margariteña                   Gustavo Dudamel          Simón Bolívar Symphony        DeutGram         4795448

16:54:00            00:05:09            Enrique Granados         Spanish Dance No.  5 in E minor  Op 5                           Milos Karadaglic, guitar          DeutGram         15579

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: 2017 Summer Blockbusters - our look at the big movies this year, including Wonder Woman, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2, Transformers: The Last Knight, Spider-Man: Homecoming, War of the Planet of the Apes, Cars 3, The Mummy, Despicable Me 3, Alien Covenant and one or two surprises.

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Hollywood's Greatest Hits - Alfred Newman - Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Wonder Woman's Wrath from Wonder Woman, 2017 - Water Tower Music WTM 39896 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Rupert Gregson-Williams - original soundtrack recording/Alastair King, cond.

Cipher and The Fate of the Furious from The Fate of the Furious, 2017 - Back Lot Music BLM0684 - Original Motion Picture Score - Brian Tyler - original soundtrack recording/Brian Tyler, cond.

Family History and A Total Hasselhoff from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, 2017 - Hollywood Records digital - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Music by Brian Tyler - Tyler Bates - original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

The Covenant and Alien Covenant Theme from Alien: Covennt, 2017 - Milan Records 36838-2 - Alien: Covenant Music by Jed Kurzel - Jed Kurzel - London Contemporary Orchestra/Cliff Masterson, cond.

The Devil's Triangle and Beyond My Beloved Horizon from Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, 2017 - Walt Disney Records D00245202 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Geoff Zenelli - original soundtrack recording

Guardians of the Frickin Galaxy from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, 2017 - Hollywood Records digital - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Music by Brian Tyler - Tyler Bates - original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Angel On The Wing from Wonder Woman, 2017 - Water Tower Music WTM 39896 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Rupert Gregson-Williams - original soundtrack recording/Alastair King, cond.

Memory of a Happy Day and My Torment from My Cousin Rachel, 2017 - Sony Classical 88985432092 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Rael Jones - original soundtrack recording/Anthony Weeden, cond.

Music from Lady Macbeth, 2017 - no label or number given - no information available - Dan Jones - original soundtrack recording

The Mummy and Between Life and Death from The Mummy, 2017 - Back Lot Music BLM0694 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Brian Tyler - original soundtrack recording/Brian Tyler, cond.

The Fabulous Lightning McQueen from Cars 3, 2017 - Walt Disney Records D002642802 - Cars 3 Original Score - Randy Newman - original soundtrack recording/Randy Newman, cond.

Papa Mama Loca Pipa and Despicable Me 3 Score Suite from Despicable Me 2, 2017 - Columbia Records 88985450212 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Heitor Pereira - original soundtrack recording/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Vulture Clash from Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2017 - Sony Classical 88985450502 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Michael Giacchino - original soundtrack recording/Marshall Bowen III, cond.

End Credits from War for the Planet of the Apes, 2017 - Sony Classical 88985455642 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Michael Giacchino - original soundtrack recording

Main title From Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977 - Sony Classical S2K 51333 - John Williams' Greatest Hits - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: To Dub or Not to Dub? - Should Emma Stone have been allowed to do her own singing in “La La Land”? Absolutely. How about Lucille Ball in the movie version of “Mame”? Absolutely not. It’s a tricky business!

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:01:10            00:01:37            Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim   Some People    Rosalind Russell            Gypsy -- Film Soundtrack       Rhino    R273873

18:02:44            00:00:56            Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim   Some People    Lisa Kirk           Gypsy -- Film Soundtrack       Rhino    R273873

18:03:53            00:03:04            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Bali H'ai            Juanita Halll      South Pacific -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK60722

18:06:57            00:01:41            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Bali H'ai            Muriel Smith      South Pacific -- Film Soundtrack       RCA     AYL1-3681

18:08:26            00:01:50            Jerome Kern-Johnny Mercer      I'm Old Fashioned         Nan Wynn         Cover Girl -- Film Soundtrack            H'wood Soundstage      HS4005

18:10:15            00:02:24            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        It Might as Well Be Spring          LuAnne Hogan  State Fair -- Film Soundtrack  Varese Sarabande         302-0660902

18:13:12            00:00:44            Irving Berlin       Puttin' on the Ritz          Clark Gable       That's Entertainment      Rhino            R272182

1814:15             00:01:52            Cole Porter       Easy to Love     James Stewart  That's Entertainment      Rhino            R272182

18:16:13            00:03:38            Frank Loesser   I'll Know            Marlon Brando, Jean Simmons  Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast       Decca B'way     012-159112

18:20:06            00:01:25            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Pore Jud Is Daid           Rod Steiger, Gordon MacRae            Oklahoma! -- Film Soundtrack    Angel    7777-64691

18:21:45            00:01:37            A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe      Wandrin' Star    Lee Marvin        Paint Your Wagon -- Film Soundtrack            Paramount        RMS-1001

18:24:11            00:01:05            Cole Porter       Friendship         Lucille Ball, Red Skelton That's Entertainment      Rhino            R272182

18:25:16            00:01:41            Hugh Martin      You're Lucky     Gloria Grafton   Best Foot Forward -- Film Soundtrack            Rhino    RHM7774

18:27:34            00:04:02            Jerry Herman     If He Walked Into My Life           Lucille Ball        Mame -- Film Soundtrack       Rhino    RHM27843

18:31:57            00:01:13            A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe      Say a Prayer for Me Tonight       Betty Wand       Gigi -- Film Soundtrack          Rhino    R271962

18:33:09            00:01:06            A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe      Say a Prayer for Me Tonight       Leslie Caron      Gigi -- Film Soundtrack          Rhino    R271962

18:34:47            00:01:22            A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe      Almost Like Being in Love          Gene Kelly            Brigadoon -- Film Soundtrack     Rhino    R271965

18:36:07            00:02:18            Harry Warren-Johnny Mercer     Naughty but Nice           Anita Ellis         The Belle of New York -- Film Soundtrack     Sony    AK47701

18:38:22            00:01:08            Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim   I Feel Pretty      Marni Nixon      West Side Story -- Film Soundtrack Sony    SK89226

18:39:36            00:01:08            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Shall We Dance?           Marni Nixon, Jim Bryant The King and I -- Film Soundtrack     Angel    7777-64693

18:40:55            00:03:05            Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim   One Hand, One Heart    Marni Nixon      West Side Story -- Film Soundtrack    Sony    SK89226

18:44:46            00:03:15            Justin Hurwitz-Benj Pasek-Justin Paul    The Fools Who Dream   Emma Stone     La La Land -- Film Soundtrack Interscope         02557-11777

18:47:58            00:03:25            George and Ira Gershwin           How Long Has This Been Going On?      Audrey Hepburn            Funny Face -- Film Soundtrack  Stet      DS15001

18:51:34            00:01:26            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:07            00:01:06            Gus Kahn-Matt Melnick  Filler: I'm Through With Love      Woody Allen     Everybody Says I Love You -- Film Soundtrack        RCA     09026-68756

18:54:13            00:02:43            Gus Kahn-Matt Melnick  Filler: I'm Through With Love      Goldie Hawn      Everybody Says I Love You -- Film Soundtrack        RCA     09026-68756

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:17:34            Alexander Borodin        Symphony No.  3 in A minor                   Gerard Schwarz            Seattle Symphony         Naxos   572786

19:22:00            00:33:30            Antonín Dvorák Violin Concerto in A minor  Op 53           Berlin Radio Symphony            Marek Janowski Arabella Steinbacher, violin        PentaTone        5186353

19:57:00            00:02:20            Franz Liszt        Consolation No. 5 in E                           Nelson Freire, piano            Decca   4782728

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; Christoph Eschenbach, piano – an archival concert recorded live in Severance Hall 1/16/1969 during Christoph Eschenbach’s American debut

20:05:00            00:19:05            Sergei Prokofiev           Lieutenant Kijé Suite Op 60                   

20:28:00            00:20:24            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No. 95 in C minor                 

20:52:00            00:29:01            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 19 in F major          

21:25:00            00:34:22            Johannes Brahms          Symphony No.  3 in F major  Op 90                    Lorin Maazel            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   4787779

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Selections from the 1960 Broadway show “A Thurber Carnival,” based on the writings of James Thurber… “Word Dances Nos. 1 and 2,” Casuals of the Keys,” and “File and Forget”… This Week in the Media

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:05:11            Franz Joseph Haydn     Adagio from Symphony No. 102             Martin Pearlman            Boston Baroque Linn      426

23:07:00            00:11:06            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Adagio from Divertimento No. 15                        Jeffrey Tate       English Chamber Orchestra       EMI      69823

23:20:00            00:05:05            Ottorino Respighi          Notturno in G flat major                          Sergei Babayan, piano    ProPiano          224517

23:25:00            00:11:16            Henryk Górecki Totus tuus Op 60                       Robert Shaw     Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc   80531

23:38:00            00:04:43            Antonín Dvorák Moderato from Serenade for Strings Op 22                     Vladimir Ashkenazy        Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   433549

23:42:00            00:10:43            Peter Tchaikovsky         Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 13                   Michael Tilson Thomas   Boston Symphony Orchestra      DeutGram         469376

23:55:00            00:04:41            Alec Wilder       Slow Dance                  Richard Auldon Clark     Manhattan Chamber Orchestra          Newport            85570

23:56:00            00:02:58            Gabriel Pierné   Pastorale Op 14                                    Reykjavik Wind Quintet            Chandos           9362

 

 