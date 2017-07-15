Program Guide 07-15-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:23:59 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.102 in B flat major Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Linn 426

00:29:00 00:32:38 Léo Delibes Coppélia: Suite Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

01:04:00 00:17:40 Leonard Bernstein Chichester Psalms Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Gerard Schwarz Michael Small, boy soprano; Liverpool Philharmonic Choir Naxos 559456

01:25:00 00:27:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 5 in A major Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Rachel Barton Pine, violin Avie 2317

01:56:00 01:27:59 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 2 in C minor Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Melanie Diener, soprano; Petra Lang, mezzo-soprano; Prague Philharmonic Choir Decca 470283

03:26:00 00:19:04 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 2 in E major Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Anastasia Injushina, piano Ondine 1224

03:48:00 00:27:36 Zoltán Kodály Peacock Variations Franz Welser-Möst London Philharmonic EMI 54858

04:19:00 00:30:12 Alexander Glazunov Piano Concerto No. 1 in F minor Op 92 Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Alexander Romanovsky, piano Warner 67946

04:52:00 00:27:46 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 1 in D major Nikolaus Harnoncourt Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Teldec 91184

05:22:00 00:15:07 Cécile Chaminade Concertstück Op 40 BBC Scottish Symphony Rebecca Miller Danny Driver, piano Hyperion 68130

05:40:00 00:06:56 Aaron Copland Danzón Cubano David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Argo 440639

05:52:00 00:07:20 Franz Schubert Overture in the Italian Style in C Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week European vocalist Mariza sings an example of a Portuguese song form called fado and then we’ll hear the Brazilian derivation, the modinha by Heitor Villa-Lobos.

Esta semana vocalista europea Mariza canta un ejemplo de un fado , una forma de canción portuguesa, y después vamos a escuchar una modinha , la derivación brasileño por Heitor Villa Lobos.

06:00:45 Paulo de Carvalho Meu Fado Meu (My Own Fado) Mariza dos Reis Nunes; Custodiio Castelo, guitar; Jorge Fernando, viola; Marino Freitas Warner Music Portugal 8256463074

06:04:11 Heitor Villa-Lobos Modinha Anna Noakes, flute; Gillian Tingay, harp ASV 2101

06:05:59 Darius Milhaud Copacabana (Saudades do Brasil No. 4) Cristina Ortiz, piano IMP 846

06:09:36 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in c, Op. 67 (1st mvt.) West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Decca 168710

06:17:43 Luigi Boccherini Cello Concerto No. 9 in Bb, G.482 (finale) Jacqueline du Pré, cello; English Chamber Orchestra Daniel Barenboim EMI Classics 66948

06:26:44 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto Heroico Jorge Federico Osorio, piano; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz EMI Classics 37681

07:00:43 Ruperto Chapí Prelude to El Tambor de Granaderos Gran Orquesta Sinfónica Ataúlfo Argenta Ica Classics 5087

07:06:00 Jerónimo Giménez Intermezzo: La boda de Luis Alonso Gran Orquesta Sinfónica Ataúlfo Argenta Ica Classics 5087

07:12:43 Manuel Saumell Contradanzas Cubanas Dagmar Muñiz Alonso Columna Musica 0002

07:26:23 Jacques Ibert Escales (Ports of Call) Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 92109

07:41:41 Evencio Castellanos Santa Cruz de Pacairigua Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 4777457

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ernest Chausson: Chamber Concerto: Sicilienne-- David Lefevre, violin; Alan Lefevre, piano; Alcan Quartet Album: Chausson: Concert - Mathieu: Trio & Quintette Analekta 9286 Music: 4:39

Bernard Andres: Algues: Seven Pieces for Flute and Harp-- Monica Raga, flute; Maria Jesus Avila, harp Teatro Monumental, Madrid, Spain Music: 10:27

Erik Satie: Gymnopedie No. 1-- Monica Raga, flute; Maria Jesus Avila, harp Teatro Monumental, Madrid, Spain Music: 1:46

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Cynthia Sibitzky from Haslett, TX Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 10:47

Felix Mendelssohn: Song Without Words No. 1 "Sweet Remembrance"-- Javier Perianes, piano Album: Lieder ohne Worte Harmonia Mundi 902195 Music: 3:05

Ernest Chausson: Poeme, for violin and orchestra Op. 25-- Joshua Bell, violin; Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Daniel Harding, conductor Berwaldhallen, Stockholm, Sweden Music: 16:10

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle (arr. Hector Berlioz): La Marseillaise-- Andrea Guiot, soprano; Claude Cales, baritone; Choeur du Theatre National de l'Opera de Paris; Les Petits Chanteurs a la Croix de Bois; Orchestra of Paris; Jean-Pierre Jacquillat, conductor Album: La Marseillaise EMI 47647 Music: 7:17

Claude Debussy: Suite Bergamasque Movement 3 Clair de Lune-- Leon Fleisher, piano String Theory at the Hunter, Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Music: 5:01

John Adams: Absolute Jest-- St. Lawrence String Quartet; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Los Angeles Philharmonic, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 25:15

Ramin Djawadi (arr. Robin Smith): Medley from Game of Thrones-- 2CELLOS: Luka Sulic and Stjepan Hauser, cellos; London Symphony Orchestra; Robin Smith, conductor Album: 2CELLOS: Score Sony 88985349122 Music: 5:04

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:02:20 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: Dr. Gradus ad Paul Crossley, piano Sony 53111

10:03:00 00:12:06 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2 Lorin Maazel Berlin Radio Symphony DeutGram 4796018

10:18:00 00:08:53 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 49 Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 52192

10:27:00 00:03:14 Frank Bridge Cherry Ripe William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

10:32:00 00:13:35 Claude Debussy Pour le piano Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127

10:49:00 00:04:40 Emmanuel Chabrier Suite pastorale: Danse villageoise Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

10:57:00 00:02:03 Henry Purcell Amphitrion: Hornpipe Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 570149

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 18, 2016 - From Davis, California, this week’s From the Top features a teenage pianist who has already achieved international recognition for her interpretations of the music of J.S. Bach … we’ll enjoy Ravel’s “Tzigane” performed by an extraordinary young violinist from Southern California … and we’ll meet a young cellist with a moving story about the sacrifices his whole family has made in support of his musical dreams.

Alumni Trio: violinist Alexi Kenney and cellist Brannon Cho with pianist Christopher O’Riley perform the second movement, Allegro grazioso, from Piano Trio No. 3 in F minor, Op. 65, by Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904)

19-year-old pianist Hilda Huang from Palo Alto, California, but currently studying at Yale University, performs the Prelude, Allemande, and Courante from Partita No. 1 in B-flat major, BWV 825, by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

16-year-old cellist Nathan Le from Porter Ranch, California, performs the third movement, Allegro molto vivace, from Sonata for Solo Cello, Op. 8, by Zoltán Kodály (1882-1967)

13-year-old pianist Roger Xia from Davis, California, performs Rondo a capriccio, Op. 129 (also known as “Rage Over a Lost Penny”), by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

17-year-old violinist Geneva Lewis from Irvine, California, performs “Tzigane” for Violin and Piano by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Villa-Lobos Premieres; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Beethoven’s Symphonies

12:09:00 00:07:55 Hector Berlioz Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture Vladimir Ashkenazy Helsinki Philharmonic Ondine 1188

12:19:00 00:14:11 Jean Sibelius Karelia Suite Op 11 Lorin Maazel Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

12:37:00 00:17:12 Edvard Grieg Norwegian Dances Op 35 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2712

12:57:00 00:02:29 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Dance of the Swans Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:00 00:10:02 Franz Joseph Haydn Divertimento for Winds in B flat major Quintett.Wien Nimbus 5479

13:14:00 00:16:37 Johannes Brahms Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433548

13:32:00 00:16:51 Ralph Vaughan Williams Concerto Grosso for Strings Bryden Thomson London Symphony Chandos 9262

13:52:00 00:09:10 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto in E major Op 8 Zurich Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4796922

14:01:00 00:09:33 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto in G minor Op 8 Zurich Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4796922

14:10:00 00:10:43 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto in F major Op 8 Zurich Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4796922

14:21:00 00:07:53 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto in F minor Op 8 Zurich Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4796922

14:32:00 00:19:05 Richard Wagner A Siegfried Idyll George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

14:53:00 00:06:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concert Rondo in E flat major Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Eric Ruske, horn Telarc 80367

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Villa-Lobos Premieres

15:03:00 00:31:27 George Gershwin Piano Concerto in F major Baltimore Symphony Marin Alsop Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 14091

15:37:00 00:13:32 Léo Delibes Le Roi s'amuse: Suite Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico 158

15:53:00 00:05:53 Paul Gilson Sailors' Dances Alexander Rahbari Brussels Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223418

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:17:40 Leonard Bernstein Chichester Psalms Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Gerard Schwarz Michael Small, boy soprano; Liverpool Philharmonic Choir Naxos 559456

16:22:00 00:13:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 15 in G major Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus DHM 75736

16:38:00 00:13:20 Inocente Carreño Margariteña Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4795448

16:54:00 00:05:09 Enrique Granados Spanish Dance No. 5 in E minor Op 5 Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: 2017 Summer Blockbusters - our look at the big movies this year, including Wonder Woman, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2, Transformers: The Last Knight, Spider-Man: Homecoming, War of the Planet of the Apes, Cars 3, The Mummy, Despicable Me 3, Alien Covenant and one or two surprises.

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Hollywood's Greatest Hits - Alfred Newman - Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Wonder Woman's Wrath from Wonder Woman, 2017 - Water Tower Music WTM 39896 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Rupert Gregson-Williams - original soundtrack recording/Alastair King, cond.

Cipher and The Fate of the Furious from The Fate of the Furious, 2017 - Back Lot Music BLM0684 - Original Motion Picture Score - Brian Tyler - original soundtrack recording/Brian Tyler, cond.

Family History and A Total Hasselhoff from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, 2017 - Hollywood Records digital - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Music by Brian Tyler - Tyler Bates - original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

The Covenant and Alien Covenant Theme from Alien: Covennt, 2017 - Milan Records 36838-2 - Alien: Covenant Music by Jed Kurzel - Jed Kurzel - London Contemporary Orchestra/Cliff Masterson, cond.

The Devil's Triangle and Beyond My Beloved Horizon from Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, 2017 - Walt Disney Records D00245202 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Geoff Zenelli - original soundtrack recording

Wonder Woman's Wrath from Wonder Woman, 2017 - Water Tower Music WTM 39896 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Rupert Gregson-Williams - original soundtrack recording/Alastair King, cond.

Guardians of the Frickin Galaxy from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, 2017 - Hollywood Records digital - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Music by Brian Tyler - Tyler Bates - original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Angel On The Wing from Wonder Woman, 2017 - Water Tower Music WTM 39896 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Rupert Gregson-Williams - original soundtrack recording/Alastair King, cond.

Memory of a Happy Day and My Torment from My Cousin Rachel, 2017 - Sony Classical 88985432092 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Rael Jones - original soundtrack recording/Anthony Weeden, cond.

Music from Lady Macbeth, 2017 - no label or number given - no information available - Dan Jones - original soundtrack recording

The Mummy and Between Life and Death from The Mummy, 2017 - Back Lot Music BLM0694 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Brian Tyler - original soundtrack recording/Brian Tyler, cond.

The Fabulous Lightning McQueen from Cars 3, 2017 - Walt Disney Records D002642802 - Cars 3 Original Score - Randy Newman - original soundtrack recording/Randy Newman, cond.

Papa Mama Loca Pipa and Despicable Me 3 Score Suite from Despicable Me 2, 2017 - Columbia Records 88985450212 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Heitor Pereira - original soundtrack recording/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Vulture Clash from Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2017 - Sony Classical 88985450502 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Michael Giacchino - original soundtrack recording/Marshall Bowen III, cond.

End Credits from War for the Planet of the Apes, 2017 - Sony Classical 88985455642 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Michael Giacchino - original soundtrack recording

Main title From Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977 - Sony Classical S2K 51333 - John Williams' Greatest Hits - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: To Dub or Not to Dub? - Should Emma Stone have been allowed to do her own singing in “La La Land”? Absolutely. How about Lucille Ball in the movie version of “Mame”? Absolutely not. It’s a tricky business!

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:10 00:01:37 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim Some People Rosalind Russell Gypsy -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R273873

18:02:44 00:00:56 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim Some People Lisa Kirk Gypsy -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R273873

18:03:53 00:03:04 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Bali H'ai Juanita Halll South Pacific -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60722

18:06:57 00:01:41 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Bali H'ai Muriel Smith South Pacific -- Film Soundtrack RCA AYL1-3681

18:08:26 00:01:50 Jerome Kern-Johnny Mercer I'm Old Fashioned Nan Wynn Cover Girl -- Film Soundtrack H'wood Soundstage HS4005

18:10:15 00:02:24 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein It Might as Well Be Spring LuAnne Hogan State Fair -- Film Soundtrack Varese Sarabande 302-0660902

18:13:12 00:00:44 Irving Berlin Puttin' on the Ritz Clark Gable That's Entertainment Rhino R272182

1814:15 00:01:52 Cole Porter Easy to Love James Stewart That's Entertainment Rhino R272182

18:16:13 00:03:38 Frank Loesser I'll Know Marlon Brando, Jean Simmons Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159112

18:20:06 00:01:25 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Pore Jud Is Daid Rod Steiger, Gordon MacRae Oklahoma! -- Film Soundtrack Angel 7777-64691

18:21:45 00:01:37 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe Wandrin' Star Lee Marvin Paint Your Wagon -- Film Soundtrack Paramount RMS-1001

18:24:11 00:01:05 Cole Porter Friendship Lucille Ball, Red Skelton That's Entertainment Rhino R272182

18:25:16 00:01:41 Hugh Martin You're Lucky Gloria Grafton Best Foot Forward -- Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM7774

18:27:34 00:04:02 Jerry Herman If He Walked Into My Life Lucille Ball Mame -- Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27843

18:31:57 00:01:13 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe Say a Prayer for Me Tonight Betty Wand Gigi -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271962

18:33:09 00:01:06 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe Say a Prayer for Me Tonight Leslie Caron Gigi -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271962

18:34:47 00:01:22 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe Almost Like Being in Love Gene Kelly Brigadoon -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271965

18:36:07 00:02:18 Harry Warren-Johnny Mercer Naughty but Nice Anita Ellis The Belle of New York -- Film Soundtrack Sony AK47701

18:38:22 00:01:08 Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim I Feel Pretty Marni Nixon West Side Story -- Film Soundtrack Sony SK89226

18:39:36 00:01:08 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Shall We Dance? Marni Nixon, Jim Bryant The King and I -- Film Soundtrack Angel 7777-64693

18:40:55 00:03:05 Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim One Hand, One Heart Marni Nixon West Side Story -- Film Soundtrack Sony SK89226

18:44:46 00:03:15 Justin Hurwitz-Benj Pasek-Justin Paul The Fools Who Dream Emma Stone La La Land -- Film Soundtrack Interscope 02557-11777

18:47:58 00:03:25 George and Ira Gershwin How Long Has This Been Going On? Audrey Hepburn Funny Face -- Film Soundtrack Stet DS15001

18:51:34 00:01:26 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:07 00:01:06 Gus Kahn-Matt Melnick Filler: I'm Through With Love Woody Allen Everybody Says I Love You -- Film Soundtrack RCA 09026-68756

18:54:13 00:02:43 Gus Kahn-Matt Melnick Filler: I'm Through With Love Goldie Hawn Everybody Says I Love You -- Film Soundtrack RCA 09026-68756

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:17:34 Alexander Borodin Symphony No. 3 in A minor Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572786

19:22:00 00:33:30 Antonín Dvorák Violin Concerto in A minor Op 53 Berlin Radio Symphony Marek Janowski Arabella Steinbacher, violin PentaTone 5186353

19:57:00 00:02:20 Franz Liszt Consolation No. 5 in E Nelson Freire, piano Decca 4782728

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; Christoph Eschenbach, piano – an archival concert recorded live in Severance Hall 1/16/1969 during Christoph Eschenbach’s American debut

20:05:00 00:19:05 Sergei Prokofiev Lieutenant Kijé Suite Op 60

20:28:00 00:20:24 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 95 in C minor

20:52:00 00:29:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 19 in F major

21:25:00 00:34:22 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 3 in F major Op 90 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Selections from the 1960 Broadway show “A Thurber Carnival,” based on the writings of James Thurber… “Word Dances Nos. 1 and 2,” Casuals of the Keys,” and “File and Forget”… This Week in the Media

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:05:11 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Symphony No. 102 Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Linn 426

23:07:00 00:11:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Divertimento No. 15 Jeffrey Tate English Chamber Orchestra EMI 69823

23:20:00 00:05:05 Ottorino Respighi Notturno in G flat major Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224517

23:25:00 00:11:16 Henryk Górecki Totus tuus Op 60 Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80531

23:38:00 00:04:43 Antonín Dvorák Moderato from Serenade for Strings Op 22 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549

23:42:00 00:10:43 Peter Tchaikovsky Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 13 Michael Tilson Thomas Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 469376

23:55:00 00:04:41 Alec Wilder Slow Dance Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85570

23:56:00 00:02:58 Gabriel Pierné Pastorale Op 14 Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9362