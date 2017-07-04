© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 07-04-2017

Published July 4, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00    00:25:19    Hershy Kay    Cakewalk Suite        
Arthur Fiedler    Boston Pops Orchestra    RCA     61501

00:30:00    00:34:27    Morton Gould    American Ballads        
Theodore Kuchar    National Symphony of Ukraine    Naxos     559005

01:07:00    00:30:14    Howard Hanson    Symphony No.  2 Op 30        
Leonard Slatkin    St. Louis Symphony    EMI     6612

01:40:00    00:28:06    Hershy Kay    Stars and Stripes Ballet        
Arthur Fiedler    Boston Pops Orchestra    RCA     61501

02:11:00    00:28:22    Don Gillis    Star-Spangled Symphony        
Ian Hobson    Sinfonia Varsovia    Albany     618

02:42:00    00:47:53    John Knowles Paine    Symphony No.  2 in A major  Op 34        
JoAnn Falletta    Ulster Orchestra    Naxos     559748

03:33:00    00:24:05    William Grant Still    Symphony No. 1 "Afro-American"        
Neeme Järvi    Detroit Symphony    Chandos     9154

04:00:00    00:34:39    Morton Gould    Stephen Foster Gallery        
Theodore Kuchar    National Symphony of Ukraine    Naxos     559005

04:36:00    00:40:11    Charles Ives    Symphony No. 1 in D minor         
Neeme Järvi    Detroit Symphony    Chandos     9053

05:19:00    00:18:15    Robert Russell Bennett    Suite of Old American Dances        
Frederick Fennell    Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra    Kosei     3503

05:41:00    00:06:09    Dudley Buck    Festival Overture on 'The Star-Spangled    Banner"
St. Louis Symphony    Leonard Slatkin    St Louis Symphony Chorus    RCA     60983

05:53:00    00:06:25    Scott Joplin    Magnetic Rag            
William Appling, piano    Albany     1163

06:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Bill O’Connell

06:01:00    00:09:58    Victor Herbert    American Fantasy        
Leonard Slatkin    St. Louis Symphony    RCA     60983

06:11:00    00:02:16    John Philip Sousa    March 'Manhattan Beach'        
Timothy Foley    Nonpareil Wind Band    EMI     54130

06:13:00    00:03:38    John Philip Sousa    March 'The Liberty Bell'        
Timothy Foley    Nonpareil Wind Band    EMI     54130

06:20:00    00:02:34    Stephen Foster    Gentle Annie            
Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano; Michael Samis, cello    Delos     3445

06:22:00    00:04:30    Stephen Foster    Hard Times Come Again No More            
Thomas Hampson, baritone; Craig Rutenberg, piano    THM     5432

06:27:00    00:11:14    Percy Grainger    Tribute to Stephen Foster    
English Country Gardiner Orch    Sir John Eliot Gardiner    Monteverdi Choir    Philips     446657

06:40:00    00:08:14    Elmer Bernstein    To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite        
Elmer Bernstein    Royal Philharmonic Pops    Denon     75288

06:49:00    00:09:13    Aaron Copland    An Outdoor Overture        
Gerard Schwarz    Seattle Symphony    Delos     3140

07:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

07:00:00    00:03:49    John Philip Sousa    March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever'    
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Erich Kunzel    May Festival Chorus    Telarc     80144

07:03:00    00:02:57    Stephen Foster    Beautiful Dreamer            
Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano    Delos     3445

07:06:00    00:23:21    Aaron Copland    Appalachian Spring: Suite        
Robert Spano    Atlanta Symphony Orchestra    Telarc     80596

07:30:00    00:03:54    Frank W. Meacham    The American Patrol        
Loras John Schissel    Blossom Festival Band    MAA     40601

07:34:00    00:08:54    Virgil Thomson    Autumn Concertina    
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra    Sir Neville Marriner    Ann Mason Stockton, harp    EMI     6612

07:42:00    00:05:06    Richard Rodgers    Victory at Sea: The Song of the High Seas    
Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80175

07:48:00    00:03:30    Morton Gould    Folk Suite: Overture        
David Amos    London Symphony    Harm Mundi     906010

07:51:00    00:06:30    Leonard Bernstein    Fancy Free Ballet: Three Dances        
Arthur Fiedler    Boston Pops Orchestra    RCA     61501

07:58:00    00:19:27    Jerome Kern    Showboat: A Scenario for Orchestra        
John Mauceri    Hollywood Bowl Orchestra    Philips     446404

08:17:00    00:05:52    David Diamond    Allegretto from Symphony No. 4        
Leonard Bernstein    New York Philharmonic    Sony     60594

08:23:00    00:16:56    John Philip Sousa    El Capitán and His Friends: Suite        
Keith Brion    Central Band of the RAF    Naxos     559730

08:40:00    00:03:24    Stephen Foster    Old Folks at Home            
Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano    Philips     462948

08:43:00    00:01:50    Leonard Bernstein    On the Town: I Can Cook Too            
Center City Brass Quintet    Chandos     4554

09:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Jim Mehrling

09:01:00    00:04:33    Walter Kittredge    Tenting on the Old Camp Ground            
Anonymous 4    Harm Mundi     807549

09:05:00    00:05:30    Louis Moreau Gottschalk    Caprice on 'The Battle Cry of Freedom' Op 55            
Leonard Pennario, piano    EMI     64667

09:11:00    00:05:29    William Steffe    The Battle Hymn of the Republic    
Orchestra of Temple Square    Craig Jessop    Mormon Tabernacle Choir    Telarc     80606

09:20:00    00:13:42    Richard Wagner    American Centennial March        
Elgar Howarth    Philip Jones Brass Ensemble    Decca     414149

09:37:00    00:02:43    Jay Roberts    The Entertainer's Rag            
Richard Dowling, piano    Klavier     77035

09:39:00    00:12:19    James Hewitt    New Medley Overture in C major         
Patrick Gallois    Sinfonia Finlandia    Naxos     559654

09:52:00    00:06:51    Franz Doppler    Duettino Americain Op 37            
Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Claudi Arimany, flute; John Steele Ritter, piano    Delos     3212

10:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Mark Satola

10:00:00    00:05:09    Morton Gould    American Ballads: Star-Spangled Overture        
Theodore Kuchar    National Symphony of Ukraine    Naxos     559005

10:05:00    00:10:55    James Hewitt    New Federal Overture        
Patrick Gallois    Sinfonia Finlandia    Naxos     559654

10:16:00    00:06:52    William Billings    Independence        
Neely Bruce    Continental Harmony Singers    New World     80276

10:22:00    00:09:05    Paul Turok    Variations on an American Song Op 20        
Leonard Slatkin    Nashville Symphony    Naxos     559373

10:32:00    00:07:33    William Grant Still    Folk Suite No. 1    
New Zealand String Quartet        Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano    Koch Intl     7192

10:39:00    00:07:23    Louis Moreau Gottschalk    The Union Op 48            
Cecile Licad, piano    Naxos     559145

11:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY Angela Mitchell

11:01:00    00:06:45    Roy Harris    Overture 'When Johnny Comes Marching        
Gerard Schwarz    Seattle Symphony    Delos     3140

11:07:00    00:04:24    Morton Gould    American Salute        
Theodore Kuchar    National Symphony of Ukraine    Naxos     559005

11:16:00    00:17:48    Walter Piston    The Incredible Flutist: Suite    
Seattle Symphony    Gerard Schwarz    Scott Goff, flute    Naxos     559160

11:37:00    00:09:43    Alexander Glazunov    Triumphal March Op 40        
Vladimir Ziva    Moscow Symphony    Naxos     555048

11:46:00    00:07:47    Johann Strauss Jr    Waltz 'Farewell to America'        
Johannes Wildner    Slovak Radio Symphony    MarcoPolo     223247

11:55:00    00:03:12    Aaron Copland    Fanfare for the Common Man        
Robert Moody    Canadian Brass Ensemble    OpeningDay     7347

12:00pm MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Rob Grier

12:01:00    00:04:29    George Gershwin    Of Thee I Sing: Overture        
Michael Tilson Thomas    Orchestra of St Luke's    CBS     44798

12:05:00    00:05:21    George Gershwin    O Land of Mine, America    
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Erich Kunzel    Central State Univ. Chorus    Telarc     80445

12:14:00    00:03:07    Louis Moreau Gottschalk    The Banjo Op 15            
Cecile Licad, piano    Naxos     559145

12:17:00    00:09:18    Louis Moreau Gottschalk    Bamboula Op 2            
Cecile Licad, piano    Naxos     559145

12:30:00    00:23:32    Aaron Copland    The Red Pony: Suite        
JoAnn Falletta    Buffalo Philharmonic    Naxos     559240

12:55:00    00:02:52    Aaron Copland    Old American Songs Set No. 2: At the River    
St. Paul Chamber Orchestra    Hugh Wolff    Thomas Hampson, baritone    Teldec     77310

13:00 SPECIAL: Sugarloaf Mountain, an Appalachian Gathering

Apollo’s Fire, Cleveland’s Baroque Orchestra; Jeannette Sorrell, Founder and Music Director

Performed at St. Paul Episcopal Church, Cleveland Heights, OH

Traditional: Glory in the Meeting House (arr Sorrell, Schiffer, Bergman) (3:38)

Traditional: The Mountains of Rhum; Farewell to Ireland; Highlander’s Farewell; We’ll Rant and Roar (arr Sorrell)

Traditional: Nottamun Town (arr Kay)

Traditional: The Fox Went out on a Chilly Night (arr Sorrell)

Stephen Foster: Oh, Susanna (arr Sorrell); Traditional: Pretty Peg; Far from Home (arr Schiffer)

Traditional: Once I had a Sweetheart; Traditional:  Wayfaring Stranger (arr Sorrell)

George F. Root: Just before the Battle, Mother; Traditional: Go March Along (4:35)

Traditional: Oh, Mary, Don’t You Weep (arr Sorrell)

Traditional: Sugarloaf Mountain (lyrics and arr Sorrell)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00    00:18:15    Robert Russell Bennett    Suite of Old American Dances        
Frederick Fennell    Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra    Kosei     3503

19:22:00    00:34:27    Morton Gould    American Ballads        
Theodore Kuchar    National Symphony of Ukraine    Naxos     559005

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00    00:06:09    Dudley Buck    Festival Overture on 'The Star-Spangled    Banner'
St. Louis Symphony    Leonard Slatkin    St Louis Symphony Chorus    RCA     60983

20:10:00    00:21:43    Richard Rodgers    Victory at Sea: Suite        
Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80175

20:33:00    00:24:56    Robert Russell Bennett    A Symphonic Picture of Gershwin's 'Porgy and Bess'        
Eugene Ormandy    Philadelphia Orchestra    Sony     62402

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

21:03:00    00:15:41    Peter Tchaikovsky    1812 Overture Op 49    
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Erich Kunzel    Kiev Symphony Chorus; Cincinnati Children's Choir    Telarc     80541

21:20:00    00:14:26    Aaron Copland    A Lincoln Portrait    
Seattle Symphony    Gerard Schwarz    James Earl Jones, narrator    Delos     3140

21:36:00    00:14:48    Morton Gould    Folk Suite        
David Amos    London Symphony    Harm Mundi     906010

21:53:00    00:06:45    Louis Moreau Gottschalk    Caprice Americain 'Columbia' Op 34            
Leonard Pennario, piano    EMI     64668

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00    00:07:33    Bill Evans    Peace Piece            
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano    Decca     455512

23:09:00    00:07:19    Morton Gould    American Ballads: Amber Waves        
Theodore Kuchar    National Symphony of Ukraine    Naxos     559005

23:19:00    00:07:08    William Grant Still    The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown        
Richard Auldon Clark    Manhattan Chamber Orchestra    Newport     85596

23:26:00    00:08:49    Samuel Barber    Adagio for Strings Op 11        
Robert Spano    Atlanta Symphony Orchestra    Telarc     80673

23:37:00    00:06:28    Arthur Foote    A Night Piece for Flute & Strings    
Cleveland Sinfonietta    Louis Lane    Maurice Sharp, flute    Epic     1116

23:43:00    00:11:01    Don Gillis    Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion        
Ian Hobson    Sinfonia Varsovia    Albany     618

23:56:00    00:03:04    Aaron Copland    Old American Songs Set No. 1: Long Time    
St. Paul Chamber Orchestra    Hugh Wolff    Thomas Hampson, baritone    Teldec     77310

23:56:00    00:02:55    Anonymous    Spiritual 'We Shall Walk Through the Valley in Peace"        
Dale Warland    Dale Warland Singers    Gothic     49243