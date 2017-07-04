Program Guide 07-04-2017
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell
00:02:00 00:25:19 Hershy Kay Cakewalk Suite
Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61501
00:30:00 00:34:27 Morton Gould American Ballads
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005
01:07:00 00:30:14 Howard Hanson Symphony No. 2 Op 30
Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony EMI 6612
01:40:00 00:28:06 Hershy Kay Stars and Stripes Ballet
Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61501
02:11:00 00:28:22 Don Gillis Star-Spangled Symphony
Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 618
02:42:00 00:47:53 John Knowles Paine Symphony No. 2 in A major Op 34
JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559748
03:33:00 00:24:05 William Grant Still Symphony No. 1 "Afro-American"
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9154
04:00:00 00:34:39 Morton Gould Stephen Foster Gallery
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005
04:36:00 00:40:11 Charles Ives Symphony No. 1 in D minor
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9053
05:19:00 00:18:15 Robert Russell Bennett Suite of Old American Dances
Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Kosei 3503
05:41:00 00:06:09 Dudley Buck Festival Overture on 'The Star-Spangled Banner"
St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony Chorus RCA 60983
05:53:00 00:06:25 Scott Joplin Magnetic Rag
William Appling, piano Albany 1163
06:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Bill O’Connell
06:01:00 00:09:58 Victor Herbert American Fantasy
Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60983
06:11:00 00:02:16 John Philip Sousa March 'Manhattan Beach'
Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130
06:13:00 00:03:38 John Philip Sousa March 'The Liberty Bell'
Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130
06:20:00 00:02:34 Stephen Foster Gentle Annie
Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano; Michael Samis, cello Delos 3445
06:22:00 00:04:30 Stephen Foster Hard Times Come Again No More
Thomas Hampson, baritone; Craig Rutenberg, piano THM 5432
06:27:00 00:11:14 Percy Grainger Tribute to Stephen Foster
English Country Gardiner Orch Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 446657
06:40:00 00:08:14 Elmer Bernstein To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite
Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Denon 75288
06:49:00 00:09:13 Aaron Copland An Outdoor Overture
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3140
07:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Jacqueline Gerber
07:00:00 00:03:49 John Philip Sousa March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever'
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel May Festival Chorus Telarc 80144
07:03:00 00:02:57 Stephen Foster Beautiful Dreamer
Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano Delos 3445
07:06:00 00:23:21 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring: Suite
Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80596
07:30:00 00:03:54 Frank W. Meacham The American Patrol
Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601
07:34:00 00:08:54 Virgil Thomson Autumn Concertina
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner Ann Mason Stockton, harp EMI 6612
07:42:00 00:05:06 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: The Song of the High Seas
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175
07:48:00 00:03:30 Morton Gould Folk Suite: Overture
David Amos London Symphony Harm Mundi 906010
07:51:00 00:06:30 Leonard Bernstein Fancy Free Ballet: Three Dances
Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61501
07:58:00 00:19:27 Jerome Kern Showboat: A Scenario for Orchestra
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 446404
08:17:00 00:05:52 David Diamond Allegretto from Symphony No. 4
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594
08:23:00 00:16:56 John Philip Sousa El Capitán and His Friends: Suite
Keith Brion Central Band of the RAF Naxos 559730
08:40:00 00:03:24 Stephen Foster Old Folks at Home
Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948
08:43:00 00:01:50 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: I Can Cook Too
Center City Brass Quintet Chandos 4554
09:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Jim Mehrling
09:01:00 00:04:33 Walter Kittredge Tenting on the Old Camp Ground
Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 807549
09:05:00 00:05:30 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Caprice on 'The Battle Cry of Freedom' Op 55
Leonard Pennario, piano EMI 64667
09:11:00 00:05:29 William Steffe The Battle Hymn of the Republic
Orchestra of Temple Square Craig Jessop Mormon Tabernacle Choir Telarc 80606
09:20:00 00:13:42 Richard Wagner American Centennial March
Elgar Howarth Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Decca 414149
09:37:00 00:02:43 Jay Roberts The Entertainer's Rag
Richard Dowling, piano Klavier 77035
09:39:00 00:12:19 James Hewitt New Medley Overture in C major
Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 559654
09:52:00 00:06:51 Franz Doppler Duettino Americain Op 37
Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Claudi Arimany, flute; John Steele Ritter, piano Delos 3212
10:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:05:09 Morton Gould American Ballads: Star-Spangled Overture
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005
10:05:00 00:10:55 James Hewitt New Federal Overture
Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 559654
10:16:00 00:06:52 William Billings Independence
Neely Bruce Continental Harmony Singers New World 80276
10:22:00 00:09:05 Paul Turok Variations on an American Song Op 20
Leonard Slatkin Nashville Symphony Naxos 559373
10:32:00 00:07:33 William Grant Still Folk Suite No. 1
New Zealand String Quartet Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192
10:39:00 00:07:23 Louis Moreau Gottschalk The Union Op 48
Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145
11:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY Angela Mitchell
11:01:00 00:06:45 Roy Harris Overture 'When Johnny Comes Marching
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3140
11:07:00 00:04:24 Morton Gould American Salute
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005
11:16:00 00:17:48 Walter Piston The Incredible Flutist: Suite
Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Scott Goff, flute Naxos 559160
11:37:00 00:09:43 Alexander Glazunov Triumphal March Op 40
Vladimir Ziva Moscow Symphony Naxos 555048
11:46:00 00:07:47 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Farewell to America'
Johannes Wildner Slovak Radio Symphony MarcoPolo 223247
11:55:00 00:03:12 Aaron Copland Fanfare for the Common Man
Robert Moody Canadian Brass Ensemble OpeningDay 7347
12:00pm MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Rob Grier
12:01:00 00:04:29 George Gershwin Of Thee I Sing: Overture
Michael Tilson Thomas Orchestra of St Luke's CBS 44798
12:05:00 00:05:21 George Gershwin O Land of Mine, America
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Central State Univ. Chorus Telarc 80445
12:14:00 00:03:07 Louis Moreau Gottschalk The Banjo Op 15
Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145
12:17:00 00:09:18 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Bamboula Op 2
Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145
12:30:00 00:23:32 Aaron Copland The Red Pony: Suite
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240
12:55:00 00:02:52 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 2: At the River
St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310
13:00 SPECIAL: Sugarloaf Mountain, an Appalachian Gathering
Apollo’s Fire, Cleveland’s Baroque Orchestra; Jeannette Sorrell, Founder and Music Director
Performed at St. Paul Episcopal Church, Cleveland Heights, OH
Traditional: Glory in the Meeting House (arr Sorrell, Schiffer, Bergman) (3:38)
Traditional: The Mountains of Rhum; Farewell to Ireland; Highlander’s Farewell; We’ll Rant and Roar (arr Sorrell)
Traditional: Nottamun Town (arr Kay)
Traditional: The Fox Went out on a Chilly Night (arr Sorrell)
Stephen Foster: Oh, Susanna (arr Sorrell); Traditional: Pretty Peg; Far from Home (arr Schiffer)
Traditional: Once I had a Sweetheart; Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger (arr Sorrell)
George F. Root: Just before the Battle, Mother; Traditional: Go March Along (4:35)
Traditional: Oh, Mary, Don’t You Weep (arr Sorrell)
Traditional: Sugarloaf Mountain (lyrics and arr Sorrell)
14:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Bill O’Connell
14:01:00 00:09:58 Victor Herbert American Fantasy
Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60983
14:11:00 00:02:16 John Philip Sousa March 'Manhattan Beach'
Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130
14:13:00 00:03:38 John Philip Sousa March 'The Liberty Bell'
Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130
14:20:00 00:02:34 Stephen Foster Gentle Annie
Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano; Michael Samis, cello Delos 3445
14:22:00 00:04:30 Stephen Foster Hard Times Come Again No More
Thomas Hampson, baritone; Craig Rutenberg, piano THM 5432
14:27:00 00:11:14 Percy Grainger Tribute to Stephen Foster
English Country Gardiner Orch Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 446657
14:40:00 00:08:14 Elmer Bernstein To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite
Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Denon 75288
14:49:00 00:09:13 Aaron Copland An Outdoor Overture
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3140
15:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Jim Mehrling
15:01:00 00:04:33 Walter Kittredge Tenting on the Old Camp Ground
Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 807549
15:05:00 00:05:30 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Caprice on 'The Battle Cry of Freedom' Op 55
Leonard Pennario, piano EMI 64667
15:11:00 00:05:29 William Steffe The Battle Hymn of the Republic
Orchestra of Temple Square Craig Jessop Mormon Tabernacle Choir Telarc 80606
15:20:00 00:13:42 Richard Wagner American Centennial March
Elgar Howarth Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Decca 414149
15:37:00 00:02:43 Jay Roberts The Entertainer's Rag
Richard Dowling, piano Klavier 77035
15:39:00 00:12:19 James Hewitt New Medley Overture in C major
Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 559654
15:52:00 00:06:51 Franz Doppler Duettino Americain Op 37
Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Claudi Arimany, flute; John Steele Ritter, piano Delos 3212
16:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Mark Satola
16:00:00 00:05:09 Morton Gould American Ballads: Star-Spangled Overture
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005
16:05:00 00:10:55 James Hewitt New Federal Overture
Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 559654
16:16:00 00:06:52 William Billings Independence
Neely Bruce Continental Harmony Singers New World 80276
16:22:00 00:09:05 Paul Turok Variations on an American Song Op 20
Leonard Slatkin Nashville Symphony Naxos 559373
16:32:00 00:07:33 William Grant Still Folk Suite No. 1
New Zealand String Quartet Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192
16:39:00 00:07:23 Louis Moreau Gottschalk The Union Op 48
Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145
17:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY Angela Mitchell
17:01:00 00:06:45 Roy Harris Overture 'When Johnny Comes Marching
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3140
17:07:00 00:04:24 Morton Gould American Salute
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005
17:16:00 00:17:48 Walter Piston The Incredible Flutist: Suite
Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Scott Goff, flute Naxos 559160
17:37:00 00:09:43 Alexander Glazunov Triumphal March Op 40
Vladimir Ziva Moscow Symphony Naxos 555048
17:46:00 00:07:47 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Farewell to America'
Johannes Wildner Slovak Radio Symphony MarcoPolo 223247
17:55:00 00:03:12 Aaron Copland Fanfare for the Common Man
Robert Moody Canadian Brass Ensemble OpeningDay 7347
18:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Rob Grier
18:01:00 00:04:29 George Gershwin Of Thee I Sing: Overture
Michael Tilson Thomas Orchestra of St Luke's CBS 44798
18:05:00 00:05:21 George Gershwin O Land of Mine, America
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Central State Univ. Chorus Telarc 80445
18:14:00 00:03:07 Louis Moreau Gottschalk The Banjo Op 15
Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145
18:17:00 00:09:18 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Bamboula Op 2
Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145
18:30:00 00:23:32 Aaron Copland The Red Pony: Suite
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240
18:55:00 00:02:52 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 2: At the River
St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:18:15 Robert Russell Bennett Suite of Old American Dances
Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Kosei 3503
19:22:00 00:34:27 Morton Gould American Ballads
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:06:09 Dudley Buck Festival Overture on 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony Chorus RCA 60983
20:10:00 00:21:43 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: Suite
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175
20:33:00 00:24:56 Robert Russell Bennett A Symphonic Picture of Gershwin's 'Porgy and Bess'
Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra Sony 62402
21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
21:03:00 00:15:41 Peter Tchaikovsky 1812 Overture Op 49
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Kiev Symphony Chorus; Cincinnati Children's Choir Telarc 80541
21:20:00 00:14:26 Aaron Copland A Lincoln Portrait
Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz James Earl Jones, narrator Delos 3140
21:36:00 00:14:48 Morton Gould Folk Suite
David Amos London Symphony Harm Mundi 906010
21:53:00 00:06:45 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Caprice Americain 'Columbia' Op 34
Leonard Pennario, piano EMI 64668
22:00 SPECIAL: Sugarloaf Mountain, an Appalachian Gathering
Apollo’s Fire, Cleveland’s Baroque Orchestra; Jeannette Sorrell, Founder and Music Director
Performed at St. Paul Episcopal Church, Cleveland Heights, OH
Traditional: Glory in the Meeting House (arr Sorrell, Schiffer, Bergman) (3:38)
Traditional: The Mountains of Rhum; Farewell to Ireland; Highlander’s Farewell; We’ll Rant and Roar (arr Sorrell)
Traditional: Nottamun Town (arr Kay)
Traditional: The Fox Went out on a Chilly Night (arr Sorrell)
Stephen Foster: Oh, Susanna (arr Sorrell); Traditional: Pretty Peg; Far from Home (arr Schiffer)
Traditional: Once I had a Sweetheart; Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger (arr Sorrell)
George F. Root: Just before the Battle, Mother; Traditional: Go March Along (4:35)
Traditional: Oh, Mary, Don’t You Weep (arr Sorrell)
Traditional: Sugarloaf Mountain (lyrics and arr Sorrell)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
23:02:00 00:07:33 Bill Evans Peace Piece
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512
23:09:00 00:07:19 Morton Gould American Ballads: Amber Waves
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005
23:19:00 00:07:08 William Grant Still The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown
Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85596
23:26:00 00:08:49 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11
Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80673
23:37:00 00:06:28 Arthur Foote A Night Piece for Flute & Strings
Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Maurice Sharp, flute Epic 1116
23:43:00 00:11:01 Don Gillis Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion
Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 618
23:56:00 00:03:04 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 1: Long Time
St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310
23:56:00 00:02:55 Anonymous Spiritual 'We Shall Walk Through the Valley in Peace"
Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers Gothic 49243