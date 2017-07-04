Program Guide 07-04-2017

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:25:19 Hershy Kay Cakewalk Suite

Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61501

00:30:00 00:34:27 Morton Gould American Ballads

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

01:07:00 00:30:14 Howard Hanson Symphony No. 2 Op 30

Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony EMI 6612

01:40:00 00:28:06 Hershy Kay Stars and Stripes Ballet

Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61501

02:11:00 00:28:22 Don Gillis Star-Spangled Symphony

Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 618

02:42:00 00:47:53 John Knowles Paine Symphony No. 2 in A major Op 34

JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559748

03:33:00 00:24:05 William Grant Still Symphony No. 1 "Afro-American"

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9154

04:00:00 00:34:39 Morton Gould Stephen Foster Gallery

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

04:36:00 00:40:11 Charles Ives Symphony No. 1 in D minor

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9053

05:19:00 00:18:15 Robert Russell Bennett Suite of Old American Dances

Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Kosei 3503

05:41:00 00:06:09 Dudley Buck Festival Overture on 'The Star-Spangled Banner"

St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony Chorus RCA 60983

05:53:00 00:06:25 Scott Joplin Magnetic Rag

William Appling, piano Albany 1163

06:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Bill O’Connell

09:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Jim Mehrling

09:01:00 00:04:33 Walter Kittredge Tenting on the Old Camp Ground

Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 807549

09:05:00 00:05:30 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Caprice on 'The Battle Cry of Freedom' Op 55

Leonard Pennario, piano EMI 64667

09:11:00 00:05:29 William Steffe The Battle Hymn of the Republic

Orchestra of Temple Square Craig Jessop Mormon Tabernacle Choir Telarc 80606

09:20:00 00:13:42 Richard Wagner American Centennial March

Elgar Howarth Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Decca 414149

09:37:00 00:02:43 Jay Roberts The Entertainer's Rag

Richard Dowling, piano Klavier 77035

09:39:00 00:12:19 James Hewitt New Medley Overture in C major

Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 559654

09:52:00 00:06:51 Franz Doppler Duettino Americain Op 37

Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Claudi Arimany, flute; John Steele Ritter, piano Delos 3212

10:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:05:09 Morton Gould American Ballads: Star-Spangled Overture

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

10:05:00 00:10:55 James Hewitt New Federal Overture

Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 559654

10:16:00 00:06:52 William Billings Independence

Neely Bruce Continental Harmony Singers New World 80276

10:22:00 00:09:05 Paul Turok Variations on an American Song Op 20

Leonard Slatkin Nashville Symphony Naxos 559373

10:32:00 00:07:33 William Grant Still Folk Suite No. 1

New Zealand String Quartet Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192

10:39:00 00:07:23 Louis Moreau Gottschalk The Union Op 48

Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145

11:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY Angela Mitchell

11:01:00 00:06:45 Roy Harris Overture 'When Johnny Comes Marching

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3140

11:07:00 00:04:24 Morton Gould American Salute

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

11:16:00 00:17:48 Walter Piston The Incredible Flutist: Suite

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Scott Goff, flute Naxos 559160

11:37:00 00:09:43 Alexander Glazunov Triumphal March Op 40

Vladimir Ziva Moscow Symphony Naxos 555048

11:46:00 00:07:47 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Farewell to America'

Johannes Wildner Slovak Radio Symphony MarcoPolo 223247

11:55:00 00:03:12 Aaron Copland Fanfare for the Common Man

Robert Moody Canadian Brass Ensemble OpeningDay 7347

12:00pm MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Rob Grier

12:01:00 00:04:29 George Gershwin Of Thee I Sing: Overture

Michael Tilson Thomas Orchestra of St Luke's CBS 44798

12:05:00 00:05:21 George Gershwin O Land of Mine, America

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Central State Univ. Chorus Telarc 80445

12:14:00 00:03:07 Louis Moreau Gottschalk The Banjo Op 15

Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145

12:17:00 00:09:18 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Bamboula Op 2

Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145

12:30:00 00:23:32 Aaron Copland The Red Pony: Suite

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240

12:55:00 00:02:52 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 2: At the River

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310

13:00 SPECIAL: Sugarloaf Mountain, an Appalachian Gathering

Apollo’s Fire, Cleveland’s Baroque Orchestra; Jeannette Sorrell, Founder and Music Director

Performed at St. Paul Episcopal Church, Cleveland Heights, OH

Traditional: Glory in the Meeting House (arr Sorrell, Schiffer, Bergman) (3:38)

Traditional: The Mountains of Rhum; Farewell to Ireland; Highlander’s Farewell; We’ll Rant and Roar (arr Sorrell)

Traditional: Nottamun Town (arr Kay)

Traditional: The Fox Went out on a Chilly Night (arr Sorrell)

Stephen Foster: Oh, Susanna (arr Sorrell); Traditional: Pretty Peg; Far from Home (arr Schiffer)

Traditional: Once I had a Sweetheart; Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger (arr Sorrell)

George F. Root: Just before the Battle, Mother; Traditional: Go March Along (4:35)

Traditional: Oh, Mary, Don’t You Weep (arr Sorrell)

Traditional: Sugarloaf Mountain (lyrics and arr Sorrell)

14:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Bill O’Connell

15:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Jim Mehrling

16:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Mark Satola

17:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY Angela Mitchell

18:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Rob Grier

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:18:15 Robert Russell Bennett Suite of Old American Dances

Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Kosei 3503

19:22:00 00:34:27 Morton Gould American Ballads

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:06:09 Dudley Buck Festival Overture on 'The Star-Spangled Banner'

St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony Chorus RCA 60983

20:10:00 00:21:43 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: Suite

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175

20:33:00 00:24:56 Robert Russell Bennett A Symphonic Picture of Gershwin's 'Porgy and Bess'

Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra Sony 62402

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

21:03:00 00:15:41 Peter Tchaikovsky 1812 Overture Op 49

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Kiev Symphony Chorus; Cincinnati Children's Choir Telarc 80541

21:20:00 00:14:26 Aaron Copland A Lincoln Portrait

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz James Earl Jones, narrator Delos 3140

21:36:00 00:14:48 Morton Gould Folk Suite

David Amos London Symphony Harm Mundi 906010

21:53:00 00:06:45 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Caprice Americain 'Columbia' Op 34

Leonard Pennario, piano EMI 64668

22:00 SPECIAL: Sugarloaf Mountain, an Appalachian Gathering

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:07:33 Bill Evans Peace Piece

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512

23:09:00 00:07:19 Morton Gould American Ballads: Amber Waves

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

23:19:00 00:07:08 William Grant Still The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown

Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85596

23:26:00 00:08:49 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11

Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80673

23:37:00 00:06:28 Arthur Foote A Night Piece for Flute & Strings

Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Maurice Sharp, flute Epic 1116

23:43:00 00:11:01 Don Gillis Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion

Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 618

23:56:00 00:03:04 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 1: Long Time

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310

23:56:00 00:02:55 Anonymous Spiritual 'We Shall Walk Through the Valley in Peace"

Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers Gothic 49243