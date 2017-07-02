Program Guide 07-02-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 27, 2016 - From Lubbock Texas, this week’s From the Top features a 16-year-old pianist who is one of the few lucky students able to take lessons with the internationally renowned concert pianist, Jean Yves Thibaudet. We’ll hear from Maestro Thibaudet and enjoy the young pianist’s superb performance. We’ll also meet a young violinist from the city of Lubbock itself who performs the music of Spanish composer Manuel De Falla, and a teen cellist shares a moving story about nearly giving up his instrument and the mindset that brought him back to music.

16-year-old violinist Fiona Shea from Lubbock, Texas, performs Danse Espagnole by Manuel de Falla (1876-1946), arranged by Fritz Kreisler, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

16-year-old pianist Nicholas Mendez (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Pasadena, California, performs the fourth movement, Fuga: Allegro con spirit, from Sonata for Piano, Op. 26, by Samuel Barber (1910-1981).

16-year-old flutist Yuna Langehennig (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Lubbock, Texas, performs Andante et Scherzo by Louis Ganne (1862-1923), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Trio Lago Verde performs the first movement, Allegro con brio, from Piano Trio No. 1 in B major, Op. 8, by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897).

[13-year-old pianist Caleb Borick from Charleston, South Carolina; 14-year-old violinist Emily Hauer (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Appleton, Wisconsin; 14-year-old cellist Esther Chae (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Miami, Florida]

18-year-old cellist Josiah Yoo (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Northbrook, Illinois, performs Pezzo Capriccioso by Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Pianist Nicholas Mendez performs the third movement, Allegretto, from Excursions, Op. 20, by Samuel Barber (1910-1981).

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – A Gershwin Spectacular

George Gershwin, arr. Rose: Overture to Strike up the Band

Gershwin, arr. Tovey: A Foggy Day (Bramwell Tovey, piano)

Gershwin, orch. Grofé: Rhapsody in Blue (Bramwell Tovey, piano)

Gershwin: An American in Paris

John Philip Sousa: Washington Post March

Anna Clyne: Masquerade (Marin Alsop, conductor)

Charles Ives: Three Places in New England (Susanna Mälkki, conductor)

John Williams: Excerpts from Lincoln (John Williams, conductor)

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin –Alan Gilbert, Conductor

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 7

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 36

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Cardinall’s Musick, William Byrd, and The Music of Rome - Conductor Andrew Carwood guides us through more of his extraordinary Tallis edition

05:57:00 00:01:48 Johann Sebastian Bach English Suite No. 3: Gavottes Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:10:53 Samuel Barber Agnus Dei Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80406

06:17:00 00:09:08 Eric Whitacre Alleluia Eric Whitacre Eric Whitacre Singers Decca 16636

06:28:00 00:02:49 Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck Laudate Dominum La Nuova Musica John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 134

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A Montreal Organ Festival - A salute to Canada Day and the upcoming combined conventions of the Royal Canadian College of Organists and the American Guild of Organists

ANONYMOUS: Magnificat in C, fr Livre d’Orgue de Montréal Kenneth Gilbert (1981 Wolff/Redpath Hall, McGill University, Montreal) Analekta 3002

HEALEY WILLAN: Prelude & Fugue in c Patrick Wedd (1914-1995 Casavant/Church of St. John the Baptist, Montreal) Naxos 8.557375

RAYMOND DAVELUY: Fantasy & Fugue, fr Sonata No. 3 Rachel Laurin (1960 Beckerath/St. Joseph Oratory, Montreal) CBC 1111

FRANÇOIS MOREL: Priere –Gerald Wheeler (1980 Wilhelm/Christ Church Cathedral, Montreal) Cathedral 130401

LOUIS VIERNE: Les Cloches de Hinckley, fr Pieces de Fantasie, Op. 55 Hélene Dugal (1893-1951 Casavant/Notre Dame Basilica, Montreal) Sono-REM 11116

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Summer Festivals - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll listen to sacred choral and organ music from the US, Canada, and France, as each country celebrates national holidays this month. Join Peter DuBois for the festivities!

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Celebrating the Fourth

Charles Ives: “The Fourth of July” from Holidays Symphony New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Columbia 6289 LP) 5:36

Charles Ives: “The Things Our Fathers Loved” Jan DeGaetani, mezzo-soprano; Gilbert Kalish, piano (Nonesuch 71325 LP) 1:40

Charles Ives: “At the River” Jan DeGaetani, mezzo-soprano; Gilbert Kalish, piano (Nonesuch 71325 LP) 1:11

Charles Ives: “The Circus Band” Jan DeGaetani, mezzo-soprano; Gilbert Kalish, piano (Nonesuch 71325 LP) 1:52

Traditional: Shenandoah Jo Stafford, soprano (Jo Stafford: The Portrait Edition AK 57836 CD) 3:34

George Gershwin: “I Got Plenty o’ Nuttin’” from Porgy and Bess Lawrence Tibbett, baritone; Orchestra/Alexander Smallens (RCA Victrola 1472 LP) 3:03

Leonard Bernstein: “Glitter and be Gay” From Candide (Original cast album) Barbara Cook, soprano; Orchestra/ Krachmalnick. (CBS MK 38732 CD) 5:34

Gian Carlo Menotti: “What a Curse for a Woman is a Timid Man” from The Old Maid and the Thief Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Orchestra of St. Luke’s/David Zinman (Nonesuch 79187 CD) 4:13

Alan Hovhaness: “Andante Espressive” from Symphony No. 4 Eastman Symphonic Wind Ensemble/E. Clyde Roller (Mercury 75010 LP) 7:38

Dudley Buck: Festival Overture On The Star-Spangled Banner London Symphony Orchestra/Kenneth Klein (EMI 49263 CD) 6:36

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Nino Rota: Clarinet Trio Movement 3--Ensemble Nino Rota: Paolo Beltramini, clarinet; Cecilia Radic, cello; Massimo Palumbo, piano Album: Rota: Chamber Music Chandos 9832 Music: 4:40

Nino Rota: Sonata for Flute and Harp-- Monica Raga, flute; Maria Jesus Avila, harp Teatro Monumental, Madrid, Spain Music: 12:02

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Deb Anderson from Robbinsdale, MN Music: 6:28

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C major, Op. 53 "Waldstein": Movement 3-- Alice Sara Ott, piano Album: Alice Sara Ott: Beethoven Deutsche Grammophon 4779291 Music: 9:59

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite from the Sleeping Beauty Op. 66-- Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 14:50

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Frederic Chopin: Two Nocturnes, Op. 27: Movement 2-- Maria Joao Pires, piano Chopin and his Europe International Music Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 6:26

Georges Bizet (arr. William Kanengiser): Suite from 'Carmen' (arr. for guitar)-- VIDA Guitar Quartet: Chris Stell, Mark Eden, Amanda Cook, Mark Ashford, guitars Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 14:32

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D major, M. 82-- Kirill Gerstein, piano; Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 18:29

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Aaron Copland

Fanfare for the Common Man (1942)--Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80339 CD)

Rodeo Ballet "Four Dance Episodes" (1942)--Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80339 CD)

Billy the Kid Orchestral Suite (1940)--Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80339 CD)

Quiet City (1941)--Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80339 CD)

Appalachian Spring Suite (1945)—Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80339 CD)

The Cat and The Mouse (1920)--Leo Smit, piano (Sony 66345 CD)

Our Town (1940)--Philharmonia Orchestra/Aaron Copland (Classical Masters 88883737232 CD)

A Lincoln Portrait (1942)--James Earl Jones, narrator; Seattle Symphony Orchestra/Gerard Schwarz (Naxos DE3140 CD)

Symphony for Organ and Orchestra (1924)--E. Power Biggs, organ; New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (RCA 5665 CD)

El Salon Mexico (1936)--Philharmonia Orchestra/Aaron Copland (Classical Masters 88883737232 CD)

Symphony No.3 (1946)--Philharmonia Orchestra/Aaron Copland (Classical Masters 88883737232 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:01:33 Erik Satie Le Piccadilly Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290

14:01:00 00:02:36 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 2: 'General Lavine' - Spencer Myer, piano Harm Mundi 907477

14:04:00 00:16:49 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfée et Eurydice: Ballet General Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 471582

14:20:00 00:15:55 George Frideric Handel Music for the Royal Fireworks Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80344

14:36:00 00:06:00 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 in G major Karl Münchinger Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

14:50:00 00:24:47 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 8 in F major Op 93 Douglas Boyd Manchester Camerata Avie 2242

15:14:00 00:08:19 Jean Sibelius Finlandia Op 26 Minnesota Orchestra Osmo Vänskä YL Male Voice Choir Bis 9048

15:23:00 00:08:21 Frédéric Chopin Polonaise No. 1 in C sharp minor Op 26 Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4793449

15:31:00 00:10:22 Gustav Holst First Suite for Military Band Op 28 Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80606

15:41:00 00:08:38 Christoph Willibald Gluck Alessandro: Chaconne Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 445824

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor; Catharine Baek, piano – recorded May 17 th in Severance Hall

16:05:00 00:14:00 Joan Tower Made in America

16:24:00 00:23:33 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto in G major

16:53:00 00:47:02 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 5 in B flat major Op 100

17:45:00 00:13:18 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 38486

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Lucky Gluck?

18:04:00 00:20:07 Jerome Moross Symphony No. 1 JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Albany 1403

18:25:00 00:14:40 Percy Grainger Lincolnshire Posy Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099

18:42:00 00:10:39 Ralph Vaughan Williams English Folk Song Suite Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099

18:54:00 00:04:21 Gustav Holst Second Suite for Military Band: March Op 28 Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80038

19:00 SPECIAL: ChamberFest Cleveland - Recorded 6/25 “Youth”

WILHELM POPP Rigoletto Variations for Flute and Piano

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN Piano Trio in G Major, Op. 1, No. 2

BÉLA BARTÓK Piano Quintet

Artists: Diana Cohen, violin; Zoltán Fejérvári, piano; Oliver Herbert, cello; Yura Lee, viola; Demarre McGill, flute; Roman Rabinovich, piano; Itamar Zorman, violin

20:39:00 00:19:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 18 in F major Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 45714

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Edward J. Miller: Images from the Eye of a Dolphin — Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London cond. (TNC/Cambria 1510) 8:43

Edward J. Miller: Anacrusis — Russian State Symphonic Capella/Edwin London cond. (New World 80511) 11:32

Nicholas Underhill: Piano Sonata (1996) — Nicholas Underhill, piano (MMC 2077) 29:18

21:53:00 00:06:29 John Adams Lollapalooza Michael Tilson Thomas New World Symphony RCA 68798

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The Land Bank Eight Years On: Evaluating a National Model - Gus Frangos, President & General Counsel, Cuyahoga Land Bank; local and state leaders created the Cuyahoga Land Bank in 2009, in part, to deal with the previous year’s economic collapse. That national economic crisis was caused in large part by practices in the housing market that led to mass residential foreclosures. Many in our communities still remember when Cleveland’s Slavic Village was dubbed the “Ground Zero of the Foreclosure Crisis.” The creation of the Cuyahoga Land Bank required its own legislation at the state level, and the entity that emerged had far more latitude to deal with blighted properties than any other existing organization. Eight years on, Cuyahoga County’s efforts are seen as a national model for cities facing similar issues. This conversation features one of the Land Bank’s architects, President and General Counsel Gus Frangos, who will discuss lessons from the last eight years of strategic demolition, rehabilitation, and community rebuilding.

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:07:34 Henryk Wieniawski Légende in G minor Op 17 London Symphony Lawrence Foster Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 431815

23:09:00 00:09:56 Frédéric Chopin Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 21 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Jerzy Semkow Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795448

23:22:00 00:06:24 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 471582

23:28:00 00:09:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from String Quartet No. 26 Op 20 Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326

23:40:00 00:05:19 Auguste Franchomme Nocturne for 2 Cellos Op 15 Louise Dubin, cello; Saeunn Thorsteinsdóttir, cello Delos 3469

23:45:00 00:09:12 Erik Satie Trois gymnopédies Anne Queffélec, piano VirginClas 90754

23:56:00 00:02:48 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 5 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275

23:56:00 00:03:13 Amy Beach Scottish Legend Op 54 Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121 Antonín