Program Guide 07-01-2017

00:02:00 00:39:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 9 in D major Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Bernard Adelstein, posthorn Sony 86793

00:44:00 00:44:16 Sergei Taneyev Piano Quintet in G minor Op 30 Mikhail Pletnev, piano; Vadim Repin, violin; Ilya Gringolts, violin; Nobuko Imai, viola; Lynn Harrell, cello DeutGram 4775419

01:31:00 00:38:18 Charles Ives Symphony No. 2 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1003

02:12:00 00:31:42 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Clarinet Quintet in A major Emerson String Quartet David Shifrin, clarinet DeutGram 459641

02:47:00 00:19:11 Morton Gould Symphony No. 4 'West Point' Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Kosei 3311

03:09:00 00:23:46 Béla Bartók Piano Concerto No. 1 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Rudolf Serkin, piano CBS 46446

03:36:00 00:38:22 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 2 in C major Op 53 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9454

04:17:00 00:24:09 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 83 in G minor Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 66295

04:44:00 00:33:07 Jean Sibelius Violin Concerto in D minor Op 47 Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen Hilary Hahn, violin DeutGram 4795448

05:20:00 00:18:17 Luigi Boccherini Symphony No. 26 in C minor Op 41 Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999177

05:41:00 00:05:16 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

05:52:00 00:06:40 Jean Sibelius Cortège Leif Segerstam Turku Philharmonic Naxos 573300

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week on Concierto Frank shares the Intermezzo from the landmark Mexican opera Atzimba and Spanish Pieces for the piano by Manuel de Falla.

Esta semana en Concierto Frank comparte el Intermezzo de la famosa ópera mexicana Atzimba y Piezas españolas para el piano por Manuel de Falla.

06:00:50 Ricardo Castro: Intermezzo Oriental City Philharmonic Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente Spartacus 21004

06:08:54 Ricardo Castro: Intermezzo de Atzimba Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente Spartacus 21004

06:15:44 Camille Saint-Saëns: Violin Sonata No. 2 in Eb, Op. 102 Andrés Cárdenes, violin; Doris Stevenson, piano Arabesque Z6619

06:40:26 Manuel de Falla: Spanish Pieces Mirian Conti, piano Koch International 7663

06:56:56 Manuel de Falla: Canciónes espanolas: No. 7, Polo (arr. by Pepe Romero) Los Romeros Philips 412 609-2

07:00:50 Georges Bizet: L'Arlesienne Suite No. 2 City Orchestra of Granada Josep Pons Harmonia Mundi HMC 901675

07:19:26 Antonio Ruiz-Pipo: Song and Dance No. 1 Sharon Isbin, guitar Teldec 25736

07:23:36 Antonio Carlos Jobim: Estrada do Sol Sharon Isbin, guitar Virgin Classics 75959

07:26:02 Paz Abreu: Quejas Sharon Isbin, guitar Virgin Classics 75959

07:31:35 Virgil Thomson: The Plow That Broke the Plains Post-Classical Ensemble Angel Gil-Ordóñez Naxos 8559291

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Nino Rota: Clarinet Trio Movement 3--Ensemble Nino Rota: Paolo Beltramini, clarinet; Cecilia Radic, cello; Massimo Palumbo, piano Album: Rota: Chamber Music Chandos 9832 Music: 4:40

Nino Rota: Sonata for Flute and Harp-- Monica Raga, flute; Maria Jesus Avila, harp Teatro Monumental, Madrid, Spain Music: 12:02

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Deb Anderson from Robbinsdale, MN Music: 6:28

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C major, Op. 53 "Waldstein": Movement 3-- Alice Sara Ott, piano Album: Alice Sara Ott: Beethoven Deutsche Grammophon 4779291 Music: 9:59

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite from the Sleeping Beauty Op. 66-- Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 14:50

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Frederic Chopin: Two Nocturnes, Op. 27: Movement 2-- Maria Joao Pires, piano Chopin and his Europe International Music Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 6:26

Georges Bizet (arr. William Kanengiser): Suite from 'Carmen' (arr. for guitar)-- VIDA Guitar Quartet: Chris Stell, Mark Eden, Amanda Cook, Mark Ashford, guitars Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 14:32

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D major, M. 82-- Kirill Gerstein, piano; Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 18:29

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:04:24 Morton Gould American Salute Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

10:05:00 00:10:13 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto in E major Op 8 Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 11013

10:16:00 00:03:12 Mason Bates Ford's Farm Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano DeutGram 19103

10:22:00 00:14:26 Sergei Rachmaninoff Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 30 Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Garrick Ohlsson, piano ASO Media 1003

10:39:00 00:08:04 Johann Strauss Jr The Gypsy Baron: Overture Daniel Barenboim Vienna Philharmonic Decca 12569

10:49:00 00:03:45 Gabriel Fauré Berceuse Op 16 Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

10:54:00 00:02:14 George Gershwin Strike Up the Band: Strike Up the Band Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Fine Arts Brass Klanglogo 1506

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 27, 2016 - From Lubbock Texas, this week’s From the Top features a 16-year-old pianist who is one of the few lucky students able to take lessons with the internationally renowned concert pianist, Jean Yves Thibaudet. We’ll hear from Maestro Thibaudet and enjoy the young pianist’s superb performance. We’ll also meet a young violinist from the city of Lubbock itself who performs the music of Spanish composer Manuel De Falla, and a teen cellist shares a moving story about nearly giving up his instrument and the mindset that brought him back to music.

16-year-old violinist Fiona Shea from Lubbock, Texas, performs Danse Espagnole by Manuel de Falla (1876-1946), arranged by Fritz Kreisler, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

16-year-old pianist Nicholas Mendez (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Pasadena, California, performs the fourth movement, Fuga: Allegro con spirit, from Sonata for Piano, Op. 26, by Samuel Barber (1910-1981).

16-year-old flutist Yuna Langehennig (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Lubbock, Texas, performs Andante et Scherzo by Louis Ganne (1862-1923), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Trio Lago Verde performs the first movement, Allegro con brio, from Piano Trio No. 1 in B major, Op. 8, by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897).

[13-year-old pianist Caleb Borick from Charleston, South Carolina; 14-year-old violinist Emily Hauer (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Appleton, Wisconsin; 14-year-old cellist Esther Chae (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Miami, Florida]

18-year-old cellist Josiah Yoo (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Northbrook, Illinois, performs Pezzo Capriccioso by Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Pianist Nicholas Mendez performs the third movement, Allegretto, from Excursions, Op. 20, by Samuel Barber (1910-1981).

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Milhaud's "Scaramouche" Suite; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: About Ludwig van Beethoven

12:09:00 00:15:41 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72 Ryan McAdams CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2011

12:27:00 00:09:06 Darius Milhaud Suite for 2 Pianos 'Scaramouche' Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips 426284

12:39:00 00:13:08 Bernard Herrmann Currier and Ives Suite James Sedares New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7224

12:54:00 00:04:29 George Gershwin Of Thee I Sing: Overture Michael Tilson Thomas Orchestra of St Luke's CBS 44798

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:00 00:11:50 James Hewitt Medley Overture Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 559654

13:17:00 00:19:27 Jerome Kern Showboat: A Scenario for Orchestra John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 446404

13:37:00 00:14:21 Jerome Moross The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Paul Bateman City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1049

13:53:00 00:25:49 Earl Wild Doo-Dah Variations Des Moines Symphony Joseph Giunta Earl Wild, piano Chesky 98

14:25:00 00:16:25 William Grant Still Wood Notes John Jeter Fort Smith Symphony Naxos 559676

14:41:00 00:02:27 George Gershwin Impromptu in Two Keys Shai Wosner, piano Onyx 4172

14:45:00 00:02:42 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Tournament Galop Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145

14:47:00 00:04:04 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Souvenirs d'Andalousie Op 22 Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145

14:54:00 00:04:30 William Bolcom Graceful Ghost Rag Spencer Myer, piano Steinway 30041

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Milhaud's "Scaramouche" Suite

15:03:00 00:31:06 Henry Holden Huss Piano Concerto in B major Op 10 BBC Scottish Symphony Martyn Brabbins Ian Hobson, piano Hyperion 66949

15:40:00 00:12:44 Frank Bennett West Side Variants London Symphony Eric Stern Richard Stoltzman, clarinet RCA 61790

15:54:00 00:05:31 Harold Arlen I Love a Parade John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 46747

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:04:53 Bruce Broughton Silverado: Overture Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra ClevPops 2016

16:06:00 00:04:21 Aaron Copland The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240

16:11:00 00:06:04 John Williams Hook: The Banquet John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 68419

16:20:00 00:13:26 Robert Russell Bennett Symphonic Songs for Band Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig United States Marine Band Altissimo 4032

16:37:00 00:15:08 Morton Gould Kurt Weill Songbook for Orchestra John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 446404

16:54:00 00:05:07 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: Times Square 1944 Arie Lipsky CIM Orchestra CIM 2003

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Fugitives - This week on The Score, with Edmund Stone, the subject is people on the lam, including Catch Me if You Can, The Fugitive, Logan, North By Northwest and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main Titles from North By Northwest, 1959 Varese Sarabande VCD 47205 Original Motion Picture Score Bernard Herrmann The London Studio Symphony Orchestra/Laurie Johnson, cond.

Suite from Rambo, First Blood, 1982 and Rambo, First Blood II, 1984 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1183 Jerry Goldsmith: 40 Years of Film Music Jerry Goldsmith The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

It's Over from The Fugitive, 1993 Silva Screen Records STD 5011 Silva Treasury: Thrillers James Newton Howard The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

Catch Me If You Can (Rerise and End Credits) from Catch Me If You Can, 2002 Dreamworks Records 0044-50410-2 Music From The Motion Picture John Williams original soundtrack recording/John Williams, cond.

Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, 1969 Threefold Records CDC 013 Up In Lights Burt Bacharach BBC Concert Orchestra/Carl Davis, cond.

Victorious and The Untouchables (End Title) from The Untouchables, 1987 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1326 Music From The Motion Picture Ennio Morricone original soundtrack recording/Ennio Morricone, cond.

The Elevator and Main Titles from North By Northwest, 1959 Varese Sarabande VCD 47205 Original Motion Picture Score Bernard Herrmann The London Studio Symphony Orchestra/Laurie Johnson, cond.

Everybody Runs from Minority Report, 2002 Dreamworks Records 0044-50385-2 Original Motion Picture Score John Williams The Hollywood Studio Symphony/John Williams, cond.

Duo (Love Theme) from North By Northwest, 1959 Varese Sarabande VCD 47205 Original Motion Picture Score Bernard Herrmann The London Studio Symphony Orchestra/Laurie Johnson, cond.

Main Titles and Logan Drives from Logan, 2017 Lakeshore Records LKS 349442 Original Motion Picture Score Marco Beltrami The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Pete Anthony, cond.

Thunderbird from Thelma & Louise, 1991 London 289 467 749-2 The Wings of a Film: The Music of Hans Zimmer Hans Zimmer Pete Haycock, guitar/VRO Flemish Radio Orchestra/Dirk Brosse, cond.

Blood Trails from No Country For Old Men, 2007 digital The Director's Choice: The Coen Brothers Carter Burwell The London Film Score Orchestra

Minority Report from Minority Report, 2002 Dreamworks Records 0044-50385-2 Original Motion Picture Score John Williams The Hollywood Studio Symphony/John Williams, cond.

The Dream from Total Recall, 1990 Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2 Varese Sarabande: A 25th Anniversary Celebration Jerry Goldsmith National Philharmonic Orchestra/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Bim Bam Smash from The Bourne Supremacy, 2004 Varese Sarabande 302 066 900 2 Varese Sarabande: A 30th Anniversary Celebration John Powell The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Pete Anthony, cond.

Drum and Brass Remix from The Bourne Identiry, 2002 Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 Varese Sarabande: A 25th Anniversary Celebration John Powell The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Pete Anthony, cond.

Main title From Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977 Sony Classical S2K 51333 John Williams' Greatest Hits John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1955 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year, including “Damn Yankees” and “Silk Stockings” on stage, and on screen, Brando in “Guys and Dolls” and Astaire in “Daddy Long Legs.”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2 1987 Footlight Parade

18:01:32 00:03:00 Richard Adler-Jerry Ross Heart Russ Brown Damn Yankees -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3948-2-RG 1988 Footlight Parade

18:05:13 00:03:12 Richard Adler-Jerry Ross Whatever Lola Wants Gwen Verdon Damn Yankees -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3948-2-RG 1988 Footlight Parade

18:08:53 00:03:04 Johnny Mercer Something's Gotta Give Fred Astaire Astaire Rareties RCA 2337-2-R 1990 Footlight Parade

18:12:41 00:03:10 Frank Loesser Luck Be a Lady Marlon Brando Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159112-2 2000 Footlight Parade

18:15:45 00:04:21 Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein People Will Say We're in Love Gordon MacRae, Shirley Jones Oklahoma! -- Original Soundtrack Angel 7777-64691 1993 Footlight Parade

18:20:31 00:02:51 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Overture from "Pipe Dream" Orchestra Pipe Dream -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61481 1993 Footlight Parade

18:21:41 00:02:39 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Sweet Thursday Helen Traubel Pipe Dream -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61481 1993 Footlight Parade

18:25:13 00:02:55 Andre Previn-B.Comden-A.Green Thanks a Lot, but No Thanks Dolores Gray It's Always Fair Weather -- Original Soundtrack Sony AK47026 1991 Footlight Parade

18:28:33 00:00:53 Cole Porter Main Title Orchestra Silk Stockings -- Original Soundtrack Rhino R274368 2002 Footlight Parade

18:29:23 00:02:50 Cole Porter Siberia Joseph Buloff Silk Stockings -- Original B'way Cast RCA 1102-2-RG 1988 Footlight Parade

18:32:09 00:04:06 Cole Porter It's a Chemical Reaction, That’s All/All of You Don Ameche, Hildegarde Kneff Silk Stockings -- Original B'way Cast RCA 1102-2-RG 1988 Footlight Parade

18:36:58 00:01:55 Peggy Lee-Sonny Burke Siamese Cat Song Peggy Lee Peggy Lee: The Best of the Decca Years MCA MCAD-11571 1997 Footlight Parade

18:38:52 00:01:32 Sidney Mitchell-Maceo Pinkard Sugar Peggy Lee Peggy Lee: Black Coffee and Other Delights MCAD MCAD2-11122 1994 Footlight Parade

18:40:20 00:04:39 David Baker-David Craig Down to the Sea Nancy Walker Nancy Walker: The Broadway Bombshell STET SOT-2002 1976 Footlight Parade

18:45:31 00:02:56 Albert Hague-Arnold Horwitt This Is All Very New to Me Barbara Cook Plain and Fancy -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64762 1993 Footlight Parade

18:48:24 00:03:09 Albert Hague-Arnold Horwitt Plain We Live Stephan Schnabel Plain and Fancy -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64762 1993 Footlight Parade

18:51:50 00:01:10 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659 1998 Footlight Parade

18:53:03 00:03:58 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Filler: Overture from "Pipe Dream" Orchestra Pipe Dream -- 2012 Encores Cast Ghostlight GH8-4463 2012 Footlight Parade

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:12:04 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Sir Colin Davis London Symphony LSO Live 516

19:16:00 00:37:59 Georges Bizet Symphony No. 1 in C major Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

19:55:00 00:03:59 Johannes Brahms Capriccio in G minor Op 116 Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jahja Ling, conductor; Gil Shaham, violin – recorded at the Blossom Music Festival

20:05:00 00:08:31 Ludwig van Beethoven Coriolan Overture Op 62

20:18:00 00:46:47 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Concerto in D major Op 61

21:09:00 00:32:29 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in C minor Op 67

21:39:00 00:20:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 1 in B flat major Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Isaac Stern, violin Sony 66475

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – We look forward to the Fourth of July with Stan Freberg’s “Boston Tea Party,” “Declaration of Independence,” Midnight Ride of Paul Revere,” “Betsy Ross and the Flag” and “Battle of Yorktown”… Brock Peters narrates “Ballad for Americans”… Mark Levy presents “The Independent”… This Week in the Media

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:05:52 Robert Schumann Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 Op 41 Melos Quartet DeutGram 423670

23:07:00 00:09:34 Johannes Brahms Andante from String Quartet No. 2 Op 51 Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289

23:19:00 00:04:37 Alexander Glazunov Ballet Scenes: Pas d'action Op 52 Edo de Waart Minnesota Orchestra Telarc 80347

23:23:00 00:11:51 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18 Warsaw Philharmonic Stanislaw Wislocki Sviatoslav Richter, piano DeutGram 4795448

23:37:00 00:05:10 Joseph Joachim Romance in B flat Op 2 Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DeutGram 15312

23:42:00 00:10:37 Peter Tchaikovsky Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation Op 42 Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Jennifer Koh, violin Cedille 166

23:55:00 00:03:32 Frank Bridge Sally in our Alley William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

23:55:00 00:04:53 William Pursell Christ Looking Over Jerusalem Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434347