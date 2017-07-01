© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Program Guide 07-01-2017

Published July 1, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:39:28            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Serenade No.  9 in D major        Cleveland Orchestra            George Szell     Bernard Adelstein, posthorn       Sony    86793

00:44:00            00:44:16            Sergei Taneyev Piano Quintet in G minor  Op 30                         Mikhail Pletnev, piano; Vadim Repin, violin; Ilya Gringolts, violin; Nobuko Imai, viola; Lynn Harrell, cello     DeutGram         4775419

01:31:00            00:38:18            Charles Ives      Symphony No. 2                        Ludovic Morlot  Seattle Symphony            SeattleSM         1003

02:12:00            00:31:42            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Clarinet Quintet in A major         Emerson String Quartet             David Shifrin, clarinet     DeutGram         459641

02:47:00            00:19:11            Morton Gould    Symphony No. 4 'West Point'                 Frederick Fennell            Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra      Kosei    3311

03:09:00            00:23:46            Béla Bartók       Piano Concerto No.  1   Cleveland Orchestra      George Szell            Rudolf Serkin, piano      CBS     46446

03:36:00            00:38:22            Peter Tchaikovsky         Suite No.  2 in C major  Op 53                Neeme Järvi            Detroit Symphony         Chandos           9454

04:17:00            00:24:09            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No. 83 in G minor                 Bruno Weil            Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra   Sony    66295

04:44:00            00:33:07            Jean Sibelius    Violin Concerto in D minor  Op 47           Swedish Radio Symphony            Esa-Pekka Salonen       Hilary Hahn, violin         DeutGram         4795448

05:20:00            00:18:17            Luigi Boccherini Symphony No. 26 in C minor  Op 41                   Johannes Goritzki            German Chamber Academy Neuss        CPO     999177

05:41:00            00:05:16            Maurice Ravel   Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet                       Pierre Boulez            Cleveland Orchestra      DeutGram         2121

05:52:00            00:06:40            Jean Sibelius    Cortège            Leif Segerstam  Turku Philharmonic        Naxos   573300

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week on Concierto Frank shares the Intermezzo from the landmark Mexican opera Atzimba and Spanish Pieces for the piano by Manuel de Falla. 

Esta semana en Concierto Frank comparte el Intermezzo de la famosa ópera mexicana Atzimba y Piezas españolas para el piano por Manuel de Falla.

06:00:50 Ricardo Castro: Intermezzo Oriental  City Philharmonic Orchestra  Luis Herrera de la Fuente  Spartacus 21004                                

06:08:54 Ricardo Castro: Intermezzo de Atzimba  Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra  Luis Herrera de la Fuente  Spartacus 21004                              

06:15:44 Camille Saint-Saëns: Violin Sonata No. 2 in Eb, Op. 102  Andrés Cárdenes, violin; Doris Stevenson, piano  Arabesque  Z6619                   

06:40:26 Manuel de Falla: Spanish Pieces  Mirian Conti, piano  Koch International  7663                              

06:56:56 Manuel de Falla: Canciónes espanolas: No. 7, Polo (arr. by Pepe Romero)  Los Romeros  Philips  412 609-2                                 

07:00:50 Georges Bizet: L'Arlesienne Suite No. 2  City Orchestra of Granada  Josep Pons  Harmonia Mundi  HMC 901675                                           

07:19:26 Antonio Ruiz-Pipo: Song and Dance No. 1  Sharon Isbin, guitar  Teldec  25736                                  

07:23:36 Antonio Carlos Jobim: Estrada do Sol  Sharon Isbin, guitar  Virgin Classics 75959                                                 

07:26:02 Paz Abreu: Quejas  Sharon Isbin, guitar   Virgin Classics 75959                                                   

07:31:35 Virgil Thomson: The Plow That Broke the Plains  Post-Classical Ensemble  Angel Gil-Ordóñez   Naxos 8559291                       

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Nino Rota: Clarinet Trio Movement 3--Ensemble Nino Rota: Paolo Beltramini, clarinet; Cecilia Radic, cello; Massimo Palumbo, piano Album: Rota: Chamber Music Chandos 9832 Music: 4:40

Nino Rota: Sonata for Flute and Harp-- Monica Raga, flute; Maria Jesus Avila, harp Teatro Monumental, Madrid, Spain Music: 12:02

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Deb Anderson from Robbinsdale, MN Music: 6:28

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C major, Op. 53 "Waldstein": Movement 3-- Alice Sara Ott, piano Album: Alice Sara Ott: Beethoven Deutsche Grammophon 4779291 Music: 9:59

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite from the Sleeping Beauty Op. 66-- Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 14:50

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Frederic Chopin: Two Nocturnes, Op. 27: Movement 2-- Maria Joao Pires, piano Chopin and his Europe International Music Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 6:26

Georges Bizet (arr. William Kanengiser): Suite from 'Carmen' (arr. for guitar)-- VIDA Guitar Quartet: Chris Stell, Mark Eden, Amanda Cook, Mark Ashford, guitars Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 14:32

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D major, M. 82-- Kirill Gerstein, piano; Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 18:29

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:04:24            Morton Gould    American Salute                        Theodore Kuchar           National Symphony of Ukraine    Naxos   559005

10:05:00            00:10:13            Antonio Vivaldi  Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto in E major  Op 8           Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell       Joshua Bell, violin         Sony    11013

10:16:00            00:03:12            Mason Bates     Ford's Farm                              Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano    DeutGram         19103

10:22:00            00:14:26            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 30 Atlanta Symphony Orchestra          Robert Spano   Garrick Ohlsson, piano  ASO Media       1003

10:39:00            00:08:04            Johann Strauss Jr         The Gypsy Baron: Overture                    Daniel Barenboim            Vienna Philharmonic      Decca   12569

10:49:00            00:03:45            Gabriel Fauré    Berceuse Op 16                                    Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano    Cedille  139

10:54:00            00:02:14            George Gershwin           Strike Up the Band: Strike Up the Band  Brandenburg State Orchestra          Howard Griffiths Fine Arts Brass Klanglogo         1506

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 27, 2016 - From Lubbock Texas, this week’s From the Top features a 16-year-old pianist who is one of the few lucky students able to take lessons with the internationally renowned concert pianist, Jean Yves Thibaudet. We’ll hear from Maestro Thibaudet and enjoy the young pianist’s superb performance. We’ll also meet a young violinist from the city of Lubbock itself who performs the music of Spanish composer Manuel De Falla, and a teen cellist shares a moving story about nearly giving up his instrument and the mindset that brought him back to music.

16-year-old violinist Fiona Shea from Lubbock, Texas, performs Danse Espagnole by Manuel de Falla (1876-1946), arranged by Fritz Kreisler, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

16-year-old pianist Nicholas Mendez (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Pasadena, California, performs the fourth movement, Fuga: Allegro con spirit, from Sonata for Piano, Op. 26, by Samuel Barber (1910-1981).

16-year-old flutist Yuna Langehennig (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Lubbock, Texas, performs Andante et Scherzo by Louis Ganne (1862-1923), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Trio Lago Verde performs the first movement, Allegro con brio, from Piano Trio No. 1 in B major, Op. 8, by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897).

[13-year-old pianist Caleb Borick from Charleston, South Carolina; 14-year-old violinist Emily Hauer (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Appleton, Wisconsin; 14-year-old cellist Esther Chae (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Miami, Florida]

18-year-old cellist Josiah Yoo (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Northbrook, Illinois, performs Pezzo Capriccioso by Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Pianist Nicholas Mendez performs the third movement, Allegretto, from Excursions, Op. 20, by Samuel Barber (1910-1981).

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Milhaud's "Scaramouche" Suite; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: About Ludwig van Beethoven

12:09:00            00:15:41            Ludwig van Beethoven   Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72               Ryan McAdams            CityMusic Cleveland      CityMusic          2011

12:27:00            00:09:06            Darius Milhaud  Suite for 2 Pianos 'Scaramouche'                                   Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano            Philips  426284

12:39:00            00:13:08            Bernard Herrmann         Currier and Ives Suite                James Sedares New Zealand Symphony        Koch Intl           7224

12:54:00            00:04:29            George Gershwin           Of Thee I Sing: Overture                        Michael Tilson Thomas            Orchestra of St Luke's   CBS     44798

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:00            00:11:50            James Hewitt    Medley Overture                        Patrick Gallois   Sinfonia Finlandia            Naxos   559654

13:17:00            00:19:27            Jerome Kern     Showboat: A Scenario for Orchestra                   John Mauceri            Hollywood Bowl Orchestra         Philips  446404

13:37:00            00:14:21            Jerome Moross The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn:                  Paul Bateman    City of Prague Philharmonic  Silva     1049

13:53:00            00:25:49            Earl Wild           Doo-Dah Variations       Des Moines Symphony  Joseph Giunta   Earl Wild, piano        Chesky 98

14:25:00            00:16:25            William Grant Still          Wood Notes                  John Jeter         Fort Smith Symphony            Naxos   559676

14:41:00            00:02:27            George Gershwin           Impromptu in Two Keys                         Shai Wosner, piano            Onyx    4172

14:45:00            00:02:42            Louis Moreau Gottschalk           Tournament Galop                                Cecile Licad, piano    Naxos   559145

14:47:00            00:04:04            Louis Moreau Gottschalk           Souvenirs d'Andalousie Op 22                            Cecile Licad, piano        Naxos   559145

14:54:00            00:04:30            William Bolcom Graceful Ghost Rag                               Spencer Myer, piano            Steinway           30041

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Milhaud's "Scaramouche" Suite

15:03:00            00:31:06            Henry Holden Huss       Piano Concerto in B major  Op 10          BBC Scottish Symphony        Martyn Brabbins            Ian Hobson, piano         Hyperion           66949

15:40:00            00:12:44            Frank Bennett   West Side Variants        London Symphony        Eric Stern            Richard Stoltzman, clarinet         RCA     61790

15:54:00            00:05:31            Harold Arlen      I Love a Parade             John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra  Sony            46747

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:04:53            Bruce Broughton           Silverado: Overture                    Carl Topilow      Cleveland Pops Orchestra ClevPops          2016

16:06:00            00:04:21            Aaron Copland  The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch                 JoAnn Falletta            Buffalo Philharmonic     Naxos   559240

16:11:00            00:06:04            John Williams    Hook: The Banquet                    John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra          Sony    68419

16:20:00            00:13:26            Robert Russell Bennett  Symphonic Songs for Band                   Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig    United States Marine Band        Altissimo          4032

16:37:00            00:15:08            Morton Gould    Kurt Weill Songbook for Orchestra                     John Mauceri            Hollywood Bowl Orchestra         Philips  446404

16:54:00            00:05:07            Leonard Bernstein         On the Town: Times Square 1944                       Arie Lipsky            CIM Orchestra   CIM      2003

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Fugitives - This week on The Score, with Edmund Stone, the subject is people on the lam, including Catch Me if You Can, The Fugitive, Logan, North By Northwest and more

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main Titles from North By Northwest, 1959  Varese Sarabande VCD 47205  Original Motion Picture Score  Bernard Herrmann  The London Studio Symphony Orchestra/Laurie Johnson, cond.

Suite from Rambo, First Blood, 1982 and Rambo, First Blood II, 1984  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1183  Jerry Goldsmith: 40 Years of Film Music  Jerry Goldsmith  The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

It's Over from The Fugitive, 1993  Silva Screen Records STD 5011  Silva Treasury: Thrillers  James Newton Howard  The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

Catch Me If You Can (Rerise and End Credits) from Catch Me If You Can, 2002  Dreamworks Records 0044-50410-2  Music From The Motion Picture  John Williams  original soundtrack recording/John Williams, cond.

Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, 1969  Threefold Records CDC 013  Up In Lights  Burt Bacharach  BBC Concert Orchestra/Carl Davis, cond.

Victorious and The Untouchables (End Title) from The Untouchables, 1987  La-La Land Records LLLCD 1326  Music From The Motion Picture  Ennio Morricone  original soundtrack recording/Ennio Morricone, cond.

The Elevator and Main Titles from North By Northwest, 1959  Varese Sarabande VCD 47205  Original Motion Picture Score  Bernard Herrmann  The London Studio Symphony Orchestra/Laurie Johnson, cond.

Everybody Runs from Minority Report, 2002  Dreamworks Records 0044-50385-2  Original Motion Picture Score  John Williams  The Hollywood Studio Symphony/John Williams, cond.

Duo (Love Theme) from North By Northwest, 1959  Varese Sarabande VCD 47205  Original Motion Picture Score  Bernard Herrmann  The London Studio Symphony Orchestra/Laurie Johnson, cond.

Main Titles and Logan Drives from Logan, 2017  Lakeshore Records LKS 349442  Original Motion Picture Score  Marco Beltrami  The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Pete Anthony, cond.

Thunderbird from Thelma & Louise, 1991  London 289 467 749-2  The Wings of a Film: The Music of Hans Zimmer  Hans Zimmer  Pete Haycock, guitar/VRO Flemish Radio Orchestra/Dirk Brosse, cond.

Blood Trails from No Country For Old Men, 2007  digital  The Director's Choice: The Coen Brothers  Carter Burwell  The London Film Score Orchestra

Minority Report from Minority Report, 2002  Dreamworks Records 0044-50385-2  Original Motion Picture Score  John Williams  The Hollywood Studio Symphony/John Williams, cond.

The Dream from Total Recall, 1990  Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2  Varese Sarabande: A 25th Anniversary Celebration  Jerry Goldsmith  National Philharmonic Orchestra/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Bim Bam Smash from The Bourne Supremacy, 2004  Varese Sarabande 302 066 900 2  Varese Sarabande: A 30th Anniversary Celebration  John Powell  The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Pete Anthony, cond.

Drum and Brass Remix from The Bourne Identiry, 2002  Varese Sarabande 302 066 460  Varese Sarabande: A 25th Anniversary Celebration  John Powell  The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Pete Anthony, cond.

Main title From Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977  Sony Classical S2K 51333  John Williams' Greatest Hits  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1955 on Stage and Screen  -  The best of the year, including “Damn Yankees” and “Silk Stockings” on stage, and on screen, Brando in “Guys and Dolls” and Astaire in “Daddy Long Legs.”

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2           1987     Footlight Parade           

18:01:32            00:03:00            Richard Adler-Jerry Ross           Heart    Russ Brown      Damn Yankees -- Original B'way Cast        RCA     3948-2-RG         1988     Footlight Parade           

18:05:13            00:03:12            Richard Adler-Jerry Ross           Whatever Lola Wants    Gwen Verdon    Damn Yankees -- Original B'way Cast  RCA     3948-2-RG         1988     Footlight Parade           

18:08:53            00:03:04            Johnny Mercer  Something's Gotta Give Fred Astaire      Astaire Rareties RCA     2337-2-R       1990     Footlight Parade           

18:12:41            00:03:10            Frank Loesser   Luck Be a Lady Marlon Brando  Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast            Decca B'way     012-159112-2     2000     Footlight Parade           

18:15:45            00:04:21            Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein     People Will Say We're in Love    Gordon MacRae, Shirley Jones  Oklahoma! -- Original Soundtrack           Angel    7777-64691       1993     Footlight Parade           

18:20:31            00:02:51            Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein           Overture from "Pipe Dream"       Orchestra            Pipe Dream -- Original B'way Cast          RCA     09026-61481      1993     Footlight Parade           

18:21:41            00:02:39            Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein           Sweet Thursday            Helen Traubel    Pipe Dream -- Original B'way Cast     RCA     09026-61481      1993     Footlight Parade           

18:25:13            00:02:55            Andre Previn-B.Comden-A.Green           Thanks a Lot, but No Thanks      Dolores Gray            It's Always Fair Weather -- Original Soundtrack   Sony    AK47026           1991     Footlight Parade           

18:28:33            00:00:53            Cole Porter       Main Title          Orchestra          Silk Stockings -- Original Soundtrack            Rhino    R274368           2002     Footlight Parade           

18:29:23            00:02:50            Cole Porter       Siberia  Joseph Buloff   Silk Stockings -- Original B'way Cast      RCA            1102-2-RG         1988     Footlight Parade           

18:32:09            00:04:06            Cole Porter       It's a Chemical Reaction, That’s All/All of You     Don Ameche, Hildegarde Kneff           Silk Stockings -- Original B'way Cast      RCA     1102-2-RG         1988     Footlight Parade           

18:36:58            00:01:55            Peggy Lee-Sonny Burke            Siamese Cat Song        Peggy Lee        Peggy Lee: The Best of the Decca Years      MCA     MCAD-11571     1997     Footlight Parade           

18:38:52            00:01:32            Sidney Mitchell-Maceo Pinkard  Sugar   Peggy Lee        Peggy Lee: Black Coffee and Other Delights   MCAD  MCAD2-11122   1994     Footlight Parade           

18:40:20            00:04:39            David Baker-David Craig            Down to the Sea            Nancy Walker    Nancy Walker: The Broadway Bombshell          STET    SOT-2002          1976     Footlight  Parade          

18:45:31            00:02:56            Albert Hague-Arnold Horwitt       This Is All Very New to Me         Barbara Cook   Plain and Fancy -- Original B'way Cast            Angel    7777-64762       1993     Footlight Parade           

18:48:24            00:03:09            Albert Hague-Arnold Horwitt       Plain We Live    Stephan Schnabel         Plain and Fancy -- Original B'way Cast      Angel    7777-64762       1993     Footlight Parade           

18:51:50            00:01:10            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659           1998     Footlight Parade           

18:53:03            00:03:58            Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein           Filler: Overture from "Pipe Dream"            Orchestra          Pipe Dream -- 2012 Encores Cast          Ghostlight         GH8-4463          2012     Footlight Parade 

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:12:04            Bedrich Smetana           Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and                Sir Colin Davis    London Symphony        LSO Live           516

19:16:00            00:37:59            Georges Bizet   Symphony No. 1 in C major                   Martin West      San Francisco Ballet Orchestra         Reference         131

19:55:00            00:03:59            Johannes Brahms          Capriccio in G minor  Op 116                             Stanislav Khristenko, piano          Steinway           30032

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jahja Ling, conductor; Gil Shaham, violin – recorded at the Blossom Music Festival

20:05:00            00:08:31            Ludwig van Beethoven   Coriolan Overture Op 62           

20:18:00            00:46:47            Ludwig van Beethoven   Violin Concerto in D major  Op 61

21:09:00            00:32:29            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  5 in C minor  Op 67

21:39:00            00:20:49            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Violin Concerto No.  1 in B flat major      Cleveland Orchestra          George Szell     Isaac Stern, violin          Sony    66475

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – We look forward to the Fourth of July with Stan Freberg’s “Boston Tea Party,” “Declaration of Independence,” Midnight Ride of Paul Revere,” “Betsy Ross and the Flag” and “Battle of Yorktown”…  Brock Peters narrates “Ballad for Americans”… Mark Levy presents “The Independent”…  This Week in the Media

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:05:52            Robert Schumann          Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 Op 41                          Melos Quartet DeutGram         423670

23:07:00            00:09:34            Johannes Brahms          Andante from String Quartet No. 2 Op 51                                    Chiara String Quartet     Azica    71289

23:19:00            00:04:37            Alexander Glazunov      Ballet Scenes: Pas d'action Op 52                      Edo de Waart            Minnesota Orchestra      Telarc   80347

23:23:00            00:11:51            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18            Warsaw Philharmonic     Stanislaw Wislocki        Sviatoslav Richter, piano           DeutGram         4795448

23:37:00            00:05:10            Joseph Joachim            Romance in B flat Op 2                          Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano            DeutGram         15312

23:42:00            00:10:37            Peter Tchaikovsky         Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation Op 42   Odense Symphony        Alexander Vedernikov   Jennifer Koh, violin        Cedille  166

23:55:00            00:03:32            Frank Bridge     Sally in our Alley                       William Boughton          English String Orchestra          Nimbus 5366

23:55:00            00:04:53            William Pursell  Christ Looking Over Jerusalem               Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra      Mercury            434347

 

 

 