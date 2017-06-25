Program Guide 06-25-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 23, 2017 - For the second time in the show’s history, this week’s From the Top from Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Room will feature a teenage counter-tenor and his guitar-playing collaborator for two beautiful art songs. Also on the program, a piece by a teenage composer is given its radio premiere by a quintet of From the Top alums, and a 16-year-old pianist who could give Yuja wang a run for her money performs a fiery piece by Alberto Ginastera

14-year-old violinist Hana Chang performs the first movement, Allegro vivo, from the Sonata for Violin and Piano by Claude Debussy (1862-1918) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

16-year-old oboist Kate Wegener performs the second movement, Einfach, innig, from Three Romances for Oboe and Piano, Op.94 by Robert Schumann (1810-1856), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old counter-tenor Benjamin Wenzelberg and 17-year-old guitarist Kang Min Shin perform "Can She Excuse My Wrongs" by John Dowland (1563-1626) and "La Tarara" by Federico García Lorca (1898–1936).

16-year-old composer Justin Zeitlinger’s piece “Fantasy for String Quintet” is given its radio premiere by the From the Top Alumni Quintet: Violin I, Valerie Kim, Violin II, Jieming Tang, Viola, Jasper Snow, Viola, Erin Pitts, and Cello, Eddie Pogossian

16-year-old pianist Coco Ma performs II. "Danza de la moza donosa" and III. "Danza del gaucho matrero" from Danzas Argentinas, Op. 2 by Alberto Ginastera (1916-1983).

14-year-old violinist Hana Chang performs Scherzo Capriccioso, Op.18 by František Ondříček (1857-1922), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Ricardo Muti, conductor

John Corigliano: Campane di Ravello

Sir Edward Elgar: In the South (Alassio)

Modest Mussorgsky (orch. Ravel): Pictures from an Exhibition

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in G Minor, K. 550

Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Alan Gilbert, conductor; Leila Josefowicz, violin

Anatol Lyadov: The Enchanted Lake

Igor Stravinsky: Petrushka (1911)

John Adams: Scheherazade No. 2

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Music from Peterhouse, Volume 5 - We are joined this week by Scott Metcalfe, who with the ensemble Blue Heron has produced now five excellent recordings looking at rare and unknown music from the peterhouse Partbook

06:04:00 00:09:19 Johannes Brahms A German Requiem: Blessed Are They That Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Singverein MAA 2010

06:15:00 00:11:32 Hector Berlioz Requiem: Lacrimosa Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779

06:27:00 00:02:34 Giuseppe Verdi Requiem: Sanctus Chicago Symphony Orchestra Riccardo Muti Chicago Symphony Chorus CSO Res 9011006

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Rising Stars - Young performers share their gifts at the 2016 National Convention of the American Guild of Organists in Houston, TX.

MARCEL DUPRÉ: Prelude & Fugue in B, Op. 7, no. 1.

AD WAMMES: Ride in a High-speed Train -- Kirk Rich (2nd Prize)

GASTON LITAIZE: Scherzo, fr Douze Pieces.

QI ZHANG: Symphony in a Teapot -- Weicheng Zhao (3 rd Prize)

MAX REGER: Trio-Scherzo in A, Op. 47, no. 4.

SIGFRID KARG-ELERT: Vivace, fr Symphony in f#, Op. 143 -- Zachary Zwahlen (finalist)

J. S. BACH: Allein Gott in der Höh sei Ehr, BWV 676.

CHARLES TOURNEMIRE: Victimae paschali laudes -- Katelyn Emerson (1st Prize)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Saints Peter & Paul - This week With Heart and Voice celebrates two of the foundational saints of the church, Peter and Paul, with wonderful choral and organ music

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Franklin Cohen on ChamberFest 2017

Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio Op.1No.2: Finale Presto – Isaac stern, violin; Leonard Rose, cello; Eugene Istomin, piano (Sony46738 CD) 7:47

Arnold Schoenberg: Pierrot Lunaire: Selections – Jan DeGaetani, soprano; The Contemporary Chamber Ensemble/Arthur Weisberg (Nonesuch 71251 LP) 4:42

Carl Maria von Weber: Quintet for clarinet and strings: Finale – Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Daniel Phillips and Ani Kavafian, violins; Walter Trampler, viola; Ralph Kirshbaum, cello (Sante Fe Chamber Festival 1981. Private recording by artist) 6:21

Richard Strauss: Capriccio: Sextet – Philharmonia Orchestra/Wolfgang Sawallisch (EMI 67391 CD) 7:31

Antonin Dvorák: Piano Quintet Op.81: Finale-allegro – Menahem Pressler, piano; Emerson String Quartet (DG 104837 CD) 7:34

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet in Fmin Op. 95 "Serioso": Movement 4-- Emerson String Quartet Album: Beethoven: Complete String Quartets DG 453811 Music: 4:12

Enrique Granados (arr. Pepe Romero): Danza No. 2 Oriental-- Lito and Celino Romero, guitars University of Georgia, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 3:30

Angel Barrios Fernandez: Arroyos de la Alhambra, Evocacion, Tonadilla-- Pepe Romero, guitar University of Georgia, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 4:17

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in F Minor, Op. 57 "Appassionata" -- Jonathan Biss, piano Union College Concert Series, Union College - Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, NY Music: 22:21

Rued Langgaard: Symphony No. 5 "Summer Legend Drama"-- Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra; Ilan Volkov, conductor Philharmonie, Luxembourg Music: 12:45

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Astor Piazzolla: Resurreccion del Angel-- Hector del Curto Quintet The Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 6:30

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to "Euryanthe"-- Concerto Koln; Michael Guttler, conductor Chopin and his Europe International Music Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 8:18

Jennifer Higdon: Dance Card-- River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Mei Ann Chen, conductor River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 27:58

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:03:00 00:01:45 Gabriel Pierné Ramuntcho: Fandango Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10633

14:05:00 00:03:46 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 2: La puerta del vino Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway 30036

14:11:00 00:15:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major English Chamber Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Daniel Barenboim, piano EMI 72930

14:27:00 00:11:31 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 19 in D Roy Goodman Hanover Band Hyperion 66533

14:40:00 00:10:09 Alphons Diepenbrock Overture 'The Birds' Hans Vonk The Hague Philharmonic Chandos 8821

14:52:00 00:29:40 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Suite (1945) Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 453434

15:23:00 00:11:23 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 6 in E flat major Nicholas Ward Northern Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553161

15:35:00 00:04:43 Felix Mendelssohn Swiss Song from String Symphony No. 11 Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss Claves 9002

15:40:00 00:09:09 Joseph Bodin de Boismortier Ballet de Village No. 2 Les Délices Délices 2013

15:50:00 00:06:10 Ludwig van Beethoven Fidelio: Overture Op 72 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 46533

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conducting: Archival concert anticipating the Centenary of The Cleveland Orchestra

16:04:00 00:18:31 Jean Sibelius En saga Op 9

16:26:00 00:34:03 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 4 in A minor Op 63

17:05:00 00:19:09 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 7 in C major Op 105

17:27:00 00:32:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 18 in B flat major Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 4786763

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Telemann Makes the Record

18:03:00 00:18:57 Edvard Grieg Lyric Suite Op 54 Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437524

18:23:00 00:10:54 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo in B flat major Révolutionaire et Romantique Sir John Eliot Gardiner Robert Levin, fortepiano Archiv 453438

18:37:00 00:18:06 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet No. 28 in E flat Op 20 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695

18:56:00 00:03:11 Leroy Anderson Sandpaper Ballet Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559357

19:00 SPECIAL: ChamberFest Cleveland, music from concerts in the 2017 season, underway through July 1

Opening night of Season 6 on June15th at Mixon Hall:

JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACH Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G Major

JOHN ADAMS Hallelujah Junction for Two Pianos

EDWARD ELGAR Piano Quintet in A Minor, Op. 84

Artists: David Bowlin, violin; Diana Cohen, violin; Kirsten Docter, viola; Oliver Herbert, cello; SangEun-Lee, cello; Yura Lee, violin; Roman Rabinovich, harpsichord; Brook Speltz, cello; Jonathan Vinocour, viola; Zhanbo Zheng, viola; Andrius Žlabys, piano

-and-

A selection from the Fin de siècle program of June 22 nd also in Mixon Hall

ERICH WOLFGANG KORNGOLD Suite for Strings and Piano Left Hand, Op. 23

Artists: Julie Albers, cello; Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Oliver Herbert, cello; Alexi Kenney, violin; Itamar Zorman, violin

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jack Gallagher: Piano Sonata (1973; rev. 2005) Frank Huang, piano (Centaur 3522) 19:51

Jack Gallagher: Movement 1 from Symphony No. 2 “Ascendant” (2010-13) London Symphony Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta, cond. (Naxos 559768) 20:49

Jack Gallagher: Six Bagatelles (1979) Frank Huang, piano (Centaur 3522) 9:27

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Appetite for Change: How to Combat Food Insecurity in Ohio, a Panel Discussion: In 2006, "food insecurity" supplanted "hunger" as the way the United States' government describes Americans who don't have enough to eat. No matter what term is used, while society and technology has accelerated, so has the number of people going hungry - increasing by 57 percent since the late 1990s. Today you can find hunger where you likely least expect it: in the homes of senior citizens, the suburbs, and on college campuses. Overall, one in six Americans doesn't have enough to eat. Ohio, with one of the nation's highest food insecurity rates at 16.1 percent, is not immune to these trends. Why? How did we get here? And is it reasonable to expect actionable solutions to ensure all Ohioans have access to healthy food? Panelists include: Nicole Debose, MPA, MHA, County Extension Director, Cuyahoga County Extension, The Ohio State University; Andrew D. Genszler, President & CEO, Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry; Henry Ng, M.D., Director for Internal Medicine/Pediatrics, The MetroHealth System and Kristin Warzocha, President & CEO, Greater Cleveland Food Bank. This conversation will be moderated by ideastream® reporter/producer Darrielle Snipes.

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:06:14 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 49 Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 52192

23:08:00 00:10:26 Ludwig van Beethoven Largo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15 Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 542058

23:21:00 00:03:11 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: The girl with the Flaxen Hair Geoffrey Simon Philharmonia Orchestra Cala 1025

23:24:00 00:05:00 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Round Dance of the Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80587

23:29:00 00:04:49 Joaquín Rodrigo Plegaria de la Infanta de Castilla Brazilian Guitar Quartet Delos 3466

23:36:00 00:06:15 Antonín Dvorák Romanza from String Quartet No. 10 Op 51 Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 4778765

23:40:00 00:12:30 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Yefim Bronfman, piano Belvedere 8005

23:52:00 00:02:48 Alberto Ginastera Estancia: Twilight Idyll Gisèle Ben-Dor London Symphony Naxos 570999

23:56:00 00:03:08 Sir Richard Rodney Bennett Barcarolle Carol Rosenberger, piano Delos 3172